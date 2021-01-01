Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Tournament winner (thru 2022-23)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 2004

PGA TOUR Victories (4)

2005 FUNAI Classic at the WALT DISNEY WORLD Resort

FUNAI Classic at the WALT DISNEY WORLD Resort 2009 U.S. Open Championship

U.S. Open Championship 2011 Wells Fargo Championship

Wells Fargo Championship 2021 John Deere Classic

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

2003 Gila River Classic at Wild Horse Pass Resort

Additional Victories (1)

2009 PGA Grand Slam of Golf

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (1-0)

2011 Defeated Jonathan Byrd, Wells Fargo Championship

National Teams

2007, 2009 Presidents Cup

2001 Walker Cup

2000, 2001 Palmer Cup

Personal

A passionate Clemson Tigers sports fan.

An avid reader, particularly mysteries and thrillers. Read four books during the week of his rainy 2009 U.S. Open victory.

Credits his grandfather, Dick Hendley, for giving him his start in golf. Grandfather gave him a cut-down club when he was 3 and first took him to the Masters at age 6. Hendley was a standout in football and baseball at Clemson, where he is a Hall of Fame member and played one season (1951) with the NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers. Was inducted into the Clemson Athletic Hall of Fame in the fall 2007.

Swing coach Dick Harmon passed away in February 2006, and Glover served as a pallbearer and was among those who delivered eulogies at the funeral.

Special Interests

Music, fishing

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

John Deere Classic: Shot a final-round 64 to win the John Deere Classic by two strokes, earning his fourth PGA TOUR title and first since the 2011 Wells Fargo Championship. Victory came in his 454th career PGA TOUR start at the age of 41 years, 7 months, 29 days. Ended a winless drought of 3,717 days, the longest snapped since Stewart Cink won the 2020 Safeway Open. Trailed by four strokes and stood T12 after the third round, becoming the first player to enter the final round outside the top 10 and go on to win since Francesco Molinari at the 2019 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. Led the field in Par-4 Scoring Average (3.73).

Career Highlights

2021 Season

John Deere Classic: Shot a final-round 64 to win the John Deere Classic by two strokes, earning his fourth PGA TOUR title and first since the 2011 Wells Fargo Championship. Victory came in his 454th career PGA TOUR start at the age of 41 years, 7 months, 29 days. Ended a winless drought of 3,717 days, the longest snapped since Stewart Cink won the 2020 Safeway Open. Trailed by four strokes and stood T12 after the third round, becoming the first player to enter the final round outside the top 10 and go on to win since Francesco Molinari at the 2019 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. Led the field in Par-4 Scoring Average (3.73).

2020 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for a 10th time and fourth in a five-season period, finishing the season No. 118 in the FedExCup standings. Made 12 cuts in 21 starts, highlighted by a T9 at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Held a share of the 36-hole lead at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open en route to a T9. Fell to 0-for-8 for his career in converting the 36-hole lead/co-lead to victory.

2019 Season

Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the ninth time, advancing to the TOUR Championship for the second time (first since 2009) and ending the season tied for 29th in the FedExCup standings. Made 21 cuts in 26 starts while posting seven top-10s, his most in a single season since recording nine in 2006. Was one of seven players to record an albatross during the season.

BMW Championship: Entered the BMW Championship outside the top 30 in the FedExCup standings, but finished T7 to advance to the TOUR Championship for the first time since 2009. Was one of three players to play their way into the TOUR Championship (Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Kokrak), moving from No. 41 to No. 29 in the standings.

Entered the BMW Championship outside the top 30 in the FedExCup standings, but finished T7 to advance to the TOUR Championship for the first time since 2009. Was one of three players to play their way into the TOUR Championship (Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Kokrak), moving from No. 41 to No. 29 in the standings. John Deere Classic: En route to a T10 at the John Deere Classic, made an albatross at the par-5 11th in round two. Holed a 3-iron from 255 yards, the third hole-out from more than 200 yards in his career.

2018 Season

Ended the PGA TOUR season with 15 made cuts in 18 starts and failed to advance to the FedExCup Playoffs, finishing No. 135 in the standings. Lone top-10 finish came at the CIMB Classic (T7). Did not play on TOUR again after a missed cut at the U.S. Open. Had arthroscopic knee surgery in June before competing in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, where he finished runner-up at the Web.com Tour Championship. Secured a return to the PGA TOUR for the 2018-19 season with a seventh-place finish on the Korn Ferry Tour Finals money list. Was 14th in the final priority-ranking order. Entered the 2018-19 campaign also on a Minor Medical Extension, with eight starts available to earn 53 points to equal No. 125 on the 2017-18 FedExCup points list (Seamus Power/377 points) to retain eligibility throughout the rest of the season under the Top 125 category.

Web.com Tour Championship: Posted four consecutive sub-70 rounds at the Web.com Tour Championship to finish in solo-second and secure a return to the PGA TOUR for the 2018-19 season. Held the 36-hole lead.

2017 Season

Claimed four top-10 finishes in 23 starts through the Wyndham Championship, highlighted by a pair of top-five finishes in his first three starts. Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the eighth time, making it through three of the four Playoffs events.

BMW Championship: Posted four sub-par scores of 68-70-65-70--273 (-11) at the BMW Championship to finish T12 and end his season ranked 43rd in the FedExCup standings.

2016 Season

Made 15 cuts in 23 PGA TOUR starts with six top-25 finishes, including two top-10s, to advance to the FedExCup Playoffs. Finished 28th in the final priority-ranking order.

The Barclays: Posted T70 at The Barclays to fall to No. 109 in the standings and end his season.

2015 Season

Made 15 of 26 cuts on the PGA TOUR but failed to record a top-10 for the third time in the last four seasons. In the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, recorded top-25 finishes in the all four tournaments.

Web.com Tour Championship: Opening rounds of 64-67 at the Web.com Tour Championship put him one off Emiliano Grillo's lead at the halfway point. Was three back of Grillo after a third-round 69. Stumbled Sunday as he recorded six bogeys and three birdies to fall into T12. His final bogey, however, set off movement on the money list that enabled Rob Oppenheim to move up to the 25th spot and grab the last card available in the Finals.

2014 Season

Finished the season No. 185 in the FedExCup standings, marking just the second time (2012) in the FedExCup era he failed to advance to the Playoffs. Season included seven made cuts in 26 starts.

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard: A T14 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational marked his lone top-25 finish. Ended that event with rounds of 68-69, marking the only tournament of the season he was able to string together back-to-back rounds in the 60s.

2013 Season

Made 10 cuts in 23 starts, with a pair of top-five finishes highlighting his season. Despite missed cuts in his last three starts in the PGA TOUR Season, finished inside the top 125 in FedExCup standings (107th), worthy of a spot into the FedExCup Playoffs. A wrist injury resulted in a withdrawl from The Barclays, dropping him from the top 100 in the standings and ending his season.

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: With wife, Krista, past due to give birth to the couple's first child, held the second- and third-round leads at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. A 4-under 68 Sunday proved no match for Billy Horschel's 8-under 64. He settled for a T4, with Bobby Gates.

2012 Season

A left-knee injury while body surfing in January in Hawaii sidelined him until late March. His best finish a T46 at the Memorial Tournament.

Wyndham Championship: Was forced to withdraw following the second round of the Wyndham Championship in August because of nagging left-knee discomfort.

Was forced to withdraw following the second round of the Wyndham Championship in August because of nagging left-knee discomfort. Transitions Championship: In his first start back, missed the cut at the Transitions Championship.

2011 Season

Telus World Skins Game: Finished second at the Telus World Skins Game in Banff, Alberta, Canada, in late July. Had five skins and $125,000, leaving him behind winner Jhonattan Vegas (seven skins and $140,000). Others in the field were Stephen Ames, Anthony Kim and Paul Casey.

2010 Season

Finished the year ranked No. 74 in the FedExCup standings, with three top-10 finishes in 23 starts.

Wyndham Championship: Finished seventh at the Wyndham Championship, three shots behind winner Arjun Atwal. Held a share of the lead on several occasions during the final round after posting a 6-under-par 29 on first nine holes, including a stretch with five straight birdies. Stumbled home with a 38 to fall from contention.

2009 Season

Amassed an additional five top-10 finishes, making 21 of 26 cuts. Played in all four of the FedExCup Playoffs events before finishing 17th in the final FedExCup standings. Topped Ricky Barnes, David Duval and Phil Mickelson by one stroke at the U.S. Open at Bethpage Black in June.

PGA Grand Slam: Won the PGA Grand Slam of Golf by five strokes.

Won the PGA Grand Slam of Golf by five strokes. Presidents Cup: A Captain's Pick for The Presidents Cup for the second time in his career.

Finished T10 at the TOUR Championship with a final-round 69. PGA Championship: Finished fifth at the PGA Championship to record his first two career top-10s in majors.

Finished fifth at the PGA Championship to record his first two career top-10s in majors. Travelers Championship: On the first tee of the next week's pro-am at the Travelers Championship, received a congratulatory shaving cream pie in the face from friend Johnson Wagner. Shot three 65s and finished T11.

On the first tee of the next week's pro-am at the Travelers Championship, received a congratulatory shaving cream pie in the face from friend Johnson Wagner. Shot three 65s and finished T11. U.S. Open Championship: Shot a final-round 73 to win a wet U.S. Open by two strokes over third-round leader Ricky Barnes, Phil Mickelson and David Duval. The victory was the second of his PGA TOUR career, having previously won the 2005 Funai Classic at Walt Disney World Resort. Resumed the final round Monday morning tied for the lead with Barnes at 7-under. He dropped three strokes in the first nine holes, but then put together five straight pars to get back on track. After bogeying the par-4 15th–the toughest hole on the course–bounced back with his only birdie of the round at the par-4 16th to move back to 4-under. He parred the last two holes to win the title. Mickelson, now a record five-time runner-up in the U.S. Open, tied for the lead at 4-under after an eagle on the par-5 13th. However, he bogeyed the 15th and 17th holes coming home. Duval was one stroke back at 3-under until he bogeyed the 17th hole. The day after his U.S. Open victory, went on a whirlwind media tour of New York City, appearing on "Regis & Kelly," reading the Top 10 List on the "Late Show with David Letterman," visiting the top of the Empire State Building for a photo session and calling into various national sports radio talk shows.

2008 Season

Made the cut in 20 of 26 starts with two top-10 finishes and a No. 49 finish in the FedExCup standings. Fell just $1,509 shy of surpassing $1 million in earnings for the fourth consecutive season.

Verizon Heritage: Held a one-shot lead over eventual champion Boo Weekley through 36 holes at the Verizon Heritage before weekend rounds of 73-71 left him T7.

2007 Season

Recorded three top-10 finishes and was chosen to play on the United States team in The Presidents Cup.

The Presidents Cup: Chosen by U.S. Captain Jack Nicklaus as a Captain's Pick for The Presidents Cup, where he went 2-3-0 in his rookie year as a member. Teamed with Scott Verplank to win two matches, defeating Stuart Appleby and Retief Goosen in the opening-day foursomes and then Vijay Singh and Mike Weir in the third-day Foursomes.

2006 Season

Finished season with career highs on money list (No. 21), in earnings ($2,587,982) and top-10s (9). Ended the season making 10 straight cuts. One of only five players to finish season with a double-digit cuts-made streak. Was second in Total Birdies (402) behind Daniel Chopra's 435.

Buick Invitational: T4 at the Buick Invitational when he left his 64-foot eagle putt on 72nd hole just a couple inches short to miss a chance to join playoff between winner Tiger Woods, Jose Maria Olazabal and Nathan Green.

2005 Season

Second-year player captured his first TOUR win and a third-place finish. Earned more than $2 million, almost quadrupling the $557,474 he earned during his rookie season.

FUNAI Classic at the WALT DISNEY WORLD Resort: Captured his first TOUR victory at the FUNAI Classic at Walt Disney World Resort with birdies on the last two holes, making a 40-foot putt from the fringe on No. 17 and a 100-foot bunker shot on the last hole to win. Had four no-putt greens on the final nine. Earned $792,000 and moved to 28th on the money list, enough to get him into the season-ending TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola for the first time.

2004 Season

In rookie season, made 30 starts and played on the weekend 17 times, finishing No. 134.

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Finished T26 at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament to improve his eligibility status on TOUR for 2005.

2003 Season

Collected $193,989 to finish No. 17 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list and earn initial TOUR card for 2004.

Gila River Classic at Wild Horse Pass Resort: Jumped into the top 20 on the money list with his first Korn Ferry Tour title at the Gila River Golf Classic at Wild Horse Pass Resort.

2002 Season

Made seven of 12 cuts as rookie on Korn Ferry Tour.

Amateur Highlights

First-team All-American in 2000 and 2001 at Clemson. Was an honorable mention selection as a sophomore in 1999. First-team all-Atlantic Coast Conference from 1999-2001. Won three tournaments for Clemson during his career and was a member of two NCAA runne

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE