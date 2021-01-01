International Victories (16)
-
2001 Singhania Open [Ind]
-
2003 HT Pro Golf [Ind]
-
2003 Tata Open [Ind]
-
2003 Hero Honda Open [Ind]
-
2003 NGC Open [Ind]
-
2005 Singhania Open [Ind]
-
2005 Tata Open [Ind]
-
2006 Singhania Open [Ind],
-
2006 Tata Open [Ind]
-
2006 Hindu Open [Ind]
-
2008 EMAAR-MGF Indian Masters [Eur]
-
2011 Avantha Masters [Eur]
-
2014 Panasonic Open India [Asia]
-
2016 Hero Indian Open [Eur]
-
2016 Resorts World Manila Masters [Asia]
-
2017 Hero Indian Open [Eur, Asia]
National Teams
- 2016 World Cup
- 2016 Summer Olympics
- 2016 Eurasia Cup
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2017 Season
-
Hero Indian Open: Romped to a commanding seven-shot victory to successfully defend his title at the US$1.75, co-sanctioned Hero Indian Open. Ground out a final-round 1-under 71 to seal his sixth Asian Tour victory and fourth European Tour title at the demanding DLF Golf and Country Club's Gary Player course with a winning score of 10-under 278. Victory was worth US$291,660 and moved him up to second place on the Asian Tour's Order of Merit behind American David Lipsky at the time.
2016 Season
-
Olympic Men's Golf Competition: Represented India when golf returned to the Olympics for the first time since 1904 in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. Finished T50 in 60-player field.
-
Hero Indian Open: The hometown favorite closed with a 1-under 71 to win the Hero Indian Open, edging nearest challengers Anirban Lahiri and Jeunghun Wang by two strokes for his third career European Tour title. The victory was especially sweet considering he had finished runner-up at the event four times, including in 2015 when Lahiri came back from seven strokes down at one point and then won in a playoff. Earned full playing privileges back on the European Tour after missing out with a 113th place finish in The Race to Dubai in 2015. Marked his third win at the New Delhi Golf Club, but first in the National Open. His third career victory came 91 starts since his second Tour title in 2011, with that victory coming 73 starts since his inaugural win in 2008. With the win, became the third player to win his first three European Tour titles in his home country.
2008 Season
-
Indian Masters: Made European Tour history with his first win at the 2008 Indian Masters, by winning in his first appearance as an affiliate member.