Exempt status

PGA TOUR : Korn Ferry Tour Medical

: Korn Ferry Tour Medical Korn Ferry Tour: Former Fully Exempt (thru 2020)

JOINED TOUR

Korn Ferry Tour: 2005

2005 PGA TOUR: 2008

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)

2005 Henrico County Open Pres'd by Saxon Capital, Inc.

2009 Miccosukee Championship

Personal

Passions are archery, bow hunting and fishing.

Lives on farm in Cloverdale, Indiana where population is approximately 2,000.

Lists his father as his hero.

If he weren't a golfer, says he would be in farming.

Special Interests

Fitness, fishing, hunting, camping

Career Highlights

2019 Season

Made five cuts in 15 starts and finished outside the top 200 in the FedExCup standings for the first time in his career (No. 238). Entered the 2019-20 season competing out of the Korn Ferry Tour Medical category with four starts available to earn 363 points to equal No. 125 on the 2017-18 FedExCup points list (Seamus Power/377).

2018 Season

Made one cut in three starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, but did not make a start on the PGA TOUR as he battled an injury. Entered the 2018-19 PGA TOUR Season with 19 events to earn 377 FedExCup points to retain eligibility through the end of the season.

2017 Season

Made 26 starts on the PGA TOUR, with six made cuts. Of those, two were top-five showings. Competed in all four Korn Ferry Tour Finals, with one top-10, and three cuts made. Was 45th in the final priority-ranking order. Secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2017-18 season with a 22nd-place finish on the 2017 Korn Ferry Tour Finals money list (excluding the 25).

DAP Championship: Recorded his lone top-10 of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals with a tie for sixth at the DAP Championship.

Recorded his lone top-10 of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals with a tie for sixth at the DAP Championship. Barbasol Championship: In round two of the Barbasol Championship, tied Jhonattan Vegas' tournament record of 11-under 60. He made 11 birdies and no bogeys en route to taking a four-stroke lead after 36 holes at 15-under 127. Following an 11-under 60 of his own in round three, Scott Stallings led by a stroke over Grayson Murray and two strokes over Collins. When Collins' bid for birdie at the 72nd hole to claim a share of Murray's lead failed to fall, he finished solo-second at 20-undeer 264.

After making just two cuts in his first nine starts of the season, recorded his first top-10 of the season with a T4 finish at The Honda Classic. Opened with an even-par 70 at PGA National, but fired three consecutive rounds in the 60s to climb into the top five and secure his seventh career top-10 finish.

2016 Season

Among his three top-25 finishes was a third-place showing at the Valero Texas Open, his career-best showing. Finished outside the top 125 in FedExCup points at No. 136, but inside the top 125 on the money list (124th) to retain his card for the 2016-17 season.

Valero Texas Open: Recorded his first top-10 of the season with a third-place showing at the Valero Texas Open in his 14th start in 2015-16. Birdied four of his last five holes in the final round at TPC San Antonio to post a 3-under 69 and claim his career-best solo-third. Overcame an opening-round 1-over 73 with three rounds in the 60s to claim the top-five finish.

2015 Season

Made 16 cuts in 24 starts, with one top-10 finish. Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs, before a missed cut at The Barclays ended his season at No. 120 in the FedExCup standings.

The Greenbrier Classic: Over the Independence Day weekend, opened with a 5-under 65 at The Greenbrier Classic en route to a T6 with six others, at 11-under 269. The 65 tied his low round of the season, matching that of his second-round showing at the Sony Open in Hawaii. The finish in West Virginia marked his best outing since a T4 at the 2010 Mayakoba Golf Classic.

2014 Season

Competed in 28 PGA TOUR events, with two top-25 finishes and 11 cuts made. Finished the season 159th in FedExCup points.

Web.com Tour Championship: Came to the Web.com Tour Championship trailing the final-card position by $22,130. Opened with a 65 at the TPC Sawgrass' Dye's Valley Course. Added scores of 69-70-70 to garner a T7 finish and enough money, $30,130, to secure his return to the PGA TOUR.

Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: T32 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship.

Chiquita Classic: Finished T57 at the Chiquita Classic.

Hotel Fitness Championship: Missed the cut in the first Korn Ferry Tour Finals event, Hotel Fitness Championship.

Missed the cut in the first Korn Ferry Tour Finals event, Hotel Fitness Championship. U.S. Open: In early June, earned a spot in the U.S. Open for the second time when he was the medalist at sectional qualifying in Rockville, Md. Shot rounds of 69-69 at Woodmont CC's North Course to finish at 6-under, three shots ahead of Billy Hurley III, Donald Constable and Nicholas Mason. Missed the cut after consecutive 74s at Pinehurst No. 2.

Humana Challenge in partnership with the Clinton Foundation: Combined for 15 birdies and an eagle on the weekend at the Humana Challenge, good for back-to-back, 7-under 65s and an eighth-place finish at PGA West.

2013 Season

Enjoyed a year where he made the cut in 16 of 24 Korn Ferry Tour starts and had three top-10 performances. Ended the season No. 25 on the Tour's priority list.

Web.com Tour Championship: Closed the year with a final-round 66 at the Web.com Tour Championship to wind up T32.

Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: Had a T7 finish at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship in September, the third of four events in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

Mylan Classic: Added another T3, at the Mylan Classic, when he tied for second in Fairways Hit (80.4 percent).

Added another T3, at the Mylan Classic, when he tied for second in Fairways Hit (80.4 percent). Utah Championship Presented by Utah Sports Commission: Was in contention all week at the Utah Championship in mid-July, his tournament highlighted by the second-round 60 he shot at Willow Creek CC, a score that temporarily gave him the tournament record (passed by Will Wilcox two days later when he shot 59). Tied the Korn Ferry Tour nine-hole scoring mark when he shot a 9-under 27 on his opening nine (seven birdies, one eagle and one par) of the second round. Opened 66-60-68 at the Sandy, Utah, tournament and held a two-stroke, 54-hole lead. Fired a 2-under 69 in the final round to finish at 21-under, just missing a 40-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole that would have put him in the Steven Alker-Ashley Hall playoff. The T3 finish matched his showing in Maryland earlier in the summer.

Was in contention all week at the Utah Championship in mid-July, his tournament highlighted by the second-round 60 he shot at Willow Creek CC, a score that temporarily gave him the tournament record (passed by Will Wilcox two days later when he shot 59). Tied the Korn Ferry Tour nine-hole scoring mark when he shot a 9-under 27 on his opening nine (seven birdies, one eagle and one par) of the second round. Opened 66-60-68 at the Sandy, Utah, tournament and held a two-stroke, 54-hole lead. Fired a 2-under 69 in the final round to finish at 21-under, just missing a 40-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole that would have put him in the Steven Alker-Ashley Hall playoff. The T3 finish matched his showing in Maryland earlier in the summer. Mid-Atlantic Championship: Earned his first top-10 of the year, a T3 at the Mid-Atlantic Championship in early June. Shared the 54-hole lead with eventual winner Michael Putnam but couldn't muster a charge on the final day at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm and wound up four strokes back.

2012 Season

Played on a Major Medical Extension. Coupled with 2011 earnings of $183,510 had nine events to earn $484,656, equaling No. 125 from 2011. Failed to do so, however, missing the cut in all nine starts.

2011 Season

Hampered by fractured ribs, he made the last of his 16 starts at the FedEx St. Jude Classic. Withdrew during the second round and did not start the rest of the season.

HP Byron Nelson Championship: Posted season-best T14 at the HP Byron Nelson Championship.

2010 Season

In return to the PGA TOUR, finished a career-best 96th on the FedExCup points list, with three top-10 finishes. Played the first two Playoff events, The Barclays and the Deutsche Bank Championship.

Puerto Rico Open presented by Banco Popular: Finished T10 at the Puerto Rico Open after sharing the second-round lead.

Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun: Came back two starts later with a career-best T4 finish at the Mayakoba Golf Classic. Opened with three rounds in the 60s before a final-round 70 left him three behind Cameron Beckman.

Bob Hope Classic: Recorded his first career top-10 finish (T10) at the Bob Hope Classic. Previous best finish on TOUR was T11 at the 2008 U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee.

2009 Season

Finished second on the Korn Ferry Tour money list thanks to a win and three runner-up finishes to earn a return trip to the PGA TOUR. Became only the ninth player in Tour history to top the $400,000 mark, season total of $415,114 was the eighth best at the time in the Tour's 20-year history.

Miccosukee Championship: Earned his second career title with a two-stroke win at the Miccosukee Championship, the final full-field event on the schedule. Was one of four to share the 54-hole lead. Fired a 2-under-par 70 that included a 30-foot birdie putt on the final hole to secure the win.

2008 Season

PGA TOUR rookie and made the cut in 12 of 24 starts.

Ginn sur Mer Classic: A T12 at the Ginn sur Mer Classic was one of the best of his four top-25s.

U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee: A T11 at the U.S. Bank Championship was one of the best of his four top-25s.

2007 Season

Made the cut in 16 of 28 tournaments on the Korn Ferry Tour. Finished 23rd on the money list to secure rookie PGA TOUR card.

Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational: Best finish was T2 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational.

2006 Season

Made the cut in 13 of 26 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

U.S. Open Championship: At the 2006 U.S. Open, T40.

2005 Season

Made the cut in 15 of 25 starts during his rookie season on the Korn Ferry Tour, with three top-10s.

Henrico County Open Pres'd by Saxon Capital, Inc.: Claimed his first Tour win at the Henrico County Open, with four rounds in the 60s (65-69-66-67) to finish 21-under and two strokes ahead of Tom Scherrer.

2004 Season

Had seen limited Korn Ferry Tour action prior to 2005, making the cut in five of seven career starts. Made the cut in four of five starts in 2004, earning $31,150 and the No. 119 spot on the final money list. Member of the Hooters Tour from 2002-04, finishing No. 7 on the 2002 money list to earn Rookie of the Year honors. Notched his first victory at the First City Championship in Savannah, Ga. Finished a career-best third on the 2003 money list, with a repeat win at the First City Championship.

