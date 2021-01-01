Exempt status

PGA TOUR : Past champion beyond 150 in 2019-20 FedExCup (thru 2020-21)

: Past champion beyond 150 in 2019-20 FedExCup (thru 2020-21) Korn Ferry Tour: Tournament Winners (thru 2020)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 2012

PGA TOUR Victories (2)

2013 HP Byron Nelson Championship

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

2018 Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco

International Victories (13)

2006 Emerson Pacific Group Open [Kor]

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (0-1)

2012 Lost to Jim Furyk, Luke Donald, Robert Garrigus, Transitions Championship

National Teams

2015 Presidents Cup

2008, 2013 World Cup

2011 Royal Trophy

Personal

Following the 2015 Presidents Cup, served as a rifleman in the South Korean army as part of a mandatory two-year military commitment. Returned to the PGA TOUR at the 2017 Safeway Open, site of his second PGA TOUR win.

Achieved his goal of playing Augusta National when he qualified for the 2012 Masters Tournament.

Favorite food is Korean barbecue.

Would include Tiger Woods as one of the players in his dream foursome.

Began playing at age 11 at the urging of his parents, who both play. Was more interested in baseball as a youth before turning his full-time athletic attention to golf.

Was the fourth Korean-born player to win on the PGA TOUR, joining K.J. Choi, Y.E. Yang and Kevin Na. Was the sixth player of Korean descent to win, joining Choi, Yang, Na, Anthony Kim and John Huh. Kim and Huh were both born in the United States.

Special Interests

Baseball, skiing, soccer

Career Highlights

2020 Season

El Bosque Mexico Championship by INNOVA: Highlighted by an 18-hole tournament record 10-under 62 in the second round, as well as the outright 36-hole lead, finished the week T7 at 10-under 277.

2019 Season

Made eight cuts in 22 starts, highlighted by a T27 at the RBC Canadian Open. Finished No. 205 in the FedExCup standings.

2018 Season

After competing on the PGA TOUR for most of the 2017-18 season, competed in three Korn Ferry Tour Finals events, winning one and adding a top-10 in another. Secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2018-19 season by finishing second in the Finals 25 money list and was fourth in the final priority-ranking order. Entered the 2018-19 PGA TOUR Season on a Major Medical Exemption after serving a mandatory two-year military commitment in South Korea, with 10 starts available to earn 295 points to equal No. 125 on the 2017-18 FedExCup points list (Seamus Power/377). Should he fail to do so, would then play the remainder of the season out of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals 25 money category.

Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: Won the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco on the Korn Ferry Tour at 19-under 265 with a birdie on the 72nd hole. Held a share of the 36- and 54-hole leads before converting his first Korn Ferry Tour win. The victory clinched his return to the PGA TOUR for the 2018-19 season.

Won the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco on the Korn Ferry Tour at 19-under 265 with a birdie on the 72nd hole. Held a share of the 36- and 54-hole leads before converting his first Korn Ferry Tour win. The victory clinched his return to the PGA TOUR for the 2018-19 season. DAP Championship presented by NewBrick: Finished T6 at 9-under 271 at the DAP Championship presented by NewBrick in just his second career start on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Finished T6 at 9-under 271 at the DAP Championship presented by NewBrick in just his second career start on the Korn Ferry Tour. AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: A T15 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am was the best of five made cuts in 17 starts on the PGA TOUR in 2017-18.

2017 Season

Did not make a PGA TOUR start while completing his two-year mandatory military obligation in South Korea. Entered the 2017-18 season on a Major Medical Extension, with 27 available events to earn 365 FedExCup points (equal to No. 125 J.J. Henry's total from the 2016-17 FedExCup points list) to remain exempt for the remainder of the season.

2016 Season

Shortly after the 2015 Presidents Cup, reported for a two-year mandatory military obligation in South Korea. Upon his return to the PGA TOUR, will be eligible for a "mandatory obligation" exemption under the major medical and family crisis exemption. Military service was highlighted by Gene Wojciechowski in an ESPN SportsCenter feature in April 2016.

2015 Season

Chosen as captain's pick by Nick Price for Presidents Cup team in home country of South Korea. Went 2-1-1 in his four Presidents Cup matches in the International team's 15Â½-14Â½ loss in South Korea. Highlighted by his second career PGA TOUR title in his first start of the season, enjoyed a campaign easily solid enough to advance him to the FedExCup Playoffs for a fourth consecutive year. Finished ranked 26th in the FedExCup standings.

TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola: First start in the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola. T18 at East Lake GC in Atlanta at the season-ending event.

First start in the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola. T18 at East Lake GC in Atlanta at the season-ending event. Deutsche Bank Championship: Headed to the Deutsche Bank Championship at No. 23 in the FedExCup standings. Fell to one for two when holding at least a share of the lead entering the final round of a TOUR event (having won the Frys.com Open earlier this season).

Headed to the Deutsche Bank Championship at No. 23 in the FedExCup standings. Fell to one for two when holding at least a share of the lead entering the final round of a TOUR event (having won the Frys.com Open earlier this season). The Barclays: Entered the final round of The Barclays sharing the lead with Jason Day, but posted a 2-over 72. T6 finish.

Entered the final round of The Barclays sharing the lead with Jason Day, but posted a 2-over 72. T6 finish. Northern Trust Open: Finished T8 at the Northern Trust Open with a bogey-free third round that led to his fourth top-10 of the season.

Finished T8 at the Northern Trust Open with a bogey-free third round that led to his fourth top-10 of the season. Hyundai Tournament of Champions: Opened the Hyundai Tournament of Champions with a 7-under 66, just one shy of tournament leader Russell Henley. Added rounds of 69-69-70 to finish solo sixth, three strokes behind playoff winner Patrick Reed. After posting no top-10's during 2013-14, his Hawaii finish was his third in four starts to start this campaign.

2014 Season

Did not record a top-10 on TOUR but had six top-25s. Made 13 of 24 cuts and finished No. 122 in the FedExCup standings. Had advanced to the second FedExCup Playoffs event the previous two seasons.

Northern Trust Open: Held the second-round lead at the Northern Trust Open before finishing T12.2013: Enjoyed a breakthrough season, highlighted by his first career PGA TOUR win in his 43rd start, at the HP Byron Nelson Championship. As a result, earned a spot in the field of the first three events in the PGA TOUR Playoffs, before settling in at No. 69

Held the second-round lead at the Northern Trust Open before finishing T12.2013: Enjoyed a breakthrough season, highlighted by his first career PGA TOUR win in his 43rd start, at the HP Byron Nelson Championship. As a result, earned a spot in the field of the first three events in the PGA TOUR Playoffs, before settling in at No. 69 Sony Open in Hawaii: Opened with a 7-under 63 to take a one-stroke lead after the opening round of the Sony Open in Hawaii, eventually finishing T32. The 63 marked a new career-low round on the PGA TOUR. Owns three 64s, most recently in the second round of the 2013 Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Opened with a 7-under 63 to take a one-stroke lead after the opening round of the Sony Open in Hawaii, eventually finishing T32. The 63 marked a new career-low round on the PGA TOUR. Owns three 64s, most recently in the second round of the 2013 Waste Management Phoenix Open. CIMB Classic: Birdied the 72nd hole of the CIMB Classic in November 2014 to finish T5.

Birdied the 72nd hole of the CIMB Classic in November 2014 to finish T5. Frys.com Open: Second TOUR victory came in his first appearance at the Frys.com Open, where he defeated Steven Bowditch by two strokes. Carried a sizable four-stroke lead (the largest in Frys.com Open history) into the final round before seeing the lead increase to six strokes at one time. Several bogeys during the middle of his round made things interesting, with his lead just two shots at one point. Steadied the ship to become the third (of eight) 54-hole leaders/co-leaders to win the Frys.com Open, joining Troy Matteson (2009) and Rocco Mediate (2010). With the win, claimed his first win and top-10 finish since the 2013 AT&T Byron Nelson Championship, and in the process became the third international winner of the season-opening event, joining Canadian Mike Weir (2007) and Sweden's Jonas Blixt (2012). A player of Korean-descent in his 20s has won on the PGA TOUR five times in the last four years, and he has done it twice. Also won in 2013 at age 26. Others are Kevin Na (2011), John Huh (2012), Seung-Yul Noh (2014) and Danny Lee (2015). His Frys.com Open win was the 15th on the PGA TOUR by a player of Korean-descent.

2013 Season

HP Byron Nelson Championship: After entering the final round of the HP Byron Nelson Championship trailing Keegan Bradley by one stroke, birdied four of his first seven holes and then survived a double-bogey on the par-4 ninth hole for a 1-under 69 and two-stroke victory over Bradley. Won in his first start at the event, becoming the third player in the last four years to win the tournament in their first start (Jason Day in 2010 and Bradley in 2011). Was the 11th player to make the HP Byron Nelson Championship his first TOUR victory and third in four years (Day and Bradley). The 11-time winner in Asia became the first Korean to win the HP Byron Nelson Championship and the second Asian-born player to win near Dallas (Shigeki Maruyama in 2002). With the victory, moved from No. 95 to No. 18 in the FedExCup standings.

After entering the final round of the HP Byron Nelson Championship trailing Keegan Bradley by one stroke, birdied four of his first seven holes and then survived a double-bogey on the par-4 ninth hole for a 1-under 69 and two-stroke victory over Bradley. Won in his first start at the event, becoming the third player in the last four years to win the tournament in their first start (Jason Day in 2010 and Bradley in 2011). Was the 11th player to make the HP Byron Nelson Championship his first TOUR victory and third in four years (Day and Bradley). The 11-time winner in Asia became the first Korean to win the HP Byron Nelson Championship and the second Asian-born player to win near Dallas (Shigeki Maruyama in 2002). With the victory, moved from No. 95 to No. 18 in the FedExCup standings. Northern Trust Open: Finished T8 at the Northern Trust Open after holding a share of the second-round lead. A third-round 76 dropped him out of contention.

2012 Season

Finished the season No. 96 in the FedExCup standings.

CJ Invitational hosted by KJ Choi: Contended all week at the CJ Invitational in South Korea. Opened with a 69 at Haesley Nine Bridges GC and then followed with rounds of 68-66-68 for a 13-under 271 but still fell two strokes short of fellow South Korean K.J. Choi.

Contended all week at the CJ Invitational in South Korea. Opened with a 69 at Haesley Nine Bridges GC and then followed with rounds of 68-66-68 for a 13-under 271 but still fell two strokes short of fellow South Korean K.J. Choi. Deutsche Bank Championship: Finished 78th at the Deutsche Bank Championship.

Finished 78th at the Deutsche Bank Championship. The Barclays: Missed the cut at The Barclays.

Missed the cut at The Barclays. Transitions Championship: At the Transitions Championship, posted four rounds in the 60s for the first time in his PGA TOUR career and finished regulation at 13-under to join a four-man playoff with Luke Donald, Jim Furyk and Robert Garrigus. Finished runner-up when Donald made a birdie 4 on No. 18, the first hole of sudden death, to win the playoff. Collected first top 10 in a stroke-play event on the PGA TOUR.

At the Transitions Championship, posted four rounds in the 60s for the first time in his PGA TOUR career and finished regulation at 13-under to join a four-man playoff with Luke Donald, Jim Furyk and Robert Garrigus. Finished runner-up when Donald made a birdie 4 on No. 18, the first hole of sudden death, to win the playoff. Collected first top 10 in a stroke-play event on the PGA TOUR. World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Finished T5 at the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship to post the best finish of his rookie season. It marked the best finish by a Korean player at the Accenture Match Play Championship, bettering the previous mark of T9 by K.J. Choi (2008) and Y.E. Yang (2011). Lost in the quarterfinals to Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy, 3 and 2.

2011 Season

Led the Japan Golf Tour Order of Merit, on the strength of three victories.

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: In December, closed with a 6-under 66 at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament at PGA West in Palm Springs, Calif., to earn his playing privileges for the first time.

In December, closed with a 6-under 66 at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament at PGA West in Palm Springs, Calif., to earn his playing privileges for the first time. Japan Open Golf Championship: Final victory of the season came at the Japan Open, where he defeated Kenichi Kuboya in a playoff.

Final victory of the season came at the Japan Open, where he defeated Kenichi Kuboya in a playoff. Coca-Cola Tokai Classic: Won for the second time of his campaign, at the Coca-Cola Tokai Classic in Japan. Despite a final-round 73, that saw him make four bogeys against and eagle and a birdie, he held off Tadahiro Takayama by a stroke. Was tied for seventh after the opening round but took the lead at the halfway point and led the rest of the way.

Won for the second time of his campaign, at the Coca-Cola Tokai Classic in Japan. Despite a final-round 73, that saw him make four bogeys against and eagle and a birdie, he held off Tadahiro Takayama by a stroke. Was tied for seventh after the opening round but took the lead at the halfway point and led the rest of the way. Vana H Cup KBC Augusta: Won a tournament for the sixth consecutive year when he went wire-to-wire to win the Vana H Cup KBC Augusta. He shot a bogey-free, five-birdie 67 at Keya GC to defeat Ryo Ishikawa and Tomohiro Kondo by two strokes.

Won a tournament for the sixth consecutive year when he went wire-to-wire to win the Vana H Cup KBC Augusta. He shot a bogey-free, five-birdie 67 at Keya GC to defeat Ryo Ishikawa and Tomohiro Kondo by two strokes. Gate Way To The Open Mizuno Open: Finished T3 with Ishikawa, three strokes behind winner Jung-Gon Hwang at the Gateway to the Open Mizuno Open.

Finished T3 with Ishikawa, three strokes behind winner Jung-Gon Hwang at the Gateway to the Open Mizuno Open. U.S. Open: Finished T42 at the U.S. Open at Congressional CC.

Finished T42 at the U.S. Open at Congressional CC. S K Telecom Open: Finished T6 at the S K Telecom Open.

Finished T6 at the S K Telecom Open. Tsuruya Open: Shot four rounds in the 60s (68-68-68-65) and finished second at the Tsuruya Open.

Shot four rounds in the 60s (68-68-68-65) and finished second at the Tsuruya Open. Indonesia PGA Championship: Finished T8 at the Indonesia PGA Championship.

Finished T8 at the Indonesia PGA Championship. Japan PGA Championship: Was T2 at the Japan PGA Championship, losing by two strokes to Hiroo Kawai.

2010 Season

On the Japan Golf Tour, he didn't win but had six top-10s and eight top-25s in 11 starts, missing only one cut.

Kolon 53rd Korea Open: Finished T7 at the Kolon 53rd Korea Open.

Finished T7 at the Kolon 53rd Korea Open. Sun Chlorella Classic: His top performance was a fifth-place showing at the Sun Chlorella Classic.

His top performance was a fifth-place showing at the Sun Chlorella Classic. S K Telecom Open: Won the SK Telecom Open on the Asian Tour for a second time in his career, three years after his first title there. Shot four rounds in the 60s to win by three strokes.

2009 Season

Finished 17th on the Asian Tour Order of Merit, winning once, and picking up three other top 10s.

Kolon-Hana Bank Korea Open: Won the Kolon-Hana Bank Korea Open for the second consecutive year.

Won the Kolon-Hana Bank Korea Open for the second consecutive year. U.S. Open Championship: Missed the cut at the U.S. Open.

Missed the cut at the U.S. Open. GS Caltex Maekyung Open: Won the GS Caltex Maekyung Open.

Won the GS Caltex Maekyung Open. Sony Open in Hawaii: Missed the cut at the the Sony Open in Hawaii.

2008 Season

Enjoyed a productive season, finishing seventh on the Order of Merit. Also added four other top 10s.

Kolon-Hana Bank Korea Open: Won the Kolon-Hana Bank Korea Open by one stroke over Ian Poulter.

Won the Kolon-Hana Bank Korea Open by one stroke over Ian Poulter. Emerson Pacific Group Open: Won the Emerson Pacific Group Open in his native South Korea.

2007 Season

S K Telecom Open: Won for the first time on the Asian Tour, with a convincing six-stroke win over Aaron Baddeley and Kim Hyung-Tae at the SK Telecom Open in his native South Korea.

2006 Season

Won his first professional title, two years after turning pro.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE