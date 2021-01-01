JOINED TOUR

Forme Tour: 2005

2005 Korn Ferry Tour: 2007

PLAYOFF RECORD

FORME TOUR (1-0)

2016 Defeated Adam Cornelson, Samuel Del Val, National Capital Open to Support Our Troops

National Teams

2016 Aruba Cup

2003 Walker Cup

Personal

Both he and his sister, Paige, were the top-ranked players at the same time on their respective teams at the University of Washington. The similarities don't end there, however, as both played soccer and point guard for their high school basketball teams.

After playing on the LPGA for several years, Paige currently works as talent on Golf Channel's Morning Drive program.

Got his start in golf at age 2 from his parents, who he lists as his heroes. Both parents are avid golfers and both work as pharmacists.

Chips one-handed.

Lists playing in the 2003 Walker Cup and playing in the 2004 U.S. Open (missed cut) at Shinnecock Hills as his biggest thrills in golf.

Special Interests

Music, TV, red wine

Career Highlights

2019 Season

Finished the season at No. 149 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded nine made cuts in 19 starts, including a season-best T18 finish at the Knoxville Open.

2017 Season

Made only one start on the Korn Ferry Tour (The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay), but withdrew before two rounds were completed.

2016 Season

Played 12 events on the Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada and recorded six top 10s including a runner-up performance and a win.

Niagara Championship: Two starts later, posted rounds of 67-67 on the weekend to finish T3 at the Niagara Championship. With five top-10 finishes in 11 starts, entered the season-ending Freedom 55 Financial Championship No. 2 in the Order of Merit.

Two starts later, posted rounds of 67-67 on the weekend to finish T3 at the Niagara Championship. With five top-10 finishes in 11 starts, entered the season-ending Freedom 55 Financial Championship No. 2 in the Order of Merit. National Capital Open to Support Our Troops: Endured in a marathon seven-hole playoff to win the National Capital Open to Support Our Troops, his third career win. After posting rounds of 70-66-65-68 to finish at 15-under-par 269, outlasted Adam Cornelson and Samuel Del Val for the title. Cornelson was eliminated after three holes with a bogey and on the seventh hole, converted a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-3 third hole, 7 hours, 44 minutes after beginning his final-round. With third straight top-10 finish, moved to No. 2 in the Order of Merit.

Endured in a marathon seven-hole playoff to win the National Capital Open to Support Our Troops, his third career win. After posting rounds of 70-66-65-68 to finish at 15-under-par 269, outlasted Adam Cornelson and Samuel Del Val for the title. Cornelson was eliminated after three holes with a bogey and on the seventh hole, converted a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-3 third hole, 7 hours, 44 minutes after beginning his final-round. With third straight top-10 finish, moved to No. 2 in the Order of Merit. ATB Financial Classic: Found himself in contention again at the ATB Financial Classic, shooting 66-69-68 to settle for a T6 finish at the 54-hole, rain-shortened event.

Found himself in contention again at the ATB Financial Classic, shooting 66-69-68 to settle for a T6 finish at the 54-hole, rain-shortened event. Syncrude Oil Country Championship presented by AECON: Shared the 54-hole lead at the Syncrude Oil Country Championship thanks to rounds of 69-66-66. Lipped out 20-foot birdie putt to tie the lead on the 72nd hole, settling for a T2 finish after a final-round 71.

Shared the 54-hole lead at the Syncrude Oil Country Championship thanks to rounds of 69-66-66. Lipped out 20-foot birdie putt to tie the lead on the 72nd hole, settling for a T2 finish after a final-round 71. Players Cup: Posted a 7-under 64, including a front-nine 29, to finish T9 at the Players Cup for his first top-10 performance of 2016 in fifth start.

Posted a 7-under 64, including a front-nine 29, to finish T9 at the Players Cup for his first top-10 performance of 2016 in fifth start. Freedom 55 Financial Open: Later, wrapped up No. 2 position in the Order of Merit with his career-best sixth top-10 of the season at the Freedom 55 Financial Championship. Posted four rounds in the 60s, including a second-round 64 to finish T9, fifth top-10 performance in last six starts.

2015 Season

Played in 20 Korn Ferry Tour events, making 13 cuts. Finished 97th on the money list. Led the Regular Season in Total Driving and Ball Striking. Was No. 2 in Greens In Regulation (75.46).

Stonebrae Classic: Finished T18 at the Stonebrae Classic in July.

Finished T18 at the Stonebrae Classic in July. Rex Hospital Open: Placed T19 at The Rex Hospital Open in May.

Placed T19 at The Rex Hospital Open in May. Chile Classic: Had three top 25s, with a T11 at the Chile Classic in March his best performance.

2014 Season

Made 10 cuts in 11 events with five top 25s. Finished the PGA TOUR Canada season, with four top-10 finishes and a victory, putting him fourth on the final Order of Merit and securing conditional status on the Korn Ferry Tour for 2015.

Web.com Tour Q-School: Improved his 2015 status at the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament in December, finishing T28 at PGA National.

Improved his 2015 status at the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament in December, finishing T28 at PGA National. Wildfire Invitational presented by PC Financial: Earned fourth top-10 finish of the season, a T7 at the Wildfire Invitational, to remain third in the Order of Merit.

Earned fourth top-10 finish of the season, a T7 at the Wildfire Invitational, to remain third in the Order of Merit. The Great Waterway Classic: Posted rounds of 71-65 on the weekend to finish T5 for his third top-10 of 2014 at The Great Waterway Classic in August. Moved to third on the season-long Order of Merit.

Posted rounds of 71-65 on the weekend to finish T5 for his third top-10 of 2014 at The Great Waterway Classic in August. Moved to third on the season-long Order of Merit. ATB Financial Classic: Collected second career PGA TOUR Canada victory at the ATB Financial Classic, finishing 27-under par with rounds of 65-63-67-66 to win by four over Joel Dahmen and Steve Carney. Posted 30 birdies and only three bogeys for the week and recorded the second-lowest total in PGA TOUR Canada history.

Collected second career PGA TOUR Canada victory at the ATB Financial Classic, finishing 27-under par with rounds of 65-63-67-66 to win by four over Joel Dahmen and Steve Carney. Posted 30 birdies and only three bogeys for the week and recorded the second-lowest total in PGA TOUR Canada history. The Players Cup: In July was T16 at The Players Cup.

In July was T16 at The Players Cup. Air Capital Classic presented by Aetna: Made two Korn Ferry Tour appearances, with his lone made cut coming in Wichita in June, at the Air Capital Classic. Opened with a 65 at Crestview CC before finishing T68. It was his first Korn Ferry Tour start since 2011.

Made two Korn Ferry Tour appearances, with his lone made cut coming in Wichita in June, at the Air Capital Classic. Opened with a 65 at Crestview CC before finishing T68. It was his first Korn Ferry Tour start since 2011. Bayview Place Island Savings Open presented by Times Colonist: Finished T2 at the Bayview Place Island Savings Open at Uplands GC, site of his lone 2010 PGA TOUR Canada win. Held the 18- and 36-hole leads after opening 63-66. Posted rounds of 71-69 over the weekend to finish T2 with Timothy Madigan, one stroke behind champion Josh Persons.

Finished T2 at the Bayview Place Island Savings Open at Uplands GC, site of his lone 2010 PGA TOUR Canada win. Held the 18- and 36-hole leads after opening 63-66. Posted rounds of 71-69 over the weekend to finish T2 with Timothy Madigan, one stroke behind champion Josh Persons. PTLA Qualifying Tournament-South America: Also had one start on PGA TOUR LatinoAmerica and finished T12 at the Mazatlan Open.

2013 Season

Made eight cuts in nine starts, posting five top-25s and a season-best T6 result at the Syncrude Boreal Open.

2012 Season

Made two cuts in three starts on PGA TOUR Canada, with a T17 at the Syncrude Boreal Open his best finish.

2011 Season

Had non-exempt status on the Korn Ferry Tour. Had 11 starts but only made three cuts, with his top performance a T51 at the Midwest Classic outside Kansas City.

Times Colonist Island Savings Open: Scored a T5 finish at the Times Colonist Island Savings Open.

2010 Season

Received an exemption into the Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic on the Korn Ferry Tour and the RBC Canadian Open on the PGA TOUR. Earned an exemption into the second stage of the PGA TOUR Qualifying School as a result of his second place position on the Order of Merit after the Tour Championship.

RBC Canadian Open: Thanks to an opening-round 6-under 64 at the RBC Canadian Open, finished T37 in his only PGA TOUR start of the season.

Thanks to an opening-round 6-under 64 at the RBC Canadian Open, finished T37 in his only PGA TOUR start of the season. The Players Cup: Finished T5 at the Players Cup.

Finished T5 at the Players Cup. Riviera Nayarit Classic: Placed T6 at the Riviera Nayarit Classic.

2009 Season

Riviera Nayarit Classic: Placed T7 at the Riviera Nayarit Classic.

Placed T7 at the Riviera Nayarit Classic. Iberostar Riviera Maya Open: Placed T5 at the Riviera Maya Open.

Placed T5 at the Riviera Maya Open. Desjardins Montreal Open: Placed T10 at the Desjardins Montreal Open.

Placed T10 at the Desjardins Montreal Open. Times Colonist Open: Finished T4 at The Times Colonist Open.

2008 Season

Played full time on the Korn Ferry Tour, making 21 starts. Played on the weekend in five tournaments, with a best finish of T27 at the Chattanooga Classic, thanks to an opening 66.

2007 Season

Made the cut in 14 of 27 starts during his rookie season on the Korn Ferry Tour, including eight top-25 finishes. Finished the season No. 53 on the money list, with $118,247.

Legend Financial Group Classic Presented by Cynergies Solutions: Came back with a T9 effort at the Legend Financial Group Classic. The two-week stretch moved him to No. 46 on the money list. He would fall no lower than 56th the rest of the year. Established a Korn Ferry Tour record by hitting 77.55 percent of his greens in regulation.

Came back with a T9 effort at the Legend Financial Group Classic. The two-week stretch moved him to No. 46 on the money list. He would fall no lower than 56th the rest of the year. Established a Korn Ferry Tour record by hitting 77.55 percent of his greens in regulation. Peek'n Peak Classic: Cracked the top 10 on two occasions, including a career-best third-place finish at the Peek'n Peak Classic. Opened the tournament with rounds of 73-70-70, but a final-round 65 propelled him to 10-under 278, five strokes behind tournament winner Roland Thatcher.

2006 Season

Solid season on PGA TOUR Canada, with three top-10s. Six of his previous eight career Tour starts came during the 2006 season. By finishing seventh on the Order of Merit, missed a berth in the Bell Canadian Open by one spot.

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Shot rounds of 69-74-69-75--287 to gain an exempt card at the California Winter Qualifying School.

Shot rounds of 69-74-69-75--287 to gain an exempt card at the California Winter Qualifying School. Fallsview Casino Pro-am Classic: Finished second to Stephen Gangluff at the Fallsview Casino Resort Pro Am Classic.

Finished second to Stephen Gangluff at the Fallsview Casino Resort Pro Am Classic. Casino de Montreal Open: Lost to Wes Heffernan in a playoff at the Casino de Montreal Players Championship.

Lost to Wes Heffernan in a playoff at the Casino de Montreal Players Championship. Scholarship America Showdown at Somerby: Picked up six Korn Ferry Tour starts, making the cut in three. Best finish was a T12 at the Scholarship America Showdown at Somerby in Minnesota. Had four under-par rounds at Somerby GC, including a 4-under 68 on the final day.

2005 Season

Scholarship America Showdown: Made one Korn Ferry Tour start, at the Scholarship America Showdown at Somerby, where he T60.

Made one Korn Ferry Tour start, at the Scholarship America Showdown at Somerby, where he T60. TELUS Edmonton Open: Played in seven events in his rookie season, with a T4 in Edmonton his best showing.

2004 Season

Playing as an amateur, missed the cut in the U.S. Open. After turning professional that same season, missed the cut at the John Deere Classic before making his only career cut with a T48 finish at the B.C. Open. Played on the Canadian Tour in 2005 and 2006, and the AG Spanos Tour in 2005. Made the cut in seven of 10 starts north of the border in 2006, with two runner-up finishes among his three top-10 outings. Turned in a T59 at the Cox Classic in his lone Korn Ferry Tour start.

