Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Top 50 from 2019 Korn Ferry Tour (thru 2020-21)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 2005

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

2004 Alberta Classic

International Victories (1)

2004 Times Colonist Open [Can]

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (0-2)

2013 Lost to Zach Johnson, Jordan Spieth, John Deere Classic

Lost to Zach Johnson, Jordan Spieth, John Deere Classic 2015 Lost to Kevin Kisner, Danny Lee, Robert Streb, The Greenbrier Classic

National Teams

2013, 2016 World Cup

2016 Summer Olympics

Personal

Hosts the annual David Hearn Charity Golf Classic, which has provided charitable contributions to the Alzheimer Society since 2012.

Inducted to the University of Wyoming Sports Hall of Fame in 2015.

Earned his degree at the University of Wyoming in the spring of 2008 after completing the last of the three courses he was lacking toward his degree plan.

Was voted 2015 Canadian Male Professional of the Year by the Golf Journalists' Association of Canada.

Loves hockey; favorite team is the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Founded the David Hearn Foundation in 2015 with a focus on supporting the Alzheimer's Society of Canada; Alzheimer's disease has impacted both his family and his wife's.

Partnered with Rockway Vineyards in 2015 to develop a special edition wine collection under The David Hearn Foundation label, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the foundation and the Alzheimer Society of Canada.

Rockway's golf course became host to the David Hearn Junior Open, an event launched in conjunction with the Canadian Junior Golf Association.

Special Interests

Mountain biking, hockey

Career Highlights

2019 Season

Collected one top-10 and nine made cuts in 18 starts to finish No. 174 in the FedExCup standings, but secured PGA TOUR membership for the 2019-20 season by finishing No. 13 in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals 25. Entered the 2019-20 season 27th in the final priority ranking. Best result on the PGA TOUR came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans (T5 with partner Seamus Power).

Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance: Fired four rounds under-par at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance to finish T4. The result secured his spot in The Finals 25 and a 2019-20 PGA TOUR card.

Fired four rounds under-par at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance to finish T4. The result secured his spot in The Finals 25 and a 2019-20 PGA TOUR card. Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank: Used four rounds in the 60s to finish T7 at the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank.

Used four rounds in the 60s to finish T7 at the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank. Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Posted 20-under to finish T5 at Zurich Classic of New Orleans while partnering with Ireland’s Seamus Power. Team shot a pair of 68s in the Foursomes format at TPC Louisiana, bettered only by the winning team of Jon Rahm/Ryan Palmer (65-69).

2018 Season

PGA TOUR season included 11 made cuts in 21 starts, with two top-10 finishes. Wrapped up the season No. 138 in the FedExCup standings and failed to advance to the Playoffs. Finished the Korn Ferry Tour Finals with four starts, with one top-25 finish. Concluded the season 53rd in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals money list.

Wyndham Championship: Posted 64s in rounds one and three en route to a T8 at the Wyndham Championship. Had not recorded a sub-65 score in 56 rounds on the season entering the week. Top-10 was not enough to move inside the top 125 in the FedExCup.

2017 Season

Made the cut in 17 of 29 starts, with two top-10 finishes. Finished No. 128 in the FedExCup standings, snapping a streak of six consecutive trips to the FedExCup Playoffs.

Travelers Championship: Posted back-to-back top-10s with a T8 in the Travelers Championship.

Posted back-to-back top-10s with a T8 in the Travelers Championship. FedEx St. Jude Classic: Posted his first top-10 finish of the season at the FedEx St. Jude Classic, finishing T10.

2016 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the sixth consecutive season, finishing No. 56 in the final standings. It marked the third time in last four seasons he has finished No. 55 (2014-15 season) or No. 56 (2013, 2015-16 season) in the final standings. Season included a career-high nine top-25 finishes.

BMW Championship: Making his 200th career PGA TOUR start, finished T32 at the BMW Championship to end his season.

Making his 200th career PGA TOUR start, finished T32 at the BMW Championship to end his season. Deutsche Bank Championship: Posted four sub-par scores in his sixth start at the Deutsche Bank Championship to finish T8 with six others. With the top-10 finish, moved from No. 92 to No. 59 in the FedExCup standings, good for a spot in the 70-player field at the following week's BMW Championship.

Posted four sub-par scores in his sixth start at the Deutsche Bank Championship to finish T8 with six others. With the top-10 finish, moved from No. 92 to No. 59 in the FedExCup standings, good for a spot in the 70-player field at the following week's BMW Championship. Olympic Men's Golf Competition: Represented Canada when golf returned to the Olympics for the first time since 1904 in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. Finished T30 in 60-player field.

Represented Canada when golf returned to the Olympics for the first time since 1904 in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. Finished T30 in 60-player field. The RSM Classic: Carded a first-round 6-under 66 on the Seaside Course to sit one stroke behind eventual-champion Kevin Kisner at The RSM Classic. Later added scores of 72-67-79 to finish T9 for his first top-10 since a third-place showing at the RBC Canadian Open in late July. It marked his first top-10 in four starts at The RSM Classic, with a T40 in 2013 his previous-best showing.

2015 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for a fifth consecutive season on the strength of a playoff loss and three additional top-10 finishes through the Wyndham Championship. Made it to the BMW Championship, the third of four events in the Playoffs. Played in the event for a third time before ending his season ranked 55th in FedExCup standings.

The Greenbrier Classic: Thanks in part to a second-round, 6-under 64 at The Greenbrier Classic, worked his way into a playoff with Kevin Kisner, Robert Streb and eventual winner Danny Lee. On the first extra hole, the par-3 18th, sank a clutch 20-foot birdie putt to advance to the second extra hole, No. 17, with Lee. When he wasn't able to match Lee's par at the par-5 17th, he settled for a T2.

Thanks in part to a second-round, 6-under 64 at The Greenbrier Classic, worked his way into a playoff with Kevin Kisner, Robert Streb and eventual winner Danny Lee. On the first extra hole, the par-3 18th, sank a clutch 20-foot birdie putt to advance to the second extra hole, No. 17, with Lee. When he wasn't able to match Lee's par at the par-5 17th, he settled for a T2. FedEx St. Jude Classic: Recorded his first career hole-in-one on the PGA TOUR during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Classic (No. 4, 185 yards, 6-iron).

Recorded his first career hole-in-one on the PGA TOUR during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Classic (No. 4, 185 yards, 6-iron). Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Birdied six of his first seven holes in the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans en route to a 7-under 65. In the stop-and-start event due to inclement weather, followed that with scores of 70-67-68 to T6 with Daniel Berger.

Birdied six of his first seven holes in the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans en route to a 7-under 65. In the stop-and-start event due to inclement weather, followed that with scores of 70-67-68 to T6 with Daniel Berger. Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Making his fifth career start at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finished T7, six strokes behind champion Ben Martin. It was his second top-10 at the event. Also finished T5 in 2011.

2014 Season

Made 20 of 28 cuts on TOUR, with three top-10s. Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the fourth consecutive year.

Deutsche Bank Championship: Ended season with a T43 finish at the Deutsche Bank Championship.

Ended season with a T43 finish at the Deutsche Bank Championship. THE PLAYERS Championship: In his third consecutive start at THE PLAYERS Championship, posted four sub-par scores at TPC Sawgrass to finish T6 with four others. Offset a double bogey-7 at the 11th hole in the first round with six birdies en route to a 2-under 70. The showing matched his best of the season (The Honda Classic) and was his third top-10 in Florida this season (also T8 at the Valspar Championship).

In his third consecutive start at THE PLAYERS Championship, posted four sub-par scores at TPC Sawgrass to finish T6 with four others. Offset a double bogey-7 at the 11th hole in the first round with six birdies en route to a 2-under 70. The showing matched his best of the season (The Honda Classic) and was his third top-10 in Florida this season (also T8 at the Valspar Championship). Valspar Championship: Was one of only two players (Scott Langley the other) to post four par-or-better rounds at the Valspar Championship in March. His 71-70-70-71, 2-under effort was good for a T8 with five others, including fellow Canadian Graham DeLaet. Hurt his winning chances by making four consecutive bogeys at the par-4 17th hole.

Was one of only two players (Scott Langley the other) to post four par-or-better rounds at the Valspar Championship in March. His 71-70-70-71, 2-under effort was good for a T8 with five others, including fellow Canadian Graham DeLaet. Hurt his winning chances by making four consecutive bogeys at the par-4 17th hole. The Honda Classic: At The Honda Classic in early March, overcame missed cuts at PGA National in 2012 and 2013 by posting four rounds of par-or-better to claim a T6 with Will MacKenzie.

At The Honda Classic in early March, overcame missed cuts at PGA National in 2012 and 2013 by posting four rounds of par-or-better to claim a T6 with Will MacKenzie. ISPS HANDA World Cup of Golf: Early in the year, finished T8 at the ISPS Handa World Cup as an individual at Royal Melbourne GC in late-November 2013. Teamed with Brad Fritsch to finish fifth in the team competition for Canada.

2013 Season

Made 18 of 26 cuts on TOUR, with two top-10s. Finished No. 56 in the final FedExCup standings.

John Deere Classic: In July, posted four rounds in the 60s at the John Deere Classic to force sudden death with defending champion Zach Johnson and Jordan Spieth. Lost with a bogey on the fifth extra hole to Spieth's par, good enough for his career-best finish. A key was his third round, when made eight birdies en route to a 7-under 64.

In July, posted four rounds in the 60s at the John Deere Classic to force sudden death with defending champion Zach Johnson and Jordan Spieth. Lost with a bogey on the fifth extra hole to Spieth's par, good enough for his career-best finish. A key was his third round, when made eight birdies en route to a 7-under 64. Puerto Rico Open presented by seepuertorico.com: Was T8 at the Puerto Rico Open in his second career start in the event.

2012 Season

Deutsche Bank Championship: The next week, finished T26 at TPC Boston to jump to No. 58 in the standings, securing a spot in the BMW Championship for the first time since it became a Playoffs event. Finished 10th at Crooked Stick GC.

The next week, finished T26 at TPC Boston to jump to No. 58 in the standings, securing a spot in the BMW Championship for the first time since it became a Playoffs event. Finished 10th at Crooked Stick GC. The Barclays: Next top-10 finish came 22 starts later, finishing T10 at The Barclays. His performanced helped him advance to the Deutsche Bank Championship, jumping from No. 108 to No. 67 in standings.

Next top-10 finish came 22 starts later, finishing T10 at The Barclays. His performanced helped him advance to the Deutsche Bank Championship, jumping from No. 108 to No. 67 in standings. Sony Open in Hawaii: Opened with matching, 4-under 66s Thursday and Friday and eventually finished T10 at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

2011 Season

Matched his career number of TOUR top-10 finishes in a single season, with three.

Frys.com Open: At the Frys.com Open, added a second, consecutive top-10 finish to his campaign, marking the first time in his TOUR career that he has collected back-to-back top-10 finishes. Played his last five holes in the final round in six-under (B-E-P-E-B) for a 6-under 65, good for T7 honors.

At the Frys.com Open, added a second, consecutive top-10 finish to his campaign, marking the first time in his TOUR career that he has collected back-to-back top-10 finishes. Played his last five holes in the final round in six-under (B-E-P-E-B) for a 6-under 65, good for T7 honors. Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Did his performance in Texas one better with a T5 at the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open with four rounds in the 60s. It represented the second top-10 of his career.

Did his performance in Texas one better with a T5 at the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open with four rounds in the 60s. It represented the second top-10 of his career. Albertsons Boise Open Pres'd by Kraft: In his only Korn Ferry Tour start, finished T6 at the Albertsons Boise Open.

In his only Korn Ferry Tour start, finished T6 at the Albertsons Boise Open. Shell Houston Open: With a T6 at the Shell Houston Open, claimed his then-best TOUR performance in his 39th career start. His finish came on the strength of a third-round, 6-under 66.

2010 Season

Entered 25 events on the Korn Ferry Tour and posted five top-10 finishes including a runner-up to earn enough money to finish No. 21 on the money list and gain a return trip to the PGA TOUR for the 2011 season.

Nationwide Tour Championship at Daniel Island: Closed the season with a fourth-place finish at the Web.com Tour Championship, posting four sub-par rounds. A check for $48,000 moved him from 33rd to 27th on the final money list.

Closed the season with a fourth-place finish at the Web.com Tour Championship, posting four sub-par rounds. A check for $48,000 moved him from 33rd to 27th on the final money list. Miccosukee Championship: Finished T4 four starts later at the Miccosukee Championship. Was in contention on Sunday until being derailed by a triple-bogey on the 14th hole. A 3-over 74 left him five strokes back.

Finished T4 four starts later at the Miccosukee Championship. Was in contention on Sunday until being derailed by a triple-bogey on the 14th hole. A 3-over 74 left him five strokes back. Mylan Classic presented by CONSOL Energy: Posted his third top-10 finish 13 starts later at the Mylan Classic. Fired 68-69 in the first two rounds but a third-round 73 left him out of the hunt. He shot 68 on Sunday to finish T9.

Posted his third top-10 finish 13 starts later at the Mylan Classic. Fired 68-69 in the first two rounds but a third-round 73 left him out of the hunt. He shot 68 on Sunday to finish T9. South Georgia Classic Pres'd by First State Bank and Trust Company: Continued his solid play the next week at the South Georgia Classic, where he led after each of first three rounds and finished fourth. After posting the low round of the tournament Thursday, a 64, he backed it up with 69-73 to take a one-stroke lead heading into Sunday. A final-round 74 left him three strokes back of winner Ewan Porter

Continued his solid play the next week at the South Georgia Classic, where he led after each of first three rounds and finished fourth. After posting the low round of the tournament Thursday, a 64, he backed it up with 69-73 to take a one-stroke lead heading into Sunday. A final-round 74 left him three strokes back of winner Ewan Porter Fresh Express Classic at TPC Stonebrae: In his fifth start of the year at the Fresh Express Classic at TPC Stonebrae, Hearn posted four rounds in the 60s to finish second, one stroke back of winner Kevin Chappell. In the first round he hit all 13 fairways and all 18 greens in regulation en route to a 64. A second-round 65 put him in the lead by two strokes, and he maintained a one-stroke lead over Chappell and Jon Mills entering the final round. A 67 left him one stroke shy of winning his second career Korn Ferry Tour event. It was Hearn's best finish since winning the 2004 Alberta Classic, 102 starts earlier.

2009 Season

Made the cut in nine of 17 starts, with just two top-25 finishes.

2008 Season

Made the cut in 10 of 25 starts, with three top-10 finishes.

Xerox Classic: Finished T6 at the Xerox Classic.

Finished T6 at the Xerox Classic. Nationwide Tour Players Cup: Was T3 at the Korn Ferry Tour Players Cup in West Virginia, where he remained near the top of the leaderboard all week. His effort moved him from No. 88 on the money list to No. 42.

Was T3 at the Korn Ferry Tour Players Cup in West Virginia, where he remained near the top of the leaderboard all week. His effort moved him from No. 88 on the money list to No. 42. Melwood Prince George's County Open: Earned his first top-10 of the year in his 12th start, a T9 showing at the Melwood Prince George's County Open.

2007 Season

Made the cut in 17 of 27 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, including nine top-25 finishes. Had two aces during the season. Finished the season No. 41 on the money list, with $146,947.

Nationwide Tour Championship at Barona Creek: Finished 7th at the Web.com Tour Championship at Barona Creek.

Finished 7th at the Web.com Tour Championship at Barona Creek. Miccosukee Championship: Finished T6 at the Miccosukee Championship.

Finished T6 at the Miccosukee Championship. Albertsons Boise Open Pres'd by First Health: Had an ace on No. 17 during the first round of the Albertsons Boise Open. Tadd Fujikawa and Ricky Barnes also performed the feat in Boise, marking the first time in Tour history that three aces have been recorded on the same hole in the same day.

Had an ace on No. 17 during the first round of the Albertsons Boise Open. Tadd Fujikawa and Ricky Barnes also performed the feat in Boise, marking the first time in Tour history that three aces have been recorded on the same hole in the same day. Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open: Five top-10 finishes were highlighted by a season-best T3 at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open, finishing five strokes behind Brad Elder.

Five top-10 finishes were highlighted by a season-best T3 at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open, finishing five strokes behind Brad Elder. BMW Charity Pro-Am at the Cliffs: Finished T10 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am at The Cliffs.

Finished T10 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am at The Cliffs. Athens Regional Foundation Classic: Finished T6 at the Athens Regional Foundation Classic.

Finished T6 at the Athens Regional Foundation Classic. Movistar Panama Championship: Had an ace on No. 17 during the second round of the Movistar Panama Championship.

2006 Season

Made the cut in 15 of 26 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with three top-10 finishes. Was No. 57 on the final money list, with $111,163. Finished the season ranked No. 4 in Total Driving.

Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open: Four rounds in the 60s led to a T5 at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open–his third top-10 of the season.

Four rounds in the 60s led to a T5 at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open–his third top-10 of the season. Rheem Classic Pres'd by Times Record: Snapped a difficult streak with a solid fourth-place effort at the Rheem Classic. Recorded rounds of 66-68-69-68 to end at 9-under-par 271, four strokes out of the playoff eventually won by Darron Stiles.

Snapped a difficult streak with a solid fourth-place effort at the Rheem Classic. Recorded rounds of 66-68-69-68 to end at 9-under-par 271, four strokes out of the playoff eventually won by Darron Stiles. Livermore Valley Wine Country Championship: Went through a tough stretch following Panama, with a T36 at the Livermore Valley Wine Country Championship his best showing in seven starts.

Went through a tough stretch following Panama, with a T36 at the Livermore Valley Wine Country Championship his best showing in seven starts. Movistar Panama Championship: Opened the year with a T6 at the Movistar Panama Championship, posting par-or-better scores all four days.

2005 Season

Finished his first season on TOUR with two top-25 finishes and a final money ranking of No. 196.

B.C. Open: Had a then career-best T13 at the B.C. Open.

2004 Season

Made the cut in eight of 12 appearances on the Korn Ferry Tour, finishing in the top 25 seven times. Ranked No. 35 on the official money list, with $161,706. Member of the Canadian Tour from 2002-04. Finished No. 5 on the 2004 money list, including winning the Times Colonist Open. Has also played on the Asian Tour.

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Rookie on the PGA TOUR in 2005 after making it through the 2004 PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament in his fourth try and first trip to the final stage, where he finished T21.

Rookie on the PGA TOUR in 2005 after making it through the 2004 PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament in his fourth try and first trip to the final stage, where he finished T21. Permian Basin Charity Golf Classic: T6 at the Permian Basin Charity Golf Classic.

T6 at the Permian Basin Charity Golf Classic. Albertsons Boise Open: T7 at the Albertsons Boise Open.

T7 at the Albertsons Boise Open. Oregon Classic: T6 at the Oregon Classic.

T6 at the Oregon Classic. Alberta Classic: Shot rounds of 70-65-67-71 to win the Alberta Classic at 15-under-par 273, finishing one stroke ahead of David McKenzie. Collected $81,000 for the victory.

Shot rounds of 70-65-67-71 to win the Alberta Classic at 15-under-par 273, finishing one stroke ahead of David McKenzie. Collected $81,000 for the victory. Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open: T7 at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open.

T7 at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open. Time Colonist Open: Won the Times Colonist Open.

1997 Season

Four Nations Cup: Teamed with Jon Mills to lead the Canadian team to the title at the Four Nations Cup.

Teamed with Jon Mills to lead the Canadian team to the title at the Four Nations Cup. Ontario Match Play Championship: Won the 1997 Ontario Match Play Championship.

Amateur Highlights

Made it to the round of 16 at the 1999 U.S. Amateur.

Named All-Mountain West Conference during his senior season at the University of Wyoming. Winner of two collegiate tournaments.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE