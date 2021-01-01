|
Daniel Buchner
Full Name
Dan
Nickname
BUCK-ner
Pronunciation
5 ft, 10 in
178 cm
Height
150 lbs
68 kg
Weight
June 30, 1973
Birthday
48
AGE
White Plains, New York
Birthplace
Seal Beach, California
Residence
Wife, Sandra
Family
University of California-Santa Barbara (1997, Philosophy)
College
1999
Turned Pro
$97,013
Career Earnings
Seal Beach, CA, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2015 Season
Played four events with two made cuts.
2014 Season
Made eight cuts in 11 starts.
2013 Season
Made six cuts in nine starts, including five top-25s and two top-10s.
2012 Season
2011 Season
Made 10 of 11 cuts on the Mackenzie Tour. Did not play on Tour.
2010 Season
Made the cut in four of 19 starts on Tour.
2009 Season
Made the cut in four of 19 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2006 Season
Made the cut in seven of 18 starts.
2004 Season
Made the cut in five of 15 starts during his rookie season, but finished outside the top 200 on the money list.
2002 Season
Leading money-winner on the Golden State Tour. Has won 10 times on that Tour during his career. Had played previously on the Golden State Tour and the Hooters Tour.