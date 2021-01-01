×
Peter Cooke
Peter Cooke

Peter Cooke

Australia
on
off
Metric
5  ft, 7  in
170 cm
Height
156 lbs
71 kg
Weight
36
AGE
2008
Turned Pro
Adelaide, Australia
Birthplace
5  ft, 7  in
170 cm
Height
156 lbs
71 kg
Weight
36
AGE
2008
Turned Pro
Adelaide, Australia
Birthplace
Peter Cooke

Full Name

5  ft, 7  in

170 cm

Height

156 lbs

71 kg

Weight

February 18, 1985

Birthday

36

AGE

Adelaide, Australia

Birthplace

Adelaide, Australia

Residence

Single

Family

2008

Turned Pro

$267,512

Career Earnings

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR China: 2014

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2016 Season

  • Yulongwan Yunnan Open: Had his best performance of the season, at the Yulongwan Yunnan Open in early September. At Yulongwan GC in Kunming, opened 69-62-68 to sit in sixth place, five shots off the lead with 18 holes to play. His 62 was the second-lowest round this season, bettered only by Alex Kang's 61 at the Cadillac Championship. In three previous appearances in China this season, he had made two of three cuts, a T38 at the United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open his top outing.

2015 Season

Finished 23rd on the final Order of Merit, appearing in all seven tournaments, with three top-10s.

  • Lanhai Open: Picked up his third consecutive top-five finish of the campaign when he T5 at the Lanhai Open in late-May. Stumbled badly out of the gate, shooting a first-round 78. Was 9-under after that, mainly on the strength of a final-round 66 at Lanhai International GC, which left him tied with Eugene Wong.
  • Fiji International: Only other top-20 came at the Fiji International in Suva in mid-August, a T15.
  • United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open: Moved into contention at the United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open in late-May when he shot a 6-under 66 in the third round. Moved from a tie for 25th when the day began into a tie for fifth. On his fourth shot of the day, after making birdie at the par-4 opening hole, made a hole-in-one. On Sunday, couldn't keep his momentum going and could only muster a 1-under 71, good enough for a solo-fourth finish, six strokes behind winner Shin.
  • NSW PGA Championship: Had four under-par rounds at the New South Wales PGA Championship on the PGA Tour of Australasia in mid-December, finishing T8 with David McKenzie and Christopher Wood, four shots behind winner Jarryd Felton.
  • The Eternal Courtyard Open: Made his Ping An Bank China Tour – PGA TOUR China Series' debut a successful one, finishing T3 at The Eternal Courtyard Open. During difficult and windy conditions in the first round at St. Andrews GC in Zhengzhou, shot a 6-over 78. Strung together three par-or-better rounds after that (72-69-66) to tie with Yi Cao and David Lutterus.
  • China QT #1-CTS Tycoon Shenzhen: Was the runner-up at the First Global Qualifying Tournament to medalist Justin Shin, earning full playing privileges in the process. Three of his four rounds at CTS Tycoon GC were under par.

2014 Season

  • Nanshan NSW PGA Championship: A month later, strung together four rounds in the 60s at the Nanshan New South Wales PGA Championship, finishing T7.
  • WA PGA Championship: Made a run at victory in early November at the Western Australian PGA Championship. Was tied for second through 36 holes, two shots behind Chris Gaunt. Dropped to four shots back and a tie for fourth with a round to play. Even though he was a stroke worse than Saturday, shooting a final-round 71, moved into a T2 with Gaunt, a shot behind winner Ryan Lynch.

2013 Season

Enjoyed a pair of T14s early and then late in his season.

  • Australian PGA Championship: In mid-December, was again T14, at the Australian PGA Championship, thanks to weekend rounds of 67-70.
  • NZ PGA Pro-AM Championship: In March, finished T14 at the New Zealand PGA Pro-Am Championship on the strength of four under-par rounds (70-69-68-70).

2012 Season

Made five cuts in seven PGA Tour of Australasia appearances.

  • Nanshan China Masters: On the OneAsia Tour, in his lone start, finished T45 at the Nanshan China Masters.
  • Adroit Insurance Group Victorian PGA Championship: Added a T25 at the Victorian PGA Championship in his first start of the year, his only other top-25.
  • NZ PGA Pro-AM Championship: Was T14 at the New Zealand PGA Pro-Am Championship his top finish.

2011 Season

  • BMW New Zealand Open: Had a top-25 effort on the PGA Tour of Australasia, a T25 at the BMW New Zealand Open.
  • Kolon Korea Open: On the Asian Tour, only a second-round 76 kept him contending at the Kolon Korea Open. Began with a 72 and then added weekend rounds of 69-72 to T14.

2010 Season

  • Australian Open: On the PGA Tour of Australasia, top outing was a T52 at the Australian Open.
  • Worldwide Selangor Masters: Best Asian Tour performance was at the Worldwide Selangor Masters, a T40, in August.

2009 Season

  • Indonesian President Invitational: Was T25 in July at the Indonesian President Invitational.
  • Mercuries Taiwan Masters: Was T16 in October at the Mercuries Taiwan Masters.
  • Black Mountain Masters: In his second start of the Asian Tour year, opened with a 67 then fired three consecutive 70s at the Black Mountain Masters to T8. Had two additional top-25s during the year.

2008 Season

  • SAIL Open Golf Championship at Jaypee Greens: Best Asian Tour finish came in his first start of the campaign, a T22 at the SAIL Open Golf Championship, opening with a 67.