Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Major Medical Extension

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 2005

PGA TOUR Victories (1)

2014 Waste Management Phoenix Open

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (4)

2004 Lake Erie Charity Classic at Peek 'n Peak Resort, Scholarship America Showdown

International Victories (2)

2005 Centenary Argentine Open

Additional Victories (1)

1999 Champions Challenge [with Craig Stadler]

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (0-1)

2009 Lost to Jason Bohn, Ryan Moore, Wyndham Championship

KORN FERRY TOUR (2-0)

2004 Defeated Michael Long, Bubba Watson, Lake Erie Charity Classic at Peek 'n Peak Resort

Personal

The oldest son of 1982 Masters champion and 13-time PGA TOUR winner Craig Stadler. Craig caddied for his son in his 2002 Colorado Open victory. Just minutes after the elder Stadler won the Bank of America Championship on PGA TOUR Champions in 2004, he won the Lake Erie Charity Classic on the Korn Ferry Tour, making them the first father-son duo to accomplish such a feat since Bob Duval won the Emerald Coast Classic on the PGA TOUR Champions and son David captured THE PLAYERS Championship on March 28, 1999.

Special Interests

Hockey, football, all sports, reading

Career Highlights

2019 Season

Due to injury, managed just three starts on TOUR, missing the cut in each. Entered the 2019-20 season on a Major Medical Extension with 23 starts available to earn 454 FedExCup points (to equal No. 125 Seung-Yul Noh from the 2015-16 FedExCup points list) or $717,890 (to equal No. 125 Morgan Hoffmann from the 2015-16 Regular Season money list).

2018 Season

Due to injury, did not make a start on the PGA TOUR for the third straight season. Entered the 2018-19 season on a Major Medical Extension with 26 available events to earn 454 FedExCup points or $717,890 to remain exempt for the remainder of the season. Played three times on the Korn Ferry Tour and made two cuts, including season-best T22 at the Rust-Oleum Championship.

2017 Season

Due to injury, did not make a start on the PGA TOUR for the second straight season. Will play the 2017-18 season on a Major Medical Extension, with 26 available events to earn 454 FedExCup points or $717,890 to remain exempt for the remainder of the season.

2016 Season

After playing in just five events in 2014-15 due to injury, sat out the entire 2015-16 season as he continued to rehab injury.

2015 Season

Failed to advance to the FedExCup Playoffs after getting to the weekend just once in five starts. Missed two cuts and withdrew twice. Play was limited, due to the recovery process from a broken bone in his left hand.

Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Finished T28 at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in his first start of the season.

2014 Season

Missed just five cuts in 26 starts and picked up his first career PGA TOUR win. An additional two top-10 finishes helped pave the way to the FedExCup Playoffs for a seventh time.

BMW Championship: Began the BMW Championship just two spots out of the top 30 in the FedExCup standings, but a T50 finish at Cherry Hills CC resulted in a season-ending No. 38 finish.

Began the BMW Championship just two spots out of the top 30 in the FedExCup standings, but a T50 finish at Cherry Hills CC resulted in a season-ending No. 38 finish. Waste Management Phoenix Open: In his 239th career PGA TOUR start, claimed a one-stroke victory over Graham DeLaet and Bubba Watson at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. The Scottsdale resident began the final round two strokes off Watson's lead and despite a 1-over 37 on his inward nine, claimed the victory when Watson missed a 5-foot putt for par on the 72nd hole. With the win, he and father, Craig, became what is believed to be the first father-son combo to play in a Masters Tournament in the same year. The duo also became the ninth father-son combo to win on the PGA TOUR and first since Bill and Jay Haas. Prior to the winner's press conference, Craig spoke to the media via speaker phone, where he claimed himself to be the younger Stadler's "No. 1 fan." Father and son held a joint pre-tournament press conference at the Masters and played a practice round together. Finished T8 in his first career Masters with rounds of 70-73-72-73.

2013 Season

Season included 17 made cuts in 25 starts.

BMW Championship: Entered the BMW Championship ranked No. 32 in the FedExCup standings, with a T33 finish at Conway Farms leading to a final ranking of No. 33 (one year after finishing No. 34 in the FedExCup).

Entered the BMW Championship ranked No. 32 in the FedExCup standings, with a T33 finish at Conway Farms leading to a final ranking of No. 33 (one year after finishing No. 34 in the FedExCup). Deutsche Bank Championship: Posted a first-round and third-round 7-under 64 en route to a T4 finish at the Deutsche Bank Championship, five strokes behind Henrik Stenson. Was one of seven players who played his way into the BMW Championship, moving from No. 75 to No. 32 in the FedExCup standings.

Posted a first-round and third-round 7-under 64 en route to a T4 finish at the Deutsche Bank Championship, five strokes behind Henrik Stenson. Was one of seven players who played his way into the BMW Championship, moving from No. 75 to No. 32 in the FedExCup standings. The Barclays: Jumped to the first-round lead at The Barclays, with a 7-under 64, eventually finishing T43.

Jumped to the first-round lead at The Barclays, with a 7-under 64, eventually finishing T43. Zurich Classic of New Orleans: In April, made eight birdies in the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans en route to a 7-under 65 and a T8. Birdied the par-5 18th hole all four days.

In April, made eight birdies in the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans en route to a 7-under 65 and a T8. Birdied the par-5 18th hole all four days. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Finished in the top 10 for the first time in seven starts at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, finishing T3 and five strokes behind champion Brandt Snedeker. Posted four rounds in the 60s, including a final-round, 7-under 65. It marked his best finish since dropping a playoff at the 2009 Wyndham Championship.

2012 Season

Finished a career-best No. 34 in the FedExCup standings. Advanced to the third FedExCup Playoffs event (BMW Championship) for the first time.

Deutsche Bank Championship: Came back at the Deutsche Bank Championship with another T10 finish, equaling the best final-round score of the day, a 5-under 66. Moved to No. 32 in the FedExCup standings and advanced to the BMW Championship for the first time since the Playoffs began in 2007.

Came back at the Deutsche Bank Championship with another T10 finish, equaling the best final-round score of the day, a 5-under 66. Moved to No. 32 in the FedExCup standings and advanced to the BMW Championship for the first time since the Playoffs began in 2007. The Barclays: Finished T10 at The Barclays on the strength of a third-round 65. Only other time he advanced to the Deutsche Bank Championship was in 2009, when he finished No. 95 in the FedExCup standings.

Finished T10 at The Barclays on the strength of a third-round 65. Only other time he advanced to the Deutsche Bank Championship was in 2009, when he finished No. 95 in the FedExCup standings. RBC Heritage: Closed with rounds of 67-68 to finish T4 at the RBC Heritage, his third top-10 finish in last four starts on the PGA TOUR. Missed the cut in his only other starts at the RBC Heritage (2005 and 2011).

Closed with rounds of 67-68 to finish T4 at the RBC Heritage, his third top-10 finish in last four starts on the PGA TOUR. Missed the cut in his only other starts at the RBC Heritage (2005 and 2011). Puerto Rico Open presented by seepuertorico.com: Finished T7 at the Puerto Rico Open, with rounds of 69-69-66-73. Was a shot off the lead entering the final round. Recorded his first back-to-back top-10s since 2010 (Northern Trust Open and Mayakoba Golf Classic).

Finished T7 at the Puerto Rico Open, with rounds of 69-69-66-73. Was a shot off the lead entering the final round. Recorded his first back-to-back top-10s since 2010 (Northern Trust Open and Mayakoba Golf Classic). The Honda Classic: Claimed his first top-10 finish of the season, at The Honda Classic. It was his first since the 2011 Crowne Plaza Invitational (seventh). Thanks to an opening-round, 4-under 66, was T9 with Chris Stroud and Graeme McDowell in Palm Beach Gardens.

2011 Season

Made 17 of 27 cuts with one top-10 and six top-25s.

Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: Making his 15th start of the season, finished seventh at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial. His first top 10 since the 2010 Frys.com Open led to a 34-spot jump in the FedExCup standings.

2010 Season

Claimed two top-10 finishes in his first four starts, with a career-best five top-10s on the season.

Frys.com Open: Tacked on a fifth top-10 finish at the Frys.com Open during the Fall Series, moving into the top 100 on the official money list to clinch TOUR card for 2011.

Tacked on a fifth top-10 finish at the Frys.com Open during the Fall Series, moving into the top 100 on the official money list to clinch TOUR card for 2011. The Barclays: Played in first Playoff event, The Barclays, but missed the cut.

Played in first Playoff event, The Barclays, but missed the cut. Reno-Tahoe Open: Earned fourth top 10 of the season with a T5 at the Reno-Tahoe Open.

Earned fourth top 10 of the season with a T5 at the Reno-Tahoe Open. Shell Houston Open: Third top-10 came at Shell Houston Open, finishing T6 after holding the first-round co-lead.

Third top-10 came at Shell Houston Open, finishing T6 after holding the first-round co-lead. Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun: In his next start, finished T9 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic.

In his next start, finished T9 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic. Northern Trust Open: First top-10 was a T10 at the Northern Trust Open, where a first-round 65 put him one stroke off the lead.

2009 Season

Had a runner-up finish and six top-25s in 20 starts.

Wyndham Championship: Finished T2 after losing to Ryan Moore on the third extra hole with a bogey-5 in first career PGA TOUR playoff at the Wyndham Championship. Moore made a birdie on the par-4 18th at Sedgefield CC in Greensboro, N.C., to win in the final PGA TOUR Season event. Jason Bohn was eliminated earlier in the playoff. Was No. 133 in the FedExCup standings coming into the Wyndham Championship and moved up to No. 76 to earn his first trip to the PGA TOUR Playoffs for the FedExCup. Kevin was 2 months old when his father, Craig Stadler, won the 1980 Greater Greensboro Open on April 6, 1980.

2008 Season

Puerto Rico Open presented by Banco Popular: Recorded his lone top-10 of the season with a T4 effort at the inaugural Puerto Rico Open. Bogey-free 67 was the low round of the day on Sunday and allowed him to move from T14 to T4.

2007 Season

Finished in the top-125 (No. 124) to maintain his membership on TOUR, thanks to a solid finish. It was first time finishing in the top 125. Collected $73,600 to earn enough money to finish in the top-125, moving from 127th to 124th.

Children's Miracle Network Classic presented by Wal-Mart: Ended the year with a T15 finish at the Children's Miracle Network Classic.

Ended the year with a T15 finish at the Children's Miracle Network Classic. Wyndham Championship: His T7 at the 2007 Wyndham Championship moved him to 106th in the FedExCup standings.

His T7 at the 2007 Wyndham Championship moved him to 106th in the FedExCup standings. Reno-Tahoe Open: Posted first top-10 at the Reno-Tahoe Open. Consecutive 67s Friday and Saturday led to a T2 finish, his best TOUR finish which came in the city where he was born.

Posted first top-10 at the Reno-Tahoe Open. Consecutive 67s Friday and Saturday led to a T2 finish, his best TOUR finish which came in the city where he was born. The Open Championship: Made his first start at The Open Championship, finishing T51.

2006 Season

Finished 12th on the Korn Ferry Tour money list to earn membership on the PGA TOUR in 2007. Made 15 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, highlighted by two wins. Made six starts on the PGA TOUR, highlighted by five made cuts and a T13 finish.

Albertsons Boise Open Pres'd by First Health: A month after his Xerox Classic victory, defeated Glen Day again by a stroke again at the Albertsons Boise Open.

A month after his Xerox Classic victory, defeated Glen Day again by a stroke again at the Albertsons Boise Open. World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: T13 at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational.

T13 at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational. Johnnie Walker Classic: Finished with an eagle for the third consecutive day to win the Johnnie Walker Classic in February and his biggest professional victory. The (then) 26-year-old son of 1982 Masters champion Craig Stadler had a 3-under 69 final round for a 20-under 268 total on The Vines Resort's Lakes Course and a two-stroke victory over Australia's Nick O'Hern. He earned $365,340 in the event sanctioned by the European, Australasian and Asian Tours.

2005 Season

Rookie on TOUR after finishing 13th on the 2004 Korn Ferry Tour money list in his first season on that circuit.

Michelin Championship at Las Vegas: Tied for fifth at the Michelin Championship at Las Vegas. Was three off the lead entering the final round, but was disqualified (Rule 4-1/1) for having a non-conforming club (shaft in wedge was bent) in his bag.

Tied for fifth at the Michelin Championship at Las Vegas. Was three off the lead entering the final round, but was disqualified (Rule 4-1/1) for having a non-conforming club (shaft in wedge was bent) in his bag. Chrysler Classic of Tucson: Posted first career top-10 in 13th professional start on TOUR with a T9 at the Chrysler Classic of Tucson.

2004 Season

Scholarship America Showdown: Later won in a playoff at the Scholarship America Showdown, with a tournament-record 11-under-par 269. The win came in just his fourth career start on the Korn Ferry Tour, giving him the honor as the fastest player to two wins in Tour history. Made the cut in four of five appearances on the PGA TOUR.

Later won in a playoff at the Scholarship America Showdown, with a tournament-record 11-under-par 269. The win came in just his fourth career start on the Korn Ferry Tour, giving him the honor as the fastest player to two wins in Tour history. Made the cut in four of five appearances on the PGA TOUR. Lake Erie Charity Classic at Peek 'n Peak Resort: Won his first start of the season on the Korn Ferry Tour with a 9-under 279 at the Lake Erie Charity Classic, outlasting Bubba Watson and Michael Long in a four-hole playoff. His father, Craig, won the Champions Tour's Bank of America Championship in Massachusetts just minutes earlier. Became the first sponsor exemption to win on the Korn Ferry Tour since Chris Couch won the 2001 Florida Classic.

Amateur Highlights