Exempt status

Korn Ferry Tour: Top 75 Regular Season (thru 2020)

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

2011 Mexico Open Presented by Banamex

PLAYOFF RECORD

KORN FERRY TOUR (0-2)

2004 Lost to Bradley Hughes, Hunter Haas, Scott Harrington, Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open

Personal

At many stops on the PGA TOUR, visits children with life-threatening medical problems in local hospitals to offer his support and words of inspiration.

Never travels without his blanket.

Favorite movie is "Braveheart." Favorite pro team is the Miami Dolphins. Favorite vacation spot is Norway.

Biggest thrill outside of golf is the birth of his daughter. Biggest thrill in golf is finishing second in the 2015 U.S. Open at Pinehurst.

Is involved with the Transplant Foundation and Donate Life America.

Special Interests

Fishing

Career Highlights

2019 Season

Finished the season at No. 39 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded seven top-25 finishes in 21 starts, including a season-best runner-up finish at the Wichita Open Supporting Wichita’s Youth. Finished T73 in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

Wichita Open Supporting Wichita's Youth: Held the 54-hole lead in Wichita entering the final round. Holed his birdie chip on the 72nd hole to earn a spot in a five-man playoff, eventually finishing T2.

Held the 54-hole lead in Wichita entering the final round. Holed his birdie chip on the 72nd hole to earn a spot in a five-man playoff, eventually finishing T2. The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club: Led after the second round and co-led after the third round before finishing T25 at 3-over 291.

2018 Season

Finished the season at No. 59 on the Regular Season money list. Recorded five top-25 finishes in 22 starts, highlighted by a solo third at the WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft-Heinz. Finished at No. 40 in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft-Heinz: Finished the WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft-Heinz at 13-under 271 to end the week in solo-third.

2017 Season

Safeway Open: In the season's first event, posted a 3-under 69 in the opening round of the Safeway Open, en route to a T26 finish, his best showing through the PGA Championship.

2015 Season

Made 17 cuts in 28 starts, with one top-10 finish. Despite a withdrawal from the Wyndham Championship in the final event before the FedExCup Playoffs, advanced to The Barclays, ranked No. 122. Was forced to withdraw from The Barclays with respiratory issues, ending his season at No. 124 in the FedExCup standings.

Wyndham Championship: Held a share of the first-round lead at the Wyndham Championship but was forced to withdraw prior to the third round with an ankle injury.

Held a share of the first-round lead at the Wyndham Championship but was forced to withdraw prior to the third round with an ankle injury. Humana Challenge in partnership with the Clinton Foundation: Finished T10 at the Humana Challenge after holding a share of the lead entering the final round. Through 54 holes his only bogey came at the par-3 12th in the opening round. He proceeded to play 50 holes before his second (and only other) bogey of the week, on No. 9 in the final round.

2014 Season

Enjoyed a banner year on the PGA TOUR, claiming three top-10 finishes–including a T2 at the U.S. Open–in 17 made cuts. For the second consecutive year, played well enough to keep his season going into the FedExCup Playoffs, where he competed in the first three events. Closed season ranked 64th in the FedExCup standings after the BMW Championship.

U.S. Open: Making his 100th PGA TOUR start, entered the final round of the U.S. Open T2, five strokes behind eventual champion Martin Kaymer. Final-round, 2-over 72 led to a T2 (topping his previous-best finish on TOUR, a T4 at the 2013 Honda Classic). The performance marked just his second major championship start, having missed the cut at the 2010 U.S. Open. With the finish, guaranteed his entry into the 2015 Masters (based on finishing in the top four) and the 2015 U.S. Open (based on top-10 finish).

Making his 100th PGA TOUR start, entered the final round of the U.S. Open T2, five strokes behind eventual champion Martin Kaymer. Final-round, 2-over 72 led to a T2 (topping his previous-best finish on TOUR, a T4 at the 2013 Honda Classic). The performance marked just his second major championship start, having missed the cut at the 2010 U.S. Open. With the finish, guaranteed his entry into the 2015 Masters (based on finishing in the top four) and the 2015 U.S. Open (based on top-10 finish). Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Opened with a 6-under 66 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in April, which was National Donate Life Month. Ensuing rounds of 68-72-68 were good enough for a T5 with Robert Garrigus and Charley Hoffman. Spent the early part of the week in New Orleans visiting a hospital for transplant patients and conducting a Tuesday clinic to raise awareness about organ donation.

2013 Season

Made 13 of 24 TOUR cuts, with one top-10. Finished No. 99 in the FedExCup standings. Awarded the inaugural PGA TOUR Courage Award in 2013, presented to a player who, through courage and perseverance, has overcome extraordinary adversity, to make a significant and meaningful contribution to the game of golf. Award came with a $25,000 charitable contribution which was shared by the South Miami Heart Center at South Miami Hospital and the Arnold Palmer Medical Center Foundation at Compton's request.

2012 Season

Ended the season No. 137 in the FedExCup standings, failing to advance to the FedExCup Playoffs. Received the 2012 Babe Didrikson Zaharias Courage Award from the U.S. Sports Academy in a presentation at Disney during the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic.

2011 Season

Finished No. 13 on the Korn Ferry Tour to guarantee membership to the PGA TOUR for the first time in his career. Made six starts on the PGA TOUR, with only one missed cut.

2010 Season

Made five of seven cuts on the PGA TOUR. Made one of two cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

2009 Season

Made two of five cuts on the PGA TOUR. Was awarded the Golf Writers Association of America's Ben Hogan Award in 2009.

2006 Season

Made the cut in 13 of 21 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with three top-10 finishes. Ended the year No. 72 on the money list, with $76,885.

2005 Season

Made the cut in eight of 19 starts, with two top-10 finishes. Was No. 72 on the money list, with $69,347.

2004 Season

Ended the season No. 88 on the money list, with $52,552. Six top-10 finishes in eight starts led to the top spot on the Canadian Tour Order of Merit list. Won twice.

2002 Season

Played his rookie season on the Korn Ferry Tour. Made the cut in three of 15 starts.