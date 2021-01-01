Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Top 125 in 2019-20 FedExCup standings (thru 2020-21)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 2012

PGA TOUR Victories (2)

2014 John Deere Classic

John Deere Classic 2017 Wells Fargo Championship

National Teams

2005, 2009 Walker Cup

2006, 2007 Arnold Palmer Cup

Personal

Golf is the only thing he does left-handed.

Biggest thrill outside golf is bow hunting.

Always uses a quarter to mark his ball.

Follows all Atlanta pro teams and the Georgia Bulldogs.

All family members are world-class scuba divers and spear fishers.

Special Interests

Hunting, fishing, outdoors

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

THE PLAYERS Championship: Finished T3 at THE PLAYERS Championship, his best result on TOUR since the 2019 A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier (T3). Led the field in Strokes Gained: Putting (1.820 per round).

Career Highlights

2021 Season

THE PLAYERS Championship: Finished T3 at THE PLAYERS Championship, his best result on TOUR since the 2019 A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier (T3). Led the field in Strokes Gained: Putting (1.820 per round).

2020 Season

Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the ninth consecutive season, advancing to the BMW Championship for the seventh time and finishing the season No. 37 in the FedExCup standings. Recorded one top-10, a T3 in the season-opening A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, and made the cut in 17 of 22 starts. Hit 38 consecutive greens in regulation during The RSM Classic, the longest stretch of any player on TOUR since the 2016-17 season.

A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier: Finished T3 and seven strokes behind champion Joaquin Niemann at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier. Marked best finish on TOUR since the 2018 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2019 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the eighth time in his eighth season on the PGA TOUR, finishing at No. 88 in the FedExCup standings. Claimed four top-10s and made 16 cuts in 29 starts.

Wyndham Championship: Finished T6 at the Wyndham Championship, recording four scores of 67 or better for the first time in his career (67-65-66-66).

Finished T6 at the Wyndham Championship, recording four scores of 67 or better for the first time in his career (67-65-66-66). THE PLAYERS Championship: Highlighted by an opening-round 66, finished T8 at THE PLAYERS Championship, his first top-10 of the season.

2018 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the seventh straight season, finishing at No. 48 in the FedExCup standings. Missed three cuts in 25 starts while amassing eight top-10 finishes, highlighted by a third-place showing at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Opened the season with five consecutive top-10s.

Travelers Championship: With opening rounds of 64-66 at the Travelers Championship, held the 36-hole lead at 10-under before finishing T6. Earned his second top-10 in eight starts at the event (T6/2018, 3rd/2015).

With opening rounds of 64-66 at the Travelers Championship, held the 36-hole lead at 10-under before finishing T6. Earned his second top-10 in eight starts at the event (T6/2018, 3rd/2015). World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: Was defeated by Bubba Watson in the round of 16 at his first World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play. Among the players making their debuts at the event, was one of two that advanced from group play (Cameron Smith).

Was defeated by Bubba Watson in the round of 16 at his first World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play. Among the players making their debuts at the event, was one of two that advanced from group play (Cameron Smith). World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship: Finished T5 in his tournament debut at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship. Marked his second career top-10 in a WGC event in just his third start. Ranked No. 1 in Putts Made Distance category for the week with 401 feet.

Finished T5 in his tournament debut at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship. Marked his second career top-10 in a WGC event in just his third start. Ranked No. 1 in Putts Made Distance category for the week with 401 feet. Sony Open in Hawaii: Shot a final-round 70 to finish T4 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, just two strokes shy of the Patton Kizzire-James Hahn playoff. The result at Waialae gave him five top-10s and four top-five finishes in five starts on the season. Made his 186th start on the PGA TOUR since the beginning of the 2012 season, more than any other player in that time. Was his best finish in seven starts at the Sony Open, with matching T13 finishes in 2015 and 2016 his previous best outings.

Shot a final-round 70 to finish T4 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, just two strokes shy of the Patton Kizzire-James Hahn playoff. The result at Waialae gave him five top-10s and four top-five finishes in five starts on the season. Made his 186th start on the PGA TOUR since the beginning of the 2012 season, more than any other player in that time. Was his best finish in seven starts at the Sony Open, with matching T13 finishes in 2015 and 2016 his previous best outings. Sentry Tournament of Champions: Finished third at the Sentry Tournament of Champions after entering the final round trailing eventual-winner Dustin Johnson by two shots. Was his fourth top-10 finish in four starts to begin the season. Held a share of the 36-hole lead with Marc Leishman, the second lead/co-lead through 36 holes in his PGA TOUR career (2017 U.S. Open/T2 finish).

Finished third at the Sentry Tournament of Champions after entering the final round trailing eventual-winner Dustin Johnson by two shots. Was his fourth top-10 finish in four starts to begin the season. Held a share of the 36-hole lead with Marc Leishman, the second lead/co-lead through 36 holes in his PGA TOUR career (2017 U.S. Open/T2 finish). The RSM Classic: St. Simons Island resident fired a 5-under 65 in the final round to finish T4, his second top-10 in six starts at The RSM Classic (T10/2014). Had missed the cut the last two years in 2015 and 2016. Of the eight former University of Georgia golfers in the field, was one of three to finish tied for fourth, joining Kevin Kisner and Chris Kirk.

St. Simons Island resident fired a 5-under 65 in the final round to finish T4, his second top-10 in six starts at The RSM Classic (T10/2014). Had missed the cut the last two years in 2015 and 2016. Of the eight former University of Georgia golfers in the field, was one of three to finish tied for fourth, joining Kevin Kisner and Chris Kirk. World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: Opened with three rounds below par at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions and ended up with a solo-eighth finish.

Opened with three rounds below par at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions and ended up with a solo-eighth finish. THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES: Finished T5 at THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES after four scores of even-par or better, including a first-round 4-under 68.

2017 Season

Collected seven top-10 finishes in 26 starts through the Wyndham Championship, highlighted by his second career PGA TOUR victory at the Wells Fargo Championship. Advanced to each of the four FedExCup Playoffs events for the first time, before ending his season ranked a career-best 25th in the FedExCup standings.

TOUR Championship: Advanced to the TOUR Championship for the first time, where he posted scores of 72-70-71-70--283 (+3) to finish T24 and end his season ranked a career-best 25th in the FedExCup standings.

Advanced to the TOUR Championship for the first time, where he posted scores of 72-70-71-70--283 (+3) to finish T24 and end his season ranked a career-best 25th in the FedExCup standings. John Deere Classic: After making the cut on the number after round two, the 2014 John Deere Classic winner followed an 8-under 63 in round three with a 67 in Sunday's final round to finish T10 with J.J. Henry at 14-under 270. Opened the final round birdie-eagle en route to the 67.

After making the cut on the number after round two, the 2014 John Deere Classic winner followed an 8-under 63 in round three with a 67 in Sunday's final round to finish T10 with J.J. Henry at 14-under 270. Opened the final round birdie-eagle en route to the 67. U.S. Open: Shared the 36-hole lead with Paul Casey, Hideki Matsuyama and Tommy Fleetwood at the U.S. Open. Also held the solo 54-hole lead at 12-under before recording a final-round 72 at Erin Hills to finish T2. Was seeking to become the first left-hander to win the U.S. Open, the only major championship without a left-handed winner.

Shared the 36-hole lead with Paul Casey, Hideki Matsuyama and Tommy Fleetwood at the U.S. Open. Also held the solo 54-hole lead at 12-under before recording a final-round 72 at Erin Hills to finish T2. Was seeking to become the first left-hander to win the U.S. Open, the only major championship without a left-handed winner. DEAN & DELUCA Invitational: Closed with a 5-under 65 to finish T7 at the DEAN & DELUCA Invitational, four strokes behind champion and fellow Georgia Bulldog Kevin Kisner. Marked his 10th top-25 finish in 19 starts during the season, tying his record high from the 2015-16 Season. After missing the cut in his first start at Colonial, has since reeled off four top-30 finishes at the event, led by his T7 in 2017 and T10 in 2015.

Closed with a 5-under 65 to finish T7 at the DEAN & DELUCA Invitational, four strokes behind champion and fellow Georgia Bulldog Kevin Kisner. Marked his 10th top-25 finish in 19 starts during the season, tying his record high from the 2015-16 Season. After missing the cut in his first start at Colonial, has since reeled off four top-30 finishes at the event, led by his T7 in 2017 and T10 in 2015. Wells Fargo Championship: Beginning the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship two strokes back, birdied the 71st and 72nd holes to claim his second career PGA TOUR win in his 172nd career PGA TOUR start at the age of 30 years, 3 months, 18 days. Sealed with a 28'4" birdie putt on 18, won by a stroke over Dustin Johnson and Pat Perez. Became the sixth left-handed player to capture multiple wins on the PGA TOUR.

Beginning the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship two strokes back, birdied the 71st and 72nd holes to claim his second career PGA TOUR win in his 172nd career PGA TOUR start at the age of 30 years, 3 months, 18 days. Sealed with a 28'4" birdie putt on 18, won by a stroke over Dustin Johnson and Pat Perez. Became the sixth left-handed player to capture multiple wins on the PGA TOUR. RBC Heritage: Finished T9 at the RBC Heritage, four strokes behind champion Wesley Bryan. Marked his seventh top-25 finish of the season.

Finished T9 at the RBC Heritage, four strokes behind champion Wesley Bryan. Marked his seventh top-25 finish of the season. Farmers Insurance Open: At the Farmers Insurance Open, overcame a 1-over 73 in round three with a 4-under 68 in the final round, highlighted by an eagle-3 at the 72nd hole. Had just two feet for the eagle at the last hole after lacing a 3-wood from 240 yards. Finished at 8-under 280 with four others at T9.

At the Farmers Insurance Open, overcame a 1-over 73 in round three with a 4-under 68 in the final round, highlighted by an eagle-3 at the 72nd hole. Had just two feet for the eagle at the last hole after lacing a 3-wood from 240 yards. Finished at 8-under 280 with four others at T9. CareerBuilder Challenge: Three days after his 30th birthday on January 19, posted a 3-under 69 in the final round of the CareerBuilder Challenge to finish T3 with Bud Cauley at 18-under 270. Made eight birdies and one bogey on the PGA WEST Stadium Course in round two to post a 7-under 65, his low round of the week. Playing in the penultimate group, waited on the green to congratulate fellow University of Georgia alum Hudson Swafford on his win.

2016 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the fifth consecutive season, making it through the first three Playoffs events before ending the season at No. 53 in the final standings. Season included a career-best 10 top-25 finishes.

BMW Championship: T13 at the BMW Championship.

T13 at the BMW Championship. RBC Canadian Open: One of three players (Geoff Ogilvy, George Coetzee) to shoot final-round 9-under 63 at RBC Canadian Open, finishing T23.

One of three players (Geoff Ogilvy, George Coetzee) to shoot final-round 9-under 63 at RBC Canadian Open, finishing T23. Barbasol Championship: Shot four rounds of 68 or better on the way to his second (and final) top-10 of the season with a T8 finish at the Barbasol Championship.

Shot four rounds of 68 or better on the way to his second (and final) top-10 of the season with a T8 finish at the Barbasol Championship. CIMB Classic: Used a second-round 9-under 63 to finish T7 at the CIMB Classic in Malaysia, his first top-10 of the season.

2015 Season

Claimed seven top-25 finishes in 26 starts through the Wyndham Championship to earn a berth into the FedExCup Playoffs for a fourth consecutive season. Made it through the BMW Championship, the third of four events in the Playoffs. Season ended outside Chicago, where he was ranked No. 57 in the FedExCup standings.

The Barclays: Playing in the final round of The Barclays, became the third player in PGA TOUR history to record two aces in one round, joining Yusaku Miyazato at the 2006 Barracuda Championship and Bill Whedon at the 1955 Insurance City Open. The former University of Georgia Bulldog aced the par-3 third hole with a 7-iron from 183 yards and the par-3 14th hole with a 4-iron from 218 yards. His aces were the 40th and 41st of the PGA TOUR season. Concluded with a final-round 2-under 68, finishing T30 at 2-under.

Playing in the final round of The Barclays, became the third player in PGA TOUR history to record two aces in one round, joining Yusaku Miyazato at the 2006 Barracuda Championship and Bill Whedon at the 1955 Insurance City Open. The former University of Georgia Bulldog aced the par-3 third hole with a 7-iron from 183 yards and the par-3 14th hole with a 4-iron from 218 yards. His aces were the 40th and 41st of the PGA TOUR season. Concluded with a final-round 2-under 68, finishing T30 at 2-under. Travelers Championship: Finished third at the Travelers Championship, just one shot out of the Bubba Watson-Paul Casey playoff. Held the third-round lead before closing with a 69. First top-10 at the Travelers Championship in his fifth start.

Finished third at the Travelers Championship, just one shot out of the Bubba Watson-Paul Casey playoff. Held the third-round lead before closing with a 69. First top-10 at the Travelers Championship in his fifth start. Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: Two weeks after recording his first top-10 of the season with a T8 at THE PLAYERS Championship, finished T10 in his third career Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial start (T30 in 2014 his only other made cut). Posted four rounds in the 60s to post a T10, three strokes behind champion Chris Kirk.

2014 Season

Among 23 made cuts in 32 starts was his first career PGA TOUR title. In addition to his John Deere Classic victory, collected five additional top-10 finishes and made it to the FedExCup Playoffs for a third consecutive season. Ended his season ranked No. 36 in the FedExCup standings

BMW Championship: T43 at the BMW Championship to end his season ranked No. 36 in the FedExCup standings.

T43 at the BMW Championship to end his season ranked No. 36 in the FedExCup standings. John Deere Classic: At the John Deere Classic, held off local favorite and St. Simons Island, Ga., neighbor Zach Johnson to claim his first career PGA TOUR win. Opened with an 8-under 63, which he followed with rounds of 68-65-66 to claim a one-stroke win over the Cedar Rapids native and 2012 champion. On the seventh hole in the first round, his caddie withdrew due to dehydration and was unable to proceed. He replaced his caddie for the remainder of the round with the girls' golf coach for nearby Allamen Catholic High School, who was watching in the gallery. With the win, he became the 10th first-time winner of the season on the PGA TOUR and 20th at the John Deere Classic. He also became the sixth former University of Georgia Bulldog to win on TOUR in 2014. His win made him the first left-handed player to win the event since Sam Adams in 1973. The win also awarded him the final spot into the following week's Open Championship at Royal Liverpool.

At the John Deere Classic, held off local favorite and St. Simons Island, Ga., neighbor Zach Johnson to claim his first career PGA TOUR win. Opened with an 8-under 63, which he followed with rounds of 68-65-66 to claim a one-stroke win over the Cedar Rapids native and 2012 champion. On the seventh hole in the first round, his caddie withdrew due to dehydration and was unable to proceed. He replaced his caddie for the remainder of the round with the girls' golf coach for nearby Allamen Catholic High School, who was watching in the gallery. With the win, he became the 10th first-time winner of the season on the PGA TOUR and 20th at the John Deere Classic. He also became the sixth former University of Georgia Bulldog to win on TOUR in 2014. His win made him the first left-handed player to win the event since Sam Adams in 1973. The win also awarded him the final spot into the following week's Open Championship at Royal Liverpool. FedEx St. Jude Classic: Thanks to a bogey-free, 5-under 65 in the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Classic, claimed a T6, with four others. His bogey-free score was one of just seven all week at TPC Southwind amidst stopping and starting all week due to thunderstorms.

Thanks to a bogey-free, 5-under 65 in the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Classic, claimed a T6, with four others. His bogey-free score was one of just seven all week at TPC Southwind amidst stopping and starting all week due to thunderstorms. RBC Heritage: Local favorite finished T7 at the RBC Heritage, his first top-10 in five starts at the event and a career-high fourth top-10 of the season. A second-round, even-par 71 and three additional rounds of 2-under 69 left him five strokes behind champion Matt Kuchar.

Local favorite finished T7 at the RBC Heritage, his first top-10 in five starts at the event and a career-high fourth top-10 of the season. A second-round, even-par 71 and three additional rounds of 2-under 69 left him five strokes behind champion Matt Kuchar. Northern Trust Open: Finished T3 in his second start at the Northern Trust Open (T51 in 2013). Missed his last two cuts coming into the Northern Trust Open.

Finished T3 in his second start at the Northern Trust Open (T51 in 2013). Missed his last two cuts coming into the Northern Trust Open. The McGladrey Classic: Came back two starts later with a T10 finish in his hometown event, The McGladrey Classic. Week included first- and final-round, 3-under 67s.

Came back two starts later with a T10 finish in his hometown event, The McGladrey Classic. Week included first- and final-round, 3-under 67s. Frys.com Open: Despite a 3-over 74 in the second round, bookend, 6-under 65s led to a T7 finish at the season-opening Frys.com Open, four strokes behind winner Jimmy Walker.

2013 Season

Made 15 of 29 TOUR cuts, with two top-10s. Finished No. 94 in the final FedExCup standings.

Wyndham Championship: Finished T3 at the Wyndham Championship, just two strokes out of the playoff. Both top -10s during the campaign came in North Carolina.

Finished T3 at the Wyndham Championship, just two strokes out of the playoff. Both top -10s during the campaign came in North Carolina. Wells Fargo Championship: Finished T10 at the Wells Fargo Championship in his second start at the event.

2012 Season

Recorded his first top-10 finish of the career at The Barclays, jumping from No. 97 to No. 41 in the FedExCup standings. Fell 10 spots in the standings the following week after the Deutsche Bank Championship, but still earned a spot in the BMW Championship field.

CIMB Classic: Enjoyed an opening-round 64 on way to a T10 at the CIMB Classic in Malaysia in October.

Enjoyed an opening-round 64 on way to a T10 at the CIMB Classic in Malaysia in October. Deutsche Bank Championship: T74 finish at the Deutsche Bank Championship, but still earned a spot in the BMW Championship.

T74 finish at the Deutsche Bank Championship, but still earned a spot in the BMW Championship. The Barclays: Recorded his first top-10 finish of his career with a T5 at The Barclays, jumping from No. 97 to No. 41 in the FedExCup standings.

2011 Season

Made the cut in two of three starts on the Korn Ferry Tour. Played mainly on the eGolf Tour, finishing 10th on that Tour's money list, with a runner-up finish and two other third-place performances.

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: In December, finished T8 at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament at PGA West in Palm Springs, Calif., to earn fully exempt, rookie status on TOUR in 2012.

In December, finished T8 at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament at PGA West in Palm Springs, Calif., to earn fully exempt, rookie status on TOUR in 2012. South Georgia Classic Pres'd by First State Bank and Trust Company: A T24 at the South Georgia Classic was his best finish.

2010 Season

Made three Korn Ferry Tour starts. Earned his first professional title, winning the Manor Classic on the eGolf Tour. Defeated Jason Kokrak and Drew Weaver by three strokes at the Alpharetta, Ga., tournament. Made 13 of 14 cuts on that circuit and finished third on the money list.

Wyndham Championship: Made his first PGA TOUR start as a professional, opening with a 68 at the Wyndham Championship before dropping to an even-par 72 in the second round to miss the cut.

Made his first PGA TOUR start as a professional, opening with a 68 at the Wyndham Championship before dropping to an even-par 72 in the second round to miss the cut. Stadion Classic at UGA: His best Korn Ferry Tour finish of the season was a T18 at the Stadion Cassic played on his home college course at UGA.

2006 Season

Verizon Heritage: He missed the cut at the 2006 Verizon Heritage, his last PGA TOUR event as an amateur.

2004 Season

Buick Championship: Made it to the weekend on the PGA TOUR for the first time when he T71 at the Buick Championship outside Hartford, Conn., as an amateur. After opening with a 1-over 73, he shot a second-round 67 at TPC River Highlands.

Made it to the weekend on the PGA TOUR for the first time when he T71 at the Buick Championship outside Hartford, Conn., as an amateur. After opening with a 1-over 73, he shot a second-round 67 at TPC River Highlands. MCI Heritage: Made his PGA TOUR debut, playing as an amateur in the 2004 MCI Heritage on Hilton Head Island in his native South Carolina. He missed the cut.

Amateur Highlights