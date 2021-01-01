|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Ewan Porter
Full Name
6 ft, 0 in
183 cm
Height
170 lbs
77 kg
Weight
July 04, 1982
Birthday
39
AGE
Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
Birthplace
Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
Residence
Single
Family
2001
Turned Pro
$346,136
Career Earnings
Winter Park, FL, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2012 Season
Made only one cut in seven starts on Tour.
2011 Season
Made the cut in just two of 10 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2010 Season
Made 23 starts and finished No. 54 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list.
2009 Season
2008 Season
Korn Ferry Tour campaign was a season of extreme highs and lows for the Australian who made eight cuts in 24 starts. Made five cuts in his next 11 starts after his win at the Moonah Classic, with a best finish of T38 at The Rex Hospital Open. Dropped outside "The 25" for the first time after the Albertsons Boise Open. Suffered a dismal finish to the year when he failed to make a cut in his final 11 starts, including a WD at the Chattanooga Classic and a DQ at the Web.com Tour Championship, where he dropped from 34th to 41st on the money list. Missed the cut at both the 2008 Open Championship and Dunhill Links Championship on the European Tour.
2005 Season
Played his rookie season on the Korn Ferry Tour, making the cut in just three of 17 starts. Had never played on the PGA TOUR or Korn Ferry Tour prior to that season.
2004 Season
Made the cut in all three starts on the Asian Tour.
2000 Season