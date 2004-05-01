Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Tournament winner (thru 2021-22)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 2006

PGA TOUR Victories (5)

2006 FBR Open

FBR Open 2008 FBR Open

FBR Open 2014 Wells Fargo Championship

Wells Fargo Championship 2015 Shell Houston Open

Shell Houston Open 2019 Genesis Open

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (2-2)

2008 Defeated Phil Mickelson, FBR Open

Defeated Phil Mickelson, FBR Open 2009 Lost to Paul Casey, Shell Houston Open

Lost to Paul Casey, Shell Houston Open 2015 Lost to Jason Day, Scott Stallings, Harris English, Farmers Insurance Open

Lost to Jason Day, Scott Stallings, Harris English, Farmers Insurance Open 2015 Defeated Johnson Wagner, Jordan Spieth, Shell Houston Open

National Teams

2005 Arnold Palmer Cup

2015 Presidents Cup

2008, 2016 Ryder Cup

2005 Walker Cup

Personal

Grew up playing baseball until he played his first junior golf tournament and won his first four golf tournaments.

Was on Taylor County (Ky.) High School golf team as a third-grader, was No. 1 or No. 2 man by fifth grade and won Kentucky high school title as a sophomore. Known for his compact swing and long drives.

Had his 2011 season cut short when he was diagnosed with structural defects in the cerebellum and underwent brain surgery to repair Chiari malformations September 1. In his second week back, finished T45 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, site of his first two PGA TOUR wins (2006 and 2008).

Was named recipient of the 2016 Ben Hogan Award by the Golf Writers Association of America, in recognition of staying active in golf despite a physical handicap.

One of six members inducted into the University of Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame 2012 class.

Special Interests

Fishing

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Missed the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time since the 2013 season, finishing the season No. 148 in the FedExCup standings. Made just eight starts and failed to record a top-10 finish for the first time since 2013. Withdrew from the Workday Charity Open in his only start following the PGA TOUR’s Return to Golf. Best finish came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (T14).

2019 Season

Notched his fifth PGA TOUR victory at the Genesis Open and qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the 12th time in 13 seasons, finishing No. 56 in the FedExCup standings, his best mark since making it to the TOUR Championship in the 2015-16 season. Ended the season with two top-10s and 15 made cuts in 25 starts.

The Open Championship: Held the first-round lead and a share of the second-round lead at The Open Championship before finishing T67 (final-round 87). Held the lead/co-lead after a round at a major once before (solo/R2/2008 PGA Championship).

Held the first-round lead and a share of the second-round lead at The Open Championship before finishing T67 (final-round 87). Held the lead/co-lead after a round at a major once before (solo/R2/2008 PGA Championship). Genesis Open: Earned fifth PGA TOUR title at Genesis Open and first since his playoff victory at the 2015 Houston Open. The win came in his 301st TOUR start at the age of 36 years, 9 months, 22 days. Became the first player to record a hole-in-one (No. 6/R1) and go on to win since Dustin Johnson at the 2015 WGC-Mexico Championship. Opening-round 63 tied the lowest first-round score in tournament history and gave him the lead. Led the field in Strokes Gained: Putting (8.170) after entering the week ranked 202nd on TOUR in that category.

Earned fifth PGA TOUR title at Genesis Open and first since his playoff victory at the 2015 Houston Open. The win came in his 301st TOUR start at the age of 36 years, 9 months, 22 days. Became the first player to record a hole-in-one (No. 6/R1) and go on to win since Dustin Johnson at the 2015 WGC-Mexico Championship. Opening-round 63 tied the lowest first-round score in tournament history and gave him the lead. Led the field in Strokes Gained: Putting (8.170) after entering the week ranked 202nd on TOUR in that category. Safeway Open: Following back-to-back 2-under 70s at the Safeway Open, improved on the weekend with scores of 69-68 to finish alone in ninth place at 11-under 277.

2018 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the 11th time in 12 seasons, making 14 cuts in 24 starts with three top-10s. Two of the top-10s came in back-to-back starts, with a third-place finish at the FedEx St. Jude Classic and a T2 at the Travelers Championship. Sat No. 50 in the FedExCup after the runner-up in Hartford, but missed cuts in four of six tournaments that followed, ending his season at No. 82 in the FedExCup.

Travelers Championship: Needing to hole a sand wedge for eagle at the final hole to force a playoff, ended up missing the green and making bogey to post a 3-under 67 to finish T2 at the Travelers Championship. Marked his fifth runner-up finish on the PGA TOUR. Previous-best result in five Travelers Championship appearances was T37 (2012).

Needing to hole a sand wedge for eagle at the final hole to force a playoff, ended up missing the green and making bogey to post a 3-under 67 to finish T2 at the Travelers Championship. Marked his fifth runner-up finish on the PGA TOUR. Previous-best result in five Travelers Championship appearances was T37 (2012). FedEx St. Jude Classic: Posted four rounds in the 60s to finish alone in third place at the FedEx St. Jude Classic. The result, which included four under-par scores, marked his first top-10 at the event in four starts.

Posted four rounds in the 60s to finish alone in third place at the FedEx St. Jude Classic. The result, which included four under-par scores, marked his first top-10 at the event in four starts. Farmers Insurance Open: Finished fourth at the Farmers Insurance Open at 9-under 279, one shot outside the three-man playoff won by Jason Day. Third-round 65 was the low round of the day and his best score in 44 previous rounds at Torrey Pines. Fourth-place result was his third top-10 in his 13th start at the event.

2017 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the 10th time. Made 19 cuts from 23 starts with seven top-25s and two top-10s to end his season No. 95 in the FedExCup.

World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: After playing the first four holes of the final round 4-over-par, produced a 6-under 29 on the inward nine, including a final-hole eagle 2 when he holed out from 105 yards, to match the back-nine record (five players) at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

After playing the first four holes of the final round 4-over-par, produced a 6-under 29 on the inward nine, including a final-hole eagle 2 when he holed out from 105 yards, to match the back-nine record (five players) at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. The Greenbrier Classic: Four rounds in the 60s led to a T9 finish at The Greenbrier Classic, his best outing in six starts at the event. Solid record at The Greenbrier Classic, with five top-30 finishes in six starts. In all, has 19 scores in the 60s in 22 rounds at The Old White TPC.

Four rounds in the 60s led to a T9 finish at The Greenbrier Classic, his best outing in six starts at the event. Solid record at The Greenbrier Classic, with five top-30 finishes in six starts. In all, has 19 scores in the 60s in 22 rounds at The Old White TPC. Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Teamed with 2011 Zurich Classic champion Bubba Watson to finish T5 at 19-under in the new Foursomes/Four-ball format at the Zurich Classic at TPC Louisiana in New Orleans.

2016 Season

Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the ninth time in his career, making it to the TOUR Championship for the second consecutive season in the No. 28 position on the FedExCup standings. Finished 27th at East Lake to end his season No. 30 in the FedExCup standings. Recorded 10 top-25 finishes from 22 starts. Of those, four were top-five showings. Announced as a Captain's Pick for the United States Ryder Cup team on Monday, September 12th.

Ryder Cup: Making his second Ryder Cup appearance, went 1-2 in three matches in the United States' 17-11 victory at Hazeltine. Week was highlighted by a 1-up victory (along with partner Ryan Moore) over Danny Willett and Lee Westwood in their Saturday afternoon four-ball match.

Making his second Ryder Cup appearance, went 1-2 in three matches in the United States' 17-11 victory at Hazeltine. Week was highlighted by a 1-up victory (along with partner Ryan Moore) over Danny Willett and Lee Westwood in their Saturday afternoon four-ball match. BMW Championship: Entered the BMW Championship outside the top 30 but finished T4 to move to No. 28 and advance to the TOUR Championship. Marked his third consecutive top-15 finish at the BMW Championship (T4/2015/Conway Farms and T12/2014/Cherry Hills).

Entered the BMW Championship outside the top 30 but finished T4 to move to No. 28 and advance to the TOUR Championship. Marked his third consecutive top-15 finish at the BMW Championship (T4/2015/Conway Farms and T12/2014/Cherry Hills). The Open Championship: For just the third time in eight starts, advanced to the weekend in The Open Championship. Posted his second top-five in a major in the 2015-16 season, finishing solo-third at Royal Troon, a distant 11 strokes behind runner-up Phil Mickelson. Moved to fifth (from 12th) in Ryder Cup points.

For just the third time in eight starts, advanced to the weekend in The Open Championship. Posted his second top-five in a major in the 2015-16 season, finishing solo-third at Royal Troon, a distant 11 strokes behind runner-up Phil Mickelson. Moved to fifth (from 12th) in Ryder Cup points. the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide: Collected fourth top-10 of season with T4 at the Memorial Tournament, where he ranked No. 4 in Driving Distance (309.9), best of any top-10 finisher.

Collected fourth top-10 of season with T4 at the Memorial Tournament, where he ranked No. 4 in Driving Distance (309.9), best of any top-10 finisher. Masters Tournament: Overcame three opening rounds in the 70s with a final-round, 4-under 68 in his third start at the Masters to claim T4 with Dustin Johnson and Paul Casey. Overcame three straight bogeys on Nos. 2-4 Sunday with seven birdies en route to his best finish on the PGA TOUR since a T4 at the 2015 BMW Championship.

Overcame three opening rounds in the 70s with a final-round, 4-under 68 in his third start at the Masters to claim T4 with Dustin Johnson and Paul Casey. Overcame three straight bogeys on Nos. 2-4 Sunday with seven birdies en route to his best finish on the PGA TOUR since a T4 at the 2015 BMW Championship. Waste Management Phoenix Open: In early February, the 2006 and 2008 Waste Management Phoenix Open champion overcame an opening-round, 2-over 73 at TPC Scottsdale with scores of 67-68-67 to T6 with four others at 9-under 275.

In early February, the 2006 and 2008 Waste Management Phoenix Open champion overcame an opening-round, 2-over 73 at TPC Scottsdale with scores of 67-68-67 to T6 with four others at 9-under 275. Farmers Insurance Open: In his second official start of the 2015-16 PGA TOUR season, finished T6 in the Farmers Insurance Open. Marked his second consecutive top-10 in the event where he has 11 starts.

In his second official start of the 2015-16 PGA TOUR season, finished T6 in the Farmers Insurance Open. Marked his second consecutive top-10 in the event where he has 11 starts. Hero World Challenge: Finished T8 in his debut at the Hero World Challenge in December, eight strokes behind champion Bubba Watson.

2015 Season

Season highlighted by his fourth career victory, a career-high No. 14 in the FedExCup and a career-best seven top-10s, including two runner-up showings.

Presidents Cup: Finished the season No. 12 in the U.S. Team Presidents Cup standings but was selected by U.S. Team captain Jay Haas to complete the squad after Jim Furyk announced he was unable to compete due to a lingering wrist injury. Went 2-2-1 in his five Presidents Cup matches in the American team's 15Â½-14Â½ victory in South Korea.

Finished the season No. 12 in the U.S. Team Presidents Cup standings but was selected by U.S. Team captain Jay Haas to complete the squad after Jim Furyk announced he was unable to compete due to a lingering wrist injury. Went 2-2-1 in his five Presidents Cup matches in the American team's 15Â½-14Â½ victory in South Korea. TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola: In his first TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola appearance, finished T8 with Zach Johnson after rounds of 68-72-68-69.

In his first TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola appearance, finished T8 with Zach Johnson after rounds of 68-72-68-69. BMW Championship: Carded rounds of 70-65-67-68 to finish 14-under 270 and earn a T4 at the BMW Championship, eight strokes behind champion Jason Day.

Carded rounds of 70-65-67-68 to finish 14-under 270 and earn a T4 at the BMW Championship, eight strokes behind champion Jason Day. Shell Houston Open: A day removed from the loss by his beloved Kentucky Wildcats in the Final Four, he began the final round of the Shell Houston Open trailing Jordan Spieth by six strokes. He stormed out of the gate with birdies on his first five holes en route to an 8-under 64 to join a three-man playoff with Spieth and 2008 Shell Houston Open champion Johnson Wagner. After Spieth dropped from the playoff on the first extra hole, he parred the second playoff hole to claim his fourth PGA TOUR victory. His six-stroke come-from-behind victory was the largest on the PGA TOUR since Matt Jones rallied from the same number of strokes at the 2014 Shell Houston Open en route to his victory. His 8-under 64 was the lowest final-round score of his career, supplanting a 65 from the 2015 AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am. His 64 also tied the low fourth-round score at the Shell Houston Open, set 11 previous times.

Came back the following week with a T10 at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, finishing seven strokes behind champion Brandt Snedeker. Shared round-of-the-day honors Sunday with Brendon Todd (7-under 65). It marked his first back-to-back top-10s since the 2011 Wells Fargo Championship and THE PLAYERS Championship. Farmers Insurance Open: Finished regulation of the Farmers Insurance Open tied for the lead with Jason Day, Scott Stallings and Harris English. After Stallings and English dropped out on the first extra hole, lost to Day on the second playoff hole, earning the third runner-up finish of his career. Made bogey on the second extra hole (par-3 16th) to lose to Day's par. Entered the final round tied for the lead with English. With the loss, moved to 3-3 in converting 54-hole leads.

2014 Season

Among 19 made cuts in 24 starts was his third career PGA TOUR win. Made a return to the FedExCup Playoffs for a sixth time, and first since 2012. Ended his season ranked No. 42 in the standings.

BMW Championship: Despite a solid, T12 finish at the BMW Championship, his season ended after the Cherry Hills CC event.

Despite a solid, T12 finish at the BMW Championship, his season ended after the Cherry Hills CC event. Wells Fargo Championship: Earned third career win on TOUR by one shot at the Wells Fargo Championship. Entered the final round with a one-stroke lead over Martin Flores. Despite an early bogey on the par-3 second hole and late bogeys on Nos. 16 and 18, his 1-under 71 was enough to hold off a final-round charge by Jim Furyk, who closed with the round of the day (7-under 65) to finish one stroke back. Was tied for 16th after an opening-round 70. Was 2-under on the par-3s, 2-under on the par-4s and 10-under on the par-5s. The win came in his 187th PGA TOUR start, at age 32 years, 8 days. Earned the final spot in THE PLAYERS Championship with the victory. Won in his eighth start at the Wells Fargo Championship after a WD in 2006, a T34 in 2007, a T17 in 2008, missed cuts in 2009 and 2010, a T9 in 2011 and a T57 in 2012. Is now three for four with the 54-hole lead, winning the Wells Fargo Championship and the 2006 and 2008 Waste Management Phoenix Opens. He led outright at the 2010 Valero Texas Open before finishing T13.

2013 Season

Missed the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time since it began in 2007. Due to injury, last start was at The Honda Classic in March. Will have 19 events in the 2013-14 season to earn $580,299 under his Major Medical Extension.

The Honda Classic: Missed four of five cuts to start the season before fracturing his left ankle when he hit a rut in the road on March 9 while rollerblading with his wife. Last start was at The Honda Classic in March. Has used rollerblading as part of his training regimen.

2012 Season

Shell Houston Open: Next top-10 finish of the season came with a T8 at the Shell Houston Open, where he was the runner-up to Paul Casey in 2009. His four consecutive, sub-par rounds at Redstone GC were a first since he did it at the 2011 Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Next top-10 finish of the season came with a T8 at the Shell Houston Open, where he was the runner-up to Paul Casey in 2009. His four consecutive, sub-par rounds at Redstone GC were a first since he did it at the 2011 Waste Management Phoenix Open. Northern Trust Open: Finished T8 at the Northern Trust Open, with rounds of 67-73-70-70. It marked his first top-10 on TOUR since he had brain surgery on September 1, 2011. His last top 10 was the 2011 PLAYERS Championship (T6).

2011 Season

Season cut short due to brain surgery, but he still managed to finish inside the top 125 (No. 62) with just 16 starts under his belt. Missed much of 2011 following brain surgery. Began feeling vertigo-like symptoms as early as May and announced on August 22 that he would be undergoing surgery that would sideline him from competition for the rest of the season. Underwent successful brain surgery on September 1 at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Md., to repair Chiari malformations.

THE PLAYERS Championship: Posted his second consecutive top-10 finish and fourth of the year with a T6 at THE PLAYERS. He fired rounds of 68-69-73-69.

Posted his second consecutive top-10 finish and fourth of the year with a T6 at THE PLAYERS. He fired rounds of 68-69-73-69. Wells Fargo Championship: Finished T9 at the Wells Fargo Championship on the strength of a third round 65. Recorded an albatross on the par-5 15th hole with a 5-iron from 213 yards. It was the first double eagle at the Wells Fargo Championship and the first of his TOUR career.

Finished T9 at the Wells Fargo Championship on the strength of a third round 65. Recorded an albatross on the par-5 15th hole with a 5-iron from 213 yards. It was the first double eagle at the Wells Fargo Championship and the first of his TOUR career. World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Collected second top 10 of the season with a T5 at the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship. The last player in the field at No. 66 in the Official World Golf Ranking after Tim Clark withdrew, he did not arrive on site until 1 a.m. on the morning of his first match. Led Bubba Watson 5-up through 10 holes in the quarterfinals, but lost holes 11, 13, 14, 15 and 18 and then lost the match on the first extra hole. Victories en route to quarterfinals included wins over Camilo Villegas (4 and 2), Ernie Els (1-up) and Jason day (1-up).

Collected second top 10 of the season with a T5 at the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship. The last player in the field at No. 66 in the Official World Golf Ranking after Tim Clark withdrew, he did not arrive on site until 1 a.m. on the morning of his first match. Led Bubba Watson 5-up through 10 holes in the quarterfinals, but lost holes 11, 13, 14, 15 and 18 and then lost the match on the first extra hole. Victories en route to quarterfinals included wins over Camilo Villegas (4 and 2), Ernie Els (1-up) and Jason day (1-up). Northern Trust Open: One of a PGA TOUR record nine players tied for the lead following the first round of the Northern Trust Open at 4-under. Finished T12.

One of a PGA TOUR record nine players tied for the lead following the first round of the Northern Trust Open at 4-under. Finished T12. Waste Management Phoenix Open: In his second start of the year, the 2006 and 2008 champion returned to TPC Scottsdale and opened with a 6-under 65 en route to T5 honors at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

2010 Season

Missed only two cuts out of 26 starts and posted three top-10 finishes. Had first season with multiple top-three finishes and recorded his best showing on the money list.

AT&T National: Next top-10 finish came 13 starts later, where a final-round 66 led to a fifth-place finish at the AT&T National. At 6-under, finished four strokes behind champion Justin Rose.

Next top-10 finish came 13 starts later, where a final-round 66 led to a fifth-place finish at the AT&T National. At 6-under, finished four strokes behind champion Justin Rose. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Came back the following week with a T2 at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, one stroke behind winner Dustin Johnson. Tied for the lead at 15-under with Johnson and David Duval but failed to birdie the par-5 18th hole after driving in the right rough. In the next and final group, Johnson birdied the closing hole to win. Attributed much of his success to a new-found confidence in putting after getting instruction from Dave Stockton in late January. Returned to using a standard-length putter at that time.

Came back the following week with a T2 at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, one stroke behind winner Dustin Johnson. Tied for the lead at 15-under with Johnson and David Duval but failed to birdie the par-5 18th hole after driving in the right rough. In the next and final group, Johnson birdied the closing hole to win. Attributed much of his success to a new-found confidence in putting after getting instruction from Dave Stockton in late January. Returned to using a standard-length putter at that time. Northern Trust Open: Posted his third consecutive top-10 performance at the Northern Trust Open, with a T3 (T6 in 2009 and T7 in 2008), three strokes behind winner Steve Stricker. Was the only player in the field to post four rounds in the 60s.

2009 Season

Bounced back from a 2-over 73 in the first round of the Northern Trust Open with rounds of 67-64-68 to finish T6, his first top-10 of the season (six starts). Third-round 64 matched his career-low round.

Shell Houston Open: Earned season-best finish after shooting 11-under 277 at Shell Houston Open. Waited 2 hours, 40 minutes after posting his score to join Paul Casey in a playoff. Hit tee shot at first extra hole into water hazard to lose title to Casey's bogey. Was the only player in the field to shoot four rounds below par.

2008 Season

Recorded 19 made cuts in 26 events, including his second career win and a career-best nine top-25 finishes. Finished a career-best 32nd on the money list to break the $2-million barrier for the first time.

Ryder Cup: Earned 2.5 points to help lead the United States Team to a victory at the 37th Ryder Cup, including a Singles victory over Soren Hansen. One of six rookies on the 2008 Ryder Cup team.

Earned 2.5 points to help lead the United States Team to a victory at the 37th Ryder Cup, including a Singles victory over Soren Hansen. One of six rookies on the 2008 Ryder Cup team. THE PLAYERS Championship: Recorded his third top-10 of the season with a T10 finish at THE PLAYERS. Finished second in the field in birdies (19) and had three of the four longest drives of the week (352, 362 and 372 yards, all on No. 1).

Recorded his third top-10 of the season with a T10 finish at THE PLAYERS. Finished second in the field in birdies (19) and had three of the four longest drives of the week (352, 362 and 372 yards, all on No. 1). Northern Trust Open: Kept momentum going two weeks later when a second-round 66 and a third-round 69 landed a T7 finish at the Northern Trust Open.

Kept momentum going two weeks later when a second-round 66 and a third-round 69 landed a T7 finish at the Northern Trust Open. FBR Open: Sank a 13-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to force a playoff and then birdied it again from 8 feet on the first playoff hole to beat Phil Mickelson and win the FBR Open. At the site where he won his first PGA TOUR title as a rookie in 2006, lost a four-stroke lead and was one shot behind going to the 18th. Smashed a 350-yard drive in the left rough on the finishing hole on the way to a tying birdie and then a 359-yarder on the first playoff hole.

2007 Season

Recorded three top-10s to finish 118th on the money list. Was third in Driving Distance on TOUR, averaging 312.6 yards.

Children's Miracle Network Classic presented by Wal-Mart: Ended the year on a high note with a T9 finish at the Children's Miracle Network Classic presented by Walmart.

Ended the year on a high note with a T9 finish at the Children's Miracle Network Classic presented by Walmart. PODS Championship: His next top-10 finish was a T8 at the PODS Championship.

His next top-10 finish was a T8 at the PODS Championship. Mercedes-Benz Championship: Finished T4 in first appearance in the Mercedes-Benz Championship. One of four first-time participants to finish among the top-10.

2006 Season

Rookie won early in the season and collected more than $1.4 million. Placed second behind Bubba Watson in Driving Distance on TOUR, averaging 318.8 yards per drive to Watson's 319.6.

FUNAI Classic at the WALT DISNEY WORLD Resort: T21 at the FUNAI Classic at Walt Disney World Resort.

T21 at the FUNAI Classic at Walt Disney World Resort. The INTERNATIONAL: Finished T13 at the INTERNATIONAL.

Finished T13 at the INTERNATIONAL. FBR Open: In fourth start of the season, fifth as a professional, earned his first TOUR victory at the FBR Open. Led J.J. Henry and Ryan Palmer by one stroke through 54 holes prior to winning by seven strokes, the largest victory margin in a player's first TOUR win since Jose Maria Olazabal won the 1990 NEC World Series of Golf by 12 strokes. Tied with Ryan Palmer through 10 holes, took one-stroke lead after Palmer's bogey on the par-4 11th hole. Increased lead to six with eagle on par-5 15th hole, while Palmer posted triple bogey. Posted all four rounds in the 60s. Recorded a career-best 64 in the second round. Became first rookie to win on TOUR that season and topped Retief Goosen's record of becoming the fastest player to win $1 million in TOUR history as a member–four events. Went from not being ranked in Official World Golf Ranking at beginning of season to World No. 77 after the win.

In fourth start of the season, fifth as a professional, earned his first TOUR victory at the FBR Open. Led J.J. Henry and Ryan Palmer by one stroke through 54 holes prior to winning by seven strokes, the largest victory margin in a player's first TOUR win since Jose Maria Olazabal won the 1990 NEC World Series of Golf by 12 strokes. Tied with Ryan Palmer through 10 holes, took one-stroke lead after Palmer's bogey on the par-4 11th hole. Increased lead to six with eagle on par-5 15th hole, while Palmer posted triple bogey. Posted all four rounds in the 60s. Recorded a career-best 64 in the second round. Became first rookie to win on TOUR that season and topped Retief Goosen's record of becoming the fastest player to win $1 million in TOUR history as a member–four events. Went from not being ranked in Official World Golf Ranking at beginning of season to World No. 77 after the win. Sony Open in Hawaii: Opened the year with a T10 finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, his first start as a TOUR member. Was only two back of the leaders through 36 holes, but could not catch a hot David Toms (61-65) on the weekend.

2005 Season

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Medalist at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament. Made it through all three stages in his first trip to Q-School. Finished at 24-under 408 at the finals to defeat Alex Cejka by three strokes.

Medalist at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament. Made it through all three stages in his first trip to Q-School. Finished at 24-under 408 at the finals to defeat Alex Cejka by three strokes. Southern Farm Bureau Classic: Made his first career TOUR start as a professional, at the Southern Farm Bureau Classic (missed the cut), before going to Q-school.

2003 Season

U.S. Open Championship: Made PGA TOUR debut, at the 2003 U.S. Open (missed the cut).

Amateur Highlights

Turned professional in summer of 2005 after helping the United States win the Walker Cup in August.

First-team all-SEC in 2002.

Member of the winning 2005 Walker Cup team.

Member of the winning 2005 Palmer Cup team.

Led University of Kentucky to its first SEC golf championship. Was 2005 SEC Player of the Year. First-team all-SEC in 2004-05.

Earned first team (2004), second team (2005), third team (2002) and honorable mention (2003) All-America honors.

Academic All-America in 2004-05.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE