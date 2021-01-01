|
Erik Compton
Full Name
5 ft, 8 in
173 cm
Height
160 lbs
72 kg
Weight
November 11, 1979
Birthday
41
AGE
Miami, Florida
Birthplace
Coral Gables, Florida
Residence
Daughter, Petra
Family
University of Georgia
College
2001
Turned Pro
$4,891,422
Career Earnings
Miami, FL, United States
City Plays From
Website
Exempt status
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (0-2)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2019 Season
Finished the season at No. 39 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded seven top-25 finishes in 21 starts, including a season-best runner-up finish at the Wichita Open Supporting Wichita’s Youth. Finished T73 in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
2018 Season
Finished the season at No. 59 on the Regular Season money list. Recorded five top-25 finishes in 22 starts, highlighted by a solo third at the WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft-Heinz. Finished at No. 40 in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
2017 Season
2015 Season
Made 17 cuts in 28 starts, with one top-10 finish. Despite a withdrawal from the Wyndham Championship in the final event before the FedExCup Playoffs, advanced to The Barclays, ranked No. 122. Was forced to withdraw from The Barclays with respiratory issues, ending his season at No. 124 in the FedExCup standings.
2014 Season
Enjoyed a banner year on the PGA TOUR, claiming three top-10 finishes–including a T2 at the U.S. Open–in 17 made cuts. For the second consecutive year, played well enough to keep his season going into the FedExCup Playoffs, where he competed in the first three events. Closed season ranked 64th in the FedExCup standings after the BMW Championship.
2013 Season
Made 13 of 24 TOUR cuts, with one top-10. Finished No. 99 in the FedExCup standings. Awarded the inaugural PGA TOUR Courage Award in 2013, presented to a player who, through courage and perseverance, has overcome extraordinary adversity, to make a significant and meaningful contribution to the game of golf. Award came with a $25,000 charitable contribution which was shared by the South Miami Heart Center at South Miami Hospital and the Arnold Palmer Medical Center Foundation at Compton's request.
2012 Season
Ended the season No. 137 in the FedExCup standings, failing to advance to the FedExCup Playoffs. Received the 2012 Babe Didrikson Zaharias Courage Award from the U.S. Sports Academy in a presentation at Disney during the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic.
2011 Season
Finished No. 13 on the Korn Ferry Tour to guarantee membership to the PGA TOUR for the first time in his career. Made six starts on the PGA TOUR, with only one missed cut.
2010 Season
Made five of seven cuts on the PGA TOUR. Made one of two cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2009 Season
Made two of five cuts on the PGA TOUR. Was awarded the Golf Writers Association of America's Ben Hogan Award in 2009.
2006 Season
Made the cut in 13 of 21 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with three top-10 finishes. Ended the year No. 72 on the money list, with $76,885.
2005 Season
Made the cut in eight of 19 starts, with two top-10 finishes. Was No. 72 on the money list, with $69,347.
2004 Season
Ended the season No. 88 on the money list, with $52,552. Six top-10 finishes in eight starts led to the top spot on the Canadian Tour Order of Merit list. Won twice.
2002 Season
Played his rookie season on the Korn Ferry Tour. Made the cut in three of 15 starts.