Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Tournament winner (thru 2022-23)

JOINED TOUR

Korn Ferry Tour: 2014

2014 PGA TOUR: 2015

PGA TOUR Victories (2)

2015 Sanderson Farms Championship

Sanderson Farms Championship 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

National Teams

2018 World Cup

Personal

Attended Yale Secondary School in Abbotsford, British Columbia.

First golf memory was playing in Fiji for the Aaron Baddeley Championship.

If not a professional golfer, would be a college coach.

Was selected to carry the Olympic Torch in advance of the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver.

Favorite team as a kid was the Toronto Blue Jays. Is now a big Seattle Seahawks fan.

In 2017, founded the Nick Taylor Charity Pro-Am presented by the University of the Fraser Valley in support of the University of the Fraser Valley Cascades Men's and Women's Golf programs, and local charity beneficiaries Holmberg House and Starfish Pack.

Special Interests

All sports, movies, Mario Kart 64

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Career Highlights

2021 Season

Sony Open in Hawaii: Held a two-stroke lead after the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii before finishing T11. Marked the second 36-hole lead/co-lead of his career and first since winning the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in wire-to-wire fashion.

2020 Season

Won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, his second career PGA TOUR title, and qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs, finishing No. 48 in the FedExCup standings while advancing to the BMW Championship for the first time. Marked his fourth consecutive appearance in the FedExCup Playoffs and fifth total. With his win at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, became the sixth Canadian player with multiple PGA TOUR victories. Made 11 cuts in 18 starts, with an additional top-10 coming at the Safeway Open (T10).

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in wire-to-wire fashion, defeating Kevin Streelman by four strokes to earn his second career PGA TOUR victory. Became the first player to win wire-to-wire on TOUR since Nate Lashley at the 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic and the first to do so at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am since Phil Mickelson in 2005. Marked the first win by an international player at the event since 2004 (Vijay Singh/Fiji). Played in the final group with Mickelson, who entered the week tied for the most wins in tournament history (5). Made three eagles, tied with J.B. Holmes for most in the field.

2019 Season

Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the fourth time in five seasons, ending the season at No. 120 in the FedExCup standings. Made 21 cuts in 28 starts, with lone top-10 coming at Zurich Classic of New Orleans with partner Martin Laird (T9).

ISPS Handa Melbourne World Cup of Golf: Finished T4 representing Canada at the ISPS HANDA Melbourne World Cup of Golf with fellow British Columbian Adam Hadwin. Carded a final-round 6-under 66 in the Foursomes format at The Metropolitan Golf Club to move inside the top five after beginning the final round tied for 15th.

2018 Season

Opened the PGA TOUR Regular Season with a top-10 at the Safeway Open (T9), his lone top-10 until the final event of the Regular Season, the Wyndham Championship, where he played his way into the FedExCup Playoffs for the third time in four seasons on the PGA TOUR. Missed the cut at THE NORTHERN TRUST, the first of four Playoffs events, to end his season at No. 123 in the FedExCup. Made 17 cuts from 30 starts with six top-25s, including two top-10s.

Wyndham Championship: Began the Wyndham Championship, the final event of the Regular Season at No. 129 in the FedExCup standings. Was one of two players to move inside the top-125 (Harris English) and qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs after finishing T8, highlighted by a 7-under 63 in the final round at Sedgefield Country Club.

2017 Season

Turned in career-best numbers during the 2016-17 season, including made cuts (20 in 29 starts), top-10 finishes (four) and top-25 finishes (eight). After missing the FedExCup Playoffs during his sophomore season, came back to finish a career-best No. 93 in his third try.

Dell Technologies Championship: Season concluded with a T56 finish at the Dell Technologies Championship.

After missing the cut in his first start at The Greenbrier Classic (2015), posted four rounds in the 60s (including an opening-round 6-under 64) to finish T9 in 2017. Marked his career-best fourth top-10 finish of the season. AT&T Byron Nelson: Closed his inaugural start at the AT&T Byron Nelson with a bogey-free, 5-under 65, marking the round of the day. Finished T9 (his third top-10 of the season and second in a row) and five strokes out of the Billy Horschel-Jason Day playoff. Weekend rounds of 66-65 marked his lowest back-to-back rounds on TOUR since becoming a member in the 2014-15 season. It also marked the first time in his career he posted top-10 results in consecutive starts on TOUR.

With four rounds at par or better, finished T8 at the Wells Fargo Championship, four strokes behind champion Brian Harman. AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Recorded his third career top-10 finish (and first of the season) with a T10 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Continually improved in his three starts at the tournament, following a missed cut in 2015 with a T30 in 2016 and T10 in 2017. Week included four eagles, including two en route to a third-round 3-under 68 at Monterey Peninsula Country Club.

2016 Season

Despite a career-best five top-25 finishes, narrowly missed the FedExCup Playoffs with a 129th place finish in the standings. Season included 16 made cuts in 26 starts.

Puerto Rico Open at Coco Beach: Posted four sub-par scores at the Puerto Rico Open at Coco Beach to claim a share of fifth place with Andres Romero and 2013 Puerto Rico Open champion, Scott Brown. It marked his lone top-10 finish of the season.

2015 Season

The TOUR rookie made 16 cuts in 27 starts through the Wyndham Championship, highlighted by his first career TOUR victory, to finish inside the top 125 and advance to the Playoffs at No. 102. His T53 finish at The Barclays left him just outside the top 100, at No. 101, keeping him from advancing to the following week's Deutsche Bank Championship.

Sanderson Farms Championship: In November 2014, began the final round of the Sanderson Farms Championship four strokes off John Rollins' 14-under lead. Recorded eight birdies Sunday en route to a 6-under 66 that resulted in a two-stroke win. In only his 13th career TOUR start, earned his first career PGA TOUR victory at age 26 years, 6 months, 26 days. Victory was also his first top-10 TOUR finish. Became the first rookie to win on TOUR since Chesson Hadley won the 2014 Puerto Rico Open. Is the first Canadian-born player to win on the PGA TOUR since Mike Weir (2007 Frys.com Open). Broke a string of 10 consecutive American winners at the Sanderson Farms Championship, with the last international winner England's Luke Donald in 2002.

2014 Season

Finished the season playing in 24 of the Korn Ferry Tour's 25 tournaments. Had three top-10s and five top-25s, while making 13 cuts. Missed eight cuts over a 10-event stretch in May, June and July, finishing no better than T51 and dropping him from 45th in earnings to 95th.

Web.com Tour Championship: Came to season's finale, the Web.com Tour Championship, very much on the bubble for his TOUR card with $33,535 in Finals earnings. Left the best for last. Fired a 7-under-par 63 on TPC Sawgrass' Dye's Valley Course on the final day of the Web.com Tour Championship to finish T21 and nail down PGA TOUR membership for the first time.

Followed with a T27 at the Chiquita Classic. Hotel Fitness Championship: Opened the Finals with a T9 at the Hotel Fitness Championship. Started the final round T26 and moved into the top 10 (T9) with a 66. Collected a check for $27,000.

Later in August, was 74th heading to Portland and the final Regular Season event, and in a precarious position to qualify for the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. A T26 finish left him 69th, allowing him to advance in his quest for a PGA TOUR card. Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: Second top-10 came in early August at the Price Cutter Charity Championship, thanks to rounds of 67-70-66-67 (18 under). His T9 finish moved him into 66th position on the money list.

2013 Season

Posted five top-10s on PGA TOUR Canada to finish seventh on the Order of Merit and gain exemption into the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament Finals. Opened the season in June with a T4 (Times Colonist Island Savings Open), a T2 (Dakota Dunes Open) and a T6 (The Syncrude Boreal). Won five consecutive events on the Vancouver Golf Tour.

Web.com Tour Qualifying Tournament: Played steady golf at PGA West (69-70-72-67-68-67) to finish T11 at Q-School Finals.

Picked up a fifth-place finish at the Wildfire Invitational. ATB Financial Classic Presented by TELUS: Added a T7 at the ATB Financial Classic.

2012 Season

Posted three top-10s, including a season-best T3 at the ATB Financial Classic on PGA TOUR Canada. Missed just one cut on PGA TOUR Canada.

RBC Canadian Open: Missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open.

2011 Season

Received six exemptions into PGA TOUR Canada events and earned enough money to gain full status for 2012. Played in two PGA TOUR events, missing the cut at both the Crowne Plaza Invitational and the RBC Canadian Open.

Utah Championship Presented by Utah Sports Commission: Shot rounds of 71-70 but missed the cut at the Korn Ferry Tour's Utah Championship.

2010 Season

Desert Dunes Classic: Made his Canadian Tour debut at the Desert Dunes Classic, where he finished T21.

2009 Season

U.S. Open Championship: Was low amateur at the 2009 U.S. Open at Bethpage State Park (T36).

2008 Season

RBC Canadian Open: Made his first PGA TOUR cut, at the RBC Canadian Open (T53). Played as an amateur.

Amateur Highlights