Exempt status

Korn Ferry Tour: Finishers 76-100 on Regular Season points list and additional Qualifying Tournament finishers (thru 2020)

JOINED TOUR

Korn Ferry Tour: 2006

2006 PGA TOUR: 2007

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (0-2)

2009 Lost to Steve Stricker, Tim Clark, Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial

KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)

2015 Lost to Patrick Rodgers, Colombia Championship Presented by Claro

Personal

Started golf at age 3 by swinging a cut-down 3-iron in his backyard.

Father was in the U.S. Air Force so family moved around when he was young. Locations included Oklahoma, Alaska, Ohio and Alabama.

Special Interests

Music, fishing

Career Highlights

2019 Season

Finished the season at No. 87 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded five top-25s in 18 starts, including a season-best T3 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS. Finished at No. 97 in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS: Finished T3 at 18-under at the 2019 Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS behind the strength of a final-round 65.

2018 Season

Continuing a comeback from numerous injuries, made three cuts in six starts during the season, with a T26 at the Travelers Championship the best result. Entered the 2018-19 season playing out of the Major Medical Extension category with four events available to earn 284 points. Earned 45 points in 2016-17 and 36 in 2017-18 (No. 125 J.J. Henry collected 365 in 2016-17).

Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by NACHER: Carded a final-round 67 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open for a T8.

Panama Championship: Carded four consecutive sub-par rounds at the Panama Championship to finish the week T5. Marked his second top-10 finish in three events.

Carded four consecutive sub-par rounds at the Panama Championship to finish the week T5. Marked his second top-10 finish in three events. The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay: Carded a final-round 69 and birdied the 72nd hole at The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay for a T9 finish.

2017 Season

Continued to be plagued with injuries, with his season limited to just 15 starts and a T28 at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba representing the best of his five made cuts. Will play the 2017-18 season on a Major Medical Extension, with 10 events available to earn 320 points (coupled with 45 points earned in 2017) to equal No. 125 J.J. Henry's 365 point haul. Should he do so, will retain eligibility through the end of the season.

2016 Season

First full season back on the PGA TOUR after battling numerous injuries over the last few years, finished No. 130 in the FedExCup, but No. 120 on the money list to secure his card. Season included 13 made cuts in 24 starts, with two top-10 finishes.

John Deere Classic: Followed an opening-round, 5-under 66 with a 65 in round two of the John Deere Classic en route to a share of eighth place with five others. Hit 60 of 72 greens in regulation at TPC Deere Run to finish T1 in that category. With the top-10 finish, climbed inside the top-125 in money earnings (No. 118) with just one week remaining to secure his card for the 2016-17 PGA TOUR season.

Followed an opening-round, 5-under 66 with a 65 in round two of the John Deere Classic en route to a share of eighth place with five others. Hit 60 of 72 greens in regulation at TPC Deere Run to finish T1 in that category. With the top-10 finish, climbed inside the top-125 in money earnings (No. 118) with just one week remaining to secure his card for the 2016-17 PGA TOUR season. Puerto Rico Open at Coco Beach: In his ninth start of the 2015-16 PGA TOUR season, carded rounds of 70-67-69-70 at the Puerto Rico Open at Coco Beach, including a birdie at the 72nd hole to finish at 12-under for the tournament. A missed birdie attempt at the par-5 72nd hole by Tony Finau led to a playoff. On the third extra hole, Marino was unable to match Finau's birdie, settling for his fifth career runner-up finish on the PGA TOUR.

2015 Season

Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 22 starts, two runners-up, four top-10s, nine top-25s and 16 cuts made. From El Bosque Mexico Championship in April through the Utah Championship in early August, a stretch of nine tournaments, made every cut and recorded five top-20 finishes. Was inside the top-25 money winners all year and finished 19th at the end of the Regular Season to regain his PGA TOUR card for 2015-16. Was 17th in the final priority-ranking order. Withdrew from the Web.com Tour Championship prior to its start.

Small Business Connection Championship at River Run: In the Finals, made the cut in the first three events, with a T2 at the Small Business Connection Championship at River Run his best showing. Finished one shot back of winner Chez Reavie at the Charlotte-area tournament, moving from a tie for fifth at the start of the day into second place with three birdies on the final nine and a closing-round of 68.

Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: After a missed cut in Kansas City, responded with another top-10 showing at the Price Cutter Charity Championship in August. Recorded all four rounds in the 60s for the first time since May for a T6.

After a missed cut in Kansas City, responded with another top-10 showing at the Price Cutter Charity Championship in August. Recorded all four rounds in the 60s for the first time since May for a T6. U.S. Open: Played in one PGA TOUR event, qualifying for the U.S. Open at Chambers Bay (missed cut).

Played in one PGA TOUR event, qualifying for the U.S. Open at Chambers Bay (missed cut). Greater Dallas Open: His second top 10 came during this time frame, a T5 at the Greater Dallas Open. Highlight of his week was a second-round 63, which equalled his low score of the year.

His second top 10 came during this time frame, a T5 at the Greater Dallas Open. Highlight of his week was a second-round 63, which equalled his low score of the year. El Bosque Mexico Championship: Had his first Tour hole-in-one in the second round of the El Bosque Mexico Championship in April. In May, at the Rex Hospital Open, carded back-to-back eagles on the thrid and fourth holes of the third round at TPC Wakefield Plantation, one of only three players to do so in 2015.

Had his first Tour hole-in-one in the second round of the El Bosque Mexico Championship in April. In May, at the Rex Hospital Open, carded back-to-back eagles on the thrid and fourth holes of the third round at TPC Wakefield Plantation, one of only three players to do so in 2015. Panama Claro Championship: Rebounded from a missed cut in the Korn Ferry Tour season-opener at the Panama Claro Championship with a playoff runner-up the following week at the Colombia Championship. A third-round 64, which was completed Sunday morning due to weather issues on Saturday, vaulted him into a two-shot lead over Chase Wright. After a quick turnaround, shot 69 in the final round, with a clutch birdie on the 72nd hole to get into a playoff with Patrick Rodgers. Traded pars with Rodgers on the first playoff hole only to fall to the rookie when Rodgers birdied the next hole. His first 57 holes at Bogota CC were bogey-free, running his string to 60, counting three more in Panama the previous week. Finish was his best in 35 Tour starts.

2014 Season

Made seven cuts in 13 PGA TOUR starts and finished 169th in FedExCup standings, missing the Playoffs. After missing the cut in four of his first five starts, played his last eight events with just two missed cuts.

Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: Failed to regain exempt status for the 2014-15 PGA TOUR season via the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Made one Finals cut, a T25 at the third event, the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship.

Failed to regain exempt status for the 2014-15 PGA TOUR season via the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Made one Finals cut, a T25 at the third event, the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship. The Greenbrier Classic: Lone top-25 finish of the season was a T11 at The Greenbrier Classic.

2013 Season

Continued to have issues with a knee injury from 2012. In 12 TOUR starts, made five cuts, missed five cuts with one disqualification and one withdrawl. Missed the cut at the FedEx St. Jude Classic in June and did not play again.

2012 Season

Made two cuts in just six starts in the PGA TOUR Season before a left-knee injury (meniscus tear) took him out of commission. Made three starts in January before taking the ensuing four months off with the injury. After missing the cut at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finished T19 and T66 at the Humana Challenge and Farmers Insurance Open, respectively.

Travelers Championship: Missed the cut at the Travelers Championship the following week as knee problems resurfaced, sidelining him for the remainder of the season.

Missed the cut at the Travelers Championship the following week as knee problems resurfaced, sidelining him for the remainder of the season. the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide Insurance: Made his first start since his injury, in June, at the Memorial Tournament, where rounds of 74-75 resulted in a missed cut. Three days later, shot 69-70 at Scioto CC in the Columbus sectional qualifier to earn a spot in his fourth U.S. Open. Missed the cut at The Olympic Club.

2011 Season

Started the season hot with all three of his top 10s coming before the end of March.

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard: Finished second at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, one shot behind winner Martin Laird, with rounds of 70-65-70-75–281. At one point, he held a three-stroke lead on the back nine after playing 2-under-par through the first 10 holes. Holding a one-stroke lead on the 71st hole, he plugged his tee shot in the front bunker on the par-3 that resulted in a double bogey. Birdied No. 18, draining a 7-foot putt after hitting a pitching wedge from 144 yards to finish one back of Laird, who finished birdie-birdie-par-par. It was his fourth career runner-up finish. He has made all five cuts at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. His previous-best finish was T11 in 2010 (70-70-72-72).

AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Held at least a share of the lead through three rounds of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am after opening 65-66-71. Playing in final grouping for the seventh time in career, posted 2-over-par 74 at Pebble Beach GL to finish T4.

Held at least a share of the lead through three rounds of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am after opening 65-66-71. Playing in final grouping for the seventh time in career, posted 2-over-par 74 at Pebble Beach GL to finish T4. Sony Open in Hawaii: Recorded his third career runner-up finish, carding all four rounds in the 60s to finish two strokes behind Mark Wilson at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

2010 Season

Recorded a career-low three top-10 performances but still finished inside the top 75 on the TOUR money list. Made 17 of 25 cuts on the season.

Children's Miracle Network Classic: Finished T9 at the Children's Miracle Network Classic, his first top-10 since February.

Finished T9 at the Children's Miracle Network Classic, his first top-10 since February. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: A week later, placed fourth at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, the first time in his TOUR career to post back-to-back top-10s.

A week later, placed fourth at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, the first time in his TOUR career to post back-to-back top-10s. Northern Trust Open: Finished T5 at Northern Trust Open for first top-10 of the season, posting four rounds under par.

2009 Season

Finished a career-high 15th in the FedExCup standings on the strength of 13 top-25 finishes.

Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: Shot a tournament low 8-under 62 in third round of Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial, eventually making the three-way playoff with Steve Stricker and Tim Clark, which Stricker won with a birdie on the second extra hole. Recorded just two bogeys for the week and equaled career-best second-place showing. He was also second at the 2008 Mayakoba Golf Classic.

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Was T5 in April at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans after firing four sub-par rounds. Holed a pitch from 35 yards for eagle at the 335-yard, par-4 16th on Sunday to get to 13-under and one back before finishing with a bogey on 18.

Was T5 in April at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans after firing four sub-par rounds. Holed a pitch from 35 yards for eagle at the 335-yard, par-4 16th on Sunday to get to 13-under and one back before finishing with a bogey on 18. Sony Open in Hawaii: A closing 4-under 66 propelled him to a T7 finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

2008 Season

Second season included 13 top-25 finishes in 32 starts, including six top-10 finishes. Made the cut in 27 of 32 starts, finishing the season ranked No. 36 in the FedExCup standings and No. 34 on the money list.

Children's Miracle Network Classic presented by Wal-Mart: Held a share of the 54-hole lead with Scott Verplank at the Children's Miracle Network Classic before a final-round 71 left him T3.

Held a share of the 54-hole lead with Scott Verplank at the Children's Miracle Network Classic before a final-round 71 left him T3. Deutsche Bank Championship: Opened 66-66 at the Deutsche Bank Championship on way to a T10 finish.

Opened 66-66 at the Deutsche Bank Championship on way to a T10 finish. RBC Canadian Open: Consecutive 3-under 67s in first three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open resulted in a T3.

Consecutive 3-under 67s in first three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open resulted in a T3. Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: His third top-10 of the season was a T10 at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial, thanks to a closing 4-under 66.

Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun: Posted a career-best solo second at the Mayakoba Golf Classic, aided by a third-round 6-under-par 64. Went bogey free over the final 36 holes (64-66) and finished two back of champion Brian Gay.

Posted a career-best solo second at the Mayakoba Golf Classic, aided by a third-round 6-under-par 64. Went bogey free over the final 36 holes (64-66) and finished two back of champion Brian Gay. Sony Open in Hawaii: Opened season on the PGA TOUR with a 5-under-par 65 en route to a T4 finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

2007 Season

One of the top rookies on TOUR after earning card through a T8 finish at PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament. Posted four top-10s in 31 starts with earnings in excess of $1.1 million. Played his way through the third event in the PGA TOUR Playoffs, the BMW Championship, and finished 63rd in the FedExCup standings.

AT&T Classic: Then best career finish came at the AT&T Classic, where four sub-par rounds earned a T6. Finished four shots out of the Zach Johnson-Ryuji Imada playoff.

EDS Byron Nelson Championship: Second top-10 finish of the year came at the EDS Byron Nelson Championship, earning an exemption into the following week's Wachovia Championship with a T10.

Second top-10 finish of the year came at the EDS Byron Nelson Championship, earning an exemption into the following week's Wachovia Championship with a T10. Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun: In fifth start, notched first career top-10 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic. Posted four rounds in the 60s to finish solo eighth.

In fifth start, notched first career top-10 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic. Posted four rounds in the 60s to finish solo eighth. Sony Open in Hawaii: Paired with Michelle Wie for the first two rounds of the Sony Open in Hawaii. Made the cut and finished T34.

2006 Season

Made the cut in 16 of 20 starts during his rookie season on the Korn Ferry Tour, with 10 top-25 finishes. Finished 42nd on the money list, with $134,038. Began the year with no status but played his way on the Tour through Monday qualifiers and top-25 finishes.

Nationwide Tour Championship at The Houstonian: Finished the campaign with a T6 finish at the season-ending Web.com Tour Championship at The Houstonian.

Finished the campaign with a T6 finish at the season-ending Web.com Tour Championship at The Houstonian. Henrico County Open Pres'd by Saxon Capital, Inc.: His first start came at the Henrico County Open, gaining entrance by making a birdie on the final hole of the Monday qualifier to join a 12-man playoff for three spots. Went on to finish T10 that week, one of his five top-10 finishes on the year.

His first start came at the Henrico County Open, gaining entrance by making a birdie on the final hole of the Monday qualifier to join a 12-man playoff for three spots. Went on to finish T10 that week, one of his five top-10 finishes on the year. Sidney Frank Memorial Tour Championship: Two-time winner on the Gateway Tour, highlighted by his victory at the Sidney Frank Memorial Tour Championship. The win, worth $60,000, was set up by a 13-under 59 in the third round.

2005 Season

Chitimacha Louisiana Open Pres'd by Dynamic Industries: Three starts on the Korn Ferry Tour with one made cut, a T54 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open.

Amateur Highlights

Winner of the 1999 Virginia Amateur.

Former standout at the University of Virginia, where he played in every tournament during his career from 1999 to 2002. All-Atlantic Coast Conference as a senior. Helped lead his team to the 2001 Seminole Intercollegiate Championship, when he captured med

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE