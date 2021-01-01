Exempt status

PGA TOUR Victories (14)

2003 Deutsche Bank Championship

International Victories (14)

2001 Alfred Dunhill PGA Championship [SAf]

Talisker Masters [Aus] 2019 Australian PGA Championship

Additional Victories (3)

2005 Nissan Open [unofficial, 36 holes]

PGA Grand Slam of Golf 2013 ISPS Handa World Cup [with Jason Day]

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (4-0)

2005 Defeated Chad Campbell, Nissan Open

Defeated Ángel Cabrera, Masters Tournament 2014 Defeated Jason Dufner, Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial

National Teams

2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 Presidents Cup

2001, 2002, 2013, 2016 World Cup

Personal

Golf hero is countryman Greg Norman, who along with former coach Butch Harmon, urged him to play several seasons on the European Tour.

First coach was his father Phil, a former club pro.

Has residences in the Bahamas and Switzerland.

Married wife, Marie, in a surprise ceremony in the Bahamas after the 2014 Masters.

Special Interests

Music, design, architecture, photography, surfing, watches

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Won his 14th PGA TOUR title at The Genesis Invitational and became one of nine players to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs in each of the first 14 seasons of the FedExCup era, advancing to the BMW Championship and ending his season at No. 41 in the FedExCup standings. Marked his third consecutive season qualifying for the BMW Championship and 11th total. Made only 10 starts, with his first appearance following the suspension of the season due to COVID-19 coming at the PGA Championship. Competed for the International Team at the Presidents Cup, making his ninth consecutive appearance at the event.

The Genesis Invitational: Won his 14th PGA TOUR title at The Genesis Invitational, winning by two strokes after a final-round 70. Win came in his 325th start at the age of 39 years, 215 days. Held a share of the 54-hole lead, converting a 54-hole lead/co-lead to victory for the eighth time in 12 attempts. Faced an eight-stroke deficit after the first round (72), the largest overcome by a winner since Kevin Na at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier in 2018. Became the third Australian to win on TOUR in a six-event stretch and the first to win The Genesis Invitational since 2011.

Safeway Open: Held the first-round co-lead after an opening 65 at the Safeway Open before finishing T17. Fell to 2-for-13 in his career converting the 18-hole lead/co-lead to victory. Marked his lowest first-round score since the 2014 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. Co-led the field in Eagles (2) with Rafael Campos and Roger Sloan.

2019 Season

Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the 13th time, advancing to the TOUR Championship for the eighth time in the FedExCup era and ending the season No. 6 in the FedExCup standings. Became one of nine players to qualify for the Playoffs in each of the first 13 seasons of the FedExCup era. Represented third result inside the top 10 of the FedExCup standings and his best since finishing No. 4 in 2015-16, also earning his most top-10s (9) since that season. Collected two runner-up finishes and made 14 cuts in 18 starts.

Australian PGA Championship: Became a two-time winner of the Australian PGA Championship with a two-stroke victory at the RACV Royal Pines Resort. Won for the first time in his home country of Australia since his victory at the 2013 Australian PGA Championship, marking a span of 2,266 days between the two wins. Notched his 11th European Tour and sixth PGA Tour of Australasia title with a 72-hole total of 13-under 275.

BMW Championship: Finished T9 at the BMW Championship, earning his 17th top-10 in the FedExCup Playoffs since the inception of the FedExCup in 2007, a mark only Dustin Johnson reached earlier.

THE NORTHERN TRUST: Shot 13-under to finish fifth at THE NORTHERN TRUST, his third top-five finish in his last three starts at the event. Tied Kevin Tway for the low score in the final round (65).

the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide: Shot 17-under to finish solo-second at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide. Marked his fourth top-five in 12 starts at Muirfield Village. Played the par 5s in 12-under, tied for best in the field.

PGA Championship: Finished T8 at the PGA Championship, his second consecutive and sixth total top-10 at the event. Second-round 64 was third career 64-or-better in a major and first since the 2015 U.S. Open (64/R4).

Genesis Open: Opened the Genesis Open with scores of 66-65 to hold a share of the 36-hole lead before finishing T7.

Farmers Insurance Open: In his tournament debut at the Farmers Insurance Open, finished runner-up to Justin Rose, his best finish on TOUR since his 2016 win at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship. Playing in the final group on Sunday and three shots behind Rose, birdied his last four holes to finish second at 19-under 269. With check of $766,800, became first Australian to surpass $50 million in career earnings on TOUR ($50,184,193).

In his tournament debut at the Farmers Insurance Open, finished runner-up to Justin Rose, his best finish on TOUR since his 2016 win at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship. Playing in the final group on Sunday and three shots behind Rose, birdied his last four holes to finish second at 19-under 269. With check of $766,800, became first Australian to surpass $50 million in career earnings on TOUR ($50,184,193). THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES: Closed THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES with a final-round 9-under 63 to move up 32 spots on the leaderboard and finish T10.

2018 Season

Only missed three cuts in 21 starts. Was on the FedExCup bubble prior to the PGA Championship, but a third-place finish at Bellerive Country Club moved him to No. 70 in the standings, securing his spot in the FedExCup Playoffs for the 12th consecutive season (each season of FedExCup era). Ended his season at No. 51 in the standings, missing the TOUR Championship for the second season in a row.

THE NORTHERN TRUST: Finished T5 at THE NORTHERN TRUST to collect his 15th career top-10 in the FedExCup Playoffs. Led the field in Strokes Gained: Putting (+8.464).

PGA Championship: Competing as a special invite from the PGA of America, closed with a 3-under 67 at Bellerive Country Club to finish solo-third at 13-under 267. The finish, which came in his 299th career start on TOUR, marked his best on the PGA TOUR since winning the 2016 WGC-Mexico Championship. The T3 finish was his fifth top-10 showing in 18 consecutive starts in the PGA Championship.

Competing as a special invite from the PGA of America, closed with a 3-under 67 at Bellerive Country Club to finish solo-third at 13-under 267. The finish, which came in his 299th career start on TOUR, marked his best on the PGA TOUR since winning the 2016 WGC-Mexico Championship. The T3 finish was his fifth top-10 showing in 18 consecutive starts in the PGA Championship. AT&T Byron Nelson: With a week highlighted by bogey-free 6-under 65s in the second and final rounds, finished T9 at the AT&T Byron Nelson for his first top-10 of the season. Hit 18 of 18 greens in the final round.

2017 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the 11th consecutive season, one of 13 players to achieve this feat in the 11 seasons of the FedExCup Playoffs. Entered the Playoffs at No. 62, however, chose not to compete in opening Playoffs event, THE NORTHERN TRUST, staying in Australia for the birth of his son, Byron. Surprisingly, decided to return to compete in second Playoffs event at TPC Boston in an effort to advance, but missed the cut at the Dell Technologies Championship and finished the season No. 79. Made 13 cuts in 16 starts for the season while recording four top-10 finishes, including a T9 at the Masters Tournament and a season-best T6 at THE PLAYERS.

Presidents Cup: Represented the International Team at the Presidents Cup for the eighth consecutive time, posting a 1-3-0 record at Liberty National to bring his overall record to 14-20-5. Paired with rookie Jhonattan Vegas for two losses on the first two days. Lost again, in day three Foursomes, with rookie Adam Hadwin before sitting out afternoon Four-ball session. Posted a 3-and-2 victory over Brooks Koepka in Sunday Singles.

FedEx St. Jude Classic: In his first start in the FedEx St. Jude Classic in 10 years, finished T10 in Memphis, highlighted by a second-round 64. Marked his second top-10 in two starts at TPC Southwind, following a seventh-place effort in his first and only other start in 2007.

THE PLAYERS Championship: The 2004 PLAYERS champion earned his fourth top-10 in his 16th start at the 2017 PLAYERS Championship. With rounds of 70-72-71-70, finished five strokes behind winner Si Woo Kim, who supplanted him as the youngest winner of the tournament.

Masters Tournament: In his 16th start at the Masters, the 2013 champion overcame a 3-over 75 in round one with scores of 69-69-73 to finish T9 at 2-under 286 with Ryan Moore. The finish marked his fifth top-10 showing at Augusta.

ISPS HANDA World Cup of Golf: Finished T9 at the ISPS HANDA World Cup with teammate Marc Leishman on the Australia team at Kingston Heath Golf Club in Australia in late-November.

Finished T9 at the ISPS HANDA World Cup with teammate Marc Leishman on the Australia team at Kingston Heath Golf Club in Australia in late-November. CIMB Classic: Following top-10 finishes in all four FedExCup Playoffs events in 2015-16, opened the season with a T10 at the CIMB Classic in Malaysia. Marked his second consecutive top-10 at TPC Kuala Lumpur following his runner-up in 2015.

2016 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the 10th consecutive season, one of 16 players to achieve this feat in the 10 seasons of the FedExCup Playoffs. Made it to the TOUR Championship for the seventh time. Entered the Playoffs finale in the No. 3 position in the FedExCup standings and finished T8 at East Lake to end his season No. 4 in the FedExCup standings. Recorded 14 top-25 finishes from 20 starts. Of those, seven were top-five showings, including back-to-back wins at The Honda Classic and World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship.

Australian Open: At the Australian Open in late November, posted a 6-under 65 in Sunday's final round to claim a share of second place with defending champion Jordan Spieth at 7-under 277. The runner-up performance marked his third consecutive, top-five finish in the event.

Japan Open Golf Championship: Playing in the Japan Open Golf Championship in mid-October on the Japan Golf Tour, opened with a pair of 70s and closed with a 3-under 69 to T7 with Hideto Tanihara and K.T. Kim.

Playing in the Japan Open Golf Championship in mid-October on the Japan Golf Tour, opened with a pair of 70s and closed with a 3-under 69 to T7 with Hideto Tanihara and K.T. Kim. TOUR Championship: Roared home with a birdie-eagle finish to T8 at the TOUR Championship, becoming the fourth player to finish inside the top 10 in all four FedExCup Playoffs events in a single season (T4/The Barclays, 4/Deutsche Bank Championship, T4/BMW Championship, T8/TOUR Championship), joining Rory Sabbatini in 2007 (finished No. 4 in FedExCup); Padraig Harrington in 2009 (No. 7); and Dustin Johnson in 2012 (No. 8). His No. 4 position in the FedExCup matched his previous best from 2013.

BMW Championship: Recorded his third consecutive fourth-place finish, tying for fourth at the BMW Championship at Crooked Stick. Began the week fifth in the FedExCup, but moved to third heading into the TOUR Championship. Week was highlighted by a bogey-free, 5-under 67 in the second round.

Deutsche Bank Championship: The 2003 Deutsche Bank Championship winner returned to TPC Boston, where his 6-under 65 in the final round tied the low round of the day with winner Rory McIlroy. His solo-fourth at 11-under 273 marked his sixth top-10 finish in 11 starts. In the final round, opened with nine straight pars before making birdie on six of his inward nine holes, including his final three. Despite strong winds, managed to hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation in the final round.

The Barclays: Fired third-round 6-under 65 at The Barclays, holing 150 feet of putts, compared to 89 feet combined in rounds one and two. With final-round 71 (E), finished T4 after entering final round solo third, two shots back. Ranked T2 in Greens in Regulation for the week hitting 54 of 72 greens.

World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: Finished T10 at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational in his 48th World Golf Championships start.

Finished T10 at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational in his 48th World Golf Championships start. World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship: Came from three strokes back of Rory McIlroy in the final round to win the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship for back-to-back wins in consecutive weeks, the first player to do so since Billy Horschel won the 2014 BMW Championship and the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola. Overcame double bogeys on Nos. 3 and 5 in the final round to shoot a 4-under 32 on the back nine. His second shot on the par-4 18th landed on the bank inside the water hazard left of the green and he pitched to 6' 8" below the hole to salvage par and a one-stroke victory for his second World Golf Championships title to go along with his 2011 World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational win.

The Honda Classic: In his fifth start at The Honda Classic, made seven birdies and no bogeys through 14 holes of the third round. On the daunting, par-3 15th hole, took a quadruple bogey-7 to fall into an eventual tie with Sergio Garcia through 54 holes at 9-under 201. An even-par 70 in Sunday's final round proved enough to give him a one-stroke win over Garcia. With the win, became just the second Australian to win The Honda Classic, joining Stuart Appleby (1997). With the win, he also became the first player to win on the PGA TOUR, despite a quadruple bogey during the week, since Phil Mickelson at the 2009 TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola.

Northern Trust Open: Held the lead during stretches of the final round of the Northern Trust Open in February and chipped in for birdie on the 72nd hole, but ended up finishing T2 behind winner Bubba Watson at The Riviera Country Club. Began his final round with an eagle at the opening par-5 first hole. He made over 100 feet of putts in the first four holes of his final round, but just 142 feet of putts for the round total.

Hero World Challenge: Playing in Albany (his second home), carded rounds of 67-70-66-69 for a 16-under 272 total and T10 finish at the Hero World Challenge. It marked just his second start at the Tiger Woods-hosted event, having finished T14 in 2006.

CIMB Classic: In his first start of the PGA TOUR season, finished second to Justin Thomas at the CIMB Classic at the Kuala Lumpur G&CC in Malaysia. During the four rounds, putted with a conventional-length putter using a claw grip.

2015 Season

Of 11 made cuts in 14 starts through the Wyndham Championship, amassed three top-10 PGA TOUR finishes and earned a return trip to the FedExCup Playoffs for a ninth consecutive season. A missed cut at The Barclays kept him outside the top 100 who advanced to the following week's Deutsche Bank Championship, site of his first TOUR win in the event's inaugural year of 2003. Season marked just his third missed start at TPC Boston (2005 and 2009).

The Open Championship: Sitting at 15-under with just five holes to play, appeared in good position to hoist the claret jug until a disastrous finish (bogey-bogey-par-bogey-double bogey) led to a T10 finish at The Open Championship. It was his fourth consecutive top-10 at the event. Had four top-10 finishes in his first 39 major championship starts, but has since added 11 in his last 19 starts, including his victory at the 2013 Masters Tournament. Went 1-2-2 in his four Presidents Cup matches in the International team's 15½-14½ loss in South Korea.

U.S. Open: With caddie Stevie Williams back on his bag, posted the round of the week at the U.S. Open at Chambers Bay, with a final-round, 6-under 64, moving from T19 to T4. It marked the lowest final-round score at the U.S. Open since Vijay Singh and Tom Kite shot the same score at Southern Hills in 2001, and it equaled his best round in a major, set previously during the first-round of the 2012 Open Championship. The 64 marked just his fourth sub-70 score in 44 U.S. Open rounds, with his previous-low round a 67 during the second round in 2014. Entered Sunday seven strokes behind the four co-leaders and had hopes of equaling Arnold Palmer (seven strokes in 1960) for the largest come-from-behind victory in U.S. Open history. Played the final 23 holes at Chambers Bay without a bogey.

With caddie Stevie Williams back on his bag, posted the round of the week at the U.S. Open at Chambers Bay, with a final-round, 6-under 64, moving from T19 to T4. It marked the lowest final-round score at the U.S. Open since Vijay Singh and Tom Kite shot the same score at Southern Hills in 2001, and it equaled his best round in a major, set previously during the first-round of the 2012 Open Championship. The 64 marked just his fourth sub-70 score in 44 U.S. Open rounds, with his previous-low round a 67 during the second round in 2014. Entered Sunday seven strokes behind the four co-leaders and had hopes of equaling Arnold Palmer (seven strokes in 1960) for the largest come-from-behind victory in U.S. Open history. Played the final 23 holes at Chambers Bay without a bogey. World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship: Finished T4 in his 14th start at the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship, his fifth top-10 in the event.. Using a conventional putter, finished the week 12th in Strokes Gained: Putting (+0.775 per round) and had 114 total putts.

2014 Season

Made the cut in 15 of 16 starts, recording 10 top-10 finishes, tying his career-best total from 2006 (and later 2014). Season highlighted by his win at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial (the 11th win of his PGA TOUR career), winning the same week as he reached No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time. Claimed the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking on May 19, becoming the second Australian to ascend to the No. 1 ranking. Greg Norman held the top spot for 331 weeks, through January 4, 1998. Parted with caddie Steve Williams at the end of the season.

Australian PGA Championship: In defense of his Australian PGA Championship in December 2014, finished regulation tied with Wade Ormsby and Greg Chalmers at RACV Royal Pines Resort Gold Coast. Watched as Ormsby dropped out of the extra session on the fourth extra hole then lost to Chalmers on the seventh playoff hole when he three-putted for bogey from 20 feet.

BetEasy Masters: Started slowly at the BetEasy Masters on the PGA Tour of Australasia in November 2014. Fired an opening, 1-over 73 at Metropolitan GC. Was 9-under the rest of the way (68-71-68) but couldn't catch Nick Cullen, who won the event by one shot. Settled for a T2 with Josh Younger and James Nitties. For the second consecutive week, was in contention in his homeland, this time at the Emirates Australian Open in Sydney. Finished solo fifth after a slow start. Shot an opening, 2-over 74 then recovered with rounds of 66-69-71. Still finished a distant nine shots behind winner Jordan Spieth.

TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola: Picked up a T9 at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola (the fifth consecutive season he has advanced to East Lake GC) en route to a No. 12 FedExCup finish.

Picked up a T9 at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola (the fifth consecutive season he has advanced to East Lake GC) en route to a No. 12 FedExCup finish. BMW Championship: Finished T8 at the BMW Championship at Cherry Hills CC outside Denver, shooting rounds of 71-66-69-66.

Finished T8 at the BMW Championship at Cherry Hills CC outside Denver, shooting rounds of 71-66-69-66. World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: Finished T8 at the Bridgestone Invitational but lost his No. 1 spot in the OWGR to McIlroy.

The Open Championship: Improved on that finish in the season's next major, The Open Championship, thanks to a final-round, 6-under 66 at Royal Liverpool GC. Two years removed from his disappointing, final-round loss at Royal Lytham & St. Annes, offset a double bogey at the par-4 seventh hole with eight birdies Sunday en route to a T5 with fellow Aussie Marc Leishman. In his 15th Open Championship start, the finish was his fourth top-10 and third consecutive.

U.S. Open: Earned a T9 at the U.S. Open for his first top-10 in that event, turning in rounds of 73-67-73-69. In 13 U.S. Open starts, owns just three rounds in the 60s (out of 40 overall; had a 69 in the first round in 2009). Previous-best finish was T15 in 2012. Has finished inside the top 15 in 11 of his last 14 major championship starts.

the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide Insurance: Finished T4 at the Memorial Tournament for his third top-10 in nine starts at Muirfield Village GC.

Finished T4 at the Memorial Tournament for his third top-10 in nine starts at Muirfield Village GC. Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: Won his 11th PGA TOUR event, a playoff title at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial. By winning in Fort Worth, became the first player to win the Texas Grand Slam, having won the 2007 Shell Houston Open, the 2008 HP Byron Nelson Championship, the 2010 Valero Texas Open. Began the day two strokes back but emerged the victor following a 4-under 66. Outlasted Jason Dufner with a birdie-3 on the third extra hole (No. 18). Improved to 3-0 in playoffs on TOUR. The winning score of 9-under 271 is the highest at the Colonial since Olin Browne won in 1999 at 8-under 272. Won 11th event in his 221st TOUR start at age 33 years, 10 months, 9 days. Is the sixth consecutive come-from-behind winner of the Colonial, and the seventh since 2001. He joins Sergio Garcia (2001), Steve Stricker (2009), Johnson (2010 and 2012), David Toms (2011) and Boo Weekley (2013). Is the first international winner at Colonial since Rory Sabbatini in 2007. Was the first current World No. 1 to play Colonial since Nick Price in 1995 (finished T12). Is the 15th player to win the "DFW Double" (Ben Crenshaw, Roberto De Vicenzo, Ben Hogan, Sam Snead, Bruce Devlin, Jack Nicklaus, Lanny Wadkins, Tom Watson, Bruce Lietzke, Price, Phil Mickelson, Garcia, Sabbatini and Julius Boros).

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard: Finished third at the Arnold Palmer Invitational after holding a three-shot lead after the first round, a seven-shot lead after the second round and a three-shot lead through 54 holes. Has failed to convert his last two 54-hole leads. Has won six of 10 times with the third-round lead/co-lead, most recently at the 2011 Bridgestone Invitational. His third-place finish came in his seventh start at the event. Matched his previous-best finish in the event, a T3 in 2004.

Sony Open in Hawaii: Finished T8 at the Sony Open in Hawaii to join Zach Johnson and Matt Kuchar as the only players with top-10 finishes at both Hawaii events. Was his second top-10 at the event (T2 in 2009).

Hyundai Tournament of Champions: Closed with matching, 4-under 69s at the Hyundai Tournament of Champions for a T6 finish, five strokes behind Zach Johnson. Made a Sunday charge, eagling the par-5 15th hole to pull within one shot of the leaders. But a par-par-bogey finish led to his fourth top-10 in six Kapalua starts.

Closed with matching, 4-under 69s at the Hyundai Tournament of Champions for a T6 finish, five strokes behind Zach Johnson. Made a Sunday charge, eagling the par-5 15th hole to pull within one shot of the leaders. But a par-par-bogey finish led to his fourth top-10 in six Kapalua starts. ISPS HANDA World Cup of Golf: Teamed with fellow Australian Jason Day to shoot 17-under-par to win the team competition at the ISPS Handa World Cup. Finished third (7-under) in the individual competition, while Day's 10-under total was good for the individual title. The victory marks the fifth time Australia has won the World Cup team competition, tying South Africa for second-most wins. The Australian team began the final day with a one-stroke advantage. It finished with a 10-stroke win in the team competition. The last time the host country's team won the World Cup was in 1996 when the South African team of Ernie Els and Wayne Westner won the event in Cape Town.

2013 Season

Season highlighted with victories at the Masters Tournament (his first major championship) and The Barclays. Finished the year a career-best fourth in the FedExCup (later matched in 2016). Was named the Golf Writers Association of America Male Player of the Year.

Australian Open: Finished runner-up by one stroke to Rory McIlroy at the Australian Open, falling short in his attempt to join Robert Allenby as the only players to win Australia's triple crown (Australian Open, Australian Masters and Australian PGA Championship) in the same season. Opened with a course-record, 10-under par 62 in his opening round and then added rounds of 70-68 to enter the final round with a four-

Finished runner-up by one stroke to Rory McIlroy at the Australian Open, falling short in his attempt to join Robert Allenby as the only players to win Australia's triple crown (Australian Open, Australian Masters and Australian PGA Championship) in the same season. Opened with a course-record, 10-under par 62 in his opening round and then added rounds of 70-68 to enter the final round with a four-stroke lead over McIlroy. His approach shot sailed over the green on the final hole, leading to a bogey and one stroke loss to McIlroy (who birdied the final hole). Talisker Masters: Added a fourth Australian victory a week later when he successfully defended his Talisker Masters title, defeating Matt Kuchar by two strokes at Royal Melbourne GC. Could only muster a final-round, even-par 71 and eventually fell a stroke behind Kuchar midway through the final round. But Kuchar's finishing-hole double bogey and an opening 67-66-66 through the first three rounds gave him enough of a cushion. The victory was his 13th international title.

Added a fourth Australian victory a week later when he successfully defended his Talisker Masters title, defeating Matt Kuchar by two strokes at Royal Melbourne GC. Could only muster a final-round, even-par 71 and eventually fell a stroke behind Kuchar midway through the final round. But Kuchar's finishing-hole double bogey and an opening 67-66-66 through the first three rounds gave him enough of a cushion. The victory was his 13th international title. Australian PGA Championship: Returning to Australia for the first time since winning the Masters Tournament, turned in a superior performance at the RACV Royal Pines Resort to capture the Australian PGA Championship by four shots over Rickie Fowler. Opened with a 6-under 65 to trail Fowler by two shots through 18 holes. Took the lead after a second-round 67 and never relinquished his advantage, closing with another 4-under 67 on the final day. The victory was his third in his homeland. He also won the 2009 Australian Open and the 2012 Talisker Masters.

Returning to Australia for the first time since winning the Masters Tournament, turned in a superior performance at the RACV Royal Pines Resort to capture the Australian PGA Championship by four shots over Rickie Fowler. Opened with a 6-under 65 to trail Fowler by two shots through 18 holes. Took the lead after a second-round 67 and never relinquished his advantage, closing with another 4-under 67 on the final day. The victory was his third in his homeland. He also won the 2009 Australian Open and the 2012 Talisker Masters. Presidents Cup: At The Presidents Cup, recorded a 2-2-1 record for the International team.

At The Presidents Cup, recorded a 2-2-1 record for the International team. TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola: Jumped out of the gate at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola with a 5-under 65 to trail eventual champion Henrik Stenson by one stroke. Was in second again after 36 holes, four back, before falling ill overnight prior to the third round. Received an IV treatment in the locker room prior to the third round but struggled to a 4-over 74. Never recovered, finishing T14 at East Lake and fourth in the FedExCup.

Jumped out of the gate at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola with a 5-under 65 to trail eventual champion Henrik Stenson by one stroke. Was in second again after 36 holes, four back, before falling ill overnight prior to the third round. Received an IV treatment in the locker room prior to the third round but struggled to a 4-over 74. Never recovered, finishing T14 at East Lake and fourth in the FedExCup. The Barclays: Recorded the largest come-from-behind win in the history of The Barclays, carding a final-round, 5-under 66 for a six-stroke comeback victory to defeat Graham DeLaet, Tiger Woods, Justin Rose and Gary Woodland by one stroke, making him the fourth Australian to win The Barclays, joining Bruce Crampton (1970), David Graham (1976) and Wayne Grady (1989). His 10th official PGA TOUR victory (also won the unofficial, 36-hole 2005 Northern Trust Open) came at age 33 years, 1 month, 9 days in his 210th career start. As a result, collected 2,500 points and moved from No. 11 to No. 2 in the FedExCup standings, trailing Woods by 162 points. The victory, his first in 21 FedExCup Playoffs events, made him the season's fifth multiple winner. With the victory, joined Rory McIlroy (2012) and Woods (2007) as the only players to win a major championship and FedExCup Playoffs event in the same season. Also became just the fourth player to win a World Golf Championships event (2011 Bridgestone Invitational), FedExCup Playoffs event (2013 Barclays ) and THE PLAYERS (2004), joining Mickelson, Woods and Kuchar.

Recorded the largest come-from-behind win in the history of The Barclays, carding a final-round, 5-under 66 for a six-stroke comeback victory to defeat Graham DeLaet, Tiger Woods, Justin Rose and Gary Woodland by one stroke, making him the fourth Australian to win The Barclays, joining Bruce Crampton (1970), David Graham (1976) and Wayne Grady (1989). His 10th official PGA TOUR victory (also won the unofficial, 36-hole 2005 Northern Trust Open) came at age 33 years, 1 month, 9 days in his 210th career start. As a result, collected 2,500 points and moved from No. 11 to No. 2 in the FedExCup standings, trailing Woods by 162 points. The victory, his first in 21 FedExCup Playoffs events, made him the season's fifth multiple winner. With the victory, joined Rory McIlroy (2012) and Woods (2007) as the only players to win a major championship and FedExCup Playoffs event in the same season. Also became just the fourth player to win a World Golf Championships event (2011 Bridgestone Invitational), FedExCup Playoffs event (2013 Barclays ) and THE PLAYERS (2004), joining Mickelson, Woods and Kuchar. PGA Championship: Held a share of the first-round lead at the PGA Championship but finished T5. Joined fellow Australian Jason Day as the only two players with three top-10 finishes in the season's four majors.

Held a share of the first-round lead at the PGA Championship but finished T5. Joined fellow Australian Jason Day as the only two players with three top-10 finishes in the season's four majors. The Open Championship: One year after bogeys on the final four holes led to a runner-up finish to Ernie Els at The Open Championship, seized the lead at the same event again on the back nine before four consecutive bogeys on Nos. 13-16 led to a T3 finish. It marked his third top-10 finish at The Open, also giving him eight top-15 finishes in his last 11 major championship starts.

One year after bogeys on the final four holes led to a runner-up finish to Ernie Els at The Open Championship, seized the lead at the same event again on the back nine before four consecutive bogeys on Nos. 13-16 led to a T3 finish. It marked his third top-10 finish at The Open, also giving him eight top-15 finishes in his last 11 major championship starts. Masters Tournament: Defeated Angel Cabrera with a birdie-3 on the second playoff hole (No. 10) to win the Masters Tournament. Made a 12-foot birdie put on No. 10 after watching Angel Cabrera just miss his birdie putt. Earned his ninth overall win and first major victory in his 202nd career TOUR start at age 32 years, 8 months, 28 days. Became the first Australian to win the Masters. The eventual Masters champion has come out of the final Sunday pairing 19 out of the last 23 years, but he is one of the four who hasn't, along with Zach Johnson (2007), Charl Schwartzel (2011) and Bubba Watson (2012). Has the sixth-most wins by an Australian on TOUR, trailing only Greg Norman (20), Jim Ferrier (18), Bruce Crampton (14), Steve Elkington (10) and Stuart Appleby (10). Has made 10 cuts in 12 career starts at the Masters. With the win, has four top 10s, including three consecutive (T8 in 2012 and T2 in 2011, as well as T9 in 2002). Has finished in the top 15 in each of his last six starts in majors. Went 47 consecutive majors without a victory before winning the Masters.

Defeated Angel Cabrera with a birdie-3 on the second playoff hole (No. 10) to win the Masters Tournament. Made a 12-foot birdie put on No. 10 after watching Angel Cabrera just miss his birdie putt. Earned his ninth overall win and first major victory in his 202nd career TOUR start at age 32 years, 8 months, 28 days. Became the first Australian to win the Masters. The eventual Masters champion has come out of the final Sunday pairing 19 out of the last 23 years, but he is one of the four who hasn't, along with Zach Johnson (2007), Charl Schwartzel (2011) and Bubba Watson (2012). Has the sixth-most wins by an Australian on TOUR, trailing only Greg Norman (20), Jim Ferrier (18), Bruce Crampton (14), Steve Elkington (10) and Stuart Appleby (10). Has made 10 cuts in 12 career starts at the Masters. With the win, has four top 10s, including three consecutive (T8 in 2012 and T2 in 2011, as well as T9 in 2002). Has finished in the top 15 in each of his last six starts in majors. Went 47 consecutive majors without a victory before winning the Masters. World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship: Fired the round of the week with a final-round, bogey-free, 8-under 64, jumping from T19 to T3 at the Cadillac Championship. It was his best round since posting the same score in the first round of the 2012 Open Championship. Improved each day, with rounds of 72-70-68-64.

Fired the round of the week with a final-round, bogey-free, 8-under 64, jumping from T19 to T3 at the Cadillac Championship. It was his best round since posting the same score in the first round of the 2012 Open Championship. Improved each day, with rounds of 72-70-68-64. Northern Trust Open: Finished T10 at the Northern Trust Open in his first TOUR start of the season.

2012 Season

Finished No. 25 in the FedExCup standings, his third straight year inside the top 25. Won a tournament for the 12th consecutive season when he captured the Talisker Masters in November. Trailed Ian Poulter by one shot through 54 at Kingston Heath GC in Melbourne. Shot a final-round, 5-under 67 to eventually cruise to a four-stroke win.

Barclays Singapore Open: At the Barclays Singapore Open, rode a second-round 66 at Sentosa GC to a T5 finish, five strokes out of the Matteo Manassero-Louis Oosthuizen playoff.

At the Barclays Singapore Open, rode a second-round 66 at Sentosa GC to a T5 finish, five strokes out of the Matteo Manassero-Louis Oosthuizen playoff. World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: In his third consecutive start at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions, posted four sub-par rounds to claim eighth-place-honors. In the first round at Mission Hills GC's Olazabal Course, hit driver and a 2-iron to 10 feet at the par-5 ninth–his last hole of the day–for an eagle to open the week with a 7-under 65, his low round of the tournament.

In his third consecutive start at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions, posted four sub-par rounds to claim eighth-place-honors. In the first round at Mission Hills GC's Olazabal Course, hit driver and a 2-iron to 10 feet at the par-5 ninth–his last hole of the day–for an eagle to open the week with a 7-under 65, his low round of the tournament. BMW Championship: Finished T6 at the BMW Championship, four shots off the winning score. Entered the final round two shots off the lead.

Finished T6 at the BMW Championship, four shots off the winning score. Entered the final round two shots off the lead. Deutsche Bank Championship: Posted four rounds in the 60s, including a final-round 5-under 66 (equaling the low round of the day), to finish T7 at the Deutsche Bank Championship, marking the fifth top-10 in eight starts at the event (won in 2003, T2 in 2004, T5 in 2010 and T8 in 2011).

Posted four rounds in the 60s, including a final-round 5-under 66 (equaling the low round of the day), to finish T7 at the Deutsche Bank Championship, marking the fifth top-10 in eight starts at the event (won in 2003, T2 in 2004, T5 in 2010 and T8 in 2011). The Open Championship: Entered the final round of The Open Championship with a four-stroke lead over Graeme McDowell and Brandt Snedeker but carded bogeys on his final four holes en route to a 5-over 75 to lose by one stroke to Ernie Els. Fell to six of nine when carrying the lead or co-lead into the final round on TOUR. Turned 32 Monday of tournament week and then began The Open Championship with a 6-under 64, equaling the best round at Royal Lytham & St Annes. The runner-up finish, the ninth of his career, equaled his best finish in 46 major championship starts (T2 at the 2011 Masters). Finished inside the top 15 in the season's first three majors: (T8 at the Masters and T15 at the U.S. Open).

Entered the final round of The Open Championship with a four-stroke lead over Graeme McDowell and Brandt Snedeker but carded bogeys on his final four holes en route to a 5-over 75 to lose by one stroke to Ernie Els. Fell to six of nine when carrying the lead or co-lead into the final round on TOUR. Turned 32 Monday of tournament week and then began The Open Championship with a 6-under 64, equaling the best round at Royal Lytham & St Annes. The runner-up finish, the ninth of his career, equaled his best finish in 46 major championship starts (T2 at the 2011 Masters). Finished inside the top 15 in the season's first three majors: (T8 at the Masters and T15 at the U.S. Open). AT&T National: Finished third at the AT&T National just three shots off the winning score. Opened with a 75 after waking up 30 minutes before his tee time and arriving at the course as his group was teeing off. Responded with rounds of 67-70-67 to climb the leaderboard.

Finished third at the AT&T National just three shots off the winning score. Opened with a 75 after waking up 30 minutes before his tee time and arriving at the course as his group was teeing off. Responded with rounds of 67-70-67 to climb the leaderboard. Masters Tournament: First top-10 of the season came in April, when was T8 at the Masters Tournament for his second consecutive top-10 at Augusta National GC. Shot rounds of 75-70-73-66. Final round was highlighted by a hole-in-one on No. 16.

2011 Season

Turned in a solid season, with his first win at a World Golf Championships event. Made 14 of 18 cuts to finish No. 16 in the FedExCup. Seven top-10s are his most since 2006 (10).

Presidents Cup: He posted a 2-3-0 record in his fifth appearance for the International team at The Presidents Cup. Was one of five Aussies on the International team.

He posted a 2-3-0 record in his fifth appearance for the International team at The Presidents Cup. Was one of five Aussies on the International team. Australian Open: At the Australian Open, he had four under-par rounds at The Lakes GC to finish T4.

At the Australian Open, he had four under-par rounds at The Lakes GC to finish T4. TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola: Held the 36-hole lead at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola before weekend rounds of 74-68 led to a T6 finish. Finished the season No. 16 in the FedExCup, his best performance since he was No. 12 in 2007.

Held the 36-hole lead at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola before weekend rounds of 74-68 led to a T6 finish. Finished the season No. 16 in the FedExCup, his best performance since he was No. 12 in 2007. Deutsche Bank Championship: Finished T8 for his fourth top 10 in seven starts at the Deutsche Bank Championship. Shared the second-round lead at 10-under before matching rounds of even-par 71 left him five strokes behind the Webb Simpson-Chez Reavie playoff.

Finished T8 for his fourth top 10 in seven starts at the Deutsche Bank Championship. Shared the second-round lead at 10-under before matching rounds of even-par 71 left him five strokes behind the Webb Simpson-Chez Reavie playoff. PGA Championship: Attempting to become the first player since Tiger Woods to win a major the week after winning a TOUR event (2007 World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational and PGA Championship), finished seventh at the PGA Championship, with rounds of 69-69-70-68. One of only six players with multiple top-10 finishes in the 2011 major championships (T2 at the Masters his best finish).

Attempting to become the first player since Tiger Woods to win a major the week after winning a TOUR event (2007 World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational and PGA Championship), finished seventh at the PGA Championship, with rounds of 69-69-70-68. One of only six players with multiple top-10 finishes in the 2011 major championships (T2 at the Masters his best finish). World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: Picked up his eighth TOUR win by four strokes at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational, finishing at 17-under 263. Joined Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods and Henrik Stenson as the only four players to win THE PLAYERS Championship and a World Golf Championships event in their careers. Has the fourth most wins by an Australian on TOUR: Greg Norman (20), Steve Elkington (10), Stuart Appleby (10). Held at least a share of the lead after each round of the Bridgestone Invitational. Only lead in a World Golf Championships event coming into Akron was after the first round of the Bridgestone Invitational in 2006 (finished T10). Has now won six of eight events when holding the 54-hole lead/co-lead. It was his ninth start at the Bridgestone Invitational. In eight previous starts at Firestone CC, he had only finished under par twice (2006, 5-under and 2010, 5-under). Won in his fourth event with Steve Williams caddying for him. Williams was on the bag for all seven of Tiger Woods' victories at the Bridgestone Invitational. His opening-round 62 is the lowest start by a winner at the Bridgestone Invitational, breaking Stewart Cink's mark of 63 set in 2004. Is the third Australian to win a World Golf Championships event, joining Geoff Ogilvy (2006 and 2009 Accenture Match Play Championship) and Craig Parry (2002 Bridgestone Invitational). Moved back into the top 10 in the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time since the week after the 2008 Bridgestone Invitational. Became the 20th different player to win a World Golf Championships event.

Picked up his eighth TOUR win by four strokes at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational, finishing at 17-under 263. Joined Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods and Henrik Stenson as the only four players to win THE PLAYERS Championship and a World Golf Championships event in their careers. Has the fourth most wins by an Australian on TOUR: Greg Norman (20), Steve Elkington (10), Stuart Appleby (10). Held at least a share of the lead after each round of the Bridgestone Invitational. Only lead in a World Golf Championships event coming into Akron was after the first round of the Bridgestone Invitational in 2006 (finished T10). Has now won six of eight events when holding the 54-hole lead/co-lead. It was his ninth start at the Bridgestone Invitational. In eight previous starts at Firestone CC, he had only finished under par twice (2006, 5-under and 2010, 5-under). Won in his fourth event with Steve Williams caddying for him. Williams was on the bag for all seven of Tiger Woods' victories at the Bridgestone Invitational. His opening-round 62 is the lowest start by a winner at the Bridgestone Invitational, breaking Stewart Cink's mark of 63 set in 2004. Is the third Australian to win a World Golf Championships event, joining Geoff Ogilvy (2006 and 2009 Accenture Match Play Championship) and Craig Parry (2002 Bridgestone Invitational). Moved back into the top 10 in the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time since the week after the 2008 Bridgestone Invitational. Became the 20th different player to win a World Golf Championships event. AT&T National: He notched his third top-10 of the season, and first since finishing runner-up at the Masters Tournament, with a T3 at the AT&T National. Opened with a 4-under 66 to share the first-round lead with Hunter Haas.

He notched his third top-10 of the season, and first since finishing runner-up at the Masters Tournament, with a T3 at the AT&T National. Opened with a 4-under 66 to share the first-round lead with Hunter Haas. Masters Tournament: Appeared headed toward Australia's first Masters Tournament champion but was denied when Charl Schwartzel birdied the final four holes to defeat him and fellow Aussie Jason Day by two strokes. Closed with matching 5-under 67s, his best scores in 36 rounds at Augusta National GC (only previous sub-70 score was a first-round 3-under 69 in 2010). His T2 came in his 10th start at the Masters, with his only other top-10 finish coming in his first start in 2002 (T9).

Appeared headed toward Australia's first Masters Tournament champion but was denied when Charl Schwartzel birdied the final four holes to defeat him and fellow Aussie Jason Day by two strokes. Closed with matching 5-under 67s, his best scores in 36 rounds at Augusta National GC (only previous sub-70 score was a first-round 3-under 69 in 2010). His T2 came in his 10th start at the Masters, with his only other top-10 finish coming in his first start in 2002 (T9). World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship: Making his fifth start of the season, he earned his first top-10 with a T6 at the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship, his third top 10 in 10 starts at the event. Four under-par rounds led to a 72-hole total of 11-under 277, five strokes behind Nick Watney.

2010 Season

Finished 19th in the FedExCup Playoffs and returned to the TOUR Championship for the first time since 2007. Bounced back with a victory and four top-10 finishes after posting only one top-10 in 2009. One of three players to record top-10 finishes in each of the first two PGA TOUR Playoff events, finishing T9 at The Barclays and T5 at the Deutsche Bank Championship.

Barclays Singapore Open: Picked up his second title of the season when he opened with a pair of 65s at the Barclays Singapore Open and then cruised with a 69-68 finish at Sentosa GC. He defeated Anders Hansen by three strokes in winning in Singapore for the third time (2005 and 2006).

Picked up his second title of the season when he opened with a pair of 65s at the Barclays Singapore Open and then cruised with a 69-68 finish at Sentosa GC. He defeated Anders Hansen by three strokes in winning in Singapore for the third time (2005 and 2006). THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola: Finished 27th at the TOUR Championship in his first start in the Playoffs finale since 2007.

Finished 27th at the TOUR Championship in his first start in the Playoffs finale since 2007. World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: Posted final-round 67 to finish T9 at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational.

Posted final-round 67 to finish T9 at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational. Valero Texas Open: Rallied from four strokes back on the final, marathon day at the Valero Texas Open for his first TOUR victory in two years, Was 11-under in a 36-hole Sunday finale, edging Fredrik Jacobson by a stroke on the new Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio. The busy finish was necessitated by a Friday rainout. The course was designed by his hero, fellow countryman Greg Norman, who sent a congratulatory message after his first win since the Australian Open in December. Finished at 14-under 274 and earned $1,098,000 for his seventh TOUR victory and first since the 2008 HP Byron Nelson Championship. He overcame two early bogeys with an eagle on the par-4 17th in his third-round 66, then built his lead with six birdies en route to a closing 67. Survived a closing bogey–his only one in the final round–when Jacobson missed a 16-footer from the fringe on No. 18 that would have forced a playoff. His last three TOUR victories have come in Texas–the Shell Houston Open in 2007 and the 2008 HP Byron Nelson Championship.

2009 Season

Finished 108th on the final money list, his worst career finish, with one top-10 finish and nine made cuts in 19 starts.

Australian Open: Won the Australian Open in late December, beating Stuart Appleby by five strokes for his first professional victory in his home country.

Won the Australian Open in late December, beating Stuart Appleby by five strokes for his first professional victory in his home country. Presidents Cup: Was a Captain's Selection by International Captain Greg Norman for The Presidents Cup. Had a 1-4-0 record in U.S. win.

Was a Captain's Selection by International Captain Greg Norman for The Presidents Cup. Had a 1-4-0 record in U.S. win. Sony Open in Hawaii: Shot a final-round 64 to finish as the runner-up at the Sony Open in Hawaii. Finished tied with David Toms, two strokes behind winner Zach Johnson.

Shot a final-round 64 to finish as the runner-up at the Sony Open in Hawaii. Finished tied with David Toms, two strokes behind winner Zach Johnson. Injury: Bothered by a knee ailment during the season.

2008 Season

Won on the PGA TOUR and European Tour despite setbacks from injury and illness.

Injury: Couldn't play in the Australian Open in December after suffering a knee injury while surfing.

Couldn't play in the Australian Open in December after suffering a knee injury while surfing. U.S. Open Championship: Paired with Tiger Woods (No. 1 in the world) and Phil Mickelson (No. 2) in first two rounds of U.S. Open where he finished T26. Nearly had to withdraw because of a broken right pinky finger that he injured when it was slammed in a car door.

Paired with Tiger Woods (No. 1 in the world) and Phil Mickelson (No. 2) in first two rounds of U.S. Open where he finished T26. Nearly had to withdraw because of a broken right pinky finger that he injured when it was slammed in a car door. EDS Byron Nelson Championship: After losing a three-stroke lead he carried into the final round, sank a 9-foot birdie putt on No. 18 to force a playoff at 7-under par, then made a 48-footer playing it again on the third playoff hole to beat Ryan Moore in the EDS Byron Nelson Championship. In shooting 68-67-67-71–273 to capture his sixth PGA TOUR victory, made four birdies in six tries on the 429-yard, par-4 finishing hole at TPC Four Seasons Resort, the last of which he made after hitting his drive into a fairway bunker. Moore barely missed a tying birdie putt on the third playoff hole.

After losing a three-stroke lead he carried into the final round, sank a 9-foot birdie putt on No. 18 to force a playoff at 7-under par, then made a 48-footer playing it again on the third playoff hole to beat Ryan Moore in the EDS Byron Nelson Championship. In shooting 68-67-67-71–273 to capture his sixth PGA TOUR victory, made four birdies in six tries on the 429-yard, par-4 finishing hole at TPC Four Seasons Resort, the last of which he made after hitting his drive into a fairway bunker. Moore barely missed a tying birdie putt on the third playoff hole. Commercialbank Qatar Masters: Fired a final-round, 11-under-par 61, which broke the course record and set a new personal low, to win the Commercialbank Qatar Masters in late January on the European Tour. Became the tournament's only two-time winner as he beat Henrik Stenson by three strokes at Doha GC.

2007 Season

Competed in all four FedExCup Playoffs events and finished 12th on the season-long points list. Won his fifth career PGA TOUR title at the Shell Houston Open and earned a spot on his third Presidents Cup team.

The Presidents Cup: Was 1-3-1 in his third Presidents Cup, bringing his career record at that time to 7-6-2.

Was 1-3-1 in his third Presidents Cup, bringing his career record at that time to 7-6-2. the Memorial Tournament presented by Morgan Stanley: Second-round 62 at the Memorial Tournament propelled him into the 36-hole lead. Final-round birdies at 15 and 16 brought him into contention before bogeys at 17 and 18 left him T5, three shots behind champion K.J. Choi.

Second-round 62 at the Memorial Tournament propelled him into the 36-hole lead. Final-round birdies at 15 and 16 brought him into contention before bogeys at 17 and 18 left him T5, three shots behind champion K.J. Choi. Shell Houston Open: Earned fifth career official TOUR victory at the Shell Houston Open, defeating Stuart Appleby and 54-hole leader Bubba Watson by three strokes with rounds of 69-71-65-66–271. Clinging to a one-stroke lead over Appleby on the 72nd tee, hit tee shot into water hazard but made an up-and-down par on the 488-yard par 4, holing a 48-foot putt to clinch the win as Appleby found a hazard and made double bogey on the hole. Became the sixth Australian to win the Shell Houston Open.

Earned fifth career official TOUR victory at the Shell Houston Open, defeating Stuart Appleby and 54-hole leader Bubba Watson by three strokes with rounds of 69-71-65-66–271. Clinging to a one-stroke lead over Appleby on the 72nd tee, hit tee shot into water hazard but made an up-and-down par on the 488-yard par 4, holing a 48-foot putt to clinch the win as Appleby found a hazard and made double bogey on the hole. Became the sixth Australian to win the Shell Houston Open. Mercedes-Benz Championship: Runner-up to Vijay Singh at the Mercedes-Benz Championship, his third top-10 in three career starts at The Plantation Course.

2006 Season

THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola: Finished the season with a victory at the TOUR Championship. Posted rounds of 69-67-67-66–269 to defeat runner-up Jim Furyk by three strokes. First Aussie and youngest player to win the TOUR Championship since Tiger Woods in 1999 (Champions GC) at age 23 years, 10 months, 1 day. Third-youngest winner of the TOUR Championship, behind Woods and David Duval (1997, 25 years, 11 months and 24 days).

Finished the season with a victory at the TOUR Championship. Posted rounds of 69-67-67-66–269 to defeat runner-up Jim Furyk by three strokes. First Aussie and youngest player to win the TOUR Championship since Tiger Woods in 1999 (Champions GC) at age 23 years, 10 months, 1 day. Third-youngest winner of the TOUR Championship, behind Woods and David Duval (1997, 25 years, 11 months and 24 days). World Golf Championships-American Express Championship: Posted four rounds in the 60s at the World Golf Championships-American Express Championship, finishing T2, his best finish in a World Golf Championships event.

Posted four rounds in the 60s at the World Golf Championships-American Express Championship, finishing T2, his best finish in a World Golf Championships event. Singapore Open: On the Asian Tour, successfully defended Singapore Open over rain-shortened 54 holes, defeating Ernie Els in a playoff.

On the Asian Tour, successfully defended Singapore Open over rain-shortened 54 holes, defeating Ernie Els in a playoff. World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: Finished T10 at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational. Held first-round lead after a 63, matching Stewart Cink's record for low first round at the tournament in 2004.

Finished T10 at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational. Held first-round lead after a 63, matching Stewart Cink's record for low first round at the tournament in 2004. PGA Championship: Posted back-to-back top-10s in majors for the first time in his career with his T3 at the PGA Championship. It was his best finish at the PGA, topping a T9 in 2000, and it was his fourth career top-10 in a major.

Posted back-to-back top-10s in majors for the first time in his career with his T3 at the PGA Championship. It was his best finish at the PGA, topping a T9 in 2000, and it was his fourth career top-10 in a major. The Open Championship: Posted his first top-10, a T8, in his seventh The Open Championship start. Has made the cut four times and his previous best finish was a T34 in 2005.

Posted his first top-10, a T8, in his seventh The Open Championship start. Has made the cut four times and his previous best finish was a T34 in 2005. Barclays Classic: Posted his second runner-up finish of the season thanks to an eagle on the 72nd hole, one of two on the day, which left him two strokes behind Vijay Singh at the Barclays Classic. Opened with a 6-under 65 to hold a one-stroke lead through 18 holes. Trailed Billy Andrade by one heading into final round. Was his fourth consecutive top-four finish on TOUR.

Posted his second runner-up finish of the season thanks to an eagle on the 72nd hole, one of two on the day, which left him two strokes behind Vijay Singh at the Barclays Classic. Opened with a 6-under 65 to hold a one-stroke lead through 18 holes. Trailed Billy Andrade by one heading into final round. Was his fourth consecutive top-four finish on TOUR. the Memorial Tournament: Finished T4 at the Memorial Tournament, his fourth top-five finish of the season.

Finished T4 at the Memorial Tournament, his fourth top-five finish of the season. EDS Byron Nelson Championship: Shared the lead after each of the first three rounds at the EDS Byron Nelson Championship, but a closing 1-over 71 dropped him to T3 in his first start at the event.

Shared the lead after each of the first three rounds at the EDS Byron Nelson Championship, but a closing 1-over 71 dropped him to T3 in his first start at the event. Wachovia Championship: Finished third at the Wachovia Championship thanks to closing rounds of 66-71, for his second top-five finish.

Finished third at the Wachovia Championship thanks to closing rounds of 66-71, for his second top-five finish. Nissan Open: Followed unofficial win at the 2005 Nissan Open with a runner-up finish, one stroke behind winner Rory Sabbatini. Posted a final-round 7-under 64 at Riviera CC to sit at 12-under par in the clubhouse about one and one-half hours before the final group. Waited for possible playoff but Sabbatini made birdie on the par-3 16th hole to take the tournament.

2005 Season

Earned unofficial victory at the Nissan Open, captured fourth career European Tour victory and was one of the International Team stars at The Presidents Cup.

The Presidents Cup: Posted a 3-1-1 record in second Presidents Cup. Undefeated (3-0-1) when paired with Retief Goosen in first four matches.

Posted a 3-1-1 record in second Presidents Cup. Undefeated (3-0-1) when paired with Retief Goosen in first four matches. Singapore Open: Captured the Singapore Open on the Asian Tour by seven strokes over Lee Westwood in September.

Captured the Singapore Open on the Asian Tour by seven strokes over Lee Westwood in September. Booz Allen Classic: In title defense of Booz Allen Classic at Congressional, finished T2, two shots behind Sergio Garcia, after posting four rounds in the 60s. Within two shots of leader Garcia at the 71st hole, flew sand wedge from 133 yards over green into water hazard and made bogey.

In title defense of Booz Allen Classic at Congressional, finished T2, two shots behind Sergio Garcia, after posting four rounds in the 60s. Within two shots of leader Garcia at the 71st hole, flew sand wedge from 133 yards over green into water hazard and made bogey. THE PLAYERS Championship: In defense of THE PLAYERS Championship, finished T8, four shots behind winner Fred Funk, the sixth player to finish in the top-10 the year after winning THE PLAYERS.

In defense of THE PLAYERS Championship, finished T8, four shots behind winner Fred Funk, the sixth player to finish in the top-10 the year after winning THE PLAYERS. Nissan Open: Captured unofficial victory at rain-shortened Nissan Open, where he posted rounds of 67-66 to tie Chad Campbell for the 36-hole lead at 9-under-par. Unable to complete the third and final rounds, Scott and Campbell played off on Monday morning with Scott prevailing on the first playoff hole. Victory was worth $864,000 in official money.

2004 Season

Totaled two TOUR wins, including a victory at THE PLAYERS Championship. Totaled seven top-10s in only 16 starts.

PGA Championship: Earned second career top-10 in a major with his T9 at the PGA Championship, matching the T9 at the 2002 Masters.

Earned second career top-10 in a major with his T9 at the PGA Championship, matching the T9 at the 2002 Masters. Booz Allen Classic: Won the Booz Allen Classic in his first appearance at TPC Avenel. Equaled the tournament record of 21-under 263 held by Billy Andrade and Jeff Sluman in 1991. First three official TOUR victories came on TPC courses–Deutsche Bank Championship (TPC Boston), THE PLAYERS (TPC Sawgrass) and Avenel.

Won the Booz Allen Classic in his first appearance at TPC Avenel. Equaled the tournament record of 21-under 263 held by Billy Andrade and Jeff Sluman in 1991. First three official TOUR victories came on TPC courses–Deutsche Bank Championship (TPC Boston), THE PLAYERS (TPC Sawgrass) and Avenel. THE PLAYERS Championship: At age 23 years, 8 months and 12 days, became the youngest winner of THE PLAYERS, with rounds of 65-72-69-72–276, one shot ahead of runner-up Padraig Harrington. Held the 18- and 54-hole leads and led by as many as five strokes in the final round. At the 72nd hole with a two-stroke lead over Harrington, pull-hooked 6-iron approach shot from 213 yards into water hazard, forcing up-and-down recovery from 39 yards. Clinched title with 10-foot bogey putt to earn $1.44 million.

2003 Season

Earned first TOUR title in 34th career TOUR start at age 23 years, 1 month, 16 days (youngest since Sergio Garcia won the 2002 Mercedes Championships at 21 years, 11 months, 27 days) at the inaugural Deutsche Bank Championship. Led Vijay Singh by two strokes after 36 holes, thanks to a course record 9-under-par 62. Maintained three-stroke lead over Jonathan Kaye through 54 holes, and brought home a four-stroke victory over runner-up Rocco Mediate. Joined the TOUR as a Special Temporary Member in late April.

The Presidents Cup: Representing the International team, was the youngest player on either Presidents Cup squad.

Representing the International team, was the youngest player on either Presidents Cup squad. Scandic Carlsberg Scandinavian Masters: Claimed his fourth European Tour victory with a final-round 3-under-par 69 to win the Scandic Carlsberg Scandinavian Masters by two shots over Nick Dougherty.

Claimed his fourth European Tour victory with a final-round 3-under-par 69 to win the Scandic Carlsberg Scandinavian Masters by two shots over Nick Dougherty. World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Lost to eventual champion Tiger Woods in 20 holes in the semifinals of the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship. Finished third after defeating fellow Australian Peter Lonard 1-up in the consolation match.

2002 Season

Earned second European Tour victory, at the Qatar Maters, with a 19-under-par 269. Became the youngest winner of that event, at 21 years. Earned Masters invitation based on being ranked in the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking at end of 2001. Finished T9 at Augusta National. Earnings of $151,200 put season PGA TOUR winnings at $288,642, earning an invitation to join the PGA TOUR as a Special Temporary Member for the remainder of the 2002 season.

Qatar Masters: Also captured the Qatar Masters on the European Tour for second victory of the season.

2001 Season

Finished 13th in the Order of Merit in first full season on European Tour. In 16 European Tour events, compiled five top-10s, including three third-place finishes. Also played in United States, Japan and Australia.

Alfred Dunhill PGA Championship: Captured the Alfred Dunhill PGA Championship on the Southern Africa Tour.

2000 Season

Secured European Tour card for 2001 in just eight starts as a professional, clinching his place with a T6 at the Linde German Masters in October.

