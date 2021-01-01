JOINED TOUR
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2010
-
Forme Tour: 2014
Personal
- Attended Crestwood Secondary School in Peterborough, Ontario.
- Biggest thrill in golf is winning a tournament in front of family and friends.
- Biggest thrill outside of golf was the birth of his son.
- Favorite golf course is The National in Woodbridge, Ontario, Canada, and would like to play Pine Valley GC.
- Never travels without his computer and phone.
- First car was a Ford Taurus.
- Favorite college team he follows is Syracuse, while his favorite professional team is the Toronto Maple Leafs.
- Lucky charm is a ballmarker with son's photo displayed on it.
- Favorite TV show is "Two and a Half Men" and favorite movie is "Bad Boys II." Favorite entertainer is Chevelle. Other favorites include steak, Alexander Ovechkin, and visiting Dallas and Queenstown, New Zealand. Favorite vacation spot is any quiet, tropical beach.
- Would round out his dream foursome with his grandfather, Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer.
- First tee intro song would be "HBK" from WWE.
- Bucket list includes traveling overseas and playing Augusta National.
Special Interests
- Video games, movies, model trains
Career Highlights
2015 Season
Split time between Mackenzie and Korn Ferry Tours. Played in 17 Korn Ferry Tour events from February to August, making three cuts. Played three events on the Mackenzie Tour posting two top 10s.
-
Cape Breton Celtic Classic presented by PC Financial: Posted T10 at the Cape Breton Classic at The Lakes CC in Nova Scotia.
-
Wildfire Invitational presented by PC Financial: In September claimed a T6 at the Wildfire Invitational.
-
Colombia Championship Presented by Claro: His best finish was a T54 at the Colombia Championship in Bogota.
2014 Season
Ended season 19th on the Order of Merit.
-
Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished T35 at the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament.
-
Forces and Families Open: Weekend rounds of 70-65 earned a T10 at the Forces and Families Open, marking three consecutive top-10 finishes and four overall.
-
ATB Financial Classic: Posted his third top-10 at the ATB Financial Classic, with four rounds in the 60s.
-
Staal Foundation Open presented by Tbaytel: Scored second top-10 finish at the Staal Foundation Open, a T7 after rounds of 70-67-72-70.
-
SIGA Dakota Dunes Open presented by SaskTel: Rookie closed with 66-64 for a T7 finish at the SIGA Dakota Dunes Open, first career top-10 on PGA TOUR Canada.
-
PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-Crown Isle Resort: Finished T11 at PGA TOUR Canada Qualifying School in Canada to earn maiden PGA TOUR Canada card.
-
Chitimacha Louisiana Open Presented by NACHER: In his lone Korn Ferry Tour start, missed the cut at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open.
2011 Season
Made two starts, in Springfield, Mo. and Pittsburgh, Pa., missing the cut at both.
2010 Season
Made 10 of 24 Korn Ferry Tour cuts.
-
The Rex Hospital Open: Posted his first top-10 finish of the year (T9), and career, at The Rex Hospital Open, his ninth event. His previous best finish was T49 at the South Georgia Classic earlier in the campaign. Fired steady rounds of 68-68-68. The tournament was shortened to 54 holes because of inclement weather.
2008 Season
Two-time winner on the Tarheel Tour, finishing as the leading money-winner.
-
Firethorne Open: Won the Firethorne Open on the Tarheel Tour.
-
Southern Open: Won the Southern Open on the Tarheel Tour.
2007 Season
Played on the Gateway Tour, winning once.
-
PGA Resort-South Course Tournament: Won the PGA Resort-South Course Tournament.
2006 Season
Played on the Gateway Tour.
2005 Season
Played on the Hooters Tour.
-
SunTrust Virginia State Open: Won the SunTrust Virginia State Open.
2004 Season
Played on the Hooters Tour.
2003 Season
Played on the Hooters Tour.
-
Crown Royal Championship: Won the Crown Royal Championship.