Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Top 125 in 2019-20 FedExCup standings (thru 2020-21)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 2018

International Victories (11)

2006 Rolex Trophy [EurChall]

Rolex Trophy [EurChall] 2009 Omega European Masters [Eur]

Omega European Masters [Eur] 2011 Saab Wales Open [Eur]

Saab Wales Open [Eur] 2011 Nordea Masters [Eur]

Nordea Masters [Eur] 2015 Nordea Masters [Eur]

Nordea Masters [Eur] 2016 Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open [Eur]

Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open [Eur] 2016 Omega European Masters [Eur]

Omega European Masters [Eur] 2016 British Masters [Eur]

British Masters [Eur] 2016 Nedbank Golf Challenge [Eur]

Nedbank Golf Challenge [Eur] 2017 BMW PGA Championship [Eur]

BMW PGA Championship [Eur] 2018 HNA Open de France [Eur]

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (0-1)

2018 Lost to Ryan Palmer, Jason Day, Farmers Insurance Open

National Teams

2018 Ryder Cup

2011, 2016 World Cup

2004, 2005 Arnold Palmer Cup

2011 Seve Trophy

Personal

Played collegiately at Oklahoma State, where he started as a freshman and was a two-time All-American selection.Teammates included Hunter Mahan and Pablo Martin.

Grew up playing all sports before his attention focused on golf at age 8. Made first hole-in-one at age 12.

If he weren't a golfer would want to be a F1 driver.

Special Interests

Soccer, cars

Career Highlights

2021 Season

Rocket Mortgage Classic: Shot a final-round 64 to finish T4 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and one stroke out of the playoff won by Cam Davis.

Shot a final-round 64 to finish T4 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and one stroke out of the playoff won by Cam Davis. Farmers Insurance Open: Held a share of the lead after the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open before finishing T37. Fell to 0-for-3 with the 18-hole lead/co-lead on TOUR.

2020 Season

Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs, advancing to the BMW Championship for the second time and finishing the season at No. 52 in the FedExCup standings. Claimed four top-10s, recording four or more in a season for the first time in his career, and made 13 cuts in 17 starts, highlighted by T3 at the 3M Open.

The RSM Classic: Finished T10 at The RSM Classic, his first top-10 on TOUR since a third-place result at the 2018 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play.

2018 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs in his first full season as a PGA TOUR member, finishing No. 43 in the standings. After a missed cut at THE NORTHERN TRUST, concluded the Playoffs with a T43 at the Dell Technologies Championship and T24 at the BMW Championship. Made the cut in 14 of 18 starts, with top-three finishes coming at the Farmers Insurance Open (lost in playoff), The Honda Classic (third) and World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play (third). Represented Europe in his first Ryder Cup, returning to Le Golf National in Paris, where he picked up his 10th European Tour win earlier in the season.

Ryder Cup: Made his Ryder Cup debut at Le Golf National and went 2-1-0 for the week to help secure a 17.5-10.5 victory over the United States team. Teamed with Sergio Garcia to win Friday Foursomes match against Phil Mickelson and Bryson Dechambeau, 5&4. Finished the week with a 1-up victory over DeChambeau in the Sunday Singles anchor match.

Made his Ryder Cup debut at Le Golf National and went 2-1-0 for the week to help secure a 17.5-10.5 victory over the United States team. Teamed with Sergio Garcia to win Friday Foursomes match against Phil Mickelson and Bryson Dechambeau, 5&4. Finished the week with a 1-up victory over DeChambeau in the Sunday Singles anchor match. HNA Open de France: Earned his 10th European Tour title with a victory at the HNA Open de France. Started the final round seven shots back of Marcus Kinhult, the same margin from which he came back to win the 2017 BMW PGA Championship. Birdied two of his final three holes at Le Golf National and finished at 7-under to win by one stroke. Claimed his second Rolex Series title and became just the third Swede to earn 10 victories on the European Tour. Moved to second place in the Race to Dubai and jumped to No. 14 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Earned his 10th European Tour title with a victory at the HNA Open de France. Started the final round seven shots back of Marcus Kinhult, the same margin from which he came back to win the 2017 BMW PGA Championship. Birdied two of his final three holes at Le Golf National and finished at 7-under to win by one stroke. Claimed his second Rolex Series title and became just the third Swede to earn 10 victories on the European Tour. Moved to second place in the Race to Dubai and jumped to No. 14 in the Official World Golf Ranking. World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: In his fourth start at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, defeated Justin Thomas, 5&3, in the consolation match. Was the only player to advance as far as the quarterfinals in 2017 and 2018.

In his fourth start at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, defeated Justin Thomas, 5&3, in the consolation match. Was the only player to advance as far as the quarterfinals in 2017 and 2018. The Honda Classic: Placed third at The Honda Classic, one stroke shy of the playoff between Justin Thomas and Luke List. Held a share of the 18-hole lead following a first-round 66. Moved to No. 19 in the FedExCup following his second start at the event (3/2018, MC/2013).

Placed third at The Honda Classic, one stroke shy of the playoff between Justin Thomas and Luke List. Held a share of the 18-hole lead following a first-round 66. Moved to No. 19 in the FedExCup following his second start at the event (3/2018, MC/2013). Farmers Insurance Open: In his first PGA TOUR playoff appearance, lost to Jason Day after six extra holes at the Farmers Insurance Open in a Monday finish. Entered the final round with a one-stroke lead, his first lead after any round on the PGA TOUR. The T2 finish (Ryan Palmer was eliminated from the playoff after the first hole) marked his best in 36 starts on the PGA TOUR. Was making his first start at Torrey Pines.

2017 Season

Made nine cuts in 11 starts on PGA TOUR, with three top-10 results, including a season-best T5 at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play when he was defeated by eventual-winner Dustin Johnson in the quarterfinals. Highlight on the European Tour was victory at the BMW PGA Championship where he shot a 10-under 62 in the final round for a two-stroke win. Will play out of the Top 125 Non-Member category for the 2017-18 PGA TOUR Season.

The Open Championship: Hoping to make it back-to-back Swedish winners at The Open Championship, finished T6.

Hoping to make it back-to-back Swedish winners at The Open Championship, finished T6. BMW PGA Championship: Won the European Tour's BMW PGA Championship with a final-round, 10-under 62 earning a two-shot victory. Entered Sunday seven shots off the lead but eight birdies in his first 16 holes had him in a tie for the lead before producing an eagle at Wentworth Club's par-5 final hole.

Won the European Tour's BMW PGA Championship with a final-round, 10-under 62 earning a two-shot victory. Entered Sunday seven shots off the lead but eight birdies in his first 16 holes had him in a tie for the lead before producing an eagle at Wentworth Club's par-5 final hole. THE PLAYERS Championship: Making his first start in THE PLAYERS Championship, finished 10th.

Making his first start in THE PLAYERS Championship, finished 10th. World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: Advanced out of Group Play at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play to defeat Brooks Koepka (3 and 1) in the round of 16 before losing to eventual-champion Dustin Johnson (3 and 2) in the quarterfinal to finish T5.

Advanced out of Group Play at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play to defeat Brooks Koepka (3 and 1) in the round of 16 before losing to eventual-champion Dustin Johnson (3 and 2) in the quarterfinal to finish T5. ISPS HANDA World Cup of Golf: Finished T5 at the ISPS HANDA World Cup with teammate David Lingmerth on the Sweden team at Kingston Heath Golf Club in Australia in late-November.

2016 Season

Made four starts on the PGA TOUR in 2015-16, where the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions (T54) was his only non-major start. In addition to his four victories, added top-10 finishes at the Aberdeen Asset Management Paul Lawrie Match Play (2nd), Real Club Valderrama Open de España (T6), 100th Open de France (T8) and Volvo China Open (T9).

Nedbank Golf Challenge hosted by Gary Player: Closed with a 63 (including birdies on four of his first five holes) in his first-ever start at the Nedbank Golf Challenge hosted by Gary Player to win by six shots over third-round leader Jeunghun Wang. The victory was his fourth European Tour victory of the season. Opened with rounds of 69-67 to hold the 36-hole lead, but was passed by third-round leader Wang, who carried a three-stroke cushion into the final round. Became the 12th player in European Tour history to win four times in a season, but the first Swede to do so.

Closed with a 63 (including birdies on four of his first five holes) in his first-ever start at the Nedbank Golf Challenge hosted by Gary Player to win by six shots over third-round leader Jeunghun Wang. The victory was his fourth European Tour victory of the season. Opened with rounds of 69-67 to hold the 36-hole lead, but was passed by third-round leader Wang, who carried a three-stroke cushion into the final round. Became the 12th player in European Tour history to win four times in a season, but the first Swede to do so. British Masters: Won for the third time this season (and seventh of his career) on the European Tour with a two-stroke win over Bernd Wiesberger at the British Masters. Entered the final round with a three-stroke cushion, going on to record a 2-under 69 (including birdies on his first two holes) at The Grove for the victory. In the process, became the first player from Sweden to win three times in a season since Johan Edfors in 2006. The only other Swede to perform the feat was Freddie Jacobson in 2003.

Won for the third time this season (and seventh of his career) on the European Tour with a two-stroke win over Bernd Wiesberger at the British Masters. Entered the final round with a three-stroke cushion, going on to record a 2-under 69 (including birdies on his first two holes) at The Grove for the victory. In the process, became the first player from Sweden to win three times in a season since Johan Edfors in 2006. The only other Swede to perform the feat was Freddie Jacobson in 2003. Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open: Claimed his first win of the season on the European Tour (and fifth overall) with a one-stroke victory over Tyrrell Hatton at the Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open, with Nicolas Colsaerts, Danny Lee and Matteo Manassero finishing two shots behind. With the win, won in consecutive seasons for the first time on Tour, showing he has fully recovered from 2014 wrist injuries. Victory at Castle Stuart Golf Links topped his previous best finish in eight starts at the Scottish Open-T3 in 2012.

Claimed his first win of the season on the European Tour (and fifth overall) with a one-stroke victory over Tyrrell Hatton at the Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open, with Nicolas Colsaerts, Danny Lee and Matteo Manassero finishing two shots behind. With the win, won in consecutive seasons for the first time on Tour, showing he has fully recovered from 2014 wrist injuries. Victory at Castle Stuart Golf Links topped his previous best finish in eight starts at the Scottish Open-T3 in 2012. Omega European Masters: Became the Tour's fifth multiple winner of the season when he won his second title of the year via a playoff victory over Scott Hend at the Omega European Masters. It marked his second victory in the event at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club (2009). Final-round 65 (which included four consecutive birdies on Nos. 6-10) left him tied with Hend following regulation at 17-under par. With a wayward drive by Hend, capitalized in dramatic fashion by rolling in a 30-foot birdie on the first playoff hole for the victory. Winning score of 263 marked the lowest of the European Tour season. Also marked his first come-from-behind win among his (then) six Tour titles. His sixth European Tour win came in his 220th European Tour start, with four of those wins coming in two events (Omega European Masters, Nordea Masters). With the victory, joined Seve Ballesteros (1977, 1978, 1989), Hugh Baiocchi (1973, 1979), Manuel Piñero (1976, 1981), Eduardo Romero (1994, 2000) and Thomas Bjørn (2011, 2013), as players to record multiple victories in the Omega European Masters since the event became part of the European Tour in 1972.

2015 Season

Nordea Masters: Had a satisfying win in his home country when he earned his second Nordea Masters title in four years. Entered the final round two shots ahead of Germany's Maximilian Kieffer, with Soren Kjeldsen five strokes back. Matched Kjeldsen shot for shot, both players firing 1-under 71s, to take the four-stroke triumph at PGA Sweden National after Kieffer stumbled to a 3-over 75. Put a nice punctuation mark on his week when he birdied the par-5 18th hole for his fifth European Tour crown.

Had a satisfying win in his home country when he earned his second Nordea Masters title in four years. Entered the final round two shots ahead of Germany's Maximilian Kieffer, with Soren Kjeldsen five strokes back. Matched Kjeldsen shot for shot, both players firing 1-under 71s, to take the four-stroke triumph at PGA Sweden National after Kieffer stumbled to a 3-over 75. Put a nice punctuation mark on his week when he birdied the par-5 18th hole for his fifth European Tour crown. BMW PGA Championship: Picked up a top-10 at the BMW PGA Championship, a T8, in late-May at Wentworth Club outside London.

Picked up a top-10 at the BMW PGA Championship, a T8, in late-May at Wentworth Club outside London. Omega Dubai Desert Classic: Shot a 7-under 65 in the final round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic to finish runner-up to winner Rory McIlroy at Emirates GC. Birdied four of his first six holes in the final round then birdied three of his final four holes to move from a tie for eighth to the second-place position, the second time in his European Tour career he's been runner-up.

Shot a 7-under 65 in the final round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic to finish runner-up to winner Rory McIlroy at Emirates GC. Birdied four of his first six holes in the final round then birdied three of his final four holes to move from a tie for eighth to the second-place position, the second time in his European Tour career he's been runner-up. Commercial Bank Qatar Masters: In his second European Tour start, finished ninth at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, a final-round 65 the highlight of the week.

2014 Season

Only made two European Tour starts. Was 56th at the Open de Espana in mid-May. A week later, withdrew from the BMW PGA Championship following an opening-round 76.

2013 Season

Best PGA TOUR showing in five starts was a T17 at the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship.

BMW International Open: Had another disappointing, even-par 72 in the closing round, this time at the BMW International Open. Shared the 54-hole lead with Ernie Els, but his even-par effort left him solo-third, two strokes behind Els.

Had another disappointing, even-par 72 in the closing round, this time at the BMW International Open. Shared the 54-hole lead with Ernie Els, but his even-par effort left him solo-third, two strokes behind Els. Nordea Masters: Put himself into contention at the Nordea Masters in Stockholm, Sweden, after a third-round, 8-under 64. At 16-under through 54 holes, could only muster an even-par 72 in the final round at Bro Hof Slott GC to T4.

Put himself into contention at the Nordea Masters in Stockholm, Sweden, after a third-round, 8-under 64. At 16-under through 54 holes, could only muster an even-par 72 in the final round at Bro Hof Slott GC to T4. Ballantine's Championship: Took the 54-hole lead at the Ballantine's Championship in April in South Korea. Opened with rounds of 71-67-69 at the Blackstone Resort but struggled on the final day, shooting a closing, 3-over 74 to T6.

Took the 54-hole lead at the Ballantine's Championship in April in South Korea. Opened with rounds of 71-67-69 at the Blackstone Resort but struggled on the final day, shooting a closing, 3-over 74 to T6. Maybank Malaysian Open: In March, came up with three under-par rounds at the Maybank Malaysian Open to finish T6.

In March, came up with three under-par rounds at the Maybank Malaysian Open to finish T6. Commercial Bank Qatar Masters: Recorded the first top-10 of the season, with a T4 at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters. Shot middle rounds of 67-66 but could only shoot a 1-under 71 in the final round at Doha GC.

2012 Season

His 9-under 63 in the third round of the Volvo China Open was the low round of the tournament and helped lead him to a T6 in Tianjin in April.

BMW Masters: At the end of October in Shanghai, at the BMW Masters, was T6 after shooting four rounds in the 60s at Lake Malaren GC.

At the end of October in Shanghai, at the BMW Masters, was T6 after shooting four rounds in the 60s at Lake Malaren GC. Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Contended at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in early October. Was solo-third, four strokes behind winner Branden Grace.

Contended at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in early October. Was solo-third, four strokes behind winner Branden Grace. The Open Championship: Posted his first top-10 finish in his seventh major championship start, a T9 finish at The Open Championship.

Posted his first top-10 finish in his seventh major championship start, a T9 finish at The Open Championship. Scottish Open: Opened with rounds of 66-66 at the Scottish Open then finished with a pair of 70s at Castle Stuart GL to T3, a stroke out of a playoff.

Opened with rounds of 66-66 at the Scottish Open then finished with a pair of 70s at Castle Stuart GL to T3, a stroke out of a playoff. Ballantine's Championship: The following week, he was T7 at the Ballantine's Championship in South Korea

2011 Season

Had five European Tour top-10s to his credit, with his second and third career victories among them.

Nordea Masters: His second win of the campaign came in convincing fashion in Stockholm, Sweden, at the Nordea Masters. He was tied for the lead after the first round, moved to a three-stroke lead through 36 holes and was 11 ahead of his closest competitor, Bubba Watson, after three rounds. Despite shooting a final-round 77, he still won by seven strokes over Richard Finch at Bro Hof Slott GC.

His second win of the campaign came in convincing fashion in Stockholm, Sweden, at the Nordea Masters. He was tied for the lead after the first round, moved to a three-stroke lead through 36 holes and was 11 ahead of his closest competitor, Bubba Watson, after three rounds. Despite shooting a final-round 77, he still won by seven strokes over Richard Finch at Bro Hof Slott GC. Wales Open: Shot a final-round 70 at the Wales Open, which was enough for a two-stroke victory over Gregory Bourdy at the Celtic Manor Resort. Was tied for the lead after the first round, took sole possession of the lead at the halfway point and never trailed again. Turned around the next day and played in the 36-hole U.S. Open qualifier at Walton Heath GC, where he qualified by finishing T6.

Shot a final-round 70 at the Wales Open, which was enough for a two-stroke victory over Gregory Bourdy at the Celtic Manor Resort. Was tied for the lead after the first round, took sole possession of the lead at the halfway point and never trailed again. Turned around the next day and played in the 36-hole U.S. Open qualifier at Walton Heath GC, where he qualified by finishing T6. Maybank Malaysian: Entered the final round of the Maybank Malaysian tied for the lead with Matteo Manassero. Shot a Sunday 71 to drop to a T4 in an event Manassero won.

2010 Season

Qualified for the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship and the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational. Was T33 at Accenture, losing 7 and 6 to Geoff Ogilvy. Was T53 at Bridgestone. Had a pair of top-10 finishes, a T3 at the Austrian Open and a T8 at the Volvo China Open.

2009 Season

Claimed his first European Tour victory, at the Omega European Masters in Switzerland in September, beating Bradley Dredge by two strokes.

2008 Season

The Open Championship: Made his first PGA TOUR start, a T19 at The Open Championship.

2006 Season

After eight years competing for the Swedish national team as an amateur, turned pro in 2005, placing third on the 2006 European Challenge Tour before his rookie season on the European Tour in 2007. In his 10 European Challenge Tour starts, he never finished outside the top seven, counting his first professional victory among those performances–at the Rolex Trophy.