Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Winner, PGA Championship (thru 2021-22)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 2005

PGA TOUR Victories (6)

2014 Frys.com Open, Sony Open in Hawaii, AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am

Frys.com Open, Sony Open in Hawaii, AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am 2015 Sony Open in Hawaii, Valero Texas Open

Sony Open in Hawaii, Valero Texas Open 2016 PGA Championship

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (3)

2004 BellSouth Panama Championship, Chitimacha Louisiana Open

BellSouth Panama Championship, Chitimacha Louisiana Open 2007 National Mining Association Pete Dye Classic

International Victories (1)

2002 Scottsdale Swing at Eagle Mountain [Can]

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (0-1)

2015 Lost to Patrick Reed, Hyundai Tournament of Champions

National Teams

2014, 2016 Ryder Cup

2015 Presidents Cup

2016 World Cup

Personal

Learned the game from his father, who was a scratch golfer.

Met his wife, Erin, at a Korn Ferry Tour event in 2004, where she was a tournament volunteer. Erin is competitive in equestrian competitions. Father-in-law, Mark Stiegemeier, was the 1975 world champion in freestyle skiing.

Avid astrophotographer and his photos have been selected as NASA's astronomy photos of the day.

Special Interests

Fishing, car racing, astrophotography

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide: Entering the final round T38, recorded a bogey-free 7-under 65 to finish T6 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide. Marked his first top-10 on TOUR since the 2018 AT&T Byron Nelson (T6).

Entering the final round T38, recorded a bogey-free 7-under 65 to finish T6 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide. Marked his first top-10 on TOUR since the 2018 AT&T Byron Nelson (T6). Sanderson Farms Championship: Held a share of the 18-hole lead en route to a T46 at the Sanderson Farms Championship. Fell to 1-for-5 with the 18-hole lead/co-lead in his career.

Career Highlights

2021 Season

the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide: Entering the final round T38, recorded a bogey-free 7-under 65 to finish T6 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide. Marked his first top-10 on TOUR since the 2018 AT&T Byron Nelson (T6).

Entering the final round T38, recorded a bogey-free 7-under 65 to finish T6 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide. Marked his first top-10 on TOUR since the 2018 AT&T Byron Nelson (T6). Sanderson Farms Championship: Held a share of the 18-hole lead en route to a T46 at the Sanderson Farms Championship. Fell to 1-for-5 with the 18-hole lead/co-lead in his career.

2018 Season

Made 17 cuts in 23 starts and advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the ninth consecutive season, finishing at No. 75 in the FedExCup. Sat No. 61 to begin the Playoffs but finished T71 at each of the first two Playoffs events and failed to advance to the BMW Championship. Best of four top-10s came at THE PLAYERS Championship, tying two others for second place.

AT&T Byron Nelson: Opened the AT&T Byron Nelson with a season-best 64 en route to a T6 result. Earned his second top-10 in 12 starts at the event (T2/2015, T6/2018). Was the only player to top-10 in both the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (T8) and AT&T Byron Nelson (T6) during the season.

Opened the AT&T Byron Nelson with a season-best 64 en route to a T6 result. Earned his second top-10 in 12 starts at the event (T2/2015, T6/2018). Was the only player to top-10 in both the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (T8) and AT&T Byron Nelson (T6) during the season. THE PLAYERS Championship: Finished T2 at THE PLAYERS Championship, his second top-10 at the event (T2/2018, T6/2014). Runner-up was best result since winning the 2016 PGA Championship. Recorded four under-par scores for the first time since the 2017 Greenbrier Classic.

Finished T2 at THE PLAYERS Championship, his second top-10 at the event (T2/2018, T6/2014). Runner-up was best result since winning the 2016 PGA Championship. Recorded four under-par scores for the first time since the 2017 Greenbrier Classic. Valero Texas Open: Past champion and nearby Boerne, Texas resident closed with back-to-back 5-under 67s to finish fourth in his 13th start in the event. The fourth-place finish marked his third top-10 finish in the event, including his 2015 Valero Texas Open title.

Past champion and nearby Boerne, Texas resident closed with back-to-back 5-under 67s to finish fourth in his 13th start in the event. The fourth-place finish marked his third top-10 finish in the event, including his 2015 Valero Texas Open title. AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Closed with a 5-under 67 to finish T8 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, seven strokes behind champion Ted Potter, Jr. Marked his fifth top-10 finish in 11 starts at the event, but first since reeling off four in a row from 2011-14, culminating with his one-stroke win over Dustin Johnson and Jim Renner in 2014. The finish was his first top-10 showing since a T9 at the 2017 Sentry Tournament of Champions, a span of 23 events.

2017 Season

Collected seven top-25 finishes and advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for an eighth time. In April, revealed he had Lyme's Disease, contributing to health issues which impacted his play.

THE NORTHERN TRUST: A missed cut at THE NORTHERN TRUST, the first of four events in the FedExCup Playoffs, resulted in an end to his season at No. 111 in the final standings.

A missed cut at THE NORTHERN TRUST, the first of four events in the FedExCup Playoffs, resulted in an end to his season at No. 111 in the final standings. PGA Championship: Defending PGA Championship winner bounced back from an opening-round 10-over 81 with a 2-under 69 during the second round at Quail Hollow Club, but missed the cut in his title defense. Was seeking to become just the 20th player to win the PGA Championship multiple times, with Rory McIlroy (2012, 2014) the last to perform the feat.

Defending PGA Championship winner bounced back from an opening-round 10-over 81 with a 2-under 69 during the second round at Quail Hollow Club, but missed the cut in his title defense. Was seeking to become just the 20th player to win the PGA Championship multiple times, with Rory McIlroy (2012, 2014) the last to perform the feat. SBS Tournament of Champions: Jumped out to a two-stroke lead after a first-round 8-under 65 at the SBS Tournament of Champions at Kapalua. Added rounds of 70-70-73 to finish T9, a distant eight strokes behind champion Justin Thomas.

Jumped out to a two-stroke lead after a first-round 8-under 65 at the SBS Tournament of Champions at Kapalua. Added rounds of 70-70-73 to finish T9, a distant eight strokes behind champion Justin Thomas. ISPS HANDA World Cup of Golf: Finished T2 at the ISPS HANDA World Cup of Golf with Rickie Fowler at Kingston Heath Golf Club in Melbourne, Australia, in late-November

2016 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the seventh consecutive season, making it to the TOUR Championship for the third consecutive time. Entered the Playoffs finale in the No. 10 position in the FedExCup standings and finished 28th at East Lake to end his season No. 14 in the FedExCup standings. Recorded 12 top-25 finishes from 25 starts. Of those, three were top-five showings, including his first major victory at the PGA Championship.

Ryder Cup: Making his second Ryder Cup appearance, went 1-2 in his three matches at Hazeltine. Partnered with Zach Johnson in a 4&2 victory over Sergio Garcia and Martin Kaymer in foursomes Friday morning, helping lead the United States to a 4-0 start over the Europeans (eventually a 17-11 victory).

Making his second Ryder Cup appearance, went 1-2 in his three matches at Hazeltine. Partnered with Zach Johnson in a 4&2 victory over Sergio Garcia and Martin Kaymer in foursomes Friday morning, helping lead the United States to a 4-0 start over the Europeans (eventually a 17-11 victory). TOUR Championship: Posted his worst finish (28th) in three starts at the TOUR Championship.

Posted his worst finish (28th) in three starts at the TOUR Championship. Deutsche Bank Championship: In his third start back after his PGA Championship victory, followed two missed cuts with a solo-third at the Deutsche Bank Championship. Made six birdies, an eagle and a bogey in round two to post a 7-under 64. Followed with a pair of 70s to finish alone in third at 12-under 272.

In his third start back after his PGA Championship victory, followed two missed cuts with a solo-third at the Deutsche Bank Championship. Made six birdies, an eagle and a bogey in round two to post a 7-under 64. Followed with a pair of 70s to finish alone in third at 12-under 272. PGA Championship: Opened with scores of 65-66 at Baltusrol GC to tie the lowest opening 36-hole score in PGA Championship history of 9-under 131. Had it not been for a bogey at 18 in round two, would have tied the record for lowest opening 36-hole score of 130 in major championship history. Due to inclement weather, was one of 10 players forced to play 36 holes Sunday, when he posted scores of 68-67 to claim his first major championship title by a stroke at 14-under 266 over World No. 1 and defending champion Jason Day. Watched from the fairway as Day made an eagle-3 on the 72nd hole to close within a stroke. Walker's par was good for his sixth career TOUR title. Held at least a share of the lead in all four rounds. With the win, became the fourth first-time winner of a major championship in the 2015-16 season, marking just the fifth time in history all four majors were won by first-time winners.

Opened with scores of 65-66 at Baltusrol GC to tie the lowest opening 36-hole score in PGA Championship history of 9-under 131. Had it not been for a bogey at 18 in round two, would have tied the record for lowest opening 36-hole score of 130 in major championship history. Due to inclement weather, was one of 10 players forced to play 36 holes Sunday, when he posted scores of 68-67 to claim his first major championship title by a stroke at 14-under 266 over World No. 1 and defending champion Jason Day. Watched from the fairway as Day made an eagle-3 on the 72nd hole to close within a stroke. Walker's par was good for his sixth career TOUR title. Held at least a share of the lead in all four rounds. With the win, became the fourth first-time winner of a major championship in the 2015-16 season, marking just the fifth time in history all four majors were won by first-time winners. World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: T16 at WGC-Bridgestone Invitational was highlighted by holed 9-iron from 164 yards in final round for first eagle-2 in tournament history at No. 9 at Firestone Country Club.

T16 at WGC-Bridgestone Invitational was highlighted by holed 9-iron from 164 yards in final round for first eagle-2 in tournament history at No. 9 at Firestone Country Club. World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship: Shot the low final round (66) of the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship to jump from T17 to solo-sixth for his third top-10 of the season and his best performance in nine World Golf Championships starts. Final round was highlighted by birdie-birdie-eagle on Nos. 15-17, with an 83-yard pitch shot to hole out for eagle on No. 17.

Shot the low final round (66) of the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship to jump from T17 to solo-sixth for his third top-10 of the season and his best performance in nine World Golf Championships starts. Final round was highlighted by birdie-birdie-eagle on Nos. 15-17, with an 83-yard pitch shot to hole out for eagle on No. 17. Farmers Insurance Open: Entered the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open one shot off the lead. Took a one-shot lead in the final round after 10 holes when play was called for the day. Returned Monday at 7-under, but made four bogeys over the remaining eight holes to post a 77 and finish T4.

Entered the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open one shot off the lead. Took a one-shot lead in the final round after 10 holes when play was called for the day. Returned Monday at 7-under, but made four bogeys over the remaining eight holes to post a 77 and finish T4. Hyundai Tournament of Champions: A year after losing to Patrick Reed in a playoff, finished T10 in Hawaii at the Hyundai Tournament of Champions, marking first top-10 of the 2015-16 PGA TOUR season.

A year after losing to Patrick Reed in a playoff, finished T10 in Hawaii at the Hyundai Tournament of Champions, marking first top-10 of the 2015-16 PGA TOUR season. Hero World Challenge: Opened with a 6-under 66 en route to a T8 finish at the Hero World Challenge in December, his second start at the event (15th-2014).

2015 Season

Enjoyed another solid year on the PGA TOUR, highlighted by a pair of wins and four additional top-10 finishes. Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for a sixth consecutive season and through to the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola for a second season.

Presidents Cup: Went 1-3-0 in his four Presidents Cup matches in the American team's 15Â½-14Â½ victory in South Korea.

Went 1-3-0 in his four Presidents Cup matches in the American team's 15Â½-14Â½ victory in South Korea. TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola: Following a T18 finish at East Lake GC in Atlanta, ended his season ranked 16th in the FedExCup standings.

Following a T18 finish at East Lake GC in Atlanta, ended his season ranked 16th in the FedExCup standings. AT&T Byron Nelson: Finished runner-up for the second time this season, at the AT&T Byron Nelson. It was also the third second-place showing of his career. Closed the event at 14-under 263, four shots behind champion Steven Bowditch. Was seeking to become the 11th player on TOUR since 1970 with three or more wins in back-to-back seasons. The list includes Tiger Woods, Singh, David Duval, Nick Price, Curtis Strange, Tom Watson, Raymond Floyd, Jack Nicklaus, Johnny Miller and Lee Trevino. Had found little success at the AT&T Byron Nelson until the runner-up finish. Despite seven made cuts in nine previous starts, had yet to crack the top 20 until this year, with a T23 in 2009 his best showing.

Finished runner-up for the second time this season, at the AT&T Byron Nelson. It was also the third second-place showing of his career. Closed the event at 14-under 263, four shots behind champion Steven Bowditch. Was seeking to become the 11th player on TOUR since 1970 with three or more wins in back-to-back seasons. The list includes Tiger Woods, Singh, David Duval, Nick Price, Curtis Strange, Tom Watson, Raymond Floyd, Jack Nicklaus, Johnny Miller and Lee Trevino. Had found little success at the AT&T Byron Nelson until the runner-up finish. Despite seven made cuts in nine previous starts, had yet to crack the top 20 until this year, with a T23 in 2009 his best showing. Valero Texas Open: Became the TOUR's first multiple winner of the 2014-15 season when he prevailed by four strokes over Jordan Spieth at the Valero Texas Open. It was his fifth career victory, and he became the fourth San Antonio-area resident to win the event. Just one of two players in the field to post four sub-par rounds, (Spieth the other), was also the 18th player with ties to Texas to win the event. Birdied 12 of the TPC San Antonio's AT&T Oaks Course 16 par-5s during the tournament.

Became the TOUR's first multiple winner of the 2014-15 season when he prevailed by four strokes over Jordan Spieth at the Valero Texas Open. It was his fifth career victory, and he became the fourth San Antonio-area resident to win the event. Just one of two players in the field to post four sub-par rounds, (Spieth the other), was also the 18th player with ties to Texas to win the event. Birdied 12 of the TPC San Antonio's AT&T Oaks Course 16 par-5s during the tournament. Sony Open in Hawaii: Bounced back the following week by turning in a dominating performance in successfully defending his title at the Sony Open in Hawaii by a tournament-record nine strokes. With rounds of 66-66-62-63, finished 23-under par (just one shy of Russell Henley's record in 2013), winning by nine strokes over Scott Piercy. The margin of victory is the largest on TOUR since Brian Gay won the 2009 RBC Heritage by 10 strokes. Joined Ryan Moore as players to have successfully defended their titles this season, with Moore achieving the feat at the CIMB Classic in November 2014. Closing 36-hole score of 15-under 125 supplanted the previous-best of 126 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, posted by David Toms, who did it en route to his 2006 victory. Earned his fourth career PGA TOUR victory at age 36 years, 2 days in his 219th career TOUR start. Is the first player to lose a playoff one week and win the next since Kyle Stanley at the 2012 Farmers Insurance Open and the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Other superlatives included extending his streak of consecutive rounds in the 60s in Hawaii to 12 and rounds in the 60s at Waialae CC to 13, posting 12 consecutive rounds in the 60s on TOUR (dating to the first round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. At a cumulative 40-under at the Sony Open in Hawaii, is 68-under in Hawaii's two PGA TOUR events (Hyundai Tournament of Champions). Extended the stretch of American-born players to win the Sony Open in Hawaii to seven. The last international winner of the event was K.J. Choi in 2008. Finished T7 at the Farmers Insurance Open for his fourth top-10 of the season.

Bounced back the following week by turning in a dominating performance in successfully defending his title at the Sony Open in Hawaii by a tournament-record nine strokes. With rounds of 66-66-62-63, finished 23-under par (just one shy of Russell Henley's record in 2013), winning by nine strokes over Scott Piercy. The margin of victory is the largest on TOUR since Brian Gay won the 2009 RBC Heritage by 10 strokes. Joined Ryan Moore as players to have successfully defended their titles this season, with Moore achieving the feat at the CIMB Classic in November 2014. Closing 36-hole score of 15-under 125 supplanted the previous-best of 126 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, posted by David Toms, who did it en route to his 2006 victory. Earned his fourth career PGA TOUR victory at age 36 years, 2 days in his 219th career TOUR start. Is the first player to lose a playoff one week and win the next since Kyle Stanley at the 2012 Farmers Insurance Open and the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Other superlatives included extending his streak of consecutive rounds in the 60s in Hawaii to 12 and rounds in the 60s at Waialae CC to 13, posting 12 consecutive rounds in the 60s on TOUR (dating to the first round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. At a cumulative 40-under at the Sony Open in Hawaii, is 68-under in Hawaii's two PGA TOUR events (Hyundai Tournament of Champions). Extended the stretch of American-born players to win the Sony Open in Hawaii to seven. The last international winner of the event was K.J. Choi in 2008. Finished T7 at the Farmers Insurance Open for his fourth top-10 of the season. Hyundai Tournament of Champions: Entered the final round of the Hyundai Tournament of Champions tied with Hideki Matsuyama for the tournament lead at 17-under 202 and then held a three-stroke lead at one point on the back nine. Was unable to make birdies on the final eight holes, with a bogey on the par-4 14th and pars on the other seven holes leading to a playoff with eventual champion Patrick Reed (who birdied the first playoff hole from 19 feet, 6 inches). The runner-up finish came in his second start at the event, finishing T21 in 2014, with rounds of 73-73-67-72. Was trying to become the fifth player to win both the Hyundai Tournament of Champions and the Sony Open in Hawaii while both events have been contested in Hawaii (Jim Furyk, 1996 Sony; 2001 Tournament of Champions; Ernie Els, 2003-04 Sony; 2003 Tournament of Champions; Vijay Singh, 2005 Sony; 2007 Tournament of Champions; Zach Johnson, 2009 Sony, 2014 Tournament of Champions).

Entered the final round of the Hyundai Tournament of Champions tied with Hideki Matsuyama for the tournament lead at 17-under 202 and then held a three-stroke lead at one point on the back nine. Was unable to make birdies on the final eight holes, with a bogey on the par-4 14th and pars on the other seven holes leading to a playoff with eventual champion Patrick Reed (who birdied the first playoff hole from 19 feet, 6 inches). The runner-up finish came in his second start at the event, finishing T21 in 2014, with rounds of 73-73-67-72. Was trying to become the fifth player to win both the Hyundai Tournament of Champions and the Sony Open in Hawaii while both events have been contested in Hawaii (Jim Furyk, 1996 Sony; 2001 Tournament of Champions; Ernie Els, 2003-04 Sony; 2003 Tournament of Champions; Vijay Singh, 2005 Sony; 2007 Tournament of Champions; Zach Johnson, 2009 Sony, 2014 Tournament of Champions). Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Early in the season, posted a final-round, 2-under 69 to finish T4 at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, five strokes behind champion Ben Martin. Highlight of the week was a third-round, 9-under 62 that equaled his career-best round on TOUR. After missing the cut in his first three starts at the event, has followed with three consecutive top-15s, including a T10 in 2012 and a T12 in 2013.

2014 Season

Enjoyed a banner season, winning three times and recording career-best top-10 (10) and top-25 (19) finishes. Was one of seven multiple winners during the season. Earned a berth on the U.S. Ryder Cup team and advanced to the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola for the first time in his career.

Ryder Cup: In his Ryder Cup debut, went 1-1-3 in his five matches in the European's victory in the biennial event at Gleneagles in Scotland.

In his Ryder Cup debut, went 1-1-3 in his five matches in the European's victory in the biennial event at Gleneagles in Scotland. TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola: Following a T20 finish at the BMW Championship, entered the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola at No. 6 in the rankings. Finished T17 at East Lake GC, to end the season No. 7 in the FedExCup standings.

Following a T20 finish at the BMW Championship, entered the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola at No. 6 in the rankings. Finished T17 at East Lake GC, to end the season No. 7 in the FedExCup standings. Deutsche Bank Championship: After opening with 1-under 70s in the first two rounds of the Deutsche Bank Championship, closed 68-67 to finish T9, six strokes behind Kirk. Dropped from No. 3 to No. 4 in the FedExCup standings.

After opening with 1-under 70s in the first two rounds of the Deutsche Bank Championship, closed 68-67 to finish T9, six strokes behind Kirk. Dropped from No. 3 to No. 4 in the FedExCup standings. PGA Championship: Saw his 30-consecutive week reign atop the FedExCup standings come to an end following the PGA Championship, despite finishing T7. It marked his third top-10 showing in the four major championships.

Saw his 30-consecutive week reign atop the FedExCup standings come to an end following the PGA Championship, despite finishing T7. It marked his third top-10 showing in the four major championships. U.S. Open: With rounds of 70-72-71-69, finished T9 in his first U.S. Open start since 2002. With the top-10 finish, maintained his lead in the FedExCup for the 29th of 29 weeks.

With rounds of 70-72-71-69, finished T9 in his first U.S. Open start since 2002. With the top-10 finish, maintained his lead in the FedExCup for the 29th of 29 weeks. Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: Finished T10 at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial. Entered the final round one shot off the lead before a final-round 70 dropped him from contention.

Finished T10 at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial. Entered the final round one shot off the lead before a final-round 70 dropped him from contention. THE PLAYERS Championship: Despite a bogey on the 72nd hole, tied the low round of the day at TPC Sawgrass, with a 7-under 65 to finish T6 at THE PLAYERS Championship with four others. After an opening-round, 3-over 75, made seven birdies and an eagle Sunday for the 65, a 10-stroke improvement.

Despite a bogey on the 72nd hole, tied the low round of the day at TPC Sawgrass, with a 7-under 65 to finish T6 at THE PLAYERS Championship with four others. After an opening-round, 3-over 75, made seven birdies and an eagle Sunday for the 65, a 10-stroke improvement. Masters Tournament: Finished T8 in his first career start in the Masters with rounds of 70-72-76-70.

Finished T8 in his first career start in the Masters with rounds of 70-72-76-70. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Entered the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am with a six-shot lead but won by only one shot after a 74 Sunday. It took a 5-foot par putt on No. 18 to seal the one-shot win and avoid a playoff with Dustin Johnson and Jim Renner, who were both in the clubhouse at 10-under. Earned his third PGA TOUR victory at age 35 years, 25 days in his 195th career start. Streak of consecutive under-par rounds at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am ended at 11, with the final-round 74. Converted his first career TOUR 54-hole lead into victory and recorded the fewest bogeys of the week, with only six. Third win of his season came in his eighth start of the campaign, one of the best starts by a player in recent years other than Tiger Woods. Since 1995, he is the fourth player (11 instances) to win three events in eight or fewer starts to begin a season (David Duval, Phil Mickelson and Woods). Is one of nine different players since 2004 to have three or more wins in a season. The others are Woods, Mickelson, Vijay Singh, Ernie Els, Kenny Perry, Rory McIlroy, Jim Furyk and Steve Stricker.

Entered the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am with a six-shot lead but won by only one shot after a 74 Sunday. It took a 5-foot par putt on No. 18 to seal the one-shot win and avoid a playoff with Dustin Johnson and Jim Renner, who were both in the clubhouse at 10-under. Earned his third PGA TOUR victory at age 35 years, 25 days in his 195th career start. Streak of consecutive under-par rounds at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am ended at 11, with the final-round 74. Converted his first career TOUR 54-hole lead into victory and recorded the fewest bogeys of the week, with only six. Third win of his season came in his eighth start of the campaign, one of the best starts by a player in recent years other than Tiger Woods. Since 1995, he is the fourth player (11 instances) to win three events in eight or fewer starts to begin a season (David Duval, Phil Mickelson and Woods). Is one of nine different players since 2004 to have three or more wins in a season. The others are Woods, Mickelson, Vijay Singh, Ernie Els, Kenny Perry, Rory McIlroy, Jim Furyk and Steve Stricker. Sony Open in Hawaii: Became the first two-time winner of the season and captured his second career victory when he won the Sony Open in Hawaii. Birdied four of his last five holes to shoot a bogey-free, 7-under-par 63 to outdistance 54-hole leader Chris Kirk by one stroke. It marked the second consecutive year the Sony Open in Hawaii winner posted 63 Sunday. Win in Hawaii came just four days shy of his 35th birthday and allowed him to regain the lead in the FedExCup points race, the position he held for the first six events of the season until Webb Simpson briefly seized the top spot after the Hyundai Tournament of Champions.

Became the first two-time winner of the season and captured his second career victory when he won the Sony Open in Hawaii. Birdied four of his last five holes to shoot a bogey-free, 7-under-par 63 to outdistance 54-hole leader Chris Kirk by one stroke. It marked the second consecutive year the Sony Open in Hawaii winner posted 63 Sunday. Win in Hawaii came just four days shy of his 35th birthday and allowed him to regain the lead in the FedExCup points race, the position he held for the first six events of the season until Webb Simpson briefly seized the top spot after the Hyundai Tournament of Champions. Frys.com Open: Making his 188th PGA TOUR start, earned his first career victory, capturing the Frys.com Open, two strokes clear of Vijay Singh. Entered the final round trailing 54-hole leader Brooks Koepka by three strokes before a six-birdie, one-bogey final-round 66 led to the victory, topping his previous-best TOUR finish of T2 at the 2013 Greenbrier Classic. Secured a spot in the Hyundai Tournament of Champions and Masters Tournament for the first time. Became the third consecutive come-from-behind winner at the Frys.com Open and the third (in seven seasons) first-time winner of the event. Highlighting his week was a career-low-tying 62 in the third round at CordeValle, the same score he posted in the final round at the 2012 Frys.com Open. Led the field in Strokes Gained - Putting (3.074).

2013 Season

Playing his seventh full season on the PGA TOUR, posted career-best numbers in the FedExCup (No. 36), money list (No. 28), cuts made (18), top-25 finishes (10).

BMW Championship: Entered the BMW Championship No. 45 in the FedExCup standings. Played well all week, finishing T11 at Conway Farms to jump nine spots to No. 36 in the FedExCup.

Entered the BMW Championship No. 45 in the FedExCup standings. Played well all week, finishing T11 at Conway Farms to jump nine spots to No. 36 in the FedExCup. The Greenbrier Classic: Carried a 6-under 64 during the third round of The Greenbrier Classic on to a career-best T2 finish. It represented his fifth top-10 finish of the season (career-tying ninth top-25 finish) and moved him to No. 17 in the FedExCup standings. By moving into the top 20, earned a spot in The Open Championship as one of the top-five players, who were ranked inside the top 20 in the FedExCup not otherwise eligible for the third major championship of the season.

Carried a 6-under 64 during the third round of The Greenbrier Classic on to a career-best T2 finish. It represented his fifth top-10 finish of the season (career-tying ninth top-25 finish) and moved him to No. 17 in the FedExCup standings. By moving into the top 20, earned a spot in The Open Championship as one of the top-five players, who were ranked inside the top 20 in the FedExCup not otherwise eligible for the third major championship of the season. Zurich Classic of New Orleans: At the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, posted a 6-under 66 in the third round at TPC Louisiana en route to a T8.

At the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, posted a 6-under 66 in the third round at TPC Louisiana en route to a T8. Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard: Third top-10 of the season came with a T8 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Third top-10 of the season came with a T8 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Did match his then-career best finish a couple of weeks later, with a T3 effort at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, finishing five strokes behind champion Brandt Snedeker. It was his third-consecutive top-10 finish at the event, following T9 showing in 2011 and 2012

Did match his then-career best finish a couple of weeks later, with a T3 effort at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, finishing five strokes behind champion Brandt Snedeker. It was his third-consecutive top-10 finish at the event, following T9 showing in 2011 and 2012 Farmers Insurance Open: Opened with rounds of 5-under 67 and 3-under 69 at the Farmers Insurance Open in January to claim T4 honors with 2009 champion Nick Watney. Missed a 13-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole in the Monday finish to end up one place off his career-best finish, the T3 he recorded at the 2010 Valero Texas Open. His Torrey Pines performance was his third consecutive top-30 finish to start his year.

2012 Season

Finished No. 62 in the FedExCup standings.

Frys.com Open: At the Frys.com Open, equaled his career-low round with a 9-under 62 Sunday, finishing T4. The finish represented his career-high sixth top-10 of the season and equaled his season-best finish, at the Northern Trust Open and Wyndham Championship.

At the Frys.com Open, equaled his career-low round with a 9-under 62 Sunday, finishing T4. The finish represented his career-high sixth top-10 of the season and equaled his season-best finish, at the Northern Trust Open and Wyndham Championship. Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: In the first event in the Fall Series, the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, relied on the strength of back-to-back, 5-under 66s in the second and third rounds to claim a share of 10th place with Tim Herron and Nick Watney. In three previous starts at TPC Summerlin (2008-2010), failed to make the cut.

In the first event in the Fall Series, the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, relied on the strength of back-to-back, 5-under 66s in the second and third rounds to claim a share of 10th place with Tim Herron and Nick Watney. In three previous starts at TPC Summerlin (2008-2010), failed to make the cut. Wyndham Championship: Finished T4 at the Wyndham Championship after holding the second-round lead on the strength of a Friday 62.

Finished T4 at the Wyndham Championship after holding the second-round lead on the strength of a Friday 62. Northern Trust Open: Finished T4 at the Northern Trust Open, with rounds of 72-66-72-69. Mentioned during the week that if he could play one course the rest of his life that it would be Riviera CC.

Finished T4 at the Northern Trust Open, with rounds of 72-66-72-69. Mentioned during the week that if he could play one course the rest of his life that it would be Riviera CC. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Making his fifth-career start at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, earned his second-straight T9 finish (2011-12) at the event, thanks to four under-par scores.

Making his fifth-career start at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, earned his second-straight T9 finish (2011-12) at the event, thanks to four under-par scores. Farmers Insurance Open: Battled back after a first-round 73 to finish T8 at the Farmers Insurance Open. Closed with rounds of 65-70-70.

2011 Season

Had a career year, with then-personal bests in top-10s (four), top-25s (seven), cuts made (16), FedExCup finish (50th) and money-list finish (67th).

The Greenbrier Classic: Carded a career-low 62 (bettering 63s posted in 2011 at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am and the Shell Houston Open) in the third round of The Greenbrier Classic. Followed with a 2-under 68 to T4 for the second-consecutive season at The Old White TPC. Finished just one shot out of a three-man playoff won by Scott Stallings. Solid finish came in West Virginia, the same state where he won the Korn Ferry Tour's 2007 Pete Dye Classic.

Carded a career-low 62 (bettering 63s posted in 2011 at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am and the Shell Houston Open) in the third round of The Greenbrier Classic. Followed with a 2-under 68 to T4 for the second-consecutive season at The Old White TPC. Finished just one shot out of a three-man playoff won by Scott Stallings. Solid finish came in West Virginia, the same state where he won the Korn Ferry Tour's 2007 Pete Dye Classic. Shell Houston Open: Tied his career-low round of 9-under 63 in the first round of the Shell Houston Open, tying the Redstone GC's Tournament Course record. He was the 18-hole leader who went on to finish T30.

Tied his career-low round of 9-under 63 in the first round of the Shell Houston Open, tying the Redstone GC's Tournament Course record. He was the 18-hole leader who went on to finish T30. Northern Trust Open: Posted his second-consecutive top-10 and career-best third of the season with a T4 at the Northern Trust Open.

Posted his second-consecutive top-10 and career-best third of the season with a T4 at the Northern Trust Open. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Claimed his second top-10 of the year, at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am. Thanks to a third-round, 7-under 63 at Monterey Peninsula CC, netted T9 honors with Phil Mickelson and Zack Miller.

Claimed his second top-10 of the year, at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am. Thanks to a third-round, 7-under 63 at Monterey Peninsula CC, netted T9 honors with Phil Mickelson and Zack Miller. Sony Open in Hawaii: Carded four rounds in the 60s for a solo-fourth place finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, three strokes behind champion Mark Wilson.

2010 Season

Racked up a pair of top-five finishes in 2010, including a career-best T3 in his hometown of San Antonio. Retained TOUR card for second consecutive year.

The Greenbrier Classic: A second-round 64, equaling his career-best round, and three rounds of 67 led to a T4 finish at The Greenbrier Classic. Not the first time he had found success in West Virginia, having won the 2007 National Mining Association Pete Dye Classic on the Korn Ferry Tour.

A second-round 64, equaling his career-best round, and three rounds of 67 led to a T4 finish at The Greenbrier Classic. Not the first time he had found success in West Virginia, having won the 2007 National Mining Association Pete Dye Classic on the Korn Ferry Tour. Valero Texas Open: Just two weeks before his wife was scheduled to deliver the couple's first child, the San Antonio resident and former Baylor University player reeled off four sub-70 rounds at the Valero Texas Open to finish T3 with Aaron Baddeley and Ernie Els.

2009 Season

Recovered from a 2005 neck injury, made 15 of 24 cuts on the PGA TOUR, highlighted by a pair of top-10 finishes, as he was the last player to earn his fully exempt TOUR card.

Children's Miracle Network Classic: Finished T15 at the season-ending Children's Miracle Network Classic, shooting 68-69 on the weekend, to jump to 125th, the final spot to retain a full exemption for 2010. After a double bogey on the next-to-last hole, got up and down on the 72nd hole for par to take the final spot. Finished $2,997 ahead of No. 126 Will MacKenzie.

Finished T15 at the season-ending Children's Miracle Network Classic, shooting 68-69 on the weekend, to jump to 125th, the final spot to retain a full exemption for 2010. After a double bogey on the next-to-last hole, got up and down on the 72nd hole for par to take the final spot. Finished $2,997 ahead of No. 126 Will MacKenzie. Frys.com Open: After withdrawing from the Frys.com Open because of an injured left shoulder, fell to 130th on the money list.

After withdrawing from the Frys.com Open because of an injured left shoulder, fell to 130th on the money list. Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Fell to No. 126 after missing the cut at the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open when he had the flu.

Fell to No. 126 after missing the cut at the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open when he had the flu. Turning Stone Resort Championship: Posted his career-best finish at Turning Stone Resort Championship with a T5 which moved him inside the top 125 on the money list to No. 123.

Posted his career-best finish at Turning Stone Resort Championship with a T5 which moved him inside the top 125 on the money list to No. 123. Buick Open: Posted first top-10 of season with a T8 at the Buick Open, including a second-round 64 which equaled his season low (64, second round, John Deere Classic).

2008 Season

Made 13 cuts in 24 starts, with three top-25 finishes.

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Regained exempt status for 2009 with a T11 finish at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.

Regained exempt status for 2009 with a T11 finish at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament. Utah Championship Presented by Zions Bank: Posted one top-25 finish in five starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, a T19 at the Utah Championship.

2007 Season

Made the cut in 21 of 29 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour. Finished the season as the final Tour graduate in the 25th spot.

National Mining Association Pete Dye Classic: Notched the third win of his career, at the National Mining Association Pete Dye Classic. Trailed by seven strokes entering the final round but fired a 5-under 67 to wipe out the deficit and win by one over Justin Hicks and Matthew Jones. Collected $108,000 with the victory, moving to No. 16 on the money list.

Notched the third win of his career, at the National Mining Association Pete Dye Classic. Trailed by seven strokes entering the final round but fired a 5-under 67 to wipe out the deficit and win by one over Justin Hicks and Matthew Jones. Collected $108,000 with the victory, moving to No. 16 on the money list. Peek'n Peak Classic: Added a T8 at the Peek'n Peak Classic in early July for the only other top-10 of his campaign.

2006 Season

Made the cut in nine of 21 starts on the PGA TOUR. Finished the season No. 202 on the money list.

Mark Christopher Charity Classic Pres'd by County of San Bernardino: In three Korn Ferry Tour starts, best showing was a T27 at the Mark Christopher Charity Classic in California on the strength of an opening 65 and closing 69.

In three Korn Ferry Tour starts, best showing was a T27 at the Mark Christopher Charity Classic in California on the strength of an opening 65 and closing 69. U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee: His best finish was a T24 at the U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee.

2005 Season

Limited to nine events on the PGA TOUR due to neck injury suffered in Hawaii, two days prior to start of the Sony Open at the beginning of the season. Did not play after May.

Albertsons Boise Open Pres'd by First Health: Added three Korn Ferry Tour starts late in the season, with his top performance a T15 at the Albertsons Boise Open.

Added three Korn Ferry Tour starts late in the season, with his top performance a T15 at the Albertsons Boise Open. MCI Heritage: Best finish was a 17th-place showing at the MCI Heritage.

2004 Season

Became second-youngest player to earn Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year honors after winning twice and finishing No. 1 on the money list with $371,346. At 25, trailed only 1996 winner Stewart Cink, who was 23 when he won the award. Recorded seven top-10s, posting two runner-up finishes. Finished second in All Around Ranking, fourth in Total Eagles, fifth in Birdie Average and Scoring Average, sixth in Putting Average and ninth in Driving Distance.

Albertsons Boise Open: Finished runner-up at the Albertsons Boise Open.

Finished runner-up at the Albertsons Boise Open. Virginia Beach Open: Finished runner-up at the Virginia Beach Open.

Finished runner-up at the Virginia Beach Open. Knoxville Open: At the Knoxville Open, finished T4.

At the Knoxville Open, finished T4. Henrico County Open: At the Henrico County Open, finished sixth.

At the Henrico County Open, finished sixth. Chitimacha Louisiana Open: Claimed his second title in only the fourth event of the year at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open, making him the quickest in Tour history to win two events so early in the season, topping the old mark set in 1990 by Dick Mast, who won his second title of the year in the season's eighth event. Entered the final round eight shots off of the lead in Louisiana, marking the second-largest, come-from-behind victory in Tour history. His victory helped secure Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Month honors for March.

Claimed his second title in only the fourth event of the year at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open, making him the quickest in Tour history to win two events so early in the season, topping the old mark set in 1990 by Dick Mast, who won his second title of the year in the season's eighth event. Entered the final round eight shots off of the lead in Louisiana, marking the second-largest, come-from-behind victory in Tour history. His victory helped secure Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Month honors for March. Jacob's Creek Open: At the Jacob's Creek Open, finished T8.

At the Jacob's Creek Open, finished T8. BellSouth Panama Championship: Captured his first career victory at the inaugural BellSouth Panama Championship, with rounds of 65-69-70-69, making him the only player to post par-or-better scores all four days. His 7-under 273 was good for a five-stroke victory over Tom Scherrer. Collected a career-best $90,000.

2003 Season

Made the cut in 13 of 18 events on the Korn Ferry Tour, with 10 top-25 appearances. Finished the season No. 31 on the money list, with $146,516 and three top-fives. Had the longest streak of consecutive rounds of par or better with 30. Ranked in the top 10 in 13 statistical categories. Also captured wins on the Tight Lies Tour.

Permian Basin Charity Golf Classic: T2 at the Permian Basin Charity Golf Classic.

T2 at the Permian Basin Charity Golf Classic. Oregon Classic: T3 at the Oregon Classic.

T3 at the Oregon Classic. Chattanooga Classic: Became just the eighth player in Tour history to post three eagles in a round, doing so during the third round of the Chattanooga Classic. Finished T4.

2002 Season

Made the cut in eight of 10 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with a pair of top-10 finishes. Won once on the Canadian Tour. Won events on the Gateway Tour.

Utah Classic: At the weather-shortened Utah Classic, finished T4, three strokes behind winner Arron Oberholser.

At the weather-shortened Utah Classic, finished T4, three strokes behind winner Arron Oberholser. Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open: Was T9 at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open, thanks to a second-round 65 and a pair of 70s on the weekend at Crestview CC.

Was T9 at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open, thanks to a second-round 65 and a pair of 70s on the weekend at Crestview CC. Scottsdale Swing at Eagle Mountain: Won the Scottsdale Swing at Eagle Mountain on the Canadian Tour.

2001 Season

BUY.COM Ozarks Open: Made his Korn Ferry Tour debut, at the Ozarks Open. In the weather-shortened tournament, finished T57.

Made his Korn Ferry Tour debut, at the Ozarks Open. In the weather-shortened tournament, finished T57. U.S. Open Championship: Played in the U.S. Open at Southern Hills, where he T52. His second-round 66 tied for the third-best round of the week, behind only 64s by Mark Brooks (second round) and Tom Kite (fourth round).

Amateur Highlights

Was an All-American selection at Baylor University.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE