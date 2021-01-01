Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Winner, THE PLAYERS Championship (thru 2025-26)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 2010

FedExCup Champion

2016

2019

PGA TOUR Victories (19)

2010 Quail Hollow Championship

Quail Hollow Championship 2011 U.S. Open

U.S. Open 2012 The Honda Classic, PGA Championship, Deutsche Bank Championship, BMW Championship

The Honda Classic, PGA Championship, Deutsche Bank Championship, BMW Championship 2014 The Open Championship, World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational, PGA Championship

The Open Championship, World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational, PGA Championship 2015 World Golf Championships-Cadillac Match Play, Wells Fargo Championship

World Golf Championships-Cadillac Match Play, Wells Fargo Championship 2016 Deutsche Bank Championship, TOUR Championship

Deutsche Bank Championship, TOUR Championship 2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2019 THE PLAYERS Championship, RBC Canadian Open, TOUR Championship

THE PLAYERS Championship, RBC Canadian Open, TOUR Championship 2020 World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions

World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions 2021 Wells Fargo Championship

International Victories (8)

2009 Dubai Desert Classic [Eur]

Dubai Desert Classic [Eur] 2011 UBS Hong Kong Open [Eur]

UBS Hong Kong Open [Eur] 2012 DP World Tour Championship [Eur]

DP World Tour Championship [Eur] 2013 Emirates Australian Open [Aus]

Emirates Australian Open [Aus] 2014 BMW PGA Championship [Eur]

BMW PGA Championship [Eur] 2015 Omega Dubai Desert Classic [Eur]

Omega Dubai Desert Classic [Eur] 2015 DP World Tour Championship [Eur]

DP World Tour Championship [Eur] 2016 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Hosted by the Rory Foundation [Eur]

Additional Victories (1)

2011 Shanghai Masters

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (2-2)

2012 Lost to D.A. Points, Rickie Fowler, Wells Fargo Championship

Lost to D.A. Points, Rickie Fowler, Wells Fargo Championship 2014 Lost to Ryan Palmer, Russell Knox, Russell Henley, The Honda Classic

Lost to Ryan Palmer, Russell Knox, Russell Henley, The Honda Classic 2016 Defeated Ryan Moore, Kevin Chappell, TOUR Championship

Defeated Ryan Moore, Kevin Chappell, TOUR Championship 2020 Defeated Xander Schauffele, World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions

National Teams

2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018 Ryder Cup

2009, 2011 World Cup

2007 Walker Cup

2009 Seve Trophy

Personal

Is the only child to parents Rosie and Gerry. Grew up in Holywood, Northern Ireland where he became the youngest golfer at the Holywood Golf Club at the age of 7.

Left school at age 16 to concentrate on amateur golf. His parents took on extra jobs and shifts to help support his golf development.

Welcomed first child, daughter Poppy, with wife Erica in August 2020.

Earned an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) in 2012 at the age of 22 for his services to sport.

Became the first international player to serve on the PGA TOUR's Policy Board when he was elected PGA TOUR Player Advisory Council Chairman in 2021.

Special Interests

Football (Manchester United), rugby, cars, movies, music

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Career Highlights

2021 Season

2020 Season

Won his 18th career PGA TOUR title at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions and advanced to the TOUR Championship for the third consecutive season (seventh total), finishing the season tied for eighth in the FedExCup standings with Patrick Reed and Sebastian Munoz. Was recognized through the Comcast Business TOUR Top 10, holding the No. 8 position in the FedExCup standings entering the Playoffs. Finished T5 or better in all six starts prior to the suspension of the season due to COVID-19 and recorded just one top-10 in nine starts after (T8/TOUR Championship). Earned his seventh consecutive top-five on TOUR at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, becoming the second player since 2000 with a streak of at least seven top-fives (first: Tiger Woods). Did not miss a cut in 15 starts, the longest made-cut streak of any player on the season. Moved to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking following the week of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and held the position for 10 weeks.

BMW Championship: Held a share of the 36-hole lead at the BMW Championship before finishing T12, falling to 5-for-10 in his career with the 36-hole lead/co-lead.

Held a share of the 36-hole lead at the BMW Championship before finishing T12, falling to 5-for-10 in his career with the 36-hole lead/co-lead. Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: Finished T5 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, his fourth straight top-10 at the event and seventh consecutive top-five on TOUR.

Finished T5 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, his fourth straight top-10 at the event and seventh consecutive top-five on TOUR. World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship: Earned his sixth consecutive top-five on the PGA TOUR with a solo-fifth at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship. Represented his seventh career top-10 at the event.

Earned his sixth consecutive top-five on the PGA TOUR with a solo-fifth at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship. Represented his seventh career top-10 at the event. The Genesis Invitational: Held a share of the 54-hole lead at The Genesis Invitational before finishing T5. Marked the 14th 54-hole lead/co-lead of his PGA TOUR career (fell to 8-for-14). 73 was his highest final-round score when entering with at least a share of the lead since the 2016 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship (74).

Held a share of the 54-hole lead at The Genesis Invitational before finishing T5. Marked the 14th 54-hole lead/co-lead of his PGA TOUR career (fell to 8-for-14). 73 was his highest final-round score when entering with at least a share of the lead since the 2016 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship (74). Farmers Insurance Open: With a T3 at the Farmers Insurance Open, collected his fourth consecutive top-five on TOUR and second in two starts at the event. Co-led the field in Birdies (21) and Par-5 Scoring Average (4.25).

With a T3 at the Farmers Insurance Open, collected his fourth consecutive top-five on TOUR and second in two starts at the event. Co-led the field in Birdies (21) and Par-5 Scoring Average (4.25). World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: Won his 18th PGA TOUR title at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions, defeating defending champion Xander Schauffele in a playoff with a birdie on the first extra hole. Represented his second win in a three-start stretch on TOUR and fourth in 15 starts. Marked his third career WGC victory and first since the 2015 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. Improved to 2-2 in playoffs on the PGA TOUR and 8-for-13 in converting the 54-hole lead/co-lead to victory (led by one after three rounds). Played the par-3s in 5-under, two shots better than any other player in the field.

Won his 18th PGA TOUR title at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions, defeating defending champion Xander Schauffele in a playoff with a birdie on the first extra hole. Represented his second win in a three-start stretch on TOUR and fourth in 15 starts. Marked his third career WGC victory and first since the 2015 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. Improved to 2-2 in playoffs on the PGA TOUR and 8-for-13 in converting the 54-hole lead/co-lead to victory (led by one after three rounds). Played the par-3s in 5-under, two shots better than any other player in the field. ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP: Finished T3 at the inaugural ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. Shot a first-round 72, recording a score of 72 or higher in round one and going on to finish in the top three for the first time since the 2013 Valero Texas Open (72/2nd). Played the par-5s in 9-under, best in the field.

2019 Season

Won the FedExCup for the second time, becoming the second player to win the season-long race multiple times (joining Tiger Woods) and the first to win THE PLAYERS Championship and the FedExCup in the same season. Voted PGA TOUR Player of the Year by the TOUR's membership, winning the Jack Nicklaus Award for third time. With three wins on the season (THE PLAYERS, RBC Canadian Open, TOUR Championship), tied Brooks Koepka for the most on TOUR and collected three or more in a single season for the third time in his career. Won the Vardon Trophy for the PGA TOUR’s best Scoring Average (69.057) for the third time in his career. Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the ninth time in his ninth season as a member, advancing to the TOUR Championship for the sixth time. Led or co-led the PGA TOUR in Top-10s (14), Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (1.195), SG: Tee-to-Green (2.126), SG: Total (2.551) and Par-3 Scoring Average (2.96).

Omega European Masters: Seven days after winning the 2019 FedExCup, earned a runner-up finish at the Omega European Masters, losing in a five-man playoff to Sebastian Soderberg at Crans-sur-Sirre Golf Club in Switzerland. Birdied five of his last seven holes to enter the playoff at 14-under 266 with Soderberg, Kalle Samooja, Andres Romero and Lorenzo Gagli, but was unable to match Soderberg’s birdie on the first extra hole. The playoff loss came 11 years after losing in extra holes at the 2008 Omega European Masters to Jean-Francois Lucquin.

Seven days after winning the 2019 FedExCup, earned a runner-up finish at the Omega European Masters, losing in a five-man playoff to Sebastian Soderberg at Crans-sur-Sirre Golf Club in Switzerland. Birdied five of his last seven holes to enter the playoff at 14-under 266 with Soderberg, Kalle Samooja, Andres Romero and Lorenzo Gagli, but was unable to match Soderberg’s birdie on the first extra hole. The playoff loss came 11 years after losing in extra holes at the 2008 Omega European Masters to Jean-Francois Lucquin. TOUR Championship: Won the TOUR Championship by four shots over Xander Schauffele, claiming his second FedExCup title and 17th career PGA TOUR victory. Became the second player with multiple FedExCup titles, joining Tiger Woods, and the first player to win THE PLAYERS Championship and the FedExCup in the same season. Earned fifth career win in the FedExCup Playoffs, becoming the first player to reach that mark in PGA TOUR history. Led the field in Birdies with 20. With the inception of FedExCup Starting Strokes, began the event in fifth place and five shots back of Justin Thomas.

Won the TOUR Championship by four shots over Xander Schauffele, claiming his second FedExCup title and 17th career PGA TOUR victory. Became the second player with multiple FedExCup titles, joining Tiger Woods, and the first player to win THE PLAYERS Championship and the FedExCup in the same season. Earned fifth career win in the FedExCup Playoffs, becoming the first player to reach that mark in PGA TOUR history. Led the field in Birdies with 20. With the inception of FedExCup Starting Strokes, began the event in fifth place and five shots back of Justin Thomas. THE NORTHERN TRUST: Made seven birdies en route to final-round 69 and T6 finish at THE NORTHERN TRUST. During the second round, received a two-stroke penalty that was later rescinded after touching the sand in the greenside bunker on No. 14 when he thought he was removing a stone. Finished the hole with a double bogey and later met with PGA TOUR Rules following the round where it was determined no penalty was incurred.

Made seven birdies en route to final-round 69 and T6 finish at THE NORTHERN TRUST. During the second round, received a two-stroke penalty that was later rescinded after touching the sand in the greenside bunker on No. 14 when he thought he was removing a stone. Finished the hole with a double bogey and later met with PGA TOUR Rules following the round where it was determined no penalty was incurred. World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational: Entering the final round with a one-shot lead, shot a 1-over 71 to finish T4 at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. Third-round 62 tied the low score of the week.

Entering the final round with a one-shot lead, shot a 1-over 71 to finish T4 at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. Third-round 62 tied the low score of the week. The Open Championship: Competed in a major in his native Northern Ireland for the first time, as The Open Championship was held at Royal Portrush, an hour from his hometown of Holywood. After opening with a 79, posted a 6-under 65 in the second round, but missed the cut by one stroke, marking one of two missed cuts on the season.

Competed in a major in his native Northern Ireland for the first time, as The Open Championship was held at Royal Portrush, an hour from his hometown of Holywood. After opening with a 79, posted a 6-under 65 in the second round, but missed the cut by one stroke, marking one of two missed cuts on the season. RBC Canadian Open: Playing the RBC Canadian Open for the first time, won his 16th career PGA TOUR title by seven strokes in his 162nd start at 30 years, 1 month, 5 days. After entering the final round with a share of the lead, fired a front-nine 30 en route to a 61, and with a four-round total of 258, became the first player to shoot 258 or better in tournament history. Marked his fifth final round of 65 or better en route to victory since 2010, two more than any other player in that span. Marked sixth different national Open title: UBS Hong Kong Open (2011), U.S. Open (2011), Emirates Australian Open (2013), The Open Championship (2014), Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Hosted by the Rory Foundation (2016), RBC Canadian Open (2019). Became the sixth player in PGA TOUR history to win the U.S. Open, The Open Championship and the RBC Canadian Open (Tommy Armour, Walter Hagen, Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy). Led the field in Birdies (26), while holes 16 and 18 at Hamilton Golf & Country Club were the only two he failed to birdie.

Playing the RBC Canadian Open for the first time, won his 16th career PGA TOUR title by seven strokes in his 162nd start at 30 years, 1 month, 5 days. After entering the final round with a share of the lead, fired a front-nine 30 en route to a 61, and with a four-round total of 258, became the first player to shoot 258 or better in tournament history. Marked his fifth final round of 65 or better en route to victory since 2010, two more than any other player in that span. Marked sixth different national Open title: UBS Hong Kong Open (2011), U.S. Open (2011), Emirates Australian Open (2013), The Open Championship (2014), Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Hosted by the Rory Foundation (2016), RBC Canadian Open (2019). Became the sixth player in PGA TOUR history to win the U.S. Open, The Open Championship and the RBC Canadian Open (Tommy Armour, Walter Hagen, Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy). Led the field in Birdies (26), while holes 16 and 18 at Hamilton Golf & Country Club were the only two he failed to birdie. PGA Championship: Despite standing T57 after two rounds of the PGA Championship, closed with a pair of 69s to finish in a tie for eighth place. Represented sixth top-10 at the event and first since winning in 2014.

Despite standing T57 after two rounds of the PGA Championship, closed with a pair of 69s to finish in a tie for eighth place. Represented sixth top-10 at the event and first since winning in 2014. Wells Fargo Championship: Tied four others for eighth at the Wells Fargo Championship. Opened with a 66 to share the first-round lead with Joel Dahmen.

Tied four others for eighth at the Wells Fargo Championship. Opened with a 66 to share the first-round lead with Joel Dahmen. World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: Went undefeated in three Group Play matches to advance to the Round of 16 where he met Tiger Woods for the first time in match play. Lost to Woods, 2 and 1, to finish T9.

Went undefeated in three Group Play matches to advance to the Round of 16 where he met Tiger Woods for the first time in match play. Lost to Woods, 2 and 1, to finish T9. THE PLAYERS Championship: Won THE PLAYERS Championship for his 15th career PGA TOUR victory at the age of 29 years, 10 months, 14 days. Became the third player to win THE PLAYERS Championship, a major, the FedExCup and a World Golf Championships event. Earned 600 FedExCup points to move to No. 1 in the FedExCup standings for the first time since winning the FedExCup title in 2016. Moved to No. 4 in the Official World Golf Ranking. Became the first player from Northern Ireland to win THE PLAYERS Championship and 15th international champion. Began the final round one shot behind Jon Rahm, marking his eighth come-from-behind victory in a stroke-play event. Marked his third victory at a Pete Dye-designed course, including The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island (2012 PGA Championship) and Crooked Stick Golf Club (2012 BMW Championship).

Won THE PLAYERS Championship for his 15th career PGA TOUR victory at the age of 29 years, 10 months, 14 days. Became the third player to win THE PLAYERS Championship, a major, the FedExCup and a World Golf Championships event. Earned 600 FedExCup points to move to No. 1 in the FedExCup standings for the first time since winning the FedExCup title in 2016. Moved to No. 4 in the Official World Golf Ranking. Became the first player from Northern Ireland to win THE PLAYERS Championship and 15th international champion. Began the final round one shot behind Jon Rahm, marking his eighth come-from-behind victory in a stroke-play event. Marked his third victory at a Pete Dye-designed course, including The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island (2012 PGA Championship) and Crooked Stick Golf Club (2012 BMW Championship). Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: With a final-round even-par 72, finished T6 in his title defense at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. Entered the final round trailing Matthew Fitzpatrick by one stroke before posting two birdies and two bogeys in the final round. Led the field in Driving Distance (314.0 yards). Previous two starts at the Arnold Palmer Invitational included a win (2018) and T4 (2017).

With a final-round even-par 72, finished T6 in his title defense at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. Entered the final round trailing Matthew Fitzpatrick by one stroke before posting two birdies and two bogeys in the final round. Led the field in Driving Distance (314.0 yards). Previous two starts at the Arnold Palmer Invitational included a win (2018) and T4 (2017). World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship: Finished runner-up at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship after taking the first-round lead with an 8-under 63 at Club de Golf Chapultepec. Collected his seventh top-10 finish in his 10th start, which included a T7 in 2017 in the tournament's debut in Mexico City. Led the field in birdies with 25.

Finished runner-up at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship after taking the first-round lead with an 8-under 63 at Club de Golf Chapultepec. Collected his seventh top-10 finish in his 10th start, which included a T7 in 2017 in the tournament's debut in Mexico City. Led the field in birdies with 25. Genesis Open: Posted first top-10 in three appearances at the Genesis Open, tying Marc Leishman for fourth. Second-round 63 was the first second-round score of 63 or better in his PGA TOUR career. Led the field in Greens in Regulation percentage (73.61).

Posted first top-10 in three appearances at the Genesis Open, tying Marc Leishman for fourth. Second-round 63 was the first second-round score of 63 or better in his PGA TOUR career. Led the field in Greens in Regulation percentage (73.61). Farmers Insurance Open: Recorded back-to-back top-fives on TOUR with a T5 finish in his tournament debut at the Farmers Insurance Open. Sat T74 after opening-round 71 and followed with 65-69-69 for a 14-under tournament total.

Recorded back-to-back top-fives on TOUR with a T5 finish in his tournament debut at the Farmers Insurance Open. Sat T74 after opening-round 71 and followed with 65-69-69 for a 14-under tournament total. Sentry Tournament of Champions: Recorded four under-par scores to tie Dustin Johnson and Marc Leishman for fourth at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in his first start at the event. Hit 63 of 72 greens in regulation for the week, tied for most in the field.

2018 Season

Finished the season No. 13 in the FedExCup after picking up his 14th career PGA TOUR victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. Made the cut in 14 of 18 starts, with seven top-10s. Led the TOUR in Driving Distance (319.8) and finished fifth in Scoring Average (69.303). Earned his fifth consecutive appearance for Europe at the Ryder Cup.

Ryder Cup: Made his fifth consecutive Ryder Cup appearance for Europe at Le Golf National in Paris, France. Went 2-3-0 for the week and helped the Europeans to a 17.5-10.5 victory. Teamed with Ian Poulter and won his Friday Foursomes match against Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson, 4 and 2. Earned his other point teaming with Sergio Garcia in the Saturday Four-ball match, where the duo beat Tony Finau and Brooks Koepka, 2 and 1.

Made his fifth consecutive Ryder Cup appearance for Europe at Le Golf National in Paris, France. Went 2-3-0 for the week and helped the Europeans to a 17.5-10.5 victory. Teamed with Ian Poulter and won his Friday Foursomes match against Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson, 4 and 2. Earned his other point teaming with Sergio Garcia in the Saturday Four-ball match, where the duo beat Tony Finau and Brooks Koepka, 2 and 1. TOUR Championship: With rounds of 67-68-66, entered the final round of the TOUR Championship in second place and trailing Tiger Woods by three strokes. Struggled to a 4-over 74 to finish T7, six strokes behind Woods. Only other time he was paired with Woods in the final round of a TOUR event was the 2015 Masters Tournament (McIlroy/66, Woods/73). Marked his fourth top-10 finish in five starts at East Lake, highlighted by his victory in 2016.

With rounds of 67-68-66, entered the final round of the TOUR Championship in second place and trailing Tiger Woods by three strokes. Struggled to a 4-over 74 to finish T7, six strokes behind Woods. Only other time he was paired with Woods in the final round of a TOUR event was the 2015 Masters Tournament (McIlroy/66, Woods/73). Marked his fourth top-10 finish in five starts at East Lake, highlighted by his victory in 2016. BMW Championship: Opened with a 62 to share the first-round lead with Tiger Woods before finishing fifth at the BMW Championship. With a third-round 63, recorded two scores of 63-or-better in the same event for the first time in PGA TOUR career.

Opened with a 62 to share the first-round lead with Tiger Woods before finishing fifth at the BMW Championship. With a third-round 63, recorded two scores of 63-or-better in the same event for the first time in PGA TOUR career. World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: Earned his sixth top-10 in eight starts at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational with a T6. Opened with rounds of 65-67-67 and stood T2 before a final-round 73.

Earned his sixth top-10 in eight starts at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational with a T6. Opened with rounds of 65-67-67 and stood T2 before a final-round 73. The Open Championship: Began the final round of 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie 2-over through five holes, but moved into a six-way tie for the lead at 6-under with a 60-foot eagle putt at No. 14. With four pars to close, finished T2 at 6-under in his 10th start in The Open. Marked his fourth consecutive top-five finish at The Open, dating to his win in 2014. Since 2010, no player has recorded more than five top-five finishes at The Open.

Began the final round of 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie 2-over through five holes, but moved into a six-way tie for the lead at 6-under with a 60-foot eagle putt at No. 14. With four pars to close, finished T2 at 6-under in his 10th start in The Open. Marked his fourth consecutive top-five finish at The Open, dating to his win in 2014. Since 2010, no player has recorded more than five top-five finishes at The Open. the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide: After making the cut on the number (even-par 144) at the Memorial Tournament, recorded weekend rounds of 64-69 to finish T8 for his third top-10 of the season. Third-round 64 was the lowest round of the 2018 tournament, and helped secure his fourth top-10 (T8/2018, T4/2016, 5/2011, T10/2010) in seven career starts at Muirfield Village.

After making the cut on the number (even-par 144) at the Memorial Tournament, recorded weekend rounds of 64-69 to finish T8 for his third top-10 of the season. Third-round 64 was the lowest round of the 2018 tournament, and helped secure his fourth top-10 (T8/2018, T4/2016, 5/2011, T10/2010) in seven career starts at Muirfield Village. Masters Tournament: Paired with America's Patrick Reed in the final group entering the final round of the Masters Tournament in his quest to complete the career grand slam, shot a 74 to finish T5. Started the final round three strokes behind Reed but started par-birdie to pull within one. Was four behind at the turn and never threatened the lead on the second nine. Sunday's final-round 74 joined his 76 in 2012 and 80 in 2011 as three over-par final-round scores in 10 appearances. With T5 finish, earned his fifth consecutive top-10 at the Masters. With third-round 65, was one of just four players to post a bogey-free round during the week – Rickie Fowler (65), Jon Rahm (65), Si Woo Kim (68).

Paired with America's Patrick Reed in the final group entering the final round of the Masters Tournament in his quest to complete the career grand slam, shot a 74 to finish T5. Started the final round three strokes behind Reed but started par-birdie to pull within one. Was four behind at the turn and never threatened the lead on the second nine. Sunday's final-round 74 joined his 76 in 2012 and 80 in 2011 as three over-par final-round scores in 10 appearances. With T5 finish, earned his fifth consecutive top-10 at the Masters. With third-round 65, was one of just four players to post a bogey-free round during the week – Rickie Fowler (65), Jon Rahm (65), Si Woo Kim (68). Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: Entering the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard two shots off the lead, birdied five of his last six holes en route to a bogey-free 64 and three-shot victory over Bryson DeChambeau. Claimed his 14th career PGA TOUR title in his 136th start at the age of 28 years, 10 months, 14 days, moving to No. 24 in the FedExCup standings. The win marked his first win on the PGA TOUR since 2016 when he won two FedExCup Playoffs events, the Dell Technologies Championship and TOUR Championship, en route to winning the 2016 FedExCup, with the victory at the TOUR Championship coming on September 25, 2016, the same day Arnold Palmer passed away. Became the fifth winner on TOUR this season with double-digit PGA TOUR wins: Dustin Johnson (17), Jason Day (11), Bubba Watson (10), Phil Mickelson (43) and Rory McIlroy (14). His final-round 64 tied Gary Woodland (Waste Management Phoenix Open) for the lowest final round by a winner this season. The victory was his second consecutive top-five finish at Bay Hill: 2018 (Won), 2017 (T4), 2016 (T27), 2015 (T11). By winning, became one of three players (in the modern era) to win 14 or more PGA TOUR victories by the age of 30 (Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson). The Arnold Palmer Invitational has produced seven international champions (eight wins) and three consecutive: Rory McIlroy (2018), Marc Leishman (2017), Jason Day (2016), Martin Laird (2011), Ernie Els (1998, 2010), Vijay Singh (2007) and Rod Pampling (2006). One of the keys to McIlroy's victory was needing just 100 putts through four rounds, the fewest of his career in a PGA TOUR round. Following the event, McIlroy credited recent sessions with Brad Faxon for his putting success.

2017 Season

One year after winning the FedExCup, finished No. 58 in the season-long race, with 12 made cuts in 14 starts. Finished a season-best T4 three times (out of six top-10 finishes), including The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.

BMW Championship: Wrapped up the season with a T58 finish at the BMW Championship, becoming the eighth FedExCup champion (out of the first 10) to fail to advance to the season-ending TOUR Championship.

Wrapped up the season with a T58 finish at the BMW Championship, becoming the eighth FedExCup champion (out of the first 10) to fail to advance to the season-ending TOUR Championship. World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: Recorded three early birdies to sit one stroke off the lead at 9-under through six holes of the final round at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational before back-to-back bogeys at the 14th and 15th holes derailed his chance to win. Finished T5 at 7-under 273, his sixth top-10 in 10 starts. Hit 52 of 56 tee shots in excess of 300 yards at Firestone CC (excluding par-3s) to lead the driving distance statistical category.

Recorded three early birdies to sit one stroke off the lead at 9-under through six holes of the final round at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational before back-to-back bogeys at the 14th and 15th holes derailed his chance to win. Finished T5 at 7-under 273, his sixth top-10 in 10 starts. Hit 52 of 56 tee shots in excess of 300 yards at Firestone CC (excluding par-3s) to lead the driving distance statistical category. The Open Championship: Seeking his fifth major championship, began The Open Championship 5-over through his first six holes but battled back to a 1-over 71. Closed with rounds of 68-69-67 to finish T4 (seven strokes behind Jordan Spieth). In nine Open Championship starts, now owns four top-10 finishes (Won-2014, T3-2010, T5-2016, T4-2017).

Seeking his fifth major championship, began The Open Championship 5-over through his first six holes but battled back to a 1-over 71. Closed with rounds of 68-69-67 to finish T4 (seven strokes behind Jordan Spieth). In nine Open Championship starts, now owns four top-10 finishes (Won-2014, T3-2010, T5-2016, T4-2017). Masters Tournament: In his ninth start at the Masters, posted scores of 72-73-71-69–285 (-3) to finish T7 with Kevin Chappell. The finish marked his fourth straight top-10 finish at Augusta. Is the only player to finish inside the top 10 in each of the last four Masters, dating to 2014.

In his ninth start at the Masters, posted scores of 72-73-71-69–285 (-3) to finish T7 with Kevin Chappell. The finish marked his fourth straight top-10 finish at Augusta. Is the only player to finish inside the top 10 in each of the last four Masters, dating to 2014. Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: After beginning the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational five strokes off the lead, recorded seven birdies en route to a final-round charge that saw him move into a tie for the lead at one point. A bogey on the 18th hole, a product of his first three-putt of the week, led to a 3-under 69 for a T4 finish. Had he won, would have tied Tiger Woods (2009) for the second-largest come-from-behind victory at Bay Hill, trailing only Tom Kite (1982) and Gary Koch's (1984) six-stroke comeback victories. With the finish, moved to No. 2 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

After beginning the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational five strokes off the lead, recorded seven birdies en route to a final-round charge that saw him move into a tie for the lead at one point. A bogey on the 18th hole, a product of his first three-putt of the week, led to a 3-under 69 for a T4 finish. Had he won, would have tied Tiger Woods (2009) for the second-largest come-from-behind victory at Bay Hill, trailing only Tom Kite (1982) and Gary Koch's (1984) six-stroke comeback victories. With the finish, moved to No. 2 in the Official World Golf Ranking. World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship: Returned to competition at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship where he climbed into the solo lead with rounds of 68-65 before weekend scores of 70-71 led to a T7 finish.

Returned to competition at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship where he climbed into the solo lead with rounds of 68-65 before weekend scores of 70-71 led to a T7 finish. BMW South African Open: Lost in a playoff to Graeme Storm at the BMW South African Open in mid-January. Entered the final round trailing Storm by three strokes, but when moved into the lead when his playing partner suffered a three-putt bogey on the 14th hole. A bogey of his own on the 17th hole deadlocked the two players, with Storm eventually parring the third extra hole for the victory. Played through pain in Johannesburg, having his back taped up and taking anti-inflammatory medicines. Withdrew from the following week's Abu Dhabi Championship following a scan that showed a stress fracture in one of his ribs.

Lost in a playoff to Graeme Storm at the BMW South African Open in mid-January. Entered the final round trailing Storm by three strokes, but when moved into the lead when his playing partner suffered a three-putt bogey on the 14th hole. A bogey of his own on the 17th hole deadlocked the two players, with Storm eventually parring the third extra hole for the victory. Played through pain in Johannesburg, having his back taped up and taking anti-inflammatory medicines. Withdrew from the following week's Abu Dhabi Championship following a scan that showed a stress fracture in one of his ribs. World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: Finished in the top five in his first start of the 2016-17 PGA TOUR Season, firing a 66 in the final round of the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions to tie for fourth. The start marked his first PGA TOUR event using TaylorMade woods, as he previously used Nike woods.

2016 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the sixth time in his career and appeared in the TOUR Championship for the fourth time. Entered the Playoffs finale in the No. 6 position in the FedExCup standings and won a three-man playoff over Ryan Moore and Kevin Chappell at East Lake to become the FedExCup champion. Recorded 11 top-25 finishes from 18 starts. Of those, seven were top-five showings, including victories at the Deutsche Bank Championship and TOUR Championship. Secured his third Race to Dubai title in four years on the European Tour. Was named 2015 European Tour Golfer of the Year for the third time in four years.

DP World Tour Championship: Next start led to a ninth-place finish at the European Tour's season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, finishing fifth in the final Race to Dubai standings.

Next start led to a ninth-place finish at the European Tour's season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, finishing fifth in the final Race to Dubai standings. Ryder Cup: Making his fourth start at the Ryder Cup, went 3-2 in his five matches in the European team's 17-11 loss to the United States at Hazeltine. Week ended with a 1-down loss to Patrick Reed in the opening singles match on Sunday, what some considered one of the most exciting matches in Ryder Cup history.

Making his fourth start at the Ryder Cup, went 3-2 in his five matches in the European team's 17-11 loss to the United States at Hazeltine. Week ended with a 1-down loss to Patrick Reed in the opening singles match on Sunday, what some considered one of the most exciting matches in Ryder Cup history. TOUR Championship: Holed out for eagle from 137 yards on No. 16 in the final round of the TOUR Championship to move to 11-under and one stroke behind leader Kevin Chappell at the time. A final-hole birdie in regulation moved him to 12-under and forced a three-way playoff with Chappell and Ryan Moore. After Chappell exited the playoff with a par at the first extra hole (No. 18) and Moore had made birdie, needed to hole an eagle putt from five feet to claim the TOUR Championship title, and the FedExCup, but his putt lipped out on the right side. He and Moore returned to the 18th for a second playoff hole, which was halved with pars. Another halve required a fourth extra hole, the 16th, where he had holed out earlier in the day. After Moore had saved par with a putt from 17 feet, drilled his birdie putt from 15 feet to claim the title. By winning the TOUR Championship, earned 2,000 FedExCup points for a 3,120 points total to surpass Dustin Johnson in the FedExCup standings and finish 740 points ahead to become the third international player to lift the FedExCup (Henrik Stenson/2013, Vijay Singh/2008), and seventh international player to win the TOUR Championship. Win was 13th PGA TOUR title in his 117th start on TOUR at the age of 27 years, 4 months, 21 days. Holds record for second-most wins (13, behind Tiger Woods 18) on the PGA TOUR since the start of the 2008 season. Recorded his fourth win in a FedExCup Playoffs event, the most of any player in FedExCup Playoffs history. One of six players to capture multiple victories in 2015-16.

Holed out for eagle from 137 yards on No. 16 in the final round of the TOUR Championship to move to 11-under and one stroke behind leader Kevin Chappell at the time. A final-hole birdie in regulation moved him to 12-under and forced a three-way playoff with Chappell and Ryan Moore. After Chappell exited the playoff with a par at the first extra hole (No. 18) and Moore had made birdie, needed to hole an eagle putt from five feet to claim the TOUR Championship title, and the FedExCup, but his putt lipped out on the right side. He and Moore returned to the 18th for a second playoff hole, which was halved with pars. Another halve required a fourth extra hole, the 16th, where he had holed out earlier in the day. After Moore had saved par with a putt from 17 feet, drilled his birdie putt from 15 feet to claim the title. By winning the TOUR Championship, earned 2,000 FedExCup points for a 3,120 points total to surpass Dustin Johnson in the FedExCup standings and finish 740 points ahead to become the third international player to lift the FedExCup (Henrik Stenson/2013, Vijay Singh/2008), and seventh international player to win the TOUR Championship. Win was 13th PGA TOUR title in his 117th start on TOUR at the age of 27 years, 4 months, 21 days. Holds record for second-most wins (13, behind Tiger Woods 18) on the PGA TOUR since the start of the 2008 season. Recorded his fourth win in a FedExCup Playoffs event, the most of any player in FedExCup Playoffs history. One of six players to capture multiple victories in 2015-16. Deutsche Bank Championship: In early September, the 2012 Deutsche Bank Championship winner returned to TPC Boston, where he found himself six strokes off the lead after 54 holes. Second shot into the par-5 18th hole lipped out in the third round, setting him up for an easy eagle to get within six strokes of the lead. Birdied six of his first 12 holes in the final round on Labor Day Monday en route to a 6-under 65, tying the low round of the day with Adam Scott. In doing so, claimed his second tournament title by two strokes over 54-hole leader Paul Casey and marked the largest final-round comeback in tournament history. Became the second multiple winner of the Deutsche Bank Championship, joining Vijay Singh (2004 and 2008). Twelfth career PGA TOUR win came more than a year after his last at the 2015 Wells Fargo Championship.

In early September, the 2012 Deutsche Bank Championship winner returned to TPC Boston, where he found himself six strokes off the lead after 54 holes. Second shot into the par-5 18th hole lipped out in the third round, setting him up for an easy eagle to get within six strokes of the lead. Birdied six of his first 12 holes in the final round on Labor Day Monday en route to a 6-under 65, tying the low round of the day with Adam Scott. In doing so, claimed his second tournament title by two strokes over 54-hole leader Paul Casey and marked the largest final-round comeback in tournament history. Became the second multiple winner of the Deutsche Bank Championship, joining Vijay Singh (2004 and 2008). Twelfth career PGA TOUR win came more than a year after his last at the 2015 Wells Fargo Championship. The Open Championship: Unable to defend his 2014 Open Championship title due to an injury in 2015, opened the 145th Open Championship at Royal Troon with a 2-under 69. Posted 71-73 over the next two rounds to sit T18 and 12 strokes back heading into the final round. Closed with a 67 to sneak into the top five, finishing T5 alongside England's Tyrrell Hatton and Sergio Garcia. Marked his eighth top-10 in his last 11 major starts.

Unable to defend his 2014 Open Championship title due to an injury in 2015, opened the 145th Open Championship at Royal Troon with a 2-under 69. Posted 71-73 over the next two rounds to sit T18 and 12 strokes back heading into the final round. Closed with a 67 to sneak into the top five, finishing T5 alongside England's Tyrrell Hatton and Sergio Garcia. Marked his eighth top-10 in his last 11 major starts. the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide: Birdied Nos. 15-17 in final round of the Memorial Tournament for 4-under 68 and T4 at 13-under 275. Was third top-10 finish in six Memorial Tournament starts (T10/2010, 5th/2011, T4/2016). Was fifth top-10 finish of the 2015-16 PGA TOUR season (11 starts) and 51st in 110 career starts on TOUR. Ranked No. 2 for the week in Strokes Gained: Putting, at Muirfield Village Golf Club, needing 29 putts in the first round, but just 26 putts in each of the three ensuing rounds after entering the week at No. 122 in Strokes Gained: Putting. Holed a total of 411 feet of putts during the week.

Birdied Nos. 15-17 in final round of the Memorial Tournament for 4-under 68 and T4 at 13-under 275. Was third top-10 finish in six Memorial Tournament starts (T10/2010, 5th/2011, T4/2016). Was fifth top-10 finish of the 2015-16 PGA TOUR season (11 starts) and 51st in 110 career starts on TOUR. Ranked No. 2 for the week in Strokes Gained: Putting, at Muirfield Village Golf Club, needing 29 putts in the first round, but just 26 putts in each of the three ensuing rounds after entering the week at No. 122 in Strokes Gained: Putting. Holed a total of 411 feet of putts during the week. Irish Open: Closed with a birdie-par-eagle finish at the Irish Open hosted by the Rory Foundation to edge Russell Knox (who led with just three holes to play) and Bradley Dredge in the European Tour event at the K Club. With his 13th European Tour victory, snapped a streak of three consecutive missed cuts at the event. With the win, became the first Irishman to win the event since Shane Lowry in 2009. Began the day with a three-stroke lead, but the stellar play of Knox throughout the first 15 holes forced an aggressive finish by McIlroy. Became the first player to win on the European Tour event while serving as the tournament host, donating all of his winning prize to the Rory Foundation. Victory set up by two solid approach shots on the final three holes, including a 271-yard 3-wood leading to a birdie on the 16th hole and a 253-yard second shot to a tap-in eagle on the 72nd and decisive hole.

Closed with a birdie-par-eagle finish at the Irish Open hosted by the Rory Foundation to edge Russell Knox (who led with just three holes to play) and Bradley Dredge in the European Tour event at the K Club. With his 13th European Tour victory, snapped a streak of three consecutive missed cuts at the event. With the win, became the first Irishman to win the event since Shane Lowry in 2009. Began the day with a three-stroke lead, but the stellar play of Knox throughout the first 15 holes forced an aggressive finish by McIlroy. Became the first player to win on the European Tour event while serving as the tournament host, donating all of his winning prize to the Rory Foundation. Victory set up by two solid approach shots on the final three holes, including a 271-yard 3-wood leading to a birdie on the 16th hole and a 253-yard second shot to a tap-in eagle on the 72nd and decisive hole. THE PLAYERS Championship: Posted a second-round 8-under 64 at THE PLAYERS Championship that included 7-under 29 on the back nine at THE PLAYERS Stadium Course, a day after countryman Shane Lowry was the first player in tournament history to post sub-30 (29) for the back nine. Used 22 putts for just the fourth time in his career, and the second time in 2016 (R4/Arnold Palmer Invitational). Finished T12, his fourth consecutive top-15 finish at TPC Sawgrass.

Posted a second-round 8-under 64 at THE PLAYERS Championship that included 7-under 29 on the back nine at THE PLAYERS Stadium Course, a day after countryman Shane Lowry was the first player in tournament history to post sub-30 (29) for the back nine. Used 22 putts for just the fourth time in his career, and the second time in 2016 (R4/Arnold Palmer Invitational). Finished T12, his fourth consecutive top-15 finish at TPC Sawgrass. Wells Fargo Championship: In his title defense at the Wells Fargo Championship, posted rounds of 73-69-73-66 to finish T4. Rebounded from a 1-over 73 in the third round with final-round birdies on Nos. 4, 5, 7, 8, 10, 11, 14 and 16. Played 55 consecutive par-5s in the event without a bogey. The T4 performance was his sixth top-10 in seven starts at the Wells Fargo Championship.

In his title defense at the Wells Fargo Championship, posted rounds of 73-69-73-66 to finish T4. Rebounded from a 1-over 73 in the third round with final-round birdies on Nos. 4, 5, 7, 8, 10, 11, 14 and 16. Played 55 consecutive par-5s in the event without a bogey. The T4 performance was his sixth top-10 in seven starts at the Wells Fargo Championship. Masters Tournament: Overcame a 6-over 77 in the third round of the Masters with a 1-under 71 Sunday at Augusta National to finish T10 with four others, including Jason Day. Made just five pars in the final round against seven birdies and six bogeys. The top-10 finish was his third straight in the season's first major, coming off a T8 in 2014 and solo-fourth place in 2015.

Overcame a 6-over 77 in the third round of the Masters with a 1-under 71 Sunday at Augusta National to finish T10 with four others, including Jason Day. Made just five pars in the final round against seven birdies and six bogeys. The top-10 finish was his third straight in the season's first major, coming off a T8 in 2014 and solo-fourth place in 2015. World Golf Championships-Dell Match Play: While attempting to defend his title at the World Golf Championships-Dell Match Play, he reached the semifinals for the third time at this event. Was his first appearance in the consolation match after losing, 1-down, in the semifinals to eventual-champion Jason Day. In the consolation match, he lost, 3 and 2, to Rafa Cabrera Bello while posting four birdies and four bogeys.

While attempting to defend his title at the World Golf Championships-Dell Match Play, he reached the semifinals for the third time at this event. Was his first appearance in the consolation match after losing, 1-down, in the semifinals to eventual-champion Jason Day. In the consolation match, he lost, 3 and 2, to Rafa Cabrera Bello while posting four birdies and four bogeys. World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship: Posted his first bogey-free round of the season in the third round of the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship and had a stretch of 40 consecutive holes without a bogey over rounds three and four. After holding a three-stroke lead through 54 holes, his final-round 74 dropped him to 10-under and T3.

Posted his first bogey-free round of the season in the third round of the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship and had a stretch of 40 consecutive holes without a bogey over rounds three and four. After holding a three-stroke lead through 54 holes, his final-round 74 dropped him to 10-under and T3. World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: In his second start of the 2015-16 PGA TOUR season, finished T11 at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions.

2015 Season

In what became a bit of a roller-coaster season, managed seven top-10 finishes in just 12 PGA TOUR starts, highlighted by two victories. An ankle injury while playing soccer prevented him from defending his titles at The Open Championship and World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational. Returned to defend title at the PGA Championship, but finished 17th with four under-par rounds. Did not play in the first FedExCup Playoffs event (The Barclays) to further rest his injured ankle. During the Playoffs, swapped the World's No. 1 spot several times with Jordan Spieth and Jason Day before ending the season ranked third in the Official World Golf Ranking and 15th in the FedExCup standings. Won the European Tour's Race to Dubai title, finishing with $7,149,503 in earnings, easily outdistancing No. 2 Henrik Stenson. In January, named 2014 Golf Writers Association of America's Player of the Year as voted on by members of the GWAA.

DP World Tour Championship: Posted four birdies in five holes on his final nine to record a 66 in the final round to win the DP World Tour Championship, edging out Andy Sullivan by one stroke.

Posted four birdies in five holes on his final nine to record a 66 in the final round to win the DP World Tour Championship, edging out Andy Sullivan by one stroke. Turkish Airlines Open: At the European Tour's Turkish Airlines Open in late-October, early November, opened with three consecutive 67s at The Montgomerie Maxx Royal then recorded a final-round, 1-under 71 to T6 with Peter Uihlein, six shots short of winner Victor Dubuisson in the first event of the Race to Dubai.

At the European Tour's Turkish Airlines Open in late-October, early November, opened with three consecutive 67s at The Montgomerie Maxx Royal then recorded a final-round, 1-under 71 to T6 with Peter Uihlein, six shots short of winner Victor Dubuisson in the first event of the Race to Dubai. TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola: Entered the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola No. 11 in the FedExCup standings and turned in a T16 at East Lake GC to finish 15th in the FedExCup.

Entered the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola No. 11 in the FedExCup standings and turned in a T16 at East Lake GC to finish 15th in the FedExCup. BMW Championship: Following a T29 at the Deutsche Bank Championship, finished T4 at the BMW Championship, eight strokes behind champion Jason Day.

Following a T29 at the Deutsche Bank Championship, finished T4 at the BMW Championship, eight strokes behind champion Jason Day. U.S. Open: Made a Sunday charge at the U.S. Open, with a 4-under 66. But bogeys on Nos. 15 and 17 derailed his hope for a fifth major championship title. The T9 marked his 12th top-10 finish (and fourth consecutive) in 26 major appearances. Now owns three top-10s at the U.S. Open (won in 2011 and T10 in 2009).

Made a Sunday charge at the U.S. Open, with a 4-under 66. But bogeys on Nos. 15 and 17 derailed his hope for a fifth major championship title. The T9 marked his 12th top-10 finish (and fourth consecutive) in 26 major appearances. Now owns three top-10s at the U.S. Open (won in 2011 and T10 in 2009). Wells Fargo Championship: Shot a tournament-record 21-under 267 to win by seven shots over Patrick Rodgers and Webb Simpson at the Wells Fargo Championship. Notched his 11th PGA TOUR title in his 94th TOUR start. Became the first repeat winner of the Wells Fargo Championship. Broke his own course record shared with Brendon de Jonge (2014) at Quail Hollow Club with his third-round, 11-under 61. His 72-hole score shattered Anthony Kim's previous-record 16-under 272 set in 2008. Has claimed his 11 TOUR titles by a collective 37 strokes.

Shot a tournament-record 21-under 267 to win by seven shots over Patrick Rodgers and Webb Simpson at the Wells Fargo Championship. Notched his 11th PGA TOUR title in his 94th TOUR start. Became the first repeat winner of the Wells Fargo Championship. Broke his own course record shared with Brendon de Jonge (2014) at Quail Hollow Club with his third-round, 11-under 61. His 72-hole score shattered Anthony Kim's previous-record 16-under 272 set in 2008. Has claimed his 11 TOUR titles by a collective 37 strokes. World Golf Championships-Cadillac Match Play: Defeated Gary Woodland, 4 and 2, in the championship match at the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Match Play to go undefeated (7-0) in his matches at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco. Earned his 10th PGA TOUR victory in his 92nd start at age 25 years, 11 months, 29 days. Joins Tiger Woods (29) and Jack Nicklaus (17) as the only players to win 10 events prior to their 26th birthday on the PGA TOUR in the last 75 years. Won his first event on TOUR on May 2 at the 2010 Wells Fargo Championship and won the 2015 Cadillac Match Play on May 3 (birthday is May 4). Is the ninth player with at least two career World Golf Championships victories (2014 Bridgestone Invitational). Players with multiple World Golf Championships wins include Woods (18), Geoff Ogilvy (three), Darren Clarke (two), Ernie Els (two), Hunter Mahan (two), Phil Mickelson (two), Ian Poulter (two) and Dustin Johnson (two). Is the youngest winner of the Cadillac Match Play and the sixth-youngest in the history of the World Golf Championships series. Is the second player to win the Cadillac Match Play as a No. 1 seed. Woods won the tournament three times (2003-04 and 2008) as the No. 1 seed.

Defeated Gary Woodland, 4 and 2, in the championship match at the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Match Play to go undefeated (7-0) in his matches at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco. Earned his 10th PGA TOUR victory in his 92nd start at age 25 years, 11 months, 29 days. Joins Tiger Woods (29) and Jack Nicklaus (17) as the only players to win 10 events prior to their 26th birthday on the PGA TOUR in the last 75 years. Won his first event on TOUR on May 2 at the 2010 Wells Fargo Championship and won the 2015 Cadillac Match Play on May 3 (birthday is May 4). Is the ninth player with at least two career World Golf Championships victories (2014 Bridgestone Invitational). Players with multiple World Golf Championships wins include Woods (18), Geoff Ogilvy (three), Darren Clarke (two), Ernie Els (two), Hunter Mahan (two), Phil Mickelson (two), Ian Poulter (two) and Dustin Johnson (two). Is the youngest winner of the Cadillac Match Play and the sixth-youngest in the history of the World Golf Championships series. Is the second player to win the Cadillac Match Play as a No. 1 seed. Woods won the tournament three times (2003-04 and 2008) as the No. 1 seed. Masters Tournament: Finished fourth at the Masters Tournament in April to record his second top 10 at the Augusta National event in his seventh start. Shot rounds of 71-71-68-66 to jump up the leaderboard on the weekend. Finished at 12-under.

Finished fourth at the Masters Tournament in April to record his second top 10 at the Augusta National event in his seventh start. Shot rounds of 71-71-68-66 to jump up the leaderboard on the weekend. Finished at 12-under. World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship: Finished T9 in his seventh World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship start, falling shy of his best finish at the event of third in 2012. Received massive media attention during the second round when he flung his 3-iron into the pond on the par-4 18th hole. After a diver retrieved the club, tournament host Donald Trump presented the club to McIlroy on the driving range prior to the final round.

Finished T9 in his seventh World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship start, falling shy of his best finish at the event of third in 2012. Received massive media attention during the second round when he flung his 3-iron into the pond on the par-4 18th hole. After a diver retrieved the club, tournament host Donald Trump presented the club to McIlroy on the driving range prior to the final round. Omega Dubai Desert Classic: Turned in four under-par rounds at Emirates GC to capture the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Opened 66-64-66 and maintained a four-shot lead over Morten Orum Madsen through 54 holes. Was never really threatened during his final 18 holes, making just one bogey against three birdies. Won his fifth European Tour title and his second Dubai Desert Classic to go with his 2009 title.

Turned in four under-par rounds at Emirates GC to capture the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Opened 66-64-66 and maintained a four-shot lead over Morten Orum Madsen through 54 holes. Was never really threatened during his final 18 holes, making just one bogey against three birdies. Won his fifth European Tour title and his second Dubai Desert Classic to go with his 2009 title. Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship: At the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship, made a late run at victory, shooting a 6-under 66 on the final day at Abu Dhabi GC. Had a shot from the bunker that had he made it would have forced a playoff with Gary Stal. His blast from the sand slid by the hole, and he settled for the runner-up position after shooting four under-par rounds. Helped his finishing position with his first professional hole-in-one in the second round, at the Abu Dhabi GC's 15th hole.

2014 Season

Named PGA TOUR Player of the Year for second time in three seasons (2012). Sensational multiple-win season included winning the Byron Nelson Award and Vardon Trophy for Adjusted Scoring Average (68.827) as well as the Arnold Palmer Award as the leading money-winner ($8.280,096). Finished third in the FedExCup standings, thanks to three victories (giving him nine during his PGA TOUR career) and two runner-up finishes (the last of which came at the season-ending TOUR Championship). After finishing T22 at The Barclays, dropped from the top spot to No. 2 in the FedExCup standings. Retained that position with a T5 finish at the Deutsche Bank Championship, highlighted by a second-round, 7-under 64. Of his 16 rounds at TPC Boston, five have been 65 or better, including a third-round 64 Sunday (the third time he has posted that number).

DP World Tour Championship: At the Race to Dubai's final event of the season, in November 2014, started quickly at the DP World Tour Championship, shooting a 6-under 66 in the first round at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai. Shared the 18-hole lead with Shane Lowry. Dropped into a tie for fourth through 54 holes after a second consecutive 70, but he finished strong, with a 4-under 68 on the final day to T2 with Victor Dubuisson and Justin Rose, two shots short of winner Stenson.

At the Race to Dubai's final event of the season, in November 2014, started quickly at the DP World Tour Championship, shooting a 6-under 66 in the first round at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai. Shared the 18-hole lead with Shane Lowry. Dropped into a tie for fourth through 54 holes after a second consecutive 70, but he finished strong, with a 4-under 68 on the final day to T2 with Victor Dubuisson and Justin Rose, two shots short of winner Stenson. Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: In October 2014, played in the European Tour's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Started slowly, with a 1-over 73 at Carnoustie. Played his final 54 holes in 17-under, including a third-round 64 at St. Andrews that included a stretch of nine birdies in 12 holes. Final-round 68, also at St. Andrews' Old Course, left him T2 with Richie Ramsay and Tommy Fleetwood, a stroke behind winner Oliver Wilson.

In October 2014, played in the European Tour's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Started slowly, with a 1-over 73 at Carnoustie. Played his final 54 holes in 17-under, including a third-round 64 at St. Andrews that included a stretch of nine birdies in 12 holes. Final-round 68, also at St. Andrews' Old Course, left him T2 with Richie Ramsay and Tommy Fleetwood, a stroke behind winner Oliver Wilson. Ryder Cup: At the Ryder Cup at Gleneagles in Scotland, recorded three points on a 2-1-2 record to help lead the European team to a five-point victory over the U.S in the biennial event. Concluded the week with a 5-and-4 victory in the singles competition over Rickie Fowler. Became the first player since Tom Watson in 1977 to win two major championships and the Ryder Cup in the same season.

At the Ryder Cup at Gleneagles in Scotland, recorded three points on a 2-1-2 record to help lead the European team to a five-point victory over the U.S in the biennial event. Concluded the week with a 5-and-4 victory in the singles competition over Rickie Fowler. Became the first player since Tom Watson in 1977 to win two major championships and the Ryder Cup in the same season. TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola: Entered the TOUR Championship No. 4 in the FedExCup standings and was in prime shape to win the FedExCup with just 18 holes remaining, sharing the 54-hole lead with eventual winner Billy Horschel. Played his first 11 holes in 4-over on the final day before finishing with birdies on Nos. 15, 16 and 17 for a 1-over 71 and a T2 finish with Jim Furyk. It marked the fifth runner-up outing of his TOUR career and second of the season (The Honda Classic). Fell to five of eight when carrying the lead into the final round of a PGA TOUR event, with the TOUR Championship marking the first time he had shared the lead with 18 to play. The third place finish in the FedExCup was the second-best showing of his career. He was also second in the season-long competition in 2012.

Entered the TOUR Championship No. 4 in the FedExCup standings and was in prime shape to win the FedExCup with just 18 holes remaining, sharing the 54-hole lead with eventual winner Billy Horschel. Played his first 11 holes in 4-over on the final day before finishing with birdies on Nos. 15, 16 and 17 for a 1-over 71 and a T2 finish with Jim Furyk. It marked the fifth runner-up outing of his TOUR career and second of the season (The Honda Classic). Fell to five of eight when carrying the lead into the final round of a PGA TOUR event, with the TOUR Championship marking the first time he had shared the lead with 18 to play. The third place finish in the FedExCup was the second-best showing of his career. He was also second in the season-long competition in 2012. BMW Championship: Finished T8 at the BMW Championship, with rounds of 67-67-72-66. Four-putted the par-3 12th hole in the third and fourth rounds at Cherry Hills CC, but was still able to salvage a top-10 finish.

Finished T8 at the BMW Championship, with rounds of 67-67-72-66. Four-putted the par-3 12th hole in the third and fourth rounds at Cherry Hills CC, but was still able to salvage a top-10 finish. Deutsche Bank Championship: After finishing T22 at The Barclays, dropped from the top spot to No. 2 in the FedExCup standings. Retained that position with a T5 finish at the Deutsche Bank Championship, highlighted by a second-round, 7-under 64. Of his 16 rounds at TPC Boston, five have been 65 or better, including a third-round 64 Sunday (the third time he has posted that number).

After finishing T22 at The Barclays, dropped from the top spot to No. 2 in the FedExCup standings. Retained that position with a T5 finish at the Deutsche Bank Championship, highlighted by a second-round, 7-under 64. Of his 16 rounds at TPC Boston, five have been 65 or better, including a third-round 64 Sunday (the third time he has posted that number). PGA Championship: Posted four rounds in the 60s (66-67-67-68) at Valhalla GC, taking two putts from 34 feet to par the 72nd hole and win the PGA Championship by one stroke over Mickelson. His fourth major championship capped off a streak of three consecutive victories, making him the first player to perform the feat since Woods won five consecutive starts at the conclusion of 2007 and beginning of 2008. Earned 600 points to supplant Jimmy Walker's 30-consecutive-week reign atop the FedExCup standings. At age 25 years, 3 months, 6 days old, became the fourth-youngest to win a fourth major, behind Tom Morris Jr., Woods and Nicklaus. In addition, became the first player to win back-to-back majors since Padraig Harrington at the 2008 Open Championship and PGA Championship. Also joined Harrington (2008), Woods (2000 and 2006), Nick Price (1994) and Walter Hagen (1924) as the only players to win the Open Championship and PGA Championship in the same season. Won back-to-back TOUR events for the second time in his career, winning the Deutsche Bank Championship and BMW Championship in 2012 and the Bridgestone Invitational and PGA Championship this year. Improved to 5 of 7 when carrying the 54-hole lead into the final round, including all four of his major wins. His ninth TOUR title made him the 18 player (31 times) to win two majors in a season, becoming the first to do so since Harrington in 2008. Became the fifth international player to win multiple PGA Championships, joining Jim Barnes (1916 and 1919), Gary Player (1962, 1972), Price (1992 and 1994) and Vijay Singh (1998 and 2004).

Posted four rounds in the 60s (66-67-67-68) at Valhalla GC, taking two putts from 34 feet to par the 72nd hole and win the PGA Championship by one stroke over Mickelson. His fourth major championship capped off a streak of three consecutive victories, making him the first player to perform the feat since Woods won five consecutive starts at the conclusion of 2007 and beginning of 2008. Earned 600 points to supplant Jimmy Walker's 30-consecutive-week reign atop the FedExCup standings. At age 25 years, 3 months, 6 days old, became the fourth-youngest to win a fourth major, behind Tom Morris Jr., Woods and Nicklaus. In addition, became the first player to win back-to-back majors since Padraig Harrington at the 2008 Open Championship and PGA Championship. Also joined Harrington (2008), Woods (2000 and 2006), Nick Price (1994) and Walter Hagen (1924) as the only players to win the Open Championship and PGA Championship in the same season. Won back-to-back TOUR events for the second time in his career, winning the Deutsche Bank Championship and BMW Championship in 2012 and the Bridgestone Invitational and PGA Championship this year. Improved to 5 of 7 when carrying the 54-hole lead into the final round, including all four of his major wins. His ninth TOUR title made him the 18 player (31 times) to win two majors in a season, becoming the first to do so since Harrington in 2008. Became the fifth international player to win multiple PGA Championships, joining Jim Barnes (1916 and 1919), Gary Player (1962, 1972), Price (1992 and 1994) and Vijay Singh (1998 and 2004). World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: Was three shots behind Sergio Garcia entering the final round of the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational before recording a 4-under 66 to win by two shots at Firestone CC. His eighth TOUR win came in his 82nd start, at age 25 years, 2 months, 30 days. Regained the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time since March 24, 2013, taking the top spot from Scott. The victory was his first in a World Golf Championships event, his 22nd overall start. Joined Darren Clarke (2003) as the only Europeans to win the Bridgestone Invitational. Led the tournament field in Driving Distance and was tied for the lead in Greens in Regulation. Has recorded 16 rounds in the 60s out of 24 total rounds at the Bridgestone Invitational. Four of eight TOUR victories have been in come-from-behind fashion (2010 Wells Fargo Championship, 2012 Deutsche Bank Championship and 2012 BMW Championship are the others). Has recorded two of the last three instances where a player has won back-to-back starts on TOUR. Is the fourth consecutive player in his 20s to win a World Golf Championships event, the longest streak since the inception of the series, in 1999.

Was three shots behind Sergio Garcia entering the final round of the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational before recording a 4-under 66 to win by two shots at Firestone CC. His eighth TOUR win came in his 82nd start, at age 25 years, 2 months, 30 days. Regained the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time since March 24, 2013, taking the top spot from Scott. The victory was his first in a World Golf Championships event, his 22nd overall start. Joined Darren Clarke (2003) as the only Europeans to win the Bridgestone Invitational. Led the tournament field in Driving Distance and was tied for the lead in Greens in Regulation. Has recorded 16 rounds in the 60s out of 24 total rounds at the Bridgestone Invitational. Four of eight TOUR victories have been in come-from-behind fashion (2010 Wells Fargo Championship, 2012 Deutsche Bank Championship and 2012 BMW Championship are the others). Has recorded two of the last three instances where a player has won back-to-back starts on TOUR. Is the fourth consecutive player in his 20s to win a World Golf Championships event, the longest streak since the inception of the series, in 1999. The Open Championship: Became just the third player (Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods) to claim three legs of the career grand slam at age 25 or younger by winning The Open Championship in July. Led wire to wire en route to his victory at Royal Liverpool GC, the seventh player to achieve an Open Championship victory in such fashion. Began the final round with a six-stroke lead, and following a 1-under 71, beat a hard-charging Sergio Garcia by two strokes. With the win, became the seventh-youngest player to win his first three major championship titles and the youngest to win The Open Championship since Woods, in 2000. With the win, became the only three-time major champion in the previous 24 major championships. The victory moved him from No. 8 to No. 2 in the Official World Golf Ranking and put him in the No. 1 spot in the European Tour's Race to Dubai.

Became just the third player (Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods) to claim three legs of the career grand slam at age 25 or younger by winning The Open Championship in July. Led wire to wire en route to his victory at Royal Liverpool GC, the seventh player to achieve an Open Championship victory in such fashion. Began the final round with a six-stroke lead, and following a 1-under 71, beat a hard-charging Sergio Garcia by two strokes. With the win, became the seventh-youngest player to win his first three major championship titles and the youngest to win The Open Championship since Woods, in 2000. With the win, became the only three-time major champion in the previous 24 major championships. The victory moved him from No. 8 to No. 2 in the Official World Golf Ranking and put him in the No. 1 spot in the European Tour's Race to Dubai. the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide Insurance: Shot a first-round 63 to hold a three-shot lead at the Memorial Tournament but finished T15.

Shot a first-round 63 to hold a three-shot lead at the Memorial Tournament but finished T15. BMW PGA Championship: Entered the final round of the European Tour's BMW PGA Championship seven strokes behind leader Thomas Bjorn. Shot a Sunday 66 to vault up the leaderboard as Bjorn fired a 3-over 75. Hung on for the title, beating Shane Lowry by a shot and Bjorn and Donald by two strokes. After making a bogey on the par-4 ninth hole, made five birdies and four pars on the back nine to secure his fourth European Tour title, two of those birdies coming on his 71st and 72nd holes.

Entered the final round of the European Tour's BMW PGA Championship seven strokes behind leader Thomas Bjorn. Shot a Sunday 66 to vault up the leaderboard as Bjorn fired a 3-over 75. Hung on for the title, beating Shane Lowry by a shot and Bjorn and Donald by two strokes. After making a bogey on the par-4 ninth hole, made five birdies and four pars on the back nine to secure his fourth European Tour title, two of those birdies coming on his 71st and 72nd holes. THE PLAYERS Championship: A third consecutive top-10 finish came in early May, at THE PLAYERS Championship, where a final round, 6-under 66 helped result in a T6 with four others. The 66 was one stroke off the low round of the day (Jimmy Walker and K.J. Choi). In his fifth start at TPC Sawgrass, birdied the par-5 16th and par-4 18th holes each of the four rounds. He birdied each of the last three holes on the weekend, resulting in a 10-under total on that stretch for the week.

A third consecutive top-10 finish came in early May, at THE PLAYERS Championship, where a final round, 6-under 66 helped result in a T6 with four others. The 66 was one stroke off the low round of the day (Jimmy Walker and K.J. Choi). In his fifth start at TPC Sawgrass, birdied the par-5 16th and par-4 18th holes each of the four rounds. He birdied each of the last three holes on the weekend, resulting in a 10-under total on that stretch for the week. Wells Fargo Championship: Also finished T8 in his next start, at the Wells Fargo Championship. On his 25th birthday, earned his fourth top-10 finish in five starts at the Charlotte event (won in 2010, missed the cut in 2011, T2 in 2012 and T10 in 2013).

Also finished T8 in his next start, at the Wells Fargo Championship. On his 25th birthday, earned his fourth top-10 finish in five starts at the Charlotte event (won in 2010, missed the cut in 2011, T2 in 2012 and T10 in 2013). Masters Tournament: Finished a career-best T8 at the Masters Tournament, with rounds of 71-77-71-69.

Finished a career-best T8 at the Masters Tournament, with rounds of 71-77-71-69. Shell Houston Open: In his fourth start at the Shell Houston Open, posted the low round of the day in the final round, a bogey-free, 7-under 65, en route to a T4.

In his fourth start at the Shell Houston Open, posted the low round of the day in the final round, a bogey-free, 7-under 65, en route to a T4. The Honda Classic: The 2012 Honda Classic champion returned to PGA National in late February, where he opened with a 7-under 63 to take a one-stroke lead. His lead held up all the way to Sunday, where he began the final round with a two-stroke advantage over Russell Henley. Struggled in the final round, with five bogeys and a double bogey (No. 16) to post a 4-over 74 and open the door for sudden death with Henley, Russell Knox and Ryan Palmer. Had a chance to end the tournament in regulation when his second shot into the par-5 72nd hole landed 11 feet from the hole. Unable to convert for eagle, the four went back to No. 18 for sudden death. Henley won the tournament when he was the only one of the quartet to make birdie.

The 2012 Honda Classic champion returned to PGA National in late February, where he opened with a 7-under 63 to take a one-stroke lead. His lead held up all the way to Sunday, where he began the final round with a two-stroke advantage over Russell Henley. Struggled in the final round, with five bogeys and a double bogey (No. 16) to post a 4-over 74 and open the door for sudden death with Henley, Russell Knox and Ryan Palmer. Had a chance to end the tournament in regulation when his second shot into the par-5 72nd hole landed 11 feet from the hole. Unable to convert for eagle, the four went back to No. 18 for sudden death. Henley won the tournament when he was the only one of the quartet to make birdie. Omega Dubai Desert Classic: Opened with a 9-under 63 at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Was only two strokes off Stephen Gallacher's lead through 54 holes, but a 2-over 74 on the final day at Emirates GC left him T9 with three others, four shots behind Gallacher's winning score.

Opened with a 9-under 63 at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Was only two strokes off Stephen Gallacher's lead through 54 holes, but a 2-over 74 on the final day at Emirates GC left him T9 with three others, four shots behind Gallacher's winning score. Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship: Shot four under-par rounds at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship in mid-January, including a final-round 68, but could only T2 with Phil Mickelson, a stroke behind winner Pablo Larrazabal.

Shot four under-par rounds at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship in mid-January, including a final-round 68, but could only T2 with Phil Mickelson, a stroke behind winner Pablo Larrazabal. World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: In first start of the PGA TOUR season, in late-October, early-November, held the 18-hole lead after opening with a 65 at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions. Finished T6, his fourth consecutive top-10 finish at Sheshan International GC in Shanghai, China.

2013 Season

After starting the 2013 season No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking, went winless in 16 PGA TOUR starts, finishing 50th in the final FedExCup standings. Played in three FedExCup Playoff events, eventually eliminated after finishing T59 at the BMW Championship.

Australian Open: With rounds of 69-65-70, entered the final round of the Australian Open trailing Adam Scott by four strokes. Drew even with Scott with eagle-birdie on Nos. 7-8, and then the two battled down the stretch. Entered the final hole needing a birdie to win his first professional event of 2013 and did just that by shooting a final-round, 6-under 66. That gave him a one-stroke victory over Scott, denying the Australian the Triple Crown of Australian golf (Australian Masters, Australian PGA Championship and Australian Open).

With rounds of 69-65-70, entered the final round of the Australian Open trailing Adam Scott by four strokes. Drew even with Scott with eagle-birdie on Nos. 7-8, and then the two battled down the stretch. Entered the final hole needing a birdie to win his first professional event of 2013 and did just that by shooting a final-round, 6-under 66. That gave him a one-stroke victory over Scott, denying the Australian the Triple Crown of Australian golf (Australian Masters, Australian PGA Championship and Australian Open). DP World Tour Championship: Played well at the European Tour's season finale, the DP World Tour Championship, where he T5 with Luke Donald and Lee Westwood.

Played well at the European Tour's season finale, the DP World Tour Championship, where he T5 with Luke Donald and Lee Westwood. Kolon Korea Open: In mid-October, overcame a third-round 75 at the Kolon Korea Open on the OneAsia Tour with a final-day 67 at Woo Jeong Hills CC to T2, a stroke behind winner Sung Kang.

In mid-October, overcame a third-round 75 at the Kolon Korea Open on the OneAsia Tour with a final-day 67 at Woo Jeong Hills CC to T2, a stroke behind winner Sung Kang. BMW Championship: Played in three FedExCup Playoff events, eventually eliminated after finishing T59 at the BMW Championship.

Played in three FedExCup Playoff events, eventually eliminated after finishing T59 at the BMW Championship. PGA Championship: In defense of his PGA Championship title, finished T8 at the PGA Championship, shooting a final-round, even-par 70 at Oak Hill CC to finish seven shots behind winner Jason Dufner. Finish was lone top-10 in a major championship in 2013.

In defense of his PGA Championship title, finished T8 at the PGA Championship, shooting a final-round, even-par 70 at Oak Hill CC to finish seven shots behind winner Jason Dufner. Finish was lone top-10 in a major championship in 2013. THE PLAYERS Championship: Finished T8 at THE PLAYERS, making his first cut at TPC Sawgrass in his fourth start.

Finished T8 at THE PLAYERS, making his first cut at TPC Sawgrass in his fourth start. Wells Fargo Championship: Finished T10 at the Wells Fargo Championship after holding a share of the first-round lead.

Finished T10 at the Wells Fargo Championship after holding a share of the first-round lead. Valero Texas Open: A week before the Masters, made a last-minute decision to play in his first Valero Texas Open. Thanks to a closing 67, finished solo second at 12-under 276, two strokes back of Martin Laird.

A week before the Masters, made a last-minute decision to play in his first Valero Texas Open. Thanks to a closing 67, finished solo second at 12-under 276, two strokes back of Martin Laird. The Honda Classic: One week after withdrawing from The Honda Classic due to a tooth infection, closed out the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship in style, with a bogey-free, 7-under 65 to finish T8.

2012 Season

Named PGA TOUR Player of the Year in December. Finished No. 2 in the final FedExCup standings. Led both the PGA TOUR money list and the European Tour money list a year after Luke Donald became the first player to lead both Tours' earning charts.

DP World Tour Championship: Came back strong the following week, at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. Opened with a 66 at Jumeirah Golf Estate, added a 67 in the second round then shot two more 66s on the weekend at the European Tour's final event to win by two shots over Justin Rose. Finished the tournament with a flurry, making five consecutive birdies to end the round, picking up his fifth worldwide title in the process.

Came back strong the following week, at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. Opened with a 66 at Jumeirah Golf Estate, added a 67 in the second round then shot two more 66s on the weekend at the European Tour's final event to win by two shots over Justin Rose. Finished the tournament with a flurry, making five consecutive birdies to end the round, picking up his fifth worldwide title in the process. UBS Hong Kong Open: In defense of his 2011 UBS Hong Kong Open title, missed the cut at Hong Kong GC in mid-November.

In defense of his 2011 UBS Hong Kong Open title, missed the cut at Hong Kong GC in mid-November. Barclays Singapore Open: Had a nondescript start at the Barclays Singapore Open in mid-November (70-70) then came on strong in the final two rounds at Sentosa GC. Shot a third-round 69 then fired the round of the day Sunday, a 65 to finish solo-third and wrap up the Race to Dubai title as the European Tour's leading money-winner.

Had a nondescript start at the Barclays Singapore Open in mid-November (70-70) then came on strong in the final two rounds at Sentosa GC. Shot a third-round 69 then fired the round of the day Sunday, a 65 to finish solo-third and wrap up the Race to Dubai title as the European Tour's leading money-winner. BMW Masters: At the BMW Masters on the European Tour in late October, trailed Peter Hanson by a stroke through 54 holes in Shanghai. Fell four shots behind early in the final round then made a late charge, with an eight-hole streak that he played in 5-under to narrow the gap. Needed a birdie on his final hole to force a playoff with Hanson but could only muster a par.

At the BMW Masters on the European Tour in late October, trailed Peter Hanson by a stroke through 54 holes in Shanghai. Fell four shots behind early in the final round then made a late charge, with an eight-hole streak that he played in 5-under to narrow the gap. Needed a birdie on his final hole to force a playoff with Hanson but could only muster a par. Ryder Cup: Finished 3-2 for the European team at the Ryder Cup, including a win over Keegan Bradley in their singles match.

Finished 3-2 for the European team at the Ryder Cup, including a win over Keegan Bradley in their singles match. TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola: Entered the TOUR Championship ranked first in the FedExCup standings. With a win guaranteeing him the FedExCup, finished T10 in his first career start at the event. Entered the final round tied for fourth, three shots behind Brandt Snedeker and Rose. A 4-over 74 left him nine strokes back and No. 2 in the final standings. His over-par final round score snapped a streak of 11 consecutive rounds in the 60s in the Playoffs.

Entered the TOUR Championship ranked first in the FedExCup standings. With a win guaranteeing him the FedExCup, finished T10 in his first career start at the event. Entered the final round tied for fourth, three shots behind Brandt Snedeker and Rose. A 4-over 74 left him nine strokes back and No. 2 in the final standings. His over-par final round score snapped a streak of 11 consecutive rounds in the 60s in the Playoffs. BMW Championship: Collected fourth win of the season, at the BMW Championship, with rounds of 64-68-69-67 (20-under). Became the first player to win back-to-back starts on TOUR since Jonathan Byrd (2010 Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, 2011 Hyundai Tournament of Champions. Was the first player to win back-to-back events since Woods in 2009 (Buick Open and World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational). Was the first player since Johnson (June 2012) to win six PGA TOUR events prior to age 30. Has won three of his last four PGA TOUR starts. The last player to win three of four was Woods, in 2009. Was the fourth player to win back-to-back Playoffs events since its 2007 inception. Woods won the 2007 TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola a week after his BMW Championship victory, Singh won in consecutive starts at the 2008 Barclays and Deutsche Bank Championship and Camilo Villegas won the final two Playoffs event that year–the BMW Championship and TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola. Is the fifth different player to win four or more times in a season in the last 10 years. He joined Justin Rose (2011) in becoming the first back-to-back international winners of the BMW Championship since Nick Price won in 1993 and 1994.

Collected fourth win of the season, at the BMW Championship, with rounds of 64-68-69-67 (20-under). Became the first player to win back-to-back starts on TOUR since Jonathan Byrd (2010 Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, 2011 Hyundai Tournament of Champions. Was the first player to win back-to-back events since Woods in 2009 (Buick Open and World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational). Was the first player since Johnson (June 2012) to win six PGA TOUR events prior to age 30. Has won three of his last four PGA TOUR starts. The last player to win three of four was Woods, in 2009. Was the fourth player to win back-to-back Playoffs events since its 2007 inception. Woods won the 2007 TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola a week after his BMW Championship victory, Singh won in consecutive starts at the 2008 Barclays and Deutsche Bank Championship and Camilo Villegas won the final two Playoffs event that year–the BMW Championship and TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola. Is the fifth different player to win four or more times in a season in the last 10 years. He joined Justin Rose (2011) in becoming the first back-to-back international winners of the BMW Championship since Nick Price won in 1993 and 1994. Deutsche Bank Championship: Birdied five of his first eight holes en route to a final-round 4-under 67 to post a come-from-behind win by one stroke over Louis Oosthuizen at the Deutsche Bank Championship. Matching rounds of 65-65 led to a one-stroke lead over Louis Oosthuizen after two rounds but was then overtaken through 54 holes by the South African, trailing by three strokes. Became the youngest winner of a Playoffs event, and with his fifth PGA TOUR win moved within one of Johnson for the most wins on TOUR by players currently in their 20s. Joined Woods (2007) and Vijay Singh (2004) as players to win the Deutsche Bank Championship the same year of a major championship title. Joined Adam Scott (2003) and Singh (2004) as international winners of the annual event at TPC Boston. With the victory, moved atop the FedExCup standings for the second time this season.

Birdied five of his first eight holes en route to a final-round 4-under 67 to post a come-from-behind win by one stroke over Louis Oosthuizen at the Deutsche Bank Championship. Matching rounds of 65-65 led to a one-stroke lead over Louis Oosthuizen after two rounds but was then overtaken through 54 holes by the South African, trailing by three strokes. Became the youngest winner of a Playoffs event, and with his fifth PGA TOUR win moved within one of Johnson for the most wins on TOUR by players currently in their 20s. Joined Woods (2007) and Vijay Singh (2004) as players to win the Deutsche Bank Championship the same year of a major championship title. Joined Adam Scott (2003) and Singh (2004) as international winners of the annual event at TPC Boston. With the victory, moved atop the FedExCup standings for the second time this season. PGA Championship: Turned a three-shot lead after 54 holes into an eight-shot rout with a bogey-free 66 in the final round to win the PGA Championship at The Ocean Course on Kiawah Island. His margin of victory is the largest in PGA Championship history, breaking Jack Nicklaus' seven-stroke win in 1980. He joins Woods as the only two active players under age 40 with multiple major wins. Woods won his second major in his 18th major championship start (12 as a pro and six as an amateur). Has converted three of four and three consecutive third-round leads into victory on TOUR. Has led going into the final round in three of his last eight majors (2011 Masters and 2011 U.S. Open were the others). His third-round lead was his first lead after any round in a PGA Championship. He also regained the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking. Has won his first two majors by a combined 16 shots. Woods won his first two majors by a combined 13 shots. With his victories at the 2011 U.S. Open and this year's PGA Championship, a player from Northern Ireland has won four of the last 11 major championships (Graeme McDowell at the 2010 U.S. Open and Darren Clarke at the 2011 Open Championship). Collected his third top-three finish in four PGA Championship starts (T3 in 2009, T3 in 2010 and T64 in 2011). Is the first player from Northern Ireland to win the PGA Championship. He is the first player from the United Kingdom to win the PGA Championship since Tommy Armour in 1930. Is the sixth European to win the PGA Championship, joining Jim Barnes (1916 and 1919), Jock Hutchison (1920), Armour (1930), Padraig Harrington (2008) and Martin Kaymer (2010). Ended a streak of 16 different consecutive major champions, dating to Harrington at the 2008 PGA Championship. The last time there was a longer streak of different players winning majors started when Larry Nelson won the 1983 U.S. Open and ended when Nelson won the 1987 PGA Championship, 18 different winners. Since 1972, is only the third player from the United Kingdom to win multiple major championships, joining Nick Faldo and Sandy Lyle. At (23 years, 3 months, 8 days) is the youngest player to win the PGA Championship since Woods (23 years 7 months, 15 days) in 1999. Is the sixth-youngest player to win two majors behind only Tom Morris, Jr., Gene Sarazen, Johnny McDermott, Seve Ballesteros and Nicklaus (Woods is seventh). Since 1950, is the 13th different player to win a major championships in back-to-back seasons. His second-round 75 is the highest second-round score by a winner in PGA Championship history. The previous was a 74 by Harrington in 2008. Ended a streak of four consecutive come-from-behind wins in the majors.

Turned a three-shot lead after 54 holes into an eight-shot rout with a bogey-free 66 in the final round to win the PGA Championship at The Ocean Course on Kiawah Island. His margin of victory is the largest in PGA Championship history, breaking Jack Nicklaus' seven-stroke win in 1980. He joins Woods as the only two active players under age 40 with multiple major wins. Woods won his second major in his 18th major championship start (12 as a pro and six as an amateur). Has converted three of four and three consecutive third-round leads into victory on TOUR. Has led going into the final round in three of his last eight majors (2011 Masters and 2011 U.S. Open were the others). His third-round lead was his first lead after any round in a PGA Championship. He also regained the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking. Has won his first two majors by a combined 16 shots. Woods won his first two majors by a combined 13 shots. With his victories at the 2011 U.S. Open and this year's PGA Championship, a player from Northern Ireland has won four of the last 11 major championships (Graeme McDowell at the 2010 U.S. Open and Darren Clarke at the 2011 Open Championship). Collected his third top-three finish in four PGA Championship starts (T3 in 2009, T3 in 2010 and T64 in 2011). Is the first player from Northern Ireland to win the PGA Championship. He is the first player from the United Kingdom to win the PGA Championship since Tommy Armour in 1930. Is the sixth European to win the PGA Championship, joining Jim Barnes (1916 and 1919), Jock Hutchison (1920), Armour (1930), Padraig Harrington (2008) and Martin Kaymer (2010). Ended a streak of 16 different consecutive major champions, dating to Harrington at the 2008 PGA Championship. The last time there was a longer streak of different players winning majors started when Larry Nelson won the 1983 U.S. Open and ended when Nelson won the 1987 PGA Championship, 18 different winners. Since 1972, is only the third player from the United Kingdom to win multiple major championships, joining Nick Faldo and Sandy Lyle. At (23 years, 3 months, 8 days) is the youngest player to win the PGA Championship since Woods (23 years 7 months, 15 days) in 1999. Is the sixth-youngest player to win two majors behind only Tom Morris, Jr., Gene Sarazen, Johnny McDermott, Seve Ballesteros and Nicklaus (Woods is seventh). Since 1950, is the 13th different player to win a major championships in back-to-back seasons. His second-round 75 is the highest second-round score by a winner in PGA Championship history. The previous was a 74 by Harrington in 2008. Ended a streak of four consecutive come-from-behind wins in the majors. World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: Finished T5 at the Bridgestone Invitational for his sixth consecutive top-10 finish in a World Golf Championships event, the longest active streak. Woods' eight consecutive top-10s is the most in World Golf Championships history, performing the feat twice.

Finished T5 at the Bridgestone Invitational for his sixth consecutive top-10 finish in a World Golf Championships event, the longest active streak. Woods' eight consecutive top-10s is the most in World Golf Championships history, performing the feat twice. Irish Open: Shot a bogey-free, final-round 67 at the Irish Open to finish T10 at Royal Portrush GC.

Shot a bogey-free, final-round 67 at the Irish Open to finish T10 at Royal Portrush GC. FedEx St. Jude Classic: Began the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Classic tied for the lead with Nick O'Hern and Davis Love III, but a double bogey at the 72nd hole left him with a T7 finish. In his second start at TPC Southwind (T29 in 2010), birdied the home hole in the second and third rounds. With the finish, moved up two spots, to No. 6, in the FedExCup standings.

Began the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Classic tied for the lead with Nick O'Hern and Davis Love III, but a double bogey at the 72nd hole left him with a T7 finish. In his second start at TPC Southwind (T29 in 2010), birdied the home hole in the second and third rounds. With the finish, moved up two spots, to No. 6, in the FedExCup standings. Wells Fargo Championship: Lost his first career PGA TOUR playoff, to Rickie Fowler at the Wells Fargo Championship. Along with D.A. Points recorded par-4s on the first playoff hole (No. 18) before Fowler made a 4-foot birdie putt for the win. Moved back into the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking with the runner-up finish.

Lost his first career PGA TOUR playoff, to Rickie Fowler at the Wells Fargo Championship. Along with D.A. Points recorded par-4s on the first playoff hole (No. 18) before Fowler made a 4-foot birdie putt for the win. Moved back into the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking with the runner-up finish. World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship: Following a third-round 65, made another charge Sunday at the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship (standing at 6-under on the day through 12 holes), but bogeys on Nos. 14 and 18 left him with a 5-under 67 and solo-third. In three TOUR starts this season, owns a win (The Honda Classic), runner-up finish (World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship) and third-place finish (Cadillac Championship) and as a result captured the lead in the FedExCup points race.

Following a third-round 65, made another charge Sunday at the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship (standing at 6-under on the day through 12 holes), but bogeys on Nos. 14 and 18 left him with a 5-under 67 and solo-third. In three TOUR starts this season, owns a win (The Honda Classic), runner-up finish (World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship) and third-place finish (Cadillac Championship) and as a result captured the lead in the FedExCup points race. The Honda Classic: A week later, at The Honda Classic, was one of just two players to post four consecutive rounds in the 60s as he overtook the world's No. 1 ranking from Luke Donald with a convincing two-stroke win over Tiger Woods and Tom Gillis. With the victory, his third on the PGA TOUR, he became the second-youngest player to achieve the world's top spot. Only Woods was younger. The win also made him the fifth consecutive international winner of The Honda Classic.

A week later, at The Honda Classic, was one of just two players to post four consecutive rounds in the 60s as he overtook the world's No. 1 ranking from Luke Donald with a convincing two-stroke win over Tiger Woods and Tom Gillis. With the victory, his third on the PGA TOUR, he became the second-youngest player to achieve the world's top spot. Only Woods was younger. The win also made him the fifth consecutive international winner of The Honda Classic. World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: In his first PGA TOUR start of the year, advanced to the finals of the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship before falling to Hunter Mahan, 2 and 1. Road to the finals included victories over George Coetzee, Anders Hansen, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Sangmoon Bae and a 3-and-1 semifinals victory over Lee Westwood. The championship match pairing marked the first time two players in their 20s met to decide the Accenture Match Play Championship. Runner-up finish marked his best result in the event in four starts, bettering a T5 in 2009. Fell 3-down in his semifinal match to Westwood through four holes but reeled off six birdies from Nos. 6-13 to build a 3-up lead.

In his first PGA TOUR start of the year, advanced to the finals of the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship before falling to Hunter Mahan, 2 and 1. Road to the finals included victories over George Coetzee, Anders Hansen, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Sangmoon Bae and a 3-and-1 semifinals victory over Lee Westwood. The championship match pairing marked the first time two players in their 20s met to decide the Accenture Match Play Championship. Runner-up finish marked his best result in the event in four starts, bettering a T5 in 2009. Fell 3-down in his semifinal match to Westwood through four holes but reeled off six birdies from Nos. 6-13 to build a 3-up lead. Dubai Desert Classic: Went into the weekend of the Dubai Desert Classic on the European Tour tied for the top spot with Thomas Bjorn. Struggled to a 72-71 finish at Emirates GC to fall to T5.

Went into the weekend of the Dubai Desert Classic on the European Tour tied for the top spot with Thomas Bjorn. Struggled to a 72-71 finish at Emirates GC to fall to T5. Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship: Began the final round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship two strokes behind the leaders, Robert Rock and Tiger Woods, and finished solo second, one shot behind winner Rock. Suffered a setback in the second round when he brushed sand away from his path, sand that was not on the putting surface at Abu Dhabi GC that led to a two-stroke penalty.

2011 Season

Finished the year second in the Race to Dubai, a little more than â‚¬1 million behind Luke Donald.

UBS Hong Kong Open: In early December, at the UBS Hong Kong Open, a tournament he says he's always wanted to win, he came from three strokes off the pace on the final day to capture first title after finishing second at the tournament in 2008 and 2009. Playing in the third-to-last group, he holed out from the right bunker for birdie on the 18th hole, his fifth birdie of the day against no bogeys, to ensure the victory. The day before, he shot an even-par 70 marking the first time in 15 rounds that he hadn't shot a round in the 60s at Hong Kong GC.

In early December, at the UBS Hong Kong Open, a tournament he says he's always wanted to win, he came from three strokes off the pace on the final day to capture first title after finishing second at the tournament in 2008 and 2009. Playing in the third-to-last group, he holed out from the right bunker for birdie on the 18th hole, his fifth birdie of the day against no bogeys, to ensure the victory. The day before, he shot an even-par 70 marking the first time in 15 rounds that he hadn't shot a round in the 60s at Hong Kong GC. World Cup: Represented Ireland in the World Cup for the second consecutive time, again teaming with Graeme McDowell. Took a third-round lead into the final round at Mission Hills GC's Blackstone Course, but the duo faltered to an even-par 72 in foursomes Sunday to T4.

Represented Ireland in the World Cup for the second consecutive time, again teaming with Graeme McDowell. Took a third-round lead into the final round at Mission Hills GC's Blackstone Course, but the duo faltered to an even-par 72 in foursomes Sunday to T4. World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: A week later, also in Shanghai, at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions, he had four under-par rounds, including a third-round 65, that led to a T4.

A week later, also in Shanghai, at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions, he had four under-par rounds, including a third-round 65, that led to a T4. Shanghai Masters: Picked up his second victory of the campaign when he won the Shanghai Masters in China. Finished regulation tied with Anthony Kim and then defeated Kim by making par on the first playoff hole at Lake Malaren's Masters Course. The win was worth $2 million, the largest payday of his career.

Picked up his second victory of the campaign when he won the Shanghai Masters in China. Finished regulation tied with Anthony Kim and then defeated Kim by making par on the first playoff hole at Lake Malaren's Masters Course. The win was worth $2 million, the largest payday of his career. Kolon Korea Open: Finished a distant second to Rickie Fowler in October at the Kolon Korea Open on the OneAsia Tour.

Finished a distant second to Rickie Fowler in October at the Kolon Korea Open on the OneAsia Tour. KLM Open: Contended all week in Hilversum, Netherlands, at the KLM Open before finally finishing third, two strokes behind winner Simon Dyson. Began the final round at Hilversum GC in eighth place, but a Sunday 67 moved him up.

Contended all week in Hilversum, Netherlands, at the KLM Open before finally finishing third, two strokes behind winner Simon Dyson. Began the final round at Hilversum GC in eighth place, but a Sunday 67 moved him up. Omega European Masters: Added another top-five on the European Tour, finishing T3 at the Omega European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre. Shot four rounds in the 60s, including an opening-round 65 in Switzerland but still fell five strokes shy of winner Thomas Bjorn.

Added another top-five on the European Tour, finishing T3 at the Omega European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre. Shot four rounds in the 60s, including an opening-round 65 in Switzerland but still fell five strokes shy of winner Thomas Bjorn. World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: Finished T6 at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational with all four rounds in the 60s. It was his second consecutive season with all four rounds in the 60s at Firestone CC.

Finished T6 at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational with all four rounds in the 60s. It was his second consecutive season with all four rounds in the 60s at Firestone CC. U.S. Open: Won his first major in record-setting fashion by eight shots at the U.S. Open at Congressional CC. At 22 years, 1 month, 15 days, becoming the ninth-youngest winner of the U.S. Open and the youngest to win the event since Bobby Jones in 1923. He is the first player in U.S. Open history to get to double-digits under-par in the first two rounds. He is the first player in U.S. Open history to reach 13-under par, 14-under par, 15-under par, 16-under par and 17-under par. Set the 36-hole tournament scoring record (131), the 54-hole tournament record (199), and the 72-hole scoring record (268). His six-stroke, 36-hole lead tied Tiger Woods (2000) for the largest at the U.S. Open, while his eight-stroke, 54-hole lead is the second-largest in U.S. Open history behind Woods' 10 strokes in 2000. Set the low first 36-hole score in relation to par at 11-under. Woods (2000) and Ricky Barnes (2009) are tied for second, at 8-under. He also set the low first 54-hole score in relation to par at the U.S. Open (14-under). His 16-under is the most strokes under-par for 72 holes in U.S. Open history. Woods set the old record of 12-under in 2000. Becomes the seventh wire-to-wire (no ties) winner at the U.S. Open, joining Woods (2000 and 20002), Tony Jacklin (1970), Ben Hogan (1953), James Barnes (1921) and Walter Hagen (1914). Is the first player to win the U.S. Open with all four rounds in the 60s since Lee Janzen (1993). The last time the U.S. Open saw back-to-back winners from the British Isles was in 1924 (Cyril Walker, England) and 1925 (William Mcfarlane, Scotland). Last year, Graeme McDowell was the first player from Northern Ireland to win the U.S. Open. He followed a year later, joining his good friend as Northern Ireland champions. The duo also became the first back-to-back winners of the U.S. Open from the same country (outside of the U.S.) since England in 1920 (Edward Ray) and 1921 (Barnes). Woods (2008) and Lucas Glover (2009) were the last back-to-back winners from the U.S. Is one of nine players age 22 and younger with multiple wins with at least one of the wins a major championship. The others are Woods, Gene Sarazen, Tom Morris, Jr., Jack Nicklaus, Tom Creavy, Johnny McDermott, Seve Ballesteros and Jerry Pate.

Won his first major in record-setting fashion by eight shots at the U.S. Open at Congressional CC. At 22 years, 1 month, 15 days, becoming the ninth-youngest winner of the U.S. Open and the youngest to win the event since Bobby Jones in 1923. He is the first player in U.S. Open history to get to double-digits under-par in the first two rounds. He is the first player in U.S. Open history to reach 13-under par, 14-under par, 15-under par, 16-under par and 17-under par. Set the 36-hole tournament scoring record (131), the 54-hole tournament record (199), and the 72-hole scoring record (268). His six-stroke, 36-hole lead tied Tiger Woods (2000) for the largest at the U.S. Open, while his eight-stroke, 54-hole lead is the second-largest in U.S. Open history behind Woods' 10 strokes in 2000. Set the low first 36-hole score in relation to par at 11-under. Woods (2000) and Ricky Barnes (2009) are tied for second, at 8-under. He also set the low first 54-hole score in relation to par at the U.S. Open (14-under). His 16-under is the most strokes under-par for 72 holes in U.S. Open history. Woods set the old record of 12-under in 2000. Becomes the seventh wire-to-wire (no ties) winner at the U.S. Open, joining Woods (2000 and 20002), Tony Jacklin (1970), Ben Hogan (1953), James Barnes (1921) and Walter Hagen (1914). Is the first player to win the U.S. Open with all four rounds in the 60s since Lee Janzen (1993). The last time the U.S. Open saw back-to-back winners from the British Isles was in 1924 (Cyril Walker, England) and 1925 (William Mcfarlane, Scotland). Last year, Graeme McDowell was the first player from Northern Ireland to win the U.S. Open. He followed a year later, joining his good friend as Northern Ireland champions. The duo also became the first back-to-back winners of the U.S. Open from the same country (outside of the U.S.) since England in 1920 (Edward Ray) and 1921 (Barnes). Woods (2008) and Lucas Glover (2009) were the last back-to-back winners from the U.S. Is one of nine players age 22 and younger with multiple wins with at least one of the wins a major championship. The others are Woods, Gene Sarazen, Tom Morris, Jr., Jack Nicklaus, Tom Creavy, Johnny McDermott, Seve Ballesteros and Jerry Pate. the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide Insurance: Was fifth at the Memorial Tournament for his second top-10 at the event in as many starts (T10 in 2010). Held the first-round co-lead with Chris Riley, at 6-under 66.

Was fifth at the Memorial Tournament for his second top-10 at the event in as many starts (T10 in 2010). Held the first-round co-lead with Chris Riley, at 6-under 66. Maybank Malaysian Open: Had a third-place showing at the Maybank Malaysian Open.

Had a third-place showing at the Maybank Malaysian Open. World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship: After three rounds in the 60s, entered the final round of the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship three strokes behind Dustin Johnson but struggled to a 2-over 74 to finish well behind champion Nick Watney. Finished T10 for his best finish in three starts at the event.

After three rounds in the 60s, entered the final round of the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship three strokes behind Dustin Johnson but struggled to a 2-over 74 to finish well behind champion Nick Watney. Finished T10 for his best finish in three starts at the event. Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship: Was a distant second at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship on the European Tour, eight strokes behind Martin Kaymer. His runner-up showing in the United Arab Emirates came a year after he T3 at the same event, two strokes back of Kaymer.

2010 Season

Rookie season highlighted by an electric, final-round 62 at the Quail Hollow Championship en route to first PGA TOUR victory. Posted T3 finishes at The Open Championship and PGA Championship and was a member of the victorious European Ryder Cup squad. Finished 36th in the FedExCup standings to just miss qualifying for the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola.

Dubai World Championship: Added a solo-fifth the following week at the Dubai World Championship and was 13th in the Race to Dubai.

Added a solo-fifth the following week at the Dubai World Championship and was 13th in the Race to Dubai. UBS Hong Kong Open: In mid-November, again contended at the UBS Hong Kong Open, where he had finished runner-up in both 2008 and 2009. Opened with a 7-under 63 at Hong Kong GC and eventually was solo sixth, five strokes behind Ian Poulter.

In mid-November, again contended at the UBS Hong Kong Open, where he had finished runner-up in both 2008 and 2009. Opened with a 7-under 63 at Hong Kong GC and eventually was solo sixth, five strokes behind Ian Poulter. World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: In November, returned to Sheshan International GC for the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions, where he finished fourth in 2009. Broke a string of 1-under 71s in the first three rounds in 2010 with a final-round, 5-under 67 to finish fifth.

In November, returned to Sheshan International GC for the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions, where he finished fourth in 2009. Broke a string of 1-under 71s in the first three rounds in 2010 with a final-round, 5-under 67 to finish fifth. Ryder Cup: Finished 1-1-2 in his first Ryder Cup appearance. Earned a crucial half point when he halved his singles match with Stewart Cink as the European team went on to victory.

Finished 1-1-2 in his first Ryder Cup appearance. Earned a crucial half point when he halved his singles match with Stewart Cink as the European team went on to victory. PGA Championship: Kept the heat on a week later at Whistling Straits by finishing T3, one shot out of the Kaymer-Watson playoff at the PGA Championship for third top-three in last five major starts. One of eight players with two or more top-10s in majors in 2010. The T3 equaled best of eight previous major starts (T3 at the 2010 Open Championship, T3 at the 2009 PGA Championship).

Kept the heat on a week later at Whistling Straits by finishing T3, one shot out of the Kaymer-Watson playoff at the PGA Championship for third top-three in last five major starts. One of eight players with two or more top-10s in majors in 2010. The T3 equaled best of eight previous major starts (T3 at the 2010 Open Championship, T3 at the 2009 PGA Championship). World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: One of just two players in the field at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational to post all four rounds in the 60s (68-69-69-69), finishing T9.

One of just two players in the field at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational to post all four rounds in the 60s (68-69-69-69), finishing T9. The Open Championship: Opened The Open Championship with a record-tying 9-under 63, the 24th time the score had been posted in a major championship and the eighth time at The Open Championship. Went on to finish T3, equaling his best finish in a major (T3 at the 2009 PGA Championship).

Opened The Open Championship with a record-tying 9-under 63, the 24th time the score had been posted in a major championship and the eighth time at The Open Championship. Went on to finish T3, equaling his best finish in a major (T3 at the 2009 PGA Championship). the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide Insurance: Finished T10 in his first career start at the Memorial Tournament.

Finished T10 in his first career start at the Memorial Tournament. Quail Hollow Championship: Shot a final-round, 10-under 62 to claim his first TOUR win by four strokes over Phil Mickelson at the Quail Hollow Championship. Eagled the par-5 seventh hole (his 16th hole of the day) in the second round to help make the cut on the number, becoming the first player to win after making the cut on the number since Chris Couch at the 2006 Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Final-round, 10-under 62 set the course record and was the lowest-finishing score by a winner since Brad Faxon's 61 at the 2005 Buick Championship. It was the lowest in relation to par since Ryan Palmer shot the same score to win the 2004 FUNAI Classic at Walt Disney World Resort. Became the third consecutive player in his 20s to win the Quail Hollow Championship (Anthony Kim in 2008 and Sean O'Hair in 2009). At age 20 years, 11 months, 28 days is the youngest winner of the event. With a 16-under 128, posted the lowest final 36-hole score at the tournament by seven strokes (previous mark of 135 owned by four players, most recently Steve Stricker in 2007). Recorded 25 birdies, tied with Vijay Singh (2003) for most in tournament history. Finished the tournament eagle-birdie-par-birdie and tied the back-nine record at Quail Hollow with a 6-under 30 Sunday (Sergio Garcia, first round, 2005, Retief Goosen, third round, 2005). Came from four strokes back on the last day to win. Became the 20th-youngest winner in PGA TOUR history.

2009 Season

Placed in the top 125 on the PGA TOUR non-member money list. Announced he would join the PGA TOUR in November. Made 11 starts on the PGA TOUR and won his first professional title, at the Dubai Desert Classic on the European Tour by one stroke over Justin Rose. Carded a final-round, 2-under-par 70 to finish at 19-under and complete a wire-to-wire victory at Emirates GC. Posted top-20 finishes in three of four major championship appearances, including a PGA TOUR career-best T3 at the PGA Championship, five strokes behind winner Y.E. Yang. Finished T20 at the Masters and T10 at the U.S. Open. Shot a final-round 68 at Bethpage Black to move into the top 10. Placed T47 at The Open Championship. Late in the season, had a runner-up finish for the second consecutive year at the UBS Hong Kong Open followed by another runner-up finish at the OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup, representing Ireland and playing with Graeme McDowell. Dropped team event by a stroke to Italy (Francesco and Edoardo Molinari). Finished second behind Lee Westwood in the European Tour Order of Merit.

THE PLAYERS Championship: Only missed cut in 11 PGA TOUR starts came at THE PLAYERS Championship.

Only missed cut in 11 PGA TOUR starts came at THE PLAYERS Championship. World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Making his first start on the PGA TOUR as a professional, lost 2 and 1 to eventual winner Geoff Ogilvy in quarterfinals of the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship, earning a T5.

2008 Season

Was seventh at the Irish Open, and finished his season with three top-10s in his final four starts, at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship (T8), Castello Masters Costa Azahar (T9) and Portugal Masters (10th).

UBS Hong Kong Open: Had a stirring playoff at the UBS Hong Kong Open in November. Entered the extra session with Taiwan's Lin Wen-Tang and Italy's Francesco Molinari. He looked poised to win on the first extra hole when Molinari dropped from the playoff and Lin was in trouble in the trees. Lin escaped with a miraculous birdie of his own (on Hong Kong GC's 18th hole) and then held on to win with a birdie on the second extra hole.

2007 Season

Turned pro on September 18 at age 18 after a stellar amateur career where he was the world's top-ranked amateur. Made the cut in his first professional event at The Quinn Direct British Masters and finished third in his second professional event, the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, earning enough money to assure his place in the top 115 to become the youngest and quickest affiliate member to secure his European Tour card, in just two events.

Open de Madrid Valle Romano: Finished T4 in his third event, the Open de Madrid Valle Romano.

Finished T4 in his third event, the Open de Madrid Valle Romano. The Open Championship: Caught the public's attention with a 3-under 68 in the first round of The Open Championship at Carnoustie, the only bogey-free round of the day. Finished T42 and was the low amateur.

Amateur Highlights