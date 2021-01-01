Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Past champion beyond 150 in 2019-20 FedExCup (thru 2020-21)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 2002

PGA TOUR Victories (3)

2007 Verizon Heritage

Verizon Heritage 2008 Verizon Heritage

Verizon Heritage 2013 Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial

Additional Victories (1)

2009 ADT Skills Challenge [with Brandt Snedeker]

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (0-1)

2007 Lost to José Coceres, Mark Wilson, Camilo Villegas, The Honda Classic

KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)

2006 Lost to Jason Enloe, National Mining Association Pete Dye Classic

National Teams

2008 Ryder Cup

2007 World Cup

Personal

Played high school golf with PGA TOUR member Heath Slocum. TOUR member Bubba Watson later attended and played golf at Milton High School, and nearby resident Joe Durant is a close friend. Slocum's dad, Jack, served as his caddie during finals of the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.

Nicknamed after cartoon hero Yogi Bear's sidekick, "Boo Boo" Bear.

Studied turfgrass science in college and later worked as a laborer at the Monsanto chemical plant in Pensacola, Fla.

Special Interests

Hunting, fishing

Career Highlights

2019 Season

Finished the season at No. 157 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded four made cuts in 11 starts, including a season-best T10 finish at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS.

Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS: Finished T10 at 15-under at the 2019 Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS, highlighted by a second-round 8-under 63.

2017 Season

Made 22 starts on the PGA TOUR. Recorded one top-10 finish.

Travelers Championship: Played in the final pairing with Jordan Spieth in the Travelers Championship, beginning the final round one shot off Spieth's lead. Posted a 5-under 65 in the third round to move into contention. Posted a 2-over 72 to finish T5. Through 72 holes, was 9-under on the back nine, compared to even-par on the front.

2016 Season

Claimed six top-25 finishes in 25 starts through the Wyndham Championship, with two top-10 showings. Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the ninth time, but missed the cut at The Barclays, ending his season at No. 114 in the FedExCup standings. Additional top-25s came at The RSM Classic (T18), THE PLAYERS Championship (T16), FedEx St. Jude Classic (T12) and the Barbasol Championship (T11).

Waste Management Phoenix Open: Thanks to a 6-under 65 in round three of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, entered the final round four strokes back. Closed with a 1-under 70 to secure solo possession of fifth place at TPC Scottsdale.

2015 Season

Six top-10 finishes in 22 starts resulted in a FedExCup Playoffs berth for an eighth time. Despite a 3-under 68 in the final round of the Deutsche Bank Championship, finished T56 and ended his season at No. 76 in the FedExCup standings.

Barbasol Championship: Added another top-10 as he finished T6 at the Barbasol Championship, with rounds of 67-69-68-67.

2014 Season

Made 16 of 24 cuts on TOUR, with one top-10, a T5 at the HP Byron Nelson Championship, his first top-10 in three starts at the event.

Australian PGA Championship: In mid-December 2014, at the Australian PGA Championship, held the first-round lead after opening with a 66. Settled on a solo-sixth finish at RACV Royal Pines Resort Gold Coast.

2013 Season

Made a career-best 23 cuts in 27 starts, with four top-10 finishes and a 29th-place finish in the FedExCup.

TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola: Advanced to the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola for the first time since the 2007 season, with a 30th-place finish at East Lake GC.

Advanced to the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola for the first time since the 2007 season, with a 30th-place finish at East Lake GC. Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: Entered the final round of the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial trailing Matt Kuchar by one stroke, but a 4-under 66 to Kuchar's 2-under 68 led to a one-stroke victory. His third PGA TOUR win came 124 starts after his last win, at the 2008 RBC Heritage. Coincidentally, his first two wins at the RBC Heritage (2007 and 2008) and victory at Colonial came with plaid jackets as prizes. Became the fifth consecutive come-from-behind winner at the Crowne Plaza Invitational, moving from No. 28 to No. 6 in the FedExCup standings in the process. Despite missing a couple of short putts Sunday that would have padded his winning margin, made seven putts longer than 20 feet during the week, equaling his career-best mark at the 2010 Zurich Classic of New Orleans for putts made from that distance. One of the key putts during his final-round victory run was a 21-foot, 5-inch birdie on the the 13th hole.

2012 Season

Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the fifth time in six years but failed to advance after missing the cut at The Barclays. Finished No. 123 in the FedExCup standings.

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic: Ended the PGA TOUR season on the right note, with a T5 at the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic. Posted 5-under 67s in the second and final rounds to claim the top-five finish in his fifth start in the Disney World event.

2011 Season

Led the TOUR in Greens in Regulation Percentage (71.68 percent) but struggled with injuries most of the season. Made only 11 of 23 cuts and failed to record a top-10 for the first time in his TOUR career. Only top-25 finish came in his second start of the season.

2010 Season

Claimed three top-10 finishes in 2010.

The Greenbrier Classic: A second-round 7-under 63 paved the way to a T9 finish at the inaugural Greenbrier Classic, his third top-10 finish of the year.

2009 Season

Made the cut 19 times in 22 starts, including one top-10 in his second start of the year, a T9 at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

ADT Skills Challenge: Teamed with Brandt Snedeker in October to win the ADT Skills Challenge in Palm Beach, Fla.

Following a T14 finish at the Travelers Championship, did not miss a cut for the remainder of the season (eight starts). THE PLAYERS Championship: Forced to withdraw in the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship in May because of a shoulder injury.

2008 Season

Won for the second consecutive season at the Verizon Heritage. Made the cut in 19 of 24 starts, including a career-best 11 top-25 finishes. Finished sophomore campaign No. 33 in FedExCup standings and No. 25 in earnings, surpassing $2 million in earnings for the second straight year.

Ryder Cup: One of six rookies and an emotional leader on the winning U.S. Ryder Cup Team. Earned 2.5 points in three matches for the team, including a 4-and-2 win over Oliver Wilson in Sunday Singles. Garnered worldwide attention for riding his driver "cowboy horse" style down the first fairway, leading eventually to an appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno." Also, dropped the green flag at the fall NASCAR race in Talladega, Ala.

2007 Season

The 2006 Korn Ferry Tour graduate earned his first PGA TOUR victory at the Verizon Heritage and collected more than $2.5 million for the season.

OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup: Teamed with Heath Slocum to finish second at the OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup in late November, losing to Scotland on the third hole of a sudden-death playoff.

Posted a T21 in first career TOUR Championship start, and finished 25th in the FedExCup standings. PGA Championship: Carded a third-round 65 on his way to a T9 finish at the PGA Championship, his first-career top-10 in a major championship.

Three back after a first-round 68 in his first Open Championship start, finished T35. Verizon Heritage: Chipped in for par on the 71st and 72nd holes to win his first TOUR title at the Verizon Heritage by one stroke over Ernie Els. Posted rounds of 67-69-66-68–270 and overcame a two-stroke deficit to 54-hole leader Jerry Kelly. Winds in excess of 40 mph forced the final round to be postponed from Sunday to Monday. Finished at 14-under par to hold off Els, who nearly holed his second shot for eagle on the final hole. Jumped to No. 8 in FedExCup points and earned $972,000 to surpass $1 million in season earnings for the first time.

2006 Season

Finished seventh on the Korn Ferry Tour money list to graduate from that Tour for the first time and play on the PGA TOUR for the second time. Posted a career-high nine top-10s (tied with Ken Duke for Tour lead) and 14 top-25s on the Korn Ferry Tour. Season powered by seconds at the National Mining Association Pete Dye Classic (second in a playoff) and Miccosukee Championship.

Held the 54-hole lead in Chattanooga after posting a season-low 22-under-par 194, before finishing one shot out of the Kyle Reifers-Brandt Snedeker playoff. National Mining Association Pete Dye Classic: Lost in a playoff to Jason Enloe in West Virginia.

2005 Season

For the second consecutive year finished No. 91 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list. Made 22 starts, finishing in the top-25 five times, with a best effort being a T10 at the Knoxville Open presented by Food City.

2004 Season

Finished No. 91 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list. Made 20 starts, finished in the top-25 four times, including his only top-10, a T7 at the Northeast Pennsylvania Classic.

2003 Season

In first season on the Korn Ferry Tour, finished No. 67 on the money list. Cracked the top 25 on six different occasions, with two top-10s to his credit.

2002 Season

Was a rookie on the PGA TOUR after finishing T23 at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament in the fall of 2001. Made the cut in five of 24 starts during his rookie season on TOUR. Missed his first 10 cuts before finally cashing a paycheck, with a T19 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic in late June, his best effort of the season.

2001 Season

Made his first trip to the finals of the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament and finished T23. Played mini-tours in late-1990s, winning multiple times on the DP Tour and the Emerald Coast Tour.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE