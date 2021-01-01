Exempt status

PGA TOUR: 126-150 in 2018-19 FedExCup standings (thru 2020-21)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 2007

PGA TOUR Victories (3)

2008 Shell Houston Open

Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun 2012 Sony Open in Hawaii

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)

2006 Chitimacha Louisiana Open Pres'd by Dynamic Industries, Cox Classic Presented by Chevrolet

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (1-1)

Defeated Spencer Levin, Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun 2015 Lost to J.B. Holmes, Jordan Spieth, Shell Houston Open

Personal

Was the first player in the 105-year history of the Metropolitan Golf Association to hold the Ike (the MGA's premier stroke-play amateur), Met Amateur and Met Open titles at the same time–the Wagner Slam.

Captained his high school hockey team as a junior and senior.

Caddied for three summers at Hudson National in Westchester County, N.Y.

Wife, Katie, is a former Virginia Tech soccer player. Father taught computer sciences at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y. Grandfather M.T. Johnson was a former treasurer of the USGA.

Special Interests

Hunting, watching sports

Career Highlights

2019 Season

Puerto Rico Open: Tied three others for second at the Puerto Rico Open, his best result since losing in a playoff at the 2015 Houston Open. Was the only player in the field to record four scores in the 60s.

2018 Season

Made the cut in 16 of 21 starts, but failed to record a top-10 finish for the first time in his PGA TOUR career. Season-best T13 came at the Wells Fargo Championship. Finished the season No. 133 in the FedExCup.

2017 Season

Despite four top-25s, including two top-10s, did not qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs. Ended the season at No. 140 in the FedExCup standings. Opted to compete in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Made one cut, a T20 at the Web.com Tour Championship.

Wyndham Championship: Finished T24 in his ninth start at the Wyndham Championship. Week included an albatross and an eagle in round two, followed by a hole out with a lob wedge from 95 yards on the first hole of the third round. Became the eighth player since 1983 to record a par-4 eagle and albatross in the same event and first to do so since Tag Ridings in the 2005 CareerBuilder Challenge.

Making his ninth start at the Quicken Loans National, opened with a 4-under 66 and closed with a 2-under 68 to finish T5, three strokes out of the Kyle Stanley-Charles Howell III playoff. Had achieved little success at the event, with six missed cuts, a T27 in 2008 and T57 in 2011. Marked just his first top-10 in 21 starts on the season. Safeway Open: In the first event of the season, the Safeway Open, opened with 10 birdies and three bogeys, good for a 7-under 65 at Silverado Resort and Spa. Was only one shot off the lead heading into the final round. Finished T3 in the weather-delayed event with Paul Casey, Michael Kim and Scott Piercy.

2016 Season

Claimed five top-25 finishes in 24 starts through the Wyndham Championship, of which three were top-10 showings. Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the seventh time, playing his way through the first two of four Playoffs events. Following a T63 finish at the Deutsche Bank Championship, ended his season ranked 78th in FedExCup points, his highest position at a season's end since 2012 (36th).

The Barclays: Fired a final-round 64 (-7) at Bethpage Black during The Barclays to finish T22 and match the course record set by Padraig Harrington at the 2012 Barclays at Bethpage Black.

Continued the momentum in his next start at the Wyndham Championship, with rounds of 66-68-65-67, good for back-to-back top-five finishes. John Deere Classic: Posted a bogey-free, 7-under 64 in round two of the John Deere Classic en route to a share of fifth place with Kelly Kraft and Ricky Barnes. His scores of 68-64-67-70 marked the first time to post four-consecutive, sub-par scores in a tournament since the Sanderson Farms Championship in November.

Posted a bogey-free, 7-under 64 in round two of the John Deere Classic en route to a share of fifth place with Kelly Kraft and Ricky Barnes. His scores of 68-64-67-70 marked the first time to post four-consecutive, sub-par scores in a tournament since the Sanderson Farms Championship in November. OHL Classic at Mayakoba: Following a T48 (Frys.com Open) and T15 (Sanderson Farms Championship) in his first two starts of the 2015-16 PGA TOUR season, tied for eighth in his third start, at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba. Fired matching rounds of 67 in the first three rounds before an even-par 71 resulted in the T8, his first top-10 since a T10 at the 2015 Barbasol Championship. Marked his second top-10 at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba, including his win in 2011.

2015 Season

His three top-10 finishes through the Wyndham Championship marked his most since 2012 and earned him a return trip to the FedExCup Playoffs for sixth time and first since 2013. Finished T45 and T44 at The Barclays and Deutsche Bank Championship, respectively, ending his season at No. 85 in the FedExCup standings.

Barbasol Championship: Finished T10 at the Barbasol Championship, with four rounds in the 60s.

Recorded a bogey-free 8-under 63 in the second round of the John Deere Classic, supplanting his previous low round at TPC Deere Run. Hit all 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens Friday. Played in the leader group with Justin Thomas during the third round, ultimately posting rounds of 68-67 to join Chris Stroud and Thomas in a T5. Shell Houston Open: The 2008 Shell Houston Open champion returned to the GC of Houston, playing on a sponsor's exemption, where he almost punched his ticket to the Masters for a second time via winning the Shell Houston Open. Began the final round trailing Jordan Spieth by a stroke, before a 3-under 69 was enough to force sudden death with Spieth and J.B. Holmes. On the 72nd hole, drained a 25-foot birdie putt to post the 69. After Spieth dropped out of the extra session on the first hole, No.18, the playoff continued, and he missed a 7-foot par putt back at 18 on the second extra hole to keep the playoff alive. Early in the week, said he was dedicating the week to his father, who had undergone successful lung surgery a week earlier.

2014 Season

Missed the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time in four years. Finished 150th in the FedExCup standings. Made 11 cuts in 24 PGA TOUR starts, with a pair of top-25 showings. Failed to regain fully-exempt status for the 2014-15 PGA TOUR Season via the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, a T32 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship his best performance in the four tournaments.

John Deere Classic: On the heels of just seven made cuts in 20 starts, opened the John Deere Classic with rounds of 5-under 66 in the first round and 65 in the second round to claim a T7 with defending champion Jordan Spieth, Bo Van Pelt and Ryan Moore. Had not previously managed to post four consecutive sub-70 scores since the 2012 Humana Challenge.

2013 Season

Made nine of 24 TOUR cuts and finished No. 121 in the final FedExCup standings. A missed cut at The Barclays kept him from advancing to the second FedExCup Playoffs event.

Reno-Tahoe Open: Three starts later, notched second top-10 with a solo 10th-place finish at the Reno-Tahoe Open.

Jumped out to a share of the first-round lead at The Greenbrier Classic with an 8-under 62 and then carried a two-stroke lead into the final round. A 3-over 73 on a weather-delayed final round led to a T2 finish, two strokes behind Jonas Blixt. It was his first top-10 finish of the season. Marked the first time he had failed to carry the 54-hole lead on to victory, having won the 2008 Shell Houston Open and 2011 OHL Classic at Mayakoba. His 196 54-hole total shattered his previous-best tally of 199 at the 2011 Travelers Championship (finished T17). Shell Houston Open: Recorded his first career victory at the Shell Houston Open, posting a final-round 71 on his way to a winning total of 16-under 272. Opened the week with a course-record-tying 9-under 63 (just one year after setting the previous record of 64) to share the lead with Adam Scott. A 69 in the second round gave him solo possession of the lead, a position he wouldn't relinquish on his way to a two-stroke win over Geoff Ogilvy and Chad Campbell. Collected a career-best $1,008,000, moving to No. 18 on the FedExCup points list and earning a first-ever trip to the Masters Tournament.

2012 Season

Finished a career-best 36th in the FedExCup standings and qualified for the BMW Championship for the second consecutive season and third overall.

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard: Finished T4 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational for his career-high fourth top-10 of the season (nine starts).

Finished T2 at the Humana Challenge a week after winning the Sony Open in Hawaii. Improved his score by one stroke in each round, posting rounds of 68-67-66-65. Finished a combined 35-under par in two-week period. Had the fewest putts in the Humana Challenge field–100. Sony Open in Hawaii: Came back the Sony Open in Hawaii and recorded his third career PGA TOUR victory, carding a final-round, 3-under 67 to defeat Carl Pettersson, Sean O'Hair, Harrison Frazar and Charles Howell III by two strokes. Played the back nine at Waialae CC without a bogey all week, including eagles on the par-5 closing hole Friday and Saturday. Became the fourth consecutive Sony Open winner to post all four rounds in the 60s.

Came back the Sony Open in Hawaii and recorded his third career PGA TOUR victory, carding a final-round, 3-under 67 to defeat Carl Pettersson, Sean O'Hair, Harrison Frazar and Charles Howell III by two strokes. Played the back nine at Waialae CC without a bogey all week, including eagles on the par-5 closing hole Friday and Saturday. Became the fourth consecutive Sony Open winner to post all four rounds in the 60s. Hyundai Tournament of Champions: After shooting matching, 1-under-par 72s in the opening two rounds at the Hyundai Tournament of Champions, rebounded by shooting 11-under on the weekend to finish T9.

2011 Season

Claimed his second career TOUR title in just his third start of the season, in playoff fashion, in Mexico. The win was one of five top-25 finishes in 25 starts.

Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun: After missing first two cuts of the year, posted rounds of 69-66-65-67–267 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic and defeated Spencer Levin with a par on the first playoff hole to win his second career TOUR event. First player to finish No. 126 on the PGA TOUR money list and win the following year since Robert Allenby finished No. 126 on the 1999 money list and then won twice in 2000. He held the third-round lead by one shot over Chris Stroud. Up to this point, two of his seven career top-10s were victories.

2010 Season

Both top-10 finishes of the year came in his last five starts of the season.

Posted a T3 at the Children's Miracle Network Classic, making a charge at the top 125 on the season-ending money list until a double bogey on the par-4 16th hole dropped him from a second to T3. Finished No. 126 on the final money list after entering the week No. 153. Frys.com Open: First top-10 was a T8 at the Viking Classic, his first top-10 since the 2009 SBS Championship in Hawaii. Finished second in his only other start, at the Viking Classic in 2007.

2009 Season

Made 13 cuts in 26 starts with one top-10 finish.

Mercedes-Benz Championship: Recorded the fourth top-10 finish of his career in his first start of the season, a 10th at the Mercedes-Benz Championship.

2007 Season

PGA TOUR rookie got off to a solid start by making the cut in seven of first eight starts. Missed nine straight cuts and 13 of 14 during summer stretch. Rallied late with a five-tournament run that started with a T12 at the Reno-Tahoe Open and ended with a runner-up finish at the Viking Classic. Was tied for 90th and 10 shots off the lead in Mississippi after the opening round. Vaulted 40 spots on the money list to No. 83 and solidified his card for the 2008 season.

Shell Houston Open: Shared the first-round lead at the Shell Houston Open and then set the Redstone GC's Tournament Course record with a third-round, 8-under-par 64 en route to a T9 finish.

2006 Season

Finished No. 2 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list thanks to a pair of victories. Finished $10,374 behind Ken Duke, who was No. 1 on the money list. Held the No. 1 spot for 11 weeks from early August to mid-October.

Overtook Tripp Isenhour for the top spot on the money list with his second win of the season at the Cox Classic. After opening with rounds of 66-70, shot 64-63 on the weekend, leaving him at 21-under 263, four in front of runner-up Craig Bowden. Scholarship America Showdown at Somerby: Had a double eagle on the first hole during the third round of the Scholarship America Showdown with a driver and 3-wood from 270 yards.

Had a double eagle on the first hole during the third round of the Scholarship America Showdown with a driver and 3-wood from 270 yards. Chitimacha Louisiana Open Pres'd by Dynamic Industries: On his 26th birthday, posted a 4-under 67 during the first round of the Chitimacha Louisiana Open. Trailed by one stroke each of the first three rounds. Fired a 4-under 67 Sunday to notch his first Tour title. At 12-under 272, finished one stroke in front of Chad Collins.

2005 Season

Had three top-10s on the Korn Ferry Tour, including a T3 at the ING New Zealand PGA Championship and a T2 at the Mark Christopher Charity Classic.

2004 Season

Posted nine top-25s, including his first runner-up finish, a T2 at the Chattanooga Classic.

U.S. Open Championship: First career start on the PGA TOUR was a missed cut at the U.S. Open.

2003 Season

Made the cut in nine of 22 starts during his rookie season on the Korn Ferry Tour. His only top-25 was a T11 at the Chattanooga Classic.

2002 Season

Metropolitan Open: Made his professional debut at the Metropolitan Open at Winged Foot. Posted rounds of 69-68-70 to win by five strokes and collect $23,000 check.

