Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Top 125 in 2019-20 FedExCup standings (thru 2020-21)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 2008

PGA TOUR Victories (2)

2013 Tampa Bay Championship presented by EverBank

Tampa Bay Championship presented by EverBank 2014 Travelers Championship

National Teams

2013 World Cup

Personal

Upon graduating from Duke University in 2001, most of his friends headed for Wall Street or law school. He used his mom's Nissan Altima to travel to South Dakota for the 2001 Dakotas Tour. Burned out three cars logging in more than 300,000 miles criss-crossing the country while playing various Tours.

Met future wife, Courtney, unexpectedly in Las Vegas in 2004. She competed as a swimmer for the University of Miami (Fla.) and Arizona State University.

Special Interests

Guitar

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

PGA Championship: Finished T8 at the PGA Championship, his first top-10 in his 26th career major championship appearance.

Finished T8 at the PGA Championship, his first top-10 in his 26th career major championship appearance. Safeway Open: Stood T98 after the first round of the Safeway Open before closing with three scores of 67 or better to finish T3. Made 26 birdies, tied with Chesson Hadley for most in the field.

Career Highlights

2021 Season

PGA Championship: Finished T8 at the PGA Championship, his first top-10 in his 26th career major championship appearance.

Finished T8 at the PGA Championship, his first top-10 in his 26th career major championship appearance. Safeway Open: Stood T98 after the first round of the Safeway Open before closing with three scores of 67 or better to finish T3. Made 26 birdies, tied with Chesson Hadley for most in the field.

2020 Season

Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the 13th consecutive season, advancing to the BMW Championship for the sixth time and finishing the season No. 32 in the FedExCup standings, his best final position since the 2013 season. Finished solo-second at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Travelers Championship, becoming one of two players with multiple solo-second finishes during the season (other: Abraham Ancer). In all, recorded four top-10s and made the cut in 13 of 23 starts.

Travelers Championship: Earned his second runner-up of the season with a solo-second at the Travelers Championship. Made birdie on both par 5s in all four rounds, recording a par-5 birdie-or-better percentage of 100 for the first time in his career. Became the first player to accomplish the feat since Rob Oppenheim at the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii.

Earned his second runner-up of the season with a solo-second at the Travelers Championship. Made birdie on both par 5s in all four rounds, recording a par-5 birdie-or-better percentage of 100 for the first time in his career. Became the first player to accomplish the feat since Rob Oppenheim at the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii. AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Finished solo-second at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, his best result since the 2014 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open (2nd). Was the only player to record four scores in the 60s (69-67-68-68). Won the pro-am portion of the competition with Larry Fitzgerald by five shots with a 33-under. It was their second win as a team (2018) and they became the fourth pair with multiple victories.

Finished solo-second at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, his best result since the 2014 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open (2nd). Was the only player to record four scores in the 60s (69-67-68-68). Won the pro-am portion of the competition with Larry Fitzgerald by five shots with a 33-under. It was their second win as a team (2018) and they became the fourth pair with multiple victories. Sanderson Farms Championship: In his fifth start at the Sanderson Farms Championship, made nine birdies in the final round to shoot a 64 and finish T4 with Carlos Ortiz at 16-under 272. Represented his second top-10 at the event.

2019 Season

Extended his streak of consecutive FedExCup Playoffs appearances to 12 in his 12th season on TOUR. A Chicago native, finished No. 75 in the FedExCup standings, just five spots short of qualifying for the BMW Championship near his hometown. Earned four top-10s and made 16 cuts in 26 starts.

the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide: Closed with four birdies on his last five holes at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide to finish fourth, his third top-10 in 11 starts at the event.

Closed with four birdies on his last five holes at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide to finish fourth, his third top-10 in 11 starts at the event. Valero Texas Open: Tied the week’s lowest score with an 8-under 64 in the final round of the Valero Texas Open to jump from T24 after 54 holes to sixth. Marked his second consecutive top-10 finish in the event. Played the par 4s in 10-under for the week, best in the field.

Tied the week’s lowest score with an 8-under 64 in the final round of the Valero Texas Open to jump from T24 after 54 holes to sixth. Marked his second consecutive top-10 finish in the event. Played the par 4s in 10-under for the week, best in the field. AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: At 11-under 276, finished T7 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, his fourth consecutive top-20 at Pebble Beach. Tied Phil Mickelson for low final-round score (65). Marked his first top-10 finish on TOUR since the 2018 John Deere Classic (T7).

2018 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the 11th consecutive season, missing the cut at the Dell Technologies Championship to finish No. 77. Made 20 cuts in 27 starts while posting five top-10s for the third time in his career (2010, 2013, 2018). Best result came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing sixth and winning the team competition with partner Larry Fitzgerald.

John Deere Classic: Following rounds of 66-71-66, made seven birdies in the final round en route to a 6-under 65 at the John Deere Classic to claim a T7. Marked his third top-10 in his eighth start in the event (T7/2018, T8/2012, 8th/2009).

Following rounds of 66-71-66, made seven birdies in the final round en route to a 6-under 65 at the John Deere Classic to claim a T7. Marked his third top-10 in his eighth start in the event (T7/2018, T8/2012, 8th/2009). Valero Texas Open: Recorded back-to-back top-10s in as many weeks on TOUR with a T8 finish at the Valero Texas Open. Overcame a 2-over 74 in round one at TPC San Antonio AT&T Oaks Course with scores of 68-69-67.

Recorded back-to-back top-10s in as many weeks on TOUR with a T8 finish at the Valero Texas Open. Overcame a 2-over 74 in round one at TPC San Antonio AT&T Oaks Course with scores of 68-69-67. RBC Heritage: Posted a final-round 3-under 68 (including five birdies) to finish T7 at the RBC Heritage. The result marked his second top-10 in eight starts at the RBC Heritage, with a T3 in 2013 his best showing.

Posted a final-round 3-under 68 (including five birdies) to finish T7 at the RBC Heritage. The result marked his second top-10 in eight starts at the RBC Heritage, with a T3 in 2013 his best showing. AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Closed with a bogey-free 4-under 68 to finish solo-sixth at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, four strokes behind champion Ted Potter, Jr. Along with Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, won the team competition of the event. Opened the week with a 7-under 65 at Spyglass Hill, sharing the first-round lead with Beau Hossler. The sixth-place finish was his best outing in 11 starts at the event, with a T9 in 2012 his only other top-10 finish. Marked his ninth made cut in as many starts on the season.

Closed with a bogey-free 4-under 68 to finish solo-sixth at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, four strokes behind champion Ted Potter, Jr. Along with Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, won the team competition of the event. Opened the week with a 7-under 65 at Spyglass Hill, sharing the first-round lead with Beau Hossler. The sixth-place finish was his best outing in 11 starts at the event, with a T9 in 2012 his only other top-10 finish. Marked his ninth made cut in as many starts on the season. Sanderson Farms Championship: Posted sub-par scores of 71-69-71-69–280 (-8) at the Sanderson Farms Championship to finish T10 with six others.

2017 Season

Finished the season with 19 made cuts in 26 starts. Finished the season No. 86 in the FedExCup standings. It marked the 10th straight season he advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs.

Dell Technologies Championship: Season ended following a T35 at the Dell Technologies Championship.

Season ended following a T35 at the Dell Technologies Championship. Travelers Championship: Moved 34 spots up the leaderboard at the Travelers Championship with a final-round 64 to finish T8.

Moved 34 spots up the leaderboard at the Travelers Championship with a final-round 64 to finish T8. OHL Classic at Mayakoba: Bounced back after a 2-over 73 in round two of the OHL Classic at Mayakoba in November with weekend scores of 64-65 to finish T4 with Scott Piercy and Chez Reavie. Offset a bogey at the first hole in the final round with five birdies on his next six holes, eventually making nine for the day to finish at 17-under 267 and four strokes back.

2016 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for a ninth consecutive time, thanks to seven top-25 finishes in 23 starts through the Wyndham Championship. Of those, two were top-10 showings. Kept himself alive through the first three of four Playoffs events, before ending his season after the BMW Championship at No. 59 in the FedExCup standings.

BMW Championship: Entered the FedExCup Playoffs at No. 73 in the standings. Advanced to the BMW Championship for the fifth time, and first time since 2014. Finished No. 59 in the FedExCup, 16 spots better than his finish in 2014-15 (75). 2014-15: A pair of top-10 finishes in 25 starts resulted in an eighth consecutive berth into the FedExCup Playoffs. Struggled in the final round of the second Playoffs event, shooting a 6-over 77 to finish T69 at the Deutsche Bank Championship to end his season at No. 75 in the FedExCup standings.

Entered the FedExCup Playoffs at No. 73 in the standings. Advanced to the BMW Championship for the fifth time, and first time since 2014. Finished No. 59 in the FedExCup, 16 spots better than his finish in 2014-15 (75). 2014-15: A pair of top-10 finishes in 25 starts resulted in an eighth consecutive berth into the FedExCup Playoffs. Struggled in the final round of the second Playoffs event, shooting a 6-over 77 to finish T69 at the Deutsche Bank Championship to end his season at No. 75 in the FedExCup standings. the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide: Posted 12-under 276 for T8 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide for his second top-10 of the season. Was also his second top-10 at Muirfield Village after T7 in 2011.

Posted 12-under 276 for T8 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide for his second top-10 of the season. Was also his second top-10 at Muirfield Village after T7 in 2011. Farmers Insurance Open: Posted a final-round 74 to finish third at the Monday-finish Farmers Insurance Open in his sixth start at Torrey Pines. Marked his best finish on TOUR since a runner-up at the 2014-15 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

Posted a final-round 74 to finish third at the Monday-finish Farmers Insurance Open in his sixth start at Torrey Pines. Marked his best finish on TOUR since a runner-up at the 2014-15 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. Player Advisory Council: Was announced on Feb. 17 elected Co-Chairman of the Player Advisory Council (PAC) along with Charley Hoffmann by the TOUR's membership for the 2016 calendar year. The 16-member PAC advises and consults with the PGA TOUR Policy Board (Board of Directors) and Commissioner Tim Finchem on issues affecting the TOUR. The twosome succeeded Bo Van Pelt and Mark Wilson and will serve a three-year term (2017-2019) as Player Directors along with Jason Bohn (2015-17) and Davis Love III (2016-18).

2015 Season

A pair of top-10 finishes in 25 starts resulted in an eighth consecutive berth into the FedExCup Playoffs. Ended his season at No. 75 in the FedExCup standings.

Deutsche Bank Championship: Struggled in the final round of the second Playoffs event, shooting a 6-over 77 to finish T69 at the Deutsche Bank Championship.

Struggled in the final round of the second Playoffs event, shooting a 6-over 77 to finish T69 at the Deutsche Bank Championship. Wells Fargo Championship: Finished T9 at the Wells Fargo Championship in just his second start at the Charlotte event.

Finished T9 at the Wells Fargo Championship in just his second start at the Charlotte event. Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Playing in Las Vegas, the city where he met his wife approximately 10 years earlier, finished runner-up by two strokes to Ben Martin at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. Entered the day trailing Martin by five strokes before a final-round charge led to a 6-under 65 (including five birdies on his last seven holes). It marked the second runner-up finish of his career (2013 PLAYERS Championship). Shot up the leaderboard Saturday with an 8-under 63, which included six straight birdies (Nos. 11-16). Also birdied No. 8 and No. 9 Saturday for a stretch of eight birdies in nine holes. Overall, played the back nine the final three days in 14-under, including three birdies in the second round, six in the third round and five Sunday. The runner-up finish came in his fifth start at TPC Summerlin (T22 in 2012, T16 in 2011, T14 in 2009 and T43 in 2008). Has recorded 18 rounds in the 60s in 20 rounds played.

2014 Season

Among 17 made cuts in 24 starts was his second career PGA TOUR win. For a seventh consecutive season, played his way into the FedExCup Playoffs. Made it through the BMW Championship, before settling in at No. 44 in the standings.

Travelers Championship: Coming off four straight missed cuts (THE PLAYERS Championship, the Memorial Tournament, FedEx St. Jude Classic and U.S. Open), birdied his final seven holes en route to a one-shot win at the Travelers Championship. The seven consecutive birdies to finish and win is a new PGA TOUR record, supplanting Mike Souchak's previous record of six straight at the 1956 St. Paul Open. Posted a 7-under 28 on the back nine in the final round, matching the back-nine record since 1990 at TPC River Highlands. Charley Hoffman achieved the feat in the first round in 2013, as did Vijay Singh in the final round in 1998. Needed just one putt per hole on the inward nine, combining with 15 on the front. Playing in the fourth-to-last group, putted out at 5:18 p.m.. The final putt of the tournament dropped at 5:50 p.m. Began the final round four strokes off the lead at 9-under par. Was tied for 61st after a first-round 69, tied for 39th after a second-round 68, tied for seventh after a third-round 64 before closing with a 64. Earned his second career TOUR victory at age 35 years, 7 months, 18 days in his 187th career TOUR start.

Coming off four straight missed cuts (THE PLAYERS Championship, the Memorial Tournament, FedEx St. Jude Classic and U.S. Open), birdied his final seven holes en route to a one-shot win at the Travelers Championship. The seven consecutive birdies to finish and win is a new PGA TOUR record, supplanting Mike Souchak's previous record of six straight at the 1956 St. Paul Open. Posted a 7-under 28 on the back nine in the final round, matching the back-nine record since 1990 at TPC River Highlands. Charley Hoffman achieved the feat in the first round in 2013, as did Vijay Singh in the final round in 1998. Needed just one putt per hole on the inward nine, combining with 15 on the front. Playing in the fourth-to-last group, putted out at 5:18 p.m.. The final putt of the tournament dropped at 5:50 p.m. Began the final round four strokes off the lead at 9-under par. Was tied for 61st after a first-round 69, tied for 39th after a second-round 68, tied for seventh after a third-round 64 before closing with a 64. Earned his second career TOUR victory at age 35 years, 7 months, 18 days in his 187th career TOUR start. Hyundai Tournament of Champions: Bookend 67s led to T3 finish at the Hyundai Tournament of Champions. The finish was his fifth career third-place effort, and it came in the same week as the birth of his first child, Sophia. Was one of just seven players to post a bogey-free round during the week.

Bookend 67s led to T3 finish at the Hyundai Tournament of Champions. The finish was his fifth career third-place effort, and it came in the same week as the birth of his first child, Sophia. Was one of just seven players to post a bogey-free round during the week. ISPS HANDA World Cup of Golf: Finished T8 at the ISPS Handa World Cup as an individual and teamed with Matt Kuchar on the U.S. squad to finish second in the team competition at Royal Melbourne in late-November 2013.

2013 Season

Equaled his career-best finish in the FedExCup, finishing 25. Had 18 made cuts in 25 starts and a career-tying five top-10 finishes.

TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola: Advanced to the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola for just the second time in his career (2010), finishing T24 at East Lake GC.

Advanced to the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola for just the second time in his career (2010), finishing T24 at East Lake GC. Wells Fargo Championship: Finished T6 at the Wells Fargo Championship in his fourth start at Quail Hollow Club. Had missed the cut in his previous three starts at the event.

Finished T6 at the Wells Fargo Championship in his fourth start at Quail Hollow Club. Had missed the cut in his previous three starts at the event. RBC Heritage: Two starts removed from his win in Tampa Bay, opened with rounds of 66-70 at the RBC Heritage to share the 36-hole lead with Charley Hoffman and Steve LeBrun. Went on to T3 in his fifth start at the event, topping his previous-best finish of T17 in 2012.

Two starts removed from his win in Tampa Bay, opened with rounds of 66-70 at the RBC Heritage to share the 36-hole lead with Charley Hoffman and Steve LeBrun. Went on to T3 in his fifth start at the event, topping his previous-best finish of T17 in 2012. Tampa Bay Championship presented by EverBank: Played bogey-free on the weekend at the Tampa Bay Championship to claim a two-stroke win, his first on the PGA TOUR in his 153rd career TOUR start. Claimed the win over Boo Weekley, who posted an 8-under 63 early in the afternoon to take the clubhouse lead. Kept alive the streak of American winners on TOUR this season to a perfect 12 for 12. He became the season's fifth first-time winner, and his 2-over 73 in the first round (tied for 70th) gave him the distinction of posting the highest start by a winner on TOUR since 2010 when Bill Lunde shot a 73 at the Turning Stone Championship and went on to win.

Played bogey-free on the weekend at the Tampa Bay Championship to claim a two-stroke win, his first on the PGA TOUR in his 153rd career TOUR start. Claimed the win over Boo Weekley, who posted an 8-under 63 early in the afternoon to take the clubhouse lead. Kept alive the streak of American winners on TOUR this season to a perfect 12 for 12. He became the season's fifth first-time winner, and his 2-over 73 in the first round (tied for 70th) gave him the distinction of posting the highest start by a winner on TOUR since 2010 when Bill Lunde shot a 73 at the Turning Stone Championship and went on to win. Humana Challenge in partnership with the Clinton Foundation: Finished T10 at the Humana Challenge, with rounds of 69-65-66-67.

2012 Season

Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the fifth consecutive season but failed to advance to the second Playoffs event after finishing T63 at The Barclays. Finished No. 112 in the FedExCup standings.

John Deere Classic: Four additional, sub-70 rounds netted him his third top-10 of the season, a T8 at the John Deere Classic. Birdied his first two holes in the final round en route to a bogey-free, 6-under 65 to claim the top-10 finish.

Four additional, sub-70 rounds netted him his third top-10 of the season, a T8 at the John Deere Classic. Birdied his first two holes in the final round en route to a bogey-free, 6-under 65 to claim the top-10 finish. Transitions Championship: Posted second top-10 of the season, with a T10 at the Transitions Championship on the strength of four sub-70 rounds.

Posted second top-10 of the season, with a T10 at the Transitions Championship on the strength of four sub-70 rounds. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Notched first top-10 of the season with a T9 at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am. It was also his first top-10 finish in six starts at the event.

2011 Season

Finished inside the top 95 of the money list for the fourth consecutive season and had a career-best nine top-25 finishes.

The McGladrey Classic: Also finished T6 at The McGladrey Classic, with rounds of 66-70-66-68.

Also finished T6 at The McGladrey Classic, with rounds of 66-70-66-68. Travelers Championship: Closed with rounds of 63-66 to finish T6 at the Travelers Championship. It was his second top-10 in four starts at TPC River Highlands (T10 in 2008).

Closed with rounds of 63-66 to finish T6 at the Travelers Championship. It was his second top-10 in four starts at TPC River Highlands (T10 in 2008). the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide Insurance: Recorded a second straight top-10 with a T7 at the Memorial Tournament. Missed the cut in his first start at the event in 2009 and finished T33 in 2010.

Recorded a second straight top-10 with a T7 at the Memorial Tournament. Missed the cut in his first start at the event in 2009 and finished T33 in 2010. Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: Making his 14th start of the season, finished T10 at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial for his first top-10 since the 2010 TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola.

2010 Season

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard: Finished T7 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, as he was one of only five players in the field to post two or more rounds in the 60s.

Finished T7 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, as he was one of only five players in the field to post two or more rounds in the 60s. Puerto Rico Open presented by Banco Popular: Finished T3 at the Puerto Rico Open presented by Banco Popular.

Finished T3 at the Puerto Rico Open presented by Banco Popular. Bob Hope Classic: Finished T10 in his first start of the season, at the Bob Hope Classic.

2009 Season

Racked up two top-10 finishes in 29 starts.

Kodak Challenge: Earned $1 million as the winner of the inaugural Kodak Challenge, capturing the title by three strokes over three players.

Earned $1 million as the winner of the inaugural Kodak Challenge, capturing the title by three strokes over three players. John Deere Classic: Next top-10 finish of the year came with an eighth place at the John Deere Classic on the strength of a final-round, 7-under 64.

Next top-10 finish of the year came with an eighth place at the John Deere Classic on the strength of a final-round, 7-under 64. Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun: Shot 64 on Sunday at the Mayakoba Golf Classic to record his career-best finish, a T3. His previous career-best finish was a T4 at The Barclays in 2008. His best final-round score previously was a 66 at the 2008 Buick Open.

Shot 64 on Sunday at the Mayakoba Golf Classic to record his career-best finish, a T3. His previous career-best finish was a T4 at The Barclays in 2008. His best final-round score previously was a 66 at the 2008 Buick Open. Kodak Challenge: Won the inaugural Kodak Challenge and its $1 million winner-take-all first prize. The event had a designated hole at 30 events on TOUR over the course of the season. Streelman made birdie on the Kodak Challenge hole, No. 17, at the Children's Miracle Network Classic to finish at a cumulative 17-under par and win the competition by three strokes over Nathan Green, J.J. Henry and Bo Van Pelt. The player with the lowest cumulative score at year's end (with a minimum of 18 holes having had to have been played) won the title.

2008 Season

Rookie recorded four top-10 finishes and finished 35th in the FedExCup standings. Made 17 of 18 cuts to finish the season.

Children's Miracle Network Classic presented by Wal-Mart: Finished T6 at the Children's Miracle Network Classic.

Finished T6 at the Children's Miracle Network Classic. The Barclays: Birdied two of his last three holes to finish T4 at The Barclays, his best finish of his PGA TOUR career in the first event of the FedExCup Playoffs. After holding a one-stroke 54-hole lead, birdied the 16th and 17th holes in the final round to move to 7-under par, one off the lead. Barely missed a 16-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to join a playoff. Tournament was played at Ridgewood CC in Paramus, N.J., where his grandparents are buried in a cemetery adjacent to the seventh fairway.

Birdied two of his last three holes to finish T4 at The Barclays, his best finish of his PGA TOUR career in the first event of the FedExCup Playoffs. After holding a one-stroke 54-hole lead, birdied the 16th and 17th holes in the final round to move to 7-under par, one off the lead. Barely missed a 16-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to join a playoff. Tournament was played at Ridgewood CC in Paramus, N.J., where his grandparents are buried in a cemetery adjacent to the seventh fairway. Wyndham Championship: His next top-10 came in August at the Wyndham Championship where a second-round, 6-under 64 helped propel him to a T6 with John Senden and Tim Clark.

His next top-10 came in August at the Wyndham Championship where a second-round, 6-under 64 helped propel him to a T6 with John Senden and Tim Clark. Travelers Championship: A week later at the Travelers Championship, claimed the first top-10 finish of his career with a T10. His second and third rounds of 63-62–125 set a new tournament record for consecutive rounds (36 holes) and were one stroke off the PGA TOUR record for consecutive rounds set by Mark Calcavecchia (64-60) in the 2001 Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale.

A week later at the Travelers Championship, claimed the first top-10 finish of his career with a T10. His second and third rounds of 63-62–125 set a new tournament record for consecutive rounds (36 holes) and were one stroke off the PGA TOUR record for consecutive rounds set by Mark Calcavecchia (64-60) in the 2001 Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. U.S. Open Championship: Held a share of the first-round lead with Justin Hicks at the U.S. Open with a 68. Finished T53.

2007 Season

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Earned his rookie PGA TOUR card via the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament in his first trip to the finals with a T14 finish, joining another former Duke player, Joe Ogilvie, on TOUR. Birdied four of last five holes to advance through first stage, making the cut on the number.

2005 Season

First made cut in four career TOUR starts. Missed the cut in his only two starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee: First made PGA TOUR cut came with a T29 at the U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee after an opening 65.

First made PGA TOUR cut came with a T29 at the U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee after an opening 65. The Ultimate Game: Reached the 12-man finals of The Ultimate Game in Las Vegas in the summer.

Reached the 12-man finals of The Ultimate Game in Las Vegas in the summer. Opelika Classic: Won the Opelika Classic on the Hooters Tour and had three runner-up finishes in three years. Collected three wins on the Gateway Tour.

Amateur Highlights

Claimed medalist honors at the 2001 Intercollegiate. Helped the Blue Devils to five tournament championships while lettering in 1998, 2000 and 2001. Owns the course record, a 60, at Carmel (Calif.) Valley Ranch, breaking the course mark of 63 set by Bobby

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE