Exempt status
PGA TOUR: Tournament winner (thru 2020-21)
JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR: 2012
Korn Ferry Tour: 2016
PGA TOUR Victories (2)
- 2012 The Greenbrier Classic
- 2018 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)
- 2011 South Georgia Classic Pres'd by First State Bank and Trust Company, Soboba Golf Classic
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (1-0)
2012 Defeated Troy Kelly, The Greenbrier Classic
KORN FERRY TOUR (1-0)
2011 Defeated Miguel Angel Carballo, Andres Gonzales, Soboba Golf Classic
Personal
- Father got him started in the game at age 2.
- Lists hunting and fishing among his hobbies.
- Did not grow up with formal lessons. Developed his game by playing with his father, Ted, who was a golf-course maintenance worker. Is a natural righthander but would flip the clubs over and swing left-handed to mirror his father.
- Turned pro right out of high school and worked in the cart barn at Lake Diamond Golf and Country Club in Ocala, Florida, to save money for the Florida-based Moonlight Tour.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2018 Season
Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the third time and first since 2013. Ended his season at a career-best No. 65 in the FedExCup following the BMW Championship. Second PGA TOUR victory, at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, was his lone top-10 result and the highlight of a season where he made 15 cuts in 28 starts, including four top-25s.
BMW Championship: Advanced to the third FedExCup Playoffs event, the BMW Championship, for the first time in his career. Finished T35 at Aronimink Golf Club and ended his season at No. 65 in the FedExCup standings.
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: After a career-low third-round 62 at Monterey Peninsula Country Club, shot a 69 in the final round to win the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am by three strokes over Phil Mickelson, Chez Reavie, Jason Day and Dustin Johnson. Earned his second PGA TOUR victory (2012 The Greenbrier Classic) in his 84th start at the age of 34 years, 3 months, 2 days, moving from No. 117 to No. 15 in the FedExCup standings. With 24 birdies on the week, established a personal-best for most birdies in a PGA TOUR event and became the first left-handed player to win on TOUR since Brian Harman at the 2017 Wells Fargo Championship. In addition, joined four-time AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am champion Phil Mickelson as the only left-handed winners in the event's history. Victory came in his fourth start in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, but first since 2014 (MC). Previous-best finish at Pebble Beach was T16 in 2013, where he was tied for the lead through 36 holes. Returned to the winner's circle on the PGA TOUR for the first time since sustaining an ankle injury in July 2014 that required surgery and forced him to miss the remainder of the 2013-14 season.
The RSM Classic: With his first hole-in-one on the PGA TOUR, aced No. 6 during the final round of the 2017 RSM Classic with an 8-iron from 180 yards, marking the third hole-in-one in tournament history and the second on the sixth hole (Will Mackenzie/2015/R3). For the ace, a $10,000 donation to the Davis Love Foundation was made on his behalf. Finished T13.
2017 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 22 starts, two runner-ups and 15 cuts made. Was 10th in the final priority-ranking order. Secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2017-18 season with a 14th-place finish on the 2017 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season money list.
Lincoln Land Charity Championship: Birdied the 72nd hole of the Lincoln Land Charity Championship for a T5.
Rust-Oleum Championship: Locked up his PGA TOUR card with a solo runner-up finish at the Rust-Oleum Championship, his fourth top-10 of the season.
El Bosque Mexico Championship by Innova: Entered the final round of the El Bosque Mexico Championship tied for 10th and carded a Sunday-low 66 for a T3.
United Leasing & Finance Championship: Recorded his second top-10 of the season with a T6 finish at the United Leasing & Finance Championship, where he played in Sunday's penultimate grouping before closing with a 4-over 76.
Panama Claro Championship: Posted his first top-10 of 2017 with a T10 finish at the Panama Claro Championship.
2015 Season
Did not make a start during the season. Will have two events during the 2015-16 campaign to earn 127 FedExCup points or $326,004 as part of the Major Medical Extension, which would equal No. 125 from the 2013-14 FedExCup points' list or money list as he continued to rehab and recover from a broken ankle sustained in July 2014.
2014 Season
With nine made cuts in 24 starts, finished 154th in the FedExCup standings and missed the Playoffs for the first time.
RBC Canadian Open: Made last start of the season at the RBC Canadian Open in July after undergoing right-ankle surgery.
2013 Season
Sophomore season included 11 made cuts in 22 starts. Finished the season No. 105 in the FedExCup.
The Barclays: Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the second consecutive season, but his season ended with a missed cut at The Barclays.
The Greenbrier Classic: Making his title defense at The Greenbrier Classic, finished T6, four strokes behind tournament winner Jonas Blixt. Now owns eight rounds in the 60s in as many attempts at The Old White TPC.
Northern Trust Open: Finished T10 at the Northern Trust Open for his second career top-10 finish. Other top 10 was his win at the 2012 Greenbrier Classic.
AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Consecutive 67s led to a share of the 36-hole lead with Brandt Snedeker at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, his first lead after any round with the exception of leading at the conclusion of his win at the 2012 Greenbrier Classic. Went on to finish T16, his third top-30 finish of the year.
Waste Management Phoenix Open: Finished T24 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.
Hyundai Tournament of Champions: T26 at the Hyundai Tournament of Champions.
2012 Season
Advanced to the second FedExCup Playoffs event in rookie season, finishing No. 93 in the FedExCup standings. Also won twice on the Hooters Tour Pro Series, winning the Killearn Country Club Classic and the Harley-Davidson of Ocala Classic.
Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open Presented by Planters: Add yet another top 10 (T7) at the Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open to move past Mathew Goggin into the No. 2 spot on the money list with one event remaining. Would retain that position with a T12 finish at the season-ending event.
News Sentinel Open Presented by Pilot: Fired four rounds in the 60s at the News Sentinel Open to finish T3. Held the Sunday lead for seven holes, at 20-under, but suffered back-to-back bogeys on the back nine to finish at 18-under, two strokes shy of winner Kirk Triplett.
Price Cutter Charity Championship Presented by Dr Pepper: Was in contention at the Price Cutter Charity Championship and entered the final round three shots off the lead. His 5-under 67 gave him a T3 finish.
Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational: Final-round 65 helped him finish T6 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational.
The Greenbrier Classic: Entered the final round of The Greenbrier Classic trailing Webb Simpson by four strokes before a 6-under 64 (including a birdie-eagle finish) left him tied with Troy Kelly at 16-under 264. A birdie on the third playoff hole (the par-3 18th) gave him his first-career win. It was the third come-from-behind win in as many years at The Greenbrier Classic. By virtue of the victory, earned a spot in The Open Championship based on finishing among the top-two players on a cumulative money list that began at THE PLAYERS Championship and ran through The Greenbrier Classic. The win, which came in the second playoff in Greenbrier Classic history and eighth of the season, was the sixth this year by a first-time winner and the second by a rookie. Victory came despite entering the week coming off five consecutive missed cuts. Victory came at age 28 years, 7 months, 29 days, making him the 10th player in his 20s to win this year, with his title the 11th by that group. Previous-best finish on TOUR was a T13 at his season-opening Sony Open in Hawaii.
South Georgia Classic Presented by First State Bank and Trust Company: Earned his first career title with a three-stroke win at the South Georgia Classic. Became the first Monday qualifier to win on Tour since Kyle Reifers at the 2006 Chattanooga Classic. Posted a 7-under 65 in the third round to move into a tie for the 54-hole lead. Grabbed sole possession of the lead with three birdies on the front side and was well in front after adding another birdie at No. 11. Led the field in Birdies, with 23 over four rounds. Victory was also his first top-10 finish on Tour. It came in his first Tour start of the year and his 56th career Tour start. Had made only six cuts in previous 55 starts, dating to his initial year on Tour in 2004. Also became only the fifth lefthander to win a Korn Ferry Tour event and the first since Greg Chalmers captured the 2008 Henrico County Open.
Soboba Golf Classic Presented by Hub International: Second win came at the Soboba Golf Classic in September. Birdied the second hole of a playoff to defeat Andres Gonzales and Miguel Angel Carballo, who dropped out after a bogey on the first playoff hole. Missed a 12-foot eagle putt on the 72nd hole to win outright. Was tied for first in Greens in Regulation, hitting 53 of 72 for a 72.31 percent.
2011 Season
Finished No. 2 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list, earning his PGA TOUR card for the first time. Finished inside the top 25 in nine of 18 starts, with six top-10 finishes.
2010 Season
Made the cut in three of 11 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
Chattanooga Classic Presented by Black Creek: T11 at the Chattanooga Classic his season-best showing.
2009 Season
Was again the NGA Hooters Tour Player of the Year. Won three times. (Amelia Island Plantation Classic, Gold Strike Casino Golf Classic and Buffalo Run Casino Classic).
2007 Season
Made the cut in just three of 20 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
Movistar Panama Championship: T12 at the Movistar Panama Championship his lone top-25 finish.
2006 Season
Played on the NGA Hooters Tour and was named Player of the Year. He led that Tour's money list, with $102,609, becoming the first player to surpass $100,000 in single-season earnings. Made the cut in an impressive 16 of 17 tournaments, with seven top-five and 13 top-10 finishes. Earnings for the year topped $181,000.
Michelob Ultra Classic: Won the Michelob Ultra Classic.
-
Dothan Classic: One of two victories came at the Dothan Classic.
2004 Season
Was 0 for 24 in making cuts during his rookie Korn Ferry Tour season.
2002 Season
Played the Moonlight Tour in central Florida.
Amateur Highlights
- Won all-district honors three times in high school. His 137 is the second-lowest 36-hole score in Florida Junior Golf Association history, bettered only by David Gossett's 135 total in 1996.