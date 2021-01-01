Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Major Medical Extension

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 2005

PGA TOUR Victories (3)

2011 AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am

AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am 2013 Shell Houston Open

Shell Houston Open 2017 Puerto Rico Open

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (4)

2001 BUY.COM Inland Empire Open

BUY.COM Inland Empire Open 2004 Northeast Pennsylvania Classic, Pete Dye West Virginia Classic Presented by National Mining Assn.

Northeast Pennsylvania Classic, Pete Dye West Virginia Classic Presented by National Mining Assn. 2008 Miccosukee Championship

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (0-1)

2012 Lost to Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Wells Fargo Championship

KORN FERRY TOUR (3-0)

2001 Defeated Mark Wurtz, Rod Pampling, BUY.COM Inland Empire Open

Defeated Mark Wurtz, Rod Pampling, BUY.COM Inland Empire Open 2004 Defeated James Driscoll, Northeast Pennsylvania Classic

Defeated James Driscoll, Northeast Pennsylvania Classic 2008 Defeated Matt Bettencourt, Miccosukee Championship

Personal

Is a personal friend of actor Bill Murray, with whom he played in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on multiple occasions. The duo won the pro-am in 2011 and Points went on to win the tournament, his first career win on the PGA TOUR. The pair also joined forces for the pro-am at the 2015 John Deere Classic.

Is a big follower of University of Illinois athletics.

Special Interests

Fishing, wine

Career Highlights

2019 Season

Managed just 13 starts due to a neck injury, making three cuts and finishing the season No. 236 in the FedExCup standings. Entered the 2019-20 season on a Major Medical Extension with 12 starts available to earn 360 points to equal No. 125 on the 2018-19 FedExCup points list (Pat Perez/376 points).

2018 Season

Made six cuts in 25 starts, finishing the season No. 176 in the FedExCup.

Wyndham Championship: Opened the Wyndham Championship with a pair of 64s en route to a T4 result. Earned first top-25 in 25th start of the season.

2017 Season

Posted three top-25s in 21 starts through the Wyndham Championship, highlighted by his third career PGA TOUR win in Puerto Rico. Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the sixth time and first since 2013.

THE NORTHERN TRUST: Ended his season at No. 104 in the FedExCup standings after a T54 at THE NORTHERN TRUST, the first of four FedExCup Playoffs events.

Ended his season at No. 104 in the FedExCup standings after a T54 at THE NORTHERN TRUST, the first of four FedExCup Playoffs events. Puerto Rico Open: In his fourth start at the Puerto Rico Open, began the final round trailing Chris Stroud by a stroke. Reeled off five consecutive birdies to start his round en route to a 6-under 66 and two-stroke victory over Retief Goosen, Bryson DeChambeau and Bill Lunde at 20-under 268. Made nine total birdies on the day at Coco Beach Golf & Country Club. Began the week with a bogey-free, 8-under 64 in round one, highlighted by an eagle-2 from 146 yards on his final hole (No. 9). With the win, earned a two-year exemption back onto the PGA TOUR and a spot into the following week's field at the Shell Houston Open, site of his 2013 TOUR victory. Marked his third career victory on TOUR.

2016 Season

Finished No. 184 in the FedExCup standings, failing to advance to the Playoffs for the third consecutive season. Made the cut in 11 of 18 starts, with a T14 at his season-ending Wyndham Championship his best outing. Showed promise toward the end of the season, as all three of his top-25 finishes came in his last six starts.

DAP Championship: In the first of three Korn Ferry Tour Finals events contested, finished T6 at the DAP Championship en route to finishing 35th on the Korn Ferry Tour priority list.

2015 Season

With three top-25 finishes in 26 starts, finished outside the top 125 in FedExCup points at No. 171 and failed to advance to the Playoffs for the second consecutive season. Finished No. 77 on the Korn Ferry Tour Finals money list, missing the first two cuts, then posting T52 and T35 finishes. Will play out of the Past Champion category on the PGA TOUR 2015-16, along with status on the Korn Ferry Tour.

2014 Season

Lone top-25 finish came in his last start, at the Wyndham Championship, opening with rounds of 67-65 (the only event of the season he opened with two sub-70 scores) en route to a T18 finish. Completed the season No. 173 in the FedExCup, ending a streak of five consecutive seasons of finishing inside the top 100 in the FedExCup and recording at least three top-10s each season.

2013 Season

Season included 15 made cuts in 28 starts, with a victory at the Shell Houston Open and a runner-up effort at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, the best of his three top-10 finishes. Finished the season a career-best 30th in the FedExCup.

TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola: Finished T26 in his first trip to the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola.

Finished T26 in his first trip to the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola. The Barclays: Making his seventh start at The Barclays, recorded his first top-10 FedExCup Playoffs finish with a T6 effort, two strokes shy of Adam Scott's winning 11-under total. Closed with rounds of 66-67.

Making his seventh start at The Barclays, recorded his first top-10 FedExCup Playoffs finish with a T6 effort, two strokes shy of Adam Scott's winning 11-under total. Closed with rounds of 66-67. Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Posted a bogey-free, 7-under 65 in the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans to finish second, a stroke shy of winner and playing partner, Billy Horschel. Despite two rain delays, one of which came with him in the fairway of the 72nd hole, managed to come back and birdie the par-5 18th Sunday to assure the runner-up finish. Made just two bogeys the entire week, a career-best for him.

Posted a bogey-free, 7-under 65 in the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans to finish second, a stroke shy of winner and playing partner, Billy Horschel. Despite two rain delays, one of which came with him in the fairway of the 72nd hole, managed to come back and birdie the par-5 18th Sunday to assure the runner-up finish. Made just two bogeys the entire week, a career-best for him. Shell Houston Open: After pulling an old putter he used as a pre-teen from his mother's golf bag, opened with an 8-under 64 at the Shell Houston Open that led to a one-stroke win over Billy Horschel and Henrik Stenson. His first round was highlighted by five consecutive birdies on hole Nos. 10-14. Sank a clutch, 10-foot par putt on the 72nd hole to claim his second career PGA TOUR win. With the victory, earned an exemption into the Masters Tournament just two weeks later. The win also extended the streak of consecutive American TOUR winners to 16, dating to Tommy Gainey's 2012 win at The McGladrey Classic.

2012 Season

Finished No. 63 in the FedExCup standings. Just one week after a solid T12 finish at the Hyundai Tournament of Champions, made his fifth start at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where a third-round 64 shaved four strokes off his previous-best score at the event and eventually led to a T6 finish, three strokes behind champion Johnson Wagner.

Wells Fargo Championship: Lost in his first career PGA TOUR playoff, to Rickie Fowler at the Wells Fargo Championship. Along with Rory McIlroy he recorded a par-4 on the first playoff hole (No. 18) before Fowler made a 4-foot birdie putt to win. Bogeyed his 72nd hole in his attempt to become the first player to play the final 36 holes of the Wells Fargo Championship without a bogey. He had played the previous 40 holes without a bogey, dating to the par-3 13th hole in the second round. The runner-up finish was the first of his career. Prior to his strong showing, had had minimal success in six starts at the Wells Fargo Championship, with just one made cut (T63 in 2010).

Lost in his first career PGA TOUR playoff, to Rickie Fowler at the Wells Fargo Championship. Along with Rory McIlroy he recorded a par-4 on the first playoff hole (No. 18) before Fowler made a 4-foot birdie putt to win. Bogeyed his 72nd hole in his attempt to become the first player to play the final 36 holes of the Wells Fargo Championship without a bogey. He had played the previous 40 holes without a bogey, dating to the par-3 13th hole in the second round. The runner-up finish was the first of his career. Prior to his strong showing, had had minimal success in six starts at the Wells Fargo Championship, with just one made cut (T63 in 2010). Farmers Insurance Open: Finished T8 at the Farmers Insurance Open, his third top-10 in six starts at the event.

2011 Season

Picked up first career win on TOUR and had career-best finishes in the FedExCup (56th) and money list (37th).

PGA Championship: Did not crack the top 10 until 17 starts later, finishing T10 at the PGA Championship–his first top 10 in six major championship starts.

Did not crack the top 10 until 17 starts later, finishing T10 at the PGA Championship–his first top 10 in six major championship starts. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Overcame a two-stroke deficit to Steve Marino in the final round to capture his first TOUR title, at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am. With childhood idol Bill Murray playing at his side in the amateur division, he holed a 100-yard wedge shot for an eagle-3 at the par-5 14th hole to take a lead he would not relinquish. Rounds of 63-70-71-67–271 bested runner-up Hunter Mahan by two strokes. In addition, he won the pro-am competition with Murray. Since 1987, just three other champions have also won the pro-am portion of the event: Arron Oberholser (2006), Mickelson (2007) and Dustin Johnson (2009).

Overcame a two-stroke deficit to Steve Marino in the final round to capture his first TOUR title, at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am. With childhood idol Bill Murray playing at his side in the amateur division, he holed a 100-yard wedge shot for an eagle-3 at the par-5 14th hole to take a lead he would not relinquish. Rounds of 63-70-71-67–271 bested runner-up Hunter Mahan by two strokes. In addition, he won the pro-am competition with Murray. Since 1987, just three other champions have also won the pro-am portion of the event: Arron Oberholser (2006), Mickelson (2007) and Dustin Johnson (2009). Farmers Insurance Open: Collected first top 10 of the season with a fifth-place finish at the Farmers Insurance Open. Third-round 68 tied Phil Mickelson for best round of the day, earning a donation from Farmers to alma mater University of Illinois men's golf team as part of University Day.

2010 Season

Collected three top-10 finishes in 2010 and retained TOUR card for second consecutive season.

The Greenbrier Classic: Posted a career-best, 9-under 61 in the third round of the Greenbrier Classic en route to a T4 finish. Flirted with a 59, standing at 10-under through 16 holes, but a three-putt bogey on the par-5 17th hole ended historic opportunity.

Posted a career-best, 9-under 61 in the third round of the Greenbrier Classic en route to a T4 finish. Flirted with a 59, standing at 10-under through 16 holes, but a three-putt bogey on the par-5 17th hole ended historic opportunity. HP Byron Nelson Championship: Finished T7 at the HP Byron Nelson Championship with four rounds of par or better.

Finished T7 at the HP Byron Nelson Championship with four rounds of par or better. Farmers Insurance Open: After missing the cut in his first two starts of the season, posted a T9 at Farmers Insurance Open where he was co-leader through 36 holes.

2009 Season

Finished No. 66 on the PGA TOUR money list and earned more than $1 million in a season for the first time in his career. Ranked 72nd in the final FedExCup standings.

Children's Miracle Network Classic: Shot 65 in the final round to finish the season with a T7 at the Children's Miracle Network Classic. It marked the third time in 2009 that he posted a final-round 65 to earn a top-10 finish. Leaped 11 spots on the final money list to No. 66.

Shot 65 in the final round to finish the season with a T7 at the Children's Miracle Network Classic. It marked the third time in 2009 that he posted a final-round 65 to earn a top-10 finish. Leaped 11 spots on the final money list to No. 66. HP Byron Nelson Championship: Posted a career-best third-place finish at the HP Byron Nelson Championship with four sub-70 rounds, including 65-65 on the weekend.

Posted a career-best third-place finish at the HP Byron Nelson Championship with four sub-70 rounds, including 65-65 on the weekend. Puerto Rico Open presented by Banco Popular: Earned another T9 the following week at the Puerto Rico Open presented by Banco Popular.

Earned another T9 the following week at the Puerto Rico Open presented by Banco Popular. The Honda Classic: Final-round 65 earned first top-10 of season, a T9, at The Honda Classic. Final-round 65 tied the low round of the day with Scott Piercy.

2008 Season

Made the cut in 16 of 25 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with 10 top-25 finishes. Finished No. 16 on the official money list and became one of five players in Tour history with $1 million in career earnings. Collected the first top-10 of the year with a T5 at the 36-hole HSBC New Zealand PGA Championship, finishing four shots behind tournament winner Darron Stiles. Became the only player to notch top-10s in both events Down Under after a T7 effort at the Moonah Classic.

Miccosukee Championship: Won the Miccosukee Championship in spectacular fashion when he holed a 125-yard shot from the fairway at the 72nd hole. He then defeated Matt Bettencourt with birdie on the first playoff hole. Win was his fourth career Korn Ferry Tour title. Was T43 and seven strokes back after 36 holes. Third-round 62 was his second 62 this season. Win vaulted him from 40th to 15th on the money list and secured a spot on the 2009 PGA TOUR.

Won the Miccosukee Championship in spectacular fashion when he holed a 125-yard shot from the fairway at the 72nd hole. He then defeated Matt Bettencourt with birdie on the first playoff hole. Win was his fourth career Korn Ferry Tour title. Was T43 and seven strokes back after 36 holes. Third-round 62 was his second 62 this season. Win vaulted him from 40th to 15th on the money list and secured a spot on the 2009 PGA TOUR. Northeast Pennsylvania Classic: Led by two shots going into the final round of the Northeast Pennsylvania Classic where a final-round 73 dropped him into a T9.

Led by two shots going into the final round of the Northeast Pennsylvania Classic where a final-round 73 dropped him into a T9. Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic Presented by Samsung: Was 36-hole co-leader with Kyle McCarthy at the Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic after opening rounds of 69-62. Finished T10.

2007 Season

Made the cut in 16 of 29 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with five top-25 finishes. Concluded the year No. 39 on the money list, with $156,799. Posted a season-best runner-up finish at the Albertsons Boise Open. Posted back-to-back eagles during a third-round 63.

2006 Season

Finished No. 162 on the PGA TOUR money list, with $405,984. Posted three top-25 finishes, including his first career top-10–at The Honda Classic (T10).

2005 Season

After finishing 161st on the PGA TOUR money list in his rookie season, earned his way back on TOUR by finishing T3 at the year-end National Qualifying Tournament. Posted four top-25s including T13s at the unofficial Nissan Open and the B.C. Open.

2004 Season

Finished second on the Korn Ferry Tour money list with $332,815 to earn his initial TOUR card. Posted his second Tour victory at the 2004 Northeast Pennsylvania Classic in a playoff over James Driscoll. Came back a few weeks later and won the inaugural Pete Dye West Virginia Classic. Led Tour in Birdie Average.

2003 Season

Finished No. 50 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list.

2002 Season

Finished 66th on Korn Ferry Tour money list mainly due to a season-best T4 at the Gila River Golf Classic (set up when he matched the Whirlwind GC record with a 10-under 61 in the third round).

2001 Season

In rookie season on Korn Ferry Tour, won the Inland Empire Open and ranked No. 30 on the final money list.

BUY.COM Inland Empire Open: Won via playoff over Rod Pampling and Mark Wurtz at the Inland Empire Open.

Amateur Highlights

Third-team All-America at Illinois. Three-time Illinois Amateur champion. Reached the quarterfinals of the 1996 U.S. Amateur at Pumpkin Ridge GC, where he lost to eventual-champion Tiger Woods, 3 and 2, in the quarterfinals.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE