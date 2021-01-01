Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Top 125 in 2019-20 FedExCup standings (thru 2020-21)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 2011

PGA TOUR Victories (1)

2010 The Open Championship

International Victories (13)

2004 Vodacom Origins of Golf-Arabella [SAf]

2007 Dimension Data Pro-Am [SAf]

2007 Telekom PGA Championship [SAf]

2007 Platinum Classic [SAf]

2008 Telekom PGA Championship [SAf]

2010 Open de Golf de Andalucia [Eur]

2011 Africa Open [Eur]

2012 Africa Open [Eur]

2012 Maybank Malaysian Open [Eur]

2013 Volvo Golf Champions [Eur]

2014 Volvo Golf Champions [Eur]

2016 ISPS HANDA Perth International [Eur]

2018 South African Open Hosted by the City of Johannesburg [Eur]

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (0-2)

2012 Lost to Bubba Watson, Masters Tournament

2015 Lost to Zach Johnson, Marc Leishman, The Open Championship

National Teams

2011 World Cup

2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 Presidents Cup

Personal

Comes from a strong tennis family with his father and brother both playing.

A member of the Ernie Els Foundation in South Africa from 2000-02. The Ernie Els Foundation benefits families of limited resources and provides educational assistance and playing opportunities in order to produce successful young leaders and develop their playing ability to its full potential. "Getting into golf is very expensive. My dad is a farmer, and in the early years things weren't going that great on the farm. But when I was 17, I managed to become a member of Ernie's Foundation in South Africa and it was unbelievable what he did for me, helping with expenses and things like that."

In 2009, founded the Louis 57 Academy at Mossel Bay Golf Club, part of the golf development program serving underprivileged children in the Mossel Bay Community in South Africa. Mossel Bay was site of his round of 57 during his amateur career on December 12, 2002.

Special Interests

Hunting, movies

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Career Highlights

2021 Season

2020 Season

Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the seventh consecutive season and eighth overall, advancing to the BMW Championship and finishing No. 65 in the standings. Reached the BMW Championship for the eighth time. Made 11 of 13 cuts and recorded two top-10 finishes, both of which came in World Golf Championships events (3rd/WGC-HSBC Champions, T6/WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational). Competed for the International Team at the Presidents Cup, making his fourth consecutive appearance at the event.

World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: Shot four scores in the 60s to finish third at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions, marking his sixth career top-five in a WGC event. Represented best finish on TOUR since the 2019 Valspar Championship (T2). Played the par-4s in 10-under, tied with Patrick Reed for best in the field.

2019 Season

Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the sixth consecutive season (seventh total) and advanced to the TOUR Championship for the third time, ending the season in a tie for 21st in the FedExCup standings. Marked best result in the FedExCup since finishing No. 7 in 2012. Notched five top-10s on the season, making 16 cuts in 19 starts.

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: Became the first player to advance out of Group Play at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play four times since 2015. Defeated Marc Leishman, 2 and 1, with seven birdies against no bogeys in the fourth round to advance to the Quarterfinals for the third time. Lost to eventual-champion Kevin Kisner 2 and 1, in the Quarterfinals for a T5 finish.

Became the first player to advance out of Group Play at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play four times since 2015. Defeated Marc Leishman, 2 and 1, with seven birdies against no bogeys in the fourth round to advance to the Quarterfinals for the third time. Lost to eventual-champion Kevin Kisner 2 and 1, in the Quarterfinals for a T5 finish. Valspar Championship: Tied Jason Kokrak for second at the Valspar Championship, finishing one shot back of champion Paul Casey. Represented second top-10 at the event in his seventh start and eighth runner-up on the PGA TOUR (most recent: 2017 THE PLAYERS Championship).

Tied Jason Kokrak for second at the Valspar Championship, finishing one shot back of champion Paul Casey. Represented second top-10 at the event in his seventh start and eighth runner-up on the PGA TOUR (most recent: 2017 THE PLAYERS Championship). CIMB Classic: Tied four others for fifth at the CIMB Classic in his first start of the season.

2018 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the sixth time but fell short of making it to the TOUR Championship, ending his season at No. 69 in the FedExCup. Made 14 cuts in 17 starts with nine top-25s, including three top-10s.

South African Open Hosted by the City of Johannesburg: Earned his ninth European Tour title at the South African Open Hosted by the City of Johannesburg. Started the final round with a three-shot lead and cruised to a six-shot victory with a closing 4-under 67. The victory marked his fifth European Tour win in his home country of South Africa. Became just the sixth golfer to win both The Open and the South African Open.

Earned his ninth European Tour title at the South African Open Hosted by the City of Johannesburg. Started the final round with a three-shot lead and cruised to a six-shot victory with a closing 4-under 67. The victory marked his fifth European Tour win in his home country of South Africa. Became just the sixth golfer to win both The Open and the South African Open. Nedbank Golf Challenge hosted by Gary Player: Finished solo third at the Nedbank Golf Challenged hosted by Gary Player, four shots behind winner Lee Westwood. Started the final round two strokes back of the overnight leader and carded a closing 3-under 69 in his home country.

Finished solo third at the Nedbank Golf Challenged hosted by Gary Player, four shots behind winner Lee Westwood. Started the final round two strokes back of the overnight leader and carded a closing 3-under 69 in his home country. Fort Worth Invitational: Highlighted by a third-round 64, finished T5 at the Fort Worth Invitational. Marked his first top-10 in five starts in the event.

Highlighted by a third-round 64, finished T5 at the Fort Worth Invitational. Marked his first top-10 in five starts in the event. Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Paired with fellow South African Charl Schwartzel and shot 4-under 68 in the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans to finish third, two behind winners Billy Horschel/Scott Piercy. The duo was one of three teams of major champions in the field (Justin Rose/Henrik Stenson, Jim Furyk/David Duval).

Paired with fellow South African Charl Schwartzel and shot 4-under 68 in the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans to finish third, two behind winners Billy Horschel/Scott Piercy. The duo was one of three teams of major champions in the field (Justin Rose/Henrik Stenson, Jim Furyk/David Duval). World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: Advanced from group play at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play before being defeated in the round of 16 by Ian Poulter. Required a sudden-death playoff to win the group, defeating Jason Dufner with a par on the first extra hole. Earned a 2-up victory over Jason Day on the third day of the group stage in a rematch of the 2016 championship match, won by Day.

2017 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for a fourth consecutive time on the strength of three top-three finishes in 15 starts through the Wyndham Championship. Among them was a T2 at THE PLAYERS Championship. Made it through the first three FedExCup Playoffs events, the BMW Championship, before ending his season ranked 31st in the FedExCup standings.

Presidents Cup: Posted a 2-2-1 record, the best of any player on the International Team, at the Presidents Cup at Liberty National. Paired with fellow South African Branden Grace to win opening day Foursomes 3 and 1 against Daniel Berger/Brooks Koepka for their fifth consecutive victory as they went undefeated in four matches together in the 2015 Presidents Cup in South Korea. Lost next two matches while paired with Grace, defeated both times by Justin Thomas/Rickie Fowler. Split with Grace and teamed with Jason Day for a 2-and-1 loss to Jordan Spieth/Patrick Reed in Saturday afternoon Four-ball match, but got revenge with 1-up Sunday Singles victory over Reed.

Posted a 2-2-1 record, the best of any player on the International Team, at the Presidents Cup at Liberty National. Paired with fellow South African Branden Grace to win opening day Foursomes 3 and 1 against Daniel Berger/Brooks Koepka for their fifth consecutive victory as they went undefeated in four matches together in the 2015 Presidents Cup in South Korea. Lost next two matches while paired with Grace, defeated both times by Justin Thomas/Rickie Fowler. Split with Grace and teamed with Jason Day for a 2-and-1 loss to Jordan Spieth/Patrick Reed in Saturday afternoon Four-ball match, but got revenge with 1-up Sunday Singles victory over Reed. BMW Championship: With a T63 at the BMW Championship, finished No. 31 in the FedExCup standings, one point below Jason Dufer (No. 30).

With a T63 at the BMW Championship, finished No. 31 in the FedExCup standings, one point below Jason Dufer (No. 30). THE NORTHERN TRUST: Earned a T10 finish at THE NORTHERN TRUST with 4-under 276 at Glen Oaks Club.

Earned a T10 finish at THE NORTHERN TRUST with 4-under 276 at Glen Oaks Club. PGA Championship: With his T2 finish at the PGA Championship (two strokes behind champion Justin Thomas), the 2010 Open Championship winner recorded runner-up finishes at all four major championships (2017 PGA Championship, 2015 Open Championship, 2015 U.S. Open, 2012 Masters Tournament). Final-round 1-under 70 was highlighted by an eagle on the par-5 15th hole and a 52'11" birdie putt on the final hole to move into the clubhouse lead at 6-under.

With his T2 finish at the PGA Championship (two strokes behind champion Justin Thomas), the 2010 Open Championship winner recorded runner-up finishes at all four major championships (2017 PGA Championship, 2015 Open Championship, 2015 U.S. Open, 2012 Masters Tournament). Final-round 1-under 70 was highlighted by an eagle on the par-5 15th hole and a 52'11" birdie putt on the final hole to move into the clubhouse lead at 6-under. THE PLAYERS Championship: In search of his first victory on U.S. soil, posted a 1-over 73 in the final round at TPC Sawgrass to finish T2, marking his best performance in seven starts in THE PLAYERS Championship.

In search of his first victory on U.S. soil, posted a 1-over 73 in the final round at TPC Sawgrass to finish T2, marking his best performance in seven starts in THE PLAYERS Championship. Waste Management Phoenix Open: Made his first career start at the Waste Management Phoenix Open and recorded rounds of 68-67-68 to enter Sunday in a tie for 12th position. Opened the final round with a front-nine 3-under 32 and closed with three birdies on his final five holes to post the clubhouse lead at 16-under 268. Finished one stroke outside of the Hideki Matsuyama-Webb Simpson playoff and recorded a solo-third finish.

2016 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for a third consecutive time, thanks to eight top-25 finishes in 14 starts during the regular season. Kept himself alive through the first three of four Playoffs events, highlighted by a top-10 at the Deutsche Bank Championship, before ending his season after the BMW Championship at No. 38 in the FedExCup standings.

Deutsche Bank Championship: At the Deutsche Bank Championship in the FedExCup Playoffs, posted a 7-under 64 in round three at TPC Boston en route to a T8, six strokes back of winner Rory McIlroy. Led by three strokes over McIlroy after 54 holes in the 2012 event, before finishing second to him by a stroke.

At the Deutsche Bank Championship in the FedExCup Playoffs, posted a 7-under 64 in round three at TPC Boston en route to a T8, six strokes back of winner Rory McIlroy. Led by three strokes over McIlroy after 54 holes in the 2012 event, before finishing second to him by a stroke. The Open Championship: Despite missing the cut in The Open Championship, made history when he aced the 178-yard par-3 14th in the first round at Royal Troon, becoming the first player in 30 years to make an ace at two different majors in one year, following his hole-in-one in the final round of the 2016 Masters (No. 16).

Despite missing the cut in The Open Championship, made history when he aced the 178-yard par-3 14th in the first round at Royal Troon, becoming the first player in 30 years to make an ace at two different majors in one year, following his hole-in-one in the final round of the 2016 Masters (No. 16). World Golf Championships-Dell Match Play: Reached the final of the World Golf Championships-Dell Match Play for the first time in his career by defeating Spain's Rafa Cabrera Bello, 4 and 3, in the semifinals. Lost, 5 and 4, in the final to fellow 2015 Presidents Cup teammate Jason Day. Jumped 91 spots, from No. 128 to No. 37 in the FedExCup standings after earning 351 points as runner-up. Defeated World No. 1 Jordan Spieth, 4 and 2, in a notable quarterfinals match to advance.

Reached the final of the World Golf Championships-Dell Match Play for the first time in his career by defeating Spain's Rafa Cabrera Bello, 4 and 3, in the semifinals. Lost, 5 and 4, in the final to fellow 2015 Presidents Cup teammate Jason Day. Jumped 91 spots, from No. 128 to No. 37 in the FedExCup standings after earning 351 points as runner-up. Defeated World No. 1 Jordan Spieth, 4 and 2, in a notable quarterfinals match to advance. Valspar Championship: Posted a T7 finish in his fifth start at the Valspar Championship after making the cut for the first time at the event since 2012.

Posted a T7 finish in his fifth start at the Valspar Championship after making the cut for the first time at the event since 2012. ISPS HANDA Perth International: Claimed his eighth European Tour title with a victory in his inaugural appearance at the ISPS HANDA Perth International, held at Lake Karrinyup CC. It marked his first victory on Tour since the 2014 Volvo Golf Champions. Entered the final round with a three-stroke cushion before a 71 left him at 16-under and one stroke clear of Frenchman Alexander Levy and two ahead of local favorite Jason Scrivener. With eight victories on the European Tour, ranks fourth among South African winners on Tour, trailing only Ernie Els (28), Retief Goosen (14) and Charl Schwartzel (11).

2015 Season

Finished the season with a 30th-place finish in the FedExCup and career-best six top-10 finishes. Made the cut in 16 of 20 starts, with runner-up performances in two of the biggest tournaments of the year–the U.S. Open and The Open Championship. Opened the FedExCup Playoffs with a T12 finish at the Deutsche Bank Champiosnhip and T19 at the BMW Championship. After entering the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola No. 29 in the FedExCup standings, fell to the 30th spot after withdrawing during the first round with a hamstring injury.

Presidents Cup: Went 4-0-1 in his five Presidents Cup matches in the International team's 15Â½-14Â½ loss in South Korea.

Went 4-0-1 in his five Presidents Cup matches in the International team's 15Â½-14Â½ loss in South Korea. The Open Championship: Entered the final round of The Open Championship in a three-way tie with Jason Day and amateur Paul Dunne. Closed with a 3-under 69 to join a three-man playoff with eventual winner Zach Johnson and Marc Leishman, finishing one stroke behind Johnson. Was hoping to join Tiger Woods (2000 and 2005) and Jack Nicklaus (1970, 1978) as players to win successive Open Championships at St. Andrews since 1970. Both of his playoff losses have come in major championships (2012 Masters).

Entered the final round of The Open Championship in a three-way tie with Jason Day and amateur Paul Dunne. Closed with a 3-under 69 to join a three-man playoff with eventual winner Zach Johnson and Marc Leishman, finishing one stroke behind Johnson. Was hoping to join Tiger Woods (2000 and 2005) and Jack Nicklaus (1970, 1978) as players to win successive Open Championships at St. Andrews since 1970. Both of his playoff losses have come in major championships (2012 Masters). U.S. Open: Finished T2 at the U.S. Open at Chambers Bay in his bid to become the 19th player to win that event and the Open Championship in a career. It marked his fourth top-10 finish in a major. Made a back-nine charge Sunday, carding a 29 (equaling the lowest nine-hole score in U.S. Open history) that included five consecutive birdies (Nos. 12-16) and six in the final seven holes (No. 18). Opened the week with a 7-over 77, placing him 12 strokes behind the first-round leaders. His 199 total over the final 54 holes is the lowest in U.S. Open history, topping the previous mark held by Kevin Chappell by three strokes.

Finished T2 at the U.S. Open at Chambers Bay in his bid to become the 19th player to win that event and the Open Championship in a career. It marked his fourth top-10 finish in a major. Made a back-nine charge Sunday, carding a 29 (equaling the lowest nine-hole score in U.S. Open history) that included five consecutive birdies (Nos. 12-16) and six in the final seven holes (No. 18). Opened the week with a 7-over 77, placing him 12 strokes behind the first-round leaders. His 199 total over the final 54 holes is the lowest in U.S. Open history, topping the previous mark held by Kevin Chappell by three strokes. World Golf Championships-Cadillac Match Play: Turned in a T5 at the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Match Play, his second top-10 at the event (T5 in 2014). Lost in the quarterfinals to Jim Furyk, 4 and 2.

Turned in a T5 at the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Match Play, his second top-10 at the event (T5 in 2014). Lost in the quarterfinals to Jim Furyk, 4 and 2. RBC Heritage: Finished T7 at the RBC Heritage, finishing inside the top 10 in his first start at the RBC Heritage. Posted four rounds in the 60s (69-67-69-67).

Finished T7 at the RBC Heritage, finishing inside the top 10 in his first start at the RBC Heritage. Posted four rounds in the 60s (69-67-69-67). Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard: Posted four sub-par scores at the Arnold Palmer Invitational to T9 with Zach Johnson. In his only other start at Bay Hill, finished T64 in 2009, following four over-par scores.

Posted four sub-par scores at the Arnold Palmer Invitational to T9 with Zach Johnson. In his only other start at Bay Hill, finished T64 in 2009, following four over-par scores. World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship: Finished sixth at the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship for his first top-10 in nine Cadillac Championship starts. Previous-best finish at the event was T18 in 2011, while his best finish in 23 World Golf Championships' starts is a fourth-place effort at the 2012 Bridgestone Invitational.

2014 Season

Made 10 of 16 cuts on TOUR, with just one top-10. Missed the cut at The Barclays to end his season at No. 124 in the FedExCup standings.

Nedbank Golf Challenge: In early December at the Nedbank Golf Challenge in Sun City, South Africa, added a European Tour top-10 when he T7 with Jonas Blixt, Tim Clark and Thongchai Jaidee at Gary Player CC.

In early December at the Nedbank Golf Challenge in Sun City, South Africa, added a European Tour top-10 when he T7 with Jonas Blixt, Tim Clark and Thongchai Jaidee at Gary Player CC. DP World Tour Championship: Fired a final-round 66–tying him for best-round-of-the-day-honors with Shane Lowry–at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. Finished T6 with Tyrrell Hatton and Robert Karlsson at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

Fired a final-round 66–tying him for best-round-of-the-day-honors with Shane Lowry–at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. Finished T6 with Tyrrell Hatton and Robert Karlsson at Jumeirah Golf Estates. Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: In October 2014, played in the European Tour's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and finished T6 with Richard Sterne and Shane Lowry, three shots behind winner Oliver Wilson. Tied with Tommy Fleetwood for low-round-of-the-tournament honors when he fired a third-round 62 at St. Andrews, that included five front-nine and five back-nine birdies.

In October 2014, played in the European Tour's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and finished T6 with Richard Sterne and Shane Lowry, three shots behind winner Oliver Wilson. Tied with Tommy Fleetwood for low-round-of-the-tournament honors when he fired a third-round 62 at St. Andrews, that included five front-nine and five back-nine birdies. Maybank Malaysian Open: At the Maybank Malaysian Open in mid-April, fired a final-round 67 at Kuala Lumpur G&CC to shoot up the leaderboard into a T2 with Nicolas Colsaerts and Bernd Wiesberger, seven strokes shy of winner Lee Westwood.

At the Maybank Malaysian Open in mid-April, fired a final-round 67 at Kuala Lumpur G&CC to shoot up the leaderboard into a T2 with Nicolas Colsaerts and Bernd Wiesberger, seven strokes shy of winner Lee Westwood. World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: As one of six South Africans to compete in the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship, beat No. 1 seed Henrik Stenson in the second round, 2 and 1. By doing so, prevented a No. 1 overall seed from advancing past the second round for the sixth consecutive year. Lost in the quarterfinals, 2 and 1, to eventual winner Jason Day, giving him a T5 finish at Dove Mountain.

2013 Season

Again played worldwide, making the cut in six of 12 PGA TOUR starts. His lone top-10 finish of the TOUR season came at the Shell Houston Open, and he did not play again on TOUR after the John Deere Classic in July.

Presidents Cup: Made his first International team in The Presidents Cup and managed a 1-3-1 record in five matches.

Made his first International team in The Presidents Cup and managed a 1-3-1 record in five matches. The Open Championship: Withdrew from The Open Championship during the first round due to a recurring neck injury. Did not play again the rest of the season.

Withdrew from The Open Championship during the first round due to a recurring neck injury. Did not play again the rest of the season. Ballantine's Championship: Had a nice showing at the Asian Tour-European Tour co-sponsored Ballantine's Championship in April. Enjoyed four under-par rounds at the Blackstone Resort in South Korea to finish fifth, two shots out of the Brett Rumford-Marcus Fraser-Peter Whiteford playoff.

Had a nice showing at the Asian Tour-European Tour co-sponsored Ballantine's Championship in April. Enjoyed four under-par rounds at the Blackstone Resort in South Korea to finish fifth, two shots out of the Brett Rumford-Marcus Fraser-Peter Whiteford playoff. Shell Houston Open: Thanks largely to a bogey-free, 7-under 65 in round three of the Shell Houston Open, claimed a T10.

Thanks largely to a bogey-free, 7-under 65 in round three of the Shell Houston Open, claimed a T10. Volvo Golf Champions: Appeared to hurt his chances at victory with a third-round 74 at the European Tour's Volvo Golf Champions in Durban, South Africa, in January. But he recovered with a 6-under 66 on the final day at Durban CC (seven birdies and a bogey) to come from five shots off the pace to defeat 54-hole leader Scott Jamieson by a stroke. The victory gave him a European Tour victory for the fourth consecutive year, and it was his 11th professional triumph since turning pro in 2003.

2012 Season

Made first career start in the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola and in the FedExCup Playoffs. Finished No. 7 in the FedExCup standings.

Nedbank Golf Challenge: Finished fourth at the Nedbank Golf Challenge in his home country of South Africa. Was one of only five players who finished the tournament under par.

Finished fourth at the Nedbank Golf Challenge in his home country of South Africa. Was one of only five players who finished the tournament under par. DP World Tour Championship: Shot four sub-70 rounds at the European Tour's season finale, the DP World Tour Championship, in late-November to finish fifth. Completed the European Tour season third in the Race to Dubai rankings.

Shot four sub-70 rounds at the European Tour's season finale, the DP World Tour Championship, in late-November to finish fifth. Completed the European Tour season third in the Race to Dubai rankings. Barclays Singapore Open: Made a strong bid for his third title of the campaign but came up short in a playoff with Matteo Manassero at the Barclays Singapore Open in mid-November. Shot a final-round 67 at Sentosa GC to force the extra session, then had a birdie putt for the win on the second playoff hole. Couldn't make his putt and then watched as Manassero wrapped up the title when he drained a 10-foot eagle putt on the next hole.

Made a strong bid for his third title of the campaign but came up short in a playoff with Matteo Manassero at the Barclays Singapore Open in mid-November. Shot a final-round 67 at Sentosa GC to force the extra session, then had a birdie putt for the win on the second playoff hole. Couldn't make his putt and then watched as Manassero wrapped up the title when he drained a 10-foot eagle putt on the next hole. World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: Still in China a week later, outside Shenzhen, he opened with three consecutive, 4-under 68s at Mission Hills GC before a final-round 65 resulted in T6 honors at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions. His 65 Sunday marked his ninth straight round at par or better in his third consecutive start in the event.

Still in China a week later, outside Shenzhen, he opened with three consecutive, 4-under 68s at Mission Hills GC before a final-round 65 resulted in T6 honors at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions. His 65 Sunday marked his ninth straight round at par or better in his third consecutive start in the event. BMW Masters: Fired four sub-70 rounds at the BMW Masters to T6 in late-October in Shanghai.

Fired four sub-70 rounds at the BMW Masters to T6 in late-October in Shanghai. Deutsche Bank Championship: Came back the following week and carried a three-stroke lead over Rory McIlroy into the final round of the Deutsche Bank Championship. A Monday 71 on the Labor Day finish, compared to his playing partner's 67, left him one stroke back and in solo second place. It was his third top-five finish in his last four TOUR starts, dating to a fourth-place performance at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational. Moved from No. 21 to No. 5 in the FedExCup standings with the strong showing.

Came back the following week and carried a three-stroke lead over Rory McIlroy into the final round of the Deutsche Bank Championship. A Monday 71 on the Labor Day finish, compared to his playing partner's 67, left him one stroke back and in solo second place. It was his third top-five finish in his last four TOUR starts, dating to a fourth-place performance at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational. Moved from No. 21 to No. 5 in the FedExCup standings with the strong showing. The Barclays: Finished T5 at The Barclays in his first start in the PGA TOUR Playoffs for the FedExCup.

Finished T5 at The Barclays in his first start in the PGA TOUR Playoffs for the FedExCup. World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: One of three players to record all four rounds at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational, finishing solo fourth. Was bidding to become the first South African to win the Bridgestone Invitational and the first to win a PGA TOUR event at Firestone CC since David Frost in 1989. Previous-best finish at a World Golf Championships event came at the 2011 HSBC Champions (T7). The 2010 Open Championship winner was also seeking to become just the second player in history to record his first two PGA TOUR wins at a major championship and a World Golf Championships event (Martin Kaymer, 2010 PGA Championship and 2011 World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions).

One of three players to record all four rounds at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational, finishing solo fourth. Was bidding to become the first South African to win the Bridgestone Invitational and the first to win a PGA TOUR event at Firestone CC since David Frost in 1989. Previous-best finish at a World Golf Championships event came at the 2011 HSBC Champions (T7). The 2010 Open Championship winner was also seeking to become just the second player in history to record his first two PGA TOUR wins at a major championship and a World Golf Championships event (Martin Kaymer, 2010 PGA Championship and 2011 World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions). Maybank Malaysian Open: Shook off his Masters disappointment a week later by traveling to Kuala Lumpur for the Maybank Malaysian Open. Opened with a 66 at Kuala Lumpur G&CCC and followed with rounds of 68-69-68 to defeat Stephen Gallacher by three strokes at the Asian Tour-European Tour co-sanctioned event.

Shook off his Masters disappointment a week later by traveling to Kuala Lumpur for the Maybank Malaysian Open. Opened with a 66 at Kuala Lumpur G&CCC and followed with rounds of 68-69-68 to defeat Stephen Gallacher by three strokes at the Asian Tour-European Tour co-sanctioned event. Masters Tournament: Lost on the second playoff hole to Bubba Watson at the 76th Masters Tournament. It was his first playoff on the PGA TOUR. Missed his previous three cuts at Augusta National GC. Also missed his previous three cuts before winning the 2010 Open Championship. Recorded the first double eagle on No. 2 at Augusta National in Masters history. Did it in the final round (4-iron from 253 yards). It was the fourth double eagle in tournament history (Bruce Devlin on No. 8, 1967; Jeff Maggert on No. 13, 1994; Gene Sarazen on No. 15, 1935. Sarazen made the double eagle on April 7, 1935 and then won the next day in a 36-hole playoff.). Made his double eagle on April 8. Sarazen is the only player since 1900 to record a double eagle on his way to winning a major championship. His double eagle is the 11th in a major since 1970.

Lost on the second playoff hole to Bubba Watson at the 76th Masters Tournament. It was his first playoff on the PGA TOUR. Missed his previous three cuts at Augusta National GC. Also missed his previous three cuts before winning the 2010 Open Championship. Recorded the first double eagle on No. 2 at Augusta National in Masters history. Did it in the final round (4-iron from 253 yards). It was the fourth double eagle in tournament history (Bruce Devlin on No. 8, 1967; Jeff Maggert on No. 13, 1994; Gene Sarazen on No. 15, 1935. Sarazen made the double eagle on April 7, 1935 and then won the next day in a 36-hole playoff.). Made his double eagle on April 8. Sarazen is the only player since 1900 to record a double eagle on his way to winning a major championship. His double eagle is the 11th in a major since 1970. Shell Houston Open: In his fifth PGA TOUR start of the season, opened with rounds of 67-66-66 to take a two-stroke lead into the final round of the Shell Houston Open. In his third start at Greystone GC, struggled early Sunday (5-over 41 on the front-nine) but fought back to a 3-over 75, finishing solo third behind winner Hunter Mahan.

In his fifth PGA TOUR start of the season, opened with rounds of 67-66-66 to take a two-stroke lead into the final round of the Shell Houston Open. In his third start at Greystone GC, struggled early Sunday (5-over 41 on the front-nine) but fought back to a 3-over 75, finishing solo third behind winner Hunter Mahan. Volvo Golf Champions: Successfully defended his Volvo Golf Champions title in South Africa with a one-stroke victory over Branden Grace at Durban CC in mid-January. Began the final round a stroke behind countryman Grace. Made an eagle on the par-5 eighth hole then played the back nine in 2-under to take the title. The win marked the fourth consecutive year he has won a championship in his home continent of Africa and the second time he's successfully defended an African title (2011 and 2012 Africa Open).

Successfully defended his Volvo Golf Champions title in South Africa with a one-stroke victory over Branden Grace at Durban CC in mid-January. Began the final round a stroke behind countryman Grace. Made an eagle on the par-5 eighth hole then played the back nine in 2-under to take the title. The win marked the fourth consecutive year he has won a championship in his home continent of Africa and the second time he's successfully defended an African title (2011 and 2012 Africa Open). Africa Open: Successfully defended his Africa Open to begin his season, taking a two-stroke victory at East London GC over fellow countrymen Tjaaart van der Walt. Shot an 11-under 62 on the par-73 East London GC in the second round. Is 43-under in his last two Africa Opens, with eight consecutive sub-par rounds.

2011 Season

In first full season on TOUR, made 10 of 15 cuts with a trio of top-10 finishes.

Iskandar Johor Open: At the Iskandar Johor Open in Malaysia, he finished T8.

At the Iskandar Johor Open in Malaysia, he finished T8. Barclays Singapore Open: Added a second consecutive international top-10 with a T3 at the rain-shortened Barclays Singapore Open. He shot 63-65 over his final two rounds to miss the Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano-Juvic Pagunsan playoff by a stroke.

Added a second consecutive international top-10 with a T3 at the rain-shortened Barclays Singapore Open. He shot 63-65 over his final two rounds to miss the Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano-Juvic Pagunsan playoff by a stroke. World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: Picked up a top-10 late in the season when he T7 at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions in Shanghai. Began the final round two strokes behind leader Fredrik Jacobson but couldn't make a move after shooting a final-round, even-par 72 at Sheshan International GC.

Picked up a top-10 late in the season when he T7 at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions in Shanghai. Began the final round two strokes behind leader Fredrik Jacobson but couldn't make a move after shooting a final-round, even-par 72 at Sheshan International GC. The McGladrey Classic: Making his 15th start of the season, finished solo fourth at The McGladrey Classic with four rounds in the 60s for only his third top-10 finish on the PGA TOUR since winning the 2010 Open Championship.

Making his 15th start of the season, finished solo fourth at The McGladrey Classic with four rounds in the 60s for only his third top-10 finish on the PGA TOUR since winning the 2010 Open Championship. U.S. Open: Finished T9 at the U.S. Open on the strength of a final round 67. Recorded his first top 10 on TOUR and first since a T9 finish at the 2010 World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational. He had missed seven of his last eight cuts in majors coming into the week. Missed the cut in his only other start at the U.S. Open, in 2010.

Finished T9 at the U.S. Open on the strength of a final round 67. Recorded his first top 10 on TOUR and first since a T9 finish at the 2010 World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational. He had missed seven of his last eight cuts in majors coming into the week. Missed the cut in his only other start at the U.S. Open, in 2010. Africa Open: Won for the first time since his two-win 2010 season when he captured the Africa Open in a playoff over Chris Wood and Manuel Quiros. Made birdie on the first extra hole at East London GC.

2010 Season

Won first career major championship at The Open Championship, lapping the field by seven strokes in the process. Finished 10th in the final Race to Dubai on the European Tour. Won the Open de Golf de Andalucia on the European Tour in late March, earning a spot in the Masters two weeks later.

World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: In first appearance in the U.S. following his Open Championship victory, shot weekend scores of 68-65 at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational to finish T9 in his first-ever start at Firestone CC.

In first appearance in the U.S. following his Open Championship victory, shot weekend scores of 68-65 at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational to finish T9 in his first-ever start at Firestone CC. The Open Championship: Led over the final 48 holes and blew away the field at The Open Championship by seven strokes. The win occurred one week after his native South Africa concluded a wildly popular World Cup and the day Nelson Mandela celebrated his 92nd birthday. Opened with a 7-under 65–the lowest score by an eventual Open Championship winner–and closed with a 1-under 71 for a seven-stroke victory over Lee Westwood. The only challenge came from Paul Casey, who got within three shots after the eighth hole, but then made a triple bogey on the 12th hole. Finished at 16-under 272 and became the first player since Tony Lema in 1964 to win his first major at St. Andrews. With the seventh career worldwide victory of his career, moved to No. 15 in the Official World Golf Ranking. Made only two bogeys over the final 35 holes in a strong wind that swept across the Old Course at St. Andrews. Had made only one of eight cuts in Majors coming into The Open Championship.

2009 Season

Made six starts on the PGA TOUR, with a best finish of T20 at the World Golf Championships-CA Championship. Missed the cut in three majors starts. Came close to winning on the European Tour at the start of the season with successive runner-up finishes early in the year.

2008 Season

Made the cut in two of three events on the PGA TOUR. Recorded his highest finish on the order of merit, thanks, in part, to his second consecutive win at the Telkom PGA Championship. As well as he played a year earlier, he was better during his second win. Fashioned rounds of 66-63-66-65 in his victory.

2007 Season

Had a successful season in homeland on the Sunshine Tour.

World Golf Championships-CA Championship: Lone PGA TOUR start came at the World Golf Championships-CA Championship, a T50 in Florida.

Lone PGA TOUR start came at the World Golf Championships-CA Championship, a T50 in Florida. Telkom PGA Championship: First win of the season came at the Telkom PGA Championship in February, where he shot four sub-70 rounds to win (67-65-69-65).

First win of the season came at the Telkom PGA Championship in February, where he shot four sub-70 rounds to win (67-65-69-65). Dimension Data Pro-Am: Won the Dimension Data Pro-Am in January. Opened with a 66 and followed with 71-71-69 to beat Omar Sandys by a stroke.

2006 Season

On the Sunshine Tour, he had three top-10s, a T5 at the South African Airways Open, a T7 at the Vodacom Origins of Golf Tour-Eastern Cape Pezula and a T9 at the Vodacom Tour Championship.

Open de Espana: Top European Tour finish was a T14 at the Open de Espana en Andalucia.

2005 Season

Dimension Data Pro-Am: He started the final round of the Dimension Data Pro-Am in fourth place, shot a final-round 74 and finished fourth.

He started the final round of the Dimension Data Pro-Am in fourth place, shot a final-round 74 and finished fourth. Dunhill Championship: Finished runner-up with Charl Schwartzel at the Dunhill Championship on the Sunshine Tour, three strokes behind Ernie Els at Leopard Creek GC.

Finished runner-up with Charl Schwartzel at the Dunhill Championship on the Sunshine Tour, three strokes behind Ernie Els at Leopard Creek GC. Telkom PGA Championship: Was also T8 at the Telkom PGA Championship in February.

2004 Season

Vodacom Origins-Arabella: In September, won the 54-hole Vodacom Origins-Arabella on the Sunshine Tour by a stroke over Keith Horne.

In September, won the 54-hole Vodacom Origins-Arabella on the Sunshine Tour by a stroke over Keith Horne. The Open Championship: Qualified for his first major championship but missed the cut at The Open Championship.

Qualified for his first major championship but missed the cut at The Open Championship. Deutsche Bank-SAP Open TPC: Was also solo-eighth at the Deutsche Bank-SAP Open TPC of Europe.

Was also solo-eighth at the Deutsche Bank-SAP Open TPC of Europe. Open de Sevilla: On the European Tour, was T4 at the Open de Sevilla, with rounds of 67-66 on the weekend.

On the European Tour, was T4 at the Open de Sevilla, with rounds of 67-66 on the weekend. Tour Championship: An opening 74 at the Sunshine Tour's Tour Championship proved his undoing, as he couldn't recover, even with a 68-68-66 finish. Still ended three strokes behind winner Andrew McLardy.

2003 Season

Stanbic Zambia Open in Africa: Top finish while playing a worldwide schedule was a T5 at the 54-hole Stanbic Zambia Open in Africa.

Amateur Highlights