Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Tournament winner (thru 2022-23)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 2008

PGA TOUR Victories (2)

2014 Shell Houston Open

Shell Houston Open 2021 The Honda Classic

International Victories (2)

2015 Emirates Australian Open

Emirates Australian Open 2019 Emirates Australian Open

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (1-0)

2014 Defeated Matt Kuchar, Shell Houston Open

KORN FERRY TOUR (0-2)

2007 Lost to Kyle Thompson, Jon Turcott, Oregon Classic Pres'd by Kendall Automotive Group

Lost to Kyle Thompson, Jon Turcott, Oregon Classic Pres'd by Kendall Automotive Group 2007 Lost to Richard Johnson, Jeremy Anderson, Mark Christopher Charity Classic Pres'd by County of San Bernardino

Personal

Born and raised in Oyster Bay, a small suburb outside of Sydney, Australia.

At age 6, met fellow Australian Greg Norman who was the No. 1 ranked player in the world at the time, sparking his determination to becoming a professional golfer.

Learned to play golf with his father and uncle, spending most days on the course with his older brother, Brett, who is now a club professional in New Jersey. Coincidentally, Brett competed in the 2015 PGA Championship where Matt was the 36-hole leader.

First professional golf lesson was at 15 with Gary Barter, who continues to be his swing coach and mentor.

Moved to the United States in 1998 to attend Arizona State University where he was a first-team All-American.

In 2010, married Melissa Weber, who represented Idaho in Miss USA 2009.

Special Interests

Yoga, boating, barbecuing

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

The Honda Classic: Won The Honda Classic by five strokes, becoming the third player in tournament history to win by five strokes or more. Marked his second PGA TOUR title and first since the 2014 Houston Open, snapping a winless drought of 6 years, 11 months, 15 days. Victory came in his 330th start at the age of 40 years, 11 months, 2 days. Led the field in Birdies (20), Strokes Gained: Tee to Green (3.575 per round) and Par-4 Scoring Average (3.90). Held the outright lead after the first and third rounds.

Career Highlights

2021 Season

2020 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for a second consecutive season and seventh overall, finishing the season No. 95 in the FedExCup standings. Made 16 cuts and recorded two top-10s in 23 starts.

2019 Season

Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the sixth time and first since 2014-15, finishing the season No. 91 in the FedExCup standings. Snapped a streak of three seasons without a top-10, recording two while making 17 cuts in 27 starts.

Emirates Australian Open: Became a two-time champion of the Emirates Australian Open, following his victory in 2015. Became the 19th multiple winner of the Stonehaven Cup and the 11th player to win the event twice. Won by a stroke over Louis Oosthuizen at 15-under 269 at his home course of The Australian Golf Club. With the victory, earned a spot to the 2020 Open Championship at Royal St. George's.

Became a two-time champion of the Emirates Australian Open, following his victory in 2015. Became the 19th multiple winner of the Stonehaven Cup and the 11th player to win the event twice. Won by a stroke over Louis Oosthuizen at 15-under 269 at his home course of The Australian Golf Club. With the victory, earned a spot to the 2020 Open Championship at Royal St. George's.

With a final-round 9-under 63, tied Austin Cook for fourth at the Barbasol Championship. Had missed three consecutive cuts entering the event. Represented best finish on TOUR since the 2015 Dell Technologies Championship (T4). AT&T Byron Nelson: Finished T5 at the AT&T Byron Nelson, marking his 88th start since posting his last top-10 finish on TOUR at the 2015 Dell Technologies Championship. Earned his best finish in eight starts at the event.

2018 Season

Ended the PGA TOUR season with 11 made cuts in 23 starts, collecting five top-25s and finishing No. 151 in the standings. Returned to the Korn Ferry Tour and played in two Finals events (both top-10s), highlighted by a runner-up at the DAP Championship presented by NewBrick. Secured a return to the PGA TOUR for the 2018-19 season with a 10th-place finish on the Korn Ferry Tour Finals money list. Was 16th in the final priority-ranking order.

DAP Championship presented by NewBrick: Finished T2 at 11-under 269 to earn a return to the PGA TOUR at the DAP Championship presented by NewBrick.

Finished T2 at 11-under 269 to earn a return to the PGA TOUR at the DAP Championship presented by NewBrick. Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: Finished T10 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship.

2017 Season

Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with four starts, one top-10 and two cuts made. Was 35th in the final priority-ranking order. Secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2017-18 season with a 17th-place finish on the 2017 Korn Ferry Tour Finals money list (excluding the 25). Made the cut in 12 of 20 starts on the PGA TOUR, recording five top-25 finishes but failing to post a top-10 finish for the second consecutive season. Ended the season No. 152 in the FedExCup standings.

Web.com Tour Championship: Recorded a T6 finish at the Web.com Tour Championship to jump inside the top 25 on the Finals money list.

2016 Season

Posted three top-25 finishes in 27 starts to finish No. 126 in FedExCup standings and No. 126 on the money list with $712,723. Headed into final event of the season, the Wyndham Championship, ranked No. 124 on FedExCup standings but fell to No. 126 with a missed cut. Top-25 finishes on the PGA TOUR included AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (T11), the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide (T20) and World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational (T16).

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T11 at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am was best result of season.

2015 Season

Claimed three top-10 finishes, of which two were third-place showings, in 22 starts to earn a berth into the FedExCup Playoffs for a fifth time. Made it all the way to the BMW Championship before he was eliminated, finishing 33rd in the standings.

Emirates Australian Open: In late November of 2015, returned to his native Australia and held off challenges from Jordan Spieth and Adam Scott to prevail by one stroke and win the Emirates Australian Open. Held a three-stroke lead heading into the final round, but dropped three shots in the opening two holes and also carded a triple bogey on the ninth hole. Recovered by shooting 2-under on the back nine for 73 to win by one stroke. The win also earned him a spot in The Open Championship at Troon, where he posted a T39 finish.

In late November of 2015, returned to his native Australia and held off challenges from Jordan Spieth and Adam Scott to prevail by one stroke and win the Emirates Australian Open. Held a three-stroke lead heading into the final round, but dropped three shots in the opening two holes and also carded a triple bogey on the ninth hole. Recovered by shooting 2-under on the back nine for 73 to win by one stroke. The win also earned him a spot in The Open Championship at Troon, where he posted a T39 finish.

In the next Playoffs event, the BMW Championship, finished T32 at Conway Farms GC to end his season. Was just 58 points shy of finishing 30th in the FedExCup standings and earning his first TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola start. Deutsche Bank Championship: Entered the final round of the Deutsche Bank Championship trailing leader Henrik Stenson by just two strokes. Struggled during the Monday finish to a 3-over 74 to T4, seven strokes behind champion Rickie Fowler. Marked his fourth top-10 finish of the season and first in four attempts at the event.

Entered the final round of the Deutsche Bank Championship trailing leader Henrik Stenson by just two strokes. Struggled during the Monday finish to a 3-over 74 to T4, seven strokes behind champion Rickie Fowler. Marked his fourth top-10 finish of the season and first in four attempts at the event. FedEx St. Jude Classic: Recorded all four rounds in the 60s at the FedEx St. Jude Classic to T3 with Phil Mickelson, Seung-Yul Noh and Michael Thompson.

Recorded all four rounds in the 60s at the FedEx St. Jude Classic to T3 with Phil Mickelson, Seung-Yul Noh and Michael Thompson. Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard: In his fifth start at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, birdied the final four holes in the third round (and three of the final four in the final round) to claim third place, two strokes behind Matt Every at 17-under 271. In Friday's second round at Bay Hill, posted a 7-under 65 to get within five strokes of Morgan Hoffmann's 36-hole lead.

In his fifth start at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, birdied the final four holes in the third round (and three of the final four in the final round) to claim third place, two strokes behind Matt Every at 17-under 271. In Friday's second round at Bay Hill, posted a 7-under 65 to get within five strokes of Morgan Hoffmann's 36-hole lead. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: After opening with rounds of 65-66-67 at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, found himself one stroke back of Jim Furyk's 18-under lead heading into the final round. Stumbled with a Sunday 1-over 73 to fall into an eventual T7 with Furyk and Jordan Spieth. Having played Pebble Beach both days on the weekend, made just one par on the front nine in the third round but played his first 11 holes in the final round with nothing but pars.

2014 Season

Lone top-10 finish of the season was his first career PGA TOUR win at the Shell Houston Open. On the strength of the Texas playoff victory, made his way into the FedExCup Playoffs for a fourth time. Competed in the first three Playoffs events before finishing his season ranked 67th in the FedExCup standings after the BMW Championship.

Shell Houston Open: In April, became the second consecutive Australian to win on the PGA TOUR in as many weeks by capturing the Shell Houston Open. Posted a 15-under 273 in the second-to-last group Sunday, then watched as second- and third-round leader Matt Kuchar made bogey at the 72nd hole that got him into a sudden-death playoff. On the first extra hole (No. 18), chipped in from 42 feet for a birdie-3 that allowed him to claim his first career PGA TOUR title. The win also earned him the last win-and-you're in invitation to the following week's Masters Tournament. Not only was he the second Aussie to win in as many weeks but was the third in four weeks (John Senden at the Valspar Championship) and fourth of the season. Jason Day was the first, with his win at the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship.

2013 Season

Enjoyed career-best numbers in in FedExCup ranking (No. 32), money list (No. 47), top-25 finishes (nine) and equaling top-10 finishes (five). Season included 18 made cuts and was highlighted by a career-best, runner-up finish at The Greenbrier Classic.

Australian Open: Opened with matching rounds of 4-under 68 and followed with matching rounds of even-par 72 to finish T6 at the Australian Open, 10 shots behind champion Rory McIlroy.

Opened with matching rounds of 4-under 68 and followed with matching rounds of even-par 72 to finish T6 at the Australian Open, 10 shots behind champion Rory McIlroy. BMW Championship: Entered the BMW Championship ranked No. 51 in the FedExCup standings, closing strong at Conway Farms with matching 4-under 67s on the weekend to turn in a T8. Moved up 19 spots, to No. 32, in the FedExCup but missed on a trip to the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola by 49 points (Dustin Johnson at No. 30).

Entered the BMW Championship ranked No. 51 in the FedExCup standings, closing strong at Conway Farms with matching 4-under 67s on the weekend to turn in a T8. Moved up 19 spots, to No. 32, in the FedExCup but missed on a trip to the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola by 49 points (Dustin Johnson at No. 30). Wyndham Championship: Finished T5 at the Wyndham Championship on the strength of a final-round 62.

Finished T5 at the Wyndham Championship on the strength of a final-round 62. John Deere Classic: Posted four more rounds in the 60s at the John Deere Classic to claim a T7 with Patrick Reed and J.J. Henry. That two-week stretch marked the first time in his PGA TOUR career to post four rounds in the 60s in back-to-back weeks.

Posted four more rounds in the 60s at the John Deere Classic to claim a T7 with Patrick Reed and J.J. Henry. That two-week stretch marked the first time in his PGA TOUR career to post four rounds in the 60s in back-to-back weeks. The Greenbrier Classic: Four rounds in the 60s, including 4-under 66s in the middle two rounds of The Greenbrier Classic, led to a career-best T2 finish. Finished two strokes behind tournament winner Jonas Blixt.

Four rounds in the 60s, including 4-under 66s in the middle two rounds of The Greenbrier Classic, led to a career-best T2 finish. Finished two strokes behind tournament winner Jonas Blixt. the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide Insurance: With rounds of 69-72-70-72, was one of just four players to post all four rounds at par or better at the Memorial Tournament in late spring. His 5-under 283 was good for T6 with Russell Henley.

2012 Season

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Finished T14 at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament to regain his TOUR card for 2013.

Finished T14 at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament to regain his TOUR card for 2013. Puerto Rico Open presented by seepuertorico.com: Finished No. 172 on the TOUR money list in 19 starts and eight made cuts. Season highlight was his one top-10 finish, a T5 at the Puerto Rico Open after holding a share of the first-round lead with eventual winner George McNeill. Also was the 36-hole leader.

Finished No. 172 on the TOUR money list in 19 starts and eight made cuts. Season highlight was his one top-10 finish, a T5 at the Puerto Rico Open after holding a share of the first-round lead with eventual winner George McNeill. Also was the 36-hole leader. Emirates Australian Open: In December, finished T10 at the Emirates Australian Open at the Lakes GC in Sydney. Was in contention going into the final round until a Sunday 77 derailed him.

2011 Season

Finished No. 127 in the FedExCup standings, the third time in four years he just missed the PGA TOUR Playoffs (finished 127th in 2008 and 126th in 2009). Ended the season No. 133 on the official money list, nearly identical to his 134th-place finish in 2009 and 135th-place showing in 2008.

Wyndham Championship: Entered the Wyndham Championship No. 122 in the FedExCup standings but missed the cut and finished No. 127.

Entered the Wyndham Championship No. 122 in the FedExCup standings but missed the cut and finished No. 127. Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Once again enjoyed success at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Following a T7 there in 2010, he opened with a 6-under 66 at TPC Louisiana, which he parlayed into his only top-10 of the year, a T6.

2010 Season

In third season, enjoyed his finest year on TOUR, with five top-10s and a finish inside the top 125 on the money list for the first time in his career.

Australian Open: Had a strong performance late in the year, at the Australian Open. Shot a final-round 68 to move up the leaderboard to T2 behind Geoff Ogilvy.

Had a strong performance late in the year, at the Australian Open. Shot a final-round 68 to move up the leaderboard to T2 behind Geoff Ogilvy. John Deere Classic: Fifth top-10 finish of the season came at the John Deere Classic, thanks largely to an opening-round, 7-under 64 for his best finish of the season.

Fifth top-10 finish of the season came at the John Deere Classic, thanks largely to an opening-round, 7-under 64 for his best finish of the season. Quail Hollow Championship: Finished T7 at the Quail Hollow Championship on the strength of 69-68 on the weekend.

Finished T7 at the Quail Hollow Championship on the strength of 69-68 on the weekend. Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Was T10 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, his third top-10 of the season. One of five Australians to post a top-10 finish at TPC Louisiana on Anzac Day (April 25), a national day of remembrance in Australia and New Zealand.

Was T10 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, his third top-10 of the season. One of five Australians to post a top-10 finish at TPC Louisiana on Anzac Day (April 25), a national day of remembrance in Australia and New Zealand. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Kept the momentum going the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, where he finished T10 with five others.

Kept the momentum going the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, where he finished T10 with five others. Bob Hope Classic: Finished T8 at the Bob Hope Classic, his first top-10 since a T5 at the 2009 John Deere Classic.

2009 Season

Entered the Fall Series at No. 119 on the money list and despite making the cut at Turning Stone and Frys.com Open finished No. 134 at the end of the season.

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: However, gained exempt status at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament with a third-place finish.

However, gained exempt status at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament with a third-place finish. Utah Championship Presented by Utah Sports Commission: Finished T3 at the Utah Championship in his only start on the Korn Ferry Tour, posting four rounds in the 60s.

Finished T3 at the Utah Championship in his only start on the Korn Ferry Tour, posting four rounds in the 60s. Wyndham Championship: A year of near misses for the Aussie who entered the final event of the PGA TOUR regular season, the Wyndham Championship, at No. 117 in the FedExCup standings. A 70-74 over the weekend included a missed 8-foot putt at the 72nd hole and contributed to missing the FedExCup Playoffs by less than a point.

A year of near misses for the Aussie who entered the final event of the PGA TOUR regular season, the Wyndham Championship, at No. 117 in the FedExCup standings. A 70-74 over the weekend included a missed 8-foot putt at the 72nd hole and contributed to missing the FedExCup Playoffs by less than a point. John Deere Classic: Matched his PGA TOUR career low with an 8-under 63 in third round of the John Deere Classic en route to a T5. The round included nine birdies and just one bogey. Forced to play third and final rounds on Sunday because of inclement weather earlier in the week.

Matched his PGA TOUR career low with an 8-under 63 in third round of the John Deere Classic en route to a T5. The round included nine birdies and just one bogey. Forced to play third and final rounds on Sunday because of inclement weather earlier in the week. Buick Invitational: Made 10 birdies in a final-round 64 at the Buick Invitational, jumping from T36 to fifth, earning a spot in the following week's Northern Trust Open. Joined runner-up John Rollins as the only two players in the top 10 to record two eagles during the week.

2008 Season

Made 17 of 30 cuts on TOUR during his rookie season in 2008 with a pair of top-10 finishes. Recorded the first top-10 finish of his PGA TOUR career with a T4 at The Honda Classic. Rookie held a share of the 54-hole lead with Luke Donald and Mark Calcavecchia. Hit his tee shot in the water on the par-3 17th on Sunday and made double bogey, eventually finishing three behind winner Ernie Els. Ended the season at No. 135 on the money list. Only previous PGA TOUR start was a missed cut at the 2005 FBR Open.

Buick Open: Ended a streak of six missed cuts with a T4 finish at the Buick Open. Recorded Friday's low round with a 63 that featured two eagles. Vaulted into contention with an eagle on the par-5 13th on Sunday, but bogeyed the par-5 16th and finished two behind winner Kenny Perry.

2007 Season

Made the cut in 18 of 25 Korn Ferry Tour starts in 2007, including nine top-25s. Was a runner-up four times, one shy of the Tour record, and ended the season No. 7 on the money list with $302,226. During a five-tournament stretch, posted second-place finishes at the National Mining Association Pete Dye Classic (one shot behind Jimmy Walker), the Oregon Classic (falling in a playoff to Kyle Thompson) and the Mark Christopher Charity Classic (dropping a playoff to Richard Johnson). Other top-10 finishes came at the Melwood Prince George's County Open and the Albertsons Boise Open, both T5s. Member of the Korn Ferry Tour from 2004-07.

South Georgia Classic: Posted the first of four runner-up finishes at the South Georgia Classic, finishing 9-under 279 and just one shot behind John Kimbell.

2006 Season

Made the cut in 17 of 24 starts in 2006, with five top-10 finishes. Ended the season No. 49 on the money list, with $123,066. Ranked T6 in Driving Distance (302.1 yards).

2005 Season

Made the cut in eight of 14 events in 2005, with three top-25s, and finished the season No. 98 on the money list.

2004 Season

Made the cut in 12 of 22 starts on the 2004 Korn Ferry Tour, including seven top-25s, and placed 68th on the money list.

2002 Season

One year after turning pro in 2001, made the cut in four of eight appearances on the 2002 Korn Ferry Tour. Has also played on the PGA Tour of Australasia.

