2008 RBC Canadian Open

2019 Travelers Championship

2007 Knoxville Open Presented by Food City

2015 Small Business Connection Championship at River Run

2011 Lost to Webb Simpson, Deutsche Bank Championship

2018 Lost to Gary Woodland, Waste Management Phoenix Open

Played in his first Masters in 2002 after winning the 2001 U.S. Public Links. In the par-3 contest that year, hit his first shot in the water, then holed his next shot.

Attended Arizona State University from 2000-04, but returned years later to complete his B.I.S. in Political Science/Sociology in 2010.

Safeway Open: Finished T3 at the Safeway Open, his first top-three result since winning the 2019 Travelers Championship. Extended his streak of made cuts at the event to 10. Led the field in Driving Accuracy Percentage (73.21 percent) and co-led in Par-4 Scoring Average (3.70).

Advanced to the FedExCup for the fifth consecutive season and eighth overall, finishing the season No. 89 in the FedExCup. Snapped a streak of three seasons qualifying for the BMW Championship. Collected two top-10s, including his first in a World Golf Championships event, and made the cut in 16 of 22 starts.

Earned his second PGA TOUR victory at the Travelers Championship and qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the fourth consecutive season (seventh total), advancing to the TOUR Championship for the second time and finishing the season No. 8 in the FedExCup standings. With 10 years, 10 months, 27 days passing between his first and second victories, became the 11th player in PGA TOUR history to go at least that long between first two career wins. Snapped a seven-season drought without a trip to the TOUR Championship (first appearance since 2011). Led the TOUR in Driving Accuracy at 75.72 percent, the highest mark in that category since Francesco Molinari in 2014-15 (76.88%). At the Sony Open in Hawaii, became the first player on record (since 1983) on TOUR with three eagles on par-4s in the same round and the first player in the ShotLink era (since 2003) with three hole-outs for eagle from 100-or-more yards during the same round. Earned six top-10s, recording more than five in a single season for the first time in his career, and made 22 cuts in 28 starts.

TOUR Championship: Made the fourth hole-in-one of his career at the TOUR Championship en route to an eighth-place finish. Made his first start in the event since 2011 (T26) and second in the FedExCup era.

Travelers Championship: Won for the first time in 11 years with a victory at the Travelers Championship, his second career PGA TOUR title in his 278th start at the age of 37 years, 7 months, 11 days. Following a third-round 7-under 63 (highlighted by a record-tying 7-under 35 on TPC River Highland's back nine) entered the final round with a tournament-record six-stroke cushion. Closed with a 1-under 69 to finish 17-under 263, holding off Keegan Bradley and Zack Sucher by four strokes. Marked his 250th start (3,983 days later) since claiming his first PGA TOUR win at the 2008 RBC Canadian Open. His 16-under 194 total through three rounds fell one shy of the 54-hole record at the Travelers Championship (Tim Norris/1982, Mark Calcavecchia/2000).

U.S. Open: Finished T3 at the U.S. Open, his first career top-10 in a major championship. Previous-best finish in six starts at the event was a T16 in 2017.

Waste Management Phoenix Open: A year after losing to Gary Woodland in a playoff at the event, posted weekend scores of 64-68 to finish T4 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Was the only player to post bogey-free scores in rounds three and four.

Sony Open in Hawaii: At 17-under 263, finished T3 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. In the second round, became the first player on record (since 1983) on TOUR with three eagles on par-4s in the same round and the first player in the ShotLink era (since 2003) with three hole-outs for eagle from 100-or-more yards during the same round (No. 10/101 yards, No. 16/149 yards, No. 6/135 yards). Led the field in Strokes Gained: Tee to Green for the week (12.991).

THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES: Posted four rounds of 70 or better for a T7 at THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES and first top-10 of the season. Opened with a first-round 68 to take a one-stroke 18-hole lead.

At 17-under 263, finished T3 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. In the second round, became the first player on record (since 1983) on TOUR with three eagles on par-4s in the same round and the first player in the ShotLink era (since 2003) with three hole-outs for eagle from 100-or-more yards during the same round (No. 10/101 yards, No. 16/149 yards, No. 6/135 yards). Led the field in Strokes Gained: Tee to Green for the week (12.991). THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES: Posted four rounds of 70 or better for a T7 at THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES and first top-10 of the season. Opened with a first-round 68 to take a one-stroke 18-hole lead.

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the sixth time, ending his season at No. 34 in the FedExCup. Season included 12 top-25 finishes, his career-best through 11 seasons on TOUR, led by back-to-back runner-up finishes at the Waste Management Phoenix Open and AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Made the cut in 19 of 28 starts, ending the season with a T38 at the BMW Championship.

FedEx St. Jude Classic: Opened with back-to-back 3-under 67s at the FedEx St. Jude Classic en route to a T6. Earned his second top-10 in five starts at the event (T6/2018, T4/2017).

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: At the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, playing with Lucas Glover, shot a 12-under 60 in the first round to hold a share of the lead before eventually finishing T22. Only Retief Goosen/Tyrone Van Aswegen (60/R2/2017) and Kevin Kisner/Scott Brown (60/R4/2017) had previously shot 60-or-better in Four-ball at the event

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Recorded second consecutive runner-ups on TOUR with his T2 finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at 14-under 273, three shots behind champion Ted Potter, Jr. The runner-up performance was the third of his career (2018 Waste Management Phoenix Open, 2011 Dell Technologies Championship). Posted a par-4 scoring average of 3.77, best in the field. The T2 came in his ninth start at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Recorded second consecutive runner-ups on TOUR with his T2 finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at 14-under 273, three shots behind champion Ted Potter, Jr. The runner-up performance was the third of his career (2018 Waste Management Phoenix Open, 2011 Dell Technologies Championship). Posted a par-4 scoring average of 3.77, best in the field. The T2 came in his ninth start at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Waste Management Phoenix Open: Lost in a playoff to Gary Woodland to finish runner-up at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Entered the final round in Phoenix one shot off the lead and made a 21-foot, 4-inch birdie putt on the final hole to force the playoff with Woodland, who closed with a 7-under 64. Marked his second playoff loss in as many appearances. Was the only player in the field to play his first 36 holes without a bogey.

Claimed three top-10 finishes in 25 starts through the Wyndham Championship, two of which were T4 showings. Advanced to the third of four FedExCup Playoffs events, the BMW Championship, before ending his season ranked 39th in the FedExCup standings. Added a T10 at THE NORTHERN TRUST for a total of four top-10 finishes on the season, which included matching his career-high number of made cuts (21) in 28 starts.

BMW Championship: Posted scores of 68-67-67-71--273 (-11) to finish T12 at the BMW Championship before ending his season ranked 39th in the FedExCup standings.

THE NORTHERN TRUST: Earned a T10 finish at THE NORTHERN TRUST with 4-under 276 at Glen Oaks Club.

U.S. Open: With a 7-under 65 in the second round of the U.S. Open at Erin Hills, was among a group of a record five players (Rickie Fowler/R1/65, Hideki Matsuyama/R2/65, Patrick Reed/R3/65, Justin Thomas/R3/63) to have shot 65 or better in a single U.S. Open. Posted the other three rounds in the 70s to finish T16.

FedEx St. Jude Classic: Finished T4 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic. Week was highlighted by a bogey-free, second-round 65 which included three birdies and an eagle.

Sony Open in Hawaii: Found himself 9-under through 12 holes in the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii before shooting a 61 to finish T8. His 61 was punctuated by an ace at the par-3 17th hole (his eighth hole of the day) from 197 yards with a 6-iron, marking the ninth ace of the season.

Found himself 9-under through 12 holes in the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii before shooting a 61 to finish T8. His 61 was punctuated by an ace at the par-3 17th hole (his eighth hole of the day) from 197 yards with a 6-iron, marking the ninth ace of the season. OHL Classic at Mayakoba: Made six birdies and an eagle in round three of the OHL Classic at Mayakoba in November, good for a bogey-free 63, to move from T31 after round two to T6 after 54 holes. Closed with a 4-under 67 Sunday at El Camaleon GC to finish T4 with Kevin Streelman and Scott Piercy at 17-under 267, four strokes behind winner Pat Perez.

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time since 2013 on the strength of two top-10s in 25 starts through the Wyndham Championship. Ended his season at No. 81 in the FedExCup standings after missing the cut in the Deutsche Bank Championship, the third time he advanced to the second Playoffs event.

Shell Houston Open: Recorded his first top-10 in seven starts at the Shell Houston Open. Tied for seventh with Charles Howell III and Kyle Reifers.

Recorded his first top-10 in seven starts at the Shell Houston Open. Tied for seventh with Charles Howell III and Kyle Reifers. Northern Trust Open: With a seventh-place finish at the Northern Trust Open, recorded his best showing on TOUR since losing a playoff to Webb Simpson at the 2011 Deutsche Bank Championship, a period of 82 starts. Closed with an even-par 71, the only player in the top 10 who was not under par in the final round at Riviera.

Made the cut in eight of 19 starts, with a T12 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic the best of his three top-25 finishes. Ended the season No. 166 in the FedExCup standings.

Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: Added a T20 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship the following week to take an $11,924 lead into the season finale. At the Web.com Tour Championship, carded rounds of 67-65-67 and was one back of leader Emiliano Grillo with one round to play. Sunday saw the lead see-saw between the two and when they reached the par-4 18th at TPC Sawgrass they were deadlocked at 13-under par. Both would hit the green in two, Grillo 25 feet away and Reavie 15 feet, on a similar line. Grillo would make and Reavie miss, leaving the Argentine holding the trophy. But Reavie's mission had been accomplished in that he wrapped up the No. 1 spot on the Finals money list, with $323,066, earning fully exempt status on the PGA TOUR for 2015-16 and an invitation to the 2016 PLAYERS.

Hotel Fitness Championship: Playing in the Finals, shot up the leaderboard with a 66 in the final round of the Hotel Fitness Championship in Fort Wayne to finish T10.

Claimed his second Korn Ferry Tour title in his 58th start, at the Small Business Connection Championship at River Run just outside of Charlotte. Carded rounds of 69-69-69 and began the final round in a tie for ninth at 9-under, five shots off the pace set by co-leaders Emiliano Grillo (72) and Eric Axley (76). Fired a 66 Sunday, making a six-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole to win by one stroke over Jamie Lovemark, Steve Marino and Grillo. The $180,000 first-place prize moved him to the top of the Finals' standings after two events. Hotel Fitness Championship: Playing in the Finals, shot up the leaderboard with a 66 in the final round of the Hotel Fitness Championship in Fort Wayne to finish T10.

Did not play on TOUR after having surgery on his left wrist on Jan. 14. Made two early season starts, at the Frys.com Open and Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. Will have 24 starts during the 2014-15 PGA TOUR season to earn 420 FedExCup points or $700,578 to clear the Major Medical Extension. Even though he finished outside the top 200 on the FedExCup standings, qualified for the Korn Ferry Tour Finals as part of his Major Medical Extension. Failed to earn exempt status through the Finals, but showed continual improvement, finishing T38 at the Chiquita Classic, T32 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship and T25 at the Web.com Tour Championship.

Made 14 of 22 TOUR cuts but failed to record a top-10 for the second consecutive season. Qualified for The Barclays in the FedExCup Playoffs but missed the cut, ending his season at No. 118 in the FedExCup standings.

Finished T22 at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament to regain his TOUR card for 2013. Finished No. 135 on the TOUR money list in 26 starts. Failed to qualify for the PGA TOUR Playoffs, finishing No. 132 in the FedExCup standings. Disappointing showing came a year after finishing No. 10 in the Playoffs. Did not record a top-10 during the Regular Season.

Frys.com Open: Best finish of the campaign was a T16 at the Frys.com Open, thanks largely to a second-round, 6-under 65.

Began the season on a Major Medical Exemption and did not earn enough to extend his medical exemption, but wound up having a career year playing out of the Past Champion category. Made 18 of 27 cuts, with a career-best five top-10s and nine top-25s. Made his first start at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola, finishing No. 10 in the FedExCup standings.

BMW Championship: Finished eighth at the BMW Championship in his second start in the Windy City (T33 in 2008). Was one of three players with four sub-par rounds.

Deutsche Bank Championship: Entered the final hole of the Deutsche Bank Championship with a one-stroke lead over Webb Simpson before a bogey-6 led to a playoff, which he dropped when Simpson birdied the second extra hole. His first-career runner-up finish represented his fourth top 10 of the season and propelled him from No. 87 to No. 9 in the FedExCup standings to guarantee his first-ever trip to the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola.

Wyndham Championship: Finished T9 at the Wyndham Championship to record his third top-10 finish.

John Deere Classic: In July, he blistered TPC Deere Run in the second round with a tournament-low 62 en route to T5 honors. The 62 bettered his career PGA TOUR low round by two strokes.

In July, he blistered TPC Deere Run in the second round with a tournament-low 62 en route to T5 honors. The 62 bettered his career PGA TOUR low round by two strokes. Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: Finished T5 at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial, earning $235,600 to give him $444,876 for the season. Following Colonial, he had two tournaments remaining to make $229,107 to play the remainder of the season fully-exempt off the top-125 category. Did not make the required money so he played the rest of the season as a Past Champion in the reordered category. The top-10 finish was his first on TOUR since the 2009 Wyndham Championship.

Played 15 events with a knee injured in high school and never repaired. Missed nine cuts, with a best finish of T34 at the Valero Texas Open. Following the HP Byron Nelson Championship, he was diagnosed with a second meniscus tear and underwent reconstructive surgery on his right knee, June 1, and did not play again that season.

Made 13 cuts from 27 starts, including four top-25 finishes and one top-10. Finished No. 146 on the money list.

Wyndham Championship: At the Wyndham Championship, finished T10. The first-round 64 tied his then-career-best round.

Rookie won for the first time on the PGA TOUR. One of 12 first-time winners on TOUR and four rookie winners during the season.

RBC Canadian Open: In July, became the first player since Jerry Pate in 1976 to win the RBC Canadian Open in his first start there. Finished at 17-under and led wire to wire, beating Billy Mayfair by three strokes. In addition to jumping 100 spots on the FedExCup points list to 29th, he received invitations to compete in the following week's World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational, as well as the PGA Championship in August.

Bob Hope Chrysler Classic: Capped the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic with a 7-under 65, equaling tournament winner D.J. Trahan for low round of the day. Finished T5, the first top-10 of his career.

Made the cut in 15 of 27 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, including 10 top-25s and four top-10s. Finished No. 18 on the money list, with $224,532. Followed a T9 finish at the Livermore Valley Wine Country Championship with a then-career-best T3 showing at the inaugural South Georgia Classic.

Knoxville Open Presented by Food City: Posted rounds of 68-70-65-68 to finish at 17-under 271 at the Knoxville Open, topping Kyle McCarthy by three strokes for his first career Korn Ferry Tour win. Collected $85,500 with the win to move to No. 5 on the money list. Wouldn't fall outside of the top 20 the rest of the way despite failing to crack the top 10 again.

BMW Charity Pro-Am at the Cliffs: Third top-10 finish of the year came at the BMW Charity Pro-Am at The Cliffs (T10).

Made the cut in 17 of 22 starts during his rookie season on the 2006 Korn Ferry Tour, with a T6 at the Peek'n Peak Classic his only top-10 finish. Finished the season No. 63 on the money list, with $93,713, just missing out as the top 62 players advanced to the season-ending Web.com Tour Championship. Made the cut in his first 15 starts to extend his career total to 18-for-18 before missing his first cut at the Utah EnergySolutions Championship. Had three career starts on Korn Ferry Tour prior to 2006, with a T9 at the Gila River Golf Classic his best showing. Has had six career starts on the PGA TOUR, with a career-best T62 coming at the 2004 U.S. Open. Played on the Gateway Tour.

