Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Tournament winner (thru 2023-24)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 2004

PGA TOUR Victories (5)

2011 Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open 2018 A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier

A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier 2019 Charles Schwab Challenge

Charles Schwab Challenge 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

Shriners Hospitals for Children Open 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

2006 Mark Christopher Charity Classic Pres'd by County of San Bernardino

International Victories (1)

2002 Volvo Masters of Asia [Asia]

Additional Victories (1)

2002 Long Beach Open

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (1-3)

2005 Lost to Mark Calcavecchia, Geoff Ogilvy, Chrysler Classic of Tucson

Lost to Mark Calcavecchia, Geoff Ogilvy, Chrysler Classic of Tucson 2014 Lost to Hideki Matsuyama, the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide Insurance

Lost to Hideki Matsuyama, the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide Insurance 2016 Lost to Emiliano Grillo, Frys.com Open

Lost to Emiliano Grillo, Frys.com Open 2020 Defeated Patrick Cantlay, Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

Personal

Appeared in a January 2010 episode of "CSI: Las Vegas" on CBS along with Rocco Mediate, Duffy Waldorf, Gary McCord and David Feherty.

A year after carding a 12-over 16 on the par-4 ninth hole in the first round of the 2011 Valero Texas Open, returned to San Antonio, taking the mishap in stride. Taped a segment for "Inside the PGA TOUR," using a chainsaw to remove a number of branches responsible for the high score a year earlier, was featured on ESPN's "SportsCenter" and various, local radio stations as he re-lived the headache. In the second round in 2012, hung the shirt he wore that fateful day on a tree branch as a sacrifice near the area from where he tried to play en route to the 16th hole.

At age 8, Na's family moved from South Korea to the United States. Took up the game a year later and by the time he left the junior golf program, had become a top junior player in the U.S. Bypassed senior year of high school and college to turn professional at age 17.

Special Interests

Cooking, movies, television

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

John Deere Classic: Finished T2 at the John Deere Classic, his second top-10 in his eighth start at the event. Co-led the field in Birdies (24).

Career Highlights

2021 Season

Won the Sony Open in Hawaii, collecting a win on the PGA TOUR for the fourth consecutive season.

John Deere Classic: Finished T2 at the John Deere Classic, his second top-10 in his eighth start at the event. Co-led the field in Birdies (24).

2020 Season

Won his fourth PGA TOUR title at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open and advanced to the TOUR Championship for the seventh time, ending the season tied for No. 27 in the FedExCup standings. Marked his third consecutive season with at least one win and seventh straight qualifying for the FedExCup Playoffs (13th total). Recorded four top-10s and made 15 cuts in 21 starts.

Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Collected his fourth PGA TOUR victory at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, defeating Patrick Cantlay in a playoff to win the event for the second time. Earned his third victory in a 30-start span after his first 369 starts resulted in one. Made 558 feet, 11 inches of putts, becoming the first player to reach that mark in a 72-hole event in the ShotLink era. Strokes Gained: Putting figure of 14.263 had also not been reached previously in the ShotLink era. Became the fifth player in TOUR history to play two consecutive rounds in 123 strokes or better (62/R2, 61/R3). Became the second player in TOUR history to record multiple rounds of 62 or better in two different starts, also having done so at the 2019 Charles Schwab Challenge. Became the first player since Rickie Fowler at the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open to make a triple bogey in the final round and go on to win (par-4 10th). Won a playoff for the first time in his fourth attempt.

2019 Season

Earned third career PGA TOUR title at the Charles Schwab Challenge and advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the sixth consecutive season (12th total), ending his season at No. 61 in the FedExCu standings. Qualified for the BMW Championship for the eighth time, but withdrew to be with his expectant wife, Jullianne. Recorded three top-10s and made 14 cuts in 19 starts.

Charles Schwab Challenge: Highlighted by a second-round 62, his third score of 62 or better at Colonial Country Club in a two-start stretch, won the Charles Schwab Challenge by four shots over Tony Finau. The victory was his third on the PGA TOUR and came in his 392nd start at the age of 35 years, 8 months, 11 days. Won a fully-restored 1973 Dodge Challenger, with the year being significant as it was the year that the Charles Schwab company was formed. Became the first player in the history of the event to record three career rounds of 62 or better. Won for the second time in his sixth attempt with the 54-hole lead/co-lead (2011 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, 2019 Charles Schwab Challenge). The win was the 23rd on TOUR by a Korean-born player: K.J. Choi (8), Kevin Na (3), Y.E. Yang (2), Sangmoon Bae (2), James Hahn (2), Si Woo Kim (2), Seung-Yul Noh (1), Danny Lee (1), Michael Kim (1), Sung Kang (1). Following Justin Rose’s victory in 2018, marked the first time players born outside of the United States won back-to-back at the event since Sergio Garcia and Nick Price in 2001-2002 (11 total international winners).

Bookend 4-under 67s led to a T10 at the RBC Heritage. Was his fifth top-10 in 14 starts at Harbour Town Golf Links. World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: Advanced out of Group Play and beat Justin Rose in the fourth round at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play before losing to Francesco Molinari, 6 and 5, in the Quarterfinals for a T5 finish.

2018 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the 11th time and the TOUR Championship for the sixth time, ending his season at No. 28 in the FedExCup. Victory at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier marked his second career PGA TOUR title. Made 20 cuts in 26 starts while posting nine top-25s, including four top-10s. Recorded four rounds of 63 or better, tied for second-most on TOUR and one behind Dustin Johnson.

A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier: Entering the final round trailing Harold Varner III and Kelly Kraft by one stroke, posted a 6-under 64 to win by a tournament-record five strokes at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier. Second official PGA TOUR victory (and first since the 2011 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open) came at the age of 34 years, 9 months, 23 days in his 370th start. Was his 158th start since winning in Las Vegas, a span that included six runner-up finishes. Win came in his fifth start at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier (Won/2018, T32/2015, T52/2014, T7/2012, T36/2010). In the final round, made five birdies on the front nine (Nos. 4, 5, 6, 8 and 9) and made the turn with a four-stroke lead at 18-under par. Made 143' 8" of putts in the final round and 405 feet, 2" inches overall. In the process, became the first South Korea-native to win on TOUR since Si Woo Kim won the 2017 PLAYERS Championship.

2017 Season

On the strength of four top-10 finishes in 23 starts through the Wyndham Championship, advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the 10th time, making it through the BMW Championship. Ended his season ranked 45th in the FedExCup standings.

BMW Championship: Following rounds of 73-73-72 to start the BMW Championship, closed with an 8-under 63 to finish T53 and end his season ranked 45th in the FedExCup standings.

Making his seventh start in the Wyndham Championship, finished T4 (and five strokes behind champion Henrik Stenson) for his second-consecutive top-10 finish in Greensboro (T10 in 2016). World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: Advanced out of Group Play at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play after winning sudden-death playoff over Matthew Fitzpatrick with a birdie-3 at first extra hole. Lost to Bill Haas (1-up) in the round of 16 to finish T9.

2016 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the ninth time in his career, making it to the TOUR Championship for the fifth time, and third consecutive, entering the Playoffs finale in the No. 22 position in the FedExCup standings. Finished 29th at East Lake to end his season No. 28 in the FedExCup standings. Recorded 14 top-25 finishes from 26 starts. Of those, five were top-five showings, three of which came in his first three starts of the season. Missed the cut at The Barclays in the FedExCup Playoffs, but disappointment was short lived, as his wife gave birth to the couple's first child at 9:38 a.m. the Monday after, August 29. Sophia Ria Na weighed in at 6 pounds, 9 ounces.

Wyndham Championship: Opened with a bogey-free 7 under 63 to share the first-round lead at the Wyndham Championship. Followed with rounds of 67-67-70 to finish T10.

Contended again at his next event, the CIMB Classic in Malaysia, finishing T3 to become the only player of the season with three top-10s in the first three events. Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Followed with a runner-up finish at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, site of his lone PGA TOUR victory in 2011. The runner-up finish was the seventh of his career. Missed an 18-foot birdie putt to force a playoff with eventual-champion Smylie Kaufman.

2015 Season

On the strength of 11 top-25 finishes in 23 starts through the Wyndham Championship, advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for an eighth time. A top-10 finish at the BMW Championship moved him into the top 30 and into the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola field for a fourth time. Ended his season after East Lake GC at No. 25 in the FedExCup standings.

BMW Championship: Opened with rounds of 65-66 at the BMW Championship en route to a T10 finish, a distant 10 strokes behind champion Jason Day. Was one of four players to play his way into the top 30 at Conway Farms to advance to the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola, moving from No. 34 to No. 27.

A year after finishing second at the Valspar Championship, returned to the Copperhead Course, where he overcame a third-round, 2-over 73 with a 5-under 66 Sunday to finish T10 with five others. World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship: Finished T9 at the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship for his first top-10 finish in his ninth World Golf Championships start. Previous-best finish was T20 at the 2014 HSBC Champions.

Finished T9 at the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship for his first top-10 finish in his ninth World Golf Championships start. Previous-best finish was T20 at the 2014 HSBC Champions. CIMB Classic: Entered the final round of the CIMB Classic tied for the lead with Ryan Moore. Was within a stroke of the lead before a double bogey on the 17th hole dropped him four back. Out of contention, still bounced back with a birdie on the 72 hole for a T2.

2014 Season

Made the cut in 20 of 27 starts, with runner-up finishes at the Valspar Championship and Memorial Tournament representing the best of his six top-10 finishes. Completed the season No. 24 in the FedExCup standings.

The Barclays: Posted four sub-par scores at The Barclays in the first FedExCup Playoffs event to claim a share of ninth place at 9-under 275. Was one of just five players to go bogey-free Sunday at The Ridgewood Country Club, posting a 69. With the finish, moved to No. 13 in the FedExCup standings heading into the following week's Deutsche Bank Championship. Missed the cut at the Deutsche Bank Championship and finished T46 at the BMW Championship to advance to the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola for the first time since finishing 26th in the FedExCup standings in both 2009 and 2010. Finished T19 at East Lake GC.

Recorded his third top-10 of the season in eight starts with a T4 finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, earning $290,400 to surpass the $484,619 needed to remain exempt for the remainder of the 2013-14 season. Sony Open in Hawaii: Finished T8 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, closing with rounds of 67-67-66 to finish seven strokes behind champion Jimmy Walker. Other top-10s at the event came in back-to-back seasons, finishing T4 and T5 in 2008 and 2009, respectively.

Finished T8 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, closing with rounds of 67-67-66 to finish seven strokes behind champion Jimmy Walker. Other top-10s at the event came in back-to-back seasons, finishing T4 and T5 in 2008 and 2009, respectively. Frys.com Open: Entered the year with 18 events to earn $484,619 under his Major Medical Extension. Got off to a good start with a T3 finish at the Frys.com Open, finishing three strokes behind champion Jimmy Walker. Closed strong at CordeValle with matching weekend rounds of 7-under 64.

2013 Season

Missed the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time since it began in 2007. Made three of eight cuts before ending his season after the Masters with a back injury (bulging discs) that flared up prior to the Puerto Rico Open.

2012 Season

Finished No. 52 in the FedExCup standings to miss the TOUR Championship for the second consecutive season.

The Greenbrier Classic: Posted all four rounds in the 60s to finish T7 at The Greenbrier Classic for his sixth top-10 finish of the season.

Posted all four rounds in the 60s to finish T7 at The Greenbrier Classic for his sixth top-10 finish of the season. THE PLAYERS Championship: Held the outright 54-hole lead by one stroke at THE PLAYERS Championship, following rounds of 67-68-68, but struggled to a final-round 76 and finished T7. Held a share of the second-round lead with Zach Johnson and eventual winner Matt Kuchar at 8-under. Opening-round 67 featured a 6-under 30 on the back nine, equaling the tournament record score on that nine at TPC Sawgrass. Collected his fifth top-10 of the year and second in seven appearances at TPC Sawgrass (T3 in 2009).

2011 Season

Picked up first TOUR win despite recording his fewest made cuts (15) in a season since 2006. Finished No. 30 on the money list to earn an invite to the 2012 Masters.

Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: After entering the final round of the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open with a share of the lead with Nick Watney, carded a 6-under 65 Sunday to top Watney by two strokes for his first PGA TOUR victory. In the process set the tournament 72-hole scoring record, with a 23-under 261. Became the 12th straight winner of the event to post every round in the 60s. Entered the week with $10,254,294 in career earnings, trailing only Briny Baird ($11,905,122) and Brett Quigley ($11,016,575) for most career money earned without a TOUR victory. Became the 13th first-time winner this season. Ironically, he won his only Korn Ferry Tour event as a resident of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.–-the host city of his win at the 2006 Mark Christopher Charity Classic. First PGA TOUR win also came in his current city of residence (Las Vegas).

Recorded his first top-10 finish in his 10th major championship start. Had a T10 at the PGA Championship. Second-round 69 and final-round 67 represented his first sub-70 scores in 28 overall major championship rounds. Wells Fargo Championship: Recorded his second straight top 10 with a fifth-place finish at the Wells Fargo Championship. Opened with three rounds in the 60s before a final-round 71 dropped him three shots out of the playoff.

Recorded his second straight top 10 with a fifth-place finish at the Wells Fargo Championship. Opened with three rounds in the 60s before a final-round 71 dropped him three shots out of the playoff. The Heritage: Posted third top-10 finish of the season with a T9 at The Heritage, thanks in large part to a final-round, 5-under 66.

Posted third top-10 finish of the season with a T9 at The Heritage, thanks in large part to a final-round, 5-under 66. Northern Trust Open: Posted second top-five of the year with solo third at the Northern Trust Open, his best finish in eight career appearances at the event he attended as a youth.

Posted second top-five of the year with solo third at the Northern Trust Open, his best finish in eight career appearances at the event he attended as a youth. Bob Hope Classic: Finished T5 at the Bob Hope Classic, with all five rounds in the 60s, his second consecutive top-10 performance at the Hope.

2010 Season

Earned second straight trip to the TOUR Championship and totaled four top-10s through the PGA TOUR Playoffs for the FedExCup.

THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola: At the TOUR Championship, opened with three rounds in the 60s, but final-round 76 dropped finish to T17. Finished 26th in final FedExCup standings for the second consecutive season.

Did not finish inside the top 10 again until 15 starts later, with a T3 at the BMW Championship. It marked his best finish in 11 career Playoff starts and helped him jump from No. 41 to No. 20 in the FedExCup standings, earning a spot at the TOUR Championship. Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard: Finished T2 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, two strokes behind Ernie Els. Pulled within one of Els on Monday with one hole remaining, but bogeyed the 18th hole after driving in the right rough and laying up. It was the third career runner-up finish and first since 2005.

Posted back-to-back top-10 finishes with T10 at Northern Trust Open, again shooting a final-round 66 which earned a spot in the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship field. Bob Hope Classic: Turned in his first top-10 finish (T8) at the Bob Hope Classic in six career starts, finishing with a final-round 66.

2009 Season

Enjoyed a banner year highlighted by a 26th-place finish in the FedExCup. Made 19 of 26 cuts, set a career high in top-10 finishes (9) and surpassed $2 million in earnings for the first time.

BMW Championship: Played in each of the four events of the FedExCup Playoffs, highlighted by a T8 at the BMW Championship.

Played in each of the four events of the FedExCup Playoffs, highlighted by a T8 at the BMW Championship. FBR Open: Had another strong showing at the FBR Open in Scottsdale, Ariz. Four sub-par rounds earned solo third-place honors. In the four years he has played the event, has never posted an above-par round. In addition to his third-place finish in 2009, he finished T2 in 2005 and T4 in 2008. Friends on TOUR refer to him as Kevin ArizoNA.

2008 Season

Posted 21 made cuts in 29 starts, including three top-10 finishes.

RBC Canadian Open: Third top-10 of the season came with a T8 at the RBC Canadian Open, just his second appearance there (T35 in 2005).

Three weeks later, also finished T4 at the FBR Open. One of five players to record all four rounds in the 60s at TPC Scottsdale. Sony Open in Hawaii: A second-round, 6-under-par 64 led to a T4 finish at his season debut at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

2007 Season

Travelers Championship: Third top-10 was a T9 at the Travelers Championship, posting three rounds in the 60s.

Carded a first-round 63 at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial, the lowest round of his PGA TOUR career. It also marked the first time he had been a leader/co-leader after the first round of a TOUR event. Finished T7. Verizon Heritage: Finished T4 at the Verizon Heritage, best finish since a playoff loss to Geoff Ogilvy at the Chrysler Classic of Tucson in 2005.

2006 Season

In third full season on TOUR, limited to 11 events due to a lingering injury suffered in January when his right hand was slammed in a car door. Was granted Major Medical Extension for 2007.

Frys.com Open: Withdrew from the Shell Houston Open in April and did not play again on TOUR until the Frys.com Open, where he finished T24.

Withdrew from the Shell Houston Open in April and did not play again on TOUR until the Frys.com Open, where he finished T24. Mark Christopher Charity Classic Pres'd by County of San Bernardino: In a rehab assignment on the Korn Ferry Tour, captured the Mark Christopher Charity Classic.

2005 Season

Earned more than $1 million and collected two runner-up finishes in second season, including a playoff loss in Tucson.

Reno-Tahoe Open: In late August, finished T18 at the Reno-Tahoe Open, collected $39,120 to move over $1-million mark in prize money for the season for the first time in his career.

2004 Season

The youngest member on the PGA TOUR.

Chrysler Championship: Ended the year on a high note with a T13 finish at the Chrysler Championship. His $93,750 payday in Tampa secured him a spot inside the top 100 on the final season money list.

Next top-10 did not come until October, when rounds of 66-66 on the weekend helped him to season-best T3 finish at the Southern Farm Bureau Classic. Kolon Korean Open: Made one start on the Asian Tour, at the Kolon Korean Open in September, finished T26.

Made one start on the Asian Tour, at the Kolon Korean Open in September, finished T26. MCI Heritage: Was among the leaders all week at the MCI Heritage, but closing 73 dropped him out of the top 10 to T11.

Was among the leaders all week at the MCI Heritage, but closing 73 dropped him out of the top 10 to T11. The Honda Classic: The TOUR rookie carded a final day 69 at The Honda Classic to move up the leaderboard for a T4 finish, his first top-10 on the PGA TOUR in his 11th career start.

2003 Season

Played his second season on the Asian Tour and finished 46th on the order of merit. Also played in 11 events on the European Tour, with one top-10.

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Earned first PGA TOUR card at age 20 by finishing T21 at the 2003 Qualifying Tournament. Medalist by eight strokes at La Purisima CC in Lompoc, Calif., during the first stage of tournament. Finished T3 in second stage at Oak Valley GC in Beaumont, Calif.

His win on the Asian Tour in 2002 qualified him for the 2003 World Golf Championships-NEC Invitational, where he finished T71, his only event in the money on the PGA TOUR in three career starts. Dubai Desert Classic: T6 at the Dubai Desert Classic.

2002 Season

Played professionally on the Asian Tour, where he finished fourth on the order of merit. Became the third-youngest winner in Asian Tour history, at 19 years, 3 months when he won the 2002 Volvo Masters of Asia by two strokes. Added five other top-10s that season.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE