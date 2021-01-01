Exempt status

PGA TOUR : Past champion beyond 150 in 2019-20 FedExCup (thru 2020-21)

: Past champion beyond 150 in 2019-20 FedExCup (thru 2020-21) Korn Ferry Tour: Prior Year 151-200 FedExCup Points (thru 2020)

JOINED TOUR

Korn Ferry Tour: 2001

2001 PGA TOUR: 2002

PGA TOUR Victories (5)

2002 Buick Challenge

Buick Challenge 2004 B.C. Open

B.C. Open 2007 John Deere Classic

John Deere Classic 2010 Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open 2011 Hyundai Tournament of Champions

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)

2001 BUY.COM Charity Pro-Am at The Cliffs

BUY.COM Charity Pro-Am at The Cliffs 2017 Web.com Tour Championship

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (2-1)

2010 Defeated Cameron Percy, Martin Laird, Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

Defeated Cameron Percy, Martin Laird, Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open 2011 Defeated Robert Garrigus, Hyundai Tournament of Champions

Defeated Robert Garrigus, Hyundai Tournament of Champions 2011 Lost to Lucas Glover, Wells Fargo Championship

National Teams

1999 Walker Cup

1999, 2000 Palmer Cup

Personal

His father, Jim, who died from brain cancer in 2009, introduced him and brother, Jordan, to golf at age 3. Older brother Jordan is an assistant golf coach at Clemson. He caddied for Jordan in the 2008 U.S. Mid-Amateur. Jordan has occasionally caddied for his brother at PGA TOUR events.

College teammates at Clemson with TOUR players Lucas Glover, Charles Warren and D.J. Trahan.

Lost his former caddie, Chuck "Brooksie" Hoersch, in July 2012 to pancreatic cancer.

Special Interests

Playing outside with my children, movies, coffee, working out, College Golf Fellowship

Career Highlights

2019 Season

Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship: Posted four sub-par scores at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship to finish fourth at 16-under 272, his first top-10 finish on the PGA TOUR since the 2017 John Deere Classic (T5). Ranked second in greens in regulation (59).

2018 Season

Finished the season No. 181 in the FedExCup after making 11 cuts in 24 starts, highlighted by four top-25s. Competed in all four Korn Ferry Tour Finals events. Entered the 2018-19 season playing out of the Past Champion category.

Barbasol Championship: Best individual effort of the season was a T21 at the Barbasol Championship.

Best individual effort of the season was a T21 at the Barbasol Championship. Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Teamed with Zach Johnson at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans to earn his best result of the season (T15).

2017 Season

Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 18 starts, one win, and 12 cuts made. Was fifth in the final priority-ranking order. Secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2017-18 season with a second-place finish on the 2017 Korn Ferry Tour Finals money list (excluding the 25). Also made nine starts on the PGA TOUR, highlighted by a T5 at the John Deere Classic. Only missed two cuts in those nine TOUR starts.

Web.com Tour Championship: Secured a return to the PGA TOUR for the 2017-18 season with a four-shot victory over Shawn Stefani and Sam Saunders at the Web.com Tour Championship. Victory at the Web.com Tour Championship marked 16 years since his first victory at the 2001 BMW Charity Pro-Am – the most years between victories in Korn Ferry Tour history. Overtook Sam Saunders for the 54-hole lead after tying the round of the day with a 7-under 64 to enter the final round with a two-shot lead.

Secured a return to the PGA TOUR for the 2017-18 season with a four-shot victory over Shawn Stefani and Sam Saunders at the Web.com Tour Championship. Victory at the Web.com Tour Championship marked 16 years since his first victory at the 2001 BMW Charity Pro-Am – the most years between victories in Korn Ferry Tour history. Overtook Sam Saunders for the 54-hole lead after tying the round of the day with a 7-under 64 to enter the final round with a two-shot lead. WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft-Heinz: Closed with a 6-under 65 at the WinCo Foods Portland Open to secure his second top-10 of the season with a T8.

Closed with a 6-under 65 at the WinCo Foods Portland Open to secure his second top-10 of the season with a T8. John Deere Classic: The 2007 John Deere Classic champion posted scores of 70-65-67-67–269 (-15) to finish T5 at the John Deere Classic, marking his first top-10 showing on TOUR since a T13 at the 2014 Barracuda Championship. Played TPC Deere Run's three par-5 holes in 10-under for the event.

The 2007 John Deere Classic champion posted scores of 70-65-67-67–269 (-15) to finish T5 at the John Deere Classic, marking his first top-10 showing on TOUR since a T13 at the 2014 Barracuda Championship. Played TPC Deere Run's three par-5 holes in 10-under for the event. Panama Claro Championship: Posted a bogey-free 66 in the final round of the Panama Claro Championship to finish T5.

2015 Season

Among 13 made cuts in 22 PGA TOUR starts were six top-25 finishes. Made all four starts in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals in an attempt to improve his status but finished No. 55 on that money list.

Wyndham Championship: In his final bid to make it inside the top 125 in the FedExCup standings, posted a 5-under 65 in the final round of the Wyndham Championship to T18 and jump from No. 160 to 158.

In his final bid to make it inside the top 125 in the FedExCup standings, posted a 5-under 65 in the final round of the Wyndham Championship to T18 and jump from No. 160 to 158. Puerto Rico Open: Finished season-best T16 at the Puerto Rico Open.

2014 Season

Entered the season with 10 available events to earn $166,517 to remain exempt for the rest of the year under a Major Medical Extension due to left-wrist surgery in early 2013. In ninth event of the year, successfully fulfilled Major Medical Extension obligation, to earn $31,540, pushing his season earnings to $171,967. Made the cut in 14 of 24 starts, collecting four top-25 finishes along the way. At No. 136 in FedExCup points, finished outside the top 125 for the second consecutive season and second overall. Attempted to regain his exempt status at the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, where he placed 70th on the Finals money list.

Web.com Tour Championship: Best finish was a T21 at the Web.com Tour Championship.

Best finish was a T21 at the Web.com Tour Championship. Barracuda Championship: Contended for a second straight year at the Barracuda Championship under the Modified Stableford scoring format. Fourteen birdies on the weekend at Montreux G&CC resulted in 24 points, and 37 total, good for a T3 with John Huh. Played his last 10 holes Sunday with just one par, at No. 11. The top-10 finish was his first since finishing T2 at the event in 2013.

Contended for a second straight year at the Barracuda Championship under the Modified Stableford scoring format. Fourteen birdies on the weekend at Montreux G&CC resulted in 24 points, and 37 total, good for a T3 with John Huh. Played his last 10 holes Sunday with just one par, at No. 11. The top-10 finish was his first since finishing T2 at the event in 2013. Valspar Championship: Finished T32 at the Valspar Championship.

2013 Season

Missed the first three months of the season after having left-wrist surgery. Will have 10 events in the 2013-14 season to earn $166,517 under a Major Medical Extension. Made five of 16 cuts on the PGA TOUR and missed the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time since it began in 2007. Also ended a streak of 11 consecutive years inside the top 115 on the final money list.

Reno-Tahoe Open: Finished runner-up for the third time in his career with a T2 finish at the Reno-Tahoe Open (also second at the 2011 Wells Fargo Championship and 2003 John Deere Classic). Collected 18 points during the final round, the most in a round in tournament history, topping the previous single-day record of 17 points (Brendan Steele a day earlier, Rod Pampling two days earlier and J.B. Holmes, second round in 2012).

Finished runner-up for the third time in his career with a T2 finish at the Reno-Tahoe Open (also second at the 2011 Wells Fargo Championship and 2003 John Deere Classic). Collected 18 points during the final round, the most in a round in tournament history, topping the previous single-day record of 17 points (Brendan Steele a day earlier, Rod Pampling two days earlier and J.B. Holmes, second round in 2012). FedEx St. Jude Classic: Finished T10 for his first top-10 in six career starts at the FedEx St. Jude Classic. It was his first TOUR top-10 since a T6 at the 2012 Memorial Tournament.

2012 Season

Finished the season No. 82 in the FedExCup standings.

Deutsche Bank Championship: Finished 77th at the Deutsche Bank Championship, failing to advance to the BMW Championship for just the second time in six years (2010).

Finished 77th at the Deutsche Bank Championship, failing to advance to the BMW Championship for just the second time in six years (2010). The Barclays: Missed the cut at The Barclays.

Missed the cut at The Barclays. the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide Insurance: Carded rounds of 71-70-72-71 at the Memorial Tournament, one of just two players in the field to post all four rounds at even-par or better, en route to a T6. Posted his second-consecutive top 10 at the event after a T7 in 2011.

Carded rounds of 71-70-72-71 at the Memorial Tournament, one of just two players in the field to post all four rounds at even-par or better, en route to a T6. Posted his second-consecutive top 10 at the event after a T7 in 2011. Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: Making his eighth start at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial, finished T10 for his first top-10 finish at the event since his inaugural start in 2002 (T8).

Making his eighth start at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial, finished T10 for his first top-10 finish at the event since his inaugural start in 2002 (T8). Wells Fargo Championship: Finished T9 at the Wells Fargo Championship, with rounds of 69-69-72-69. After missing five cuts at the Wells Fargo Championship, has found his stride at the event, enjoying top-10's in three of his last four starts (T5 in 2009 and runner-up in 2011).

Finished T9 at the Wells Fargo Championship, with rounds of 69-69-72-69. After missing five cuts at the Wells Fargo Championship, has found his stride at the event, enjoying top-10's in three of his last four starts (T5 in 2009 and runner-up in 2011). Northern Trust Open: Finished T8 at the Northern Trust Open. Held a share of the final-round lead after birdies on two of his first three holes, but a double bogey on No. 5 ended his run.

Finished T8 at the Northern Trust Open. Held a share of the final-round lead after birdies on two of his first three holes, but a double bogey on No. 5 ended his run. Hyundai Tournament of Champions: Nearly succeeded at defending his 2011 title with a T3 finish at the Hyundai Tournament of Champions after holding the first-round lead. Along with Martin Laird and Webb Simpson, entered the final round five strokes behind Steve Stricker and eventually fell by four.

2011 Season

Captured his fifth PGA TOUR victory en route to career-best finishes in the FedExCup (No. 27) and money earned (No. 22).

The Barclays: A solo fifth-place finish at The Barclays allowed him to jump to No. 12 in the FedExCup standings. The finish represented his fifth top 10 of the season–equaling a career-high (2003, 2006).

A solo fifth-place finish at The Barclays allowed him to jump to No. 12 in the FedExCup standings. The finish represented his fifth top 10 of the season–equaling a career-high (2003, 2006). World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: Entered the PGA TOUR Playoffs with a T59 at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational as his only made cut in his previous six starts.

Entered the PGA TOUR Playoffs with a T59 at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational as his only made cut in his previous six starts. the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide Insurance: Finished T7 at the Memorial Tournament, marking his second top-10 at the event (T3 in 2009) in nine career starts. Played in the final group with Steve Stricker, but a final round, 1-over dropped him down the leaderboard.

Finished T7 at the Memorial Tournament, marking his second top-10 at the event (T3 in 2009) in nine career starts. Played in the final group with Steve Stricker, but a final round, 1-over dropped him down the leaderboard. Wells Fargo Championship: Entered the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship with a one-stroke lead over Pat Perez, recorded a 72 and dropped a playoff on the first extra hole to Lucas Glover. The runner-up finish was the second of his career (2003 John Deere Classic) and moved him to two for three when carrying the lead or co-lead into the final round on the PGA TOUR, winning the B.C. Open and the Hyundai Tournament of Champions before falling in Charlotte. Made his eighth start at Quail Hollow. His only other made cut led to a T5 in 2009. Total of 15-under 201 after three rounds bettered the previous-best 54-hole score at the Wells Fargo Championship by two strokes (13-under 203, Anthony Kim, 2008). His 72-hole total of 15-under 273, shared with Lucas Glover, is one shy of the tournament 72-hole record held by 2008 winner Kim.

Entered the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship with a one-stroke lead over Pat Perez, recorded a 72 and dropped a playoff on the first extra hole to Lucas Glover. The runner-up finish was the second of his career (2003 John Deere Classic) and moved him to two for three when carrying the lead or co-lead into the final round on the PGA TOUR, winning the B.C. Open and the Hyundai Tournament of Champions before falling in Charlotte. Made his eighth start at Quail Hollow. His only other made cut led to a T5 in 2009. Total of 15-under 201 after three rounds bettered the previous-best 54-hole score at the Wells Fargo Championship by two strokes (13-under 203, Anthony Kim, 2008). His 72-hole total of 15-under 273, shared with Lucas Glover, is one shy of the tournament 72-hole record held by 2008 winner Kim. World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship: Posted his second top-10 finish of the season with a T10 at the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship.

Posted his second top-10 finish of the season with a T10 at the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship. Hyundai Tournament of Champions: Posted a final-round, 6-under 67 and then defeated Robert Garrigus with a par-4 on the second playoff hole to win the Hyundai Tournament of Champions, the fifth win of his career. After winning his last start of 2010 (Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open) with a historic playoff hole-in-one, became the first player to capture back-to-back wins in playoff fashion since Tiger Woods (1999 World Golf Championships-American Express Championship and 2000 Mercedes Championships). Snapped a streak of nine consecutive international winners at the event, becoming the first American to win since Jim Furyk in 2001. Went on to win after sharing the first- and third-round leads.

2010 Season

Posted three of his four top-10 finishes in his last seven starts of the season, including fourth career TOUR win in historic fashion at the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, recording the first-ever playoff hole-in-one to secure the victory.

Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Recorded a historic hole-in-one to win a sudden-death playoff at the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open over Martin Laird and rookie Cameron Percy. Second-round 63, matching career best, fueled 36-hole lead, and trailed the defending champion Laird by one through 54 holes. Final-round of 68 including birdies on Nos. 15-17, good enough to go into sudden death with Laird and Percy at 21-under-par 263. After three playoff holes and nearly dark, stood up and posted the ace with a 6-iron from 204 yards on the par-3 17th for the victory, first time in PGA TOUR history where an event ended with a hole-in-one.

Recorded a historic hole-in-one to win a sudden-death playoff at the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open over Martin Laird and rookie Cameron Percy. Second-round 63, matching career best, fueled 36-hole lead, and trailed the defending champion Laird by one through 54 holes. Final-round of 68 including birdies on Nos. 15-17, good enough to go into sudden death with Laird and Percy at 21-under-par 263. After three playoff holes and nearly dark, stood up and posted the ace with a 6-iron from 204 yards on the par-3 17th for the victory, first time in PGA TOUR history where an event ended with a hole-in-one. Viking Classic: In the PGA TOUR Fall Series, finished T5 at the Viking Classic for his third top-10 at Annandale Golf Club in four starts, to move from No. 130 to No. 115 on the PGA TOUR money list.

In the PGA TOUR Fall Series, finished T5 at the Viking Classic for his third top-10 at Annandale Golf Club in four starts, to move from No. 130 to No. 115 on the PGA TOUR money list. Turning Stone Resort Championship: Finished T10 at the Turning Stone Resort Championship on the strength of a final-round 63 to tie the course record.

Finished T10 at the Turning Stone Resort Championship on the strength of a final-round 63 to tie the course record. Transitions Championship: First top-10 of the year came with T8 at Transitions Championship.

2009 Season

Posted two top-10s and finished 66th in FedExCup standings.

Children's Miracle Network Classic: Posted a T11 at the final event of the season, the Children's Miracle Network Classic, to jump four spots on the final money list and into the top-70, to No. 67.

Posted a T11 at the final event of the season, the Children's Miracle Network Classic, to jump four spots on the final money list and into the top-70, to No. 67. the Memorial Tournament: Finished T3 at the Memorial, holding a share of the lead after the second round.

Finished T3 at the Memorial, holding a share of the lead after the second round. Quail Hollow Championship: Finished T5 at the Quail Hollow Championship on the strength of a final-round 66, three strokes behind champion Sean O'Hair.

2008 Season

Made the cut in 18 of 27 starts finishing No. 55 in the FedExCup standings.

AT&T Classic: Held a three-stroke lead through 36 holes at the AT&T Classic, but after rounds of 73-70 on the weekend he dropped to fourth. It was his third consecutive top-10 at TPC Sugarloaf (2006, sixth, 2007, T9).

Held a three-stroke lead through 36 holes at the AT&T Classic, but after rounds of 73-70 on the weekend he dropped to fourth. It was his third consecutive top-10 at TPC Sugarloaf (2006, sixth, 2007, T9). World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Finished T9 in his first World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship.

2007 Season

Had a then-career year in earnings and captured his third PGA TOUR title, at the John Deere Classic. Played in his first The Open Championship and first TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola.

THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola: In first TOUR Championship start, finished T23 to end the PGA TOUR Playoffs for the FedExCup 28th in the standings.

In first TOUR Championship start, finished T23 to end the PGA TOUR Playoffs for the FedExCup 28th in the standings. BMW Championship: Held the first-round lead with a 64 at the BMW Championship. Finished T10 to improve from 30th and on the bubble to 25th in the FedExCup standings.

Held the first-round lead with a 64 at the BMW Championship. Finished T10 to improve from 30th and on the bubble to 25th in the FedExCup standings. John Deere Classic: Carded rounds of 67-68-65-66–266 to capture the title at the John Deere Classic. Final round featured no bogeys and birdies on three of his last five holes. With his victory, earned an invitation to the following week's The Open Championship, his first trip to the season's third major. At the time, became the winningest active American player under age 30, with three TOUR victories.

2006 Season

Matched career high with five top-10s (2003).

Canadian Open: Shared 36-hole lead before finishing T5 at Canadian Open, four shots behind champion Jim Furyk. Final-round 70 included a two-stroke penalty for violation of Rule 14-3a (testing the conditions in a hazard) when he dug his golf shoes in an area away from his ball in a greenside bunker. With the violation in doubt, Byrd assessed a penalty that cost him a share of third place and $120,500 in prize money.

Shared 36-hole lead before finishing T5 at Canadian Open, four shots behind champion Jim Furyk. Final-round 70 included a two-stroke penalty for violation of Rule 14-3a (testing the conditions in a hazard) when he dug his golf shoes in an area away from his ball in a greenside bunker. With the violation in doubt, Byrd assessed a penalty that cost him a share of third place and $120,500 in prize money. Deutsche Bank Championship: Recorded his first hole-in-one on the PGA TOUR at the Deutsche Bank Championship on No. 11 at the TPC Boston.

Recorded his first hole-in-one on the PGA TOUR at the Deutsche Bank Championship on No. 11 at the TPC Boston. U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee: Entered final round of U.S. Bank Championship T15 after opening with three rounds in the 60's. Withdrew Saturday evening as wife Amanda gave birth to son, Jackson, the couple's first child, on Sunday evening.

Entered final round of U.S. Bank Championship T15 after opening with three rounds in the 60's. Withdrew Saturday evening as wife Amanda gave birth to son, Jackson, the couple's first child, on Sunday evening. Verizon Heritage: Pulled out of the MCI Heritage due to a rib injury and was sidelined for 12 weeks. Rehab was rest for 10 weeks.

Pulled out of the MCI Heritage due to a rib injury and was sidelined for 12 weeks. Rehab was rest for 10 weeks. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Best finish was a T3 at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, his best finish since a T3 at the 2004 84 LUMBER Classic.

2005 Season

84 LUMBER Classic: Posted his lone top-10 of the season, a T5, at the 84 LUMBER Classic, where he finished T3 the previous year.

2004 Season

Struggled early in the year due to a hip injury, but bounced back with a strong finish after undergoing surgery on Feb. 15 in Pittsburgh because of two tears in the labrum front and back. The surgery tightened up the looseness and instability. Returned for THE PLAYERS Championship at the end of March.

84 LUMBER Classic: Second top-10 was a third at the 84 LUMBER Classic.

Second top-10 was a third at the 84 LUMBER Classic. B.C. Open: Entered the final round of the B.C. Open with a one-stroke lead, but had to withstand a six-hour rain delay before capturing his second TOUR victory. The win was his first top-10 of the season and came one year, 8 months, 21 days after his first victory at the 2002 Buick Challenge, a span of 45 events.

2003 Season

Posted career-high five top-10s.

John Deere Classic: Best finish of season was a T2 at John Deere Classic, four strokes behind Vijay Singh. Tied with J.L. Lewis for lead through 18 holes.

Best finish of season was a T2 at John Deere Classic, four strokes behind Vijay Singh. Tied with J.L. Lewis for lead through 18 holes. Masters Tournament: Made most of his first appearance in a major with a T8 at the Masters, the best finish by any of the 16 first-timers in Augusta.

2002 Season

Became first rookie to win on TOUR since Jose Coceres in early 2001 with his victory at the Buick Challenge. Began season 404th in the Official World Golf Ranking and by the end of the season had improved to 72nd.

Buick Challenge: Defeated David Toms by one stroke at the Buick Challenge. Had five-stroke lead through 15 holes on Sunday thanks to eagle-birdie-birdie-birdie-eagle (tied for season's best) stretch. Bogey on next hole and eagle by Toms cut that to two but Byrd hung on for the win in his 32nd start on TOUR.

2001 Season

Earned first TOUR card by finishing eighth on the Korn Ferry Tour money list, thanks to five top-10 finishes and a first, second and third.

BUY.COM Charity Pro-Am at The Cliffs: Lone victory came at the BUY.COM Charity Pro-Am at The Cliffs in Traveler's Rest, S.C., not far from his hometown of Elgin, S.C.

2000 Season

Michelob Championship at Kingsmill: T36 at the Michelob Championship at Kingsmill after turning pro in September after graduating from Clemson.

Amateur Highlights