Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Winner, the Memorial Tournament (thru 2020-21)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 2004

PGA TOUR Victories (5)

2012 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, HP Byron Nelson Championship

Zurich Classic of New Orleans, HP Byron Nelson Championship 2013 PGA Championship

PGA Championship 2016 CareerBuilder Challenge in partnership with the Clinton Foundation

CareerBuilder Challenge in partnership with the Clinton Foundation 2017 the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)

2001 BUY.COM Wichita Open

BUY.COM Wichita Open 2006 LaSalle Bank Open

Additional Victories (1)

2015 Franklin Templeton Shootout [with Brandt Snedeker]

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (2-3)

2011 Lost to Mark Wilson, Waste Management Phoenix Open

Lost to Mark Wilson, Waste Management Phoenix Open 2011 Lost to Keegan Bradley, PGA Championship

Lost to Keegan Bradley, PGA Championship 2012 Defeated Ernie Els, Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Defeated Ernie Els, Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2014 Lost to Adam Scott, Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial

Lost to Adam Scott, Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial 2016 Defeated David Lingmerth, CareerBuilder Challenge in partnership with the Clinton Foundation

National Teams

2013 Presidents Cup

2012 Ryder Cup

Personal

Born in Cleveland, Ohio and family moved to Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. when he was 14.

Did not start playing golf until age 15.

Walked on at Auburn University where he won three times.

Lists Ben Hogan as his hero.

Since 2011, the Jason Dufner Foundation has focused on ending childhood hunger in Lee County, Alabama, through partnerships with local, regional, and national organizations. Currently the foundation provides food for more than 1,400 children on the weekends throughout the school year. The foundation also helps with summer feeding assistance in the county as well as partnering with other organizations who share its mission of ending childhood hunger in Lee County.

Delivered the pre-game locker room speech prior to Auburn University's 45-41 road victory over nationally-ranked Texas A&M in 2013.

Special Interests

Football, baseball

Career Highlights

2019 Season

the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide: Collected his second top-10 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide and first since winning in 2017 with a tie for seventh.

Collected his second top-10 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide and first since winning in 2017 with a tie for seventh. Wells Fargo Championship: Held the 36-hole lead and a share of the 54-hole lead en route to a T4 at the Wells Fargo Championship. Earned second top-five at the event and first since 2009. Represented best finish in an individual stroke-play event since winning the 2017 Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide.

2018 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the 10th consecutive time but missed the cut at the first two Playoffs events to end his season at No. 100 in the FedExCup. Made 14 cuts in 22 starts in a season that included seven top-25s and two top-10s.

THE PLAYERS Championship: Finished T5 at THE PLAYERS Championship for his best finish at the event in his 10th start. Recorded a 6-under 66 in the third round, third-best in the field (Tiger Woods/65, Jordan Spieth/65).

Finished T5 at THE PLAYERS Championship for his best finish at the event in his 10th start. Recorded a 6-under 66 in the third round, third-best in the field (Tiger Woods/65, Jordan Spieth/65). Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Teamed with Pat Perez to finish runner-up at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, one back of Billy Horschel/Scott Piercy, at 21-under 267. Improved their score the second time playing each format (66/R1, 61/R3 in Four-ball; 72/R2, 68/R4 in Foursomes). Finished for the sixtht ime at the Zurich Classic (2nd/2018, T5/2017, Won/2012, T3/2011, T7/2010, T9/2009). Runner-up finish was his first top-10 of the season and best finish since winning the 2017 Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide.

2017 Season

Claimed 12 top-25 finishes in 20 starts through the Wyndham Championship, two of which were top-10 showings. Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the ninth time, making it through all four Playoffs events. Ended his season ranked 30th in the FedExCup standings after the TOUR Championship.

TOUR Championship: Posted scores of 68-67-73-72--280 (E) to finish T20 at the TOUR Championship and end his season ranked 30th in the FedExCup standings.

Posted scores of 68-67-73-72--280 (E) to finish T20 at the TOUR Championship and end his season ranked 30th in the FedExCup standings. the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide: Overcame a four-shot deficit on the final day to win the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide by three shots over Rickie Fowler and Anirban Lahiri. Locked in a battle that saw five players within two shots of the lead with three holes to play and two weather delays, made a clutch par at the 72nd hole with a putt of 32 feet 7 inches for his fifth career win and first since the 2016 CareerBuilder Challenge. Became just the second Ohio-native to win the Memorial Tournament, joining tournament-host Jack Nicklaus, who won in 1977 and 1984. Set the 36-hole scoring record at 14-under 130, before firing a third-round 77 to drop into a tie for third heading into the final round. Now has the second-highest score in the third round by an eventual winner (in a nonmajor, since 1983) in PGA TOUR history; Kenny Knox shot a third-round 80 at The Honda Classic in 1986 before claiming victory. Including majors, Nick Faldo shot 77 in the third round of the 1989 Masters before eventually winning. Ranked No. 1 in GIR for the week with 54 of 72.

Overcame a four-shot deficit on the final day to win the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide by three shots over Rickie Fowler and Anirban Lahiri. Locked in a battle that saw five players within two shots of the lead with three holes to play and two weather delays, made a clutch par at the 72nd hole with a putt of 32 feet 7 inches for his fifth career win and first since the 2016 CareerBuilder Challenge. Became just the second Ohio-native to win the Memorial Tournament, joining tournament-host Jack Nicklaus, who won in 1977 and 1984. Set the 36-hole scoring record at 14-under 130, before firing a third-round 77 to drop into a tie for third heading into the final round. Now has the second-highest score in the third round by an eventual winner (in a nonmajor, since 1983) in PGA TOUR history; Kenny Knox shot a third-round 80 at The Honda Classic in 1986 before claiming victory. Including majors, Nick Faldo shot 77 in the third round of the 1989 Masters before eventually winning. Ranked No. 1 in GIR for the week with 54 of 72. Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Teamed with fellow Auburn Tiger Patton Kizzire to finish T5 at 19-under in Foursomes/Four-ball format at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Was one of three former Zurich Classic winners to finish T5 (Bubba Watson/2011, Nick Watney/2007).

2016 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the eighth time in his career, making it to the TOUR Championship for the fifth time in the No. 27 position in the FedExCup standings. Recorded 12 top-25 finishes from 28 starts. Of those, six were top-10 showings, including a win at the CareerBuilder Challenge.

TOUR Championship: In his first appearance at the TOUR Championship since 2013, posted a 4-under 66 in the third round to sit sixth through 54 holes. Closed with a final-round 70 to finish T8, marking his sixth top-10, the most in a season since 2012 (8).

In his first appearance at the TOUR Championship since 2013, posted a 4-under 66 in the third round to sit sixth through 54 holes. Closed with a final-round 70 to finish T8, marking his sixth top-10, the most in a season since 2012 (8). U.S. Open: Finished T8 at Oakmont Country Club for his third top-10 in 10 U.S. Open starts, to go with back-to-back T4s at the 2012 & 2013 U.S. Opens.

Finished T8 at Oakmont Country Club for his third top-10 in 10 U.S. Open starts, to go with back-to-back T4s at the 2012 & 2013 U.S. Opens. DEAN & DELUCA Invitational: Finished 9-under 271 and T6 at the DEAN & DELUCA Invitational, eight strokes behind champion Jordan Spieth. The former AT&T Byron Nelson champion was seeking to become the 16th player to win the "DFW Double". With his fourth top-10 of the season, moved to No. 14 in the FedExCup standings.

Finished 9-under 271 and T6 at the DEAN & DELUCA Invitational, eight strokes behind champion Jordan Spieth. The former AT&T Byron Nelson champion was seeking to become the 16th player to win the "DFW Double". With his fourth top-10 of the season, moved to No. 14 in the FedExCup standings. CareerBuilder Challenge in partnership with the Clinton Foundation: Claimed his fourth career TOUR title at the CareerBuilder Challenge in sudden death over David Lingmerth. Took a two-stroke lead into the final round at 23-under, but was caught after 72 holes by David Lingmerth, who posted a bogey-free 7-under 65. Shot of the tournament came from Dufner at the par-3 17th Sunday. When his tee shot found the rocks over the green, a remarkable recovery chip tapped the pin, stopping just inches away. In sudden death, a clutch, seven-foot putt for par on the first extra hole, No. 18, sent the pair back to the 18th tee for a second extra hole. When Lingmerth's approach found the water hazard, Dufner's par was good enough for the win.

Claimed his fourth career TOUR title at the CareerBuilder Challenge in sudden death over David Lingmerth. Took a two-stroke lead into the final round at 23-under, but was caught after 72 holes by David Lingmerth, who posted a bogey-free 7-under 65. Shot of the tournament came from Dufner at the par-3 17th Sunday. When his tee shot found the rocks over the green, a remarkable recovery chip tapped the pin, stopping just inches away. In sudden death, a clutch, seven-foot putt for par on the first extra hole, No. 18, sent the pair back to the 18th tee for a second extra hole. When Lingmerth's approach found the water hazard, Dufner's par was good enough for the win. Sony Open in Hawaii: Finished T9 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, for consecutive top-10 finishes on the PGA TOUR for the first time since matching T9 finishes at the 2014 World Golf Championships-Dell Match Play and WGC-Cadillac Championship. It also marked his first top-10 in eight starts at the Sony Open in Hawaii, with his previous-best finish a T13 in 2007.

Finished T9 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, for consecutive top-10 finishes on the PGA TOUR for the first time since matching T9 finishes at the 2014 World Golf Championships-Dell Match Play and WGC-Cadillac Championship. It also marked his first top-10 in eight starts at the Sony Open in Hawaii, with his previous-best finish a T13 in 2007. Franklin Templeton Shootout: Teamed with Brandt Snedeker to win the Franklin Templeton Shootout in mid-December with a final-round 11-under-par 61. Their winning total of 30-under-par 186 was the highest winning score since Ian Poulter and Dustin Johnson finished at 30-under 186 in 2010.

Teamed with Brandt Snedeker to win the Franklin Templeton Shootout in mid-December with a final-round 11-under-par 61. Their winning total of 30-under-par 186 was the highest winning score since Ian Poulter and Dustin Johnson finished at 30-under 186 in 2010. The RSM Classic: Making his first start at The RSM Classic, posted rounds of 67-70-66-69 to finish T9. It was his first top-10 finish since a T8 in late-May 2015 at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

2015 Season

Collected six top-25 finishes in 19 starts to advance to the FedExCup Playoffs for a sixth time. Ended his season at No. 88 in the FedExCup standings.

Deutsche Bank Championship: Finished T60 at the Deutsche Bank Championship.

Finished T60 at the Deutsche Bank Championship. The Barclays: Finished T30 at the Barclays.

Finished T30 at the Barclays. the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide: Played Nos. 14-16 in the Memorial Tournament birdie-eagle-ace during the second round. Made an eagle-3 at No. 15, which he followed with an ace at the 16th from 201 yards (6-iron). Eventually went on to T24.

Played Nos. 14-16 in the Memorial Tournament birdie-eagle-ace during the second round. Made an eagle-3 at No. 15, which he followed with an ace at the 16th from 201 yards (6-iron). Eventually went on to T24. AT&T Byron Nelson: Former AT&T Byron Nelson champion finished T8, his second top-10 of the campaign.

Former AT&T Byron Nelson champion finished T8, his second top-10 of the campaign. World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: Finished T10 at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions in Shanghai in November 2014.

2014 Season

Made 13 of 17 TOUR cuts, with four top-10s. Although he qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs was not able to play because of a neck injury. Ended the season at No. 90 in the FedExCup standings.

Chiangmai Golf Classic: Playing in the Asian Tour's Chiangmai Golf Classic, overcame a third-round, 1-over 73 with a final-round 66 to T7 with Danny Chia, Jbe Kruger and Scott Barr in Thailand.

Playing in the Asian Tour's Chiangmai Golf Classic, overcame a third-round, 1-over 73 with a final-round 66 to T7 with Danny Chia, Jbe Kruger and Scott Barr in Thailand. IPS Handa Perth International: After missing the FedExCup Playoffs and the Ryder Cup in the fall of 2014, returned to action in late-October at the European Tour-PGA Tour of Australasia co-sanctioned Perth International. Finished at 6-under overall and T23.

After missing the FedExCup Playoffs and the Ryder Cup in the fall of 2014, returned to action in late-October at the European Tour-PGA Tour of Australasia co-sanctioned Perth International. Finished at 6-under overall and T23. PGA Championship: Withdrew from the PGA Championship during the first round with a neck injury. Missed the FedExCup Playoffs with the same injury.

Withdrew from the PGA Championship during the first round with a neck injury. Missed the FedExCup Playoffs with the same injury. Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: Fell in a playoff to Adam Scott at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial. Lost when Scott made birdie-3 on the third playoff hole (No. 18). Dropped to 1-3 in playoffs on TOUR. The runner-up finish was the fifth of his career. Was tied for 11th, with Scott, entering the final round. Each shot a Sunday 66 to land in the playoff.

Fell in a playoff to Adam Scott at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial. Lost when Scott made birdie-3 on the third playoff hole (No. 18). Dropped to 1-3 in playoffs on TOUR. The runner-up finish was the fifth of his career. Was tied for 11th, with Scott, entering the final round. Each shot a Sunday 66 to land in the playoff. World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship: Entered the final round of the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship trailing by two strokes and paired with eventual-champion Patrick Reed. Final-round, 4-over 76 led to a T9 finish.

Entered the final round of the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship trailing by two strokes and paired with eventual-champion Patrick Reed. Final-round, 4-over 76 led to a T9 finish. Hyundai Tournament of Champions: Carded a second consecutive, 3-under 69 to finish solo fifth at the Hyundai Tournament of Champions, four strokes behind champion Zach Johnson. It was his first top-10 in two starts at Kapalua (T18 in 2013).

2013 Season

Made the cut in 19 of 22 starts, with a victory at the PGA Championship the best of his five top-10 finishes. Finished 19th in the FedExCup.

Presidents Cup: Playing in his first Presidents Cup, had a successful 3-1-0 record in the U.S.'s three-point victory over the International team.

Playing in his first Presidents Cup, had a successful 3-1-0 record in the U.S.'s three-point victory over the International team. TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola: A T9 (his fifth top-10 of the season) at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola led to his 19th-place FedExCup finish.

A T9 (his fifth top-10 of the season) at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola led to his 19th-place FedExCup finish. Deutsche Bank Championship: Opened with three rounds of 5-under 66 and followed with an even-par 71 to finish T9 at the Deutsche Bank Championship, marking his third top-10 finish in his last four starts. Moved from No. 19 to No. 13 in the FedExCup Playoffs.

Opened with three rounds of 5-under 66 and followed with an even-par 71 to finish T9 at the Deutsche Bank Championship, marking his third top-10 finish in his last four starts. Moved from No. 19 to No. 13 in the FedExCup Playoffs. PGA Championship: Won the 95th PGA Championship by two shots over Jim Furyk at Oak Hill CC. Earned third career TOUR victory at age 36 years, 4 months, 15 days in his 193rd start. Improved won-loss record to 3-6 when holding the second-round lead/co-lead on TOUR. Has converted three of his last four second-round leads/co-leads into victory. His second-round 63 tied the best score shot in a major. It has been done 26 times between all four majors (twice at the Masters, four times at the U.S. Open, eight times at The Open Championship and 12 times at the PGA Championship). Became the sixth golfer to shoot 63 in a major and go on to win, joining Johnny Miller (1973 U.S. Open), Jack Nicklaus (1980 U.S. Open), Raymond Floyd (1982 PGA Championship), Greg Norman (1986 Open Championship) and Tiger Woods (2007 PGA Championship). The last player to shoot a 63 in a major was Steve Stricker, at the 2011 PGA Championship. He joined Stricker as his playing partner during the first two rounds at the PGA Championship. The second-round 63 broke the Oak Hill CC record. The competitive course record of 64 on the East Course at Oak Hill was held by Ben Hogan (1942 Rochester Open), Curtis Strange (1989 U.S. Open) and Webb Simpson (2013 PGA Championship). Matched the best first 36-hole score at the PGA Championship, with a 131, which is shared with six others. His previous-low round in a major was a 65 at the 2011 PGA Championship.

Won the 95th PGA Championship by two shots over Jim Furyk at Oak Hill CC. Earned third career TOUR victory at age 36 years, 4 months, 15 days in his 193rd start. Improved won-loss record to 3-6 when holding the second-round lead/co-lead on TOUR. Has converted three of his last four second-round leads/co-leads into victory. His second-round 63 tied the best score shot in a major. It has been done 26 times between all four majors (twice at the Masters, four times at the U.S. Open, eight times at The Open Championship and 12 times at the PGA Championship). Became the sixth golfer to shoot 63 in a major and go on to win, joining Johnny Miller (1973 U.S. Open), Jack Nicklaus (1980 U.S. Open), Raymond Floyd (1982 PGA Championship), Greg Norman (1986 Open Championship) and Tiger Woods (2007 PGA Championship). The last player to shoot a 63 in a major was Steve Stricker, at the 2011 PGA Championship. He joined Stricker as his playing partner during the first two rounds at the PGA Championship. The second-round 63 broke the Oak Hill CC record. The competitive course record of 64 on the East Course at Oak Hill was held by Ben Hogan (1942 Rochester Open), Curtis Strange (1989 U.S. Open) and Webb Simpson (2013 PGA Championship). Matched the best first 36-hole score at the PGA Championship, with a 131, which is shared with six others. His previous-low round in a major was a 65 at the 2011 PGA Championship. World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: In his second start at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational, opened with rounds of 67-69-67 before a final round, 1-over 71 resulted in a T4 at Firestone CC. Improved on a seventh-place finish from 2012.

In his second start at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational, opened with rounds of 67-69-67 before a final round, 1-over 71 resulted in a T4 at Firestone CC. Improved on a seventh-place finish from 2012. U.S. Open: Along with Hideki Matsuyama, turned in the round of the day Sunday at the U.S. Open, a 3-under 67. Finished T4, one year after the same finish at The Olympic Club.

Along with Hideki Matsuyama, turned in the round of the day Sunday at the U.S. Open, a 3-under 67. Finished T4, one year after the same finish at The Olympic Club. Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship: His first top-10 of the season came at the European Tour's Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship, where he finished T9 at 8-under, six back of winner Jamie Donaldson.

2012 Season

Finished the season No. 14 in the FedExCup standings.

World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: With a local caddie in China, improved on a third-round, 1-under 71 with a final-round 64 at Mission Hills GC's Olazabal Course to capture a share of second place in the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions. Due to passport issues, his regular caddie was unable to make the trip overseas, forcing his use of a local caddie in his second start in the event. He T40 in 2009.

With a local caddie in China, improved on a third-round, 1-under 71 with a final-round 64 at Mission Hills GC's Olazabal Course to capture a share of second place in the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions. Due to passport issues, his regular caddie was unable to make the trip overseas, forcing his use of a local caddie in his second start in the event. He T40 in 2009. ISPS HANDA Perth International: Looking for his first international title, came up a stroke short at the ISPS Handa Perth International on the European Tour. In Australia in October, began the final round a stroke behind Bo Van Pelt at Lake Karrinyup CC, shot a final-round, 3-under 69 and finished solo second, falling to Van Pelt by two shots.

Looking for his first international title, came up a stroke short at the ISPS Handa Perth International on the European Tour. In Australia in October, began the final round a stroke behind Bo Van Pelt at Lake Karrinyup CC, shot a final-round, 3-under 69 and finished solo second, falling to Van Pelt by two shots. Ryder Cup: Was one of the steadiest players for the United States in his Ryder Cup debut, posting a 3-1-0 record at Medinah CC. Was one of only three Americans to win in Sunday's single's matches, defeating Peter Hanson, 2-up.

Was one of the steadiest players for the United States in his Ryder Cup debut, posting a 3-1-0 record at Medinah CC. Was one of only three Americans to win in Sunday's single's matches, defeating Peter Hanson, 2-up. TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola: T20 at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola.

T20 at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola. BMW Championship: T28 at the BMW Championship.

T28 at the BMW Championship. Deutsche Bank Championship: T18 at the Deutsche Bank Championship.

T18 at the Deutsche Bank Championship. The Barclays: Entered the FedExCup Playoffs No. 2 in the standings but skipped the first event, The Barclays.

Entered the FedExCup Playoffs No. 2 in the standings but skipped the first event, The Barclays. Wyndham Championship: Finished T7 at the Wyndham Championship after entering the final round two shots off the lead. Entered the week No. 3 in the FedExCup standings and was the only player in field who could have taken over the No. 1 spot entering the Playoffs. Moved to No. 2 with Woods retaining the No. 1 spot and Rory McIlroy dropping to No. 3. Since the tournament moved back to Sedgefield CC in 2008, he has recorded 14 of 16 rounds in the 60s. He has made four of seven cuts in Greensboro, with his only other top-10 coming in 2004 (T8).

Finished T7 at the Wyndham Championship after entering the final round two shots off the lead. Entered the week No. 3 in the FedExCup standings and was the only player in field who could have taken over the No. 1 spot entering the Playoffs. Moved to No. 2 with Woods retaining the No. 1 spot and Rory McIlroy dropping to No. 3. Since the tournament moved back to Sedgefield CC in 2008, he has recorded 14 of 16 rounds in the 60s. He has made four of seven cuts in Greensboro, with his only other top-10 coming in 2004 (T8). World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: Notched his career-high seventh top-10 finish of the season with a seventh-place effort at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational. It marked his first top-10 in five World Golf Championships starts.

Notched his career-high seventh top-10 finish of the season with a seventh-place effort at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational. It marked his first top-10 in five World Golf Championships starts. U.S. Open: Finished T4 in his sixth U.S. Open start (missed cut in 2001, T40 in 2006, 62nd in 2007, T33 in 2010 and missed cut in 2011), giving him top-four finishes in four of his last five starts on TOUR (won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, T68 at THE PLAYERS, won the HP Byron Nelson Championship and second at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial). It marked his third top-five finish in his last six major championship starts.

Finished T4 in his sixth U.S. Open start (missed cut in 2001, T40 in 2006, 62nd in 2007, T33 in 2010 and missed cut in 2011), giving him top-four finishes in four of his last five starts on TOUR (won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, T68 at THE PLAYERS, won the HP Byron Nelson Championship and second at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial). It marked his third top-five finish in his last six major championship starts. Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: Seeking to become the first player to win three times in four starts since Tiger Woods in 2009, held the second- and third-round leads at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial before a final-round, 4-over 74 left him one behind Zach Johnson. The two players went back and forth during the final 36 holes until he stumbled with a triple bogey on the par-4 15th hole, giving Johnson the advantage. Earned the fourth runner-up finish of his career, falling short of becoming the first player to win the HP Byron Nelson Championship and Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial in back-to-back weeks. In 13 stroke-play starts, has held or shared the lead 11 times in the first three rounds of a tournament, supplanting Woods' record (10 such leads in 16 stroke-play events in 2009) for most in a season since the beginning of the 2007 campaign.

Seeking to become the first player to win three times in four starts since Tiger Woods in 2009, held the second- and third-round leads at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial before a final-round, 4-over 74 left him one behind Zach Johnson. The two players went back and forth during the final 36 holes until he stumbled with a triple bogey on the par-4 15th hole, giving Johnson the advantage. Earned the fourth runner-up finish of his career, falling short of becoming the first player to win the HP Byron Nelson Championship and Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial in back-to-back weeks. In 13 stroke-play starts, has held or shared the lead 11 times in the first three rounds of a tournament, supplanting Woods' record (10 such leads in 16 stroke-play events in 2009) for most in a season since the beginning of the 2007 campaign. HP Byron Nelson Championship: Won the HP Byron Nelson Championship, collecting 500 points and moved from No. 12 to No. 1 in the FedExCup point standings. Playing in the last group, drained a 25-foot, 5-inch birdie putt on the 72nd hole to defeat Dicky Pride by one stroke. Pride, who was in the next-to-last group, had just drained a 22-foot, 7-inch par putt on the 72nd hole on a similar line to finish 10-under. Held the outright lead by one stroke after the second and third rounds and went on to win by a stroke to join Hunter Mahan as the only multiple winners of the season. Led the field for the week in Greens in Regulation (58 of 72). In his last eight PGA TOUR starts (32l rounds) and dating to a share of the first-round lead at the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship, has held at least a share of the lead after a round 10 times.

Won the HP Byron Nelson Championship, collecting 500 points and moved from No. 12 to No. 1 in the FedExCup point standings. Playing in the last group, drained a 25-foot, 5-inch birdie putt on the 72nd hole to defeat Dicky Pride by one stroke. Pride, who was in the next-to-last group, had just drained a 22-foot, 7-inch par putt on the 72nd hole on a similar line to finish 10-under. Held the outright lead by one stroke after the second and third rounds and went on to win by a stroke to join Hunter Mahan as the only multiple winners of the season. Led the field for the week in Greens in Regulation (58 of 72). In his last eight PGA TOUR starts (32l rounds) and dating to a share of the first-round lead at the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship, has held at least a share of the lead after a round 10 times. Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Two-putted from 58 feet, 10 inches to defeat Ernie Els with a birdie-4 on the second hole (No. 18) of a sudden-death playoff to claim the Zurich Classic of New Orleans for his first PGA TOUR victory. Converted a crucial par save on No. 16 in the final round to remain tied for the lead when he holed a 43-foot, nine inch putt after finding a hazard with his tee shot. Opened 67-65 to hold the second-round lead at 12-under and carded a 67 in the third round to carry a one-stroke lead over Graham DeLaet into Sunday. Converted a 54-hole lead into victory for the first time in his third attempt. Improved his playoff record to 1-2 with the victory over Els. Joins John Huston as the only former Auburn Tigers to win on the PGA TOUR. Victory was his fourth consecutive top 10 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans (T3 in 2011, T7 in 2010 and T9 in 2009).

Two-putted from 58 feet, 10 inches to defeat Ernie Els with a birdie-4 on the second hole (No. 18) of a sudden-death playoff to claim the Zurich Classic of New Orleans for his first PGA TOUR victory. Converted a crucial par save on No. 16 in the final round to remain tied for the lead when he holed a 43-foot, nine inch putt after finding a hazard with his tee shot. Opened 67-65 to hold the second-round lead at 12-under and carded a 67 in the third round to carry a one-stroke lead over Graham DeLaet into Sunday. Converted a 54-hole lead into victory for the first time in his third attempt. Improved his playoff record to 1-2 with the victory over Els. Joins John Huston as the only former Auburn Tigers to win on the PGA TOUR. Victory was his fourth consecutive top 10 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans (T3 in 2011, T7 in 2010 and T9 in 2009). Masters Tournament: Held a share of the second-round lead with Fred Couples at the Masters, but finished T24.

Held a share of the second-round lead with Fred Couples at the Masters, but finished T24. Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard: Finished T15 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational after holding a share of the first-round lead (6-under 66).

Finished T15 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational after holding a share of the first-round lead (6-under 66). Transitions Championship: Held the outright 36-hole lead by two strokes at the Transitions Championship after posting matching 66s in the first two rounds. Collected his second top-10 of the season with a T10 despite struggling to a 71-71 finish.

Held the outright 36-hole lead by two strokes at the Transitions Championship after posting matching 66s in the first two rounds. Collected his second top-10 of the season with a T10 despite struggling to a 71-71 finish. Waste Management Phoenix Open: After losing in a playoff to Mark Wilson in 2011 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, returned this season with an opening-round, 7-under 64 at TPC Scottsdale to claim a share of the first-round lead. Along with Bo Van Pelt, John Rollins and Webb Simpson, finished T8.

2011 Season

Playoff loss to Keegan Bradley at the PGA Championship highlighted a season that included a then-career-high in earnings and a top-30 finish in the PGA TOUR Playoffs for the FedExCup.

Nedbank Golf Challenge: Had another top-10 when he had four under-par rounds at the Gary Player CC at the Nedbank Challenge to T3, four strokes behind winner Lee Westwood.

Had another top-10 when he had four under-par rounds at the Gary Player CC at the Nedbank Challenge to T3, four strokes behind winner Lee Westwood. CIMB Asia Pacific Classic Malaysia: Closed with rounds of 67-65-69 to finish T10 at the CIMB Asia Pacific Classic.

Closed with rounds of 67-65-69 to finish T10 at the CIMB Asia Pacific Classic. BMW Championship: Finished T6 at the BMW Championship, his highest finish in Chicago in five career starts. Was one of five golfers with all four rounds at par or better.

Finished T6 at the BMW Championship, his highest finish in Chicago in five career starts. Was one of five golfers with all four rounds at par or better. PGA Championship: Lost to Keegan Bradley in a three-hole aggregate playoff at the PGA Championship. Held a share of the lead after the second and third rounds. Held a four-shot lead in the final round before recording three straight bogeys (Nos. 15-17). Saved par on the final hole to force a playoff. Went par, bogey, birdie in the playoff to finish even-par, while Bradley went birdie, par, par to finish 1-under.

Lost to Keegan Bradley in a three-hole aggregate playoff at the PGA Championship. Held a share of the lead after the second and third rounds. Held a four-shot lead in the final round before recording three straight bogeys (Nos. 15-17). Saved par on the final hole to force a playoff. Went par, bogey, birdie in the playoff to finish even-par, while Bradley went birdie, par, par to finish 1-under. HP Byron Nelson Championship: One week after missing the cut at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial, finished T8 at the HP Byron Nelson Championship for his third top-10 finish in his previous four starts on TOUR.

One week after missing the cut at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial, finished T8 at the HP Byron Nelson Championship for his third top-10 finish in his previous four starts on TOUR. THE PLAYERS Championship: Carded rounds of 69-70-68-72 to finish T6 at THE PLAYERS and notch first top 10 at the event.

Carded rounds of 69-70-68-72 to finish T6 at THE PLAYERS and notch first top 10 at the event. Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Fired the best round of the day Sunday at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, a 6-under 66, to claim T3 honors.

Fired the best round of the day Sunday at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, a 6-under 66, to claim T3 honors. Waste Management Phoenix Open: In third start of the year, equaled a then-career-best showing with a second-place finish to Mark Wilson in a playoff at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Posted rounds of 65-68-67-66–266, but was overcome by Wilson's 9-foot birdie putt on the second playoff hole. Previous-best finish on TOUR was T2 at the 2009 Deutsche Bank Championship.

2010 Season

Finished No. 65 in the FedExCup standings, with two top-10 finishes.

PGA Championship: After missing the cut in his only other PGA Championship start in 2009, rebounded with a T5 at Whistling Straits. Tied for low-round honors with a second-round, 6-under-par 66.

After missing the cut in his only other PGA Championship start in 2009, rebounded with a T5 at Whistling Straits. Tied for low-round honors with a second-round, 6-under-par 66. Zurich Classic of New Orleans: First top-10 of the season came in 11th start, a T7 at Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

2009 Season

Turned in his most successful season on TOUR up to that point with an 11th-place finish in the FedExCup. Six top-10 finishes highlighted a season in which he surpassed $2 million.

JBWere Australian Masters: Late in the year, contended at the JBWere Masters in Australia. Shot a final-round 70 at Kingston Heath GC to T3, four strokes behind winner Tiger Woods.

Late in the year, contended at the JBWere Masters in Australia. Shot a final-round 70 at Kingston Heath GC to T3, four strokes behind winner Tiger Woods. THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola: Finished T19 at the TOUR Championship to cap off his most successful season on TOUR.

Finished T19 at the TOUR Championship to cap off his most successful season on TOUR. BMW Championship: Ranked No. 10 in the FedExCup standings after the BMW Championship to earn his first trip to the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola

Ranked No. 10 in the FedExCup standings after the BMW Championship to earn his first trip to the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola Deutsche Bank Championship: Recorded his best career TOUR finish with a T2 at Deutsche Bank Championship, shooting a final-round 65 to post 16-under. Waited for almost an hour before Scott Verplank joined him at 16-under, then another 20 minutes before Steve Stricker birdied the final two holes to win at 17-under. Jumped from No. 57 to No. 9 in the FedExCup standings. Was one of three players (also Verplank and Padraig Harrington) to shoot four rounds in the 60s.

Recorded his best career TOUR finish with a T2 at Deutsche Bank Championship, shooting a final-round 65 to post 16-under. Waited for almost an hour before Scott Verplank joined him at 16-under, then another 20 minutes before Steve Stricker birdied the final two holes to win at 17-under. Jumped from No. 57 to No. 9 in the FedExCup standings. Was one of three players (also Verplank and Padraig Harrington) to shoot four rounds in the 60s. RBC Canadian Open: Third top-10 came at the RBC Canadian Open at the end of July. Thanks largely to a 9-under 63 in the second round of the rainy event, earned a T3.

Third top-10 came at the RBC Canadian Open at the end of July. Thanks largely to a 9-under 63 in the second round of the rainy event, earned a T3. St. Jude Classic presented by FedEx: Carded final-round 65 at TPC Southwind to finish T7 at the St. Jude Classic.

Carded final-round 65 at TPC Southwind to finish T7 at the St. Jude Classic. THE PLAYERS Championship: Got into THE PLAYERS Championship for the first time as an alternate and was third after 36 holes before finishing T32.

Got into THE PLAYERS Championship for the first time as an alternate and was third after 36 holes before finishing T32. Quail Hollow Championship: Finished T5 at the Quail Hollow Championship, just three strokes behind champion Sean O'Hair.

Finished T5 at the Quail Hollow Championship, just three strokes behind champion Sean O'Hair. Zurich Classic of New Orleans: T9 finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans thanks to three rounds in the 60's.

T9 finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans thanks to three rounds in the 60's. The Honda Classic: First top-10 of the year came with a T9 at The Honda Classic in March.

2008 Season

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Successfully made it through final two stages of the 2008 PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament to earn card for 2009 season. In final stage at PGA West in La Quinta, Calif., posted five of six rounds in the 60s to finish T11.

2007 Season

Returned to PGA TOUR thanks to eighth-place finish on 2006 Korn Ferry Tour money list. Made 32 starts and collected five top-25s in 18 made cuts on TOUR.

John Deere Classic: Finished T6 at the John Deere Classic, the best finish of his PGA TOUR career to date. Was looking to become the first player to capture the Korn Ferry Tour's LaSalle Bank Open (Glenview, Ill.) and the PGA TOUR's John Deere Classic (Silvis, Ill.) in consecutive years.

2006 Season

Made the cut in 20 of 24 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with seven top-10s.

Miccosukee Championship: Added a solo third-place finish at the Miccosukee Championship.

Added a solo third-place finish at the Miccosukee Championship. U.S. Open Championship: T40 finish at the U.S. Open after qualifying at the sectional tournament.

T40 finish at the U.S. Open after qualifying at the sectional tournament. LaSalle Bank Open: Notched the 20th top-10 finish of his Korn Ferry Tour career with a one-stroke win over Cliff Kresge at the LaSalle Bank Open. Collected $135,000 for the win, the richest prize on the Korn Ferry Tour.

2005 Season

Finished No. 59 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list.

Scholarship America Showdown: Best finish of the season was a T3 at the Scholarship America Showdown.

2004 Season

Rookie on the PGA TOUR after finishing 10th on the 2003 Korn Ferry Tour money list. Ended the year No. 164 on the money list.

Chrysler Classic of Greensboro: Posted a career-best T8 finish at the Chrysler Classic of Greensboro.

2003 Season

After missing the cut in his first four appearances on the Korn Ferry Tour, reeled off 20 made cuts in his final 22 events, including 10 top-10s (second-best on Tour.) Put together streaks of three consecutive top-fives twice during the season.

Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open: Finish at Hershey earned a spot in the field at the Wichita Open. Posted four rounds in the 60s to finish at 22-under par and earn his first career title by three shots over three others.

2002 Season

Placed No. 77 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list.

2001 Season

Made the cut in 11 of 13 events in 2001 and finished 21st on money list.

BUY.COM Hershey Open: Had no status on the Korn Ferry Tour to begin the season. Monday qualified his way into the Hershey Open, where he finished T12.

2000 Season

Played the Golden Bear Tour.

Amateur Highlights

Honorable-mention All-America in 1997 at Auburn. All-SEC selection in 1997-98 and 2000. Redshirted after his junior year. Three-time winner during college.

Lost in the 1998 U.S. Amateur Public Links Championship at Torrey Pines GC to Trevor Immelman, 3 and 2.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE