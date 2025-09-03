Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Tournament winner (thru 2020-21)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 2002

PGA TOUR Victories (3)

2009 The 50th Bob Hope Classic hosted by Arnold Palmer

The 50th Bob Hope Classic hosted by Arnold Palmer 2017 OHL Classic at Mayakoba

OHL Classic at Mayakoba 2018 CIMB Classic

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

2000 BUY.COM Ozarks Open

Additional Victories (1)

2002 Champions Challenge [with John Daly]

PLAYOFF RECORD

KORN FERRY TOUR (1-0)

2000 Defeated Pat Bates, Mike Heinen, BUY.COM Ozarks Open

Personal

Brother Mike played on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2002 and 2006 and was a participant on Golf Channel's "Big Break Disney Golf" in 2009. They were the only brothers to play in the 2001 Qualifying Tournament finals at Bear Lakes CC in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Took part in a charity fundraising event in 2009 for the Ten Rainbows Foundation to help raise funds for underprivileged children and families.

Heavily involved with Perez family charity Operation Game On, which helps combat-injured troops learn golf as a form of rehab and therapy.

Married Ashley Pendley on New Year's Eve 2015.

In 2016, teamed up with Bill Murray and his brothers to help launch William Murray Golf as the brand's first ambassador.

Special Interests

ATVs, motorcycles, baseball (San Diego Padres), football (Arizona Cardinals), wine

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the fourth consecutive season and 13th overall, finishing the season No. 90 in the FedExCup standings. Collected a pair of top-10s and made 12 cuts in 18 starts.

Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Finished solo-third at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, his best finish since winning the 2017 CIMB Classic. Second-round 62 represented his lowest score since the 2016 Mayakoba Golf Classic (62/R3).

2019 Season

Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the 12th time, ending the season at No. 125 in the FedExCup standings. Earned three top-10s and made 13 cuts in 21 starts.

THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES: Posted first top-10 of the season with a T7 at THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES. Led the field in Scrambling (92.86%).

2018 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the 11th time, ending his season at No. 39 in the FedExCup following a T55 at the BMW Championship. Season highlighted by his victory at the CIMB Classic, his third win on TOUR. Made 19 cuts in 23 starts with four top-10 finishes.

Dell Technologies Championship: Withdrew after the third round of the Dell Technologies Championship to be with his wife Ashley as she gave birth to the couple's first child. Daughter Piper Ashley Perez was born on Monday, September 3, 2018.

Withdrew after the third round of the Dell Technologies Championship to be with his wife Ashley as she gave birth to the couple's first child. Daughter Piper Ashley Perez was born on Monday, September 3, 2018. Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Teamed with 2012 Zurich Classic winner Jason Dufner to finish runner-up at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, one back of Billy Horschel/Scott Piercy, at 21-under 267. Improved their score the second time playing each format in the two-man team event (66/R1, 61/R3 in Four-ball; 72/R2, 68/R4 in Foursomes).

Teamed with 2012 Zurich Classic winner Jason Dufner to finish runner-up at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, one back of Billy Horschel/Scott Piercy, at 21-under 267. Improved their score the second time playing each format in the two-man team event (66/R1, 61/R3 in Four-ball; 72/R2, 68/R4 in Foursomes). Sentry Tournament of Champions: With a T4 finish at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, took over the lead in the FedExCup standings from Patton Kizzire. The top-five finish was his third in his first five starts of the season.

With a T4 finish at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, took over the lead in the FedExCup standings from Patton Kizzire. The top-five finish was his third in his first five starts of the season. THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES: Finished T5 at THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES, where his 4-under 68 in the final round was the low score of the day.

Finished T5 at THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES, where his 4-under 68 in the final round was the low score of the day. CIMB Classic: Shot a final-round 69 to capture his third PGA TOUR victory at the CIMB Classic. At the age of 41 years, 7 months, 14 days, became the oldest winner in tournament history. Defeated Keegan Bradley by four shots. Made just three bogeys on the week.

2017 Season

Claimed five top-10 finishes in 22 starts through the Wyndham Championship, highlighted by first-, second- and third-places finishes. Claimed his second career PGA TOUR title at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba. Advanced through all four FedExCup Playoffs events, before finishing the season at No. 15 in the FedExCup standings, a career-best.

TOUR Championship: In his first start at the TOUR Championship, posted rounds of 68-68-72-68--277 (-3) to finish 16th.

In his first start at the TOUR Championship, posted rounds of 68-68-72-68--277 (-3) to finish 16th. Dell Technologies Championship: With a T6 finish at the Dell Technologies Championship (six strokes behind champion Justin Thomas), posted his sixth top-10 of the season. Cracked the top 10 for the first time in 12 starts at TPC Boston, with a T21 in 2008 his previous-best finish. Moved to No. 10 in the FedExCup standings heading to the BMW Championship, having assured his first-ever trip to the 30-player TOUR Championship. Start at TPC Boston was his 400th overall on the PGA TOUR.

With a T6 finish at the Dell Technologies Championship (six strokes behind champion Justin Thomas), posted his sixth top-10 of the season. Cracked the top 10 for the first time in 12 starts at TPC Boston, with a T21 in 2008 his previous-best finish. Moved to No. 10 in the FedExCup standings heading to the BMW Championship, having assured his first-ever trip to the 30-player TOUR Championship. Start at TPC Boston was his 400th overall on the PGA TOUR. Wells Fargo Championship: Finished runner-up with Dustin Johnson at the Wells Fargo Championship.

Finished runner-up with Dustin Johnson at the Wells Fargo Championship. Farmers Insurance Open: At the Farmers Insurance Open in his boyhood hometown of San Diego, overcame a 2-over 74 at Torrey Pines in round two with weekend scores of 67-70 on the South Course to finish at 9-under 279 with four others. The finish came in his 16th consecutive start in the event and marked his second top-five finish since 2014 (T2).

At the Farmers Insurance Open in his boyhood hometown of San Diego, overcame a 2-over 74 at Torrey Pines in round two with weekend scores of 67-70 on the South Course to finish at 9-under 279 with four others. The finish came in his 16th consecutive start in the event and marked his second top-five finish since 2014 (T2). SBS Tournament of Champions: Making his second SBS Tournament of Champions start (T10 in 2010), closed with a 6-under 67 to T3 with Jordan Spieth and Ryan Moore, six strokes behind champion Justin Thomas.

Making his second SBS Tournament of Champions start (T10 in 2010), closed with a 6-under 67 to T3 with Jordan Spieth and Ryan Moore, six strokes behind champion Justin Thomas. OHL Classic at Mayakoba: Posted a 9-under 62 in round three of the OHL Classic at Mayakoba en route to a 21-under 263 total, good for a two-stroke win over 54-hole leader Gary Woodland. In relation to par, his 9-under 62 in round three tied the 18-hole tournament record, set by Roland Thatcher in round three of 2008 (9-under 61). His 62-67–129 total in rounds three and four round became the lowest final 36 holes in tournament history. The win came 182 starts after his first PGA TOUR title at the 2009 CareerBuilder Challenge.

Posted a 9-under 62 in round three of the OHL Classic at Mayakoba en route to a 21-under 263 total, good for a two-stroke win over 54-hole leader Gary Woodland. In relation to par, his 9-under 62 in round three tied the 18-hole tournament record, set by Roland Thatcher in round three of 2008 (9-under 61). His 62-67–129 total in rounds three and four round became the lowest final 36 holes in tournament history. The win came 182 starts after his first PGA TOUR title at the 2009 CareerBuilder Challenge. Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: In just his second start back since February following a shoulder injury, finished T7 in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open for his first top-10 finish since a T4 at the 2014 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Marked his first top-10 in Las Vegas in 11 starts.

2016 Season

Made just three cuts in first 11 starts of the 2015-16 season before season cut short prior to the Valspar Championship due to injury. Will play 2016-17 season on a Major Medical Extension, with 15 available events to earn 420 FedExCup points or $670,050 to remain exempt for the remainder of the year. Best finish of three made cuts was T41 at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Was 63rd at CIMB Classic and also advanced to the weekend at the Sony Open in Hawaii but failed to make the final round after a 54-hole cut due to 87 players making the 36-hole cut.

2015 Season

Collected 10 top-25 finishes in 23 starts through the Wyndham Championship to extend his streak of starts in the FedExCup Playoffs to a perfect nine for nine. Despite posting scores of par-or-better in 11 of 12 rounds in the first three events, ended the season ranked 45th in the FedExCup standings after the BMW Championship.

Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: Spurred on by four rounds in the 60s (including a final-round, 6-under 64), to T5, two strokes behind champion Chris Kirk at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial. His second top-10 of the season came seven starts after his first, a T4 at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am. The finish marked his fourth top-10 at Colonial, with the other three coming in consecutive starts (fourth in 2007, sixth in 2008 and T10 in 2010).

Spurred on by four rounds in the 60s (including a final-round, 6-under 64), to T5, two strokes behind champion Chris Kirk at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial. His second top-10 of the season came seven starts after his first, a T4 at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am. The finish marked his fourth top-10 at Colonial, with the other three coming in consecutive starts (fourth in 2007, sixth in 2008 and T10 in 2010). AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Birdied four of his first five holes in the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am in February en route to a 4-under 68 and a T4 with Jason Day and Dustin Johnson. Following an opening-round, 6-under 66 at Pebble Beach, recorded three consecutive 68s to finish at 17-under 270.

2014 Season

Made 18 of 25 cuts, with three top-10s. Finished No. 98 in the FedExCup standings for the second consecutive season. Withdrew from the Deutsche Bank Championship after the first round to end his season at the second FedExCup Playoffs event.

AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Following a T11 finish at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, turned in rounds of 69-70-71-71 for a T7 finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.

Following a T11 finish at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, turned in rounds of 69-70-71-71 for a T7 finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am. Farmers Insurance Open: Finished in a five-way T2 at the Farmers Insurance Open, one shot behind Scott Stallings.

Finished in a five-way T2 at the Farmers Insurance Open, one shot behind Scott Stallings. Sony Open in Hawaii: Four rounds in the 60s led to his first top-10 finish of the season, a T8 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. It was his fourth top-10 showing in 13 starts at the event.

2013 Season

Made 14 of 22 cuts, with four top 10s. Finished No. 98 in the FedExCup standings. Was T62 at the Deutsche Bank Championship to drop out of the FedExCup Playoffs.

The Greenbrier Classic: After opening with a 1-over 71 at The Greenbrier Classic, reeled off three rounds in the 60s to finish T6.

After opening with a 1-over 71 at The Greenbrier Classic, reeled off three rounds in the 60s to finish T6. the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide Insurance: With rounds of 72-69-72-71, was one of just four players to post all four rounds at par-or-better at Muirfield Village GC in late spring. His 4-under 284 was good for a T8, his first top-10 in 10 starts at the Memorial Tournament.

With rounds of 72-69-72-71, was one of just four players to post all four rounds at par-or-better at Muirfield Village GC in late spring. His 4-under 284 was good for a T8, his first top-10 in 10 starts at the Memorial Tournament. Tampa Bay Championship presented by EverBank: Posted four par-or-better rounds at the Tampa Bay Championship presented by EverBank to claim a share of seventh place with six others. Made six birdies Sunday to post a 4-under 67, after beginning the day tied for 21st.

Posted four par-or-better rounds at the Tampa Bay Championship presented by EverBank to claim a share of seventh place with six others. Made six birdies Sunday to post a 4-under 67, after beginning the day tied for 21st. Sony Open in Hawaii: Making his 12th consecutive start at the Sony Open in Hawaii, posted four rounds in the 60s for the first time en route to a T9 finish. It was his third top-10 finish at the event (T10 in 2007 and T4 in 2008). Second-round, 7-under 63 was his career-low in 42 rounds at Waialae CC.

2012 Season

Finished No. 54 in the FedExCup standings.

HP Byron Nelson Championship: Was T9 at the HP Byron Nelson Championship, his only top-10 finish of the season (23 starts). Has earned at least one top-10 finish each of his 11 seasons on the PGA TOUR.

2011 Season

Fifteen made cuts led to four top-10s and seven top-25s.

Reno-Tahoe Open: Earned fourth top-10 of the season and third-career runner-up finish on the PGA TOUR with a solo-second at the Reno-Tahoe Open. Carded a 4-under 68 in the final round but missed a birdie putt from eight feet on the 72nd hole to tie for the lead.

Earned fourth top-10 of the season and third-career runner-up finish on the PGA TOUR with a solo-second at the Reno-Tahoe Open. Carded a 4-under 68 in the final round but missed a birdie putt from eight feet on the 72nd hole to tie for the lead. Wells Fargo Championship: Entered the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship one stroke behind Jonathan Byrd but recorded a 3-over 75 to finish T6. His previous-best finish in eight starts at the Wells Fargo Championship was T12 in 2008.

Entered the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship one stroke behind Jonathan Byrd but recorded a 3-over 75 to finish T6. His previous-best finish in eight starts at the Wells Fargo Championship was T12 in 2008. The Heritage: Finished T6 at The Heritage to record his first back-to-back top 10s on TOUR since 2008. It was his first top 10 at The Heritage in seven career starts.

Finished T6 at The Heritage to record his first back-to-back top 10s on TOUR since 2008. It was his first top 10 at The Heritage in seven career starts. Valero Texas Open: Finished T5 at the Valero Texas Open for his third top-10 in seven starts in San Antonio.

2010 Season

Children's Miracle Network Classic: Played with younger brother Mike at the Children's Miracle Network Classic. Mike was awarded a sponsor exemption for winning the Golf Channel's "Big Break."

Played with younger brother Mike at the Children's Miracle Network Classic. Mike was awarded a sponsor exemption for winning the Golf Channel's "Big Break." The Greenbrier Classic: Third top-10 of the season came at The Greenbrier Classic, where bookend 64s led to a season-best T9 performance.

Third top-10 of the season came at The Greenbrier Classic, where bookend 64s led to a season-best T9 performance. Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: Did not crack the top 10 again until 15 starts later, finishing T10 at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial. Carded a 7-under 63 in the third round at Colonial, his best round since opening the 2009 Bob Hope Classic 61-63 en route to victory.

Did not crack the top 10 again until 15 starts later, finishing T10 at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial. Carded a 7-under 63 in the third round at Colonial, his best round since opening the 2009 Bob Hope Classic 61-63 en route to victory. SBS Championship: Claimed three top-10 finishes, starting with a T10 at the SBS Championship, his first career start in the season-opening event.

2009 Season

Won for the first time and finished the season ranked No. 46 in the FedExCup standings. Finished the season strong with a T13 finish at the Frys.com Open and a T10 at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions.

Travelers Championship: Suffered two torn ligaments in his right ankle on May 15 while running with his dog at home in Scottsdale, Ariz. Returned for the Travelers in late June, where he missed the cut.

Suffered two torn ligaments in his right ankle on May 15 while running with his dog at home in Scottsdale, Ariz. Returned for the Travelers in late June, where he missed the cut. Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard: Finished T4 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational after a final-round, 1-under 69.

Finished T4 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational after a final-round, 1-under 69. The 50th Bob Hope Classic hosted by Arnold Palmer: Won the 50th Bob Hope Classic for his first PGA TOUR title, beating John Merrick by three strokes in the wind-swept final round. Finished at 33-under 327, including a 61-63 start that set a new TOUR record for opening 36 holes and most strokes under par for first 36 holes. Locked up the victory by knocking his approach shot from 200 yards on No. 18 to 3 feet to set up an eagle. Merrick already had finished his round with a par on 18.

2008 Season

Recorded career highs in money ($1.7 million), cuts made (21) and top-25 finishes (12).

Frys.com Open: Right at home in Phoenix, claimed his sixth top-10 finish of the year at the Fys.com Open following a final-round, 7-under-par 63. The T7 finish helped make for a new single-season earnings record.

Right at home in Phoenix, claimed his sixth top-10 finish of the year at the Fys.com Open following a final-round, 7-under-par 63. The T7 finish helped make for a new single-season earnings record. Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: Fired a final-round, 5-under-par 65 to finish solo-sixth at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial for back-to-back top-10 finishes at Colonial CC (finished fourth in 2007).

Fired a final-round, 5-under-par 65 to finish solo-sixth at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial for back-to-back top-10 finishes at Colonial CC (finished fourth in 2007). Shell Houston Open: Fired a final-round, 8-under-par 64 at the Shell Houston Open on his way to a T8 finish. The 64 was his best round since an opening-round 60 at the 2006 Bob Hope Chrysler Classic.

Fired a final-round, 8-under-par 64 at the Shell Houston Open on his way to a T8 finish. The 64 was his best round since an opening-round 60 at the 2006 Bob Hope Chrysler Classic. Sony Open in Hawaii: On a blustery Sunday where only eight players broke par, managed to shoot even par to move from T9 to T4 and claim his second consecutive top-10 finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

2007 Season

Place on the money list was highest since rookie year in 2002.

The Open Championship: Finished T20 at The Open Championship, recovering from a 2-over-par 73 in the first round.

Finished T20 at The Open Championship, recovering from a 2-over-par 73 in the first round. AT&T National: Best finish was a T3 at the inaugural AT&T National, thanks to a closing 3-under 67. Earned a spot in The Open Championship as the leading player, not otherwise exempt, at the AT&T National among the top-10 finishers and ties.

Best finish was a T3 at the inaugural AT&T National, thanks to a closing 3-under 67. Earned a spot in The Open Championship as the leading player, not otherwise exempt, at the AT&T National among the top-10 finishers and ties. Sony Open in Hawaii: After injury-plagued 2006 season, got off to a strong start in the new year with a T10 in first start at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

2006 Season

Finished in the top 125 on the money list for the fifth time in his five-year career. Hampered by tendinitis in both elbows that lasted from THE PLAYERS Championship through the end of the season, making only 19 starts on the year. Played in eight more events the remainder of the year, withdrawing from two and making the cut in two.

PGA Championship: Collected his first top-10 at THE PLAYERS with his T3 finish. It was his first top-10 since a T6 at the 2005 PGA Championship.

Collected his first top-10 at THE PLAYERS with his T3 finish. It was his first top-10 since a T6 at the 2005 PGA Championship. Verizon Heritage: Withdrew during the first round of the Verizon Heritage in April due to the tendinitis.

Withdrew during the first round of the Verizon Heritage in April due to the tendinitis. Bob Hope Chrysler Classic: Held the first-round lead at the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic with a career-low 12-under-par 60 at the Palmer Course at PGA West. Tied Justin Rose and Arron Oberholser for low round of the season. Credited his score to an improved physique and psyche. Finished 73rd after slumping with 75-78 on the weekend.

2005 Season

Moved into the top 75 on the money list after finishing just outside the top 100 over the last two seasons.

PGA Championship: Clinched his first top-10 in a major championship with his T6 finish at the PGA Championship at Baltusrol GC.

Clinched his first top-10 in a major championship with his T6 finish at the PGA Championship at Baltusrol GC. Buick Invitational: The San Diego County product posted his first career top-10 in four starts at the Buick Invitational, a T6. His dad has been the starter for the TOUR event at Torrey Pines for a number of years.

2004 Season

Started the season slow making only three cuts in his first 12 starts. Ended the year with a bang, making 50 percent of his season earnings in his last five starts, including a T3 at 84 LUMBER Classic to secure his card for 2005. His $201,600 payday in Pennsylvania lifted him over the mark to secure his card for the 2005 season.

2003 Season

Made the cut in just under half of his 33 starts during his sophomore campaign. First of two top-10s was T6 at Bob Hope Chrysler Classic. Set course record with 11-under-par 61, a TOUR career best, at Bermuda Dunes CC in second round.

Bay Hill Invitational presented by Cooper Tires: Second, a T10, came at the Bay Hill Invitational presented by Cooper Tires.

2002 Season

Only thing missing from his stellar rookie season was a victory but did qualify for his first Masters, thanks to finishing 40th on the money list. Became eighth rookie in TOUR history to surpass $1 million.

THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola: Began season 507th on Official World Golf Ranking list and had moved up to 84th through THE TOUR Championship.

Began season 507th on Official World Golf Ranking list and had moved up to 84th through THE TOUR Championship. Bell Canadian Open: Turned in the round of the tournament during the final round of the Bell Canadian Open with an Angus Glen GC record, 9-under-par 63.

Turned in the round of the tournament during the final round of the Bell Canadian Open with an Angus Glen GC record, 9-under-par 63. Reno-Tahoe Open: Recorded hole-in-one in the second round of the Reno-Tahoe Open, acing No. 7 with a 6-iron from 210 yards.

Recorded hole-in-one in the second round of the Reno-Tahoe Open, acing No. 7 with a 6-iron from 210 yards. BellSouth Classic: Second runner-up finish came at the Buick Classic, tied with David Gossett and Loren Roberts two strokes behind champion Chris Smith. Paycheck of $261,333 pushed season earnings over $1 million, at $1,006,341.

Second runner-up finish came at the Buick Classic, tied with David Gossett and Loren Roberts two strokes behind champion Chris Smith. Paycheck of $261,333 pushed season earnings over $1 million, at $1,006,341. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Finished second at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am after holding a four-stroke advantage after 36 and 54 holes. Had the lead with one hole to play but triple-bogeyed the 18th hole at Pebble Beach to lose by three strokes to Matt Gogel.

2001 Season

Earned first PGA TOUR card by finishing as medalist at PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.

Samsung Canadian PGA Championship: T3 finish at the Samsung Canadian PGA Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour.

2000 Season

BUY.COM Ozarks Open: Picked up his first victory at the Ozarks Open on the Korn Ferry Tour where he defeated Pat Bates and Mike Heinen in a playoff with a birdie on the first extra hole.

Amateur Highlights

Member of Arizona State University's 1996 NCAA championship team.

Won the 1993 Junior World title at Torrey Pines, where Tiger Woods finished fourth, eight strokes back. Won the 1993 Maxfli PGA Junior two weeks later at Pinehurst, N.C.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE