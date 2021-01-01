Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Tournament winner (thru 2020-21)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 2007

FedExCup Champion

2012

PGA TOUR Victories (9)

2007 Wyndham Championship

Wyndham Championship 2011 The Heritage

The Heritage 2012 TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola, Farmers Insurance Open

TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola, Farmers Insurance Open 2013 RBC Canadian Open, AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am

RBC Canadian Open, AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am 2015 AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am

AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am 2016 Farmers Insurance Open

Farmers Insurance Open 2018 Wyndham Championship

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)

2006 Scholarship America Showdown at Somerby, Permian Basin Charity Golf Classic

International Victories (1)

2016 Fiji International [Eur]

Additional Victories (2)

2009 Skills Challenge [with Boo Weekley]

Skills Challenge [with Boo Weekley] 2015 Franklin Templeton Shootout [with Jason Dufner}

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (2-2)

2011 Defeated Luke Donald, The Heritage

Defeated Luke Donald, The Heritage 2012 Defeated Kyle Stanley, Farmers Insurance Open

Defeated Kyle Stanley, Farmers Insurance Open 2016 Lost to Fabián Gómez, Sony Open in Hawaii

Lost to Fabián Gómez, Sony Open in Hawaii 2019 Lost to Ryan Moore, Kevin Tway, Safeway Open

KORN FERRY TOUR (2-1)

2006 Lost to Kyle Reifers, Chattanooga Classic

Lost to Kyle Reifers, Chattanooga Classic 2006 Defeated Jeff Quinney, Scholarship America Showdown at Somerby

Defeated Jeff Quinney, Scholarship America Showdown at Somerby 2006 Defeated Aron Price, Permian Basin Charity Golf Classic

National Teams

2013 Presidents Cup

2012, 2016 Ryder Cup

2008 World Cup

Personal

Introduced to golf by maternal grandmother, who managed a golf course in West Plains, Mo.

Attended the same Nashville private school as Reese Witherspoon.

After winning the 2012 FedExCup started the Brandt and Mandy Snedeker Foundation with his wife to benefit children in Middle Tennessee.

Special Interests

Hunting, fishing

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Vivint Houston Open: Shot a 5-under 65 to hold a two-stroke lead after 18 holes of the Vivint Houston Open before finishing T44. Marked the sixth 18-hole lead/co-lead of his PGA TOUR career (fell to 1-for-6) and first since winning the 2018 Wyndham Championship in wire-to-wire fashion.

Career Highlights

2021 Season

Vivint Houston Open: Shot a 5-under 65 to hold a two-stroke lead after 18 holes of the Vivint Houston Open before finishing T44. Marked the sixth 18-hole lead/co-lead of his PGA TOUR career (fell to 1-for-6) and first since winning the 2018 Wyndham Championship in wire-to-wire fashion.

2020 Season

Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs, one of nine players to do so in each of the first 14 seasons of the FedExCup era, and finished the season No. 106 in the FedExCup standings. Failed to finish inside the top 100 in the standings for the first time in his career. Made 10 of 16 cuts with one top-10 result, recording fewer than three top-10s for the first time in his career.

Farmers Insurance Open: Tied Rory McIlroy for third at the Farmers Insurance Open, his sixth top-three result in 14 starts at the event. Led the field in Par-4 Scoring Average (3.80).

2019 Season

Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs, one of nine players to do so in each of the first 13 seasons of the FedExCup era, and advanced to the TOUR Championship for the seventh time, finishing the season tied for 24th in the FedExCup standings. Shot a second-round 60 at the RBC Canadian Open, tying Phil Mickelson for the lowest score on TOUR during the season and becoming the first player in PGA TOUR history to record at least one round of 59, 60 and 61. Earned six top-10s and made 24 cuts in 27 starts.

THE PLAYERS Championship: Ended a streak of three consecutive missed cuts at TPC Sawgrass with a T5 at THE PLAYERS Championship, his second top-10 in 11 starts. Week was highlighted by a bogey-free 7-under 65 in the third round. Recorded a total 23 eagles, T1 for the field alongside Abraham Ancer.

Ended a streak of three consecutive missed cuts at TPC Sawgrass with a T5 at THE PLAYERS Championship, his second top-10 in 11 starts. Week was highlighted by a bogey-free 7-under 65 in the third round. Recorded a total 23 eagles, T1 for the field alongside Abraham Ancer. Safeway Open: In his third start at the Safeway Open, tied Ryan Moore for second after falling in a playoff to Kevin Tway. Opened with scores of 66-65-69 to take a three-stroke lead into the final round at 16-under 200 before a final-round 74 dropped him to 14-under. Was eliminated from the playoff after the first extra hole, the par-5 18th, with a par. Marked his eighth runner-up on the PGA TOUR. Led the field in birdies with 23 and was attempting to become the first player in the FedExCup era to win the final Regular Season event and the opening event of the following season.

2018 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the 12th time, ending his season at No. 40 in the FedExCup. Season highlighted by his ninth TOUR win, opening with a 59 en route to victory at the Wyndham Championship. Made the cut in 17 of 25 starts, with four top-10 finishes. After withdrawing prior to THE NORTHERN TRUST with back spasms, finished T31 at the Dell Technologies Championship and 67th at the BMW Championship to conclude his season.

Wyndham Championship: Opened the Wyndham Championship with a 59 and went on to win by three strokes in wire-to-wire fashion over C.T. Pan and Webb Simpson. Earned ninth victory on the PGA TOUR in his 306th start at the age of 37 years, 8 months, 11 days. First-round 59 was the 10th score of 60 or better in PGA TOUR history and the fifth that came en route to victory. Won the Wyndham Championship for the second time (2007, 2018), the third tournament at which he has collected multiple victories (AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am/2013, 2015; Farmers Insurance Open/2012, 2016).

Opened the Wyndham Championship with a 59 and went on to win by three strokes in wire-to-wire fashion over C.T. Pan and Webb Simpson. Earned ninth victory on the PGA TOUR in his 306th start at the age of 37 years, 8 months, 11 days. First-round 59 was the 10th score of 60 or better in PGA TOUR history and the fifth that came en route to victory. Won the Wyndham Championship for the second time (2007, 2018), the third tournament at which he has collected multiple victories (AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am/2013, 2015; Farmers Insurance Open/2012, 2016). A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier: Recorded a final-round 64 at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier to finish T3, matching his best result since winning the 2016 Farmers Insurance Open (also finished T3 at the 2016 Wyndham Championship). Made eight birdies in the final round and earned a berth into the 2018 Open Championship as one of the leading four players who finished in the top 12 and ties not already exempt. The top-five came in his third start at the event (2012/T38, 2010/T16).

Recorded a final-round 64 at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier to finish T3, matching his best result since winning the 2016 Farmers Insurance Open (also finished T3 at the 2016 Wyndham Championship). Made eight birdies in the final round and earned a berth into the 2018 Open Championship as one of the leading four players who finished in the top 12 and ties not already exempt. The top-five came in his third start at the event (2012/T38, 2010/T16). FedEx St. Jude Classic: Bounced back from an opening-round 1-over 71 with a bogey-free 62 in round two, one shy of tying the course record at TPC Southwind. Posted back-to-back scores of even-par 70 on the weekend to finish T6, his second top-10 at the event (T6/2018, T5/2007).

2017 Season

Made 15 starts before ending his season due to a rib injury. Made last start at the Travelers Championship (T14) and was forced to withdraw from The Open Championship. Recorded eight top-25s including four top-10s. Despite his injury, qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the 11th consecutive time. Unable to make starts in the Playoffs, ended his season No. 73 in the standings.

U.S. Open: Fired 70-69-70-71 as one of three players (Brooks Koepka, Charley Hoffman) to shoot all four rounds under par at Erin Hills for his fifth top-10 in 11 appearances in the U.S. Open.

Fired 70-69-70-71 as one of three players (Brooks Koepka, Charley Hoffman) to shoot all four rounds under par at Erin Hills for his fifth top-10 in 11 appearances in the U.S. Open. World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship: Overcame a first-round 75 with rounds of 68-66-65 to finish T7 at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, his best finish in 19 previous World Golf Championships appearances. Carded five birdies on the back nine on Sunday at Club de Golf Chapultepec to secure the top-10, his third of the season.

Overcame a first-round 75 with rounds of 68-66-65 to finish T7 at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, his best finish in 19 previous World Golf Championships appearances. Carded five birdies on the back nine on Sunday at Club de Golf Chapultepec to secure the top-10, his third of the season. AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Finished fourth at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, an event he has won twice (2013, 2015). Marked his second top-10 of the season, giving him multiple top-10 finishes in all 11 seasons on TOUR. With rounds of 68-69-67-70, finished six strokes behind champion Jordan Spieth. Week highlighted by a third-round 67 at Pebble Beach GL, where after starting the round on No. 10, closed with six birdies in his final eight holes.

Finished fourth at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, an event he has won twice (2013, 2015). Marked his second top-10 of the season, giving him multiple top-10 finishes in all 11 seasons on TOUR. With rounds of 68-69-67-70, finished six strokes behind champion Jordan Spieth. Week highlighted by a third-round 67 at Pebble Beach GL, where after starting the round on No. 10, closed with six birdies in his final eight holes. Farmers Insurance Open: In defense of his Farmers Insurance Open title, found himself atop the leaderboard through 54 holes at 9-under 207 with Patrick Rodgers. Posted a 1-over 73 in the final round at Torrey Pines, resulting in an 8-under 280 finish and T9 showing with four others. Dating to 2010, is 60-under par at the Farmers Insurance Open, the most of any player in that time frame.

2016 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the 10th consecutive time in his career, one of 16 players to achieve this feat in the 10 seasons of the FedExCup Playoffs. Made it to the TOUR Championship for the sixth time. Entered the Playoffs finale in the No. 11 position in the FedExCup standings and finished T17 at East Lake to end his season No. 15 in the FedExCup. Recorded 14 top-25 finishes (equaling his career-best haul from the 2011 season) from 27 starts. Of those, five were top-five showings, including a win at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Fiji International: Battled windy conditions with a closing 4-under 68 at the Fiji International, running away from the field for a nine-stroke victory and his first international win. At 16-under 272, posted the largest winning margin on the European Tour this season, eclipsing Charl Schwartzel's eight-stroke win at the Tshwane Open. The victory came at the Vijay Singh-designed Natadola Bay in a co-sanctioned event on the European and Australasian tours.

Battled windy conditions with a closing 4-under 68 at the Fiji International, running away from the field for a nine-stroke victory and his first international win. At 16-under 272, posted the largest winning margin on the European Tour this season, eclipsing Charl Schwartzel's eight-stroke win at the Tshwane Open. The victory came at the Vijay Singh-designed Natadola Bay in a co-sanctioned event on the European and Australasian tours. Ryder Cup: Making his second Ryder Cup appearance, went 3-0 to help lead the United States to a 17-11 victory over the European team in the biennial event, the only American without a loss on his resume at Hazeltine. Wrapped up the week with a 3&1 victory over Andy Sullivan in their singles match.

Making his second Ryder Cup appearance, went 3-0 to help lead the United States to a 17-11 victory over the European team in the biennial event, the only American without a loss on his resume at Hazeltine. Wrapped up the week with a 3&1 victory over Andy Sullivan in their singles match. Wyndham Championship: Making his 10th consecutive start in the Wyndham Championship, finished T3, his fifth top-10 in the event. Headed into the FedExCup Playoffs ranked No. 6. Went on to make the cut in all four Playoffs events to finish No. 15 in the FedExCup.

Making his 10th consecutive start in the Wyndham Championship, finished T3, his fifth top-10 in the event. Headed into the FedExCup Playoffs ranked No. 6. Went on to make the cut in all four Playoffs events to finish No. 15 in the FedExCup. RBC Canadian Open: Entered final round of RBC Canadian Open as 54-hole leader but failed to go on to win, posting a final-round 71 to earn T5 finish.

Entered final round of RBC Canadian Open as 54-hole leader but failed to go on to win, posting a final-round 71 to earn T5 finish. Masters Tournament: Posted three rounds of par or better at Augusta National to finish T10 at the Masters with four others, including Jason Day and Rory McIlroy. The top-10 finish marked his third top-10 showing at Augusta in nine starts.

Posted three rounds of par or better at Augusta National to finish T10 at the Masters with four others, including Jason Day and Rory McIlroy. The top-10 finish marked his third top-10 showing at Augusta in nine starts. World Golf Championships-Dell Match Play: Advanced out of group play at the World Golf Championships-Dell Match Play with wins over Charley Hoffman (2 and 1), Charl Schwartzel (5 and 3) and a halved match with Danny Lee before losing to eventual-champion Jason Day (3 and 2) in the round of 16 for a T9 result.

Advanced out of group play at the World Golf Championships-Dell Match Play with wins over Charley Hoffman (2 and 1), Charl Schwartzel (5 and 3) and a halved match with Danny Lee before losing to eventual-champion Jason Day (3 and 2) in the round of 16 for a T9 result. Farmers Insurance Open: In his next start, won his eighth career PGA TOUR victory and second tournament title (2012, 2016) at the Farmers Insurance Open. After posting what would be the only under-par final round (3-under 69), waited nearly 24 hours for the final round to be completed and declared champion. Despite rain and wind gusts over 45 mph, recorded four birdies against one bogey to post 3-under 69 and was 14/14 from inside 10 feet of the hole. Won his fourth title in California at age 35 years, 1 month, 24 days in his 247th TOUR start. Marked the first time a player made the cut on the number and went on to win since Carl Pettersson at the 2010 RBC Canadian Open. Moved to second in all-time earnings in the Farmers Insurance Open, with $3,780,342 (behind Tiger Woods' $6,856,015).

In his next start, won his eighth career PGA TOUR victory and second tournament title (2012, 2016) at the Farmers Insurance Open. After posting what would be the only under-par final round (3-under 69), waited nearly 24 hours for the final round to be completed and declared champion. Despite rain and wind gusts over 45 mph, recorded four birdies against one bogey to post 3-under 69 and was 14/14 from inside 10 feet of the hole. Won his fourth title in California at age 35 years, 1 month, 24 days in his 247th TOUR start. Marked the first time a player made the cut on the number and went on to win since Carl Pettersson at the 2010 RBC Canadian Open. Moved to second in all-time earnings in the Farmers Insurance Open, with $3,780,342 (behind Tiger Woods' $6,856,015). Sony Open in Hawaii: Came back with a playoff loss (dropping his playoff record to 2-1) to Fabian Gomez at the Sony Open in Hawaii. Began the week in a five-way tie for the first-round lead following a 7-under 63 (topping his previous-best score at Waialae by five strokes), then held solo possession of the second round lead at 12-under 128. Entered the final round tied for the lead with Zac Blair before a 4-under 66 (including a 4-under 31 on the back nine) led to a playoff with eventual-champion Fabian Gomez. Lost on the second playoff hole when Gomez made birdie. Dropped to three of seven when carrying at least a share of the lead into the final round on TOUR. Making his first trip to the Sony Open since 2008, carded just two bogeys for the week (par-4 14th hole in round one and par-4 4th on Sunday). Owned a streak of 43 consecutive holes without a bogey until he made bogey at the par-3 fourth during the final round.

Came back with a playoff loss (dropping his playoff record to 2-1) to Fabian Gomez at the Sony Open in Hawaii. Began the week in a five-way tie for the first-round lead following a 7-under 63 (topping his previous-best score at Waialae by five strokes), then held solo possession of the second round lead at 12-under 128. Entered the final round tied for the lead with Zac Blair before a 4-under 66 (including a 4-under 31 on the back nine) led to a playoff with eventual-champion Fabian Gomez. Lost on the second playoff hole when Gomez made birdie. Dropped to three of seven when carrying at least a share of the lead into the final round on TOUR. Making his first trip to the Sony Open since 2008, carded just two bogeys for the week (par-4 14th hole in round one and par-4 4th on Sunday). Owned a streak of 43 consecutive holes without a bogey until he made bogey at the par-3 fourth during the final round. Hyundai Tournament of Champions: Despite battling a head cold early in the week, finished T3 and nine strokes behind runaway champion Jordan Spieth at the Hyundai Tournament of Champions. It marked his second top-three finish (3rd in 2013) in his last three starts at the event.

Despite battling a head cold early in the week, finished T3 and nine strokes behind runaway champion Jordan Spieth at the Hyundai Tournament of Champions. It marked his second top-three finish (3rd in 2013) in his last three starts at the event. Franklin Templeton Shootout: Won the Franklin Templeton Shootout with partner Jason Dufner in December highlighted by an 11-under-par 61 in the final round. Their winning total of 30-under-par 186 was the highest winning score since Ian Poulter and Dustin Johnson finished at 30-under 186 in 2010.

2015 Season

Bounced back from a disappointing 86th-place finish in the 2013-14 FedExCup Playoffs with a 23rd place performance. Made the cut in 22 of 27 starts (just one shy of his career-high 23 made cuts in 2007), with his season highlighted by his seventh PGA TOUR victory (AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am). Failed to record a top-10 in his final eight starts, with a T12 at the PGA Championship his best outing. Wrapped up the season with a T22 finish at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola.

Travelers Championship: Shot a 7-under 63 in the third round of the Travelers Championship to move into contention. A final-round 71 resulted in a T10 finish.

Shot a 7-under 63 in the third round of the Travelers Championship to move into contention. A final-round 71 resulted in a T10 finish. U.S. Open: Kept his strong play going at the U.S. Open, closing with a 2-under 68 to finish solo eighth, four shots behind champion Jordan Spieth.

Kept his strong play going at the U.S. Open, closing with a 2-under 68 to finish solo eighth, four shots behind champion Jordan Spieth. AT&T Byron Nelson: Came back a T6 finish at the AT&T Byron Nelson, one of three players with top-10 finishes in both DFW events. Closed with matching rounds of 64 to finish six strokes behind champion Steven Bowditch.

Came back a T6 finish at the AT&T Byron Nelson, one of three players with top-10 finishes in both DFW events. Closed with matching rounds of 64 to finish six strokes behind champion Steven Bowditch. Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: After winning in Pebble Beach, next top-10 came nine starts later, carding four rounds in the 60s to finish T2, one stroke behind champion Chris Kirk at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial. It was his first top-10 in five starts at the event. Led by two strokes at one point in the final round but later missed a 12-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole that would have forced sudden death with eventual-champion Kirk.

After winning in Pebble Beach, next top-10 came nine starts later, carding four rounds in the 60s to finish T2, one stroke behind champion Chris Kirk at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial. It was his first top-10 in five starts at the event. Led by two strokes at one point in the final round but later missed a 12-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole that would have forced sudden death with eventual-champion Kirk. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: At the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, the 2013 champion began the final round trailing Jim Furyk by a stroke at 18-under. His bogey-free, 5-under 67, his third consecutive 67, was good enough for his second win in the event in three years. His lone bogey in the event came at the par-4 third hole at Pebble Beach in the third round. Early in the week, he expressed concern to media about the reality of possibly not making his way into the upcoming Masters field for the first time since 2008. The win at Pebble Beach assured him of keeping alive his streak of Augusta appearances (later missed the cut in Augusta with rounds of 74-73).

At the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, the 2013 champion began the final round trailing Jim Furyk by a stroke at 18-under. His bogey-free, 5-under 67, his third consecutive 67, was good enough for his second win in the event in three years. His lone bogey in the event came at the par-4 third hole at Pebble Beach in the third round. Early in the week, he expressed concern to media about the reality of possibly not making his way into the upcoming Masters field for the first time since 2008. The win at Pebble Beach assured him of keeping alive his streak of Augusta appearances (later missed the cut in Augusta with rounds of 74-73). Waste Management Phoenix Open: In his ninth start at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, overcame an early bogey at the second hole in the final round with six birdies to post a 5-under 66 and finish T10 with four others.

In his ninth start at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, overcame an early bogey at the second hole in the final round with six birdies to post a 5-under 66 and finish T10 with four others. Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Finished T10 at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, posting rounds of 67-68-67-69. Has yet to post a round in the 70s in two career starts at the event. Finished T24 in 2009 (69-66-67-69).

2014 Season

Had an off year with 20 of 25 made cuts, but only three top-10s. Previously had at least five top-10s each year since joining the TOUR in 2007. Did not advance past the second FedExCup Playoffs event for the first time since the Playoffs began in 2007.

Wyndham Championship: Finished T5 at the Wyndham Championship, with all four rounds in the 60s.

Finished T5 at the Wyndham Championship, with all four rounds in the 60s. U.S. Open: Second top-10 of the season came in his 16th start, finishing T9 at the U.S. Open. Opened with two rounds in the 60s (69-68) but followed with an 8-over 73-75 to finish a distant 12 shots behind runaway winner Martin Kaymer. It marked his sixth top-25 finish in eight U.S. Open starts (missed the cut in 2005 and 2009, T23 in 2007, T9 in 2008, T8 in 2010, T11 in 2011 and T17 in 2013).

Second top-10 of the season came in his 16th start, finishing T9 at the U.S. Open. Opened with two rounds in the 60s (69-68) but followed with an 8-over 73-75 to finish a distant 12 shots behind runaway winner Martin Kaymer. It marked his sixth top-25 finish in eight U.S. Open starts (missed the cut in 2005 and 2009, T23 in 2007, T9 in 2008, T8 in 2010, T11 in 2011 and T17 in 2013). Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard: Finished eighth at the Arnold Palmer Invitational for his first top-10 in eight starts at the Bay Hill event. Recorded his first top-10 of the season in his 10th start.

2013 Season

Made the cut in 17 of 23 starts, posting multiple victories for the second consecutive season and finishing No. 12 in the FedExCup.

Presidents Cup: In his first Presidents Cup, was 2-3-0 for the U.S. in his five matches.

In his first Presidents Cup, was 2-3-0 for the U.S. in his five matches. TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola: Finished T20 at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola and 12th in the FedExCup.

Finished T20 at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola and 12th in the FedExCup. BMW Championship: Jumped to the first-round lead at the BMW Championship, with an 8-under 63 and shared the 36-hole lead with Jim Furyk (following Furyk's second-round 59). Followed with rounds of 71-72 to finish T8. Fell from ninth to 10th in the FedExCup heading into the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola. His finish at Conway Farms represented his career-best ninth top-10 of the season.

Jumped to the first-round lead at the BMW Championship, with an 8-under 63 and shared the 36-hole lead with Jim Furyk (following Furyk's second-round 59). Followed with rounds of 71-72 to finish T8. Fell from ninth to 10th in the FedExCup heading into the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola. His finish at Conway Farms represented his career-best ninth top-10 of the season. RBC Canadian Open: Joined Tiger Woods, Mickelson and Matt Kuchar as multiple winners with his victory at the RBC Canadian Open. Trailed Hunter Mahan by eight strokes after the second round, but when Mahan withdrew before the third round to join his wife in the labor room, he seized the opportunity. Blistered Glen Abbey GC's par-72 layout with a bogey-free, 9-under 63 in the third round to set up a one-stroke lead headed into the final round. His three-shot win moved him to No. 3 in FedExCup standings in defense of his 2012 FeExCup champion title.

Joined Tiger Woods, Mickelson and Matt Kuchar as multiple winners with his victory at the RBC Canadian Open. Trailed Hunter Mahan by eight strokes after the second round, but when Mahan withdrew before the third round to join his wife in the labor room, he seized the opportunity. Blistered Glen Abbey GC's par-72 layout with a bogey-free, 9-under 63 in the third round to set up a one-stroke lead headed into the final round. His three-shot win moved him to No. 3 in FedExCup standings in defense of his 2012 FeExCup champion title. AT&T National: Posted a final-round 71 at the AT&T National in his 600th official PGA TOUR round. His T8 finish at Congressional CC was his seventh top-10 finish of the season (tied for most on TOUR), equaling his career-high totals from the 2011 and 2012 seasons.

Posted a final-round 71 at the AT&T National in his 600th official PGA TOUR round. His T8 finish at Congressional CC was his seventh top-10 finish of the season (tied for most on TOUR), equaling his career-high totals from the 2011 and 2012 seasons. THE PLAYERS Championship: Posted four sub-par scores at THE PLAYERS Championship in May to claim a T8, after missing the cut at TPC Sawgrass in his four previous starts.

Posted four sub-par scores at THE PLAYERS Championship in May to claim a T8, after missing the cut at TPC Sawgrass in his four previous starts. Masters Tournament: Held a share of the third-round lead at the Masters Tournament before a final-round 75 left him at T6. It was his second top-10 in six starts at the Masters.

Held a share of the third-round lead at the Masters Tournament before a final-round 75 left him at T6. It was his second top-10 in six starts at the Masters. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Claimed his fifth PGA TOUR title, with a two-shot win over Chris Kirk at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am. Paired with Toby S. Wilt to claim a share of the pro-am team title, with Michael Letzig-John Erickson. It marked the ninth time in tournament history that a player has won the individual and pro-am team title in the same year and the first since 2011 (D.A. Points and Bill Murray). He played collegiately at Vanderbilt University under Toby S. Wilt's scholarship. Wilt was also the announcer on the No. 1 tee at the Masters when he played as an amateur in 2004. Became first player to follow up two consecutive runner-up finishes with a win (dating to 1990). Recorded his best finish in five previous starts at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am (was T21 in 2010). Had missed two of his last three cuts at Pebble Beach (2009 and 2011). Set the 72-hole record with a 267, breaking the record of 268 set by Mark O'Meara (1997) and later matched by Mickelson (2007). Was the first AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am winner to post all four rounds in the 60s since Vijay Singh (2004). Converted his second consecutive third-round lead/co-lead into victory after failing to do so on his first two chances.

Claimed his fifth PGA TOUR title, with a two-shot win over Chris Kirk at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am. Paired with Toby S. Wilt to claim a share of the pro-am team title, with Michael Letzig-John Erickson. It marked the ninth time in tournament history that a player has won the individual and pro-am team title in the same year and the first since 2011 (D.A. Points and Bill Murray). He played collegiately at Vanderbilt University under Toby S. Wilt's scholarship. Wilt was also the announcer on the No. 1 tee at the Masters when he played as an amateur in 2004. Became first player to follow up two consecutive runner-up finishes with a win (dating to 1990). Recorded his best finish in five previous starts at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am (was T21 in 2010). Had missed two of his last three cuts at Pebble Beach (2009 and 2011). Set the 72-hole record with a 267, breaking the record of 268 set by Mark O'Meara (1997) and later matched by Mickelson (2007). Was the first AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am winner to post all four rounds in the 60s since Vijay Singh (2004). Converted his second consecutive third-round lead/co-lead into victory after failing to do so on his first two chances. Waste Management Phoenix Open: Kept the magic alive at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, where rounds of 64-66-65-65 earned him second-place honors, four strokes behind Phil Mickelson. His score was the lowest four-round total in tournament history that didn't win the event. The back-to-back runner-up showings was a career-first and was the initial time he's posted back-to-back top-five finishes since recording T3s at the 2011 Barclays and Deutsche Bank Championship.

Kept the magic alive at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, where rounds of 64-66-65-65 earned him second-place honors, four strokes behind Phil Mickelson. His score was the lowest four-round total in tournament history that didn't win the event. The back-to-back runner-up showings was a career-first and was the initial time he's posted back-to-back top-five finishes since recording T3s at the 2011 Barclays and Deutsche Bank Championship. Farmers Insurance Open: In defense of his Farmers Insurance Open title, opened with a bogey-free, 7-under 65 at Torrey Pines and closed with back-to-back 69s to finish T2 with Josh Teater. The T2 was his fifth top-10 at the event in seven career starts.

In defense of his Farmers Insurance Open title, opened with a bogey-free, 7-under 65 at Torrey Pines and closed with back-to-back 69s to finish T2 with Josh Teater. The T2 was his fifth top-10 at the event in seven career starts. Hyundai Tournament of Champions: Battled through weather delays and heavy winds to start the season with a third-place finish at the Hyundai Tournament of Champions. Caught fire early in the final round, playing the first six holes in 5-under-par. His start cut eventual champion Dustin Johnson's lead to one at one point. But three consecutive bogeys on Nos. 7-9 kept him from seriously contending during the final nine holes. With the top-three finish, he started the season in similar fashion to his strong finish to 2012, when he finished in the top six in three of the four FedExCup Playoff events.

2012 Season

Controlled his destiny entering the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola and came away with a three-shot win to claim the FedExCup title.

Ryder Cup: Went 1-2 for the U.S. team in his first career appearance in the Ryder Cup. Lost singles match, 5 and 3, to Paul Lawrie as the European team claimed its second consecutive victory.

Went 1-2 for the U.S. team in his first career appearance in the Ryder Cup. Lost singles match, 5 and 3, to Paul Lawrie as the European team claimed its second consecutive victory. TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola: Did just that, surging into a share of the 54-hole lead with Justin Rose at East Lake GC, following a sensational, 6-under 64 (equaling the round of the week) and then holding off all challengers with a final-round 68 to secure the fourth win of his PGA TOUR career and the FedExCup. Added his name to the list of previous winners, Tiger Woods, Vijay Singh, Jim Furyk and Bill Haas. Final round was close for most of the way, but birdies on three of his last six holes (including a chip-in for birdie from the front of the 17th green) helped him hold off final-round charges for a three-stroke win over Justin Rose and four-shot margin over Donald and Ryan Moore. For his efforts, earned $1,440,000 for winning the tournament and $10 million for the FedExCup title.

Did just that, surging into a share of the 54-hole lead with Justin Rose at East Lake GC, following a sensational, 6-under 64 (equaling the round of the week) and then holding off all challengers with a final-round 68 to secure the fourth win of his PGA TOUR career and the FedExCup. Added his name to the list of previous winners, Tiger Woods, Vijay Singh, Jim Furyk and Bill Haas. Final round was close for most of the way, but birdies on three of his last six holes (including a chip-in for birdie from the front of the 17th green) helped him hold off final-round charges for a three-stroke win over Justin Rose and four-shot margin over Donald and Ryan Moore. For his efforts, earned $1,440,000 for winning the tournament and $10 million for the FedExCup title. BMW Championship: Finished T37 at the BMW Championship, but managed to hang on to the fifth spot in the FedExCup standings, meaning a win at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola would guarantee the FedExCup.

Finished T37 at the BMW Championship, but managed to hang on to the fifth spot in the FedExCup standings, meaning a win at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola would guarantee the FedExCup. Deutsche Bank Championship: Came back with a solo sixth-place finish at the Deutsche Bank Championship. Has yet to miss a cut in six starts at TPC Boston, with top-six finishes in his last three starts (T5 in 2010 and T3 in 2011). The following day, was a captain's pick by Davis Love III to represent the United States in the Ryder Cup in September.

Came back with a solo sixth-place finish at the Deutsche Bank Championship. Has yet to miss a cut in six starts at TPC Boston, with top-six finishes in his last three starts (T5 in 2010 and T3 in 2011). The following day, was a captain's pick by Davis Love III to represent the United States in the Ryder Cup in September. The Barclays: Finished second at The Barclays for the third runner-up performance of his career, which moved him from No. 19 to No. 2 in the FedExCup standings entering the Deutsche Bank Championship. It marked the fourth top-five finish in his last seven Playoffs events, at the 2011 Deutsche Bank Championship (T3), the 2011 Barclays (T3) and the 2010 Deutsche Bank Championship (T5).

Finished second at The Barclays for the third runner-up performance of his career, which moved him from No. 19 to No. 2 in the FedExCup standings entering the Deutsche Bank Championship. It marked the fourth top-five finish in his last seven Playoffs events, at the 2011 Deutsche Bank Championship (T3), the 2011 Barclays (T3) and the 2010 Deutsche Bank Championship (T5). The Open Championship: Finished T3 in his fourth Open Championship, having missed the cut in his first three (2008-09 and 2011). Began the week by playing his first 40 holes without a bogey, the longest bogey-free streak to start a major championship in the last 20 years. Held a one-stroke lead over Adam Scott heading into the weekend, but rounds of 73-74 led to a T3 finish. The T3 came in his 20th major championship and was his fourth top-10 finish (T3 in the 2008 Masters, T8 in the 2010 U.S. Open and T9 in the 2008 U.S. Open).

Finished T3 in his fourth Open Championship, having missed the cut in his first three (2008-09 and 2011). Began the week by playing his first 40 holes without a bogey, the longest bogey-free streak to start a major championship in the last 20 years. Held a one-stroke lead over Adam Scott heading into the weekend, but rounds of 73-74 led to a T3 finish. The T3 came in his 20th major championship and was his fourth top-10 finish (T3 in the 2008 Masters, T8 in the 2010 U.S. Open and T9 in the 2008 U.S. Open). Volvo World Match Play Championship: Had an interesting week as the lone American entered in the European Tour's Volvo World Match Play Championship in May. At the event at Finca Cortesin in Spain, his clubs didn't arrive on his flight, so he put together a set that included John Senden's backup driver and a putter from the clubhouse for his first match. The makeshift grouping of clubs didn't seem to bother him, though, as he defeated Thomas Bjorn, 5 and 4, in an early round match. Eventually T5, with his own clubs, losing to eventual-champion Nicolas Colsaerts in the quarterfinals, 4 and 3.

Had an interesting week as the lone American entered in the European Tour's Volvo World Match Play Championship in May. At the event at Finca Cortesin in Spain, his clubs didn't arrive on his flight, so he put together a set that included John Senden's backup driver and a putter from the clubhouse for his first match. The makeshift grouping of clubs didn't seem to bother him, though, as he defeated Thomas Bjorn, 5 and 4, in an early round match. Eventually T5, with his own clubs, losing to eventual-champion Nicolas Colsaerts in the quarterfinals, 4 and 3. RBC Heritage: Seeking to join Payne Stewart (1989-90), Davis Love III (1991-92) and Boo Weekley (2007-08) as repeat winners of the RBC Heritage, finished T17 in his title defense at Harbour Town. Kept a 19-year streak alive, as no defending champion has missed the cut at the RBC Heritage since Love in 1993.

Seeking to join Payne Stewart (1989-90), Davis Love III (1991-92) and Boo Weekley (2007-08) as repeat winners of the RBC Heritage, finished T17 in his title defense at Harbour Town. Kept a 19-year streak alive, as no defending champion has missed the cut at the RBC Heritage since Love in 1993. Farmers Insurance Open: Defeated Kyle Stanley with a par-3 on the second playoff hole (No. 16) to win the Farmers Insurance Open. Stanley had a five-shot lead entering the final round, and he was seven shots behind Stanley when Sunday play began. The last time there was a seven-shot comeback on TOUR was Stuart Appleby's win at the 2010 Greenbrier Classic, where he shot a final-round 59. The last time there was a bigger comeback in the final round was when Stewart Cink came from nine back to win the 2004 RBC Heritage. The biggest come-from-behind win at the Farmers Insurance Open is eight shots, by Scott Simpson in 1998. The record for the largest lead on TOUR with 18 holes to play only to lose is six strokes by five players. The last two with that dubious distinction were Greg Norman at the 1996 Masters and Sergio Garcia at the 2005 Wells Fargo Championship. Recorded his third straight top-10 at the Farmers Insurance Open and fourth overall in six career starts (third in 2007, T2 in 2010 and T9 in 2011). Is no stranger to coming from behind to win. In 2011, he came from six strokes behind Luke Donald on the final day to capture the RBC Heritage. He forced a playoff and then went on to defeat Donald on the third extra hole (No. 18), with a par-4. Improved to 2-0 in playoffs on TOUR. Win came in just second start since having right-hip surgery on his labrum in Vail, Colo., in November. The surgery happened 11 months after he had left-hip surgery. Had five straight birdies in the second round (Nos. 17-3). One week earlier, at the Humana Challenge, he had six straight birdies in the third round at the La Quinta CC.

Defeated Kyle Stanley with a par-3 on the second playoff hole (No. 16) to win the Farmers Insurance Open. Stanley had a five-shot lead entering the final round, and he was seven shots behind Stanley when Sunday play began. The last time there was a seven-shot comeback on TOUR was Stuart Appleby's win at the 2010 Greenbrier Classic, where he shot a final-round 59. The last time there was a bigger comeback in the final round was when Stewart Cink came from nine back to win the 2004 RBC Heritage. The biggest come-from-behind win at the Farmers Insurance Open is eight shots, by Scott Simpson in 1998. The record for the largest lead on TOUR with 18 holes to play only to lose is six strokes by five players. The last two with that dubious distinction were Greg Norman at the 1996 Masters and Sergio Garcia at the 2005 Wells Fargo Championship. Recorded his third straight top-10 at the Farmers Insurance Open and fourth overall in six career starts (third in 2007, T2 in 2010 and T9 in 2011). Is no stranger to coming from behind to win. In 2011, he came from six strokes behind Luke Donald on the final day to capture the RBC Heritage. He forced a playoff and then went on to defeat Donald on the third extra hole (No. 18), with a par-4. Improved to 2-0 in playoffs on TOUR. Win came in just second start since having right-hip surgery on his labrum in Vail, Colo., in November. The surgery happened 11 months after he had left-hip surgery. Had five straight birdies in the second round (Nos. 17-3). One week earlier, at the Humana Challenge, he had six straight birdies in the third round at the La Quinta CC. Humana Challenge in partnership with the Clinton Foundation: Eventual FedExCup champion recorded his first top-10 finish with a T8 at the Humana Challenge, with rounds of 64-68-66-71. Was tied for second entering the final round, three strokes behind winner Mark Wilson.

2011 Season

Turned in one of his best season on TOUR with a career-best seven top-10s (later tied in 2012) and 14 top-25s. Second TOUR win propelled him to an eighth-place finish in the FedExCup standings and 14th on the money list.

CIMB Asia Pacific Classic Malaysia: Continued in Asia, playing in the CIMB Asia Pacific Classic in Malaysia, where he shot a final-round 66 to T13. Was scheduled to travel to Shanghai, China, for the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions but withdrew to return to the U.S. for right-hip surgery on his labrum in Vail, Colo. The surgery occurred 11 months after he had left-hip surgery.

Continued in Asia, playing in the CIMB Asia Pacific Classic in Malaysia, where he shot a final-round 66 to T13. Was scheduled to travel to Shanghai, China, for the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions but withdrew to return to the U.S. for right-hip surgery on his labrum in Vail, Colo. The surgery occurred 11 months after he had left-hip surgery. Deutsche Bank Championship: After closing The Barclays with a 10-under 61, posted a second-round 64 (giving him more rounds of 64 or better than any other player this season) en route to a T3 finish at the Deutsche Bank Championship. Recorded first career PGA TOUR hole-in-one with a 9-iron from 146 yards on No. 16 during a second-round 64. Also had an eagle-3 on No. 18 that day.

After closing The Barclays with a 10-under 61, posted a second-round 64 (giving him more rounds of 64 or better than any other player this season) en route to a T3 finish at the Deutsche Bank Championship. Recorded first career PGA TOUR hole-in-one with a 9-iron from 146 yards on No. 16 during a second-round 64. Also had an eagle-3 on No. 18 that day. The Barclays: Carded a tournament record 10-under 61 in the third and final round of The Barclays to finish T3, his sixth top-10 of the season and first since winning the Heritage 12 starts earlier. Round included a career-best 11 birdies and equaled his career-low round first established in the third round at the 2007 Buick Invitational.

Carded a tournament record 10-under 61 in the third and final round of The Barclays to finish T3, his sixth top-10 of the season and first since winning the Heritage 12 starts earlier. Round included a career-best 11 birdies and equaled his career-low round first established in the third round at the 2007 Buick Invitational. World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: Traveled to Japan in mid-October and T6 at the Bridgestone Invitational. Began the day tied for 10th but shot a final-round 67 to move up.

Traveled to Japan in mid-October and T6 at the Bridgestone Invitational. Began the day tied for 10th but shot a final-round 67 to move up. The Heritage: Claimed his second PGA TOUR victory and first since the 2007 Wyndham Championship with a par on the third playoff hole to win The Heritage over Luke Donald, denying the Englishman the top spot in the Official World Golf Ranking. Entered the final round tied for 17th and six strokes behind Donald before a furious charge and final-round, 7-under 64 (the lowest finish by a winner in tournament history and his second-lowest final round behind only the 63 he carded to win in Greensboro) led to his first PGA TOUR playoff appearance. Moved to No. 7 in the FedExCup standings with his fifth top-10 finish of the season, just one behind TOUR-leader Matt Kuchar's six.

Claimed his second PGA TOUR victory and first since the 2007 Wyndham Championship with a par on the third playoff hole to win The Heritage over Luke Donald, denying the Englishman the top spot in the Official World Golf Ranking. Entered the final round tied for 17th and six strokes behind Donald before a furious charge and final-round, 7-under 64 (the lowest finish by a winner in tournament history and his second-lowest final round behind only the 63 he carded to win in Greensboro) led to his first PGA TOUR playoff appearance. Moved to No. 7 in the FedExCup standings with his fifth top-10 finish of the season, just one behind TOUR-leader Matt Kuchar's six. Valero Texas Open: Kept his solid play going at the Valero Texas Open with he collected his fourth top-10 finish of the season with fourth-place honors at TPC Scottsdale.

Kept his solid play going at the Valero Texas Open with he collected his fourth top-10 finish of the season with fourth-place honors at TPC Scottsdale. Transitions Championship: Posted third top-10 of the season with a solo-fourth at the Transitions Championship, highlighted by a 7-under 64 in the second round. That 64 was his lowest on the PGA TOUR since a 63 in the first round of the 2010 Wyndham Championship. Was not originally scheduled to play the Transitions Championship, but the early birth of his first child, Lily Hayes, on March 3 allowed him to compete.

Posted third top-10 of the season with a solo-fourth at the Transitions Championship, highlighted by a 7-under 64 in the second round. That 64 was his lowest on the PGA TOUR since a 63 in the first round of the 2010 Wyndham Championship. Was not originally scheduled to play the Transitions Championship, but the early birth of his first child, Lily Hayes, on March 3 allowed him to compete. Waste Management Phoenix Open: Second top-10 of the season came two weeks later, at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, thanks to four rounds in the 60s.

Second top-10 of the season came two weeks later, at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, thanks to four rounds in the 60s. Farmers Insurance Open: Recorded third top-10 in fifth career start at the Farmers Insurance Open (T9). Has eight consecutive rounds under-par at Torrey Pines' two courses after four under-par rounds in 2010 when he T2.

2010 Season

Matched his 2009 performance of five top-10 finishes en route to a 37th-place finish in the final FedExCup standings. First two top-10 finishes came in first two starts of the year, beginning with a T10 at the Bob Hope Classic.

BMW Championship: Quest for trip to THE TOUR Championship ended at the BMW Championship as he finished T37 to fall to No. 37 in the final FedExCup standings.

Quest for trip to THE TOUR Championship ended at the BMW Championship as he finished T37 to fall to No. 37 in the final FedExCup standings. Deutsche Bank Championship: Shared the 36-hole lead for the second time in three weeks at the Deutsche Bank Championship, thanks to a second-round 64. Went on to finish T5 and jump to No. 31 in the FedExCup standings, familiar territory as he has finished inside the top 35 in the first three years of the FedExCup.

Shared the 36-hole lead for the second time in three weeks at the Deutsche Bank Championship, thanks to a second-round 64. Went on to finish T5 and jump to No. 31 in the FedExCup standings, familiar territory as he has finished inside the top 35 in the first three years of the FedExCup. Wyndham Championship: Past champion finished T8 at the Wyndham Championship after opening with a 7-under-par 63. Shared the lead through 36 holes with eventual-champion Arjun Atwal.

Past champion finished T8 at the Wyndham Championship after opening with a 7-under-par 63. Shared the lead through 36 holes with eventual-champion Arjun Atwal. U.S. Open Championship: Snapped a streak of four missed cuts in major championships with a T8 finish at the U.S. Open, his third top-25 finish in five career U.S. Open starts. Made the cut on the number at 7-over 149 before rounds of 69-71 propelled him into the top 10 for the third time in 2010.

Snapped a streak of four missed cuts in major championships with a T8 finish at the U.S. Open, his third top-25 finish in five career U.S. Open starts. Made the cut on the number at 7-over 149 before rounds of 69-71 propelled him into the top 10 for the third time in 2010. Farmers Insurance Open: A T2 at the Farmers Insurance Open a week later was his best finish at Torrey Pines in four appearances.

2009 Season

Finished in the top 60 on the money list for the third consecutive time, at No. 55. After missing the cut at the Verizon Heritage in mid-April, missed the next eight weeks with a rib injury. Came back at the St. Jude Classic in early June, where he missed the cut. Played 13 of final 14 weeks, including PGA TOUR Season and Playoffs.

BMW Championship: Entered the third PGA TOUR Playoffs event, the BMW Championship, 42nd in FedExCup standings. After opening 69-69-66, had opportunity to climb inside the top 30 and earn second career trip to THE TOUR Championship. Needing a bogey on 72nd hole to secure berth in PGA TOUR Playoff finale, but made triple bogey (four-putt from 11 feet) and dropped to T10 and final FedExCup position of 33rd.

Entered the third PGA TOUR Playoffs event, the BMW Championship, 42nd in FedExCup standings. After opening 69-69-66, had opportunity to climb inside the top 30 and earn second career trip to THE TOUR Championship. Needing a bogey on 72nd hole to secure berth in PGA TOUR Playoff finale, but made triple bogey (four-putt from 11 feet) and dropped to T10 and final FedExCup position of 33rd. Wyndham Championship: Finished T5 at the Wyndham Championship to continue his solid play over the last couple months. His first-round 64 was the third-best round of his PGA TOUR career and the best since he shot a final-round 63 to win the 2007 Wyndham Championship.

Finished T5 at the Wyndham Championship to continue his solid play over the last couple months. His first-round 64 was the third-best round of his PGA TOUR career and the best since he shot a final-round 63 to win the 2007 Wyndham Championship. RBC Canadian Open: Despite a first-round, 1-over 73 at the RBC Canadian Open, claimed his third top-10 of the year in a Monday finish with a T5. In his only other RBC Canadian Open start in 2007, he finished T7.

Despite a first-round, 1-over 73 at the RBC Canadian Open, claimed his third top-10 of the year in a Monday finish with a T5. In his only other RBC Canadian Open start in 2007, he finished T7. John Deere Classic: Kept solid play rolling the following week at the John Deere Classic where he fired four rounds in the 60s, capped by a 6-under 65 en route to a T2.

Kept solid play rolling the following week at the John Deere Classic where he fired four rounds in the 60s, capped by a 6-under 65 en route to a T2. AT&T National: Shot a final-round 67 at the AT&T National to finish T5, his first top-10 since a T9 at the 2008 U.S. Open. The AT&T finish earned him a spot in The Open Championship two weeks later.

2008 Season

Played in the first three events of the PGA TOUR Playoffs for the FedExCup, eventually finishing No. 34 in the final standings. Sophomore season on TOUR highlighted by five top-10 finishes.

OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup: Represented the United States at the OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup, with teammate Ben Curtis. The duo finished ninth.

Represented the United States at the OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup, with teammate Ben Curtis. The duo finished ninth. Kiwi Challenge: Also played in the inaugural Kiwi Challenge in New Zealand. Led after the first round of the 36-hole, four-player tournament before settling for a third-place finish, two strokes behind winner Hunter Mahan.

Also played in the inaugural Kiwi Challenge in New Zealand. Led after the first round of the 36-hole, four-player tournament before settling for a third-place finish, two strokes behind winner Hunter Mahan. U.S. Open Championship: Recorded his second consecutive top-10 in a major championship with a T9 at the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines, his fifth made cut in six major championship starts at the time.

Recorded his second consecutive top-10 in a major championship with a T9 at the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines, his fifth made cut in six major championship starts at the time. Masters Tournament: In second Masters appearance, first as a professional, finished T3 after playing in the final pairing with eventual champion Trevor Immelman for the final two rounds. Posted rounds of 69-68-70-77–284 to finish four behind Immelman. Tied for the lead on Sunday after an eagle-3 on No. 2 but fell back with eight bogeys over the final 16 holes.

In second Masters appearance, first as a professional, finished T3 after playing in the final pairing with eventual champion Trevor Immelman for the final two rounds. Posted rounds of 69-68-70-77–284 to finish four behind Immelman. Tied for the lead on Sunday after an eagle-3 on No. 2 but fell back with eight bogeys over the final 16 holes. PODS Championship: Rounds of 69-68 led to a one-stroke lead after 36 holes at the PODS Championship, but closing rounds of 73-73 led to a T8 finish, three strokes behind winner Sean O'Hair.

Rounds of 69-68 led to a one-stroke lead after 36 holes at the PODS Championship, but closing rounds of 73-73 led to a T8 finish, three strokes behind winner Sean O'Hair. FBR Open: At the FBR Open in Scottsdale, Arizona, finished T9.

At the FBR Open in Scottsdale, Arizona, finished T9. Mercedes-Benz Championship: Finished T10 at the Mercedes-Benz Championship to start the season. Led briefly during the first round, but cracked the head on his driver while teeing off on the par-4 17th and finished double bogey, bogey.

2007 Season

Stellar first season on TOUR, which included his first victory and a trip to the TOUR Championship at the end of the PGA TOUR Playoffs for the FedExCup. Voted PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year.

THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola: Became just the 15th rookie to qualify for THE TOUR Championship. He finished T29 at East Lake GC and 20th overall in final FedExCup standings.

Became just the 15th rookie to qualify for THE TOUR Championship. He finished T29 at East Lake GC and 20th overall in final FedExCup standings. Wyndham Championship: Sank a 32-foot birdie putt on the 71st hole in regulation for a final-round 63 and collected his first PGA TOUR title at the Wyndham Championship, the last FedExCup Regular Season event. Finished 22-under par, two strokes ahead of Tim Petrovic, Billy Mayfair and third-round leader Jeff Overton. Moved to ninth on the FedExCup points list entering the FedExCup playoffs.

Sank a 32-foot birdie putt on the 71st hole in regulation for a final-round 63 and collected his first PGA TOUR title at the Wyndham Championship, the last FedExCup Regular Season event. Finished 22-under par, two strokes ahead of Tim Petrovic, Billy Mayfair and third-round leader Jeff Overton. Moved to ninth on the FedExCup points list entering the FedExCup playoffs. Buick Invitational: In third start as a member, rookie tied the Torrey Pines North Course record with an 11-under-par 61 in the first round of the Buick Invitational. The 9-under-par 27 on his first nine holes (Nos. 10-18) tied the PGA TOUR record for most strokes under par for nine holes (Billy Mayfair, 2001 Buick Open; and Robert Gamez, 2004 Bob Hope Chrysler Classic). Also held the second-round lead and shared the 54-hole lead with Andrew Buckle. Finished solo-third, three strokes behind Tiger Woods.

2006 Season

Finished ninth on the Korn Ferry Tour money list. Three top-10s included two firsts and a second.

Permian Basin Charity Golf Classic: After missing the cut in early August at the Cox Classic, had to sit out five tournaments due to a broken collarbone suffered after tripping over a tree root. Comeback was complete with his second win of the season at the Permian Basin Charity Golf Classic, finishing at 16-under-par 272 and defeating Aron Price on the first playoff hole, with a 15-foot birdie putt. Made the identical putt on the final hole of regulation to set up the extra session.

After missing the cut in early August at the Cox Classic, had to sit out five tournaments due to a broken collarbone suffered after tripping over a tree root. Comeback was complete with his second win of the season at the Permian Basin Charity Golf Classic, finishing at 16-under-par 272 and defeating Aron Price on the first playoff hole, with a 15-foot birdie putt. Made the identical putt on the final hole of regulation to set up the extra session. Scholarship America Showdown at Somerby: Had his first career victory at the Scholarship America Showdown, where he birdied the second extra hole to defeat Jeff Quinney. Both playoff appearances were set up by eagles on the final hole of regulation.

Had his first career victory at the Scholarship America Showdown, where he birdied the second extra hole to defeat Jeff Quinney. Both playoff appearances were set up by eagles on the final hole of regulation. Chattanooga Classic: Runner-up came first at the Chattanooga Classic in June, where he lost playoff to Kyle Reifers. Opened with a career-best, 10-under 62.

2005 Season

Finished 45th on the Korn Ferry Tour money list for a second consecutive season. Did have four top-10s, with three of them coming in the first four weeks of the season, at the Jacob's Creek Open (T6), the ING New Zealand PGA Championship (T5) and the Chitimacha Louisiana Open (T7).

2004 Season

Was 45th on the Korn Ferry Tour money list. Finished second at the Price Cutter Charity Championship in his second career start on that Tour.

EDS Byron Nelson Championship: The best finish among his season starts on TOUR was a T27 at the EDS Byron Nelson Championship.

The best finish among his season starts on TOUR was a T27 at the EDS Byron Nelson Championship. Masters Tournament: Finished T41 at the Masters Tournament as an amateur. Turned pro soon after.

Amateur Highlights