Exempt status

Korn Ferry Tour: Finishers 76-100 on Regular Season points list and additional Qualifying Tournament finishers (thru 2020)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 2011

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

2007 Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (0-1)

2013 Lost to Woody Austin, Cameron Beckman, Sanderson Farms Championship

KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)

2020 Lost to Paul Haley II, Kyle Jones, Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank

Personal

Comes from a golf family. His older brother, Boyd, is a past PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour member, who is now a golf instructor. Uncle Bruce Summerhays was a PGA TOUR Champions player, and his cousin Carrie Roberts is a former LPGA player who is the head women's golf coach at BYU.

Served a two-year Mormon mission from June 2003-June 2005 in Santiago, Chile, and is fluent in Spanish.

Was a member of the Davis High School (Kaysville, Utah) state championship basketball team.

Favorite sport outside of golf is basketball, but sticks to racquet sports to avoid injury. Is an avid ping-pong and pickleball player.

With his Spanish-language background, considered himself part of the Korn Ferry Tour's "Latin Federation," which at the time included Miguel Angel Carballo, Sebastian Fernandez, Fabian Gomez and Esteban Toledo. Says he understands Chilean slang perfectly but "Argentine or Mexican slang words are a little different."

Always uses an orange ball mark.

Special Interests

Ping-pong, family, sports

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank: Carded a final-round 9-under 62 to earn a spot in a playoff at the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank, eventually finishing T2. Bogeyed the first playoff hole and was the first player eliminated. Finished the week at 20-under 264 at Oakridge Country Club, his home course.

2019 Season

Finished the season at No. 126 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded one top-10 in 19 starts, including a solo-sixth at the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank.

Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank: Held a share of the 54-lead at the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank. Finished the week solo-sixth in his hometown of Farmington, Utah.

2018 Season

Knoxville Open: Held a share of the Knoxville Open lead after 54 holes at 12-under par. Finished the week T8.

2017 Season

Made 20 cuts in 29 starts. With four top-25s, including one top-10, ended his season at No. 131 in the FedExCup standings, missing the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time since his rookie year in 2011. Competed in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals with four starts and two cuts made, but was unable to improve his PGA TOUR status.

the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide: Held the solo lead at three strokes ahead after 54 holes of the Memorial Tournament with rounds of 66-69-68 but a final-round 78, including a final-hole double bogey while playing in the last group, led to a T10 finish.

2016 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for a fifth consecutive time, thanks to 11 top-25 finishes in 25 starts through the Wyndham Championship. Of those, two were top-10 showings in major championships. Kept himself alive through the first three of four Playoffs events, before ending his season after the BMW Championship at No. 65 in the FedExCup standings.

PGA Championship: In just his second PGA Championship start, posted scores of 70-67-67-66--270 (-10) to finish alone in third place at Baltusrol GC. Birdied five of his last seven holes in the final round to post the 4-under 66. With three birdies and an eagle, played the par-5 18th hole in 5-under for the week. In round three, holed his second shot on the par-4 second hole from 126 yards. His cousin Joe was among the 20 club professionals who qualified for the 98th PGA Championship (MC).

2015 Season

Enjoyed a banner year, defined by five top-10 finishes, two coming in the first two events of the FedExCup Playoffs. At No. 31 in the FedExCup standings, just missed making his first trip to the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola, following a T41 finish at the BMW Championship.

The Barclays: Posted his fourth top-10 finish of the season (equaling the most of his career) with a T6 finish at The Barclays. Spurred on by a final-round 4-under 66, jumped from No. 66 to No. 40 in the FedExCup standings heading into the Deutsche Bank Championship.

2014 Season

Missed just five cuts in 27 starts and collected a career-best eight top-25 finishes. Highlight of his season was a second T2 finish in as many years. For the third consecutive season, made it to the FedExCup Playoffs before finishing 57th in the final FedExCup standings after the BMW Championship.

Valero Texas Open: At the Valero Texas Open, was one of just four players to post all four rounds at par or better at TPC San Antonio AT&T Oaks' Course. As a result, finished T2 with Will MacKenzie, just one stroke behind Steven Bowditch. The finish matched his career-best in 96 starts on the PGA TOUR (2013 Sanderson Farms Championship) and pushed him past the $1-million mark in season earnings for a third consecutive season.

2013 Season

Made the cut in 15 of 26 starts during the season, with career-best showings in the FedExCup (No. 40) and the money list (No. 69). Lost in a playoff at the Sanderson Farms Championship for a career-best finish, one of four top-10 finishes on the season.

BMW Championship: Entered the BMW Championship ranked No. 42 in the FedExCup standings. A T28 finish at Conway Farms left him No. 40 in the FedExCup rankings, denying him his first trip to the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola.

2012 Season

Qualified for first FedExCup Playoffs, advancing to the second event at the Deutsche Bank Championship. Finished No. 99 in the FedExCup standings.

The Greenbrier Classic: Played the final 49 holes without a bogey to finish solo fifth at The Greenbrier Classic, his fourth top-10 of the season.

2011 Season

Claimed a pair of top-25 finishes in the 29 starts during his PGA TOUR rookie year. Of his four Korn Ferry Tour starts, posted a best finish of T21 at the Albertsons Boise Open.

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: In December, he opened with an 8-under 64 at PGA West in Palm Springs, Calif., and went on to finish T18 at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament to retain his PGA TOUR playing privileges in 2012.

2010 Season

Made 26 Korn Ferry Tour starts and had three seconds and a third-place finish among his seven top-10s. Finished the season No. 5 on the money list, with $391,742, the second-highest total in Tour history for a player without a victory. Also was No. 2 in All-Around Ranking, No. 4 in Scoring Average and Total Driving and No. 6 in Greens in Regulation. Solidified his spot on the 2011 PGA TOUR with back-to-back second-place finishes at the Albertsons Boise Open and the Soboba Golf Classic late in the year.

2009 Season

Ended the season No. 81 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list. Made 12 cuts in 26 starts but had only three top-25 finishes. His top efforts were T4s at the Moonah Classic and the Athens Regional Foundation Classic. Closed the year by making six cuts in his final seven starts, but a T25 at the Utah Championship was his best finish.

2008 Season

Made the cut in 16 of 28 starts in 2008, with four top-10 finishes. Enjoyed his first top-10 performance of the season and his best showing since winning the 2007 Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational when he T9 at the South Georgia Classic. Bettered his Georgia performance by posting the lowest weekend scores at the Fort Smith Classic to move to a T3. Earned best finish of the year with a T2 at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open, where he played the front nine in 1-under for the week and the back nine in 19-under. Finished T8 at the Oregon Classic. Posted par-or-better scores in 23 of his final 26 rounds to close the year.

2007 Season

Made the cut in 11 of 13 starts during his rookie season on the Korn Ferry Tour. Finished the season No. 113 on the money list, with $46,926. Qualified for a spot in the Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational when he earned first-team All-American honors at BYU. Made good on the invitation by winning the event by two strokes over Chris Nallen and Chad Collins, becoming the first amateur to win a Korn Ferry Tour title. He couldn't accept the $126,000 first prize but did earn a full exemption for the remainder of the season and all of 2008. Three days later, he made the decision to forego his senior season at BYU and turned professional. He only had three classes remaining to graduate. Went on to post four additional top-25 finishes, including a T10 at the Northeast Pennsylvania Classic.

Amateur Highlights

Completed his amateur career with a fourth-place showing at the NCAA Championship and became one of 10 players to earn first-team Ping All-American honors. He had the second-best scoring average among Division 1 players (69.95) and finished seventh or bet

Shot a 10-under 60 at Golden Horseshoe GC in Williamsburg, Va., to tie the NCAA single-round scoring record during the 2006 Golfweek/Ping Preview in October 2006.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE