JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 2013

2013 Korn Ferry Tour: 2013

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

2010 Chattanooga Classic Presented by Black Creek

PLAYOFF RECORD

KORN FERRY TOUR (1-0)

2010 Defeated David Branshaw, Joe Affrunti, Chattanooga Classic Presented by Black Creek

National Teams

2000 Eisenhower Cup

Personal

Says becoming the first aboriginal pro golfer and graduating to the PGA TOUR in 2012 are his biggest thrills in golf. Is the first player of aboriginal descent to have full status on the TOUR. His mother is aboriginal and his father is Scottish.

Never travels without his flip-flops.

First car was a Mitsubishi Colt.

Kingston Heath is his favorite course and would like to play Augusta National. Favorite teams are the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Dallas Cowboys. "The Mentalist" is his favorite TV show and "As Good As It Gets" is his favorite movie. Favorite book is King of the Cowboys, and Mick Jagger is his favorite entertainer. Rome, Italy, is his favorite city to visit, and the Gold Coast of Australia is his favorite vacation spot.

Always carries a quarter in his pocket.

Would add his dad to his dream foursome, and his bucket list includes attending another Rugby League game in person.

Was a competitive discus thrower when he was younger.

Played on the Australasian Tour from 2000-06, also splitting time on the European Tour (2001-03).

Special Interests

Rugby, cricket, football

Career Highlights

2016 Season

Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 15 starts and seven made cuts. Was 148th on the Regular Season money list.

2015 Season

Made eight starts on the Korn Ferry Tour with two made cuts.

2014 Season

Made just six cuts in 18 starts on the PGA TOUR before season ended early due to a low thyroid reading. Will have three events during the 2014-15 TOUR season to earn either 313 FedExCup points or $503,075.

Hotel Fitness Championship: Attempted to gain exempt status via the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Got off to a promising start with a T12 at the Hotel Fitness Championship but failed to make a cut in the final three events.

2013 Season

Regained his PGA TOUR card for 2013-14 with a pair of top-three finishes in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Ran into a rut making just one cut in 15 starts in the middle of the season. Rebounded with three cuts made in his last four starts. Finished 177th on FedExCup points list with earnings of $219,645.

Web.com Tour Championship: Held the 54-hole lead at the Web.com Tour Championship at TPC Sawgrass' Dye's Valley course. Lost the lead with a pair of double bogeys on the front nine in the final round but rallied with an eagle at No. 16 to close the gap on leader and eventual winner Chesson Hadley. His 8-under 272 total left him two back of Hadley, but his $66,000 payday was enough for him to regain his TOUR card by finishing No. 8 on the priority list.

2012 Season

Wound up No. 15 on the money list to earn PGA TOUR playing privileges in 2013. Ended the year No. 3 in Total Birdies. Was the third-highest player on the money list to earn a TOUR card despite not collecting a win during the season.

Web.com Tour Championship at TPC Craig Ranch: Was T25 at the season-ending Web.com Tour Championship near Dallas.

Was T25 at the season-ending Web.com Tour Championship near Dallas. Albertsons Boise Open Presented by Kraft: Finished T2 at the Albertsons Boise Open, four shots back of winner Luke Guthrie. Final-round 69 was enough to keep him near the top of the leaderboard, and a payday of $47,850 jumped him to No. 9 on the money list with six events remaining on the schedule.

Recorded his first top-10 of the season, at the South Georgia Classic, a T7. Emirates Australian Open: Finished T7 at the Emirates Australian Open at the Lakes GC in Sydney in December. Ended the week even par, four shots off Peter Senior's winning score.

2011 Season

Made the cut in 15 of 24 starts and had six top-25 finishes.

Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open Presented by Planters: Only top-10 of the year was a T7 at the Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open, the final full-field event on the schedule. Posted a second-round 64 that moved him to within one stroke of the 36-hole leaders.

2010 Season

Finished the season No. 26 on the money list and won his first event on the Korn Ferry Tour. Made the cut in 16 of 28 starts, including his last five in a row and seven of his final eight. Ended the year ranked No. 7 in Total Birdies and No. 8 in Total Eagles.

Chattanooga Classic Presented by Black Creek: Earned his first career win with a four-hole playoff victory over Joe Affrunti and David Branshaw at the Chattanooga Classic. Rolled in a 20-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole for a 6-under 66 to take the clubhouse lead at 19-under par 269. Waited as Affrunti and Branshaw, in the final group, both two-putted the par-5 for birdies to force a playoff, the fourth in the the tournament's eight years at Black Creek Club. First-place check of $90,000 vaulted him from No. 62 to No. 24 on the money list with only two full-field events left on the 2010 schedule. Became the eighth first-time winner in eight years at Chattanooga.

2009 Season

Ended the Korn Ferry Tour season ranked No. 30 on the money list but was in the top 25 for only one week after the Tour returned stateside. Ended the year third on Tour in Total Eagles (16).

Nationwide Tour Championship at Daniel Island: Entered the final week of the season at No. 26 on the money list, but a T46 at the Web.com Tour Championship at Daniel Island dropped him four places on the money list.

2008 Season

Struggled at the beginning of the season, making only four cuts in his first 14 starts and was No. 166 on the money list. Made the cut in nine of his final 12 starts with four top-10 finishes to wind up No. 68 on the money list. Had a scoring average of 73.33 in his first 14 tournaments and a scoring average of 69.52 in his final 12.

Miccosukee Championship: Finished T6 at Miccosukee Championship, one of nine players to shoot par or better each day.

2007 Season

Made the cut in 18 of 27 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, including seven top-25 finishes. Finished the year No. 30 on the money list, with $184,323. Struggled early in the year, missing the cut in five of his first seven starts. Turned in a torrid stretch during the middle of the season, with three consecutive top-five finishes,

Nationwide Tour Championship at Barona Creek: Closed the season in strong fashion, with a T5 effort at the Web.com Tour Championship at Barona Creek.

2006 Season

Made the cut in 15 of 20 starts on Tour, with two top-10s. Ended the season No. 61 on the money list, with $105,011.

Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open: Equaled a then-career-best, third-place showing at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open. Four rounds in the 60s and a 15-under 269 performance was just three shots behind tournament winner Kevin Johnson.

2005 Season

Concluded the Korn Ferry Tour season with $70,028 and a final money ranking of No. 71. Made the cut in nine of 20 tournaments, with two top-10 finishes.

Xerox Classic: Posted his final top-10 of the season at the Xerox Classic. Finished the tournament at 9-under-par 271, two shots behind tournament winner Rick Price. Tallied a career-best, 7-under-par 63 in the second round and went on to collect $28,600.

2004 Season

Made the cut in both appearances on Tour.

Jacob's Creek Open: Season-best T8 came at the Jacob's Creek Open.

Amateur Highlights