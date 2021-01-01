Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Tournament winner (thru 2021-22)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 2004

PGA TOUR Victories (3)

2009 Shell Houston Open

Shell Houston Open 2018 Valspar Championship

Valspar Championship 2019 Valspar Championship

International Victories (16)

2001 Gleneagles Scottish PGA

Gleneagles Scottish PGA 2003 ANZ Championship [Eur]

ANZ Championship [Eur] 2003 Benson & Hedges International Open [Eur]

Benson & Hedges International Open [Eur] 2005 TCL Classic [Eur]

TCL Classic [Eur] 2005 Volvo China Open [Eur]

Volvo China Open [Eur] 2006 Johnnie Walker Championship at Gleneagles [Eur]

Johnnie Walker Championship at Gleneagles [Eur] 2006 HSBC World Match Play [Eur]

HSBC World Match Play [Eur] 2007 Abu Dhabi Golf Championship [Eur]

Abu Dhabi Golf Championship [Eur] 2009 Abu Dhabi Championship [Eur]

Abu Dhabi Championship [Eur] 2009 BMW PGA Championship [Eur]

BMW PGA Championship [Eur] 2011 Volvo Golf Champions [Eur]

Volvo Golf Champions [Eur] 2011 Shinhan Donghae Open [Kor]

Shinhan Donghae Open [Kor] 2013 Irish Open [Eur]

Irish Open [Eur] 2014 KLM Open [Eur]

KLM Open [Eur] 2019 Porsche European Open [Eur]

Porsche European Open [Eur] 2021 Omega Dubai Desert Classic

Additional Victories (1)

2004 World Golf Championships-World Cup [with Luke Donald]

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (1-2)

2009 Defeated J.B. Holmes, Shell Houston Open

Defeated J.B. Holmes, Shell Houston Open 2015 Lost to Dustin Johnson, James Hahn, Northern Trust Open

Lost to Dustin Johnson, James Hahn, Northern Trust Open 2015 Lost to Bubba Watson, Travelers Championship

National Teams

2004, 2006, 2008, 2018 Ryder Cup

2020 Olympic Games

2001, 2002, 2003, 2004 World Cup

1999 Walker Cup

2000 Eisenhower Trophy

2018 EurAsia Cup

2002, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2013 Seve Trophy

2000 St Andrews Trophy

Personal

Began his own foundation in 2007 for junior golfers at Foxhills GC near London, the course he grew up playing. Tried for a tennis scholarship at Foxhills at age 10, was unsuccessful and then returned the next year to earn a golf scholarship. Foundation offers scholarships to needy junior golfers.

Enjoys mountain biking, snowboarding and his collection of Nike Dunks.

Special Interests

Food, music, cars, mountain biking

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Career Highlights

2021 Season

2020 Season

Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the 10th time and advanced to the BMW Championship, finishing the season No. 49 in the FedExCup standings. Marked his eighth season qualifying for the BMW Championship but snapped a streak of five consecutive appearances in the TOUR Championship after being one of four players to qualify in each season from 2015 through 2019. Made 13 cuts in 15 starts, with a T2 at the PGA Championship his lone top-10 result.

PGA Championship: Finished runner-up in his 64th career major championship start, earning a T2 at the PGA Championship. Marked his 10th career runner-up on TOUR and first in a major. Final-round 66 marked his lowest final-round score on TOUR since the 2019 Travelers Championship (65). Made the biggest jump of any player in the field in the FedExCup standings (67 spots to No. 54).

2019 Season

Successfully defended his title at the Valspar Championship for his third PGA TOUR title and advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the sixth consecutive season (ninth total), advancing to the TOUR Championship and finishing the season No. 5 in the FedExCup standings. Made his fifth consecutive appearance in the TOUR Championship, one of only four players to do so in each season from 2014-15 to 2018-19, joining Dustin Johnson, Hideki Matsuyama and Patrick Reed. Ended the Regular Season inside the Comcast Business TOUR Top 10 (No. 8). Earned seven top-10s and made 18 cuts in 22 starts.

Porsche European Open: Claimed his 14th career European Tour title at the Porsche European Open and his first since winning the 2014 KLM Open. Carded a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the final round for a one-stroke victory over Matthias Schwab, Robert MacIntyre and Bernd Ritthammer. Became the third consecutive English player to win the Porsche European Open following Jordan Smith in 2017 and Richard McEvoy in 2018. Improved three spots to No. 14 in the Official World Golf Ranking with the victory.

Claimed his 14th career European Tour title at the Porsche European Open and his first since winning the 2014 KLM Open. Carded a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the final round for a one-stroke victory over Matthias Schwab, Robert MacIntyre and Bernd Ritthammer. Became the third consecutive English player to win the Porsche European Open following Jordan Smith in 2017 and Richard McEvoy in 2018. Improved three spots to No. 14 in the Official World Golf Ranking with the victory. TOUR Championship: Despite a 2-over 72 in the final round, finished solo-fifth at the TOUR Championship. Represented his fifth top-five in six starts at the event.

Despite a 2-over 72 in the final round, finished solo-fifth at the TOUR Championship. Represented his fifth top-five in six starts at the event. Travelers Championship: Earned fourth career top-five at the Travelers Championship, tying two others for fifth place. Played his last six holes in 4-under, highlighted by an eagle-2 at No. 15, to shoot a final-round 65 and finish at 11-under 269.

Earned fourth career top-five at the Travelers Championship, tying two others for fifth place. Played his last six holes in 4-under, highlighted by an eagle-2 at No. 15, to shoot a final-round 65 and finish at 11-under 269. Wells Fargo Championship: At 9-under 275, tied three others for fourth at the Wells Fargo Championship. Earned second consecutive top-five at the event. Shot a third-round 66 that included eagles at the par-5 seventh and par-4 14th, recording multiple eagles in the same round for the fifth time on the PGA TOUR.

At 9-under 275, tied three others for fourth at the Wells Fargo Championship. Earned second consecutive top-five at the event. Shot a third-round 66 that included eagles at the par-5 seventh and par-4 14th, recording multiple eagles in the same round for the fifth time on the PGA TOUR. World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: Advanced out of Group Play into the Round of 16 at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, losing to Francesco Molinari, 5 and 4, for a T9 finish.

Advanced out of Group Play into the Round of 16 at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, losing to Francesco Molinari, 5 and 4, for a T9 finish. Valspar Championship: Became the first player to win the Valspar Championship in back-to-back seasons, recording a score of 8-under 276 to defeat Jason Kokrak and Louis Oosthuizen by one stroke. Victory was the third of his PGA TOUR career in his 250th start at the age of 41 years, 8 months, 3 days. Became the first player to successfully defend a title on TOUR since Brooks Koepka at the 2018 U.S. Open. Was the third consecutive European winner on TOUR (Francesco Molinari/Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Rory McIlroy/THE PLAYERS Championship, Paul Casey/Valspar Championship); Europeans had not won on TOUR in three consecutive weeks since 2012 (Rory McIlroy/The Honda Classic, Justin Rose/World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Luke Donald/Valspar Championship). Played the par 5s in 15-under for the week, best in the field. Also led the field in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green (11.238).

Became the first player to win the Valspar Championship in back-to-back seasons, recording a score of 8-under 276 to defeat Jason Kokrak and Louis Oosthuizen by one stroke. Victory was the third of his PGA TOUR career in his 250th start at the age of 41 years, 8 months, 3 days. Became the first player to successfully defend a title on TOUR since Brooks Koepka at the 2018 U.S. Open. Was the third consecutive European winner on TOUR (Francesco Molinari/Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Rory McIlroy/THE PLAYERS Championship, Paul Casey/Valspar Championship); Europeans had not won on TOUR in three consecutive weeks since 2012 (Rory McIlroy/The Honda Classic, Justin Rose/World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Luke Donald/Valspar Championship). Played the par 5s in 15-under for the week, best in the field. Also led the field in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green (11.238). World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship: Shot 12-under on the weekend to finish T3 at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship after beginning the tournament with 71-72. Collected his eighth career top-five in a World Golf Championships event.

Shot 12-under on the weekend to finish T3 at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship after beginning the tournament with 71-72. Collected his eighth career top-five in a World Golf Championships event. AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Began the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with a three-shot lead over Phil Mickelson before carding a final-round 1-under 71 to finish runner-up by three shots to Mickelson in a Monday finish. Along with amateur partner Don Colleran, EVP and CSO of FedEx Corp, won the team competition at 34-under. Fell to one of five when holding the 54-hole lead/co-lead, winning in his first attempt at the 2009 Houston Open. In three previous starts at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, missed the cut in his first two starts (2001, 2002) and finished T8 in 2018. Was seeking to become the first player from England to win the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and fourth international winner (Vijay Singh/2004, Brett Ogle/1993 and Bruce Crampton/1965).

2018 Season

Won the Valspar Championship to earn second PGA TOUR title and finished No. 25 in the FedExCup standings. Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the fifth consecutive season and eighth overall. In total, made 18 cuts in 20 starts, including 13 top-25s and five top-10s. Was a captain's pick for the European Team in the Ryder Cup, returning to the team competition for the fourth time and first in 10 years.

Ryder Cup: Ten years since his last Ryder Cup appearance, was selected as a captain's pick for the European Team. In his fourth start in the team event, won 1.5 points for the Europeans as Europe regained the Ryder Cup with a 17.5-10.5 victory over the United States at Le Golf National in Paris, France. Halved his Singles match against Brooks Koepka.

Ten years since his last Ryder Cup appearance, was selected as a captain's pick for the European Team. In his fourth start in the team event, won 1.5 points for the Europeans as Europe regained the Ryder Cup with a 17.5-10.5 victory over the United States at Le Golf National in Paris, France. Halved his Singles match against Brooks Koepka. TOUR Championship: Finished T11 in the TOUR Championship, marking the first time in five starts at East Lake he did not finish in the top five.

Finished T11 in the TOUR Championship, marking the first time in five starts at East Lake he did not finish in the top five. Travelers Championship: Led the Travelers Championship by four strokes at 16-under 194 after 54 holes, before a 2-over 72 resulted in a T2 with Stewart Cink, Beau Hossler and J.B. Holmes. Marked his third top-five finish in his previous three starts at TPC River Highlands (T2/2018, T5/2017 and 2nd/2015). Was also his eighth runner-up finish on the PGA TOUR. In the third round, tied his career-low round with a bogey-free 8-under 62 (2015 Sony Open in Hawaii), hitting 18 of 18 greens in regulation for the third time in his TOUR career (2016 PGA Championship/R4 and 2010 The Open Championship/R3). Four-shot lead heading into the final round tied the tournament's largest 54-hole lead set on three occasions (Sam Snead/1955, Bob Murphy/1970 and Tim Norris/1982).

Led the Travelers Championship by four strokes at 16-under 194 after 54 holes, before a 2-over 72 resulted in a T2 with Stewart Cink, Beau Hossler and J.B. Holmes. Marked his third top-five finish in his previous three starts at TPC River Highlands (T2/2018, T5/2017 and 2nd/2015). Was also his eighth runner-up finish on the PGA TOUR. In the third round, tied his career-low round with a bogey-free 8-under 62 (2015 Sony Open in Hawaii), hitting 18 of 18 greens in regulation for the third time in his TOUR career (2016 PGA Championship/R4 and 2010 The Open Championship/R3). Four-shot lead heading into the final round tied the tournament's largest 54-hole lead set on three occasions (Sam Snead/1955, Bob Murphy/1970 and Tim Norris/1982). Wells Fargo Championship: Finished T5 in his fifth start at the Wells Fargo Championship.

Finished T5 in his fifth start at the Wells Fargo Championship. Masters Tournament: Shot a final-round 65 at the Masters to finish T15. Played holes 11-15 on Sunday in 6-under for the best birdie-eagle streak in a major championship since Graham DeLaet went birdie-eagle-eagle-birdie in round three of the 2017 PGA Championship.

Shot a final-round 65 at the Masters to finish T15. Played holes 11-15 on Sunday in 6-under for the best birdie-eagle streak in a major championship since Graham DeLaet went birdie-eagle-eagle-birdie in round three of the 2017 PGA Championship. Valspar Championship: Shot a final-round 65 and won the Valspar Championship by one stroke over Patrick Reed and Tiger Woods. Recorded his second career PGA TOUR victory (2009 Houston Open) in his 227th start at the age of 40 years, 7 months, 18 days. Needed only 21 putts in the final round, fewer than in any previous round in his career. Had made four previous appearances at the Valspar Championship with the best result being a T37 in 2011. Moved from No. 39 to No. 8 in the FedExCup standings with the victory. Following Phil Mickelson's win at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship the previous week, marked first time the PGA TOUR produced back-to-back winners aged 40 or older since the 2016-17 season (Rod Pampling/Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Pat Perez (OHL Classic at Mayakoba).

Shot a final-round 65 and won the Valspar Championship by one stroke over Patrick Reed and Tiger Woods. Recorded his second career PGA TOUR victory (2009 Houston Open) in his 227th start at the age of 40 years, 7 months, 18 days. Needed only 21 putts in the final round, fewer than in any previous round in his career. Had made four previous appearances at the Valspar Championship with the best result being a T37 in 2011. Moved from No. 39 to No. 8 in the FedExCup standings with the victory. Following Phil Mickelson's win at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship the previous week, marked first time the PGA TOUR produced back-to-back winners aged 40 or older since the 2016-17 season (Rod Pampling/Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Pat Perez (OHL Classic at Mayakoba). AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: After opening with a 5-under 67 at Pebble Beach Golf Links, closed with three rounds of 70 to finish T8 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, seven strokes behind champion Ted Potter, Jr. Marked his first made cut in three starts at Pebble Beach (2001, 2002).

After opening with a 5-under 67 at Pebble Beach Golf Links, closed with three rounds of 70 to finish T8 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, seven strokes behind champion Ted Potter, Jr. Marked his first made cut in three starts at Pebble Beach (2001, 2002). CIMB Classic: Opened the CIMB Classic with a five-over 77, but was able to finish T5 in his season debut. He shot a tournament-low 63 in the second round and then followed it up with a 69 and a closing 65 on the weekend to record his best finish at the event.

2017 Season

Finished 11th in the FedExCup standings on the strength of nine top-10 finishes in 24 starts, highlighted by a third-place showing at the Safeway Open, the first event of the 2016-17 season. Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for a seventh time, where he finished inside the top five in three of the four Playoffs events.

TOUR Championship: Making his fourth start in the TOUR Championship, opened with scores of 66-67-65 to take a two-stroke lead into the final round at 12-under 198. A final-round, 3-over 73 resulted in solo-fifth at 9-under 271. The finish marked his fourth consecutive top-five showing at East Lake.

Making his fourth start in the TOUR Championship, opened with scores of 66-67-65 to take a two-stroke lead into the final round at 12-under 198. A final-round, 3-over 73 resulted in solo-fifth at 9-under 271. The finish marked his fourth consecutive top-five showing at East Lake. Dell Technologies Championship: With a T4 finish at the Dell Technologies Championship, finished five strokes behind champion Justin Thomas. It represented his ninth top-10 result in his 17th FedExCup Playoffs event and his sixth in his last seven Playoffs event.

With a T4 finish at the Dell Technologies Championship, finished five strokes behind champion Justin Thomas. It represented his ninth top-10 result in his 17th FedExCup Playoffs event and his sixth in his last seven Playoffs event. THE NORTHERN TRUST: Solo-fifth at THE NORTHERN TRUST marked his eighth top-10 result in his 16th FedExCup Playoffs event and his fifth in his last six Playoffs events.

Solo-fifth at THE NORTHERN TRUST marked his eighth top-10 result in his 16th FedExCup Playoffs event and his fifth in his last six Playoffs events. World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: With rounds of 70-69-67-67, quietly improved each day at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational to finish T5 at 7-under 273. After two birdies and an eagle (No. 17/R2) in the first 36 holes, recorded 12 birdies on the weekend.

With rounds of 70-69-67-67, quietly improved each day at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational to finish T5 at 7-under 273. After two birdies and an eagle (No. 17/R2) in the first 36 holes, recorded 12 birdies on the weekend. Travelers Championship: Two years after losing to Bubba Watson in a playoff at TPC River Highlands, finished T5 in the Travelers Championship. Began the final round four shots back and closed with a 69 to finish in the top five.

Two years after losing to Bubba Watson in a playoff at TPC River Highlands, finished T5 in the Travelers Championship. Began the final round four shots back and closed with a 69 to finish in the top five. DEAN & DELUCA Invitational: Opened the DEAN & DELUCA Invitational with three rounds in the 60s (69-66-68), but struggled to a 3-over 73 on the final day to finish T10, six strokes behind champion Kevin Kisner. Had entered the final round in a tie for second and in the final grouping, two strokes behind 54-hole leader Webb Simpson. In five starts at Colonial, has finished inside the top 15 three times (5-2009, T10-2017, T13-2010).

Opened the DEAN & DELUCA Invitational with three rounds in the 60s (69-66-68), but struggled to a 3-over 73 on the final day to finish T10, six strokes behind champion Kevin Kisner. Had entered the final round in a tie for second and in the final grouping, two strokes behind 54-hole leader Webb Simpson. In five starts at Colonial, has finished inside the top 15 three times (5-2009, T10-2017, T13-2010). Masters Tournament: In his 11th start at the Masters, overcame a second-round, 3-over 75 with weekend scores of 69-68 to finish at 4-under 284 and alone in sixth place. The finish marked his fifth top-10 showing at Augusta and third consecutive.

In his 11th start at the Masters, overcame a second-round, 3-over 75 with weekend scores of 69-68 to finish at 4-under 284 and alone in sixth place. The finish marked his fifth top-10 showing at Augusta and third consecutive. World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: Advanced out of Group Play at World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play before losing to Hideto Tanihara (2 and 1) in the round of 16 to finish T9.

Advanced out of Group Play at World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play before losing to Hideto Tanihara (2 and 1) in the round of 16 to finish T9. Safeway Open: Telling media early in the week of the Safeway Open that he had "unfinished business" after the 2015-16 season, claimed his fourth top-five finish, a T3, in as many starts on the PGA TOUR. Opened with an 8-under 64 at Silverado Resort and Spa en route to the T3 finish with Scott Piercy, Michael Kim and Johnson Wagner. With the finish in Napa Valley, moved to 58-under par in his last 16 rounds on TOUR.

2016 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the sixth time in his career, making it to the TOUR Championship for the third time. Entered the Playoffs finale in the No. 5 position on the FedExCup standings, the only player in the top five without a victory on the season. Ended his season No. 5 in the FedExCup standings. Recorded 12 top-25 finishes from 22 starts. Of those, four were top-five showings. Finished a career-best fifth in the FedExCup.

TOUR Championship: Finished fourth at the TOUR Championship, highlighted by a final-round 6-under 64, his low round in three appearances at East Lake. The round was also his low round of the 2015-16 PGA TOUR season. Marked his second consecutive top-five finish at the TOUR Championship (T5 in 2015).

Finished fourth at the TOUR Championship, highlighted by a final-round 6-under 64, his low round in three appearances at East Lake. The round was also his low round of the 2015-16 PGA TOUR season. Marked his second consecutive top-five finish at the TOUR Championship (T5 in 2015). BMW Championship: Moved to No. 5 in the FedExCup standings with his second consecutive solo-second finish a week later at the BMW Championship. Began the final round three shots behind eventual-winner Dustin Johnson. Matched Johnson's final-round 67 to finish at 20-under 268, three behind Johnson. Only recorded two bogeys throughout the week. Marked his sixth top-10 finish in 15 starts in the FedExCup Playoffs.

Moved to No. 5 in the FedExCup standings with his second consecutive solo-second finish a week later at the BMW Championship. Began the final round three shots behind eventual-winner Dustin Johnson. Matched Johnson's final-round 67 to finish at 20-under 268, three behind Johnson. Only recorded two bogeys throughout the week. Marked his sixth top-10 finish in 15 starts in the FedExCup Playoffs. Deutsche Bank Championship: Held a three-stroke lead after 54 holes of the Deutsche Bank Championship, following three consecutive scores of 5-under 66. Struggled in the final round to a 2-over 73 to finish second to Rory McIlroy. With the solo-second at TPC Boston, jumped from 59th to 10th in FedExCup points, assuring himself a third start in the TOUR Championship.

Held a three-stroke lead after 54 holes of the Deutsche Bank Championship, following three consecutive scores of 5-under 66. Struggled in the final round to a 2-over 73 to finish second to Rory McIlroy. With the solo-second at TPC Boston, jumped from 59th to 10th in FedExCup points, assuring himself a third start in the TOUR Championship. PGA Championship: Posted four rounds in the 60s at the PGA Championship to get to 7-under 263 and T10 with William McGirt and Tyrrell Hatton. Birdied three of his last five holes Sunday to claim the top-10 finish.

Posted four rounds in the 60s at the PGA Championship to get to 7-under 263 and T10 with William McGirt and Tyrrell Hatton. Birdied three of his last five holes Sunday to claim the top-10 finish. Masters Tournament: In his 10th start at the Masters, began the final round at Augusta National seven strokes off Jordan Spieth's 54-hole lead of 3-under 213. Made five birdies and no bogeys in Sunday's final round, good for a 67, to claim a T4 with J.B. Holmes and Dustin Johnson. The top-five finish was his best showing, supplanting T6 finishes in 2004 and 2015.

In his 10th start at the Masters, began the final round at Augusta National seven strokes off Jordan Spieth's 54-hole lead of 3-under 213. Made five birdies and no bogeys in Sunday's final round, good for a 67, to claim a T4 with J.B. Holmes and Dustin Johnson. The top-five finish was his best showing, supplanting T6 finishes in 2004 and 2015. Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard: Posted a top-10, closing with a 3-under 69 to finish 10-under 278 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, good for a T9 finish (seven strokes behind champion Jason Day). The finish marked his first top-10 in six starts at Bay Hill.

Posted a top-10, closing with a 3-under 69 to finish 10-under 278 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, good for a T9 finish (seven strokes behind champion Jason Day). The finish marked his first top-10 in six starts at Bay Hill. World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship: Bounced back from a 75 in the third round of the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship with a 4-under 68 in the final round for a solo seventh finish, his first top-10 of the season.

Bounced back from a 75 in the third round of the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship with a 4-under 68 in the final round for a solo seventh finish, his first top-10 of the season. Hero World Challenge: Finished T5 and six strokes behind champion Bubba Watson at the Hero World Challenge after entering the final round only two strokes behind 54-hole leader Watson. Week included a third-round 9-under 63, which equaled the Albany Course record at the time, only to be topped by Albany resident Justin Rose's 62 in the final round.

2015 Season

After three seasons without finishing in the top 10, posted a career-high eight top-10 performances, highlighted by two runner-up outings, both via playoff losses. Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the fourth time in his career, reaching the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola for the first time since 2010.

BMW Masters: Posted four rounds in the 60s (67-69-68-69) at the European Tour's BMW Masters in mid-November 2015 in Shanghai, China. Finished T7 with countryman Justin Rose, two shots out of the Kristoffer Broberg-Patrick Reed playoff that Broberg won.

Posted four rounds in the 60s (67-69-68-69) at the European Tour's BMW Masters in mid-November 2015 in Shanghai, China. Finished T7 with countryman Justin Rose, two shots out of the Kristoffer Broberg-Patrick Reed playoff that Broberg won. Wyndham Championship: Finished T3 at the Wyndham Championship for his first top-10 in six starts in Greensboro. In his second appearance at East Lake GC, fired a 5-under 65 in the first round. Began the final round four shots off the lead and closed with an even-par 70 to T5 with Johnson and Watson. Ended the season No. 13 in the FedExCup.

Finished T3 at the Wyndham Championship for his first top-10 in six starts in Greensboro. In his second appearance at East Lake GC, fired a 5-under 65 in the first round. Began the final round four shots off the lead and closed with an even-par 70 to T5 with Johnson and Watson. Ended the season No. 13 in the FedExCup. Travelers Championship: Began the final round of the Travelers Championship three strokes off the lead, at 11-under 199. Posted a final-round, 5-under 65 to force sudden death with 2010 Travelers Championship winner Bubba Watson. When an errant, greenside bunker shot on the second extra hole flew over the green, Watson won with a birdie. It marked the second playoff loss during the campaign (Northern Trust Open).

Began the final round of the Travelers Championship three strokes off the lead, at 11-under 199. Posted a final-round, 5-under 65 to force sudden death with 2010 Travelers Championship winner Bubba Watson. When an errant, greenside bunker shot on the second extra hole flew over the green, Watson won with a birdie. It marked the second playoff loss during the campaign (Northern Trust Open). World Golf Championships-Cadillac Match Play: Ended T5 in his 10th start at the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Match Play, where he previously claimed runner-up positions in 2009 and 2010. Lost to eventual champion Rory McIlroy in 22 holes in the quarterfinals. Officials suspended play through 21 holes due to darkness. Fell ill overnight and ultimately lost the match Sunday morning.

Ended T5 in his 10th start at the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Match Play, where he previously claimed runner-up positions in 2009 and 2010. Lost to eventual champion Rory McIlroy in 22 holes in the quarterfinals. Officials suspended play through 21 holes due to darkness. Fell ill overnight and ultimately lost the match Sunday morning. Masters Tournament: Finished T6 to notch his third top-10 in the Masters and first overall top-10 in a major since the 2010 Open Championship (T3).

Finished T6 to notch his third top-10 in the Masters and first overall top-10 in a major since the 2010 Open Championship (T3). Shell Houston Open: The 2009 Shell Houston Open champion returned to the GC of Houston in early April, where he made another good bid at victory. En route to a 4-under 68 in the first round, became the first player in event history to make eagles at the fourth and 13th holes, both par-5's, in the same round. Ensuing scores of 69-68-71 moved him to 12-under 276, good for lone possession of ninth place.

The 2009 Shell Houston Open champion returned to the GC of Houston in early April, where he made another good bid at victory. En route to a 4-under 68 in the first round, became the first player in event history to make eagles at the fourth and 13th holes, both par-5's, in the same round. Ensuing scores of 69-68-71 moved him to 12-under 276, good for lone possession of ninth place. The Honda Classic: A week later at The Honda Classic, posted rounds of 69-70-68-68 to finish at 5-under on PGA National's par-70 layout. Claimed a T3 with Russell Knox and Ian Poulter. His finish marked his third top-12 in the event in his last four starts (T4 in 2010, missed cut in 2013 and T12 in 2014). The back-to-back, top-10 finishes were his first since the 2010 BMW Championship (second) and the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola (T4). The finish also moved him inside the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking (No. 45), earning him the the last spot into the following week's field at the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship.

A week later at The Honda Classic, posted rounds of 69-70-68-68 to finish at 5-under on PGA National's par-70 layout. Claimed a T3 with Russell Knox and Ian Poulter. His finish marked his third top-12 in the event in his last four starts (T4 in 2010, missed cut in 2013 and T12 in 2014). The back-to-back, top-10 finishes were his first since the 2010 BMW Championship (second) and the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola (T4). The finish also moved him inside the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking (No. 45), earning him the the last spot into the following week's field at the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship. Northern Trust Open: Finished regulation at the Northern Trust Open tied with Dustin Johnson and James Hahn. Was eliminated on the second playoff hole of the Riviera CC event when he couldn't match Johnson and Hahn's scores. The runner-up finish marked his first top-10 since the 2011 Frys.com Open.

2014 Season

Made 12 of 16 TOUR cuts without a top-10. Did record nine top-25 finishes and advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time since 2010. Competed at The Barclays, but did not compete in the second Playoffs event near Boston because his fiancée was close to going into labor with their first child in London.

KLM Open: Did win his 12th European Tour title when he shot weekend rounds of 62-66 at the KLM Open in Zandvoort, Netherlands to edge Simon Dyson by a shot at Kennemer G&CC. Cruised into contention with the tournament-best, 8-under 62 and was four shots behind 54-hole leader Romain Wattell with a round to play. Made four birdies on the front nine, and even with a 15th-hole bogey survived a late charge by Dyson. The performance gave him a European Tour title for the second consecutive year.

Did win his 12th European Tour title when he shot weekend rounds of 62-66 at the KLM Open in Zandvoort, Netherlands to edge Simon Dyson by a shot at Kennemer G&CC. Cruised into contention with the tournament-best, 8-under 62 and was four shots behind 54-hole leader Romain Wattell with a round to play. Made four birdies on the front nine, and even with a 15th-hole bogey survived a late charge by Dyson. The performance gave him a European Tour title for the second consecutive year. The Barclays: Finished T22 at The Barclays.

Finished T22 at The Barclays. the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide Insurance: Playing on a sponsor exemption, finished T13 at the Memorial Tournament after holding a three-shot lead through 36 holes.

Playing on a sponsor exemption, finished T13 at the Memorial Tournament after holding a three-shot lead through 36 holes. Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Best TOUR performance was a T11 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Best TOUR performance was a T11 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Omega Dubai Desert Classic: In early February, was T9 with three others at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

2013 Season

Made four of seven TOUR cuts and did not record a top-25 finish for the second consecutive season.

BMW Masters: Earlier in the European Tour season, shot a third-round 71 that was surrounded by three 2-under 70s at Lake Malaren GC. Went on to T8 at the BMW Masters in Shanghai, China.

Earlier in the European Tour season, shot a third-round 71 that was surrounded by three 2-under 70s at Lake Malaren GC. Went on to T8 at the BMW Masters in Shanghai, China. Seve Trophy: Played in the Seve Trophy for Great Britain and Ireland for a fifth time. Teamed with David Lynn to win foursomes and then teamed with Simon Khan to capture the duo's four-ball match over despite Continental Europe's two-point win in France.

Played in the Seve Trophy for Great Britain and Ireland for a fifth time. Teamed with David Lynn to win foursomes and then teamed with Simon Khan to capture the duo's four-ball match over despite Continental Europe's two-point win in France. Irish Open: Snapped a winless streak that went back to 2011 when he captured the Irish Open in late-June. A pair of 67s on the weekend at Carton House GC in Maynooth, County Kildare, gave him a three-shot triumph over Joost Luiten and Robert Rock. After making birdies on five of six holes midway through his final round (on Nos. 8-11 and 13), he bogeyed the 15th and 16th holes. He put an exclamation on his victory with an eagle-3 on the closing hole, good for his 11th European Tour title.

Snapped a winless streak that went back to 2011 when he captured the Irish Open in late-June. A pair of 67s on the weekend at Carton House GC in Maynooth, County Kildare, gave him a three-shot triumph over Joost Luiten and Robert Rock. After making birdies on five of six holes midway through his final round (on Nos. 8-11 and 13), he bogeyed the 15th and 16th holes. He put an exclamation on his victory with an eagle-3 on the closing hole, good for his 11th European Tour title. Volvo China Open: Finished T8 at the Volvo China Open in early May.

2012 Season

Injury-plagued season finished with a No. 233 finish in the FedExCup standings, failing to advance to the Playoffs for the second consecutive season. A dislocated right shoulder while snowboarding in Colorado sidelined him until he had his first start of the season, at the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship. Week was highlighted Sunday by a hole-in-one on the par-3 15th hole with an 8-iron from 166 yards.

Barclays Singapore Open: At the Barclays Singapore Open, shot a third-round 67 at Sentosa GC to finish T10.

At the Barclays Singapore Open, shot a third-round 67 at Sentosa GC to finish T10. BMW Masters: A week later, opened with a 2-under 70 at the BMW Masters on the European Tour. Reeled off three consecutive 68's over his final 54 holes to T6 in Shanghai.

A week later, opened with a 2-under 70 at the BMW Masters on the European Tour. Reeled off three consecutive 68's over his final 54 holes to T6 in Shanghai. ISPS HANDA Perth International: Showed a return to form in October on the European Tour when he was T5 at the ISPS Handa Perth International in Australia. Shot a final-round 67 to move up the leaderboard.

Showed a return to form in October on the European Tour when he was T5 at the ISPS Handa Perth International in Australia. Shot a final-round 67 to move up the leaderboard. Wyndham Championship: Entered the final event of the regular season at the Wyndham Championship seeking his first made cut since the Cadillac Championship, finishing 75th.

Entered the final event of the regular season at the Wyndham Championship seeking his first made cut since the Cadillac Championship, finishing 75th. World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship: Finished T51 in his first start of the season, at the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship.

2011 Season

PGA TOUR Season started with promise with three of his five top-25 finishes on the season coming in his first three starts. Failed to finish inside the top 125 on the official money list for the first time in four years while struggling with turf toe for a good part of the campaign.

World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: Turned in four solid rounds at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions in Shanghai, China, including a final-round 67 at Sheshan International GC to T4.

Turned in four solid rounds at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions in Shanghai, China, including a final-round 67 at Sheshan International GC to T4. Frys.com Open: A week after his win at the Shinhan Donghae Open on the Korean Tour, competed for the first time at the PGA TOUR's Frys.com Open, where he equaled the course record with a second-round, 7-under 64 to take the midway lead. Finished T7 with seven others to claim his first top-10 finish on TOUR since the 2010 TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola.

A week after his win at the Shinhan Donghae Open on the Korean Tour, competed for the first time at the PGA TOUR's Frys.com Open, where he equaled the course record with a second-round, 7-under 64 to take the midway lead. Finished T7 with seven others to claim his first top-10 finish on TOUR since the 2010 TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola. Telus World Skins Game: Finished fifth at the Telus World Skins Game in Banff, Alberta, Canada. Earned one skin and $20,000. Field also included Jhonattan Vegas, Lucas Glover, Stephen Ames and Anthony Kim.

Finished fifth at the Telus World Skins Game in Banff, Alberta, Canada. Earned one skin and $20,000. Field also included Jhonattan Vegas, Lucas Glover, Stephen Ames and Anthony Kim. Transitions Championship: Fired a 7-under 64 at the Transitions Championship, his lowest PGA TOUR round since a 64 in the first round of the 2010 Honda Classic, to hold the first-round lead. He eventually finished T37.

Fired a 7-under 64 at the Transitions Championship, his lowest PGA TOUR round since a 64 in the first round of the 2010 Honda Classic, to hold the first-round lead. He eventually finished T37. World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship: Finished T18 at the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship.

Finished T18 at the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship. World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Finished T17 at the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship.

Finished T17 at the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship. Northern Trust Open: Finished T12 at the Northern Trust Open.

Finished T12 at the Northern Trust Open. Volvo Golf Champions: Won on the European Tour for the first time since 2009 when he took a one-stroke victory over Peter Hanson at the Volvo Golf Champions in at The Royal GC in Bahrain. Entered the final round tied, with the duo staying next to each other all afternoon before he grabbed the title when he parred the 72nd hole and Hanson bogeyed.

2010 Season

Posted seven top-10s to finish sixth in the FedExCup Playoffs, capped by first appearance at the TOUR Championship.

Dubai World Championship: In late November, was T6 at the Dubai World Championship to finish 12th in the Race to Dubai, the European Tour's season-long points competition.

In late November, was T6 at the Dubai World Championship to finish 12th in the Race to Dubai, the European Tour's season-long points competition. World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: He enjoyed his third World Golf Championships top-10 of the campaign when he T6 at the HSBC Champions in Shanghai, China.

He enjoyed his third World Golf Championships top-10 of the campaign when he T6 at the HSBC Champions in Shanghai, China. THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola: Entered the TOUR Championship as one of five players who could win the FedExCup with a victory at East Lake. Held a share of the first-round lead with a 4-under 66 and closed with matching 69s to finish T4.

Entered the TOUR Championship as one of five players who could win the FedExCup with a victory at East Lake. Held a share of the first-round lead with a 4-under 66 and closed with matching 69s to finish T4. BMW Championship: Was the only player in the BMW Championship field to card four rounds in the 60s, posting four-consecutive 2-under 69s to finish runner-up. Was 5-under on his final round through 12 holes, moving to a three-stroke lead at 11-under, but three-consecutive bogeys on Nos. 13-15 eventually left him one stroke behind tournament-winner Dustin Johnson.

Was the only player in the BMW Championship field to card four rounds in the 60s, posting four-consecutive 2-under 69s to finish runner-up. Was 5-under on his final round through 12 holes, moving to a three-stroke lead at 11-under, but three-consecutive bogeys on Nos. 13-15 eventually left him one stroke behind tournament-winner Dustin Johnson. The Open Championship: Finished T3 for his best outing in nine starts at The Open Championship. His only other top-10 was a T7 in 2008.

Finished T3 for his best outing in nine starts at The Open Championship. His only other top-10 was a T7 in 2008. World Golf Championships-CA Championship: Earned fourth top-10 in four starts on TOUR with T6 at World Golf Championships-CA Championship.

Earned fourth top-10 in four starts on TOUR with T6 at World Golf Championships-CA Championship. The Honda Classic: Posted third top-10 finish of the year in as many starts with a T4 at The Honda Classic, set up by a second-round, 6-under 64, equaling the Champion Course record.

Posted third top-10 finish of the year in as many starts with a T4 at The Honda Classic, set up by a second-round, 6-under 64, equaling the Champion Course record. World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Runner-up for the second-consecutive year at the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship, losing to fellow Englishman Ian Poulter, 4 and 2, in the final. He was the third player to reach the championship final in consecutive years, joining Tiger Woods (2003 and 2004) and Geoff Ogilvy (2006 and 2007). Won his first four matches by 5-and-4 margins before returning Sunday morning to defeat Camilo Villegas in a darkness-delayed semifinal, eventually winning at the 24th hole, the longest match of the week.

Runner-up for the second-consecutive year at the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship, losing to fellow Englishman Ian Poulter, 4 and 2, in the final. He was the third player to reach the championship final in consecutive years, joining Tiger Woods (2003 and 2004) and Geoff Ogilvy (2006 and 2007). Won his first four matches by 5-and-4 margins before returning Sunday morning to defeat Camilo Villegas in a darkness-delayed semifinal, eventually winning at the 24th hole, the longest match of the week. SBS Championship: Opened with a 3-under 70 before closing with 4-under 69's in the final three rounds to finish T10 in his first start, at the SBS Championship.

2009 Season

Finished the season ranked No. 52 in the FedExCup standings, including three top-10 finishes and his first victory on the PGA TOUR (Shell Houston Open). Was injured midway through the season.

Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: Finished fifth at the Crowne Plaza Invitational in first appearance the week after winning BMW PGA Championship on the European Tour.

Finished fifth at the Crowne Plaza Invitational in first appearance the week after winning BMW PGA Championship on the European Tour. Shell Houston Open: Earned first PGA TOUR win with 11-under 277 at the Shell Houston Open when he defeated J.B. Holmes with a bogey on the first playoff hole after Holmes, who had finished 2 hours and 40 minutes ahead of him, hit his tee shot into the water hazard. It was his first appearance at the event and the victory was the first by a European at the Shell Houston Open.

Earned first PGA TOUR win with 11-under 277 at the Shell Houston Open when he defeated J.B. Holmes with a bogey on the first playoff hole after Holmes, who had finished 2 hours and 40 minutes ahead of him, hit his tee shot into the water hazard. It was his first appearance at the event and the victory was the first by a European at the Shell Houston Open. World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Became the first Englishman to reach the final of the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship, losing 4 and 3 to Geoff Ogilvy. Lost the opening hole of the final, marking the first time during the week he was behind in any match.

Became the first Englishman to reach the final of the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship, losing 4 and 3 to Geoff Ogilvy. Lost the opening hole of the final, marking the first time during the week he was behind in any match. Abu Dhabi Golf Championship: Secured a second victory in three years at the Abu Dhabi Golf Championship on the European Tour, beating Louis Oosthuizen and Martin Kaymer by one stroke. Finished at a tournament-record, 21-under-par total.

2008 Season

Collected seven top-25 finishes, including top-15s in three of the four major championships. Surpassed $1 million in earnings on the PGA TOUR for the first time in his career. Finished the season No. 74 in the FedExCup standings.

Ryder Cup: Went 0-1-2 in the Ryder Cup at Valhalla, including a halve with Hunter Mahan in Singles.

Went 0-1-2 in the Ryder Cup at Valhalla, including a halve with Hunter Mahan in Singles. The Barclays: Finished T7 at The Barclays, where he was one stroke back through 54 holes in the first event in the FedExCup Playoffs.

Finished T7 at The Barclays, where he was one stroke back through 54 holes in the first event in the FedExCup Playoffs. PGA Championship: Finished T15 at the PGA Championship.

Finished T15 at the PGA Championship. World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: Third top-10 finish of the season was a T8 at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational.

Third top-10 finish of the season was a T8 at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational. The Open Championship: Despite opening with an 8-over 78 at The Open Championship, fought his way back to a T7 finish, his best effort in a major championship since finishing T6 at the 2004 Masters.

Despite opening with an 8-over 78 at The Open Championship, fought his way back to a T7 finish, his best effort in a major championship since finishing T6 at the 2004 Masters. Masters Tournament: Finished T11 at the Masters.

Finished T11 at the Masters. World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Finished T9 in the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship. Defeated Robert Karlsson (2 up) and Bradley Dredge (2 and 1) before falling to K.J. Choi, 2 up, in the third round.

2007 Season

Joined the PGA TOUR for 2008 by finishing in the top 125 on the non-member money list in 2007.

U.S. Open Championship: Posted low round of the week (4-under-par 66) in second round at the U.S. Open at Oakmont CC en route to T10 finish.

Posted low round of the week (4-under-par 66) in second round at the U.S. Open at Oakmont CC en route to T10 finish. World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Finished T5 at the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship. Came back to finish T10 at the Masters Tournament after a first-round 79.

Finished T5 at the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship. Came back to finish T10 at the Masters Tournament after a first-round 79. Abu Dhabi Golf Championship: Aided by a 7-under 65, the low final round, won the Abu Dhabi Golf Championship in the United Arab Emirates by a stroke over Peter Hanson.

2006 Season

Placed second on the European Tour Order of Merit behind Padraig Harrington.

Ryder Cup: Had a 2-0-2 record in Europe's victory over the U.S. in the Ryder Cup, with an ace on No. 14 that ended his foursomes match with fellow Englishman David Howell.

Had a 2-0-2 record in Europe's victory over the U.S. in the Ryder Cup, with an ace on No. 14 that ended his foursomes match with fellow Englishman David Howell. HSBC World Match Play Championship: Beat Shaun Micheel, 10 and 8, to win the HSBC World Match Play in Wentworth, England. It was his third European Tour victory of the season and moved him past David Howell to the top of the European Tour Order of Merit.

Beat Shaun Micheel, 10 and 8, to win the HSBC World Match Play in Wentworth, England. It was his third European Tour victory of the season and moved him past David Howell to the top of the European Tour Order of Merit. World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: Best PGA TOUR finish came in his seventh start, a T4 at the Bridgestone Invitational in August.

2005 Season

Finished 39th on The European Tour Order of Merit.

TCL Classic: Won for the fourth time on the European Tour in China, at the TCL Classic where he beat Paul McGinley in a playoff.

Won for the fourth time on the European Tour in China, at the TCL Classic where he beat Paul McGinley in a playoff. Ford Championship at Doral: As a member of the PGA TOUR, his best finish in 10 starts was a T16 at the Ford Championship at Doral.

2004 Season

Joined the PGA TOUR in late April as a Special Temporary Member and earned privileges for the 2005 season via making the 2004 Ryder Cup Team.

World Golf Championships-World Cup: Teamed with Luke Donald to win the World Golf Championships-World Cup in Spain in mid-November.

Teamed with Luke Donald to win the World Golf Championships-World Cup in Spain in mid-November. Ryder Cup: Went 1-1 in the Europeans' Ryder Cup victory.

Went 1-1 in the Europeans' Ryder Cup victory. The Open Championship: Shared the first-round lead with Thomas Levet (5-under 66) at The Open Championship in Scotland before finishing T20.

Shared the first-round lead with Thomas Levet (5-under 66) at The Open Championship in Scotland before finishing T20. Masters Tournament: Finished T6 at the Masters in first appearance. Entered final round one back of co-leaders Chris DiMarco and Phil Mickelson, but shot 74.

Finished T6 at the Masters in first appearance. Entered final round one back of co-leaders Chris DiMarco and Phil Mickelson, but shot 74. THE PLAYERS Championship: In first start at THE PLAYERS Championship, finished T10 to lead the 17 first-time participants.

2003 Season

Began season quickly with two victories outside the U.S.

World Golf Championships-American Express Championship: Another top PGA TOUR finish was T8 at the World Golf Championship-American Express Championship.

Another top PGA TOUR finish was T8 at the World Golf Championship-American Express Championship. The INTERNATIONAL: One top PGA TOUR finish was a T10 at The INTERNATIONAL.

One top PGA TOUR finish was a T10 at The INTERNATIONAL. Benson & Hedges International Open: Victory came in the final Benson and Hedges International Open at the De Vere Belfry where he won by four shots.

Victory came in the final Benson and Hedges International Open at the De Vere Belfry where he won by four shots. The ANZ Championship: Won the ANZ Championship at New South Wales GC in Sydney, where he carded a final-round 71 to finish with 45 points under the Modified Stableford System.

2001 Season

Finishing 22nd on the European Tour's Order of Merit helped him win the Sir Henry Cotton Rookie of the Year.

