|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Spencer Levin
Full Name
luh-VEEN
Pronunciation
5 ft, 10 in
178 cm
Height
155 lbs
70 kg
Weight
June 15, 1984
Birthday
37
AGE
Sacramento, California
Birthplace
Elk Grove, California
Residence
Skylar Reed (8/20/16)
Family
University of New Mexico
College
2005
Turned Pro
$8,708,509
Career Earnings
Sacramento, CA, United States
City Plays From
Exempt status
JOINED TOUR
Forme Tour Victories (1)
International Victories (3)
Additional Victories (1)
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (0-1)
KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)
FORME TOUR (1-0)
National Teams
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2017 Season
Played in only one event during the Regular Season (Air Capital Classic Supporting Wichita's Youth). Made the cut in three of four Korn Ferry Tour Finals events, finishing at No. 86.
2016 Season
Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the fifth time in seven seasons on the PGA TOUR, finishing No. 94 in the standings. After missing the cut at The Barclays, opened the Deutsche Bank Championship with two rounds in the 60s, but was unable to maintain the momentum with closing rounds of 74-73 to finish T57 and end his season.
2015 Season
Amassed six top-25 finishes in 29 starts to earn a return trip to the FedExCup Playoffs for a third time and first since 2011. In the first Playoffs event, The Barclays, finished T16 to move from 115th to 80th in FedExCup standings and advance to the Deutsche Bank Championship the following week. His T56 finish at TPC Boston wasn't enough to move into the top 70 in the standings and advance to the BMW Championship. Ended the season at No. 82 in the FedExCup standings. Only top-10 finish of the season came at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open (T10) in his second start of the season. Posted a second-round, 8-under 63 to claim his first top-10 since the 2012 Memorial Tournament (T4).
2014 Season
Had 28 events to earn $595,483 under a Major Medical Extension but made only 20 starts, worthy of $277,780 before the injury sidelined him again. Left him with eight events in the 2014-15 PGA TOUR season to earn the remaining $317,703 or 123 FedExCup points to retain his exempt status for the remainder of the season. Made nine cuts in his 20 starts. Major Medical Extension earned him an exemption into the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, where he played in all four events and made three cuts. Best finish was a T12 at the Chiquita Classic. Finished 64th in the priority ranking, 14 spots behind the 50th and final card issued.
2013 Season
Did not make a PGA TOUR start after having left-thumb surgery. As a result, granted 28 events in the 2013-14 season to earn $595,483 under a Major Medical Extension. Made eight Korn Ferry Tour starts as part of his rehab.
2012 Season
Mishap while practice-putting resulted in surgery on October 4 to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb. Missed the remainder of the season.
2011 Season
Turned in his best season on TOUR, finishing No. 31 on the money list while making 25 of 31 cuts–including six top-10s and 13 top-25s.
2010 Season
Closed the season with top-10 finishes in his final two events, giving him a career-best three top-10s on the season. Finished a career-best T3 at the Children's Miracle Network Classic, with rounds of 68-68-67-68. Posted back-to-back top-10 finishes for the first time in his career. Bogeyed the final hole at the Disney event, dropping him out of a tie for second with Roland Thatcher. Thatcher needed a solo second-place finish to earn his TOUR card for 2011.
2009 Season
Finished 141st on the PGA TOUR money list in his rookie season with 13 of 25 cuts made and four top-25 finishes. Ended the season by successfully navigating the six-round 2009 PGA TOUR card to garner status for the 2010 season. First career top-10 on TOUR came in 17th start of rookie campaign. Posted a T7 at the 2009 U.S. Bank Championship, thanks to a final-round 63 that included birdies on four of his final five holes. Made the cut in three of four starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with T31 finishes at the Northeast Pennsylvania Classic and Fort Smith Classic his best efforts.
2008 Season
Turned in a solid rookie season on the Korn Ferry Tour, finishing 22nd on the money list to earn his TOUR card for 2009. Earned career-best T2 finish at Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open. Added a solo third at the Oregon Classic. Moved to 17th on the money list with a T4 at the WNB Golf Classic, his fourth consecutive top-10. A T16 at Web.com Tour Championship earned $15,000 and 22nd position on the final money list. Entering the 2008 season, had made three of five cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour, including a T39 as an amateur at the 2003 Monterey Peninsula Classic. Made the cut in six of 12 starts on the PGA TOUR from 2004-2008.
2007 Season
Two-time winner on the Canadian Tour, winning the Iberostar Riviera Maya Open and Times Colonist Open. Along with his two victories, also had five other top-10 finishes in 10 starts and eventually earned Player of the Year honors. Has also played on the A.G. Spanos Tour.
2006 Season
Amateur Highlights
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE