Career Highlights
2016 Season
Yulongwan Yunnan Open: Had his best performance of the season, at the Yulongwan Yunnan Open in early September. At Yulongwan GC in Kunming, opened 69-62-68 to sit in sixth place, five shots off the lead with 18 holes to play. His 62 was the second-lowest round this season, bettered only by Alex Kang's 61 at the Cadillac Championship. In three previous appearances in China this season, he had made two of three cuts, a T38 at the United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open his top outing.
2015 Season
Finished 23rd on the final Order of Merit, appearing in all seven tournaments, with three top-10s.
Lanhai Open: Picked up his third consecutive top-five finish of the campaign when he T5 at the Lanhai Open in late-May. Stumbled badly out of the gate, shooting a first-round 78. Was 9-under after that, mainly on the strength of a final-round 66 at Lanhai International GC, which left him tied with Eugene Wong.
Fiji International: Only other top-20 came at the Fiji International in Suva in mid-August, a T15.
United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open: Moved into contention at the United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open in late-May when he shot a 6-under 66 in the third round. Moved from a tie for 25th when the day began into a tie for fifth. On his fourth shot of the day, after making birdie at the par-4 opening hole, made a hole-in-one. On Sunday, couldn't keep his momentum going and could only muster a 1-under 71, good enough for a solo-fourth finish, six strokes behind winner Shin.
NSW PGA Championship: Had four under-par rounds at the New South Wales PGA Championship on the PGA Tour of Australasia in mid-December, finishing T8 with David McKenzie and Christopher Wood, four shots behind winner Jarryd Felton.
The Eternal Courtyard Open: Made his Ping An Bank China Tour – PGA TOUR China Series' debut a successful one, finishing T3 at The Eternal Courtyard Open. During difficult and windy conditions in the first round at St. Andrews GC in Zhengzhou, shot a 6-over 78. Strung together three par-or-better rounds after that (72-69-66) to tie with Yi Cao and David Lutterus.
China QT #1-CTS Tycoon Shenzhen: Was the runner-up at the First Global Qualifying Tournament to medalist Justin Shin, earning full playing privileges in the process. Three of his four rounds at CTS Tycoon GC were under par.
2014 Season
Nanshan NSW PGA Championship: A month later, strung together four rounds in the 60s at the Nanshan New South Wales PGA Championship, finishing T7.
WA PGA Championship: Made a run at victory in early November at the Western Australian PGA Championship. Was tied for second through 36 holes, two shots behind Chris Gaunt. Dropped to four shots back and a tie for fourth with a round to play. Even though he was a stroke worse than Saturday, shooting a final-round 71, moved into a T2 with Gaunt, a shot behind winner Ryan Lynch.
2013 Season
Enjoyed a pair of T14s early and then late in his season.
Australian PGA Championship: In mid-December, was again T14, at the Australian PGA Championship, thanks to weekend rounds of 67-70.
NZ PGA Pro-AM Championship: In March, finished T14 at the New Zealand PGA Pro-Am Championship on the strength of four under-par rounds (70-69-68-70).
2012 Season
Made five cuts in seven PGA Tour of Australasia appearances.
Nanshan China Masters: On the OneAsia Tour, in his lone start, finished T45 at the Nanshan China Masters.
Adroit Insurance Group Victorian PGA Championship: Added a T25 at the Victorian PGA Championship in his first start of the year, his only other top-25.
NZ PGA Pro-AM Championship: Was T14 at the New Zealand PGA Pro-Am Championship his top finish.
2011 Season
BMW New Zealand Open: Had a top-25 effort on the PGA Tour of Australasia, a T25 at the BMW New Zealand Open.
Kolon Korea Open: On the Asian Tour, only a second-round 76 kept him contending at the Kolon Korea Open. Began with a 72 and then added weekend rounds of 69-72 to T14.
2010 Season
Australian Open: On the PGA Tour of Australasia, top outing was a T52 at the Australian Open.
Worldwide Selangor Masters: Best Asian Tour performance was at the Worldwide Selangor Masters, a T40, in August.
2009 Season
Indonesian President Invitational: Was T25 in July at the Indonesian President Invitational.
Mercuries Taiwan Masters: Was T16 in October at the Mercuries Taiwan Masters.
Black Mountain Masters: In his second start of the Asian Tour year, opened with a 67 then fired three consecutive 70s at the Black Mountain Masters to T8. Had two additional top-25s during the year.
2008 Season
SAIL Open Golf Championship at Jaypee Greens: Best Asian Tour finish came in his first start of the campaign, a T22 at the SAIL Open Golf Championship, opening with a 67.