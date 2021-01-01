Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Top 125 in 2018-19 FedExCup standings (thru 2020-21)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 2005

PGA TOUR Victories (5)

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

2004 Nationwide Tour Championship

International Victories (2)

Additional Victories (1)

2005 Callaway Golf Pebble Beach Invitational

National Teams

2011 Presidents Cup

2009 World Cup

2002 Palmer Cup

Personal

Walked on to the golf team at Fresno State University, coached by his uncle Mike Watney.

Is an avid fan of the San Francisco Giants, San Francisco 49ers and Sacramento Kings.

His wife, Amber, is the niece of PGA TOUR veteran Omar Uresti.

Special Interests

All sports, music, video games

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Missed the FedExCup Playoffs for the second time in the FedExCup era, finishing No. 132 in the standings. Previously missed the Playoffs in the 2015-16 season, where his season ended after five starts due to injury. Made six of 17 cuts, with his sole top-10 coming at the Safeway Open (T10).

2019 Season

Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the 12th time, finishing the season No. 97 in the standings. Collected three top-10s, his most since 2014-15 (3), and made 17 cuts in 26 starts.

Charles Schwab Challenge: With rounds of 67-68-70-70, recorded a T8 finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Represented first top-10 finish in eight starts at Colonial Country Club.

With rounds of 67-68-70-70, recorded a T8 finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Represented first top-10 finish in eight starts at Colonial Country Club. Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Along with teammate Charley Hoffman, finished T9 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans for his first top-10 finish since a runner-up effort at the 2018 Wells Fargo Championship.

2018 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup for the 11th time and finished No. 74 in the standings. Jumped from No. 102 to 67th in the FedExCup with a T11 at THE NORTHERN TRUST, the first Playoffs event, before ending his season at the Dell Technologies Championship (T62). Season included three top-25s and 21 made cuts in 26 starts, highlighted by a runner-up at the Wells Fargo Championship.

Wells Fargo Championship: Playing in the final group on Sunday at the Wells Fargo Championship, closed with a 2-under 69 to finish T2, two shots behind winner Jason Day. Finished the final round with a 59-foot birdie putt. Marked his best showing on TOUR since the 2015 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

2017 Season

Claimed five top-25 finishes through the Wyndham Championship, with a top-five finish in New Orleans his best showing. For the 10th time, advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs.

THE NORTHERN TRUST: Following a missed cut at THE NORTHERN TRUST, the first of four FedExCup Playoffs events, ended his season at No. 120 in the final FedExCup standings.

Following a missed cut at THE NORTHERN TRUST, the first of four FedExCup Playoffs events, ended his season at No. 120 in the final FedExCup standings. Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Teamed with Charley Hoffman to finish T5 at 19-under in Foursomes/Four-ball format at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. With $140,225 check in New Orleans, surpassed the amount of money needed to meet the requirements of Major Medical Extension and remain exempt for the season. Was one of three former Zurich Classic winners to finish T5 (Jason Dufner/2012, Bubba Watson/2011). Combined with Hoffman to join winners Jonas Blixt/Cameron Smith as only teams with four sub-70 rounds, including 67-69 in the Foursomes format in rounds one and three.

2016 Season

After making five starts in 2015-16, the last being the Farmers Insurance Open, season ended due to injury. In the five starts, best finish was T11 at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. Will play 2016-17 season on a Major Medical Extension, with 21 available events to earn 355 FedExCup points or $528,010 to remain exempt for the remainder of the season.

2015 Season

On the strength of seven top-25 finishes in 25 starts through the Wyndham Championship, including a runner-up finish, extended his streak of FedExCup Playoffs starts to a perfect nine for nine. Competed in the first three events of the Playoffs before ending his season after the BMW Championship. Finished ranked 58th in the FedExCup standings.

AT&T Byron Nelson: Opened the AT&T Byron Nelson with 67-65. Rebounded after a third-round 70 with a 65 Sunday to T10.

Opened the AT&T Byron Nelson with 67-65. Rebounded after a third-round 70 with a 65 Sunday to T10. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Posted rounds of 65-69-65-69 for a 19-under 268 and a solo-second finish, three strokes behind Brandt Snedeker at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am in February. Overcame back-to-back bogeys at Nos. 13 and 14 in Sunday's final round with birdies on his 71st and 72nd holes, his best showing since claiming the same honor at the 2013 BMW Championship. Got his final round off to a great start with birdies at the first four holes. Over the first 10 holes, carded six birdies, two bogeys and two pars.

Posted rounds of 65-69-65-69 for a 19-under 268 and a solo-second finish, three strokes behind Brandt Snedeker at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am in February. Overcame back-to-back bogeys at Nos. 13 and 14 in Sunday's final round with birdies on his 71st and 72nd holes, his best showing since claiming the same honor at the 2013 BMW Championship. Got his final round off to a great start with birdies at the first four holes. Over the first 10 holes, carded six birdies, two bogeys and two pars. Farmers Insurance Open: Was T7 at the Farmers Insurance Open in his bid for his first victory since capturing the 2012 Barclays.

2014 Season

Made 17 of 25 cuts on TOUR, with just two top-10s, his fewest since 2008. Had played in every FedExCup Playoffs event from 2009-13 but missed the cut at The Barclays to end his season at No. 105 in the FedExCup standings.

Wyndham Championship: Held a one-shot lead going into the final round of the Wyndham Championship before finishing T5.

Held a one-shot lead going into the final round of the Wyndham Championship before finishing T5. Barracuda Championship: Looking to improve on his position of 124th in FedExCup standings, played in the Barracuda Championship, opened with nine birdies and no bogeys, good for 18 points and the 18-hole lead in the Modified Stableford scoring event. Ensuing point totals of 8-6-2 resulted in a total of 34, good for a T8 at Montreux G&CC. With the top-10 finish, moved to No. 118 in the standings.

Looking to improve on his position of 124th in FedExCup standings, played in the Barracuda Championship, opened with nine birdies and no bogeys, good for 18 points and the 18-hole lead in the Modified Stableford scoring event. Ensuing point totals of 8-6-2 resulted in a total of 34, good for a T8 at Montreux G&CC. With the top-10 finish, moved to No. 118 in the standings. World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship: Former World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship winner was forced to withdraw prior to the final round of the Cadillac Championship due to a back injury.

2013 Season

Finished the season No. 15 in the FedExCup, his fifth consecutive top-15 finish in the season-long points race. Year included 19 made cuts in 26 starts, with a runner-up finish at the BMW Championship the best of his four top-10 finishes.

TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola: Advanced to the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola for the sixth consecutive season, finishing T14 at East Lake and the 15th-place finish in the FedExCup.

Advanced to the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola for the sixth consecutive season, finishing T14 at East Lake and the 15th-place finish in the FedExCup. BMW Championship: Posted a final-round, 7-under 65 in the Monday finish of the BMW Championship to finish second to Zach Johnson, at 14-under 270. He began the final round at Conway Farms GC six strokes back, at 7-under. With the runner-up finish, jumped from No. 34 to No. 12 in FedExCup standings headed into the TOUR Championship later that week.

Posted a final-round, 7-under 65 in the Monday finish of the BMW Championship to finish second to Zach Johnson, at 14-under 270. He began the final round at Conway Farms GC six strokes back, at 7-under. With the runner-up finish, jumped from No. 34 to No. 12 in FedExCup standings headed into the TOUR Championship later that week. The Barclays: Making his ninth start at The Barclays, the defending champion finished T9, three strokes behind champion Adam Scott. It marked his fourth top-10 finish at the event in his last five starts, including a win in 2012, T6 in 2009 (also at Liberty National) and T10 in 2011.

Making his ninth start at The Barclays, the defending champion finished T9, three strokes behind champion Adam Scott. It marked his fourth top-10 finish at the event in his last five starts, including a win in 2012, T6 in 2009 (also at Liberty National) and T10 in 2011. Wells Fargo Championship: Finished T10 at the Wells Fargo Championship in his ninth consecutive start at the event. Held a share of the first- and third-round leads. Aside from his missed cut in 2011, the only time he has finished outside the top 25 at Quail Hollow was in 2008, when he finished T40.

Finished T10 at the Wells Fargo Championship in his ninth consecutive start at the event. Held a share of the first- and third-round leads. Aside from his missed cut in 2011, the only time he has finished outside the top 25 at Quail Hollow was in 2008, when he finished T40. Farmers Insurance Open: The 2009 Farmers Insurance Open champion birdied his 72nd hole at Torrey Pines in January to finish the Farmers Insurance Open at 9-under 279, good for a T4 with Jimmy Walker. The Monday finish was his fifth top-10 in nine starts at the event.

The 2009 Farmers Insurance Open champion birdied his 72nd hole at Torrey Pines in January to finish the Farmers Insurance Open at 9-under 279, good for a T4 with Jimmy Walker. The Monday finish was his fifth top-10 in nine starts at the event. Hyundai Tournament of Champions: Shared the opening-round lead with Dustin Johnson and Mark Wilson after a 4-under 69 at the weather-shortened Hyundai Tournament of Champions. Was unable to mount a charge in the final two rounds, though, finishing 73-74 for a T13.

2012 Season

Finished a career-best No. 4 in the FedExCup standings.

World Challenge presented by Northwestern Mutual: Jumped out to a two-stroke lead at the World Challenge with a first-round 5-under 67 before finishing T11.

Jumped out to a two-stroke lead at the World Challenge with a first-round 5-under 67 before finishing T11. CIMB Classic: Rallied from four strokes back in the final round of the CIMB Classic in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in October with a 10-under 61 to win by a stroke over Robert Garrigus and defending champion Bo Van Pelt. Flirted with a 59 at the Mines Resort and GC, until a bogey at the 72nd hole that still resulted in a career-low 61. His wife, Amber, subbed as his caddie when his regular caddie, Chad Reynolds, suffered from heat exhaustion and dehydration in the first round and was unable to complete the round. Went to a local hospital and given intravenous fluids. Used a local caddie in the second round while Reynolds recovered. After just one birdie in Thursday's opening round, he posted 24 in the ensuing three rounds, totaling 25, tying his record for most birdies in a 72-hole event (2006 Reno-Tahoe Open). His final round included 11 birdies and a lone bogey at the par-4 18th. Won the tournament the same day his favorite team, the San Francisco Giants, won the World Series.

Rallied from four strokes back in the final round of the CIMB Classic in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in October with a 10-under 61 to win by a stroke over Robert Garrigus and defending champion Bo Van Pelt. Flirted with a 59 at the Mines Resort and GC, until a bogey at the 72nd hole that still resulted in a career-low 61. His wife, Amber, subbed as his caddie when his regular caddie, Chad Reynolds, suffered from heat exhaustion and dehydration in the first round and was unable to complete the round. Went to a local hospital and given intravenous fluids. Used a local caddie in the second round while Reynolds recovered. After just one birdie in Thursday's opening round, he posted 24 in the ensuing three rounds, totaling 25, tying his record for most birdies in a 72-hole event (2006 Reno-Tahoe Open). His final round included 11 birdies and a lone bogey at the par-4 18th. Won the tournament the same day his favorite team, the San Francisco Giants, won the World Series. Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: In his eighth consecutive start at the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, opened with back-to-back, 5-under 66s en route to a share of 10th place with Jimmy Walker and Tim Herron. Despite bogeys at his 70th and 71st holes, the 2011 runner-up at TPC Summerlin posted a final-round, 2-under 69 to claim the top-10 finish.

In his eighth consecutive start at the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, opened with back-to-back, 5-under 66s en route to a share of 10th place with Jimmy Walker and Tim Herron. Despite bogeys at his 70th and 71st holes, the 2011 runner-up at TPC Summerlin posted a final-round, 2-under 69 to claim the top-10 finish. The Barclays: After entering the day two strokes behind 54-hole leader Sergio Garcia, carded a final-round, 2-under 69 to defeat Brandt Snedeker (70) by three strokes at The Barclays at Bethpage State Park's Black Course in New York. Fifth PGA TOUR victory came at age 31 years, 4 months, 1 day in his 214th career TOUR start. Collected 2,500 points to move from No. 49 to No. 1 in the FedExCup standings entering the second Playoffs event. Of his five victories, three have been in come-from-behind fashion. Was ranked No. 1 in the FedExCup standings after the PGA TOUR Season in 2011 and finished ninth, his best showing since the FedExCup began in 2007. Won in his eighth start at The Barclays, with three top-10 finishes (T6 in 2009 and T10 in 2011). Won a FedExCup Playoffs event in his 18th career start. His previous best was a T4 at 2010 TOUR Championship. Recorded the fifth consecutive comeback victory at The Barclays. Is the sixth player to win a World Golf Championships event and a FedExCup Playoffs event, joining Vijay Singh, Steve Stricker, Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose and Tiger Woods.

After entering the day two strokes behind 54-hole leader Sergio Garcia, carded a final-round, 2-under 69 to defeat Brandt Snedeker (70) by three strokes at The Barclays at Bethpage State Park's Black Course in New York. Fifth PGA TOUR victory came at age 31 years, 4 months, 1 day in his 214th career TOUR start. Collected 2,500 points to move from No. 49 to No. 1 in the FedExCup standings entering the second Playoffs event. Of his five victories, three have been in come-from-behind fashion. Was ranked No. 1 in the FedExCup standings after the PGA TOUR Season in 2011 and finished ninth, his best showing since the FedExCup began in 2007. Won in his eighth start at The Barclays, with three top-10 finishes (T6 in 2009 and T10 in 2011). Won a FedExCup Playoffs event in his 18th career start. His previous best was a T4 at 2010 TOUR Championship. Recorded the fifth consecutive comeback victory at The Barclays. Is the sixth player to win a World Golf Championships event and a FedExCup Playoffs event, joining Vijay Singh, Steve Stricker, Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose and Tiger Woods. AT&T National: Finished 10th at the AT&T National in defense of his title, with weekend rounds of 69-71.

Finished 10th at the AT&T National in defense of his title, with weekend rounds of 69-71. U.S. Open: Finished T21 at the U.S. Open. Began the week with a 1-under 69, his first sub-par round at the event in 15 rounds. Round included an albatross on the par-5 17th hole, the third double eagle in U.S. Open history and the fourth of the PGA TOUR Season.

Finished T21 at the U.S. Open. Began the week with a 1-under 69, his first sub-par round at the event in 15 rounds. Round included an albatross on the par-5 17th hole, the third double eagle in U.S. Open history and the fourth of the PGA TOUR Season. Wells Fargo Championship: Finished eighth at the Wells Fargo Championship. Held the second-round lead but weekend scores of 72-74 dropped him from contention.

2011 Season

Recorded a career-best 10 top-10 finishes and 16 top-25 finishes. Finished ninth in the FedExCup and No. 3 on the money list. Made 19 of 22 cuts and recorded multiple wins in a season for the first time in his career.

Presidents Cup: Compiled a 2-1-1 record for the victorious U.S. Presidents Cup squad, including a singles victory over K.J. Choi.

Compiled a 2-1-1 record for the victorious U.S. Presidents Cup squad, including a singles victory over K.J. Choi. Australian Open: Opened with a 6-under 66 to trail first-round leader Jarrod Lyle at the Australian Open then hovered around the lead for most of the week in Sydney, finally settling for a T4.

Opened with a 6-under 66 to trail first-round leader Jarrod Lyle at the Australian Open then hovered around the lead for most of the week in Sydney, finally settling for a T4. Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Making his seventh start at the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finished runner-up to Kevin Na by two strokes for his second-career second-place finish. The finish came one year after finishing two strokes out of the Jonathan Byrd-Martin Laird-Cameron Percy playoff in Las Vegas. Entered the final round with a share of the lead with Na–the fifth time he had entered the final round on TOUR with at least a share of the lead (two wins). He went on to to record his career-high 10th top-10 finish of the season to remain in the No. 3 position on the official money list.

Making his seventh start at the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finished runner-up to Kevin Na by two strokes for his second-career second-place finish. The finish came one year after finishing two strokes out of the Jonathan Byrd-Martin Laird-Cameron Percy playoff in Las Vegas. Entered the final round with a share of the lead with Na–the fifth time he had entered the final round on TOUR with at least a share of the lead (two wins). He went on to to record his career-high 10th top-10 finish of the season to remain in the No. 3 position on the official money list. The Barclays: After entering the FedExCup Playoffs No. 1 in the standings, finished T10 at The Barclays to fall to No. 3. Eventually finished the season-long competition at No. 9.

After entering the FedExCup Playoffs No. 1 in the standings, finished T10 at The Barclays to fall to No. 3. Eventually finished the season-long competition at No. 9. AT&T National: Spurred on by a third round, course-record, 8-under 62, went on to win the AT&T National by two strokes over K.J. Choi. His fourth career win helped him overtake Donald for the top spot in the FedExCup rankings. Saturday's round included a back-nine, 8-under 27 (six birdies, one eagle and two pars), just one stroke shy of Corey Pavin's TOUR-record 26 at the 2006 U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee. Entered the final round tied with Rickie Fowler at 9-under before a bogey-free 66 made him the TOUR's third multiple winner of the season (Bubba Watson and Mark Wilson) and moved him into a tie with Kuchar and Luke Donald for the TOUR lead, with eight top-10 finishes.

Spurred on by a third round, course-record, 8-under 62, went on to win the AT&T National by two strokes over K.J. Choi. His fourth career win helped him overtake Donald for the top spot in the FedExCup rankings. Saturday's round included a back-nine, 8-under 27 (six birdies, one eagle and two pars), just one stroke shy of Corey Pavin's TOUR-record 26 at the 2006 U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee. Entered the final round tied with Rickie Fowler at 9-under before a bogey-free 66 made him the TOUR's third multiple winner of the season (Bubba Watson and Mark Wilson) and moved him into a tie with Kuchar and Luke Donald for the TOUR lead, with eight top-10 finishes. HP Byron Nelson Championship: Entered the HP Byron Nelson Championship as the highest-ranked player in the FedExCup standings at No. 6. Went on to finish T8 to move to fourth, jumping ahead of idle David Toms. It was his seventh top-10 finish of the season, tied with Matt Kuchar, Luke Donald and Hunter Mahan for most on TOUR.

Entered the HP Byron Nelson Championship as the highest-ranked player in the FedExCup standings at No. 6. Went on to finish T8 to move to fourth, jumping ahead of idle David Toms. It was his seventh top-10 finish of the season, tied with Matt Kuchar, Luke Donald and Hunter Mahan for most on TOUR. THE PLAYERS Championship: Produced sixth top-10 of season and first since winning the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship with a T4 at THE PLAYERS. Carded an 8-under 64 in the opening round, a career-best at TPC Sawgrass, to hold the first-round lead despite a double bogey on No. 14.

Produced sixth top-10 of season and first since winning the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship with a T4 at THE PLAYERS. Carded an 8-under 64 in the opening round, a career-best at TPC Sawgrass, to hold the first-round lead despite a double bogey on No. 14. Transitions Championship: After winning the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship, saw his streak of seven consecutive top-10s, dating to the end of the 2010 season, end, with a T13 at the Transitions Championship.

After winning the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship, saw his streak of seven consecutive top-10s, dating to the end of the 2010 season, end, with a T13 at the Transitions Championship. World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship: Just one day after making a double bogey on the 18th hole at TPC Blue Monster at Doral, drained a 13-foot birdie putt at the same hole to cap a stellar final-round, 6-under 67 to clinch the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship by two strokes over 54-hole leader Dustin Johnson. It was also the same hole that Watney's 30-foot putt came up just two inches short at the 2009 Cadillac Championship, leaving him second behind Phil Mickelson for his previous-best finish in three overall starts at the Cadillac Championship. With his third PGA TOUR victory, he became one of seven players under age 30 with at least three TOUR wins. That group is led by four-time winner Johnson. Dating to the 2010 TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola, the win was his seventh consecutive top-10 finish and moved him to No. 2 on the FedExCup points list.

Just one day after making a double bogey on the 18th hole at TPC Blue Monster at Doral, drained a 13-foot birdie putt at the same hole to cap a stellar final-round, 6-under 67 to clinch the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship by two strokes over 54-hole leader Dustin Johnson. It was also the same hole that Watney's 30-foot putt came up just two inches short at the 2009 Cadillac Championship, leaving him second behind Phil Mickelson for his previous-best finish in three overall starts at the Cadillac Championship. With his third PGA TOUR victory, he became one of seven players under age 30 with at least three TOUR wins. That group is led by four-time winner Johnson. Dating to the 2010 TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola, the win was his seventh consecutive top-10 finish and moved him to No. 2 on the FedExCup points list. World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Finished T9 at the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship. Defeated Anthony Kim (5 and 4) and World No. 1 Lee Westwood (1-up) before falling to Ryan Moore (19 holes) in the third round.

Finished T9 at the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship. Defeated Anthony Kim (5 and 4) and World No. 1 Lee Westwood (1-up) before falling to Ryan Moore (19 holes) in the third round. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: In third start, racked up third top-10 at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, aided by a final-round, 5-under 67.

In third start, racked up third top-10 at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, aided by a final-round, 5-under 67. Waste Management Phoenix Open: Finished T5 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Finished T5 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Farmers Insurance Open: Former Farmers Insurance Open champion finished T6 at the event on the strength of a final-round 63. Fired a back-nine 28 on the South Course in the final round, the best score on the South Course's back nine since records were first recorded in 1983. Dennis Paulson (1999) and Brian Henninger (1998) each recorded 29s on the back nine. Round of 63 matches his career low and is his best score in 24 career rounds at the Farmers Insurance Open.

2010 Season

Finished 12th in the FedExCup Playoffs. Recorded first two career top-10s at major championships (seventh at Masters). Next top-10s came in back-to-back starts, finishing T7 at the AT&T National and The Open Championship.

THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola: Finished T4 at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola after recording rounds of 63-67 on the weekend. The 63 included an East Lake GC back-nine record with a 7-under 28.

Finished T4 at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola after recording rounds of 63-67 on the weekend. The 63 included an East Lake GC back-nine record with a 7-under 28. PGA Championship: Held the third-round lead at the PGA Championship before a final round 81 dropped him to T18.

Held the third-round lead at the PGA Championship before a final round 81 dropped him to T18. Masters Tournament: Shot a 7-under 65 in the final round to finish seventh at the Masters. It was his first round in the 60s in 10 starts in a major. His previous best finish in a major was T11 at the 2008 Masters.

Shot a 7-under 65 in the final round to finish seventh at the Masters. It was his first round in the 60s in 10 starts in a major. His previous best finish in a major was T11 at the 2008 Masters. Transitions Championship: Despite a first-round 73, finished fourth at Transitions Championship. Posted 65-67 on weekend to match lowest final 36 holes in tournament history. Ranked T2 in Putts Per Round (26.8) for the week.

Despite a first-round 73, finished fourth at Transitions Championship. Posted 65-67 on weekend to match lowest final 36 holes in tournament history. Ranked T2 in Putts Per Round (26.8) for the week. World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Making first appearance at the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship, finished T9 after losing, 1-up, to Retief Goosen in the third round.

Making first appearance at the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship, finished T9 after losing, 1-up, to Retief Goosen in the third round. Farmers Insurance Open: In defense of title, shot two rounds in the 60s on the weekend to finish T9 at the Farmers Insurance Open.

2009 Season

Won for the second time in his career and finished 12th in the FedExCup standings. Earned more than $3 million, for first time in career.

OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup: Also made first appearance at the OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup, with John Merrick.

Also made first appearance at the OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup, with John Merrick. Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Finished T6 at the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open with rounds of 66-66-67-66. Eighth top-10 finish matched Bo Van Pelt for fourth on TOUR.

Finished T6 at the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open with rounds of 66-66-67-66. Eighth top-10 finish matched Bo Van Pelt for fourth on TOUR. THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola: Finished T13 at THE TOUR Championship in his first appearance at the event.

Finished T13 at THE TOUR Championship in his first appearance at the event. BMW Championship: Ranked No. 12 in the FedExCup standings after the BMW Championship to earn his first trip to the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola.

Ranked No. 12 in the FedExCup standings after the BMW Championship to earn his first trip to the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola. The Barclays: Went 12 starts before posting his next top-10 of the season, a T6 at The Barclays.

Went 12 starts before posting his next top-10 of the season, a T6 at The Barclays. Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard: Finished T4 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational after a final-round, 2-under 68.

Finished T4 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational after a final-round, 2-under 68. World Golf Championships-CA Championship: Finished second to Phil Mickelson at the World Golf Championships-CA Championship by one stroke after sharing the third-round lead. Nearly forced a playoff, but his putt from the fringe ended one rotation from going in the hole.

Finished second to Phil Mickelson at the World Golf Championships-CA Championship by one stroke after sharing the third-round lead. Nearly forced a playoff, but his putt from the fringe ended one rotation from going in the hole. Buick Invitational: Took the lead for the first time on the final shot of the Buick Invitational, a 2-foot birdie putt, to complete a five-shot comeback for his second career victory. Birdied two of his last three holes and didn't drop a shot over the final 11 holes in closing with a 4-under 68 for a one-shot victory over third-round leader John Rollins. Sank a 40-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th to tie Rollins and then two-putted the par-5 18th hole for birdie to claim the win. Went the week without a three-putt and was the only player to shoot all four rounds below par.

2008 Season

Finished No. 121 on the money list. Made the cut in 21 of 27 starts, but managed just one top-10 finish.

Mercedes-Benz Championship: Held the 18-hole lead at the Mercedes-Benz Championship in his first trip to the event. T5 finish marked the 13th top-10 in his PGA TOUR career.

2007 Season

The Open Championship: Qualified for the U.S. Open, The Open Championship and the PGA Championship for the first time in his career. Made the cut in The Open Championship and finished T35.

Qualified for the U.S. Open, The Open Championship and the PGA Championship for the first time in his career. Made the cut in The Open Championship and finished T35. Zurich Classic of New Orleans: In third full season on the PGA TOUR, earned first victory at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in his 75th career start at age 25 years, 11 months, 28 days. Held a two-stroke lead over Ken Duke through 54 holes after opening 69-67-68. A final-round 70 was good for a three-stroke victory over Duke. Earned a career-high $1,098,000 paycheck and 4,500 FedExCup points, jumping from No. 72 to No. 12 in the standings.

2006 Season

In second season on TOUR, posted career-high six top-10s and 11 top-25s to finish 75th on the money list. Posted back-to-back top-10s on TOUR for the first time with a T8 at the Southern Farm Bureau Classic and a T6 at the Chrysler Classic of Greensboro.

FUNAI Classic at the WALT DISNEY WORLD Resort: Finished T5 at the FUNAI Classic, aided by a third-round 64 on the Magnolia Course.

Finished T5 at the FUNAI Classic, aided by a third-round 64 on the Magnolia Course. Chrysler Classic of Greensboro: Shared the first-round lead with Brent Geiberger and John Rollins after an 8-under 64 in Greensboro, and then held the second-round lead at 9-under 135. The second-round lead was his first on TOUR. The 64 matched his career-best on TOUR, which he shot three times previously.

Shared the first-round lead with Brent Geiberger and John Rollins after an 8-under 64 in Greensboro, and then held the second-round lead at 9-under 135. The second-round lead was his first on TOUR. The 64 matched his career-best on TOUR, which he shot three times previously. Reno-Tahoe Open: Recorded a third top-10 (T5) at the Reno-Tahoe Open in late August.

Recorded a third top-10 (T5) at the Reno-Tahoe Open in late August. Buick Championship: Added a T9 at the Buick Championship in July.

Added a T9 at the Buick Championship in July. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Posted his first top-10 of the season (T7) at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.

2005 Season

After finishing just out of the top 125 (No. 127) on the money list, placed T5 at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament in December to gain a higher status for 2006.

Michelin Championship at Las Vegas: Rookie on TOUR posted two top-10s, including a T6 at the Michelin Championship at Las Vegas thanks to a final-round 66. With a paycheck of $139,000, climbed from 143rd to 118th on the money list.

2004 Season

Made the cut in 19 of 25 tournaments on the Korn Ferry Tour, including 12 top-25 finishes. Entered the final event No. 19 on the official money list but posted his first career win at the Web.com Tour Championship, jumping all the way to No. 5 with $301,988. After missing five cuts in his first seven starts, stormed back by making the cut in 15 of his last 16 events of the season.

Nationwide Tour Championship: Finished the event at 15-under-par 273 after rounds of 69-64-71-69, good for a three-stroke win.

2003 Season

Turned professional in the summer following outstanding collegiate career at Fresno State University.

Lewis Chitengwa Memorial Championship: First professional win came at the Lewis Chitengwa Memorial Championship on the Canadian Tour in August.

First professional win came at the Lewis Chitengwa Memorial Championship on the Canadian Tour in August. FBR Capital Open: Made pro debut at the FBR Capital Open in Washington, D.C. in June, missed the cut.

Amateur Highlights

Was the No. 1-ranked college player during his senior year at Fresno State following four consecutive tournament wins in the fall season. Helped Fresno State to the Western Athletic Conference team title in the spring.

Five wins during his senior year were more than any other player in the nation. Became the WAC's first three-time Player of the Year. Freshman of the Year in the WAC. Three-time All-American.

Ben Hogan Award finalist in 2002.

Palmer Cup team member in 2002.

Set Fresno State single-season scoring record, with a 70.53 average during junior year. Coached by his uncle Mike Watney at Fresno State. Fresno State did not offer him a scholarship. Instead he had to walk on to the team. Mike Watney played on the PGA TO

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE