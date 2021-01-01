Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Winner, Arnold Palmer Invitational (thru 2024-25)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 2009

PGA TOUR Victories (6)

2012 Travelers Championship

Travelers Championship 2017 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, BMW Championship

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, BMW Championship 2019 CIMB Classic

CIMB Classic 2020 Farmers Insurance Open

Farmers Insurance Open 2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

2008 WNB Golf Classic

International Victories (1)

2015 Nedbank Golf Challenge [Eur]

Additional Victories (4)

2006 Jisan Resort Open

Jisan Resort Open 2006 Queensland Cairns Classic

Queensland Cairns Classic 2006 Toyota Southern Classic

Toyota Southern Classic 2007 Toyota Southern Classic

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (1-2)

2015 Lost to Zach Johnson, Louis Oosthuizen, The Open Championship

Lost to Zach Johnson, Louis Oosthuizen, The Open Championship 2018 Lost to Justin Thomas, THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES

Lost to Justin Thomas, THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES 2021 Defeated Cameron Smith, Zurich Classic of New Orleans

National Teams

2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 Presidents Cup

2020 Olympic Games

2016, 2018 World Cup

Personal

Likes to surf and watch Australian Rules Football but says his favorite sport is cricket. Says it's tough to explain cricket to Americans, but "it's a lot like golf because it lasts a long time, you have to pace yourself, requires strategic decision making, and you must take chances at the right time."

Lists Greg Norman as one of his heroes as a youngster but modeled his game after Ernie Els.

Launched the Begin Again Foundation in 2016. Inspired by wife Audrey's near death experience in April 2015, the Begin Again Foundation was born out of a fiery passion for helping others. The foundation works to bring life's most pressing needs to families experiencing medical and life crises.

Special Interests

Surfing, cricket

Career Highlights

2021 Season

Travelers Championship: Recorded four scores in the 60s to finish third at the Travelers Championship in his 10th consecutive start at the event.

Recorded four scores in the 60s to finish third at the Travelers Championship in his 10th consecutive start at the event. Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with partner Cameron Smith, earning his sixth PGA TOUR title and first since the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open. Australian duo defeated South African pair of Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel in a playoff with a par on the first extra hole.

Won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with partner Cameron Smith, earning his sixth PGA TOUR title and first since the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open. Australian duo defeated South African pair of Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel in a playoff with a par on the first extra hole. Masters Tournament: Finished T5 at the Masters Tournament in April, earning his third top-10 in nine starts at the event. Co-led the field in Par-3 Scoring Average (2.75).

Finished T5 at the Masters Tournament in April, earning his third top-10 in nine starts at the event. Co-led the field in Par-3 Scoring Average (2.75). Sony Open in Hawaii: Carded three 65s (R2-R4) to finish T4 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. Co-led the field in Par-4 Scoring Average (3.75).

2020 Season

Won his fifth PGA TOUR title at the Farmers Insurance Open and advanced to the TOUR Championship for the fourth consecutive season, finishing No. 29 in the FedExCup standings. Extended his streak of qualifying for the FedExCup Playoffs in as many seasons on TOUR to 12. Also recorded top-three finishes at the Safeway Open and Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, making 13 cuts in 18 starts. Represented the International Team in his home country of Australia in his fourth appearance at the Presidents Cup.

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: Finished solo-second at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, his third career top-three result at the event. Marked his seventh career runner-up on TOUR and first since the 2018 AT&T Byron Nelson. Led the field in Sand Save Percentage (100%) and Scrambling (80.00%).

Finished solo-second at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, his third career top-three result at the event. Marked his seventh career runner-up on TOUR and first since the 2018 AT&T Byron Nelson. Led the field in Sand Save Percentage (100%) and Scrambling (80.00%). Farmers Insurance Open: Shot a final-round 65 to win the Farmers Insurance Open by one stroke over Jon Rahm. Earned his fifth PGA TOUR victory in his 276th start at the age of 36 years, 94 days. Four-stroke deficit faced after 54 holes tied the largest such margin overcome by a winner on TOUR since the 2019 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (Francesco Molinari/5). Marked his third career final-round comeback of three strokes or more. Led the field in Strokes Gained: Putting (2.677 per round), surpassing 2.5 strokes in that category for the first time in his career. Hit just three of 14 fairways in the final round (21.4%), the fewest of any player in the field.

Shot a final-round 65 to win the Farmers Insurance Open by one stroke over Jon Rahm. Earned his fifth PGA TOUR victory in his 276th start at the age of 36 years, 94 days. Four-stroke deficit faced after 54 holes tied the largest such margin overcome by a winner on TOUR since the 2019 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (Francesco Molinari/5). Marked his third career final-round comeback of three strokes or more. Led the field in Strokes Gained: Putting (2.677 per round), surpassing 2.5 strokes in that category for the first time in his career. Hit just three of 14 fairways in the final round (21.4%), the fewest of any player in the field. Safeway Open: Finished third at the Safeway Open to earn his first top-10 in four starts at the event. Tied Corey Conners for the low round of the day in the final round with a 7-under 65. Marked his 18th career top-three finish on the PGA TOUR.

2019 Season

Claimed a five-shot victory at the CIMB Classic in his first start of the season for his fourth career victory on the PGA TOUR and qualified for the TOUR Championship for the third consecutive season (fourth total), finishing in a tie for 24th in the FedExCup standings. Marked 11th consecutive appearance in the FedExCup Playoffs. Earned seven top-10s and made 17 cuts in 21 starts.

World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational: Followed third-round 7-under 63 with a 67 in the final round to claim third place at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, his second career solo-third at the event.

Followed third-round 7-under 63 with a 67 in the final round to claim third place at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, his second career solo-third at the event. the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide: Shot 12-under to finish fifth at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, his fourth top-15 in a five-year stretch at the event.

Shot 12-under to finish fifth at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, his fourth top-15 in a five-year stretch at the event. World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: Advanced out of Group Play into the Round of 16 at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, losing to Louis Oosthuizen, 2 and 1, for a T9 finish.

Advanced out of Group Play into the Round of 16 at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, losing to Louis Oosthuizen, 2 and 1, for a T9 finish. Genesis Open: T4 at the Genesis Open marked his fourth top-five of the 2018-19 season. Was one of two players to card four scores in the 60s (other: Charles Howell III).

T4 at the Genesis Open marked his fourth top-five of the 2018-19 season. Was one of two players to card four scores in the 60s (other: Charles Howell III). Sony Open in Hawaii: At 17-under 263, finished T3 and five strokes behind champion Matt Kuchar at the Sony Open in Hawaii. Closed with a bogey-free 6-under 64 to notch his third top-10 in 10 starts at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

At 17-under 263, finished T3 and five strokes behind champion Matt Kuchar at the Sony Open in Hawaii. Closed with a bogey-free 6-under 64 to notch his third top-10 in 10 starts at the Sony Open in Hawaii. Sentry Tournament of Champions: Collected second consecutive top-10 at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing T4 following a T7 in 2018. Week was highlighted by matching 5-under 68s in rounds one and three.

Collected second consecutive top-10 at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing T4 following a T7 in 2018. Week was highlighted by matching 5-under 68s in rounds one and three. ISPS Handa Melbourne World Cup of Golf: With partner Cameron Smith, nearly delivered Australia's second ISPS HANDA Melbourne World Cup of Golf title in the last three visits to Melbourne after finishing runner up to Team Belgium. Carded a 10-under 62 in the opening Four-ball session to share the 18-hole lead with Korea and England. Began the final round six strokes behind Belgium before shooting a bogey-free 7-under 65 in the Foursomes format. Trimmed the deficit to two strokes when Smith holed out for birdie from a greenside bunker on the par-5 14th hole.

With partner Cameron Smith, nearly delivered Australia's second ISPS HANDA Melbourne World Cup of Golf title in the last three visits to Melbourne after finishing runner up to Team Belgium. Carded a 10-under 62 in the opening Four-ball session to share the 18-hole lead with Korea and England. Began the final round six strokes behind Belgium before shooting a bogey-free 7-under 65 in the Foursomes format. Trimmed the deficit to two strokes when Smith holed out for birdie from a greenside bunker on the par-5 14th hole. CIMB Classic: Recorded a final-round 7-under 65 at the CIMB Classic for a five-shot victory, his fourth win on the PGA TOUR. Grabbed a share of the 54-hole lead with Shubhankar Sharma and Gary Woodland after playing the first three rounds in 19-under. Was bogey-free en route to a 10-under 62 in round two. Win came in his 250th start at the age of 34 years, 11 months, 21 days.

2018 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the 10th consecutive season, reaching the TOUR Championship for the second time and ending his season at No. 29 in the FedExCup. Claimed two runner-up results (THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES, AT&T Byron Nelson), two of six top-10 finishes in a season where he made 22 cuts in 25 starts.

AT&T Byron Nelson: Ended the AT&T Byron Nelson at 20-under 264 to finish runner-up, three strokes behind champion Aaron Wise. Marked the second lowest 72-hole score of his career (261/2017 BMW Championship). After holding the solo-lead after the first and second rounds (61-66), entered the final round tied with Wise. A final-round 68 came in his 800th career round on TOUR. Opened the week by recording his career-low on TOUR (61), falling one shot shy of tying the tournament course record of 10-under 60 set by three other players (Keegan Bradley/R1/2013, Arron Oberholser/R2/2006, Sam Snead/R2/1957).

Ended the AT&T Byron Nelson at 20-under 264 to finish runner-up, three strokes behind champion Aaron Wise. Marked the second lowest 72-hole score of his career (261/2017 BMW Championship). After holding the solo-lead after the first and second rounds (61-66), entered the final round tied with Wise. A final-round 68 came in his 800th career round on TOUR. Opened the week by recording his career-low on TOUR (61), falling one shot shy of tying the tournament course record of 10-under 60 set by three other players (Keegan Bradley/R1/2013, Arron Oberholser/R2/2006, Sam Snead/R2/1957). Masters Tournament: Earned a ninth-place result at the Masters highlighted by a second-round 67. At 7-under and two strokes off the lead through 36 holes, played with Patrick Reed in Saturday's final pairing. Birdied five of his closing seven holes in the final round.

Earned a ninth-place result at the Masters highlighted by a second-round 67. At 7-under and two strokes off the lead through 36 holes, played with Patrick Reed in Saturday's final pairing. Birdied five of his closing seven holes in the final round. Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: Making his title defense at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, shot a final-round 67, his low score of the week, to finish T7.

Making his title defense at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, shot a final-round 67, his low score of the week, to finish T7. Farmers Insurance Open: Shot middle rounds of 69 to finish T8 at the Farmers Insurance Open. Marked his third top-10 of the season and second in 10 starts at Torrey Pines.

Shot middle rounds of 69 to finish T8 at the Farmers Insurance Open. Marked his third top-10 of the season and second in 10 starts at Torrey Pines. Sentry Tournament of Champions: Finished T7 at the Sentry Tournament of Champions after holding the lead following the first and second rounds. Followed up a third-round 76 with a bogey-free final-round 67.

Finished T7 at the Sentry Tournament of Champions after holding the lead following the first and second rounds. Followed up a third-round 76 with a bogey-free final-round 67. THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES: Shot a final-round 70 to force a playoff with Justin Thomas at his first start of the season at THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES and finished runner-up. After halving the first playoff hole, found the water approaching the green on the second and eventually lost to a birdie by Thomas.

2017 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the ninth consecutive time, returning to the season-finale TOUR Championship for the first time since his rookie season in 2009. Recorded two victories, the first coming at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard and the second at the BMW Championship, two of seven top-10 results in 25 starts during the season. Finished No. 6 in the FedExCup and surpassed $5 million for the season.

Greg Norman Medal: Awarded Australian golf's most prestigious individual honor, the Greg Norman Medal, during celebrations in advance of the 2017 Australian PGA Championship. Won the coveted award as Australia's best performing golfer on the international stage in 2017, following in the footsteps of Jason Day who won the Greg Norman Medal in 2015 and 2016. Award recognizes Australia's best-performing individual who proudly represented Australia, showed true Aussie spirit, and was determined and dedicated to their craft.

Awarded Australian golf's most prestigious individual honor, the Greg Norman Medal, during celebrations in advance of the 2017 Australian PGA Championship. Won the coveted award as Australia's best performing golfer on the international stage in 2017, following in the footsteps of Jason Day who won the Greg Norman Medal in 2015 and 2016. Award recognizes Australia's best-performing individual who proudly represented Australia, showed true Aussie spirit, and was determined and dedicated to their craft. Presidents Cup: Extended his overall record to 3-7-3 in his third Presidents Cup competition for the International Team at Liberty National. Paired with fellow Australian Jason Day to halve their Foursomes match against Kevin Kisner/Phil Mickelson on the opening day. Suffered two consecutive losses with Day as his partner before joining Branden Grace in a 3-and-2 loss to Brooks Koepka/Dustin Johnson in the Saturday afternoon Four-ball match. Led off in the first of 12 Singles matches on Sunday and managed a halve with Kevin Chappell for a 0-3-2 record at Liberty National, with an eventual loss to the U.S. Team by a score of 19-11.

Extended his overall record to 3-7-3 in his third Presidents Cup competition for the International Team at Liberty National. Paired with fellow Australian Jason Day to halve their Foursomes match against Kevin Kisner/Phil Mickelson on the opening day. Suffered two consecutive losses with Day as his partner before joining Branden Grace in a 3-and-2 loss to Brooks Koepka/Dustin Johnson in the Saturday afternoon Four-ball match. Led off in the first of 12 Singles matches on Sunday and managed a halve with Kevin Chappell for a 0-3-2 record at Liberty National, with an eventual loss to the U.S. Team by a score of 19-11. BMW Championship: Won his third PGA TOUR victory with a five-shot, wire-to-wire win at the BMW Championship. Opened with a career-low 62 and took a five-shot lead into the final round after middle rounds of 64-68. En route to the win, set a new best winning score of 261, topping Tiger Woods (2007) and Jason Day (2015) and posted a personal-best, 54-hole total of 194, one off the tournament record. Moved to No. 4 in the FedExCup standings and No. 15 in the Official World Golf Ranking, his highest position to date. Became the season's fifth multiple winner.

Won his third PGA TOUR victory with a five-shot, wire-to-wire win at the BMW Championship. Opened with a career-low 62 and took a five-shot lead into the final round after middle rounds of 64-68. En route to the win, set a new best winning score of 261, topping Tiger Woods (2007) and Jason Day (2015) and posted a personal-best, 54-hole total of 194, one off the tournament record. Moved to No. 4 in the FedExCup standings and No. 15 in the Official World Golf Ranking, his highest position to date. Became the season's fifth multiple winner. Dell Technologies Championship: With rounds of 67-69-65, entered the final round of the Dell Technologies Championship tied atop the leaderboard at 12-under with Justin Thomas. After a front-nine, 6-under 30 to reach 18-under, held a two-stroke lead over Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas at the turn, before posting three consecutive bogeys at Nos. 10, 11 and 12 to fall out of the lead, which he never regained. Played 37 holes bogey-free until posting the three consecutive bogeys in the final round. Scoring breakdown for the week at TPC Boston: front nine (17-under), back nine (4-over). Previous-best finish in eight previous appearances at the Dell Technologies Championship was T15 in his tournament debut in 2009.

With rounds of 67-69-65, entered the final round of the Dell Technologies Championship tied atop the leaderboard at 12-under with Justin Thomas. After a front-nine, 6-under 30 to reach 18-under, held a two-stroke lead over Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas at the turn, before posting three consecutive bogeys at Nos. 10, 11 and 12 to fall out of the lead, which he never regained. Played 37 holes bogey-free until posting the three consecutive bogeys in the final round. Scoring breakdown for the week at TPC Boston: front nine (17-under), back nine (4-over). Previous-best finish in eight previous appearances at the Dell Technologies Championship was T15 in his tournament debut in 2009. The Open Championship: Closed with rounds of 66-65 to finish T6 at The Open Championship, eight strokes behind Jordan Spieth. His closing 36-hole score of 131 fell one shy of The Open Championship record of 130 (from 2015) that he shares with three others (including Ian Baker-Finch at Royal Birkdale in 1991).

Closed with rounds of 66-65 to finish T6 at The Open Championship, eight strokes behind Jordan Spieth. His closing 36-hole score of 131 fell one shy of The Open Championship record of 130 (from 2015) that he shares with three others (including Ian Baker-Finch at Royal Birkdale in 1991). Quicken Loans National: Bookend 4-under 66s led to a T5 finish at the Quicken Loans National. At 4-under 276, finished three strokes shy of the Kyle Stanley-Charles Howell III playoff. Marked his third top-10 finish in eight starts at the Tiger Woods-hosted event (T8-2014, T7-2010).

Bookend 4-under 66s led to a T5 finish at the Quicken Loans National. At 4-under 276, finished three strokes shy of the Kyle Stanley-Charles Howell III playoff. Marked his third top-10 finish in eight starts at the Tiger Woods-hosted event (T8-2014, T7-2010). World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: Advanced out of Group Play at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play after winning sudden-death playoff over Lee Westwood and Pat Perez with a birdie-3 at second extra hole. Lost to Phil Mickelson (4 and 3) in the round of 16 to finish T9.

Advanced out of Group Play at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play after winning sudden-death playoff over Lee Westwood and Pat Perez with a birdie-3 at second extra hole. Lost to Phil Mickelson (4 and 3) in the round of 16 to finish T9. Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: After starting the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational three shots off the lead, made a 51'5" putt for eagle on Arnold Palmer's favorite hole, the par-5 No. 16, to take a one-shot lead heading to 17. With pars on his last two holes, he finished at 11-under 277 for the clubhouse lead. When Kevin Kisner was unable to birdie the 18th hole, earned his second victory on the PGA TOUR and first in five years (2012 Travelers Championship). With the victory, moved to No. 11 in the FedExCup standings, earned a three-year exemption on the PGA TOUR and was the recipient of the tournament's red alpaca cardigan in honor of Palmer. The finish marked his second top-10 in eight starts at the Arnold Palmer Invitational (T3 in 2011). Became just the sixth international player to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and third Australian, joining Rod Pampling (2006) and Jason Day (2016). Other international winners include South African Ernie Els (1998 and 2010), Vijay Singh of Fiji (2007) and Scotland's Martin Laird (2011).

After starting the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational three shots off the lead, made a 51'5" putt for eagle on Arnold Palmer's favorite hole, the par-5 No. 16, to take a one-shot lead heading to 17. With pars on his last two holes, he finished at 11-under 277 for the clubhouse lead. When Kevin Kisner was unable to birdie the 18th hole, earned his second victory on the PGA TOUR and first in five years (2012 Travelers Championship). With the victory, moved to No. 11 in the FedExCup standings, earned a three-year exemption on the PGA TOUR and was the recipient of the tournament's red alpaca cardigan in honor of Palmer. The finish marked his second top-10 in eight starts at the Arnold Palmer Invitational (T3 in 2011). Became just the sixth international player to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and third Australian, joining Rod Pampling (2006) and Jason Day (2016). Other international winners include South African Ernie Els (1998 and 2010), Vijay Singh of Fiji (2007) and Scotland's Martin Laird (2011). ISPS HANDA World Cup of Golf: Finished T9 at the ISPS HANDA World Cup with teammate Adam Scott on the Australia team at Kingston Heath Golf Club in Australia in late-November.

Finished T9 at the ISPS HANDA World Cup with teammate Adam Scott on the Australia team at Kingston Heath Golf Club in Australia in late-November. CIMB Classic: In his first start of the season, birdied the 72nd hole at TPC Kuala Lumpur en route to a final-round, 6-under 66 to claim solo possession of fifth place at the CIMB Classic, six strokes behind Justin Thomas' winning score of 23-under 265.

2016 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for an eighth consecutive time, thanks to eight top-25 finishes in 22 starts through the Wyndham Championship. Of those, two were top-10 showings. Kept himself alive through the first three of four Playoffs events, before ending his season after the BMW Championship at No. 68 in the FedExCup standings. Began season in Asia with T29 at CIMB Classic in Malaysia and T11 at World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions in China. Started the Deutsche Bank Championship at No. 71 in the FedExCup standings. Earned the last spot in the 70-player BMW Championship the following week with a T46 at TPC Boston.

Travelers Championship: The 2012 Travelers Championship winner notched his second top-10 in six starts at TPC River Highlands, finishing T9. Marked his second top-10 of the season.

The 2012 Travelers Championship winner notched his second top-10 in six starts at TPC River Highlands, finishing T9. Marked his second top-10 of the season. Northern Trust Open: Recorded his first top-10 of the PGA TOUR season at the Northern Trust Open in February, finishing in a tie for fifth, three shots behind winner Bubba Watson.

2015 Season

Four top-10 finishes in 21 starts resulted in a FedExCup Playoffs' berth for a seventh consecutive season. Missed cuts at The Barclays and the Deutsche Bank Championship ended his season at No. 72 in the FedExCup standings. Had two top-10 finishes in his first 11 starts of the season, including ninth-place outings at two World Golf Championships events. Was ninth at HSBC Champions and T9 at the Cadillac Match Play.

Nedbank Golf Challenge: Claimed first European Tour win at Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa in December. Entered final round with one-stroke lead over Henrik Stenson and shot 67 to win by six, becoming second Australian (Robert Allenby in 2009) to win the title. Said the $1.25-million winner's check would help pay for the new house he and his family moved into three weeks earlier.

Claimed first European Tour win at Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa in December. Entered final round with one-stroke lead over Henrik Stenson and shot 67 to win by six, becoming second Australian (Robert Allenby in 2009) to win the title. Said the $1.25-million winner's check would help pay for the new house he and his family moved into three weeks earlier. Presidents Cup: Went 1-2-1 in his four Presidents Cup matches in the International team's 15Â½-14Â½ loss in South Korea.

Went 1-2-1 in his four Presidents Cup matches in the International team's 15Â½-14Â½ loss in South Korea. The Open Championship: Entered the final round of The Open Championship trailing Jason Day, Paul Dunne and Louis Oosthuizen by three strokes but fought back with a final-round 6-under 66 to join the three-man playoff. Ended up three strokes shy of champion Zach Johnson in the four-hole aggregate playoff, as he was seeking his second PGA TOUR title (2012 Travelers Championship) in his 170th start. Was hoping to become the fifth Australian to win The Open Championship: Peter Thomson (5), Greg Norman (2), Kel Nagle and Ian Baker-Finch. The playoff loss came in his fifth Open Championship and topped his previous-best finish in 16 major championship starts, a T4 at the 2013 Masters and a T5 at the 2014 Open Championship.

Entered the final round of The Open Championship trailing Jason Day, Paul Dunne and Louis Oosthuizen by three strokes but fought back with a final-round 6-under 66 to join the three-man playoff. Ended up three strokes shy of champion Zach Johnson in the four-hole aggregate playoff, as he was seeking his second PGA TOUR title (2012 Travelers Championship) in his 170th start. Was hoping to become the fifth Australian to win The Open Championship: Peter Thomson (5), Greg Norman (2), Kel Nagle and Ian Baker-Finch. The playoff loss came in his fifth Open Championship and topped his previous-best finish in 16 major championship starts, a T4 at the 2013 Masters and a T5 at the 2014 Open Championship. the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide: Posted four under-par rounds at the Memorial Tournament to finish a then-season-best T5, three strokes behind champion David Lingmerth.

Posted four under-par rounds at the Memorial Tournament to finish a then-season-best T5, three strokes behind champion David Lingmerth. Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Returned to competition at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans (T28).

Returned to competition at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans (T28). Masters Tournament: Withdrew from the Masters to be with his wife, Audrey, during a "life-threatening medical emergency." Was told Audrey had a small chance of surviving a series of infections that put her in a coma due to acute respiratory distress syndrome and toxic shock syndrome. Audrey made a "miracle" recovery. She was able to travel again during the 2015 PLAYERS Championship.

2014 Season

Claimed a career-best six top-10 finishes in 18 starts, highlighted by second- and third-place performances. For the sixth consecutive season, made it to the FedExCup Playoffs, where he competed in the first three events. Season ended after the BMW Championship, where he settled in at No. 58 in the final FedExCup standings.

World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: After holding the first-round lead, finished third at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational to notch his first top-10 in five World Golf Championships starts. His previous best finish was a T18 at the 2012 HSBC Champions. Led the Bridgestone Invitational field in Birdies, with 23.

After holding the first-round lead, finished third at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational to notch his first top-10 in five World Golf Championships starts. His previous best finish was a T18 at the 2012 HSBC Champions. Led the Bridgestone Invitational field in Birdies, with 23. The Open Championship: Made a Sunday charge at The Open Championship with a final-round, 7-under 65, tying the low round of the tournament. Made eight birdies and just one bogey at Royal Liverpool GC en route to a T5 with fellow Aussie Adam Scott.

Made a Sunday charge at The Open Championship with a final-round, 7-under 65, tying the low round of the tournament. Made eight birdies and just one bogey at Royal Liverpool GC en route to a T5 with fellow Aussie Adam Scott. Quicken Loans National: Held a share of the second-round lead at the Quicken Loans National, but finished T8 after two over-par rounds on the weekend at Congressional CC.

Held a share of the second-round lead at the Quicken Loans National, but finished T8 after two over-par rounds on the weekend at Congressional CC. HP Byron Nelson Championship: Third top-10 of the season came at the HP Byron Nelson Championship, also marking his third top-10 at the event. Was attempting to become the fifth golfer to win PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year (an award that began in 1990) and win the HP Byron Nelson Championship in his career. The list includes Vijay Singh, Ernie Els, Tiger Woods and Keegan Bradley. Owns five top-12 finishes in six starts at the Byron Nelson.

Third top-10 of the season came at the HP Byron Nelson Championship, also marking his third top-10 at the event. Was attempting to become the fifth golfer to win PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year (an award that began in 1990) and win the HP Byron Nelson Championship in his career. The list includes Vijay Singh, Ernie Els, Tiger Woods and Keegan Bradley. Owns five top-12 finishes in six starts at the Byron Nelson. Farmers Insurance Open: Finished in a five-way T2 at the Farmers Insurance Open, one shot behind Scott Stallings' 279.

Finished in a five-way T2 at the Farmers Insurance Open, one shot behind Scott Stallings' 279. Sony Open in Hawaii: Birded the last three holes for a final-round, 5-under 65 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. Finished in fifth place, four strokes behind champion Jimmy Walker. It marked his second consecutive top-10 finish at the event (T9 in 2013) and his fifth top-30 performance in as many Sony Open in Hawaii starts.

2013 Season

Made 16 of 23 cuts on TOUR, with four top-10s. Finished No. 59 in the final FedExCup standings.

Taliskers Masters: Had the best final round of any player in the Talisker Masters field in mid-November, allowing him to finish T7 at Royal Melbourne GC in his home country of Australia. The 65 came after opening 71-71-72.

Had the best final round of any player in the Talisker Masters field in mid-November, allowing him to finish T7 at Royal Melbourne GC in his home country of Australia. The 65 came after opening 71-71-72. Presidents Cup: One of two players chosen by International Team Captain Nick Price to compete in The Presidents Cup. Finished 2-2-0 in his four matches.

One of two players chosen by International Team Captain Nick Price to compete in The Presidents Cup. Finished 2-2-0 in his four matches. PGA Championship: Was one of four players who did not shoot an over-par round at the PGA Championship, but could only finish T12.

Was one of four players who did not shoot an over-par round at the PGA Championship, but could only finish T12. THE PLAYERS Championship: Posted a second-round, 6-under 66 en route to a T8 with six others at THE PLAYERS Championship in May. The 66 was his best score by four strokes in 12 rounds at TPC Sawgrass and one of just three sub-par scores in four starts in the event.

Posted a second-round, 6-under 66 en route to a T8 with six others at THE PLAYERS Championship in May. The 66 was his best score by four strokes in 12 rounds at TPC Sawgrass and one of just three sub-par scores in four starts in the event. RBC Heritage: One of four players to finish inside the top 10 at the Masters and compete the next week at the RBC Heritage. Was also the only player to top-10 in both events, following up a T4 finish in Augusta with a T9 in Hilton Head.

One of four players to finish inside the top 10 at the Masters and compete the next week at the RBC Heritage. Was also the only player to top-10 in both events, following up a T4 finish in Augusta with a T9 in Hilton Head. Masters Tournament: Finished T4 in his second start at the Masters Tournament after holding a share of the first-round lead (66). Recorded his first top-10 in his eighth start in a major championship. Previous-best finish was T27 in the 2012 PGA Championship. Missed the cut in his only other start in the Masters, in 2010.

Finished T4 in his second start at the Masters Tournament after holding a share of the first-round lead (66). Recorded his first top-10 in his eighth start in a major championship. Previous-best finish was T27 in the 2012 PGA Championship. Missed the cut in his only other start in the Masters, in 2010. Sony Open in Hawaii: Four rounds in the 60s, including a third-round 6-under 64, led to a T9 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. In four career starts at the event, has never finished outside of the top 30.

2012 Season

Picked up his first win on TOUR after coming from six shots off the lead at the Travelers Championship. Was T20 and six shots off the lead entering the final round. Fired a bogey-free, 8-under 62 in the final round, matching his career-best round and the second-best comeback in tournament history. Finished his round 2 hours and 22 minutes before the last putt dropped. Finished at 3:39 p.m., with the last putt of the tournament falling at 6:01 p.m. Roland Thatcher, who was in the final group had a chance to tie the lead with a birdie, but a bogey-5 ended any other contenders' chances. His other 62 on TOUR came 100 miles from Hartford, Conn., at the 2009 Deutsche Bank Championship in Norton, Mass., where he finished T15. Earned first PGA TOUR victory in 96 career starts at the age of 28 years, 8 months. Earned a ticket to the The Open Championship for being one of the top-two players, not previously eligible, from a cumulative money list taken from THE PLAYERS and five TOUR events (THE PLAYERS, FedEx St. Jude Classic, U.S. Open, Travelers Championship, AT&T National and The Greenbrier Classic). Was joined among the top-two by Greenbrier Classic champion Ted Potter, Jr.

Australian PGA Championship: Was T8 at the Australian PGA Championship in mid-December in Queensland.

Was T8 at the Australian PGA Championship in mid-December in Queensland. Travelers Championship: Picked up his first win on TOUR after coming from six shots off the lead at the Travelers Championship. Is the second Australian to win the Travelers Championship (Greg Norman in 1995). Finished T70 in his only other start at the Travelers Championship, in 2009, posting rounds of 71-66-72-71. Notched the 32nd come-from-behind victory in the tournament's 61 years. Recorded the second-largest, come-from-behind win in tournament history–seven strokes, by Brad Faxon in 2003 and six strokes by Bubba Watson (2010) and Billy Maxwell (1961). Became one of 15 first-time PGA TOUR winners at the Travelers Championship. The others are Bob Toski (1953), Charlie Sifford (1967), Don Bies (1975), Phil Blackmar (1985), Mac O'Grady (1986), Mark Brooks (1988), Billy Ray Brown (1991), Stewart Cink (1997), Olin Browne (1998), Brent Geiberger (1999), J.J. Henry (2006), Hunter Mahan (2007), Watson (2010) and Freddie Jacobson (2011).

Picked up his first win on TOUR after coming from six shots off the lead at the Travelers Championship. Is the second Australian to win the Travelers Championship (Greg Norman in 1995). Finished T70 in his only other start at the Travelers Championship, in 2009, posting rounds of 71-66-72-71. Notched the 32nd come-from-behind victory in the tournament's 61 years. Recorded the second-largest, come-from-behind win in tournament history–seven strokes, by Brad Faxon in 2003 and six strokes by Bubba Watson (2010) and Billy Maxwell (1961). Became one of 15 first-time PGA TOUR winners at the Travelers Championship. The others are Bob Toski (1953), Charlie Sifford (1967), Don Bies (1975), Phil Blackmar (1985), Mac O'Grady (1986), Mark Brooks (1988), Billy Ray Brown (1991), Stewart Cink (1997), Olin Browne (1998), Brent Geiberger (1999), J.J. Henry (2006), Hunter Mahan (2007), Watson (2010) and Freddie Jacobson (2011). HP Byron Nelson Championship: Notched his first top-10 finish of the season in his 12th start, finishing T3 at the HP Byron Nelson Championship, two strokes behind champion Jason Dufner. It was his third top-15 finish in four starts at the event (T8 in 2009, T12 in 2010 and missed cut in 2011).

2011 Season

At No. 100, snuck into the top 100 on the money list for the third consecutive season. Advanced to the 70-player BMW Championship field for the third time, but a T42 finish at the Chicago-area event left him No. 65 in the FedExCup standings and out of the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola.

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard: Finished T3 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, posting rounds of 66-71 on the weekend to finish two strokes behind champion Martin Laird.

Finished T3 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, posting rounds of 66-71 on the weekend to finish two strokes behind champion Martin Laird. Farmers Insurance Open: Finished T9 at the Farmers Insurance Open, his second consecutive top-10 at the event after T2 in 2010.

2010 Season

Made 17 of 26 cuts to go with two top-10s, including a runner up for the second consecutive season.

AT&T National: Garnered his second top-10 of the season 14 starts later, where weekend rounds of 67-68 led to a T7 finish at AT&T National.

Garnered his second top-10 of the season 14 starts later, where weekend rounds of 67-68 led to a T7 finish at AT&T National. the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide Insurance: Recorded his third top-10 of the season with a T5 finish at the Memorial Tournament for his first top-10 at the Memorial Tournament in seven starts.

Recorded his third top-10 of the season with a T5 finish at the Memorial Tournament for his first top-10 at the Memorial Tournament in seven starts. Farmers Insurance Open: Equaled career-best finish (2009 BMW Championship) in his 30th career start with a T2 at the Farmers Insurance Open. One of seven players to shoot under par for all four rounds at Torrey Pines.

2009 Season

Voted Rookie of the Year as the first Australian to win PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year honors, with three top-10s, including a runner-up finish to Tiger Woods at the BMW Championship.

BMW Championship: Posted four rounds in the 60s to finish a career-best T2 at the BMW Championship. Moved from No. 67 to No. 16 in the FedExCup standings to earn a trip to the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola, the lone rookie to play in the PGA TOUR Playoffs finale in 2009. Leishman and Luke Donald were the only players to move into the top 30 following the BMW Championship.

Posted four rounds in the 60s to finish a career-best T2 at the BMW Championship. Moved from No. 67 to No. 16 in the FedExCup standings to earn a trip to the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola, the lone rookie to play in the PGA TOUR Playoffs finale in 2009. Leishman and Luke Donald were the only players to move into the top 30 following the BMW Championship. Deutsche Bank Championship: Shot a career-low, 9-under 62, one off the TPC Boston course record, in the second round of the Deutsche Bank Championship. Round included a birdie-eagle streak of 6-under (B-B-E-B-B) on Nos. 16-2 that equaled the best streak of the season to date. Eagled the 72nd hole to finish T15 and advance from 93rd to 67th in the FedExCup standings and earn a start at the following week's BMW Championship.

Shot a career-low, 9-under 62, one off the TPC Boston course record, in the second round of the Deutsche Bank Championship. Round included a birdie-eagle streak of 6-under (B-B-E-B-B) on Nos. 16-2 that equaled the best streak of the season to date. Eagled the 72nd hole to finish T15 and advance from 93rd to 67th in the FedExCup standings and earn a start at the following week's BMW Championship. HP Byron Nelson Championship: Followed with an 11-under 269 effort at HP Byron Nelson Championship, where he played the front nine without a bogey for the week (10-under) and finished T8.

Followed with an 11-under 269 effort at HP Byron Nelson Championship, where he played the front nine without a bogey for the week (10-under) and finished T8. Valero Texas Open: Posted four rounds in the 60s at the Valero Texas Open for an at-the-time, career-best T5 finish.

2008 Season

Placed 19th on the Korn Ferry Tour money list, just 56 cents ahead of the 20th position.

Nationwide Tour Championship at TPC Craig Ranch: Web.com Tour Championship at TPC Craig Ranch finish of T7 advanced him four spots on the final money list to 19th to secure his 2009 PGA TOUR card.

Web.com Tour Championship at TPC Craig Ranch finish of T7 advanced him four spots on the final money list to 19th to secure his 2009 PGA TOUR card. WNB Golf Classic: Earned his first career Korn Ferry Tour win with an 11-stroke victory at the WNB Golf Classic, tying the Korn Ferry Tour largest-winning-margin record (Chris Smith, 1997 Omaha Classic). Was 21-under par in becoming the sixth Australian to win in 2008. Advanced from 56th to 19th on the money list.

Earned his first career Korn Ferry Tour win with an 11-stroke victory at the WNB Golf Classic, tying the Korn Ferry Tour largest-winning-margin record (Chris Smith, 1997 Omaha Classic). Was 21-under par in becoming the sixth Australian to win in 2008. Advanced from 56th to 19th on the money list. Utah Championship Presented by Zions Bank: Led after 36 holes of the Utah Championship, shooting a record-equaling, 8-under 63 in the second round. Playing in the last group in the final round, he hit his tee shot at hole No. 12 out of bounds, shot 72 and finished in a six-way T2, six strokes back of winner Brendon Todd.

Led after 36 holes of the Utah Championship, shooting a record-equaling, 8-under 63 in the second round. Playing in the last group in the final round, he hit his tee shot at hole No. 12 out of bounds, shot 72 and finished in a six-way T2, six strokes back of winner Brendon Todd. BMW Charity Pro-Am: Second top-10 of the year came at the BMW Charity Pro-Am, where he T6.

Second top-10 of the year came at the BMW Charity Pro-Am, where he T6. Livermore Valley Wine Country Championship at Wente Vineyards: T9 at the Livermore Valley Wine Country Championship.

2007 Season

Played his rookie season on the Korn Ferry Tour, making the cut in five of eight starts and posting four top-25 finishes. Concluded the season No. 92 on the money list, with $63,643. Opened the year with two top-10 finishes, including a career-best T3 at the Jacob's Creek Open Championship and a T10 at the HSBC New Zealand PGA Championship. Highly successful career in Australia, including third win on the Von Nida Tour at the Toyota Southern Classic.

2006 Season

Made first two Korn Ferry Tour starts, with only made cut–a T43 at the Jacob's Creek Open Championship. Won twice on the Von Nida Tour at the Queensland Cairns Classic and the 2006 Toyota Southern Classic. Led that tour's Order of Merit.

Amateur Highlights