Exempt status

Korn Ferry Tour: Finishers 76-100 on Regular Season points list and additional Qualifying Tournament finishers (thru 2020)

JOINED TOUR

Korn Ferry Tour: 2008

2008 PGA TOUR: 2009

Forme Tour Victories (1)

2008 Spring International

International Victories (3)

2007 Iberostar Riviera Maya Open [Can]

Iberostar Riviera Maya Open [Can] 2007 Times Colonist Open [Can]

Times Colonist Open [Can] 2008 Spring International [Can]

Additional Victories (1)

2008 Spring International

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (0-1)

2011 Lost to Johnson Wagner, Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun

KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)

2013 Lost to Kevin Tway, Albertsons Boise Open Presented by Kraft

FORME TOUR (1-0)

2008 Defeated Andrew Parr, Spring International

National Teams

2005 Palmer Cup

Personal

Father, Don, was a two-time All-America golfer at San Jose State and played the PGA TOUR in the early 1980s, with a best finish of T6 at the 1981 Texas Open.

Lists making a putt as his biggest thrill in golf. Got his start in golf from his dad.

Middle name of Joseph given after Joe Montana, the San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame quarterback.

Won sectional baseball title at Elk Grove High School. Pitched in three California State Championship All-Star baseball games.

Special Interests

Watching television, sleeping

Career Highlights

2017 Season

Played in only one event during the Regular Season (Air Capital Classic Supporting Wichita's Youth). Made the cut in three of four Korn Ferry Tour Finals events, finishing at No. 86.

Quicken Loans National: Entered the final round of the Quicken Loans National in solo-third place following a 5-under 65 Saturday (the low round of the day). Marked his lowest round on the PGA TOUR since a second-round 64 at the 2015 CIMB Classic. Closed with a 1-over 71 Sunday to finish T5 at 4-under 276, three shots shy of the Kyle Stanley-Charles Howell III playoff. Was in search of his first victory in 233 PGA TOUR starts, with a playoff loss at the 2011 OHL Classic at Mayakoba marking the best of his 16 top-10 finishes.

2016 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the fifth time in seven seasons on the PGA TOUR, finishing No. 94 in the standings. After missing the cut at The Barclays, opened the Deutsche Bank Championship with two rounds in the 60s, but was unable to maintain the momentum with closing rounds of 74-73 to finish T57 and end his season.

AT&T Byron Nelson: With rounds of 68-66-67-66 (bringing his streak to seven consecutive rounds in the 60s at TPC Four Seasons Las Colinas), finished T4 at the AT&T Byron Nelson (just two strokes out of the Sergio Garcia-Brooks Koepka playoff). It marked his second (and final) top-10 finish of the season, giving him multiple top-10 finishes in a season for the first time since 2012.

With rounds of 68-66-67-66 (bringing his streak to seven consecutive rounds in the 60s at TPC Four Seasons Las Colinas), finished T4 at the AT&T Byron Nelson (just two strokes out of the Sergio Garcia-Brooks Koepka playoff). It marked his second (and final) top-10 finish of the season, giving him multiple top-10 finishes in a season for the first time since 2012. OHL Classic at Mayakoba: Recorded his first top-10 of the season in his fourth start, posting a T10 at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba for his first top-10 showing in more than a year (2014 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open/T10). Marked his second top-10 in seven starts in Mexico (2011/2).

2015 Season

Amassed six top-25 finishes in 29 starts to earn a return trip to the FedExCup Playoffs for a third time and first since 2011. In the first Playoffs event, The Barclays, finished T16 to move from 115th to 80th in FedExCup standings and advance to the Deutsche Bank Championship the following week. His T56 finish at TPC Boston wasn't enough to move into the top 70 in the standings and advance to the BMW Championship. Ended the season at No. 82 in the FedExCup standings. Only top-10 finish of the season came at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open (T10) in his second start of the season. Posted a second-round, 8-under 63 to claim his first top-10 since the 2012 Memorial Tournament (T4).

2014 Season

Had 28 events to earn $595,483 under a Major Medical Extension but made only 20 starts, worthy of $277,780 before the injury sidelined him again. Left him with eight events in the 2014-15 PGA TOUR season to earn the remaining $317,703 or 123 FedExCup points to retain his exempt status for the remainder of the season. Made nine cuts in his 20 starts. Major Medical Extension earned him an exemption into the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, where he played in all four events and made three cuts. Best finish was a T12 at the Chiquita Classic. Finished 64th in the priority ranking, 14 spots behind the 50th and final card issued.

Frys.com Open: A T12 at the Frys.com Open was his only top-25 finish.

2013 Season

Did not make a PGA TOUR start after having left-thumb surgery. As a result, granted 28 events in the 2013-14 season to earn $595,483 under a Major Medical Extension. Made eight Korn Ferry Tour starts as part of his rehab.

Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: Closing-round, 3-under-par 68 led to a T7 finish in the third of four Korn Ferry Tour Finals events, at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship.

Closing-round, 3-under-par 68 led to a T7 finish in the third of four Korn Ferry Tour Finals events, at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship. Albertsons Boise Open Presented by Kraft: Playoff runner-up to Kevin Tway at the Albertsons Boise Open in just his second Korn Ferry Tour start of the year. Shot an 8-under 63 in the final round at Hillcrest CC to finish with a tournament-record-tying total of 23-under 261. Missed a 10-foot birdie on the first extra hole and then watched as Tway canned the winner from 6 feet.

Playoff runner-up to Kevin Tway at the Albertsons Boise Open in just his second Korn Ferry Tour start of the year. Shot an 8-under 63 in the final round at Hillcrest CC to finish with a tournament-record-tying total of 23-under 261. Missed a 10-foot birdie on the first extra hole and then watched as Tway canned the winner from 6 feet. Midwest Classic Presented by Cadillac: Missed the cut a week earlier at the Midwest Classic outside Kansas City.

2012 Season

Mishap while practice-putting resulted in surgery on October 4 to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb. Missed the remainder of the season.

the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide Insurance: Carried a one-stroke lead into the final round of the Memorial Tournament at 8-under after rounds of 67-72-69 but shot a 3-over 75 in the final round to finish T4, four strokes behind winner Tiger Woods. Held a three-stroke lead after nine holes in the final round but made three bogeys and a double bogey on the back nine. Notched third top-10 of the season and first in more than three months.

Carried a one-stroke lead into the final round of the Memorial Tournament at 8-under after rounds of 67-72-69 but shot a 3-over 75 in the final round to finish T4, four strokes behind winner Tiger Woods. Held a three-stroke lead after nine holes in the final round but made three bogeys and a double bogey on the back nine. Notched third top-10 of the season and first in more than three months. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: One week after his final-round disappointment in Scottsdale, rebounded with a T9 finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am. It was his fourth made cut in as many starts at the tournament and second consecutive top-10 finish (T4 in 2011).

One week after his final-round disappointment in Scottsdale, rebounded with a T9 finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am. It was his fourth made cut in as many starts at the tournament and second consecutive top-10 finish (T4 in 2011). Waste Management Phoenix Open: A second-round, 8-under 63 helped set-up a six-stroke lead beginning the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open. A 4-over 75 Sunday dropped him to T3, two strokes back of eventual winner Kyle Stanley. Following a bogey at his first hole in the first round, surrendered his only other bogey through three rounds at the 15th Saturday, a span of 49 holes.

2011 Season

Turned in his best season on TOUR, finishing No. 31 on the money list while making 25 of 31 cuts–including six top-10s and 13 top-25s.

Frys.com Open: Kept the fire alive at the Frys.com Open where he finished in an eight-way tie for seventh place. Was the second consecutive year to post back-to-back, top-10s in Fall Series events.

Kept the fire alive at the Frys.com Open where he finished in an eight-way tie for seventh place. Was the second consecutive year to post back-to-back, top-10s in Fall Series events. Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Recorded four rounds in the 60s to finish T5 at the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. His fifh top-10 finish became a career-best since joining the TOUR in 2009.

Recorded four rounds in the 60s to finish T5 at the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. His fifh top-10 finish became a career-best since joining the TOUR in 2009. RBC Canadian Open: In July, rallied after an opening-round, 3-over 73 with a 4-under 66 in the second round en route to T9 honors at the RBC Canadian Open. Tied with amateur Patrick Cantlay, Charl Schwartzel and John Daly.

In July, rallied after an opening-round, 3-over 73 with a 4-under 66 in the second round en route to T9 honors at the RBC Canadian Open. Tied with amateur Patrick Cantlay, Charl Schwartzel and John Daly. Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard: Opened with a bogey-free 6-under 66 and the largest 18-hole lead of the season (three strokes) at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Added rounds of 70-71, and entered the final round in second place, trailing Martin Laird by two strokes. Playing in the final group Sunday, posted a front-nine 41 en route to a 76 and a T6 finish.

Opened with a bogey-free 6-under 66 and the largest 18-hole lead of the season (three strokes) at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Added rounds of 70-71, and entered the final round in second place, trailing Martin Laird by two strokes. Playing in the final group Sunday, posted a front-nine 41 en route to a 76 and a T6 finish. The Honda Classic: Making his eighth start in as many weeks, opening with a 3-under-par 67 to hold the first-round lead at The Honda Classic. Finished T14, his fourth top-15 finish in succession.

Making his eighth start in as many weeks, opening with a 3-under-par 67 to hold the first-round lead at The Honda Classic. Finished T14, his fourth top-15 finish in succession. Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun: Posted rounds of 68-67-67-65–267 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic to force a playoff with Johnson Wagner. Wagner took the title on the first playoff hole with a par. Father Don, who played on TOUR from 1981-83, was his caddie during the week.

Posted rounds of 68-67-67-65–267 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic to force a playoff with Johnson Wagner. Wagner took the title on the first playoff hole with a par. Father Don, who played on TOUR from 1981-83, was his caddie during the week. Northern Trust Open: One of a PGA TOUR-record nine players tied for the lead after the first round of the Northern Trust Open, at 4-under-par. Finished T12.

One of a PGA TOUR-record nine players tied for the lead after the first round of the Northern Trust Open, at 4-under-par. Finished T12. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Northern California native posted four consecutive sub-par rounds at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am to finish T4 for first top-10 finish of the season.

2010 Season

Closed the season with top-10 finishes in his final two events, giving him a career-best three top-10s on the season. Finished a career-best T3 at the Children's Miracle Network Classic, with rounds of 68-68-67-68. Posted back-to-back top-10 finishes for the first time in his career. Bogeyed the final hole at the Disney event, dropping him out of a tie for second with Roland Thatcher. Thatcher needed a solo second-place finish to earn his TOUR card for 2011.

Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Posted a T4 at the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. Carded a bogey-free, 5-under 66 in the final-round to finish one stroke out of a playoff.

Posted a T4 at the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. Carded a bogey-free, 5-under 66 in the final-round to finish one stroke out of a playoff. Valero Texas Open: Finished T9 at the Valero Texas Open. Was two strokes behind the leader after 54 holes, but bid for first TOUR win was derailed by a final-round 73.

2009 Season

Finished 141st on the PGA TOUR money list in his rookie season with 13 of 25 cuts made and four top-25 finishes. Ended the season by successfully navigating the six-round 2009 PGA TOUR card to garner status for the 2010 season. First career top-10 on TOUR came in 17th start of rookie campaign. Posted a T7 at the 2009 U.S. Bank Championship, thanks to a final-round 63 that included birdies on four of his final five holes. Made the cut in three of four starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with T31 finishes at the Northeast Pennsylvania Classic and Fort Smith Classic his best efforts.

2008 Season

Turned in a solid rookie season on the Korn Ferry Tour, finishing 22nd on the money list to earn his TOUR card for 2009. Earned career-best T2 finish at Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open. Added a solo third at the Oregon Classic. Moved to 17th on the money list with a T4 at the WNB Golf Classic, his fourth consecutive top-10. A T16 at Web.com Tour Championship earned $15,000 and 22nd position on the final money list. Entering the 2008 season, had made three of five cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour, including a T39 as an amateur at the 2003 Monterey Peninsula Classic. Made the cut in six of 12 starts on the PGA TOUR from 2004-2008.

2007 Season

Two-time winner on the Canadian Tour, winning the Iberostar Riviera Maya Open and Times Colonist Open. Along with his two victories, also had five other top-10 finishes in 10 starts and eventually earned Player of the Year honors. Has also played on the A.G. Spanos Tour.

2006 Season

Jacob's Creek Open Championship: Enjoyed his best showing on the Korn Ferry Tour with a T15 at the Jacob's Creek Open Championship.

Amateur Highlights

Finished T13 (low amateur) in the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills was the best finish by an amateur at the U.S. Open since 1971 when Jim Simon finished T5. Recorded first career hole-in-one with an 8-iron in first round of the U.S. Open on the 170-yard 17th

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE