Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Top 125 in 2018-19 FedExCup standings (thru 2020-21)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 2007

PGA TOUR Victories (1)

2017 Barracuda Championship

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (1-1)

2013 Lost to Ken Duke, Travelers Championship

Lost to Ken Duke, Travelers Championship 2017 Defeated Greg Owen, Richy Werenski, Barracuda Championship

National Teams

2004 Arnold Palmer Cup

Personal

Took up golf at age 5, going to the golf course with his father.

Junior golf rival and college teammate of Shawn Stefani.

Is an avid wine collector.

Loves to snow ski.

Led fundraising efforts by several PGA TOUR players in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, which devastated his hometown of Houston in 2017.

Special Interests

Cooking, fishing, snow skiing, hunting

Career Highlights

2019 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the eighth time in 13 seasons on TOUR, finishing No. 102 in the FedExCup standings. Recorded four top-10s, his most in a season since 2013-14 (4), and made the cut in 10 of 26 starts.

John Deere Classic: Finished T4 at the John Deere Classic, his second top-five in 11 starts at the event. Made five consecutive birdies in round three (Nos. 11-15), his sixth career streak of five birdies or more.

Finished T4 at the John Deere Classic, his second top-five in 11 starts at the event. Made five consecutive birdies in round three (Nos. 11-15), his sixth career streak of five birdies or more. Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship: Finished T2 in his first start at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, earning the second runner-up result of his PGA TOUR career. Entered the final round trailing by one after a third-round 64, his first sub-65 score on TOUR since the 2016 Charles Schwab Challenge (64/R3).

Finished T2 in his first start at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, earning the second runner-up result of his PGA TOUR career. Entered the final round trailing by one after a third-round 64, his first sub-65 score on TOUR since the 2016 Charles Schwab Challenge (64/R3). AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Finished T10 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, nine strokes behind champion Phil Mickelson. Was his fourth made cut in 12 starts at the event and his second top-10.

Finished T10 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, nine strokes behind champion Phil Mickelson. Was his fourth made cut in 12 starts at the event and his second top-10. Waste Management Phoenix Open: Overcame an even-par 71 in round one of the Waste Management Phoenix Open with scores of 66-67-69 to finish T7 with Sungjae Im and defending champion Gary Woodland. The result marked his first top-10 in 10 starts at TPC Scottsdale.

2018 Season

Made 15 cuts in 27 starts, highlighted by a T7 in his title defense at the Barracuda Championship. Finished the season No. 155 in the FedExCup standings.

Barracuda Championship: Making his title defense at the Barracuda Championship, earned 34 points to finish T7 and 13 points behind champion Andrew Putnam. Marked his first top-10 finish since T9 at 2017 PGA Championship, for which he qualified after winning in Reno the year before.

2017 Season

Made the cut in half of his 22 starts, with his season highlighted by his victory at the Barracuda Championship. Season ended with missed cuts in the first two Playoffs events, finishing the season No. 84 in the FedExCup standings. Marked the seventh time in 11 seasons he advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs.

PGA Championship: Following his win at the Barracuda Championship, finished T9 (seven strokes behind Justin Thomas) at the PGA Championship in his attempt to become just the 12th player to win a major championship the week after winning on TOUR. Solidified his position in the FedExCup by moving to No. 69 in the standings. His start at Quail Hollow marked his third made cut in nine major appearances, with a T47 at the 2010 U.S. Open his previous best outing. Had recorded just three scores in the 60s in 29 rounds at Quail Hollow during the Wells Fargo Championship, but had two during PGA Championship week.

Following his win at the Barracuda Championship, finished T9 (seven strokes behind Justin Thomas) at the PGA Championship in his attempt to become just the 12th player to win a major championship the week after winning on TOUR. Solidified his position in the FedExCup by moving to No. 69 in the standings. His start at Quail Hollow marked his third made cut in nine major appearances, with a T47 at the 2010 U.S. Open his previous best outing. Had recorded just three scores in the 60s in 29 rounds at Quail Hollow during the Wells Fargo Championship, but had two during PGA Championship week. Barracuda Championship: Making his 290th PGA TOUR start, stepped into the winner's circle for the first time with a playoff victory over Richy Werenski and Greg Owen at the Barracuda Championship. With an eagle on his final hole in regulation (the par-5 18th), was the first player to post a tournament-total 44 points. Waited more than two hours, including two weather delays, before it was determined he would be in a playoff. Made nine birdies and one eagle (and three bogeys) for a final-round total of 20 points, two short of the tournament record for most points in a round (Kyle Reifers/2015/R4). Prior to the victory, career-best showing was a playoff loss to Ken Duke at the 2013 Travelers Championship. Entered the final round trailing Greg Owen by 13 points, becoming the first player to come from behind and win the Barracuda Championship since Matt Bettencourt in 2010. Played the par-5 18th six times (four in regulation and two in sudden death), with a combined 13 points. While Werenski matched him with birdie on the first extra hole, Greg Owen was unable to do so and was eliminated. Werenski was then unable to match Stroud's birdie when the two played the 18th hole again, making him the ninth player to make the Barracuda Championship their first PGA TOUR victory in the 19-year history of the event: Notah Begay III (1999), Chris Riley (2002), Vaughn Taylor (2004), Will MacKenzie (2006), Parker McLachlin (2008), Matt Bettencourt (2009), Scott Piercy (2011), Greg Chalmers (2016) and Chris Stroud (2017). With the victory, earned the final spot into the following week's PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club, marking his first time in a major since the 2014 PGA Championship. Earned 300 FedExCup points and moved from No. 144 to No. 76 in the standings. The victory came in his fourth start in the Barracuda Championship, having missed the cut in all three previous appearances (2007, 2009, 2016).

Making his 290th PGA TOUR start, stepped into the winner's circle for the first time with a playoff victory over Richy Werenski and Greg Owen at the Barracuda Championship. With an eagle on his final hole in regulation (the par-5 18th), was the first player to post a tournament-total 44 points. Waited more than two hours, including two weather delays, before it was determined he would be in a playoff. Made nine birdies and one eagle (and three bogeys) for a final-round total of 20 points, two short of the tournament record for most points in a round (Kyle Reifers/2015/R4). Prior to the victory, career-best showing was a playoff loss to Ken Duke at the 2013 Travelers Championship. Entered the final round trailing Greg Owen by 13 points, becoming the first player to come from behind and win the Barracuda Championship since Matt Bettencourt in 2010. Played the par-5 18th six times (four in regulation and two in sudden death), with a combined 13 points. While Werenski matched him with birdie on the first extra hole, Greg Owen was unable to do so and was eliminated. Werenski was then unable to match Stroud's birdie when the two played the 18th hole again, making him the ninth player to make the Barracuda Championship their first PGA TOUR victory in the 19-year history of the event: Notah Begay III (1999), Chris Riley (2002), Vaughn Taylor (2004), Will MacKenzie (2006), Parker McLachlin (2008), Matt Bettencourt (2009), Scott Piercy (2011), Greg Chalmers (2016) and Chris Stroud (2017). With the victory, earned the final spot into the following week's PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club, marking his first time in a major since the 2014 PGA Championship. Earned 300 FedExCup points and moved from No. 144 to No. 76 in the standings. The victory came in his fourth start in the Barracuda Championship, having missed the cut in all three previous appearances (2007, 2009, 2016). Puerto Rico Open: At the Puerto Rico Open in March, opened with scores of 69-65-67 to take the 54-hole lead by a stroke at 15-under 201. Could manage no better than a 1-under 71 Sunday at Coco Beach Golf & Country Club, resulting in a share of eighth place with J.J. Henry at 16-under 272.

2016 Season

At No. 134 in the FedExCup, saw streak of five consecutive seasons advancing to the Playoffs come to an end. Made the cut in 16 of 27 starts, but managed a career-low one top-10 finish.

Frys.com Open: Thanks to three rounds in the 60s at the Frys.com Open, earned a T10 with six others at 11-under 277.

2015 Season

Claimed a pair of top-10 finishes in 27 starts through the Wyndham Championship to advance to the Playoffs, eventually finishing the season 116th in the FedExCup standings. A missed cut at The Barclays kept him outside the top 100 in the FedExCup standings at No. 116, ending his season.

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: In his European Tour debut, opened 68-66 at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland. On the weekend, at St. Andrews' Old Course, rounds of 70-68 led to a T2 with Brooks Koepka.

In his European Tour debut, opened 68-66 at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland. On the weekend, at St. Andrews' Old Course, rounds of 70-68 led to a T2 with Brooks Koepka. The Greenbrier Classic: Fired nine birdies in the final round of the John Deere Classic for his lowest final-round score since the 2009 Shriners Hospital for Children's Open when he posted an 8-under 63. Finished in a three-way T5.

Fired nine birdies in the final round of the John Deere Classic for his lowest final-round score since the 2009 Shriners Hospital for Children's Open when he posted an 8-under 63. Finished in a three-way T5. Travelers Championship: Strung together four rounds of par or better at the Travelers Championship to T10 with four other players.

2014 Season

Claimed four top-10s in 19 made cuts, two of which were runner-up finishes. As a result, earned a berth into the FedExCup Playoffs for a fourth consecutive season. Year ended after the BMW Championship, where he settled in at No. 47 in the final FedExCup standings.

Dunlop Phoenix: In his first start in Asia, playing at the Japan Golf Tour's Dunlop Phoenix in November 2014, opened with a 4-under 67 and closed with a 5-under 66 to finish solo eighth, five shots out of the Hideki Matsuyama-Hiroshi Iwata playoff that Matsuyama won.

In his first start in Asia, playing at the Japan Golf Tour's Dunlop Phoenix in November 2014, opened with a 4-under 67 and closed with a 5-under 66 to finish solo eighth, five shots out of the Hideki Matsuyama-Hiroshi Iwata playoff that Matsuyama won. The Greenbrier Classic: His T4 performance was his third top-20 finish in four Greenbrier Classic starts (T9 in 2010, T18 in 2011 and a missed cut in 2012). The finish in West Virginia was his 10th top-25 finish of the season, a career-best. His four top-10 finishes tied his career-high mark (2010 and 2013). Earned an invitation into The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool based on being one of the top-four qualifiers not otherwise qualified among the top 12 at The Greenbrier Classic.

His T4 performance was his third top-20 finish in four Greenbrier Classic starts (T9 in 2010, T18 in 2011 and a missed cut in 2012). The finish in West Virginia was his 10th top-25 finish of the season, a career-best. His four top-10 finishes tied his career-high mark (2010 and 2013). Earned an invitation into The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool based on being one of the top-four qualifiers not otherwise qualified among the top 12 at The Greenbrier Classic. Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: Finished T14 at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial after holding a share of the third-round lead. A final-round 72 dropped him out of contention.

Finished T14 at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial after holding a share of the third-round lead. A final-round 72 dropped him out of contention. Puerto Rico Open presented by seepuertorico.com: Finished T9 at the Puerto Rico Open on the strength of a final-round 65.

Finished T9 at the Puerto Rico Open on the strength of a final-round 65. OHL Classic at Mayakoba: Was T3 at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba, finishing five shots off the winning score.

Was T3 at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba, finishing five shots off the winning score. CIMB Classic: Finished T3, with rounds of 67-69-68-71 at the PGA TOUR's first FedExCup event held in Asia, the CIMB Classic. Playing in Sunday's final group, nearly joined the Ryan Moore-Gary Woodland playoff when he almost chipped in on the 72nd hole.

2013 Season

Made the cut in a career-high 18 events out of 26 starts, with a playoff loss at the Travelers Championship the best of his four top-10 finishes. Also posted career-best performances in the FedExCup (No. 43) and the money list (No. 55).

BMW Championship: Entered the BMW Championship No. 39 in the FedExCup standings but was unable to mount a charge into the top 30, finishing T51 at Conway Farms and No. 43 in the FedExCup.

Entered the BMW Championship No. 39 in the FedExCup standings but was unable to mount a charge into the top 30, finishing T51 at Conway Farms and No. 43 in the FedExCup. Wyndham Championship: Held a share of the first-round lead at the Wyndham Championship before finishing T37.

Held a share of the first-round lead at the Wyndham Championship before finishing T37. Sanderson Farms Championship: Posted a final-round, 6-under 66 at Annandale GC to claim a T9 with four others at the Sanderson Farms Championship. Played the four par-5s in 11-under for the week.

Posted a final-round, 6-under 66 at Annandale GC to claim a T9 with four others at the Sanderson Farms Championship. Played the four par-5s in 11-under for the week. Travelers Championship: Lost on the second playoff hole when Ken Duke made birdie-3 on No. 18 at the Travelers Championship. Previous best finish on TOUR was a fourth-place showing at the 2011 OHL Classic at Mayakoba. Made a 50 foot birdie chip in on No. 18 to force a playoff with Duke, at 12-under. Was one shot off the lead entering the final round and recorded a bogey-free 67 to make his first playoff. Recorded his first top-10 in his seventh career Travelers Championship start. Withdrew in his first start in Hartford after an opening 72 in 2007. Has made the cut in each of his other six starts.

Lost on the second playoff hole when Ken Duke made birdie-3 on No. 18 at the Travelers Championship. Previous best finish on TOUR was a fourth-place showing at the 2011 OHL Classic at Mayakoba. Made a 50 foot birdie chip in on No. 18 to force a playoff with Duke, at 12-under. Was one shot off the lead entering the final round and recorded a bogey-free 67 to make his first playoff. Recorded his first top-10 in his seventh career Travelers Championship start. Withdrew in his first start in Hartford after an opening 72 in 2007. Has made the cut in each of his other six starts. HP Byron Nelson Championship: The resident of Groves, Texas, finished T7 at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial for his second top-10 of the season. Entered the final round trailing Matt Kuchar by one stroke but was unable to mount a charge with an even-par 70 to finish four strokes behind champion Boo Weekley.

The resident of Groves, Texas, finished T7 at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial for his second top-10 of the season. Entered the final round trailing Matt Kuchar by one stroke but was unable to mount a charge with an even-par 70 to finish four strokes behind champion Boo Weekley. RBC Heritage: Three rounds of 1-under 70 and a third-round, 2-under 69 led to a T6 finish at the RBC Heritage. His first top-10 finish of the season came in his 12th start of the year and represented his first top-10 since a T9 in the 2012 Honda Classic.

2012 Season

Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the third time in his career and for the second consecutive year. Failed to advance to the second event of the Playoffs after missing the cut at The Barclays.

The Honda Classic: Kept the momentum going at PGA National, where he T9 with Kevin Stadler and Graeme McDowell at The Honda Classic. It marked the first time in his career he had posted consecutive top-10 finishes.

Kept the momentum going at PGA National, where he T9 with Kevin Stadler and Graeme McDowell at The Honda Classic. It marked the first time in his career he had posted consecutive top-10 finishes. Mayakoba Golf Classic: In his sixth start of the season, picked up a top-five finish at the Mayakoba Golf Classic for the second year in a row. Had a chance to join the John Huh-Robert Allenby playoff with a birdie on the 18th hole but double-bogeyed the par-4 to finish T5 a year after finishing fourth.

2011 Season

Had career-bests with eight top-25 finishes (later matched in 2012), a 61st-place performance in the FedExCup and an 85th-place showing on the money list.

AT&T National: Collected second top-10 of the season with a T6 at the AT&T National.

Collected second top-10 of the season with a T6 at the AT&T National. Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun: Recorded his career-best finish on TOUR with a fourth-place finish at the Mayakoba Golf Classic. Recorded eight straight birdies (Nos 9-16) en route to a second-round 63 to come within one of the TOUR record of nine straight birdies. Held a three-stroke lead through 36 holes but posted rounds of 70-70 on the weekend to finish four shots out of Johnson Wagner-Spencer Levin playoff.

2010 Season

Children's Miracle Network Classic: Finished T7 at the Children's Miracle Network Classic after holding the first-round lead with a 10-under 62.

Finished T7 at the Children's Miracle Network Classic after holding the first-round lead with a 10-under 62. Viking Classic: Finished T5 at the Viking Classic on the strength of a second round 65. Was 125th on the money list coming into the Viking Classic and moved to 111th to secure TOUR card for 2011.

Finished T5 at the Viking Classic on the strength of a second round 65. Was 125th on the money list coming into the Viking Classic and moved to 111th to secure TOUR card for 2011. The Greenbrier Classic: Failed to crack the top 40 in his next seven starts before finishing T9 at the inaugural Greenbrier Classic, where he equaled his career-best with a 63 in the second round.

Failed to crack the top 40 in his next seven starts before finishing T9 at the inaugural Greenbrier Classic, where he equaled his career-best with a 63 in the second round. THE PLAYERS Championship: Finished T10 at THE PLAYERS Championship in his first career start at TPC Sawgrass for first top-10 of the season.

2009 Season

Finished in the top 125 on the PGA TOUR for the first time in his career after earning his TOUR card via the Qualifying Tournament for the previous three years. Recorded two top-10 finishes and five top-25 finishes.

Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: A week after posting an 8-under 63 in the final round of the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open (T19), fired back-to-back 5-under 65s in rounds two and three of the Frys.com Open en route to a T8. Finish moved him from 125th to 111th on the money list.

A week after posting an 8-under 63 in the final round of the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open (T19), fired back-to-back 5-under 65s in rounds two and three of the Frys.com Open en route to a T8. Finish moved him from 125th to 111th on the money list. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Finished T6 at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am with an 8-under 208 total.

2008 Season

Following a T10 at the Children's Miracle Network Classic, his lone top-10 finish for the year, successfully made it through the final two stages of the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament to earn his card for the 2009 TOUR season. Posted five of six rounds in the 60s, including a final-round 6-under 66 at PGA West.

2007 Season

Finished 133rd on the money list, but improved his status by finishing third at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament. Made nine cuts in 24 starts on TOUR, where he finished in the top-25 five times.

Valero Texas Open: Recorded his second top-10 finish of the season with a T6 at the Valero Texas Open. Third-round 64 marked the low 18-hole score of his TOUR career.

Recorded his second top-10 finish of the season with a T6 at the Valero Texas Open. Third-round 64 marked the low 18-hole score of his TOUR career. Zurich Classic of New Orleans: In sixth start of the season, posted four sub-par rounds at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans to finish T5 for first career top-10.

2006 Season

Earned first PGA TOUR card after getting through all three stages of the Qualifying Tournament, finishing T16 at the finals. Played nine events on the Korn Ferry Tour, with two top-10s–a T5 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am at The Cliffs and a T6 at the LaSalle Bank Open. Finished 96th on Korn Ferry Tour money list. Also played NGA Hooters Tour and Tight Lies Tour since turning professional in 2004. Finished 18th on the NGA Hooters Tour money list on the strength of two runner-up finishes.

Amateur Highlights

Captured the 2003 North and South Amateur.

Two-time All-America and four-time Southland Conference Player of the Year at Lamar University. T3 at 2003 NCAA Men's Golf Championships.

Played for United States at 2004 Palmer Cup and was one of five finalists for 2004 Ben Hogan Award.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE