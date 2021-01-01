Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Winner, PGA Championship (thru 2023-24)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 2008

PGA TOUR Victories (12)

2010 HP Byron Nelson Championship

HP Byron Nelson Championship 2014 World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship

World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship 2015 Farmers Insurance Open, RBC Canadian Open, PGA Championship, The Barclays, BMW Championship

Farmers Insurance Open, RBC Canadian Open, PGA Championship, The Barclays, BMW Championship 2016 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard, World Golf Championships-Dell Match Play, THE PLAYERS Championship

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard, World Golf Championships-Dell Match Play, THE PLAYERS Championship 2018 Farmers Insurance Open, Wells Fargo Championship

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

2007 Legend Financial Group Classic Presented by Cynergies Solutions

Additional Victories (3)

2013 ISPS Handa World Cup [indiv]

ISPS Handa World Cup [indiv] 2013 ISPS Handa World Cup [with Adam Scott]

ISPS Handa World Cup [with Adam Scott] 2015 Franklin Templeton Shootout [with Cameron Tringale]

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (2-1)

2015 Defeated J.B. Holmes, Scott Stallings, Harris English, Farmers Insurance Open

Defeated J.B. Holmes, Scott Stallings, Harris English, Farmers Insurance Open 2017 Lost to Billy Horschel, AT&T Byron Nelson

Lost to Billy Horschel, AT&T Byron Nelson 2018 Defeated Ryan Palmer, Alex Noren, Farmers Insurance Open

National Teams

2013 World Cup

2011, 2013, 2015, 2017 Presidents Cup

Personal

Got his start in golf from his dad, who died when Jason was 12.

Was encouraged to attend a golf academy in Australia by his coach and former caddie, Col Swatton, where he borrowed a Tiger Woods book from his roommate and gained inspiration from reading it.

In February 2016, his hometown of Beaudesert, Australia named a street in his honor following his outstanding 2015 season.

In 2015, was honored with the Don Award by Sport Australia Hall of Fame and was the inaugural recipient of the Greg Norman Medal.

With his wife, Ellie, launched the Brighter Days Foundation in 2015. It's mission is working to end child hunger in Ohio, give hope to those who may be feeling hopeless and support child-serving organizations.

Special Interests

Sports

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the 13th consecutive season and to the BMW Championship for the 11th time, ending his season at No. 57 in the FedExCup standings. Marked his lowest position in the standings since the 2012 season. Failed to qualify for the TOUR Championship for the second consecutive after six straight starts at East Lake from 2013 to 2018. Recorded five top-10s, including four in a row capped off by a T4 at the PGA Championship. Made 10 cuts in 17 starts.

PGA Championship: Finished T4 at the PGA Championship, his fourth consecutive top-10 on the PGA TOUR. Held a share of the first-round lead with Brendon Todd, falling to 4-for-9 converting the 18-hole lead/co-lead to victory on TOUR. Marked his first 18-hole lead/co-lead in a major championship. Opened with a 5-under 65, his first career score of 65 or better in the first round of a major.

Finished T4 at the PGA Championship, his fourth consecutive top-10 on the PGA TOUR. Held a share of the first-round lead with Brendon Todd, falling to 4-for-9 converting the 18-hole lead/co-lead to victory on TOUR. Marked his first 18-hole lead/co-lead in a major championship. Opened with a 5-under 65, his first career score of 65 or better in the first round of a major. AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: With a solo-fourth at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, posted his fourth straight top-five at the event and his first on TOUR since the 2019 Masters Tournament (5th).

With a solo-fourth at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, posted his fourth straight top-five at the event and his first on TOUR since the 2019 Masters Tournament (5th). MGM Resorts The Challenge: Japan Skins: Won the MGM Resorts The Challenge: Japan Skins over Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods with eight skins ($210,000). Got up-and-down for birdie at the par-5 18th to win the $100,000 skin and clinch the victory. Collected three skins with a birdie on the par-3 third and four on the par-4 17th with a par.

2019 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the 12th consecutive season and to the BMW Championship for the 10th time, but at No. 54 in the FedExCup standings, failed to advance to the TOUR Championship for just the fourth time and first since 2012. Collected six top-10s and made the cut in 15 of 21 starts.

Masters Tournament: Tied three others for fifth at the Masters Tournament, his third top-five in nine starts at Augusta National. Final-round 67 tied Aaron Wise for low score of the day. Was tied for the lead after the second round, his second 36-hole lead/co-lead at the event (solo/2013/finished 3rd).

Tied three others for fifth at the Masters Tournament, his third top-five in nine starts at Augusta National. Final-round 67 tied Aaron Wise for low score of the day. Was tied for the lead after the second round, his second 36-hole lead/co-lead at the event (solo/2013/finished 3rd). THE PLAYERS Championship: Remained in the top 10 in rounds two through four at THE PLAYERS Championship, finishing T8 for his fourth top-10 at TPC Sawgrass. Marked his ninth start at THE PLAYERS, and first time playing the event in March.

Remained in the top 10 in rounds two through four at THE PLAYERS Championship, finishing T8 for his fourth top-10 at TPC Sawgrass. Marked his ninth start at THE PLAYERS, and first time playing the event in March. AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: At 13-under 274, recorded a T4 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Represented his eighth top-15 in 10 starts at the event.

At 13-under 274, recorded a T4 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Represented his eighth top-15 in 10 starts at the event. Farmers Insurance Open: In his title defense at the Farmers Insurance Open, finished T5. Marked second top-10 in four starts on the season.

In his title defense at the Farmers Insurance Open, finished T5. Marked second top-10 in four starts on the season. THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES: Closed with weekend scores of 65-67 at THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES for a T5 and first top-10 of the season. Played the par-3s in 3-under for the week, tied for best in the field.

2018 Season

After a winless 2016-17 PGA TOUR Season, was one of nine multiple winners in the 2017-18 campaign with victories at the Farmers Insurance Open and Wells Fargo Championship, bringing his all-time victory total to 12. Missed just two cuts in 20 starts. Entered the FedExCup Playoffs No. 6 in the FedExCup standings and missed only one cut in the Playoffs (Dell Technologies Championship). Finished No. 16 in the final standings.

World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: Earned his third top-10 in nine starts at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational, finishing in a tie for 10th place. Began the final round four strokes back and in fourth place at 10-under 200. After making birdies on Nos. 10-12 in the final round, played his last six holes in 5-over to shoot 73.

Earned his third top-10 in nine starts at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational, finishing in a tie for 10th place. Began the final round four strokes back and in fourth place at 10-under 200. After making birdies on Nos. 10-12 in the final round, played his last six holes in 5-over to shoot 73. THE PLAYERS Championship: Made just two bogeys the final three rounds at TPC Sawgrass to finish T5 at THE PLAYERS Championship. Earned his third top-10 at the event (T5/2018, Won/2016, T6/2011). Recorded four under-par scores for the first time in eight starts at THE PLAYERS.

Made just two bogeys the final three rounds at TPC Sawgrass to finish T5 at THE PLAYERS Championship. Earned his third top-10 at the event (T5/2018, Won/2016, T6/2011). Recorded four under-par scores for the first time in eight starts at THE PLAYERS. Wells Fargo Championship: Won for the second time in the 2017-18 season at the Wells Fargo Championship, marking his third multiple-win season on the PGA TOUR. Converted a two-shot lead to a two-shot victory over Aaron Wise and Nick Watney. Marked his 12th career PGA TOUR title in his 220th career start. Returned to the tournament for the first time since 2012. Led the field in Strokes Gained: Around the Green and was 15 of 16 Sand Saves. After four bogeys, birdied Nos. 16 and 17 on "The Green Mile" at Quail Hollow Club en route to the win. Marked the seventh time he converted a 54-hole lead/co-lead (out of 14) on the PGA TOUR. Moved to No. 2 in the FedExCup standings.

Won for the second time in the 2017-18 season at the Wells Fargo Championship, marking his third multiple-win season on the PGA TOUR. Converted a two-shot lead to a two-shot victory over Aaron Wise and Nick Watney. Marked his 12th career PGA TOUR title in his 220th career start. Returned to the tournament for the first time since 2012. Led the field in Strokes Gained: Around the Green and was 15 of 16 Sand Saves. After four bogeys, birdied Nos. 16 and 17 on "The Green Mile" at Quail Hollow Club en route to the win. Marked the seventh time he converted a 54-hole lead/co-lead (out of 14) on the PGA TOUR. Moved to No. 2 in the FedExCup standings. AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: In his first start since winning the Farmers Insurance Open, finished runner-up at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Entered the final round two shots off the lead and closed with a 70. Marked his fifth top-10 finish in 10 starts at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he has never missed a cut.

In his first start since winning the Farmers Insurance Open, finished runner-up at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Entered the final round two shots off the lead and closed with a 70. Marked his fifth top-10 finish in 10 starts at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he has never missed a cut. Farmers Insurance Open: Defeated Alex Noren in a six-hole playoff that extended to Monday, winning his second Farmers Insurance Open title and 11th career PGA TOUR victory. Started the final round three shots out of the lead and posted a 70 for a 10-under 278 tournament total. Played five extra holes Sunday with Noren, (Ryan Palmer was eliminated on the first playoff hole), then returned Monday to improve his playoff record to 2-1. Both his playoff wins came at the Farmers Insurance Open.

2017 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the 10th consecutive time in his career, making it to the TOUR Championship for the seventh time and finished No. 18 in the FedExCup. Made 16 cuts in 20 starts for the season while posting five top-10 finishes, including two in FedExCup Playoffs events (T6/THE NORTHERN TRUST, 4/BMW Championship). Failed to win during the season, coming close at the AT&T Byron Nelson where he lost a playoff to Billy Horschel.

Presidents Cup: Went 1-3-1 in his fourth consecutive appearance for the International Team at the Presidents Cup, defeating Charley Hoffman 2 and 1 in singles on the final day at Liberty National.

Went 1-3-1 in his fourth consecutive appearance for the International Team at the Presidents Cup, defeating Charley Hoffman 2 and 1 in singles on the final day at Liberty National. BMW Championship: The 2015 BMW Championship winner posted a final-round, 2-under 69 to finish solo-fourth in his eighth start in the BMW Championship. Opened with a 7-under 64 in the first round, two shots behind eventual-winner Marc Leishman. Announced early in the week he would have a new caddie on the bag, longtime friend Luke Reardon. With a new putter in the bag, had just 95 putts over the four tournament rounds. Moved from No. 28 in the FedExCup standings to No. 15.

The 2015 BMW Championship winner posted a final-round, 2-under 69 to finish solo-fourth in his eighth start in the BMW Championship. Opened with a 7-under 64 in the first round, two shots behind eventual-winner Marc Leishman. Announced early in the week he would have a new caddie on the bag, longtime friend Luke Reardon. With a new putter in the bag, had just 95 putts over the four tournament rounds. Moved from No. 28 in the FedExCup standings to No. 15. THE NORTHERN TRUST: Recorded 5-under 275 to finish T6 at THE NORTHERN TRUST despite a front-nine 40 (+5) in the second round. Advanced 20 spots in the FedExCup to No. 29 with the T6 at Glen Oaks Club.

Recorded 5-under 275 to finish T6 at THE NORTHERN TRUST despite a front-nine 40 (+5) in the second round. Advanced 20 spots in the FedExCup to No. 29 with the T6 at Glen Oaks Club. PGA Championship: Finished T9 (and seven strokes behind champion Justin Thomas) in his eighth start at the PGA Championship. Outside of missed cuts in 2011 and 2012, has finished no worse than T15 in his remaining starts (T9-2017, 2-2016, 1-2015, T15-2014, T8-2013, T10-2010). Marked his 14th top-10 finish in 29 major championship starts.

Finished T9 (and seven strokes behind champion Justin Thomas) in his eighth start at the PGA Championship. Outside of missed cuts in 2011 and 2012, has finished no worse than T15 in his remaining starts (T9-2017, 2-2016, 1-2015, T15-2014, T8-2013, T10-2010). Marked his 14th top-10 finish in 29 major championship starts. AT&T Byron Nelson: Three-putted for bogey and was defeated by Billy Horschel at the first hole of sudden death at the AT&T Byron Nelson after both players had tied at 12-under 268. Produced his second-best finish in his fifth appearance at the AT&T Byron Nelson, having won in his inaugural appearance in 2010. In all, has four top-10 finishes in five starts in Las Colinas. Was seeking to join Sergio Garcia (2004, 2016) as the only multiple winners of the event since it moved to TPC Four Seasons in 1983.

Three-putted for bogey and was defeated by Billy Horschel at the first hole of sudden death at the AT&T Byron Nelson after both players had tied at 12-under 268. Produced his second-best finish in his fifth appearance at the AT&T Byron Nelson, having won in his inaugural appearance in 2010. In all, has four top-10 finishes in five starts in Las Colinas. Was seeking to join Sergio Garcia (2004, 2016) as the only multiple winners of the event since it moved to TPC Four Seasons in 1983. World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: While attempting to defend his title, withdrew in opening-round match against Pat Perez at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play after six holes before revealing his mother was about to undergo lung cancer surgery later that week.

While attempting to defend his title, withdrew in opening-round match against Pat Perez at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play after six holes before revealing his mother was about to undergo lung cancer surgery later that week. Genesis Open: Lost the World No. 1 ranking on February 20, 2017 following the Genesis Open, after a Dustin Johnson win (Day finished T64 at Riviera CC).

Lost the World No. 1 ranking on February 20, 2017 following the Genesis Open, after a Dustin Johnson win (Day finished T64 at Riviera CC). AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Bounced back from a 3-over 75 at Pebble Beach GL Saturday with a final-round 5-under 67 to finish T5 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (his first top-10 of the season). Marked his sixth top-15 finish in eight starts at the event, led by a T4 in 2015. In the final round, made an eagle on No. 14 and birdies on Nos. 17 and 18 to guarantee the top-10.

2016 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the ninth consecutive time in his career, making it to the TOUR Championship for the sixth time. Entered the season finale in the No. 4 position on the FedExCup standings, but when he was forced to withdraw from East Lake with a back injury, which also forced him to withdraw from the BMW Championship, ended his season No. 6 in the FedExCup standings. Finishing No. 6 in the FedExCup standings, marked his third consecutive top-10 and fourth overall, in the FedExCup. Recorded 16 top-25 finishes from 20 starts. Of those, seven were top-five showings, including three wins, tying the most for the season. Accounted for the only two wire-to-wire wins in 2015-16.

TOUR Championship: Withdrew from the TOUR Championship after eight holes in the second round due to back injury.

Withdrew from the TOUR Championship after eight holes in the second round due to back injury. BMW Championship: In his title defense at the BMW Championship, withdrew after eight holes in the final round with a back injury. Dropped from No. 2 to No. 4 in the FedExCup standings.

In his title defense at the BMW Championship, withdrew after eight holes in the final round with a back injury. Dropped from No. 2 to No. 4 in the FedExCup standings. The Barclays: Finished T4 in his title defense at The Barclays with Gary Woodland and Adam Scott despite struggling off the tee all week, finishing 79th in Driving Accuracy hitting 20 of 56 fairways, ranking last in the field of those who made the cut. Holed almost 400 feet of putts for the week (399' 9") to rank No. 1 in that category. With 68-70-70-69, was only player in the field with four sub-par rounds. After entering the week ranked No. 1, dropped to No. 2 in the FedExCup standings behind The Barclays winner Patrick Reed.

Finished T4 in his title defense at The Barclays with Gary Woodland and Adam Scott despite struggling off the tee all week, finishing 79th in Driving Accuracy hitting 20 of 56 fairways, ranking last in the field of those who made the cut. Holed almost 400 feet of putts for the week (399' 9") to rank No. 1 in that category. With 68-70-70-69, was only player in the field with four sub-par rounds. After entering the week ranked No. 1, dropped to No. 2 in the FedExCup standings behind The Barclays winner Patrick Reed. PGA Championship: At his title defense of the PGA Championship, finished runner-up to Jimmy Walker. Ended his week in grand fashion by lacing his second shot on the par-5 18th from 258 yards to 13 feet, then making the putt for eagle, moving him to 13-under 267 and within one of Walker, who was back in the fairway at 18. The runner-up finish marked his fourth top-10 in seven PGA Championship starts. Hit 62 of 72 greens in regulation, good for a sixth-place rank in Strokes Gained-Approach The Green (+6.853).

At his title defense of the PGA Championship, finished runner-up to Jimmy Walker. Ended his week in grand fashion by lacing his second shot on the par-5 18th from 258 yards to 13 feet, then making the putt for eagle, moving him to 13-under 267 and within one of Walker, who was back in the fairway at 18. The runner-up finish marked his fourth top-10 in seven PGA Championship starts. Hit 62 of 72 greens in regulation, good for a sixth-place rank in Strokes Gained-Approach The Green (+6.853). World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: Held solo 36-hole lead and share of 54-hole lead at World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational. Reached 7-under to lead in final round before bogey at 15th hole, followed by double bogey at No. 16 and bogey on 18 to close with 72 and finish T3. Ended a streak of converting five consecutive 54-hole leads/co-leads into victories. Dropped from No. 1 to No. 2 behind Dustin Johnson in FedExCup standings after holding No. 1 position for seven weeks.

Held solo 36-hole lead and share of 54-hole lead at World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational. Reached 7-under to lead in final round before bogey at 15th hole, followed by double bogey at No. 16 and bogey on 18 to close with 72 and finish T3. Ended a streak of converting five consecutive 54-hole leads/co-leads into victories. Dropped from No. 1 to No. 2 behind Dustin Johnson in FedExCup standings after holding No. 1 position for seven weeks. U.S. Open: Finished T8 at the U.S. Open for his 12th top-10 finish in 23 major championship starts. Stood 10 strokes behind first-round leader Andrew Landry after a 6-over 76, but fought his way back into contention until a double bogey on the par-4 17th hole on Sunday derailed his title hopes. Would have marked the largest 54-hole comeback in U.S. Open history, topping Jack Fleck's nine-stroke comeback over the final 54 holes to win the 1955 U.S. Open at The Olympic Club. Marked his fifth top-10 in six U.S. Open starts (2nd-2011, T59-2012, T2-2013, T4-2014, T9-2015, T8-2016).

Finished T8 at the U.S. Open for his 12th top-10 finish in 23 major championship starts. Stood 10 strokes behind first-round leader Andrew Landry after a 6-over 76, but fought his way back into contention until a double bogey on the par-4 17th hole on Sunday derailed his title hopes. Would have marked the largest 54-hole comeback in U.S. Open history, topping Jack Fleck's nine-stroke comeback over the final 54 holes to win the 1955 U.S. Open at The Olympic Club. Marked his fifth top-10 in six U.S. Open starts (2nd-2011, T59-2012, T2-2013, T4-2014, T9-2015, T8-2016). THE PLAYERS Championship: Claimed seventh victory in a 17-month stretch, and 10th title on TOUR with four-stroke win at THE PLAYERS Championship. Joined Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson and David Duval as the only players to reach double-digit wins on TOUR before age 29. With 9-under 63 in opening round at TPC Sawgrass, joined Fred Couples (1992), Greg Norman (1994), Roberto Castro (2013) and Martin Kaymer (2014) as course-record holders. Colt Knost joined the group with 63 in second round of 2016. Bogey-free 63-66--129 (-15) set the 36-hole tournament record at THE PLAYERS and four-stroke margin through 36 holes was also a tournament record. Marked the first time in his career he went bogey free in first 36 holes at any TOUR event. Was the first wire-to-wire winner of THE PLAYERS since Hal Sutton in 2000. Victory was the fifth consecutive win on TOUR where he held 54-hole lead and went on to win. Fourth Australian to win THE PLAYERS following Steve Elkington (twice), Greg Norman and Adam Scott. Joined Tiger Woods (2001, 2013) and Greg Norman (1994) as the only players to win THE PLAYERS while ranked No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking. Led the field in Scrambling, with 17 of 20, as well as Driving Distance (311.6 yards). Ranked third in total distance of putts holed with 392 feet. Earned 600 FedExCup points to overtake fellow Australian Adam Scott as No. 1 in FedExCup standings with a 192-point margin.

Claimed seventh victory in a 17-month stretch, and 10th title on TOUR with four-stroke win at THE PLAYERS Championship. Joined Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson and David Duval as the only players to reach double-digit wins on TOUR before age 29. With 9-under 63 in opening round at TPC Sawgrass, joined Fred Couples (1992), Greg Norman (1994), Roberto Castro (2013) and Martin Kaymer (2014) as course-record holders. Colt Knost joined the group with 63 in second round of 2016. Bogey-free 63-66--129 (-15) set the 36-hole tournament record at THE PLAYERS and four-stroke margin through 36 holes was also a tournament record. Marked the first time in his career he went bogey free in first 36 holes at any TOUR event. Was the first wire-to-wire winner of THE PLAYERS since Hal Sutton in 2000. Victory was the fifth consecutive win on TOUR where he held 54-hole lead and went on to win. Fourth Australian to win THE PLAYERS following Steve Elkington (twice), Greg Norman and Adam Scott. Joined Tiger Woods (2001, 2013) and Greg Norman (1994) as the only players to win THE PLAYERS while ranked No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking. Led the field in Scrambling, with 17 of 20, as well as Driving Distance (311.6 yards). Ranked third in total distance of putts holed with 392 feet. Earned 600 FedExCup points to overtake fellow Australian Adam Scott as No. 1 in FedExCup standings with a 192-point margin. Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Posted a final-round 6-under 66 in the rain-shortened Zurich Classic of New Orleans to finish T5. Was the first No.1 player in the Official World Golf Ranking to compete in New Orleans since David Duval in 1999. Ranked No. 1 in driving distance for the week (312.2) and was also the highest finisher of the seven Zurich ambassadors in the field.

Posted a final-round 6-under 66 in the rain-shortened Zurich Classic of New Orleans to finish T5. Was the first No.1 player in the Official World Golf Ranking to compete in New Orleans since David Duval in 1999. Ranked No. 1 in driving distance for the week (312.2) and was also the highest finisher of the seven Zurich ambassadors in the field. Masters Tournament: Has a T10 finish at the Masters, coupled with Jordan Spieth's T2 showing, was enough to hang on to the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Rankings. Managed to finish inside the top 10 at Augusta National, despite just one sub-par score, a 1-under 71 in the third round.

Has a T10 finish at the Masters, coupled with Jordan Spieth's T2 showing, was enough to hang on to the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Rankings. Managed to finish inside the top 10 at Augusta National, despite just one sub-par score, a 1-under 71 in the third round. World Golf Championships-Dell Match Play: Claimed his ninth TOUR win and second World Golf Championships-Dell Match Play title on the heels of his win at Bay Hill to join Adam Scott as the second Australian player to win back-to-back titles in 2015-16. Despite suffering a back injury on the opening day and subsequently receiving more than 10 hours of treatment during the week, he defeated Graeme McDowell (3 and 2), Thongchai Jaidee (5 and 3) and Paul Casey (conceded) to advance out of Group Play. He faced Brandt Snedeker in the fourth round and won, 3 and 2. With a 3-and-2 win over Brooks Koepka in the quarterfinals, he regained the No. 1 position in the Official World Golf Ranking. In semifinals match against defending champion Rory McIlroy, his only match all week to go beyond the 16th hole, he won 1-up, holing a 12-foot putt for par after both players missed the final green in regulation. Defeated fellow 2015 Presidents Cup teammate Louis Oosthuizen, 5 and 4, in the final. It marked his 50th career top-10 and he surpassed $30 million in career earnings.

Claimed his ninth TOUR win and second World Golf Championships-Dell Match Play title on the heels of his win at Bay Hill to join Adam Scott as the second Australian player to win back-to-back titles in 2015-16. Despite suffering a back injury on the opening day and subsequently receiving more than 10 hours of treatment during the week, he defeated Graeme McDowell (3 and 2), Thongchai Jaidee (5 and 3) and Paul Casey (conceded) to advance out of Group Play. He faced Brandt Snedeker in the fourth round and won, 3 and 2. With a 3-and-2 win over Brooks Koepka in the quarterfinals, he regained the No. 1 position in the Official World Golf Ranking. In semifinals match against defending champion Rory McIlroy, his only match all week to go beyond the 16th hole, he won 1-up, holing a 12-foot putt for par after both players missed the final green in regulation. Defeated fellow 2015 Presidents Cup teammate Louis Oosthuizen, 5 and 4, in the final. It marked his 50th career top-10 and he surpassed $30 million in career earnings. Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard: At 17-under 271, including rounds of 66-65-70-70, edged Kevin Chappell by one stroke to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard for his eighth career PGA TOUR win. Became just the fourth official wire-to-wire winner (no ties) of the event, joining Mike Nicolette (1983), Paul Azinger (1988) and Fred Couples (1992) and the first champion to hold at least a share of the lead after each round since Tiger Woods in 2002. The win, which came at age 28 years, 4 months, eight days in his 176th PGA TOUR start, propelled him from No. 121 to No. 18 in the FedExCup standings and from No. 3 to No. 2 in the Official World Golf Ranking. At the conclusion of the event, has played his last 190 holes on TOUR without a 3-putt, with his last coming on the ninth hole in the second round of the 2016 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Dominance on the greens included just 100 putts for the and a field-leading Strokes Gained - Putting stat of 14.853. The win came in his sixth start at Bay Hill (previous-best finish was T17 in 2015) and made him just the fifth international-born player, and second Australian to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational; Scotland's Martin Laird (2011), South Africa's Ernie Els (1998 and 2010), Australia's Rod Pampling (2006) and Vijay Singh of Fiji (2007).

At 17-under 271, including rounds of 66-65-70-70, edged Kevin Chappell by one stroke to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard for his eighth career PGA TOUR win. Became just the fourth official wire-to-wire winner (no ties) of the event, joining Mike Nicolette (1983), Paul Azinger (1988) and Fred Couples (1992) and the first champion to hold at least a share of the lead after each round since Tiger Woods in 2002. The win, which came at age 28 years, 4 months, eight days in his 176th PGA TOUR start, propelled him from No. 121 to No. 18 in the FedExCup standings and from No. 3 to No. 2 in the Official World Golf Ranking. At the conclusion of the event, has played his last 190 holes on TOUR without a 3-putt, with his last coming on the ninth hole in the second round of the 2016 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Dominance on the greens included just 100 putts for the and a field-leading Strokes Gained - Putting stat of 14.853. The win came in his sixth start at Bay Hill (previous-best finish was T17 in 2015) and made him just the fifth international-born player, and second Australian to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational; Scotland's Martin Laird (2011), South Africa's Ernie Els (1998 and 2010), Australia's Rod Pampling (2006) and Vijay Singh of Fiji (2007). Farmers Insurance Open: Won the Farmers Insurance Open with a par-3 on the second extra hole (No. 16) over J.B. Holmes. Defending champion Scott Stallings and Harris English were eliminated on the first extra hole. The playoff was the 16th at the Farmers Insurance Open and first since Brandt Snedeker defeated Kyle Stanley in 2012. The four-man playoff is the largest at the Farmers, topping three-man playoffs won by Tiger Woods in 2006, Phil Mickelson in 2001, and J.C. Snead in 1975. Won his first playoff in stroke play on TOUR after winning the 2014 World Golf Championships-Match Play Championship in a five-hole playoff. Also picked up his third career TOUR title at age 27 years, 2 months, 27 days in his 154th TOUR start. Became just the third international winner of the Farmers Insurance Open, joining Jose Maria Olazabal (2002) and Gary Player (1963).

2015 Season

Banner year included four victories in his last six PGA TOUR starts and five total on the season. Final two wins came in the FedExCup Playoffs and, as a result, overtook the world's No. 1 ranking after his win at the BMW Championship. Played 33 of his last 36 rounds of the season at par or better and 28 of the 36 with sub-par scores. In his last eight events on TOUR, dating to The Open Championship, combined for 103-under par. In his last nine starts of the season, amassed seven top-10 finishes, with four victories.

BMW Championship: Joined Tiger Woods (six times) and Vijay Singh as the only players with five or more wins in a season (since 2003). Earned the distinction with his victory at the BMW Championship, his fourth win in his last six starts on TOUR and seventh overall. Won in dominating, wire-to-wire fashion by six strokes over Daniel Berger, becoming just the second wire-to-wire winner this season (Spieth at the Masters) and the 12th at the BMW Championship. Opened the week with a personal-best, 10-under 61, marking the low start by a winner this season. With the victory, solidified his position as the FedExCup leader and guaranteed his ascension to the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking, becoming the youngest of the three Australians who have held that coveted spot (Greg Norman and Adam Scott). Is the 19th different holder of the No. 1 position in the OWGR. Joined McIlroy and Woods as the only players to win both a major championship and two FedExCup Playoffs' events in the same season. Became the first player during the FedExCup era to win The Barclays and the BMW Championship in the same season. Improved his record to four of 10 when carrying the 54-hole lead/co-lead into the final round, including his last three (the PGA Championship, The Barclays and the BMW Championship). His 193 total through 54 holes broke the previous-low, opening 54-hole record at the BMW Championship by four strokes, bettering the 197 by Camilo Villegas (2008), Woods (2009) and Billy Horschel (2014). In addition, his 124 total through the first two rounds tied the all-time PGA TOUR record for low opening 36 holes and marked a BMW Championship 36-hole record.

Joined Tiger Woods (six times) and Vijay Singh as the only players with five or more wins in a season (since 2003). Earned the distinction with his victory at the BMW Championship, his fourth win in his last six starts on TOUR and seventh overall. Won in dominating, wire-to-wire fashion by six strokes over Daniel Berger, becoming just the second wire-to-wire winner this season (Spieth at the Masters) and the 12th at the BMW Championship. Opened the week with a personal-best, 10-under 61, marking the low start by a winner this season. With the victory, solidified his position as the FedExCup leader and guaranteed his ascension to the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking, becoming the youngest of the three Australians who have held that coveted spot (Greg Norman and Adam Scott). Is the 19th different holder of the No. 1 position in the OWGR. Joined McIlroy and Woods as the only players to win both a major championship and two FedExCup Playoffs' events in the same season. Became the first player during the FedExCup era to win The Barclays and the BMW Championship in the same season. Improved his record to four of 10 when carrying the 54-hole lead/co-lead into the final round, including his last three (the PGA Championship, The Barclays and the BMW Championship). His 193 total through 54 holes broke the previous-low, opening 54-hole record at the BMW Championship by four strokes, bettering the 197 by Camilo Villegas (2008), Woods (2009) and Billy Horschel (2014). In addition, his 124 total through the first two rounds tied the all-time PGA TOUR record for low opening 36 holes and marked a BMW Championship 36-hole record. The Barclays: Equaled the lowest score of his career and his lowest ever in a FedExCup Playoffs event with a final-round 8-under 62, winning The Barclays with a 72-hole total of 19-under 261, six strokes clear of 2013 FedExCup champion Henrik Stenson. Aside from Tiger Woods winning two Playoffs events by eight strokes, the six-stroke win marked the largest in the history of the FedExCup. With the victory, collected 2,000 points to overtake Spieth in the FedExCup standings. Of his six career victories, four have come this season, tying Spieth for most on TOUR. In the process, he became the 10th player to win a major championship and FedExCup Playoffs event in a career but is just the fourth to do so in the same season (joining Woods, Adam Scott and McIlroy). Prior to performing the feat, the only other player since 2000 to win his next worldwide start after capturing his first major championship was Martin Kaymer, who captured the KLM Open after his win at Whistling Straits in 2010. With weekend scores of 63-62 at Plainfield CC, equaled the lowest 36-hole score of the season. The Barclays was a continuation of a period of domination, dating to the first round of The Open Championship in which he has gone a collective 73-under par. Became the 11th international winner of The Barclays and the fifth from Australia (Bruce Crampton in 1970, David Graham in 1976, Wayne Grady in 1989 and Scott in 2013).

Equaled the lowest score of his career and his lowest ever in a FedExCup Playoffs event with a final-round 8-under 62, winning The Barclays with a 72-hole total of 19-under 261, six strokes clear of 2013 FedExCup champion Henrik Stenson. Aside from Tiger Woods winning two Playoffs events by eight strokes, the six-stroke win marked the largest in the history of the FedExCup. With the victory, collected 2,000 points to overtake Spieth in the FedExCup standings. Of his six career victories, four have come this season, tying Spieth for most on TOUR. In the process, he became the 10th player to win a major championship and FedExCup Playoffs event in a career but is just the fourth to do so in the same season (joining Woods, Adam Scott and McIlroy). Prior to performing the feat, the only other player since 2000 to win his next worldwide start after capturing his first major championship was Martin Kaymer, who captured the KLM Open after his win at Whistling Straits in 2010. With weekend scores of 63-62 at Plainfield CC, equaled the lowest 36-hole score of the season. The Barclays was a continuation of a period of domination, dating to the first round of The Open Championship in which he has gone a collective 73-under par. Became the 11th international winner of The Barclays and the fifth from Australia (Bruce Crampton in 1970, David Graham in 1976, Wayne Grady in 1989 and Scott in 2013). PGA Championship: Claimed his fifth career TOUR title, his third of the season, and his first major championship crown when he won the PGA Championship in record fashion in August. His 20-under 268 supplanted the previous 72-hole low total in a major championship (19-under), set by Tiger Woods at the 2000 Open Championship. His win gave him his third top-10 finish in the season's four majors. Having finished The Open Championship at 14-under 274, coupled with his 20-under 268 at the PGA Championship, played the season's final two majors in a combined 34-under-par, with all eight rounds in the 60s. With the win, became the first Australian to win the season's final major since Steve Ekington in 1995. The win marked his fourth top-10 finish in his last five starts and eighth of the season.

Claimed his fifth career TOUR title, his third of the season, and his first major championship crown when he won the PGA Championship in record fashion in August. His 20-under 268 supplanted the previous 72-hole low total in a major championship (19-under), set by Tiger Woods at the 2000 Open Championship. His win gave him his third top-10 finish in the season's four majors. Having finished The Open Championship at 14-under 274, coupled with his 20-under 268 at the PGA Championship, played the season's final two majors in a combined 34-under-par, with all eight rounds in the 60s. With the win, became the first Australian to win the season's final major since Steve Ekington in 1995. The win marked his fourth top-10 finish in his last five starts and eighth of the season. RBC Canadian Open: Birdied the last three holes Saturday and Sunday at the RBC Canadian Open to claim a one-stroke victory over Bubba Watson at 17-under 271. Began the final round trailing David Hearn by two strokes. His final-round, 4-under 68 for the win made him the fourth multiple winner of the season on TOUR (Jimmy Walker, Rory McIlroy and Spieth). On the par-4 10th hole in the first round, holed out for eagle, which was followed by him running along the gallery line giving hi-fives.

Birdied the last three holes Saturday and Sunday at the RBC Canadian Open to claim a one-stroke victory over Bubba Watson at 17-under 271. Began the final round trailing David Hearn by two strokes. His final-round, 4-under 68 for the win made him the fourth multiple winner of the season on TOUR (Jimmy Walker, Rory McIlroy and Spieth). On the par-4 10th hole in the first round, holed out for eagle, which was followed by him running along the gallery line giving hi-fives. The Open Championship: At The Open Championship at St. Andrews, left a birdie putt just short on the 72nd hole, which would have put him in the playoff with Marc Leishman, Louis Oosthuizen and eventual champion Zach Johnson. Finished T4. The Open Championship marked the second consecutive major championship (finished T9 at the U.S. Open) he has carried the 54-hole lead/co-lead into the final round. Is one for seven when holding at least a share of the 54-hole lead, with his lone win in those events coming at the 2010 AT&T Byron Nelson. The week marked his ninth top-10 finish in 20 major championship starts.

At The Open Championship at St. Andrews, left a birdie putt just short on the 72nd hole, which would have put him in the playoff with Marc Leishman, Louis Oosthuizen and eventual champion Zach Johnson. Finished T4. The Open Championship marked the second consecutive major championship (finished T9 at the U.S. Open) he has carried the 54-hole lead/co-lead into the final round. Is one for seven when holding at least a share of the 54-hole lead, with his lone win in those events coming at the 2010 AT&T Byron Nelson. The week marked his ninth top-10 finish in 20 major championship starts. U.S. Open: Fan favorite at the U.S. Open at Chambers Bay as he battled a severe case of Benign Positional Vertigo throughout the week. Performance placed him in the final pairing with Dustin Johnson during the final round, one of four co-leaders. Struggled to a final-round 4-over 74 and T9 finish, five strokes behind champion Jordan Spieth. Record at the U.S. Open includes four top-10 finishes in five starts. Owns eight top-10 outings in 19 major championship appearances, including three runner-up finishes. Has held a 54-hole lead/co-lead six times on the PGA TOUR. The only one which produced a victory was the 2010 AT&T Byron Nelson.

Fan favorite at the U.S. Open at Chambers Bay as he battled a severe case of Benign Positional Vertigo throughout the week. Performance placed him in the final pairing with Dustin Johnson during the final round, one of four co-leaders. Struggled to a final-round 4-over 74 and T9 finish, five strokes behind champion Jordan Spieth. Record at the U.S. Open includes four top-10 finishes in five starts. Owns eight top-10 outings in 19 major championship appearances, including three runner-up finishes. Has held a 54-hole lead/co-lead six times on the PGA TOUR. The only one which produced a victory was the 2010 AT&T Byron Nelson. Zurich Classic of New Orleans: At the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, posted a bogey-free, 7-under 65 in round two which, due to a weather delay, began Friday and ended Saturday. Led by one stroke at 12-under after 36 holes and was tied for the 54-hole lead with eventual champion Justin Rose. Scores of 68-69 in the third and final rounds, respectively, were good for a T4 with Jim Herman.

At the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, posted a bogey-free, 7-under 65 in round two which, due to a weather delay, began Friday and ended Saturday. Led by one stroke at 12-under after 36 holes and was tied for the 54-hole lead with eventual champion Justin Rose. Scores of 68-69 in the third and final rounds, respectively, were good for a T4 with Jim Herman. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Put himself back in contention at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am. Played his first 10 holes in the final round in 6-under, en route to a 5-under 67, good for a T4 with Pat Perez and Dustin Johnson.

Put himself back in contention at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am. Played his first 10 holes in the final round in 6-under, en route to a 5-under 67, good for a T4 with Pat Perez and Dustin Johnson. Hyundai Tournament of Champions: Along with Chris Kirk, carded the round of the week during the final day of the Hyundai Tournament of Champions to finish T3. Carded a PGA TOUR-best 11-under 62 to equal the course record at The Plantation Course. Graeme McDowell posted the same score in the final round in 2011, while K.J. Choi carded a 62 in the third round in 2003. His 62, which came in his season debut, tops his two 63s, most recently during the first round of the 2011 World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational.

Along with Chris Kirk, carded the round of the week during the final day of the Hyundai Tournament of Champions to finish T3. Carded a PGA TOUR-best 11-under 62 to equal the course record at The Plantation Course. Graeme McDowell posted the same score in the final round in 2011, while K.J. Choi carded a 62 in the third round in 2003. His 62, which came in his season debut, tops his two 63s, most recently during the first round of the 2011 World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational. Franklin Templeton Shootout: Teamed with Cameron Tringale in December to win the Franklin Templeton Shootout by one stroke over the team of defending champions Matt Kuchar-Harris English. Finished at 32-under in the scramble-modified alternate shot-better ball format.

2014 Season

Season plagued by injuries, but still managed to make the cut in 14 of 15 starts. Recorded six top-10 finishes.

TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola: Following a forced withdrawal from the BMW Championship with a back injury, finished T4 at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola to finish No. 10 in the FedExCup (second only to his eighth place finish in 2010). Was four strokes behind champion Billy Horschel in what was the fourth time in the last five years he has advanced to East Lake.

Following a forced withdrawal from the BMW Championship with a back injury, finished T4 at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola to finish No. 10 in the FedExCup (second only to his eighth place finish in 2010). Was four strokes behind champion Billy Horschel in what was the fourth time in the last five years he has advanced to East Lake. Deutsche Bank Championship: Opened with three rounds in the 60s at the Deutsche Bank Championship and entered the final round trailing Russell Henley by two strokes. Unable to mount a final-round charge, carding an even-par 71 to finish T7 Monday, five strokes behind champion Chris Kirk.

Opened with three rounds in the 60s at the Deutsche Bank Championship and entered the final round trailing Russell Henley by two strokes. Unable to mount a final-round charge, carding an even-par 71 to finish T7 Monday, five strokes behind champion Chris Kirk. The Barclays: In the first FedExCup Playoffs tournament, The Barclays, took a share of the 54-hole lead with Furyk into the final round, but proved no match for Hunter Mahan on Sunday. His 3-under 68 came up two strokes shy of Mahan's winning total of 14-under 270. Followed a bogey-free, 7-under 64 in the second round with back-to-back 68s on the weekend to claim his sixth top-10 finish in a Playoffs event.

In the first FedExCup Playoffs tournament, The Barclays, took a share of the 54-hole lead with Furyk into the final round, but proved no match for Hunter Mahan on Sunday. His 3-under 68 came up two strokes shy of Mahan's winning total of 14-under 270. Followed a bogey-free, 7-under 64 in the second round with back-to-back 68s on the weekend to claim his sixth top-10 finish in a Playoffs event. U.S. Open: Posted rounds of 73-68-72-68 to T4 at the U.S. Open, finishing 10 strokes behind champion Martin Kaymer. It marked his fifth top-five finish in a major championship (second at the 2011 U.S. Open, T2 at the 2013 U.S. Open, T2 at the 2011 Masters and third at the 2013 Masters).

Posted rounds of 73-68-72-68 to T4 at the U.S. Open, finishing 10 strokes behind champion Martin Kaymer. It marked his fifth top-five finish in a major championship (second at the 2011 U.S. Open, T2 at the 2013 U.S. Open, T2 at the 2011 Masters and third at the 2013 Masters). the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide Insurance: T37 at the Memorial Tournament.

T37 at the Memorial Tournament. Masters Tournament: With the exception of a T20 at the Masters Tournament, did not play on TOUR again until the Memorial Tournament.

With the exception of a T20 at the Masters Tournament, did not play on TOUR again until the Memorial Tournament. World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship: Was forced to withdraw prior to the first round of the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship due to a left-thumb injury suffered during his win at the Match Play Championship.

Was forced to withdraw prior to the first round of the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship due to a left-thumb injury suffered during his win at the Match Play Championship. World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: In his fourth consecutive start at the Accenture Match Play Championship, and fifth in a World Golf Championships event, bettered France's Victor Dubuisson with a par on the 23rd hole in the championship match at The GC at Dove Mountain. The win, his first in a World Golf Championships event, came on the heels of a third-place finish in Marana, Ariz., in 2013. In the final match, repeated all six birdies from his semifinal match earlier in the day on hole Nos. 1, 2, 7, 8, 11 and 15. Two-up with two to play, was beaten with a birdie and par by Dubuisson on Nos. 17 and 18, respectively, to force the extra holes. It was the first time in event history that the championship match required extra holes to produce a winner. At 26 years, 3 months, 11 days, became the youngest winner of the Accenture Match Play Championship, a distinction previously held by Tiger Woods (27 years, 2 months, 2 days in 2003). With the victory, also became just the second Australian winner of the event, joining Geoff Ogilvy (2006 and 2009).

In his fourth consecutive start at the Accenture Match Play Championship, and fifth in a World Golf Championships event, bettered France's Victor Dubuisson with a par on the 23rd hole in the championship match at The GC at Dove Mountain. The win, his first in a World Golf Championships event, came on the heels of a third-place finish in Marana, Ariz., in 2013. In the final match, repeated all six birdies from his semifinal match earlier in the day on hole Nos. 1, 2, 7, 8, 11 and 15. Two-up with two to play, was beaten with a birdie and par by Dubuisson on Nos. 17 and 18, respectively, to force the extra holes. It was the first time in event history that the championship match required extra holes to produce a winner. At 26 years, 3 months, 11 days, became the youngest winner of the Accenture Match Play Championship, a distinction previously held by Tiger Woods (27 years, 2 months, 2 days in 2003). With the victory, also became just the second Australian winner of the event, joining Geoff Ogilvy (2006 and 2009). Farmers Insurance Open: Finished in a five-way T2 at the Farmers Insurance Open, one shot behind Scott Stallings' winning score of 9-under 279.

Finished in a five-way T2 at the Farmers Insurance Open, one shot behind Scott Stallings' winning score of 9-under 279. Northwestern Mutual World Challenge: Back in the U.S., finished T10 with Jim Furyk at the Northwestern Mutual World Challenge in his third consecutive start at Sherwood CC.

Back in the U.S., finished T10 with Jim Furyk at the Northwestern Mutual World Challenge in his third consecutive start at Sherwood CC. ISPS HANDA World Cup of Golf: At the ISPS HANDA World Cup of Golf, Finished at 10-under to earn a two-shot win in the individual completion at Royal Melbourne GC in Australia in late-November. Also teamed with fellow Australian Adam Scott to shoot a combined 17-under par to win the team competition for Australia. The individual title came in a 60-player field from 34 countries, with 26 teams competing for the team title. The victory marked the fifth time Australia has won the World Cup's team competition, tying South Africa for second-most wins. His was the third individual title for an Australian player, and he joins Brett Ogle (1992) and Peter Fowler (1989). Won in his first appearance in the World Cup. The Australian team began the day with a one-stroke lead heading into the final round. It finished with a 10-stroke triumph. The last time the host country won the World Cup was in 1996 when the South African team of Ernie Els and Wayne Westner won the event in Cape Town. It was also the last time a player from the host country won the individual competition.

2013 Season

Finished the season No. 17 in the FedExCup, with 21 made cuts in as many starts. Entered the Playoffs No. 108 in the FedExCup standings.

Emirates Australian Open: Finished T6 at the Australian Open, a distant 10 strokes behind champion Rory McIlroy.

Finished T6 at the Australian Open, a distant 10 strokes behind champion Rory McIlroy. Presidents Cup: Had a strong performance in his second Presidents Cup appearance. Was 3-1-1 in the International team's loss to the U.S. in October in Ohio.

Had a strong performance in his second Presidents Cup appearance. Was 3-1-1 in the International team's loss to the U.S. in October in Ohio. TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola: Thanks to second- and final-round, 5-under 66s, finished T4 at the BMW Championship. At No. 14 in the FedExCup, made his third start in four years at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola. Went on to finish T14 at East Lake GC.

Thanks to second- and final-round, 5-under 66s, finished T4 at the BMW Championship. At No. 14 in the FedExCup, made his third start in four years at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola. Went on to finish T14 at East Lake GC. PGA Championship: Finished T8 at the PGA Championship to join fellow Australian Adam Scott as the only two players to record top-10's in three of the season's four majors.

Finished T8 at the PGA Championship to join fellow Australian Adam Scott as the only two players to record top-10's in three of the season's four majors. U.S. Open: Finished T2 at the U.S. Open, two strokes behind champion Justin Rose to become the only player to post top-10s in the first two major championships of the season (third at the Masters). Also performed the feat in 2011, finishing T2 at the Masters and second at the U.S. Open.

Finished T2 at the U.S. Open, two strokes behind champion Justin Rose to become the only player to post top-10s in the first two major championships of the season (third at the Masters). Also performed the feat in 2011, finishing T2 at the Masters and second at the U.S. Open. Masters Tournament: Finished third in his third career start at the Masters Tournament. Had never led after any round in a major prior to holding the 36-hole lead after the second round this week. Was second after 36 holes at the 2011 Masters (finished T2). Last year, withdrew from the Masters after a first-round 76 with an ankle injury. Only other start in the Masters was a T2 in 2011.

Finished third in his third career start at the Masters Tournament. Had never led after any round in a major prior to holding the 36-hole lead after the second round this week. Was second after 36 holes at the 2011 Masters (finished T2). Last year, withdrew from the Masters after a first-round 76 with an ankle injury. Only other start in the Masters was a T2 in 2011. World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: In his third consecutive start in the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship, finished third after losing 4 and 3 to eventual winner Matt Kuchar in the semifinals at The GC at Dove Mountain in Marana, Ariz.

In his third consecutive start in the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship, finished third after losing 4 and 3 to eventual winner Matt Kuchar in the semifinals at The GC at Dove Mountain in Marana, Ariz. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Second top-10 of the season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, finishing solo sixth, six strokes behind champion Brandt Snedeker. Played in the pro-am division with local favorite, San Francisco 49ers' head coach Jim Harbaugh. The duo finished T13 in the team competition.

Second top-10 of the season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, finishing solo sixth, six strokes behind champion Brandt Snedeker. Played in the pro-am division with local favorite, San Francisco 49ers' head coach Jim Harbaugh. The duo finished T13 in the team competition. Farmers Insurance Open: Closed with the low round of the day, a final-round, 6-under 66 in a Monday finish at the Farmers Insurance Open in January to claim a share of ninth place with five others.

2012 Season

Finished the season No. 87 in the FedExCup standings, failing to advance to the BMW Championship for the first time since 2008.

Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: In his next start, at the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in October, put on a display of near perfection on the front-nine Sunday at TPC Summerlin. Made birdies on seven of his outward nine holes, for a front-nine record, 7-under 28. One-putted all but No. 3 (two-putt) for a total of 10 strokes on the outward nine. Only other nine-hole scores of 28 at this event came from John Daly and Phil Mickelson, who both posted the score on the back nine in the second round of 2007. Struggled at the 72nd hole with a double bogey-6 to finish alone in fourth place.

In his next start, at the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in October, put on a display of near perfection on the front-nine Sunday at TPC Summerlin. Made birdies on seven of his outward nine holes, for a front-nine record, 7-under 28. One-putted all but No. 3 (two-putt) for a total of 10 strokes on the outward nine. Only other nine-hole scores of 28 at this event came from John Daly and Phil Mickelson, who both posted the score on the back nine in the second round of 2007. Struggled at the 72nd hole with a double bogey-6 to finish alone in fourth place. Deutsche Bank Championship: Could only manage a T51 at TPC Boston, despite a T2 in 2010 and T3 in 2011.

Could only manage a T51 at TPC Boston, despite a T2 in 2010 and T3 in 2011. The Barclays: Entered the Playoffs No. 108 in the FedExCup standings. Hopes of advancing out of The Barclays seemed dim following a third-round, 6-over 77. But improved 11 strokes in the final round, with a 5-under 66 leading to a T24 finish, helping him jump to No. 88 in the standings to advance to the 100-player Deutsche Bank Championship field.

Entered the Playoffs No. 108 in the FedExCup standings. Hopes of advancing out of The Barclays seemed dim following a third-round, 6-over 77. But improved 11 strokes in the final round, with a 5-under 66 leading to a T24 finish, helping him jump to No. 88 in the standings to advance to the 100-player Deutsche Bank Championship field. AT&T National: Finished T8 at the AT&T National at Congressional CC.

Finished T8 at the AT&T National at Congressional CC. HP Byron Nelson Championship: After missing the cut at THE PLAYERS Championship, posted his second top-10 finish of the year, with a T9 at the HP Byron Nelson Championship. It was his third top-10 finish in as many starts at the event (won in 2010 and fifth in 2011).

After missing the cut at THE PLAYERS Championship, posted his second top-10 finish of the year, with a T9 at the HP Byron Nelson Championship. It was his third top-10 finish in as many starts at the event (won in 2010 and fifth in 2011). Wells Fargo Championship: Finished T9 at the Wells Fargo Championship for his first top-10 of the season and first in two starts at Quail Hollow Club.

2011 Season

Fourth full season on the PGA TOUR led to his second-best finish in the FedExCup (No. 12) and a career-high ninth-place finish on the TOUR money list. Finished the season with a career-best 10 top-10 finishes.

Presidents Cup: Made his first Presidents Cup, playing for the International team at Royal Melbourne GC in Australia. Finished with a 1-2-1 record.

Made his first Presidents Cup, playing for the International team at Royal Melbourne GC in Australia. Finished with a 1-2-1 record. TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola: Finished T6 at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola for his 10th top-10 and 12th top-25 finish of the season.

Finished T6 at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola for his 10th top-10 and 12th top-25 finish of the season. Deutsche Bank Championship: One year after finishing runner-up at the Deutsche Bank Championship, finished T3 at the same venue with four rounds in the 60s.

One year after finishing runner-up at the Deutsche Bank Championship, finished T3 at the same venue with four rounds in the 60s. World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: Finished T4 at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational in just his fourth start in a World Golf Championships event.

Finished T4 at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational in just his fourth start in a World Golf Championships event. U.S. Open: Finished second in his first career start at the U.S. Open on the strength of a 65-68 finish at Congressional CC. Is the only player to record top-10s in the last three majors (second in 2011 U.S. Open, T2 in 2011 Masters and T10 in 2010 PGA Championship). His only other start in a major was at the 2010 Open Championship (T60).

Finished second in his first career start at the U.S. Open on the strength of a 65-68 finish at Congressional CC. Is the only player to record top-10s in the last three majors (second in 2011 U.S. Open, T2 in 2011 Masters and T10 in 2010 PGA Championship). His only other start in a major was at the 2010 Open Championship (T60). HP Byron Nelson Championship: Making his title defense, finished solo-fifth at the HP Byron Nelson Championship, including closing rounds of 69-67.

Making his title defense, finished solo-fifth at the HP Byron Nelson Championship, including closing rounds of 69-67. THE PLAYERS Championship: Improved 18 positions to finish T6 with a final-round 68 at THE PLAYERS, his fifth top-10 of the season.

Improved 18 positions to finish T6 with a final-round 68 at THE PLAYERS, his fifth top-10 of the season. The Heritage: In his next start, opened with rounds of 69-65 at The Heritage to sit just two shots behind Luke Donald. Failed to keep the momentum, however, with weekend rounds of 71-72 leading to a T9–his fourth top-10 finish of the season.

In his next start, opened with rounds of 69-65 at The Heritage to sit just two shots behind Luke Donald. Failed to keep the momentum, however, with weekend rounds of 71-72 leading to a T9–his fourth top-10 finish of the season. Masters Tournament: Birdied the final two holes for a 4-under 68 and T2 finish at the Masters Tournament with Adam Scott, two strokes behind champion Charl Schwartzel. The two joined fellow Aussies Bruce Crampton, Jack Newton and Greg Norman who have come painfully close to winning a green jacket. It was quite a week for Day, who equaled the lowest score (64) in any round by a first-year participant (Lloyd Mangrum, first round, 1940, Mike Donald, first round, 1990 and David Toms, fourth round, 1998) with an 8-under 64 in the second round, marking the lowest second-round score by any player in Masters history (Miller Barber, 1979 and Jay Haas, 1995). Fell just one stroke shy of the course record, held by Nick Price and Greg Norman. His T2 comes in just his third start in a major championship: 2011 Masters (T2), 2010 PGA Championship (T10), 2010 Open Championship (T60).

Birdied the final two holes for a 4-under 68 and T2 finish at the Masters Tournament with Adam Scott, two strokes behind champion Charl Schwartzel. The two joined fellow Aussies Bruce Crampton, Jack Newton and Greg Norman who have come painfully close to winning a green jacket. It was quite a week for Day, who equaled the lowest score (64) in any round by a first-year participant (Lloyd Mangrum, first round, 1940, Mike Donald, first round, 1990 and David Toms, fourth round, 1998) with an 8-under 64 in the second round, marking the lowest second-round score by any player in Masters history (Miller Barber, 1979 and Jay Haas, 1995). Fell just one stroke shy of the course record, held by Nick Price and Greg Norman. His T2 comes in just his third start in a major championship: 2011 Masters (T2), 2010 PGA Championship (T10), 2010 Open Championship (T60). World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Finished T9 in his World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship debut, advancing to the third round, defeating Kyung-tae Kim (3 and 2) and Paul Casey (4 and 2), before losing (1-up) to J.B. Holmes.

Finished T9 in his World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship debut, advancing to the third round, defeating Kyung-tae Kim (3 and 2) and Paul Casey (4 and 2), before losing (1-up) to J.B. Holmes. Hyundai Tournament of Champions: Opened with an even-par 73 but followed with rounds of 66-69-70 to finish T9 at the Hyundai Tournament of Champions in his first career start in Kapalua.

2010 Season

One of only three players to record top-10 finishes in the first two Playoff events, but failed to crack the top-15 in his final two events to finish No. 8 in the FedExCup standings.

THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola: Season was highlighted by his first trip to the TOUR Championship.

Season was highlighted by his first trip to the TOUR Championship. Deutsche Bank Championship: Held at least a share of the lead during the first three rounds of the Deutsche Bank Championship, including a tournament-tying 54-hole total of 17-under 196. Went on to card a final-round even-par 71 for a T2 finish, a distant five strokes behind Charley Hoffman.

Held at least a share of the lead during the first three rounds of the Deutsche Bank Championship, including a tournament-tying 54-hole total of 17-under 196. Went on to card a final-round even-par 71 for a T2 finish, a distant five strokes behind Charley Hoffman. The Barclays: Held the 36-hole lead at The Barclays by one stroke at 8-under-par 135 and finished T5 for fourth top-10 of the year.

Held the 36-hole lead at The Barclays by one stroke at 8-under-par 135 and finished T5 for fourth top-10 of the year. PGA Championship: In just his second career major championship start, earned T10 honors with Matt Kuchar at the PGA Championship in August.

In just his second career major championship start, earned T10 honors with Matt Kuchar at the PGA Championship in August. AT&T National: Shared the first-round lead at the AT&T National after a 4-under 66. One behind after 36 holes, but weekend rounds of 72-71 led to a T9 finish.

Shared the first-round lead at the AT&T National after a 4-under 66. One behind after 36 holes, but weekend rounds of 72-71 led to a T9 finish. HP Byron Nelson Championship: Survived a ball in water hazard on the final hole to win his first PGA TOUR title at the HP Byron Nelson Championship. At 22 years, 6 months and 11, youngest winner at TPC Las Colinas since Tiger Woods' victory in 1997 at the age of 21. Nearly withdrew Thursday morning because he felt ill due to medication for a lingering sinus infection but finished with a final-round 72 to win at age 22. Held a two-stroke lead over Blake Adams entering the final round. But thought he might have blown it when, holding a one-stroke lead, his approach to the final hole went into the water (for the third time on the week on that hole). But he got a reprieve when playing partner Adams–who said he didn't see where Day's ball went–knocked his ball into the water, too. Day salvaged a bogey to finish at 10-under 270, while Adams took a double bogey and dropped into a tie for second at 8-under with Brian Gay and Jeff Overton.

2009 Season

Finished the season No. 48 in the FedExCup standings after playing in the first three PGA TOUR Playoff events.

Buick Open: Recorded back-to-back eagles at Nos. 13 and 14 (along with Brian Vranesh) during the final round of the Buick Open, shooting 70 to T28.

Recorded back-to-back eagles at Nos. 13 and 14 (along with Brian Vranesh) during the final round of the Buick Open, shooting 70 to T28. Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: Finished fourth at the Crowne Plaza Invitational, missing a three-way playoff by a stroke. Advanced 33 spots, from 95th to 62nd, in the FedExCup standings. Shot four rounds in the 60s at Colonial CC, where he is a member and lives nearby.

Finished fourth at the Crowne Plaza Invitational, missing a three-way playoff by a stroke. Advanced 33 spots, from 95th to 62nd, in the FedExCup standings. Shot four rounds in the 60s at Colonial CC, where he is a member and lives nearby. Puerto Rico Open presented by Banco Popular: Finished T2 at the Puerto Rico Open, one stroke behind winner Michael Bradley. Had a chance to birdie the final hole and force a playoff but missed a 7-foot putt to finish at 13-under along with Brett Quigley. Bradley sank an 11-foot birdie putt earlier to earn the one-stroke advantage.

2008 Season

Finished the season with six top-25 finishes in 28 TOUR starts.

Shell Houston Open: Posted rounds of 69-65 on the weekend to finish T8 at the Shell Houston Open.

Posted rounds of 69-65 on the weekend to finish T8 at the Shell Houston Open. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Rookie recorded his first career top-10 TOUR finish, at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, with a solo-sixth.

2007 Season

Made the cut in 14 of 19 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with 10 top-25 outings. Finished the season No. 5 on the money list with $331,542. Was named the Tour's Player of the Month in July. Suffered a right wrist injury late in the season which forced him to sit out from early October till the end of the year.

Xerox Classic: Third-place finish at the Xerox Classic.

Third-place finish at the Xerox Classic. Cox Classic Presented by Chevrolet: Runner-up effort at the Cox Classic. Of particular note was a weekend duel in Omaha with eventual-winner Roland Thatcher. Shot scores of 62-63 (17-under par) but still finished one stroke behind Thatcher. His 125 total over the final two rounds equaled the lowest 36-hole score in Korn Ferry Tour history. Played the front nine Saturday (28) and Sunday (29) at 13-under par.

Runner-up effort at the Cox Classic. Of particular note was a weekend duel in Omaha with eventual-winner Roland Thatcher. Shot scores of 62-63 (17-under par) but still finished one stroke behind Thatcher. His 125 total over the final two rounds equaled the lowest 36-hole score in Korn Ferry Tour history. Played the front nine Saturday (28) and Sunday (29) at 13-under par. Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational: Finished T5 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational.

Finished T5 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational. Legend Financial Group Classic Presented by Cynergies Solutions: Won the Legend Financial Group Classic, where a final-round 67 and a tournament-record 16-under-par 268 made him the youngest player to win a Korn Ferry Tour event, at 19 years, 7 months, 26 days. He surpassed James Oh's (21 years, 5 months, 27 days) victory at the 2003 Mark Christopher Charity Classic. The win made Day the Tour's 20th different winner from Australia, and his victory was the 30th overall by that group, also a Tour record. The win began a five-tournament stretch where he posted four top-five finishes.

Won the Legend Financial Group Classic, where a final-round 67 and a tournament-record 16-under-par 268 made him the youngest player to win a Korn Ferry Tour event, at 19 years, 7 months, 26 days. He surpassed James Oh's (21 years, 5 months, 27 days) victory at the 2003 Mark Christopher Charity Classic. The win made Day the Tour's 20th different winner from Australia, and his victory was the 30th overall by that group, also a Tour record. The win began a five-tournament stretch where he posted four top-five finishes. LaSalle Bank Open: Shared the lead after the first and third rounds at the LaSalle Bank Open, but a 73 in the final round led to a T9, his third top-10 showing of the year.

Shared the lead after the first and third rounds at the LaSalle Bank Open, but a 73 in the final round led to a T9, his third top-10 showing of the year. Fort Smith Classic Presented by Stephens Inc.: Posted a T4 at the Fort Smith Classic, posting a career-best, 8-under 62 to wind up two shots back of winner Jay Williamson.

Posted a T4 at the Fort Smith Classic, posting a career-best, 8-under 62 to wind up two shots back of winner Jay Williamson. HSBC New Zealand PGA Championship: In just his second career start on the Korn Ferry Tour, finished T6 at the HSBC New Zealand PGA Championship.

2006 Season

Made seven previous starts on the PGA TOUR. Finished with five made cuts and $174,508 in earnings.

Reno-Tahoe Open: Strong showing at the Reno-Tahoe Open (T11).

Strong showing at the Reno-Tahoe Open (T11). U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee: Strong showing at the U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee (T13).

2005 Season

Made two European Tour starts, missing the cut in both tournaments on back-to-back weeks in February. On the Australasia Tour, best performance was a T13 at the MasterCard Masters in mid-December.

1900 Season

Australian Open: Looked poised to win the Australian Open after opening with three sub-70 rounds, one stroke behind leader John Senden heading into the final round at The Lakes GC. Struggled Sunday to a 2-over 74 to T4.

Amateur Highlights