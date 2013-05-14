Exempt status

Korn Ferry Tour: Exempt Medical (thru 2020)

JOINED TOUR

Korn Ferry Tour: 2005

2005 PGA TOUR: 2007

Additional Victories (1)

2010 Pebble Beach Invitational

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (0-1)

2009 Lost to Bo Van Pelt, U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee

Personal

Grew up in Escondido, Calif., and moved to Long Beach, Calif., the same place where TOUR players John Merrick, Peter Tomasulo and Paul Goydos honed their games.

Travels to the Bahamas each year to take part in the Mark Knowles Charity Tennis Invitational. Helping out his good friend Knowles, their involvement helps raise funds for local children's charities such as the Cancer Society, the Sassoon (Bahamas) Foundation for Pediatric Heart Care and the Special Olympics, just to name a few.

Special Interests

Snowboarding, hanging out with friends

Career Highlights

2017 Season

Finished the Regular Season at No. 232 on the money list. Made eight starts, withdrawing from two and making the cut in one.

Panama Claro Championship: T60 at the Panama Claro Championship.

2016 Season

Played in 20 events on the Korn Ferry Tour and made eight cuts.

Rust-Oleum Championship: Posted a T2 finish at the Rust-Oleum Championship with a final-round 3-under 69 after starting the day six shots back. Had a chance to force a playoff with a birdie at any of the last three holes but parred each of the last three. Played Nos. 8 through 16 in 2-under par with a bogey-birdie-bogey-bogey-birdie-bogey-birdie-eagle stretch. Climbed 122 spots on the Korn Ferry Tour money list with his T2 finish - the fourth runner-up of his career on the Korn Ferry Tour.

2015 Season

Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 20 starts, one runner-up, two top 10s, three top 25s and six cuts made. Was 78th on the combined final money list. Missed his last six cuts, plus a WD. Ended the Regular Season 71st on the money list, good enough to make the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. In the Finals, missed the first two cuts before recording a 68th and a T35 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship and Web.com Tour Championship, respectively.

Only other Regular Season top 25 came in early July, a T20, at the Greater Dallas Open, which got him to No. 27 on the money list. Brasil Champions presented by HSBC: Opened the Brasil Champions with rounds of 67-66. A third-round 67 placed him four back of eventual champion Peter Malnati with one round to play. Fired a final-round 66 and had control of solo second before a bogey on No. 18 dropped him into a seven-way T2.

Opened the Brasil Champions with rounds of 67-66. A third-round 67 placed him four back of eventual champion Peter Malnati with one round to play. Fired a final-round 66 and had control of solo second before a bogey on No. 18 dropped him into a seven-way T2. Cartagena de Indias at Karibana Championship Presented by Prebuild: Fired rounds of 70-67 to trail the leader by two strokes after 36 holes of the Cartagena de Indias at Karibana Championship in Colombia. Struggled on the weekend (74-73) in windy conditions, eventually settling for a T4.

2014 Season

Made 14 PGA TOUR appearances, making seven cuts. Had one top-25, a T12 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open in February. Made 10 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, all but eight coming in the summer months. Recorded one top-10 and two top-25s. Made four cuts. Finished the season 88th on the money list. Missed the cut in one Korn Ferry Tour Finals' events and was a WD in two others. Was not able to regain exempt status on PGA TOUR and will play the Korn Ferry Tour in 2014-15.

Had a T21 at the Utah Championship. Nova Scotia Open: Best finish came in July at the Nova Scotia Open where he was tied for the lead after 54 holes. Posted a 73 in the final round, dropping to third, three strokes out of the Roger Sloan-Derek Fathauer playoff.

Best finish came in July at the Nova Scotia Open where he was tied for the lead after 54 holes. Posted a 73 in the final round, dropping to third, three strokes out of the Roger Sloan-Derek Fathauer playoff. Travelers Championship: Missed the cut at the Travelers Championship in his final start as part of a Major Medical Extension in June. Lost member status on the PGA TOUR and returned to the Korn Ferry Tour.

2013 Season

Made seven of 12 cuts on the PGA TOUR without recording a top-10. Missed much of the year with a left-shoulder injury. Made his last start, at the RBC Heritage in April. Had surgery to repair his shoulder. Will have 13 events in the 2013-14 PGA TOUR Season to earn $458,184 under a Major Medical Extension.

2012 Season

Recorded his first top-10 since January and enjoyed his econd of the season when he was solo fourth at the Reno-Tahoe Open, the first PGA TOUR event to utilize the Modified Stableford scoring format since 2006. Finished with 34 points, nine behind J.J. Henry's winning total of 43. Accumulated 22 points through the first 36 hole and was tied for second at the halfway mark. But managed only 12 points over the final two rounds at Montreux G&CC. Humana Challenge in partnership with the Clinton Foundation: Finished T2 at the Humana Challenge, matching his career-best finish on the PGA TOUR. He was second at the 2009 U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee. Played near flawless golf over his final 58 holes, making just one bogey, at No. 18, in his second round.

2011 Season

Claimed one top-25 finish in 15 PGA TOUR starts, a T12 at the Wyndham Championship. Enjoyed a banner year on the Korn Ferry Tour. In just nine starts, claimed six consecutive top-10 finishes, including two runner-up performances, and a No. 14 finish on the money list.

Picked up his second top-10 in his next start, at the News Sentinel Open. Played in Knoxville because he failed to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs. Carded a 9-under 63 in the first round to tie for the 18-hole lead then backed it up with a 7-under 65 to take the outright, 36-hole lead. An even-par 72 in the third round left him one stroke back entering the final round. Shot a 2-under 70 Sunday to finish two behind winner Kirk Triplett. Stadion Classic at UGA: First top-10 came at the Stadion Classic at UGA, where he finished T9. Fired a 5-under 66 on the last day to move up in the standings.

2010 Season

Fell out of the top 125 on the PGA TOUR for the first time in four-year career, posting just one top-10 finish during the campaign.

Wyndham Championship: At regular season finale, finished T3 at the Wyndham Championship for first top 10 of the season on the strength of a final-round 62. Staged a furious rally in the final round trying to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs. Moved from 163rd in the standings to 132nd. Finished at 18-under 261, one shot behind second-place finisher David Toms. Would have qualified for The Barclays, the first Playoffs event with a T2 finish.

2009 Season

Finished a career-best No. 60 in the FedExCup standings, with 18 made cuts in 27 appearances.

U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee: Finished a career-best second at the U.S. Bank Championship, falling in a playoff on the second extra hole to Bo Van Pelt. Posted rounds of 70-66-66-65--267 to match Van Pelt. After matching birdies on the first playoff hole, the par-5 18th, Mallinger was unable to get up and down from a greenside bunker on the same hole while Van Pelt two-putted for birdie to clinch his first PGA TOUR victory. Moved from 43rd to 34th in FedExCup standings.

Sixth place at HP Byron Nelson Championship came with the help of two eagles in the second round. THE PLAYERS Championship: Finished T3 at THE PLAYERS Championship, the sixth time he has finished third.

Finished T3 at THE PLAYERS Championship, the sixth time he has finished third. Shell Houston Open: Shot 75 in first round of Shell Houston Open and was 11-under in the last three rounds. Finished at 8-under 280 and T6 despite playing hole No. 18 5-over par for the week.

2008 Season

Made 20 of 29 cuts and notched four top-10 finishes to record his second consecutive season with more than $1 million in earnings and a spot within the top 100 on the money list.

Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Posted another season-best third-place finish at the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

Posted another season-best third-place finish at the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Posted one season-best third-place finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am and

2007 Season

Went from playing on seven different Tours in 2006 to placing second among rookies in earnings. Competed in three events in the FedExCup Playoffs, making the cut in all three and finishing 61st on the inaugural FedExCup points list. Made 18 cuts in 29 starts and recorded four top-10 finishes, three of which were top-5s. Finished 51st on money list, second amongst rookies, trailing only Brandt Snedeker.

Turning Stone Resort Championship: Recorded his third and final top-five finish of the season with a T3 at the Turning Stone Resort Championship.

Third top-10 was a T7 at the Canadian Open. Held a share of the 36-hole lead with Steve Allan after opening 66-66. Trailed 54-hole leader Vijay Singh by one after a third-round 70, and posted a 71 on Sunday to finish five behind champion Jim Furyk. Zurich Classic of New Orleans: In his 11th start of the season, shot a final-round 5-under 67 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans to finish T3 with Anthony Kim, four shots back of winner Nick Watney.

In his 11th start of the season, shot a final-round 5-under 67 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans to finish T3 with Anthony Kim, four shots back of winner Nick Watney. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: In just eighth career start on the PGA TOUR and fourth of the season, finished solo third at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am. Held a share of the first-round lead after a 7-under-par 65 at Pebble Beach, and entered the final round one off the lead of Phil Mickelson and Kevin Sutherland. Posted a 1-under 71 at Pebble Beach on Sunday to finish six behind Mickelson.

2006 Season

Made the cut in eight of 15 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with two top-10s. Concluded the year 78th on the money list. Finished sixth on Tour in Greens in Regulation Percentage (71.36).

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Earned PGA TOUR card for 2007 via a T13 finish at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.

2005 Season

Made the cut in seven of nine starts during his rookie season on the Korn Ferry Tour. Finished 67th on the money list. Winner of two West Coast Hooters Tour events. Medalist at the 2005 National Qualifying Tournament for the Canadian Tour. Played in five Hooter Tour events with three top-10s.

Came back with a season-best T3 at the Cox Classic, finishing 19-under 265 and four shots behind winner Jason Gore. Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open Presented by Cox Comm: Notched the first of three top-10s with a T9 at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open.

Notched the first of three top-10s with a T9 at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open. U.S. Open Championship: Made eagle on the last hole to qualify for the U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2 and made the cut, finishing T67.

Amateur Highlights

First-team All-Big West Conference selection (1998-2001) at Long Beach State.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE