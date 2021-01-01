Exempt status

PGA TOUR Victories (5)

2009 Wyndham Championship

Wyndham Championship 2012 Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open 2014 CIMB Classic

CIMB Classic 2015 CIMB Classic

CIMB Classic 2016 John Deere Classic

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (2-3)

2008 Lost to Adam Scott, EDS Byron Nelson Championship

Lost to Adam Scott, EDS Byron Nelson Championship 2009 Defeated Jason Bohn, Kevin Stadler, Wyndham Championship

Defeated Jason Bohn, Kevin Stadler, Wyndham Championship 2014 Defeated Gary Woodland, CIMB Classic

Defeated Gary Woodland, CIMB Classic 2016 Lost to Rory McIlroy, Kevin Chappell, TOUR Championship

Lost to Rory McIlroy, Kevin Chappell, TOUR Championship 2019 Lost to Brandt Snedeker, Kevin Tway, Safeway Open

National Teams

2003, 2004 Arnold Palmer Cup

2016 Ryder Cup

2004 Walker Cup

2004 World Amateur Team

Personal

In 2011, partnered with friends and family to form RMG Golf Course Management LLC (RMG Club). Designed to combat south Puget Sound's sagging golf economy, the RMG Club took over the ownership and day-to-day affairs of the Classic CC in Spanaway, McCormick Woods in Port Orchard and Oakbrook G&CC in Lakewood. "We want this to be a product that appeals to everyone," Moore said. "We want people to have great facilities they can go play at a reasonable rate." With three levels of unlimited golf memberships available, The RMG Club is designed to attract players of all skill levels.

Learned the game from his father "as soon as I could walk."

Has two brothers, Jeremy and Jason, and one sister, Alyssa.

Has served as host of the BMW Northwest Charity Skins Game at Chambers Bay in Washington State.

Is interested in real estate and has experience in flipping houses. Began developing a 24-house community with a golf course in the Seattle area.

Co-founder of TRUE Linkswear, a company that designs golf shoes and other types of footwear.

Has a passion for movies, especially The Avengers and other Marvel movies. Thor is his favorite Marvel character.

Supports the Las Vegas Golden Knights in hockey.

Special Interests

Music, movies

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

John Deere Classic: Finished T2 at the John Deere Classic, his best result on TOUR since losing in a playoff at the 2018 Safeway Open. Qualified for the following week's The Open Championship as the leading player in the top five not otherwise exempt, but chose not to participate due to a back injury.

Career Highlights

2021 Season

2020 Season

Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs, one of nine players to do so in each of the first 14 seasons of the FedExCup era, and ended the season at No. 103 in the FedExCup standings. Recorded two top-10s, highlighted by a T6 at The American Express. Made nine of 16 cuts, marking his first season since 2005 with fewer than 12 cuts made.

2019 Season

Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs, one of nine players to do so in each of the first 13 seasons of the FedExCup era, and advanced to the BMW Championship for the 11th time, finishing the season No. 48 in the FedExCup standings. Earned two top-fives and made 15 cuts in 22 starts, highlighted by a playoff loss at the Safeway Open.

the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide: Held the third outright 18-hole lead of his career at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide before finishing T33. Won in each of the first two instances (2012 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, 2013 CIMB Classic).

Held the third outright 18-hole lead of his career at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide before finishing T33. Won in each of the first two instances (2012 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, 2013 CIMB Classic). Valero Texas Open: At 17-under 271, finished third after closing the Valero Texas Open with a bogey-free 64. Made his fifth cut in five starts at the event and led the field in Driving Accuracy (80.36%).

At 17-under 271, finished third after closing the Valero Texas Open with a bogey-free 64. Made his fifth cut in five starts at the event and led the field in Driving Accuracy (80.36%). Safeway Open: Tied Brandt Snedeker for second at the Safeway Open after falling in a playoff to Kevin Tway. Posted scores of 5-under 67 in rounds one, two and four (71/R3) to finish at 14-under 274 and get into the playoff. After matching birdies with Tway at the first and second extra holes (par-5 18th), par at No. 10 was not enough to extend the extra holes. Runner-up marked his eighth second-place showing on the PGA TOUR. Playoff was fifth of his career (third defeat).

2018 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the 12th consecutive season, one of 10 players to do in each of the first 12 years of the FedExCup era. Finished No. 71 in the FedExCup standings, just three points shy of No. 70, failing to advance to the BMW Championship for just the second time in his career (No. 87/2008). Season included five top-10s and 10 top-25s in 22 starts, highlighted by a T5 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

Wyndham Championship: Tied Brian Gay for sixth at the Wyndham Championship to earn his fourth top-10 at the event (T6/2018, T10/2015, Won/2009, T6/2006). Week was highlighted by a season-best 63 in the first round.

Tied Brian Gay for sixth at the Wyndham Championship to earn his fourth top-10 at the event (T6/2018, T10/2015, Won/2009, T6/2006). Week was highlighted by a season-best 63 in the first round. Valero Texas Open: Posted four rounds of par or better to claim his second top-10 finish in the Valero Texas Open in four starts (T8-2012). Shared the 36-hole lead with past champion Zach Johnson. At 11-under 277, finished six shots behind winner Andrew Landry.

Posted four rounds of par or better to claim his second top-10 finish in the Valero Texas Open in four starts (T8-2012). Shared the 36-hole lead with past champion Zach Johnson. At 11-under 277, finished six shots behind winner Andrew Landry. Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: Making his ninth start at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, recorded four under-par scores and finished T5 for his second top-10 at the event (T4 in 2012) and best result of the season.

Making his ninth start at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, recorded four under-par scores and finished T5 for his second top-10 at the event (T4 in 2012) and best result of the season. Genesis Open: Finished T9 at the Genesis Open for his third top-10 at the event (T4/2011, 10/2016, T9/2018). Stood T3 after two rounds following a pair of 68s to open the tournament.

Finished T9 at the Genesis Open for his third top-10 at the event (T4/2011, 10/2016, T9/2018). Stood T3 after two rounds following a pair of 68s to open the tournament. OHL Classic at Mayakoba: Posted four sub-par scores at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba to finish T6 with Scott Brown at 13-under 271. With a 3-under 68, was one of just four players to post a bogey-free score in the final round at El Camaleon Golf Club.

2017 Season

Made the cut in three-fourths of his starts (18 of 24), with two top-10 finishes. Ended the season No. 64 in the FedExCup standings, marking the 10th time in the 11-year history of the FedExCup that he has advanced at least to the third Playoffs event.

BMW Championship: Concluded the season with a T20 effort at the BMW Championship, marking one of his 10 top-25 finishes during the season.

Concluded the season with a T20 effort at the BMW Championship, marking one of his 10 top-25 finishes during the season. Masters Tournament: In his ninth start at the Masters, posted 3-under 69s in rounds two and three at Augusta to finish at 2-under 286 and T9 with 2013 Masters winner Adam Scott.

In his ninth start at the Masters, posted 3-under 69s in rounds two and three at Augusta to finish at 2-under 286 and T9 with 2013 Masters winner Adam Scott. SBS Tournament of Champions: Making his fifth start at the SBS Tournament of Champions, recorded his third top-10 at Kapalua and first of the season following a final-round 71 to finish T3 and six strokes behind champion Justin Thomas.

2016 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the 10th consecutive time, one of 16 players to achieve this feat in the 10 seasons of the FedExCup Playoffs. Recorded 11 top-25 finishes from 23 starts. Of those, four were top-five showings.

Ryder Cup: Following the completion of the TOUR Championship, was announced as Davis Love III's final captain's pick for the 2016 Ryder Cup. Announcement was made during halftime of Sunday Night Football. Making his first-ever start at the Ryder Cup, went 2-1 in his three matches at Hazeltine. Week was highlighted by his 1-up victory over Lee Westwood in singles for the clinching point in the 17-11 U.S. victory. Was 2-down to Westwood through 15 holes, but went eagle-birdie-par to win the final three holes, giving the Americans their first win in the Ryder Cup since 2008.

Following the completion of the TOUR Championship, was announced as Davis Love III's final captain's pick for the 2016 Ryder Cup. Announcement was made during halftime of Sunday Night Football. Making his first-ever start at the Ryder Cup, went 2-1 in his three matches at Hazeltine. Week was highlighted by his 1-up victory over Lee Westwood in singles for the clinching point in the 17-11 U.S. victory. Was 2-down to Westwood through 15 holes, but went eagle-birdie-par to win the final three holes, giving the Americans their first win in the Ryder Cup since 2008. TOUR Championship: Closed with a bogey-free 6-under 64 at the TOUR Championship to move into a three-way playoff with Rory McIlroy and Kevin Chappell. After Chappell dropped out with a par at the first extra hole, made three additional pars to fall to Rory McIlroy's birdie at the fourth extra hole. The runner-up finish was his fourth top-five result in 2015-16. In three TOUR Championships, he owns just one over-par round at East Lake, the 72 he shot in the second round in 2010.

Closed with a bogey-free 6-under 64 at the TOUR Championship to move into a three-way playoff with Rory McIlroy and Kevin Chappell. After Chappell dropped out with a par at the first extra hole, made three additional pars to fall to Rory McIlroy's birdie at the fourth extra hole. The runner-up finish was his fourth top-five result in 2015-16. In three TOUR Championships, he owns just one over-par round at East Lake, the 72 he shot in the second round in 2010. Deutsche Bank Championship: Opened with a 6-under 65 at the Deutsche Bank Championship to claim a share of the 18-hole lead with James Hahn. Struggled to a 1-over 72 in the final round on Labor Day at TPC Boston to finish T8 with six others, his eighth top-10 finish in 31 FedExCup Playoffs events.

Opened with a 6-under 65 at the Deutsche Bank Championship to claim a share of the 18-hole lead with James Hahn. Struggled to a 1-over 72 in the final round on Labor Day at TPC Boston to finish T8 with six others, his eighth top-10 finish in 31 FedExCup Playoffs events. The Barclays: Two weeks after his win at the John Deere Classic, finished T7 at The Barclays. Offset a 1-over 72 in round three with three scores in the 60s to claim the top-10 finish at Bethpage Black.

Two weeks after his win at the John Deere Classic, finished T7 at The Barclays. Offset a 1-over 72 in round three with three scores in the 60s to claim the top-10 finish at Bethpage Black. John Deere Classic: Opened with three rounds of 6-under 65 at the John Deere Classic en route to a two-stroke win over Ben Martin. His final-round, 4-under 67 marked his 23rd straight, sub-par score at TPC Deere Run. Played the last 46 holes bogey free. His two bogeys all week was the fewest by any player in the field. The win came a week before returning to Greensboro, N.C. for the Wyndham Championship, site of his first TOUR title in 2009.

Opened with three rounds of 6-under 65 at the John Deere Classic en route to a two-stroke win over Ben Martin. His final-round, 4-under 67 marked his 23rd straight, sub-par score at TPC Deere Run. Played the last 46 holes bogey free. His two bogeys all week was the fewest by any player in the field. The win came a week before returning to Greensboro, N.C. for the Wyndham Championship, site of his first TOUR title in 2009. World Golf Championships-Dell Match Play: Playing in the World Golf Championships-Dell Match Play for the sixth time in his career, reached the quarterfinals with wins over Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood and Patton Kizzire to finish T5. Was one of 11 Americans to reach the quarterfinals, none of whom advanced to the semifinals.

Playing in the World Golf Championships-Dell Match Play for the sixth time in his career, reached the quarterfinals with wins over Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood and Patton Kizzire to finish T5. Was one of 11 Americans to reach the quarterfinals, none of whom advanced to the semifinals. Valspar Championship: On a tough Copperhead Course at the Valspar Championship, posted back-to-back 2-under 69s in rounds two and three to finish alone in third. Was making his 10th start in the event at Innisbrook and coming off a fifth-place showing from 2015.

On a tough Copperhead Course at the Valspar Championship, posted back-to-back 2-under 69s in rounds two and three to finish alone in third. Was making his 10th start in the event at Innisbrook and coming off a fifth-place showing from 2015. Northern Trust Open: Finished 10th at the Northern Trust Open with the help of a final-round hole-in-one at No. 16. Was one of seven players to shoot four sub-70 rounds at The Riviera Country Club.

Finished 10th at the Northern Trust Open with the help of a final-round hole-in-one at No. 16. Was one of seven players to shoot four sub-70 rounds at The Riviera Country Club. CIMB Classic: In his attempt to become the first player since Steve Stricker at the John Deere Classic (2009-11) to win the same PGA TOUR event three years in a row, finished T10 at the CIMB Classic.

In his attempt to become the first player since Steve Stricker at the John Deere Classic (2009-11) to win the same PGA TOUR event three years in a row, finished T10 at the CIMB Classic. Frys.com Open: Thanks to rounds of 67-68 on the weekend at the Silverado Resort and Spa, combining for 9-under par, claimed a T10 with six others in the season's first event, the Frys.com Open.

2015 Season

Extended his streak of FedExCup Playoffs' appearances to a perfect nine for nine, thanks to a successful title defense and three additional top-10 finishes in 21 starts through the Wyndham Championship. Ended his season ranked 39th in the FedExCup standings after the BMW Championship, the third of four Playoffs' events.

Wyndham Championship: Finished T10 at the Wyndham Championship for his third top-10 in eight Greensboro starts.

Finished T10 at the Wyndham Championship for his third top-10 in eight Greensboro starts. Valspar Championship: Following a 4-under 67 in round three of the Valspar Championship, took a one-stroke lead into the final round over Jordan Spieth. A Sunday 72 resulted in a fifth-place finish.

Following a 4-under 67 in round three of the Valspar Championship, took a one-stroke lead into the final round over Jordan Spieth. A Sunday 72 resulted in a fifth-place finish. World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship: After rounds of 66-71, entered the weekend of the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship trailing J.B. Holmes by two strokes and in second place. Struggled on the weekend in difficult conditions, shooting rounds of 74-76 to finish T9.

After rounds of 66-71, entered the weekend of the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship trailing J.B. Holmes by two strokes and in second place. Struggled on the weekend in difficult conditions, shooting rounds of 74-76 to finish T9. CIMB Classic: Fired a final-round, 5-under-par 67 to post a 17-under 271 allowing him to become the first player in tournament history to defend his CIMB Classic title and the first to successfully defend a title on TOUR since Tiger Woods at the Arnold Palmer Invitational (2012 and 2013).

2014 Season

Missed just four cuts in 24 starts and picked up his third career PGA TOUR win in only his second start of the season. In addition to the victory, collected six additional top-10 finishes, cementing a return to the FedExCup Playoffs for an eighth consecutive year.

BMW Championship: Began the BMW Championship just four spots out of the top 30, but a T50 finish at Cherry Hills CC ended his season ranked 39th in the standings.

Began the BMW Championship just four spots out of the top 30, but a T50 finish at Cherry Hills CC ended his season ranked 39th in the standings. World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: Finished T8 at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational for his first top-10 in four starts at the event.

Finished T8 at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational for his first top-10 in four starts at the event. John Deere Classic: Posted four rounds in the 60s at the John Deere Classic to T7 with defending champion Jordan Spieth, Johnson Wagner and Bo Van Pelt. Played TPC Deere Run's first two holes in 7-under for the week en route to his second top-10 in six starts at TPC Deere Run.

Posted four rounds in the 60s at the John Deere Classic to T7 with defending champion Jordan Spieth, Johnson Wagner and Bo Van Pelt. Played TPC Deere Run's first two holes in 7-under for the week en route to his second top-10 in six starts at TPC Deere Run. Travelers Championship: Held a one-shot lead entering the final round of the Travelers Championship before a Sunday 71 dropped him to T5. It was his fifth top-10 in nine starts near Hartford.

Held a one-shot lead entering the final round of the Travelers Championship before a Sunday 71 dropped him to T5. It was his fifth top-10 in nine starts near Hartford. Waste Management Phoenix Open: Recorded his fourth top-10 finish in his first six starts of the season, with a T6 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. It was his third top-10 performance in nine starts at the event (and second consecutive following a fourth-place showing in 2013).

Recorded his fourth top-10 finish in his first six starts of the season, with a T6 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. It was his third top-10 performance in nine starts at the event (and second consecutive following a fourth-place showing in 2013). Hyundai Tournament of Champions: Opened and closed with rounds in the 60s (67-69) to finish 10th at the Hyundai Tournament of Champions, his second top-10 effort in three starts at the event (also T6 in 2010).

Opened and closed with rounds in the 60s (67-69) to finish 10th at the Hyundai Tournament of Champions, his second top-10 effort in three starts at the event (also T6 in 2010). Nedbank Golf Challenge: Finished T7 at the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa on the European Tour in early December.

Finished T7 at the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa on the European Tour in early December. CIMB Classic: Captured his third PGA TOUR title, at age 30 years, 10 months, 22 days, in a sudden-death playoff over Gary Woodland at the CIMB Classic, the first FedExCup event held in Asia. Posted rounds of 63-72-69-70–274 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, carding a birdie-4 on the 72nd hole to match Woodland's 274 total of 14-under par. First-round, 9-under-par 63 set the Kuala Lumpur G&CC course record. Playoff was held Monday morning due to Sunday darkness. Birdied the par-5 18th hole to take the title.

Captured his third PGA TOUR title, at age 30 years, 10 months, 22 days, in a sudden-death playoff over Gary Woodland at the CIMB Classic, the first FedExCup event held in Asia. Posted rounds of 63-72-69-70–274 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, carding a birdie-4 on the 72nd hole to match Woodland's 274 total of 14-under par. First-round, 9-under-par 63 set the Kuala Lumpur G&CC course record. Playoff was held Monday morning due to Sunday darkness. Birdied the par-5 18th hole to take the title. Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Four rounds in the 60s, including a second-round, 8-under 63, led to a T9 finish in title defense at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. It was his third top-10 in eight starts for the Las Vegas resident and former UNLV All-America.

2013 Season

Enjoyed three top-10 finishes but was unable to advance beyond the BMW Championship during the FedExCup Playoffs. Made 16 of 22 TOUR cuts, with three top-10s. Finished No. 51 in the final FedExCup standings.

Travelers Championship: Finished T7 at the Travelers Championship for his fourth top-10 in his eighth Hartford start.

Finished T7 at the Travelers Championship for his fourth top-10 in his eighth Hartford start. Wells Fargo Championship: Finished T6 at the Wells Fargo Championship after holding a share of the first-round lead. Has held a share of the first-round lead the last two years at the event. Is the fourth player to hit all 18 greens (first round) at Quail Hollow Club. The other three players to hit all 18 greens at Quail Hollow Club are Hunter Mahan and Heath Slocum in 2012 and Chris Smith in 2003.

Finished T6 at the Wells Fargo Championship after holding a share of the first-round lead. Has held a share of the first-round lead the last two years at the event. Is the fourth player to hit all 18 greens (first round) at Quail Hollow Club. The other three players to hit all 18 greens at Quail Hollow Club are Hunter Mahan and Heath Slocum in 2012 and Chris Smith in 2003. Waste Management Phoenix Open: Bettered his first- and second-round, 5-under 66s at the Waste Management Phoenix Open with back-to-back 65s on the weekend to finish fourth. Posted 14 birdies in the final 36 holes on his way to his best finish at TPC Scottsdale in eight consecutive starts.

2012 Season

Finished a (then) career-best No. 11 in the FedExCup standings.Previous-best showing was No. 21 in 2010.

Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: In the first event following the Playoffs, he had a home-field advantage at the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas. In the first round, he holed out for an eagle-two at the par-4 15th en route to a course-record-tying, 10-under 61 to take a one-stroke lead over Brendon de Jonge. A 5-under 66 in the final round was good for a one-stroke victory over de Jonge, making him the first player to take a first-round lead at the event all the way to the winner's circle since the event was shortened to 72 holes in 2004. His second PGA TOUR win came less than a month before his wife, Nichole, was due to give birth to the couple's first child.

In the first event following the Playoffs, he had a home-field advantage at the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas. In the first round, he holed out for an eagle-two at the par-4 15th en route to a course-record-tying, 10-under 61 to take a one-stroke lead over Brendon de Jonge. A 5-under 66 in the final round was good for a one-stroke victory over de Jonge, making him the first player to take a first-round lead at the event all the way to the winner's circle since the event was shortened to 72 holes in 2004. His second PGA TOUR win came less than a month before his wife, Nichole, was due to give birth to the couple's first child. TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola: After beginning the FedExCup Playoffs at No. 64 in the standings and climbing into the TOUR Championship field, finished T3 (his then career-best seventh top-10 finish of the season) at East Lake to secure an 11th-place finish in the FedExCup. Managed top-25 finishes in all four Playoffs events, including top 10s in the last three. Moved into a share of the lead with just three holes remaining at the TOUR Championship, but bogeys on his final three holes left him with the T3 finish. In only other TOUR Championship appearance, finished T9 (2010).

After beginning the FedExCup Playoffs at No. 64 in the standings and climbing into the TOUR Championship field, finished T3 (his then career-best seventh top-10 finish of the season) at East Lake to secure an 11th-place finish in the FedExCup. Managed top-25 finishes in all four Playoffs events, including top 10s in the last three. Moved into a share of the lead with just three holes remaining at the TOUR Championship, but bogeys on his final three holes left him with the T3 finish. In only other TOUR Championship appearance, finished T9 (2010). BMW Championship: Finished T10 at the BMW Championship and was one of two players to start the week outside the cut line for the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola and advance to Atlanta. Started the week No. 35 and moved up to No. 28.

Finished T10 at the BMW Championship and was one of two players to start the week outside the cut line for the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola and advance to Atlanta. Started the week No. 35 and moved up to No. 28. Deutsche Bank Championship: Opened with a 7-under 64 and went on to finish T10 at the Deutsche Bank Championship for the second year in a row.

Opened with a 7-under 64 and went on to finish T10 at the Deutsche Bank Championship for the second year in a row. John Deere Classic: Four rounds in the 60s was good for a T8 at the John Deere Classic in his fourth appearance at TPC Deere Run. Eagled the par-5 second hole in the first and third rounds on his way to a 14-under total, six strokes shy of Zach Johnson's winning score.

Four rounds in the 60s was good for a T8 at the John Deere Classic in his fourth appearance at TPC Deere Run. Eagled the par-5 second hole in the first and third rounds on his way to a 14-under total, six strokes shy of Zach Johnson's winning score. Wells Fargo Championship: Finished T5 at the Wells Fargo Championship after holding a share of the first-round lead.

Finished T5 at the Wells Fargo Championship after holding a share of the first-round lead. Valero Texas Open: Was one of just 11 players to break 70 in the final round of the Valero Texas Open. Claimed a T8, with Cameron Tringale and Hunter Haas. The top-10 finish marked just his second start in the event (T53 in 2005).

Was one of just 11 players to break 70 in the final round of the Valero Texas Open. Claimed a T8, with Cameron Tringale and Hunter Haas. The top-10 finish marked just his second start in the event (T53 in 2005). Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard: Finished T4 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, with rounds of 71-71-71-70. Was one of two players (winner Tiger Woods was the other) with four under-par rounds. Recorded his third career hole-in-one on TOUR in the first round with a 5-iron from 201 yards on the seventh hole.

2011 Season

Made 18 lof 22 cuts to go with four top 10s and nine top 25s.

Deutsche Bank Championship: Making his sixth start at the Deutsche Bank Championship, recorded his first top 10 (T10).

Making his sixth start at the Deutsche Bank Championship, recorded his first top 10 (T10). World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: .Held a share of the second-round lead at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational before finishing T23.

.Held a share of the second-round lead at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational before finishing T23. Travelers Championship: Missed a 4-foot, 3-inch putt for par on the final hole of the Travelers Championship to fall out of a tie for the lead with Fredrik Jacobson and finish T2. His 7-under 63 left him in a tie with John Rollins at 19-under. Has posted a runner-up finish in six of his last seven years on TOUR (2011 Travelers Championship, 2010 AT&T National, 2008 HP Byron Nelson Championship, 2007 Memorial Tournament, 2006 Travelers Championship and 2005 RBC Canadian Open). The one year during that stretch that he failed to record a second-place finish was the same year he posted his only victory (2009 Wyndham Championship). Made his sixth start at the Travelers Championship, including runner-up finishes during his inaugural start in 2006 and again this year. His other top finishes in Hartford included a T4 (2009) and T13 (2010).

Missed a 4-foot, 3-inch putt for par on the final hole of the Travelers Championship to fall out of a tie for the lead with Fredrik Jacobson and finish T2. His 7-under 63 left him in a tie with John Rollins at 19-under. Has posted a runner-up finish in six of his last seven years on TOUR (2011 Travelers Championship, 2010 AT&T National, 2008 HP Byron Nelson Championship, 2007 Memorial Tournament, 2006 Travelers Championship and 2005 RBC Canadian Open). The one year during that stretch that he failed to record a second-place finish was the same year he posted his only victory (2009 Wyndham Championship). Made his sixth start at the Travelers Championship, including runner-up finishes during his inaugural start in 2006 and again this year. His other top finishes in Hartford included a T4 (2009) and T13 (2010). World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Posted second consecutive top 10 with a T5 at the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship. Defeated Francesco Molinari (3 and 1), K.J. Choi (5 and 4) and Nick Watney (19 holes) before falling to eventual champion Luke Donald (5 and 4) in the quarterfinals.

Posted second consecutive top 10 with a T5 at the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship. Defeated Francesco Molinari (3 and 1), K.J. Choi (5 and 4) and Nick Watney (19 holes) before falling to eventual champion Luke Donald (5 and 4) in the quarterfinals. Northern Trust Open: Four sub-par rounds led to a T4 at the Northern Trust Open, his first top-10 of the season.

2010 Season

Claimed six top-10 finishes, including top-10s at the final two Playoffs events for the FedExCup.

THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola: In his first TOUR Championship start, closed with a pair of rounds in the 60s (68-69) to finish T9 for his sixth top-10 of the season.

In his first TOUR Championship start, closed with a pair of rounds in the 60s (68-69) to finish T9 for his sixth top-10 of the season. BMW Championship: Carried a one-stroke lead into the final round of the BMW Championship, but a 2-over 73 left him T3 and three strokes behind tournament-winner Dustin Johnson. His effort was still good enough to earn a spot in the TOUR Championship, moving from No. 56 to No. 28 in the FedExCup standings. It represented his first top-10 finish in 11 Playoff starts. Began the week with a 6-under 65, including a Cog Hill G&CC record, 7-under 29 on the back nine.

Carried a one-stroke lead into the final round of the BMW Championship, but a 2-over 73 left him T3 and three strokes behind tournament-winner Dustin Johnson. His effort was still good enough to earn a spot in the TOUR Championship, moving from No. 56 to No. 28 in the FedExCup standings. It represented his first top-10 finish in 11 Playoff starts. Began the week with a 6-under 65, including a Cog Hill G&CC record, 7-under 29 on the back nine. AT&T National: Finished second at the AT&T National, giving him runner-up finishes in five out of his last six years on TOUR (2010 AT&T National, 2008 HP Byron Nelson Championship, 2007 Memorial Tournament, 2006 Travelers Championship, 2005 RBC Canadian Open). The one year during that stretch that he failed to record a second-place finish was the same year he posted his only victory (2009 Wyndham Championship). As a result of his finish, gained entry into the 2010 Open Championship as the top finisher in the top five not otherwise eligible. Went on to miss the cut at St. Andrews.

Finished second at the AT&T National, giving him runner-up finishes in five out of his last six years on TOUR (2010 AT&T National, 2008 HP Byron Nelson Championship, 2007 Memorial Tournament, 2006 Travelers Championship, 2005 RBC Canadian Open). The one year during that stretch that he failed to record a second-place finish was the same year he posted his only victory (2009 Wyndham Championship). As a result of his finish, gained entry into the 2010 Open Championship as the top finisher in the top five not otherwise eligible. Went on to miss the cut at St. Andrews. the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide Insurance: Began the final round of the Memorial Tournament tied for 17th. Shot a 4-under 68 Sunday to climb 12 spots to T5.

Began the final round of the Memorial Tournament tied for 17th. Shot a 4-under 68 Sunday to climb 12 spots to T5. Bob Hope Classic: Finished T10 in his second start of the season at the Bob Hope Classic.

Finished T10 in his second start of the season at the Bob Hope Classic. SBS Championship: Finished T6 in his first start at the season-opening SBS Championship, five shots behind repeat winner Geoff Ogilvy.

2009 Season

Surpassed $2 million in earnings for the first time, notching his first victory and tallying six top-10s and nine top-25s.

World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: Finished third at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions in China.

Finished third at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions in China. Frys.com Open: Kept his top-10 streak alive the following week in his adopted hometown of Scottsdale, Ariz., at the Frys.com Open after posting four consecutive rounds in the 60s to finish T8. His sixth top-10 finish of the year marked the most since garnering four in his rookie year of 2006.

Kept his top-10 streak alive the following week in his adopted hometown of Scottsdale, Ariz., at the Frys.com Open after posting four consecutive rounds in the 60s to finish T8. His sixth top-10 finish of the year marked the most since garnering four in his rookie year of 2006. Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Posted a T7 at Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, his fifth top-10 of the season.

Posted a T7 at Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, his fifth top-10 of the season. Wyndham Championship: Claimed his first PGA TOUR win with a birdie on the third hole of a sudden-death playoff to beat Kevin Stadler and Jason Bohn at the Wyndham Championship. After vaulting up the leaderboard with five consecutive birdies on the back nine, won it with a 6-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Sedgefield CC. Stadler's second shot on the third playoff hole skipped off the back of the green. He chipped within 20 feet, but his putt drifted to the low side of the cup. Bohn was eliminated on the first playoff hole. All three players finished at 16-under 264 with Moore and Stadler making bogeys on the 72nd hole and Bohn shooting a final-round 62.

Claimed his first PGA TOUR win with a birdie on the third hole of a sudden-death playoff to beat Kevin Stadler and Jason Bohn at the Wyndham Championship. After vaulting up the leaderboard with five consecutive birdies on the back nine, won it with a 6-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Sedgefield CC. Stadler's second shot on the third playoff hole skipped off the back of the green. He chipped within 20 feet, but his putt drifted to the low side of the cup. Bohn was eliminated on the first playoff hole. All three players finished at 16-under 264 with Moore and Stadler making bogeys on the 72nd hole and Bohn shooting a final-round 62. Travelers Championship: Followed U.S. Open week with a T4 at Travelers Championship, shooting four rounds in the 60s, including a final-round 64, his season low to date.

Followed U.S. Open week with a T4 at Travelers Championship, shooting four rounds in the 60s, including a final-round 64, his season low to date. U.S. Open Championship: Recorded the second top-10 finish of his career in a major championship (T9 at 2006 PGA Championship) with a T10 at the U.S. Open, snapping a streak of three consecutive missed cuts.

Recorded the second top-10 finish of his career in a major championship (T9 at 2006 PGA Championship) with a T10 at the U.S. Open, snapping a streak of three consecutive missed cuts. FBR Open: After missing the cut in 2007 and 2008 at the FBR Open, rallied in 2009 by firing four rounds in the 60s to finish T6.

2008 Season

Earned more than $1.1 million for a third consecutive season and finished second in a tournament for the fourth consecutive year.

EDS Byron Nelson Championship: Lost on third hole of a playoff to Adam Scott at the EDS Byron Nelson Championship when Scott sank a 48-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole. Moore's 15-foot birdie putt from the fringe then grazed the lip. Both players finished regulation at 7-under par, with Moore firing a final-round 68.

2007 Season

In just his second season on TOUR, collected more than $1.5 million and three top-10 finishes.

Fry's Electronics Open: Held the 36-hole lead at the inaugural Fry's Electronics Open after rounds of 66-63–129. Carded weekend rounds of 71-72 to fall to T6, his third top-10 finish of the season.

Held the 36-hole lead at the inaugural Fry's Electronics Open after rounds of 66-63–129. Carded weekend rounds of 71-72 to fall to T6, his third top-10 finish of the season. the Memorial Tournament presented by Morgan Stanley: Recorded the third runner-up finish of his TOUR career at the Memorial Tournament. Birdied five of his final six holes on Sunday (66) to move into contention before falling one shot shy of winner K.J. Choi. Was one stroke back after an opening 6-under 66.

Recorded the third runner-up finish of his TOUR career at the Memorial Tournament. Birdied five of his final six holes on Sunday (66) to move into contention before falling one shot shy of winner K.J. Choi. Was one stroke back after an opening 6-under 66. PODS Championship: Finished T8 at the PODS Championship, his first top-10 finish of the season.

2006 Season

Played in only 22 events due to an injury during the early part of the season. Underwent surgery to repair a fractured hook of hamate in his left hand on March 20. Injured the hand in 2005 but tried to play through the pain. Missed eight weeks and returned in late May.

PGA Championship: Finished T9 at the PGA Championship, his first career top-10 in a major in his first major start as a professional. Made four starts in majors as an amateur with a best finish of T13 at the 2005 Masters. Finished with 67-69 after entering the weekend T42.

Finished T9 at the PGA Championship, his first career top-10 in a major in his first major start as a professional. Made four starts in majors as an amateur with a best finish of T13 at the 2005 Masters. Finished with 67-69 after entering the weekend T42. Buick Championship: In 10th start of season, recorded his first top-10 and matched his career-best finish on TOUR with a T2 at the Buick Championship, thanks to four rounds in the 60s. Finished three strokes behind J.J. Henry.

2005 Season

Michelin Championship at Las Vegas: Pushed season non-member earnings to $598,250 (equal to No. 120 on PGA TOUR Money List) with T16 finish at the Michelin Championship at Las Vegas. Two off the lead through 36 holes after opening 67-63 (career-best), but fell from contention with a third-round 74.

Pushed season non-member earnings to $598,250 (equal to No. 120 on PGA TOUR Money List) with T16 finish at the Michelin Championship at Las Vegas. Two off the lead through 36 holes after opening 67-63 (career-best), but fell from contention with a third-round 74. Bell Canadian Open: Finished T2 at the Bell Canadian Open, one stroke behind Mark Calcavecchia. Only player in field to post four rounds at par or better on the par-70 Shaugnessy G&CC in Vancouver, British Columbia. His $440,000 payday pushed him into the Special Temporary Member category with the ability to earn unlimited sponsor exemptions for remainder of year.

Finished T2 at the Bell Canadian Open, one stroke behind Mark Calcavecchia. Only player in field to post four rounds at par or better on the par-70 Shaugnessy G&CC in Vancouver, British Columbia. His $440,000 payday pushed him into the Special Temporary Member category with the ability to earn unlimited sponsor exemptions for remainder of year. Barclays Classic: Following week, turned professional at the Barclays Classic, where he finished T51.

Following week, turned professional at the Barclays Classic, where he finished T51. U.S. Open Championship: As reigning U.S. Amateur champion, earned exemption into U.S. Open at Pinehurst and The Open Championship at St. Andrews. Played in U.S. Open (T57), but opted to turn pro at Barclays Classic.

As reigning U.S. Amateur champion, earned exemption into U.S. Open at Pinehurst and The Open Championship at St. Andrews. Played in U.S. Open (T57), but opted to turn pro at Barclays Classic. Masters Tournament: Low amateur in the 2005 Masters, finishing T13 at 1-under par, thereby earning an invitation to the 2006 Masters via a top-16 finish. His 287 total was the lowest for an amateur in the Masters since Lindy Miller shot 286 in 1978.

2004 Season

Chrysler Classic of Greensboro: Received a Sponsor Exemption into the 2004 Chrysler Classic of Greensboro and finished T24 at 7-under par. Was T12, four strokes out of the lead, after 36 holes.

Amateur Highlights