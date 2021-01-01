Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Tournament winner (thru 2020-21)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 2009

PGA TOUR Victories (4)

2011 Reno-Tahoe Open

Reno-Tahoe Open 2012 RBC Canadian Open

RBC Canadian Open 2015 Barbasol Championship

Barbasol Championship 2018 Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)

2008 Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open, Northeast Pennsylvania Classic

Personal

Helped lead his high school to two state championships in soccer.

Listens to hip-hop and R&B while warming up.

Loves classic cars.

Special Interests

Spending time with family, cars

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the sixth consecutive season and 11th total, finishing No. 102 in the FedExCup standings. Claimed one top-10 finish, a T6 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and made 14 of 19 cuts.

2019 Season

Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the 10th time in his 11th season on TOUR and advanced to the BMW Championship for the seventh time, finishing the season No. 39 in the FedExCup standings, his best position since 2015-16 (37th). With six top-10s, collected more than five in a single season for the first time in his career, and made the cut 21 times in 24 starts.

3M Open: Held a two-stroke lead after 18 holes of the 3M Open before finishing T15. First-round 62 marked eighth career score of 62 or better and tied the low round of the week at TPC Twin Cities.

2018 Season

Season included 17 made cuts in 26 starts and recorded eight top-25s. Won his fourth PGA TOUR title at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, partnering with Billy Horschel in the two-man team event. Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the ninth time in 10 seasons, entering the Playoffs at No. 54 in the FedExCup. Made it through the first three FedExCup Playoffs events, but was eliminated at No. 68 in the standings.

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Teamed with Billy Horschel to shoot a final-round 5-under 67 (Foursomes) to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans by one stroke over Jason Dufner/Pat Perez at TPC Louisiana. Team shot 65-73-61-67-266 (-22) using Four-ball (R1/R3) and Foursomes (R2/R4) formats, including a bogey-free final round. Earned his fourth PGA TOUR title in his 251st start at the age of 39 years, 5 months, 23 days. Had made the cut twice (T13/2012, T34/2009) in eight previous appearances at the event, all in the individual stroke-play format.

2017 Season

Made the cut in 14 of 22 starts during the 2016-17 season, with a T3 at the season-opening Safeway Open the best of his four top-10 finishes. Ended the season No. 98 in the FedExCup standings.

Travelers Championship: Made his last start of the season at the Travelers Championship in late June, finishing in 85th place.

Made his last start of the season at the Travelers Championship in late June, finishing in 85th place. DEAN & DELUCA Invitational: Opened with rounds of 68-66 to add his name to a DEAN & DELUCA Invitational record four co-leaders after 36 holes. Closed with rounds of 72-68 to finish T7, his first top-10 in six starts at Colonial. Marked his fourth top-10 of the season, just one shy of his career-high five top-10s during the 2014-15 Season.

2016 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the seventh time in the last eight seasons, thanks to 10 top-25 finishes in 21 starts during the regular season. Of those, two were runner-up finishes to Dustin Johnson in consecutive starts, at the U.S. Open and World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational. Kept himself alive through the first three of four Playoffs events, before ending his season after the BMW Championship at No. 37 in the FedExCup standings.

World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: Finished second again behind Dustin Johnson in his very next start at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational. Birdie on 72nd hole earned solo runner-up finish. Jumped 16 spots to No. 22 in FedExCup standings. Led Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green for the week.

2015 Season

Season highlighted by a career-best finish in the FedExCup (No. 22) and top-10 finishes (five), one of which was his victory at the Barbasol Championship (the third win of his PGA TOUR career).

TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola: Went on to finish 25th at East Lake GC. It marked just his second trip to the season-ending event.

2014 Season

Made seven cuts in 12 starts, finishing 166th in the FedExCup standings. Will have 14 events on a Major Medical Extension to earn 200 FedExCup points or $300,710. Had surgery to repair a torn flexor digitorum superficialis in his right arm in February after losing in the first round at the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship. Dr. Thomas Graham performed the surgery at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio. The injury originally occurred at the 2013 HP Byron Nelson Championship.

2013 Season

Made 16 of 24 cuts on TOUR, with four top-10s. Finished No. 49 in the final FedExCup standings a year after advancing to the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola.

PGA Championship: Was T5 at the PGA Championship on the strength of a final-round 65. Notched his first career top-10 in a major in his ninth start. Previous-best major finish was a T26, at the 2011 PGA Championship. Previous-low round in a major was a 68.

2012 Season

Finished a career-best No. 27 in the FedExCup standings.

2011 Season

Enjoyed a banner year on TOUR, claiming three top-10s in 23 starts, highlighted by his first career TOUR win. Finished 69th in the FedExCup standings.

2010 Season

Claimed two top-10 finishes in 28 starts in his sophomore year on TOUR.

2009 Season

Rookie year was marked by eight top-25 finishes in 28 starts, highlighted by a pair of top-10s.

2008 Season

Placed 9th on the Korn Ferry Tour money list with $320,187.

2007 Season

Missed the cut in all six PGA TOUR starts and lone Korn Ferry Tour start.

Ultimate Game: Recorded a 5-under 31 on the back nine to overcome a three-stroke deficit with five holes to play to win the 2007 Ultimate Game at the Wynn Las Vegas G&CC. Posted rounds of 68-65 to win, which resulted in a first-place check of $2 million. The win came on his fifth wedding anniversary. Cites winning the Ultimate Game as his biggest thrill in golf.

2006 Season

Claimed T16 honors at the FBR Open on the PGA TOUR in six starts. Notched his first win on the Hooters Tour at the Michelob Ultra Classic.

2005 Season

Made the cut in three of four starts on the PGA TOUR with a best finish being a T26 at the B.C. Open.

2004 Season

Missed cut in only Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR start.

2003 Season

Posted a then career-best T22 at the Envirocare Utah Classic on the Korn Ferry Tour. Long-time mini-tour player, has played predominantly on the Hooters Tour since the 2001 season.