Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Tournament winner (thru 2022-23)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 2008

PGA TOUR Victories (4)

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

2007 Athens Regional Foundation Classic

International Victories (1)

2006 San Juan Open

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (2-2)

National Teams

2011, 2013, 2018 World Cup

Personal

Has the flag of his home country, Scotland, on his golf belt, golf bag and golf balls.

Became an ambassador to ClubGolf in Scotland whose goal is to introduce golf to every Scottish child by age 9.

His wife, Meagan, is actively involved with the PGA TOUR Wives Association and both help with various events the PGATWA sponsors throughout the year.

Lists his dad and Greg Norman as his heroes.

Actually learned to play the game left-handed, before later switching sides.

Special Interests

European soccer, watching sports, music, cars

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Career Highlights

2021 Season

Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Earned his fourth PGA TOUR title and second at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, defeating Austin Cook and Matthew Wolff with a birdie on the second playoff hole. Became the third player to win the event multiple times, joining Jim Furyk and Kevin Na. Became the first player to win on TOUR competing as a sponsor exemption since Matthew Wolff at the 2019 3M Open. Playoff was the fourth of his career (improved to 2-2) and third at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open (2-1). Held a share of the 36- and 54-hole leads, improving to 2-for-4 when holding the 36-hole lead/co-lead on TOUR and 2-for-5 with the 54-hole lead/co-lead. Played the par-5 ninth in 7-under for the week (B-E-E-E).

2019 Season

Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the 10th time in 12 seasons, ending the season at No. 121 in the FedExCup standings. Earned four top-10s on the season including at the Barbasol Championship (T6) and Barracuda Championship (T7) in back-to-back weeks. Made 18 cuts in 26 starts.

Sanderson Farms Championship: Following an even-par 72 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship, recorded scores of 67-66-70 to finish T7 with six others at 13-under 275.

2018 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup for the ninth time and fourth consecutive, thanks to 14 made cuts in 22 starts. Collected top-10 finishes in back-to-back starts at the Waste Management Phoenix Open and Genesis Open. Following THE NORTHERN TRUST, the first of four FedExCup Playoffs events, ended his season ranked 115th in the FedExCup.

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Partnered with fellow Scot Russell Knox to shoot 17-under at TPC Louisiana and post a T7 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Duo used "Flower of Scotland" as their walk-up song for the tournament.

Partnered with fellow Scot Russell Knox to shoot 17-under at TPC Louisiana and post a T7 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Duo used "Flower of Scotland" as their walk-up song for the tournament. Genesis Open: Finished T9 at the Genesis Open to earn top-10s in back-to-back starts for the first time since 2015 (T5/Waste Management Phoenix Open, T7/Farmers Insurance Open).

Finished T9 at the Genesis Open to earn top-10s in back-to-back starts for the first time since 2015 (T5/Waste Management Phoenix Open, T7/Farmers Insurance Open). Waste Management Phoenix Open: Recorded his first top-10 of the season in his sixth start, finishing T9 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

2017 Season

Finished the season No. 56 in the FedExCup standings, his best showing since finishing No. 31 in 2011. Ended the season with 18 made cuts in 25 starts, with a T3 at the Quicken Loans National the best of his five top-10 finishes.

BMW Championship: Made the cut in all three of his FedExCup Playoffs starts, finishing the season following a T44 at the BMW Championship.

Made the cut in all three of his FedExCup Playoffs starts, finishing the season following a T44 at the BMW Championship. Quicken Loans National: Bookend 3-under 67s led to a 72-hole total of 5-under 275 (T3), leaving him two strokes shy of the Kyle Stanley-Charles Howell III playoff at the Quicken Loans National. With the tournament once again part of The Open Qualifying Series, earned his ticket to the 146th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale as one of the top-four finishers (not otherwise eligible) among the top 12 and ties.

Bookend 3-under 67s led to a 72-hole total of 5-under 275 (T3), leaving him two strokes shy of the Kyle Stanley-Charles Howell III playoff at the Quicken Loans National. With the tournament once again part of The Open Qualifying Series, earned his ticket to the 146th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale as one of the top-four finishers (not otherwise eligible) among the top 12 and ties. Genesis Open: Posted a 5-under 66 in the final round to finish T8 at 10-under 274 at Riviera CC in the Genesis Open.

Posted a 5-under 66 in the final round to finish T8 at 10-under 274 at Riviera CC in the Genesis Open. Waste Management Phoenix Open: Continued his outstanding career record at the Waste Management Phoenix Open by opening with rounds of 67-66 to sit T3 through two rounds. Posted seven birdies, including one at the 18th hole, in a third-round 65 to enter Sunday one off the lead in solo-second position. Struggled to a 2-over 73 on Sunday to finish the week in a tie for seventh.

Continued his outstanding career record at the Waste Management Phoenix Open by opening with rounds of 67-66 to sit T3 through two rounds. Posted seven birdies, including one at the 18th hole, in a third-round 65 to enter Sunday one off the lead in solo-second position. Struggled to a 2-over 73 on Sunday to finish the week in a tie for seventh. CareerBuilder Challenge: On two different courses in consecutive days (rounds one and two) at the CareerBuilder Challenge, holed his second shot at the par-4 10th hole for eagle-2s. Finished at 14-under 274, good for a T9 with Richy Werenski and Sean O'Hair.

On two different courses in consecutive days (rounds one and two) at the CareerBuilder Challenge, holed his second shot at the par-4 10th hole for eagle-2s. Finished at 14-under 274, good for a T9 with Richy Werenski and Sean O'Hair. Safeway Open: In his fifth start at the Safeway Open, posted four sub-par scores in the weather-delayed event at Silverado Resort and Spa to claim a share of eighth place with four others.

2016 Season

Made the cut in 17 of 24 starts, with his season highlighted by a runner-up finish at the RBC Canadian Open. Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the seventh time in 10 years, finishing 77th in the standings.

Deutsche Bank Championship: Entered the FedExCup standings at No. 89, before ending the season after a missed cut at the Deutsche Bank Championship.

Entered the FedExCup standings at No. 89, before ending the season after a missed cut at the Deutsche Bank Championship. RBC Canadian Open: Following opening-round, 1-over 73, rallied with scores of 69-68-67 to claim a share of second at the RBC Canadian Open, jumping from No. 126 to No. 79 in the FedExCup standings. Ranked No. 1 in Greens in Regulation with 57 of 72 (79.2%) for the week.

Following opening-round, 1-over 73, rallied with scores of 69-68-67 to claim a share of second at the RBC Canadian Open, jumping from No. 126 to No. 79 in the FedExCup standings. Ranked No. 1 in Greens in Regulation with 57 of 72 (79.2%) for the week. Barracuda Championship: Surged out to the 18-hole lead at the Barracuda Championship after a 15-point first day in the modified stableford scoring system. Closed with 7-6-3 point days to finish T7 for his second top-10 of the season. In four career starts at the Barracuda Championship, has never finished outside the top seven.

Surged out to the 18-hole lead at the Barracuda Championship after a 15-point first day in the modified stableford scoring system. Closed with 7-6-3 point days to finish T7 for his second top-10 of the season. In four career starts at the Barracuda Championship, has never finished outside the top seven. Farmers Insurance Open: Earned his first top-10 of the season with a T8 at the Farmers Insurance Open in January, marking the second straight year he finished in the top 10 in San Diego (T7-2015). It was his sixth start of the year and first time finishing in the top 40 in the 2015-16 PGA TOUR season.

2015 Season

Claimed three top-10 finishes in 22 starts to play his way into the FedExCup Playoffs for the sixth time and first since 2013. Missed cuts at The Barclays and Deutsche Bank Championship ended his season at No. 99 in the FedExCup standings.

Farmers Insurance Open: Finished T7 at the Farmers Insurance Open, recording his first back-to-back top-10s since stringing together three in a row in 2011, at the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship (T10), the Valspar Championship (T5) and the Arnold Palmer Invitational (won).

Finished T7 at the Farmers Insurance Open, recording his first back-to-back top-10s since stringing together three in a row in 2011, at the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship (T10), the Valspar Championship (T5) and the Arnold Palmer Invitational (won). Waste Management Phoenix Open: At the Waste Management Phoenix Open, opened with back-to-back, 5-under 66s to take a two-stroke lead into the weekend at TPC Scottsdale. A third-round 68 extended his lead after 54 holes to three strokes at 13-under 200. A Sunday struggle resulted in a 1-over 72 and an eventual T5 with amateur Jon Rahm, three strokes behind winner Brooks Koepka.

At the Waste Management Phoenix Open, opened with back-to-back, 5-under 66s to take a two-stroke lead into the weekend at TPC Scottsdale. A third-round 68 extended his lead after 54 holes to three strokes at 13-under 200. A Sunday struggle resulted in a 1-over 72 and an eventual T5 with amateur Jon Rahm, three strokes behind winner Brooks Koepka. Frys.com Open: Started the season-opening Frys.com Open with matching rounds of 6-under 67 to carry a one-stroke lead into the weekend. Went on to finish T3 (three strokes behind champion Sangmoon Bae) following a final-round, 1-under 71. Was seeking his first win on TOUR since the 2013 Valero Texas Open. The T3 finish came in his third start at the Frys.com Open and equaled his entire top-10 output from the 2013-14 PGA TOUR season, when his lone top-10 finish in 20 starts was a T6 at the Barracuda Championship.

2014 Season

In a last bid to finish inside the top 125 in FedExCup standings and make the Playoffs for a sixth time, claimed a T14 at the Wyndham Championship to finish at No. 127 that ended his PGA TOUR season. Only two top-15 finishes among 20 starts came in his last two events of the season.

Barracuda Championship: At the Barracuda Championship in Reno, was one of only two players in the field to collect double-digit points in three of the four rounds in the Modified Stableford scoring event. Geoff Ogilvy, the event's winner, was the other. In the first, third and final rounds, collected 13, 14 and 12 points, respectively. Struggled on the second day, with two bogeys and three double bogeys (or worse), costing him 11 points. An eagle at the par-5 18th (his ninth hole), made for a minus-4 total on the day. The T6 finish was his first top-10 since a T5 at the 2013 PLAYERS Championship.

2013 Season

Concluded the year No. 74 in the FedExCup, marking just the second time since the 2008 season he has failed to advance to the BMW Championship. Season highlighted by his win at the Valero Texas Open, his third PGA TOUR win.

World Cup: Late in the year, played in his second World Cup, with teammate Stephen Gallacher. Finished T20 in the individual competition at Royal Melbourne GC but paired with Gallacher to finish 10th representing Scotland in the team portion of the event.

Late in the year, played in his second World Cup, with teammate Stephen Gallacher. Finished T20 in the individual competition at Royal Melbourne GC but paired with Gallacher to finish 10th representing Scotland in the team portion of the event. Scottish Open: Posted four sub-70 rounds at the Scottish Open in mid-July to T5 at Castle Stuart GL.

Posted four sub-70 rounds at the Scottish Open in mid-July to T5 at Castle Stuart GL. THE PLAYERS Championship: Posted 5-under 67s in the second and fourth rounds of his fifth consecutive PLAYERS Championship to claim a T5 with Henrik Stenson and Ryan Palmer. Also closed with a 67 in 2012 en route to a T2 at TPC Sawgrass. Played the par-5 second hole for the week in 5-under.

Posted 5-under 67s in the second and fourth rounds of his fifth consecutive PLAYERS Championship to claim a T5 with Henrik Stenson and Ryan Palmer. Also closed with a 67 in 2012 en route to a T2 at TPC Sawgrass. Played the par-5 second hole for the week in 5-under. Valero Texas Open: Starting the final round five shots off Billy Horschel's 54-hole lead at the Valero Texas Open, tied the TPC San Antonio course record of 9-under 63 Sunday to claim a two-stroke win over Rory McIlroy. Birdied his last three holes in the final round to secure the victory, snapping a streak of 16 straight American winners on TOUR, dating to Tommy Gainey's 2012 win at The McGladrey Classic. The win earned him the final spot into the following week's Masters Tournament. With the win, he became the first player since Johnson Wagner to earn the final spot into the Masters by virtue of a win the week before (2008 Shell Houston Open).

2012 Season

THE PLAYERS Championship: Closed with a 5-under 67 at THE PLAYERS despite a bogey on No. 18 to post 11-under and finish T2, two shots behind winner Matt Kuchar. Collected third top 10 of the season and second runner-up finish on the year. Posted his score despite playing holes No. 16-18 4-over in the second round, finding the water on both No. 16 (bogey) and No. 17 (double bogey). Carded a 7-under 65 in the first round, equaling the low round of the week to share the 18-hole lead with Ian Poulter. Notched first top 10 in his fourth start at THE PLAYERS. Prior to his 65 in the first round, he had never posted a score in the 60s in 10 career TPC Sawgrass rounds.

Closed with a 5-under 67 at THE PLAYERS despite a bogey on No. 18 to post 11-under and finish T2, two shots behind winner Matt Kuchar. Collected third top 10 of the season and second runner-up finish on the year. Posted his score despite playing holes No. 16-18 4-over in the second round, finding the water on both No. 16 (bogey) and No. 17 (double bogey). Carded a 7-under 65 in the first round, equaling the low round of the week to share the 18-hole lead with Ian Poulter. Notched first top 10 in his fourth start at THE PLAYERS. Prior to his 65 in the first round, he had never posted a score in the 60s in 10 career TPC Sawgrass rounds. World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Finished T5 at the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship after losing to Lee Westwood in the quarterfinals, 4 and 2. It marked his best finish and his second top 10 in a World Golf Championships event (T10 at the 2011 Cadillac Championship). Matched the best finish by a Scot in Accenture Match Play Championship history (Paul Lawrie T5 in 2001).

Finished T5 at the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship after losing to Lee Westwood in the quarterfinals, 4 and 2. It marked his best finish and his second top 10 in a World Golf Championships event (T10 at the 2011 Cadillac Championship). Matched the best finish by a Scot in Accenture Match Play Championship history (Paul Lawrie T5 in 2001). Hyundai Tournament of Champions: Playing in the Hyundai Tournament of Champions for the second time in three years, he broke par for the eighth consecutive round with a final-round, 6-under 67 to finish solo second, three shots back of winner Steve Stricker. The runner-up finish was the fourth of his career (2009 Reno-Tahoe Open, 2010 Barclays and 2010 Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open).

2011 Season

Season highlighted by his second win in three seasons and career-best numbers in earnings (No. 23), top-10s (six) and top-25s (11).

Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: Topped that mark by notching his sixth such finish at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial (T10).

Topped that mark by notching his sixth such finish at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial (T10). Valero Texas Open: Birdied his final two holes Sunday of the Valero Texas Open to claim T9 honors, his fifth top-10 finish of the season. The top-10 performance tied his career-record for most in a season.

Birdied his final two holes Sunday of the Valero Texas Open to claim T9 honors, his fifth top-10 finish of the season. The top-10 performance tied his career-record for most in a season. Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard: Carried a two-stroke lead into the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational and then posted a 3-over 75 to finish one stroke ahead of Steve Marino to win the Orlando-area tournament. His rollercoaster final round included three birdies, four bogeys, a double bogey and a two-putt for par from almost 87 feet on the 72nd hole for the win. The final-round 75 is the highest finish by a winner on the PGA TOUR since Trevor Immelman won the 2008 Masters Tournament with a 3-over 75. His score is the highest in a non-major since Peter Lonard won the 2005 Heritage with a 4-over 75. The Scot becomes the first European winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He is just the fourth international-born player to win, joining South African Ernie Els (1998 and 2010), Australian Rod Pampling (2006) and Vijay Singh of Fiji (2007). Recorded the 300th win on the PGA TOUR by a former Korn Ferry Tour player. He finished 74th in his only other start at the Arnold Palmer Invitational (2010).

Carried a two-stroke lead into the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational and then posted a 3-over 75 to finish one stroke ahead of Steve Marino to win the Orlando-area tournament. His rollercoaster final round included three birdies, four bogeys, a double bogey and a two-putt for par from almost 87 feet on the 72nd hole for the win. The final-round 75 is the highest finish by a winner on the PGA TOUR since Trevor Immelman won the 2008 Masters Tournament with a 3-over 75. His score is the highest in a non-major since Peter Lonard won the 2005 Heritage with a 4-over 75. The Scot becomes the first European winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He is just the fourth international-born player to win, joining South African Ernie Els (1998 and 2010), Australian Rod Pampling (2006) and Vijay Singh of Fiji (2007). Recorded the 300th win on the PGA TOUR by a former Korn Ferry Tour player. He finished 74th in his only other start at the Arnold Palmer Invitational (2010). Transitions Championship: Collected his third top-10 of the season at the Transitions Championship, finishing T5 at 10-under-par.

Collected his third top-10 of the season at the Transitions Championship, finishing T5 at 10-under-par. World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship: Recorded a T10 finish at the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship, his first top 10 in a World Golf Championships event.

Recorded a T10 finish at the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship, his first top 10 in a World Golf Championships event. Waste Management Phoenix Open: In his third start of the season, posted a third-round, 7-under 64 at TPC Scottsdale en route to T3 honors at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

2010 Season

Earned first trip to the TOUR Championship on the strength of a second-place finish at the first Playoffs event, The Barclays. Finished 11th in the final FedExCup standings.

Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Held the 54-hole lead in defense of his first TOUR title at the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open after opening 69-62-63. Posted a final-round 69 to force a playoff with Jonathan Byrd and Cameron Percy at 21-under-par 263. Bid for repeat in Las Vegas ended when Byrd made a hole-in-one on the fourth extra hole. After winning his first career playoff on TOUR in 2009 in Las Vegas, has dropped his last two playoffs.

Held the 54-hole lead in defense of his first TOUR title at the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open after opening 69-62-63. Posted a final-round 69 to force a playoff with Jonathan Byrd and Cameron Percy at 21-under-par 263. Bid for repeat in Las Vegas ended when Byrd made a hole-in-one on the fourth extra hole. After winning his first career playoff on TOUR in 2009 in Las Vegas, has dropped his last two playoffs. The Barclays: Led by three strokes through 54 holes at The Barclays, with rounds of 69-67-65. Holding a one-stoke lead on the final hole of regulation, 3-putted from 23 feet for a bogey to fall back into a playoff with Matt Kuchar, posting a final-round 71. On the first hole of sudden death Kuchar's 7-iron from 190 yards curled to 2 1/2 feet for birdie. Laird could not match the birdie, and he settled for a runner-up finish to move from No. 92 in the FedExCup Standings to No. 3. Finished 30th at the TOUR Championship in his first career start in the Atlanta event.

Led by three strokes through 54 holes at The Barclays, with rounds of 69-67-65. Holding a one-stoke lead on the final hole of regulation, 3-putted from 23 feet for a bogey to fall back into a playoff with Matt Kuchar, posting a final-round 71. On the first hole of sudden death Kuchar's 7-iron from 190 yards curled to 2 1/2 feet for birdie. Laird could not match the birdie, and he settled for a runner-up finish to move from No. 92 in the FedExCup Standings to No. 3. Finished 30th at the TOUR Championship in his first career start in the Atlanta event. Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: Next top-10 finish came 13 starts later when four rounds in the 60s led to a T10 finish at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial.

Next top-10 finish came 13 starts later when four rounds in the 60s led to a T10 finish at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial. SBS Championship: Had a T4 finish at the season-opening SBS Championship, representing the best finish of the seven players making their first appearance at the event. Placed four strokes behind repeat winner Geoff Ogilvy.

2009 Season

Won for the first time in his PGA TOUR career at the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. Finished the season at No. 65 on the money list.

Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Won the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open for his first PGA TOUR title, beating George McNeill with a birdie on the third hole of a playoff in the Fall Series event. Closed with a 3-under 68 to match McNeill and former UNLV player Chad Campbell at 19-under 265. Campbell was eliminated on the second extra hole. Laird holed an 11-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th for the victory after McNeill, the 2007 winner, hit his approach near the greenside water hazard, then lipped out an 18-foot par putt. Earned $756,000 and a two-your TOUR exemption for the breakthrough victory at TPC Summerlin in his 53rd TOUR start. Jumped from 134th to 62nd on the money list with $1,271,254.

Won the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open for his first PGA TOUR title, beating George McNeill with a birdie on the third hole of a playoff in the Fall Series event. Closed with a 3-under 68 to match McNeill and former UNLV player Chad Campbell at 19-under 265. Campbell was eliminated on the second extra hole. Laird holed an 11-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th for the victory after McNeill, the 2007 winner, hit his approach near the greenside water hazard, then lipped out an 18-foot par putt. Earned $756,000 and a two-your TOUR exemption for the breakthrough victory at TPC Summerlin in his 53rd TOUR start. Jumped from 134th to 62nd on the money list with $1,271,254. Legends Reno-Tahoe Open: After three top-10s in 2008 he posted his first top-10 of the season at the Legends Reno-Tahoe Open, a T2, holing a 5-foot putt for birdie at the 72nd hole. Finished third-round 66 in spectacular fashion posting birdie, birdie, birdie, eagle over last four holes. Ranked No. 3 in Driving Distance (344.1-yard average) and T4 in Fairways Hit (49 of 56 for 87.5 percent) for the week.

After three top-10s in 2008 he posted his first top-10 of the season at the Legends Reno-Tahoe Open, a T2, holing a 5-foot putt for birdie at the 72nd hole. Finished third-round 66 in spectacular fashion posting birdie, birdie, birdie, eagle over last four holes. Ranked No. 3 in Driving Distance (344.1-yard average) and T4 in Fairways Hit (49 of 56 for 87.5 percent) for the week. The Barclays Scottish Open: Played in his native Scotland at the 2009 Scottish Open, shooting 65 in the first round and finishing 10th.

2008 Season

Made 20 of 29 cuts with three top-10 finishes in his rookie season on TOUR, landing in the 125th position in the final week. Entered the final tournament, the Children's Miracle Network Classic, ranked 126th on the money list. Finished T21 at the Disney tournament to jump into the 125th spot after Shane Bertsch, ranked 125th entering the week, missed the cut.

The Barclays: Shot a final-round 67 to finish T7 at The Barclays.

Shot a final-round 67 to finish T7 at The Barclays. Wyndham Championship: Posted his second-consecutive T4 two weeks later at the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield CC in Greensboro, N.C., Laird, who was the first-round co-leader with Bob Heintz after a 63, ended the week with another 7-under-par 63 in the final round.

Posted his second-consecutive T4 two weeks later at the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield CC in Greensboro, N.C., Laird, who was the first-round co-leader with Bob Heintz after a 63, ended the week with another 7-under-par 63 in the final round. Legends Reno-Tahoe Open: Rookie birdied five consecutive holes on Sunday (Nos. 2-6) at the Legends Reno-Tahoe Open on his way to a 6-under 66 and a T4 finish, his first career top-10.

2007 Season

Made the cut in 19 of 27 events on the Korn Ferry Tour, including nine top-25 finishes. Finished No. 13 on the money list, with $252,679. Got off to a strong start with weekend appearances in nine of his first 10 starts. Became the first player from Scotland to win on the Korn Ferry Tour with his one-stroke win over Jeremy Anderson and Justin Bolli at the Athens Regional Foundation Classic. Ended the year in strong fashion with a T3 at the season-ending Web.com Tour Championship at Barona Creek.

2006 Season

Won the San Juan Open, his second career pro victory.

2005 Season

Made the cut in eight of 19 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with a T18 at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open his only top-25 finish.

2004 Season

Won the 2004 Denver Open for his first professional win.

Amateur Highlights