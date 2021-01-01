Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Major Medical Extension

PGA TOUR Victories (3)

2012 Frys.com Open

Frys.com Open 2013 The Greenbrier Classic

The Greenbrier Classic 2017 Zurich Classic of New Orleans

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (1-0)

2017 Defeated Kevin Kisner, Scott Brown, Cameron Smith, Zurich Classic of New Orleans

National Teams

2007 Palmer Cup

2013 World Cup

Personal

Loves hockey and played for his state hockey team in Sweden.

Says his biggest thrill in golf is competing, and his biggest thrill outside golf is doing things he hasn't done before.

Favorite teams are Florida State, the Detroit Red Wings and Farjestad, a Swedish pro hockey team.

Special Interests

NHL, especially the Detroit Red Wings

Career Highlights

2019 Season

Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the seventh time in eight seasons, ending the season at No. 124 in the FedExCup standings. Earned one top-10 and made 15 cuts in 26 starts.

Charles Schwab Challenge: Held the 36-hole lead at the Charles Schwab Challenge before finishing solo-fifth. Opened with scores of 67-64 for a one-stroke lead over Tony Finau and eventual champion Kevin Na. Top-10 result came in his 52nd start since his last top-10 at the 2017 Zurich Classic of New Orleans (won). Second-round 64 was highlighted by a hole-out eagle on the par-4 17th hole from 132 yards.

2018 Season

Made 10 cuts in 23 starts, with best result coming at the RBC Heritage (T14). Missed the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time in his career, snapping a streak of six consecutive appearances. Closed the season with four under-par scores at the Wyndham Championship to finish No. 173 in the FedExCup standings.

2017 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the sixth consecutive season, making the cut in 12 of 25 starts and winning for the third time on the PGA TOUR (along with teammate Cameron Smith) at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Wrapped up the season No. 82 in the FedExCup standings.

Dell Technologies Championship: Season concluded following a T40 finish at the Dell Technologies Championship.

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Won third career PGA TOUR title at Zurich Classic of New Orleans, teaming with Australian Cameron Smith, who made birdie at the fourth hole of sudden death playoff to defeat team of Kevin Kisner/Scott Brown. Tournament was the first official PGA TOUR event to utilize two-man team, Foursomes (R1 & R3)/Four-ball (R2 & R4) format. The duo completed the final round Sunday night after storms caused a six-hour delay. The 27-under 261 total was matched by Kisner/Brown when Kisner holed a 95-foot chip for eagle on the final hole of regulation to force Monday morning playoff. Both teams parred the first three playoff holes (18,18,9) before Smith pitched from 60 yards to within three feet of the hole on 18 and made birdie for the victory. Duo shot 67-62-68-64 and went bogey-free for all 76 holes played (including playoff), earning 400 FedExCup points and $1,022,400 each. Made biggest move of the week in FedExCup standings, improving 113 spots from No. 153 to No. 40 with the win.

2016 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for a fifth consecutive time, thanks to four top-25 finishes in 25 starts through the Wyndham Championship. Of those, two were top-10 showings. Kept himself alive through the first of four Playoffs events, before ending his season after The Barclays at No. 107 in the FedExCup standings.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Held a share of the lead late into the final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am until a bogey at the par-5, 14th hole derailed his chances of collecting his third victory on TOUR. Went on to record a final-round 3-under 69 to finish solo third, two strokes behind champion Vaughn Taylor. It was his best finish on TOUR since the 2014 Masters Tournament (T2), in his debut at Augusta National Golf Club. It also marked his first top-10 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in his third start (2015 – CUT, 2012 – T40).

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Held a share of the lead late into the final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am until a bogey at the par-5, 14th hole derailed his chances of collecting his third victory on TOUR. Went on to record a final-round 3-under 69 to finish solo third, two strokes behind champion Vaughn Taylor. It was his best finish on TOUR since the 2014 Masters Tournament (T2), in his debut at Augusta National Golf Club. It also marked his first top-10 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in his third start (2015 – CUT, 2012 – T40).

Farmers Insurance Open: After opening with a 5-over 77 on the South Course at the Farmers Insurance Open, posted the field-low third round of 6-under 66 to get to 7-under 209 through 54 holes. Went on to finish T6 for his first top-10 of the season in his eighth start.

2015 Season

Made 12 cuts in 26 starts, collecting one top-10 finish. Advanced to the Playoffs but a missed cut at The Barclays ended his season at No. 123 in the FedExCup standings.

Wyndham Championship: Finished T10 at the Wyndham Championship to become one of five players to jump inside the cut line for the FedExCup Playoffs. Entered the week No. 135 in the FedExCup standings and moved to No. 121.

2014 Season

Made 12 of 21 cuts on TOUR, with just one top-10 finish. Failed to advance past the first FedExCup Playoffs event for the first time in the last three years. Ended the season by missing the cut at The Barclays, placing 102nd in the FedExCup standings.

Nedbank Golf Challenge: Added another European Tour top-10 in early December, opening and closing with 1-under 71s at the Nedbank Golf Challenge in Sun City, South Africa, to T7 with Tim Clark, Thongchai Jaidee and Louis Oosthuizen.

Nedbank Golf Challenge: Added another European Tour top-10 in early December, opening and closing with 1-under 71s at the Nedbank Golf Challenge in Sun City, South Africa, to T7 with Tim Clark, Thongchai Jaidee and Louis Oosthuizen.

Volvo World Match Play Championship: Finished T5 at the European Tour's Volvo World Match Play Championship, losing in the quarterfinals to Henrik Stenson 2-down at The London GC in England.

Masters Tournament: Finished T2 in his first career start at the Masters Tournament with rounds of 70-71-71-71. Finish was the best by a Swedish player at the Masters and tied the best showing by a Swede in a major championship. Tied Lee Westwood (second in 2010) for the best Masters' finish by a European player since Jose Maria Olazabal won in 1999. Joined Fuzzy Zoeller (1979) as the only players to open their Masters' careers with four consecutive sub-par rounds. Was one shot off the lead entering the final round but came up three shots short of Bubba Watson's 8-under winning score.

2013 Season

Made 15 of 24 cuts on TOUR, with two top-10s and a win. Finished No. 52 in the final FedExCup standings.

PGA Championship: Finished fourth at the PGA Championship in just his second career start in a major (was T26 at The Open Championship a month earlier). Was one of four players who did not shoot an over-par round (68-70-66-70) at the PGA Championship.

PGA Championship: Finished fourth at the PGA Championship in just his second career start in a major (was T26 at The Open Championship a month earlier). Was one of four players who did not shoot an over-par round (68-70-66-70) at the PGA Championship.

The Greenbrier Classic: On the Fourth of July week, followed a 4-under 66 in the first round with 67s in this final three rounds in his first start at The Greenbrier Classic to claim his second PGA TOUR title by two strokes over four others. After attending an Aerosmith concert the night before in nearby Lewisburg, W. Va. and becoming a "converted fan," overcame a four-stroke deficit in the final round and finished in near-darkness following a 3-hour, 10-minute weather delay to claim the win. With the victory, jumped 100 spots in the FedExCup standings, from No. 139 to No. 39.

Nordea Masters: Traveled to his native Sweden in late-May for the Nordea Masters on the European Tour. At Bro Hof Slott GC, opened with a 2-under 70 then reeled off rounds of 66-66-68 to finish solo second, three strokes behind winner Mikko Ilonen. It was his best finish since winning the 2012 Frys.com Open. The strong showing in Sweden also marked his best European Tour performance.

2012 Season

Finished in the No. 71 position in the FedExCup standings, failing to advance to the 70-player BMW Championship field.

Dunlop Phoenix: Made a Japan Golf Tour appearance late in the year and recorded a top-10 at the Dunlop Phoenix. Opened with three consecutive 70s at Phoenix CC then shot a final-round 68 to T10, but ended the year No. 34.

Dunlop Phoenix: Made a Japan Golf Tour appearance late in the year and recorded a top-10 at the Dunlop Phoenix. Opened with three consecutive 70s at Phoenix CC then shot a final-round 68 to T10, but ended the year No. 34.

Frys.com Open: After entering the final round of the Frys.com Open two strokes behind 54-hole leader John Mallinger, carded a final-round, 3-under 68 (including a 3-foot, 9-inch putt for par on the final hole) to defeat Tim Petrovic (64) and Jason Kokrak (68) by one stroke for his first PGA TOUR win. Became the TOUR's seventh first-time winner of the season and the third rookie winner, joining Ted Potter Jr. and John Huh. Topped his previous-best PGA TOUR finish–a third-place showing at the previous week's Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open and T3 at the HP Byron Nelson Championship. His closing 68 Sunday (making him one of four players with all four rounds in the 60s during the week) marked his ninth consecutive, sub-par round, dating to the final round of the Deutsche Bank Championship (68). Moved from No. 60 to No. 35 on the official money list, a step closer to a coveted top-30 spot.

Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: In his first start after the Playoffs, at the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, claimed his best finish at the time with solo third-place showing at TPC Summerlin. Opened with consecutive, 7-under 64s before weekend rounds of 66-70 resulted in the top-five finish

Deutsche Bank Championship: Final-round 3-under 68 and T20 finish at TPC Boston.

The Barclays: Entered the Playoffs ranked No. 101 in the FedExCup standings. On the final day of The Barclays, made a crucial 5-foot, 2-inch par putt on the 72nd hole to keep his hopes alive in the Playoffs, moving to No. 97 in the standings to advance to the 100-player Deutsche Bank Championship field.

Wyndham Championship: Finished T55 at the Wyndham Championship.

the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide Insurance: A rib injury sidelined him following the cut at the Memorial Tournament.

Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: Finished T10 at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial–his fourth consecutive top-15 finish.

HP Byron Nelson Championship: Earned second top-10, with a career-best T3 at the HP Byron Nelson Championship, finishing two strokes behind champion Jason Dufner.

Wells Fargo Championship: In 11th career PGA TOUR start, at the Wells Fargo Championship, the rookie posted his first top-10 finish (T9). It came one week after a T13 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

2011 Season

Earned his PGA TOUR card for the first time with a No. 5 finish on the Korn Ferry Tour, his third season on that Tour. Ended the season with 17 made cuts in 23 starts, including career-best numbers in top-10s (8) and top-25s (10).

Nationwide Tour Championship at Daniel Island: Closed the season with a T8 effort in South Carolina, his eighth top-10 of the season. Made the cut in his last 11 starts.

Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open Presented by Planters: Recorded his third runner-up of the season at the Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open. Finished one shot back of Gavin Coles, who birdied Nos. 16 and 17. A double bogey on the par-4 13th dashed hopes for his first Tour win. He moved to fifth on the money list heading to the Web.com Tour Championship at Daniel Island.

Soboba Golf Classic: Finished T4 the following week at the Soboba Golf Classic, where he held a two-stroke advantage after 54 holes. Was tied for the lead through 13 holes Sunday but stumbled with a bogey and double bogey on Nos. 14-15 to fall out of contention. Rallied with a 15-foot birdie putt on the final hole to close back to within two of the lead.

Albertsons Boise Open Pres'd by Kraft: Posted a 9-under 62 in the opening round of the Albertsons Boise Open and held a one-shot lead. Second-day 66 put him at 14-under and up by two at the halfway mark. Stumbled with a 3-over 74 Saturday but rallied with a 67 Sunday and wound up T3, three shots back of winner Jason Kokrak. Moved up two spots, to No. 10 on the money list.

Midwest Classic Presented by Time Warner Cable: Finished T2 at the Midwest Classic in Kansas City. Fired a 9-under 62 in the third round to move into contention.

Cox Classic Presented by Lexus of Omaha: Was T2 at the Cox Classic, where he closed with weekend rounds of 63-64.

Chiquita Classic: Finished T10 at the Chiquita Classic in mid-July.

Finished T10 at the Chiquita Classic in mid-July. South Georgia Classic Pres'd by First State Bank and Trust Company: Earned his first top 10 of the season with a T8 at the South Georgia Classic, where he led the field in Putting.

2010 Season

Made 14 cuts in 26 starts and had five top-25 finishes, ending the season No. 59 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list.

Knoxville News Sentinel Open: Finished T7 at the Knoxville News Sentinel Open. Improved 25 spots on the weekend with a 68 and a bogey-free 66 on Sunday that included birdies on the last three holes.

Price Cutter Charity Championship Presented by Dr Pepper: Had a career-best finish 15 starts later at the Price Cutter Charity Championship. Fired all four rounds in the 60s, including a second-round 65, to finish T2.

Panama CLARO Championship: In his first start, finished T9 at the Panama Claro Championship–his best performance since the Cox Classic in July 2009 when he finished T5.

2009 Season

Made the cut in 14 of 25 Korn Ferry Tour starts during his rookie season with eight top-25 finishes to help him end the year No. 43 on the money list. Finished the season No. 1 on Tour in Sand Save Percentage.

Cox Classic Presented by Lexus of Omaha: Was T5 at the Cox Classic, where he shared the second- and third-round leads. Final-round 70 at Champions Run left him four strokes back of winner Rich Barcelo.

Nationwide Tour Players Cup: He finished solo-fourth at the Nationwide Tour Players Cup.

South Georgia Classic Pres'd by First State Bank and Trust Company: Made his first Korn Ferry Tour hole-in-one, at the South Georgia Classic.

Chitimacha Louisiana Open Pres'd by Dynamic Industries: Earned his first career top-10 with a T3 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open. Entered the final round of the Fort Smith Classic tied for 56th, but on the strength of a final-round 61 he moved to T12. His 9-under 61 bettered his previous-best 18-hole Korn Ferry Tour score by three strokes.

2008 Season

Omega European Masters: Also missed the cut in the Omega European Masters, his only other European Tour event.

Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational: Finished T31 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational, having been one of only eight college players receiving an invitation to play.

Scottish Open: Made his first professional appearance at the 2008 Barclays Scottish Open on the European Tour, missing the cut.

