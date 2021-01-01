×
5  ft, 10  in
178 cm
Height
150 lbs
68 kg
Weight
48
AGE
1999
Turned Pro
University of California-Santa Barbara (1997, Philosophy)
College
White Plains, New York
Birthplace
Daniel Buchner

Full Name

Dan

Nickname

BUCK-ner

Pronunciation

5  ft, 10  in

178 cm

Height

150 lbs

68 kg

Weight

June 30, 1973

Birthday

48

AGE

White Plains, New York

Birthplace

Seal Beach, California

Residence

Wife, Sandra

Family

University of California-Santa Barbara (1997, Philosophy)

College

1999

Turned Pro

$97,013

Career Earnings

Seal Beach, CA, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2004
  • Forme Tour: 2011

Personal

  • Cites playing golf with his father and grandfather, as well as competing in Q-School Finals for the first time in 2003 as his biggest thrills in golf. Lists his dad and late grandfather Ed as his heroes.
  • His wife also serves as his personal trainer, and he credits her with helping him improve his driving distance.
  • Non-golf related jobs include working as a notary public for an escrow company.
  • Favorite golf course is Pebble Beach. Would most like to play Augusta National.
  • Never travels without his cell phone. Never travels without his collapsible fishing rod in his bag.
  • Favorite professional team is the New York Yankees. Favorite TV show is "Dexter," with Jerry Seinfeld his favorite entertainer. Favorite book is The Godfather. Favorite food is Chicken Adobo. Favorite athletes to watch are Tiger Woods, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Scottie Upshall and Shane O'Brien. New York City his favorite city. Enjoys vacationing in Costa Rica. Favorite musical groups are Wu-Tang Clan, Sublime and Led Zeppelin.
  • Bucket list includes winning on the PGA TOUR.
  • Lists meeting his wife, Sandra, as his biggest thrill outside golf.
  • Dream foursome would include a round with his dad, grandma Julie and grandpa Ed one more time.
  • Oldest clubs in his bag are Cleveland 588 sand wedges from 1990.
  • Member of the Korn Ferry Tour in 2004, 2006 and 2010.

Special Interests

  • Fishing

Career Highlights

2015 Season

Played four events with two made cuts.

  • PC Financial Open: Best showing, a T22, at the PC Financial Open in Vancouver came in May.

2014 Season

Made eight cuts in 11 starts.

  • Forces and Families Open: Best finish was a T5 at the inaugural Forces and Families Open, three strokes behind champion Greg Machtaler.

2013 Season

Made six cuts in nine starts, including five top-25s and two top-10s.

  • Dakota Dunes Open presented by SASKTEL: Season-best finish was a T5 at the Dakota Dunes Open, where he shot four rounds in the 60s.

2012 Season

  • ATB Financial Classic presented by TELUS: Made two cuts in three starts, with a season-best T12 finish at the ATB Financial Classic.

2011 Season

Made 10 of 11 cuts on the Mackenzie Tour. Did not play on Tour.

  • Mexican PGA Championship: Posted a T10 at the Mexican PGA Championship.

2010 Season

Made the cut in four of 19 starts on Tour.

  • Desert Dunes Classic: Missed the cut in his only start at the Desert Dunes Classic.
  • Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open: Best round of the year was a 64 in the opening round of the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open, where he went on to finish T11.

2009 Season

Made the cut in four of 19 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

  • Soboba Classic: In lone Korn Ferry Tour start, missed cut at the Soboba Classic.

2006 Season

Made the cut in seven of 18 starts.

  • Permian Basin Charity Golf Classic: Had a career-best T6 finish at the Permian Basin Charity Golf Classic. In Midland, Texas, opened with rounds of 68-68 to sit T2 and three behind leader Brandt Snedeker. Rounds of 73-67 on the weekend led to the top-10 finish.

2004 Season

Made the cut in five of 15 starts during his rookie season, but finished outside the top 200 on the money list.

  • Samsung Canadian PGA Championship: Best finish was a T30 at the Samsung Canadian PGA Championship.

2002 Season

Leading money-winner on the Golden State Tour. Has won 10 times on that Tour during his career. Had played previously on the Golden State Tour and the Hooters Tour.