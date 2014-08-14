Exempt status

Personal

Grew up in Indiana, Pa., then walked on to the golf team at Indiana University in Bloomington, Ind.

Got his start in golf from his grandparents.

Special Interests

Movies, music, cooking

Career Highlights

2019 Season

Finished the season at No. 43 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded six top-25 finishes in 23 starts, including a season-best runner-up finish at the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper. Finished 104th in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: Used four rounds in the 60s to finish T2 at Highland Springs Country Club. The finish secured his place in the 2019 Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

2018 Season

Barbasol Championship: Posted scores of 68-67-68-67–270 (-18) at the Barbasol Championship to finish T10 with Robert Streb.

2017 Season

Made 17 starts on the PGA TOUR where he posted two top-25s, including a top-10. Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with six starts, three top-25s and six cuts made. Was 43rd in the final priority-ranking order. Secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2017-18 season with a 21st-place finish on the 2017 Korn Ferry Tour Finals money list (excluding the 25).

FedEx St. Jude Classic: Earned his lone top-10 of the PGA TOUR season with a T10 in the FedEx St. Jude Classic.

2016 Season

Claimed a pair of top-10 finishes in 26 starts, but at No. 137 in the FedExCup standings, failed to advance to the FedExCup Playoffs.

RBC Canadian Open: At the RBC Canadian Open, posted third-round, 8-under 64 to jump from T47 to T4. In final round, bogeyed No. 17 and needed birdie at the last hole to catch Jhonattan Vegas in the clubhouse at 12-under 276. Bladed a greenside bunker shot and found water hazard, resulting in final-hole bogey to finish T5 at 10-under 278. Ranked No. 1 in Driving Accuracy for the week, hitting 38 of 56 fairways.

Barracuda Championship: Racked up 32 points in the modified stableford scoring system at the Barracuda Championship to secure his fourth career top-10 on the PGA TOUR with a T5 finish. Marked his first top-10 in five starts in the event.

2015 Season

Made 17 of 28 cuts with a career-best two top-10s. Missed the cut at the first FedExCup Playoffs event, The Barclays, to finish No. 114 in the standings.

John Deere Classic: Closed the John Deere Classic with a 6-under 65 to T8 with three others.

Humana Challenge in partnership with the Clinton Foundation: Finished a career-best T2 at the Humana Challenge one shot behind winner Bill Haas. Only other PGA TOUR top 10 was a T3 at the 2010 Puerto Rico Open.

OHL Classic at Mayakoba: Held a share of the first-round lead at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba before finishing T44.

2014 Season

Finished the year with 22 Korn Ferry Tour starts, a season that featured a win and five top-25s. Officially secured his 2014-15 PGA TOUR card at the conclusion of the Regular Season in late August (19th on the money list), setting up his return to the PGA TOUR for the fourth time.

Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: Picked up his second Tour victory when he captured a playoff win over Steven Alker at the 25th Albertsons Boise Open in July. Carded a 6-under 65 to match the low score on the final day at Hillcrest CC to force the playoff with Alker, the 54-hole leader. Started the final round two shots back of Alker. The two exchanged the lead several times with birdies and bogeys. He bounced back from a pair of bogeys on Nos. 12 and 13 with birdies on 14 and 15 to regain a share of the lead with Alker. Both players rolled in birdie putts at No. 17 to get to 24-under and made pars at the closing hole to force the fifth playoff in tournament history. Their 24-under 260 total broke the old tournament mark of 23-under 261 set in 2013 by Kevin Tway and playoff runner-up Spencer Levin. On the first hole of the playoff, hit a wedge from the left rough to within 10 at the uphill 18th and then rolled in the winning putt, after Alker missed his 30-foot birdie attempt. Collected a check for $144,000 and locked up a return trip to the PGA TOUR in 2014-2015 as the first-place check vaulted him from No. 89 to No. 11 after the 16th of 21 Regular Season events. Had been suffering through a dismal season and was contemplating a career change in the weeks leading up to Boise. "I had lost belief. I've had an awful year and now I've had two good weeks, and now it's a good year," he said after the win. "With a baby on the way you worry about where the money is going to come from. That check is going to pay for a lot of diapers," he said at the time. [Wife Sara delivered the couple's first child in mid August.]

Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank: With only two top-15s (T11 and T14), eight missed cuts in his first 13 tournaments and self-doubt about his future that began crepping in, got himself into contention at the Utah Championship in mid-July with a 65-66 start. Was only two shots off the halfway pace. Rounds of 72-70 on the weekend pushed him down the standings and into a T21 finish but was encouraged by the result.

2013 Season

Made the cut in 14 of 21 starts during the Korn Ferry Tour season and had six top-25 weeks and a pair of top-10s.

Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: Made the cut in three of the four Finals events. His best week came at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, where he T14.

Made the cut in three of the four Finals events. His best week came at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, where he T14. Air Capital Classic: Started the final round one stroke off the lead at the Air Capital Classic, shot 69 Sunday and finished the tournament T4. It was the first time all year he carded four rounds in the 60s.

Started the final round one stroke off the lead at the Air Capital Classic, shot 69 Sunday and finished the tournament T4. It was the first time all year he carded four rounds in the 60s. Colombia Championship: Finished T7 at the Colombia Championship in Bogota.

2012 Season

On the PGA TOUR, failed to record a top-10 in 22 starts. Has not qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs in his two previous TOUR (2007 and 2010).

Albertsons Boise Open Presented by Kraft: In mid-September, finished T2 at the Albertsons Boise Open, ending four shots back of winner Luke Guthrie. Moved into contention with an 8-under 63 in the third round but failed to muster a charge on the final day at Hillcrest CC.

2011 Season

Finished No. 20 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list for the second time in three years (2009), with four top-10 finishes and his first win on Tour.

Nationwide Tour Championship at Daniel Island: Closed the season with a T8 at the Web.com Tour Championship. Despite his fourth top-10 effort of the year, he dropped three places on the money list and ended the year at No. 20.

Closed the season with a T8 at the Web.com Tour Championship. Despite his fourth top-10 effort of the year, he dropped three places on the money list and ended the year at No. 20. Utah Championship Presented by Utah Sports Commission: Put together four solid rounds at the Utah Championship to T6. Shot a final-round 66, his low round among four sub-70 rounds outside Salt Lake City.

Put together four solid rounds at the Utah Championship to T6. Shot a final-round 66, his low round among four sub-70 rounds outside Salt Lake City. Melwood Prince George's County Open Presented by Under Armour: Earned his first career win with a record-setting effort at the Melwood Prince George's County Open. Closed with an eagle at the 72nd hole to finish at 29-under par and a Tour-record 12 strokes ahead of his nearest competitors. His winning margin broke the mark of 11 strokes set by Chris Smith at the 1997 Omaha Classic and matched by Marc Leishman at the 2008 WNB Golf Classic. Winning score of 255 bettered the Tour record by three strokes for the lowest 72-hole score. Ended the week 29-under par, one shy of the Tour record of 30-under set by Daniel Chopra when he won the 2004 Henrico County Open. Tied the Tour record for most birdies in a single tournament, with 31. Finished the week with 96 putts, one shy of the Tour record of 95 set by Grant Waite at the 2003 Miccosukee Championship. Fired a course-record 11-under-par 60 in the second round, closing his day with five consecutive birdies. Had only 19 putts on the day, one shy of the Tour's all-time mark. Set a Tour record with his seven-stroke lead after 36 holes. Fired a 65 in the third round to reach 22-under par and set another Tour record with his eight-stroke lead after 54 holes. His 191 total matched the second-best opening 54-hole score in Tour history and his 125 total in the second and third rounds (60-65) matched the second-lowest 36-hole score in consecutive rounds in Tour history. Fired a final-day 64 and collected a first-place check for $108,000, which moved him from No. 32 to No. 2 on the money list.

Chitimacha Louisiana Open: Recovered from an opening-round, 2-over 73 to finish T7 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open.

2010 Season

Made the cut in 10 of 27 starts on the PGA TOUR and wound up No. 166 on the final money list. Made two cuts in four starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Mylan Classic presented by CONSOL Energy: T3 at the inaugural Mylan Classic in suburban Pittsburgh at the Southpointe GC, where he first held a job while in high school. Grew up about 10 minutes from the golf course. Equaled the low score of the day in the second and third rounds with scores of 65-68. Entered the final round just two strokes out of the lead, but a final-round 71 left him three strokes back at T3.

T3 at the inaugural Mylan Classic in suburban Pittsburgh at the Southpointe GC, where he first held a job while in high school. Grew up about 10 minutes from the golf course. Equaled the low score of the day in the second and third rounds with scores of 65-68. Entered the final round just two strokes out of the lead, but a final-round 71 left him three strokes back at T3. RBC Canadian Open: Added a T13 at the RBC Canadian Open.

Added a T13 at the RBC Canadian Open. Puerto Rico Open presented by Banco Popular: T3 at the Puerto Rico Open.

T3 at the Puerto Rico Open. The Honda Classic: Was T17 at The Honda Classic.

2009 Season

Second-half surge during the Korn Ferry Tour season helped him return to the PGA TOUR in 2010. Made the cut in only six of his first 15 but rallied to make the cut in 10 of his last 11 starts. Had six top-10s over the second half of the year including a pair of T3s.

Miccosukee Championship: Registered his fifth top-10 with a T9 at the Miccosukee Championship in Miami.

Registered his fifth top-10 with a T9 at the Miccosukee Championship in Miami. THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola: Final-round 72 was good enough to give him a tie for third at the season-ending Tour Championship, which helped him jump from No. 31 to No. 20 on the final money list.

Final-round 72 was good enough to give him a tie for third at the season-ending Tour Championship, which helped him jump from No. 31 to No. 20 on the final money list. Utah Championship Presented by Utah Sports Commission: Was T3 at the Utah Championship. Was two shots off the 36-hole lead after rounds of 67-65 but wound up five back of winner Josh Teater.

Was T3 at the Utah Championship. Was two shots off the 36-hole lead after rounds of 67-65 but wound up five back of winner Josh Teater. Christmas In October Presented by Kansas City Crusaders: Added another T6 finish at the Christmas In October Classic.

Added another T6 finish at the Christmas In October Classic. Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational: Was T6 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational in Columbus.

Was T6 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational in Columbus. Cox Classic Presented by Lexus of Omaha: First top-10 of the season came at the Cox Classic in Omaha, where he T9. Was one of seven players to post four rounds in the 60s at Champions Run.

2008 Season

Made the cut in eight of 10 starts. He was also the only player to record fewer than 100 putts (99) in a tournament.

Miccosukee Championship: His best finish coming at the Miccosukee Championship the season's final, full-field event. Final-round 65 (6-under) at Miccosukee earned a T8 and vaulted him from 113th to 99th on the money list, earning conditional status for 2009. It was his low round of the season. Aced No. 11 at Miccosukee G&CC during a second-round 69.

2007 Season

Made the cut in only 10 of 25 starts during his rookie season on the PGA TOUR with his best finish a T18 at the U.S. Bank Championship. Ended the season No. 206 on the money list.

2006 Season

Made the cut in 12 of 21 starts during his rookie season on the Korn Ferry Tour. Wrapped up the year No. 85 on the money list, with $62,542. Leading money-winner on the 2005 Gateway Tour, earning $108,796. Made the cut in nine of 10 starts, with five top-five finishes. Won twice on Tour in back-to-back weeks, earning $70,000 in the process. Also successful on the Golden Bear Tour, tallying four career victories.

Chattanooga Classic: Equaled the best birdie-eagle streak of the season with a 6-under total on Nos. 14-18 (birdie-eagle-birdie-birdie-birdie) during the first round of the Chattanooga Classic. Went on to shoot 65 but missed the cut after a 73 on Friday.

Equaled the best birdie-eagle streak of the season with a 6-under total on Nos. 14-18 (birdie-eagle-birdie-birdie-birdie) during the first round of the Chattanooga Classic. Went on to shoot 65 but missed the cut after a 73 on Friday. Henrico County Open Pres'd by Saxon Capital, Inc.: T4 at the Henrico County Open.

Amateur Highlights

Was not recruited out of high school and walked on to the Indiana University golf team. Went on to earn All-Big Ten honors twice during his career.

Winner of the 2003 Pennsylvania State Open and 2004 West Penn Open.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE