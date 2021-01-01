×
Ewan Porter
Ewan Porter

Ewan Porter

AustraliaAustralia
Ewan Porter
Ewan Porter
AustraliaAustralia
No additional profile information available

Ewan Porter

Full Name

6  ft, 0  in

183 cm

Height

170 lbs

77 kg

Weight

July 04, 1982

Birthday

39

AGE

Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

Birthplace

Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

Residence

Single

Family

2001

Turned Pro

$346,136

Career Earnings

Winter Park, FL, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2005

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)

  • 2008 Moonah Classic
  • 2010 South Georgia Classic Pres'd by First State Bank and Trust Company

Personal

  • Lists winning the 2008 Moonah Classic as his biggest thrill in golf. Favorite course played is Carnoustie. Would most like to play Cypress Point.
  • Never travels without his iPod.
  • Favorite TV show is "Bizarre Foods" and favorite movie is "Stepbrothers." Favorite entertainer is Kings of Leon and favorite book is John McEnroe: You Cannot be Serious! Enjoys eating sushi and watching Roger Federer play tennis. Favorite vacation spot is Phuket, Thailand. List the Rugby League Wests Tigers as his favorite professional team.
  • Bucket list includes visiting Italy, Spain and Japan.
  • Would round out his dream foursome with Will Ferrell, John McEnroe and his girlfriend, Annabel.

Special Interests

  • Cooking, wine, working out, concerts

Career Highlights

2012 Season

Made only one cut in seven starts on Tour.

2011 Season

Made the cut in just two of 10 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

  • South Georgia Classic Pres'd by First State Bank and Trust Company: Best finish was a T38 at the South Georgia Classic, where he was the defending champion.

2010 Season

Made 23 starts and finished No. 54 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list.

  • South Georgia Classic Pres'd by First State Bank and Trust Company: Missed the cut in his first four starts before breaking through with a win at the South Georgia Classic in Valdosta in mid-April. Fired a final-round 70 for an 11-under 277 total, one better than second-year pro Jhonattan Vegas. Moved to the lead with birdies at Nos. 8, 10 and 11 and led by three at one point on the back nine. Played the final seven holes in 1-over par, but it was enough to hold off Vegas, who was 2-under on his final eight holes.
  • International Final Qualifying-Australasia: Qualified for The Open Championship in January by finishing second at the International Final Qualifying-Australasia in mid-January. Posted an 8-under 136 total for two days at the famed Kingston Heath layout in Melbourne. Has been successful in all three attempts to qualify for the Open.

2009 Season

  • Albertsons Boise Open Pres'd by Kraft: Earned his first top-10 of the season with a T3 at the Albertsons Boise Open after making the 36-hole cut on the number. Started the final round T44 and moved up with the day's lowest score, a 6-under 65 that vaulted him up the leaderboard. Finished his round 3:15 in front of the final pairing. Start was only his second since returning to Australia in early June, thinking he might give up the game.

2008 Season

Korn Ferry Tour campaign was a season of extreme highs and lows for the Australian who made eight cuts in 24 starts. Made five cuts in his next 11 starts after his win at the Moonah Classic, with a best finish of T38 at The Rex Hospital Open. Dropped outside "The 25" for the first time after the Albertsons Boise Open. Suffered a dismal finish to the year when he failed to make a cut in his final 11 starts, including a WD at the Chattanooga Classic and a DQ at the Web.com Tour Championship, where he dropped from 34th to 41st on the money list. Missed the cut at both the 2008 Open Championship and Dunhill Links Championship on the European Tour.

  • HSBC New Zealand PGA Championship: Finished T48 in his first start of the season, the HSBC New Zealand PGA Championship before collecting his first career top-25 finish on the Korn Ferry Tour in impressive fashion, winning the Moonah Classic with a 13-under 275 total. His seven-stroke win is eclipsed only by Chris Smith's 11-stroke win at the 1997 Omaha Classic, fellow Australian, Marc Leishman's 11-stroke win at the WNB Golf Classic and Chris Nallen's eight-shot victory at the 2004 Gila River Golf Classic. Jumped to the top of the leaderboard with a 5-under 67 and held at least a share of the lead the rest of the way, closing with a 6-under 66 to distance himself from his nearest challengers. Collected $148,248 with the victory to move to No. 2 on the official money list.

2005 Season

Played his rookie season on the Korn Ferry Tour, making the cut in just three of 17 starts. Had never played on the PGA TOUR or Korn Ferry Tour prior to that season.

2004 Season

Made the cut in all three starts on the Asian Tour.

  • Carlsberg Masters: T15 at the Carlsberg Masters his best showing.

2000 Season

  • Clare Higson Trophy: Competed for Australia in the 2000 Clare Higson Trophy annual event, featuring the best under-18 golfers from Australia and New Zealand.