JOINED TOUR
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2004
-
PGA TOUR: 2005
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (4)
- 2004 Chattanooga Classic Presented by Cummings Cove and RealtyCenter GMAC
- 2007 Northeast Pennsylvania Classic
- 2009 Price Cutter Charity Championship Presented by Dr Pepper
- 2012 Web.com Tour Championship at TPC Craig Ranch
Additional Victories (1)
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)
-
2004 Lost to Shane Bertsch, Hunter Haas, Knoxville Open
Personal
- Parents started him in golf. His father also played professional soccer.
- Says winning the 2012 Web.com Tour Championship and having his wife and son meet him on the 18th green following the victory is his biggest thrill in golf.
Special Interests
- Working out, running, watching football, spending time with family
Career Highlights
2015 Season
Played in six Korn Ferry Tour events, making three cuts. Finished the Regular Season 179th on the money list.
-
Colombia Championship Presented by Claro: Best finish was a T43 at the Club Colombia Championship.
2014 Season
Played in 14 Korn Ferry Tour events, making four cuts. Finished the Regular Season 174th on the money list. Made one cut in six starts on the PGA TOUR to finish 225th in the FedExCup standings.
-
Wyndham Championship: Best finish, a T32, came at Wyndham Championship in August.
-
Panama Claro Championship: Best outing was a T30 at the Panama Claro Championship in Feburary.
2013 Season
Claimed a pair of top-five finishes in 23 PGA TOUR starts.
-
HP Byron Nelson Championship: Posted a bogey-free, 5-under 65 in the final round of the HP Byron Nelson Championship to finish solo fourth, the third top-10 of his TOUR career.
-
Puerto Rico Open presented by seepuertorico.com: Recorded a then-career-best T4 at the Puerto Rico Open for his second career top-10 on TOUR and his first since a T5 at the 2008 AT&T Classic.
2012 Season
-
Web.com Tour Championship at TPC Craig Ranch: Capped his year with a come-from-behind win at the Web.com Tour Championship and earned his PGA TOUR card for the 2013 season, doing so for the fourth time via the Korn Ferry Tour. Shot a 6-under 65 in the final round at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, to erase a two-stroke deficit and win by two over James Hahn. Entered the week No. 44 on the money list and needed a win or solo second to join the top-25 money winners on the final list. Shot an opening 65 to join five others in a first-place tie. Rounds of 71-67 left him two shots back of 54-hole leader Justin Hicks. Got out of the gate in the final round quickly, with six birdies in his first 12 holes to take the lead from Hicks, who would stumble with a triple bogey at No. 14 to fall out of contention. Was unshakable on the final day and hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation. First-place check for $180,000 vaulted him to No. 9 on the season-ending list as he joined 24 others headed to the TOUR in 2013. Finished the season No. 2 in Putting Average.
-
Cox Classic Presented by Lexus of Omaha: Was T3 at the Cox Classic after a final-round 64 moved him up the leaderboard. Was in a group that featured a double eagle by Matt Hendrix on Friday, a hole-in-one by Jeff Cuzzort on Saturday and a hole-in-one by Jim Herman on Sunday. Joked after the round that he should go to the casino that night, saying, "I might not win, but the guy next to me will!"
-
Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open: Became the first player in Korn Ferry Tour history to record two double eagles in competition. Made his second albatross, at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open, eight years after his first–at the Albertsons Boise Open.
-
Stadion Classic at UGA: Added a second top-10, a T7, at the Stadion Classic at UGA.
-
Panama Claro Championship: First top-10 of the year came when he finished sixth in the Panama Claro Championship after opening with a bogey-free 65 in the first round.
2011 Season
-
Children's Hospital Classic: Was T6 at the Children's Hospital Classic in Chattanooga. Finished 17-under for the week and was a 15-under on the four par-5s.
-
Price Cutter Charity Championship Presented by Dr Pepper: Was solo eighth at the Price Cutter Charity Championship, on the strength of weekend rounds of 67-64.
-
Mexico Open Presented by Banamex: Began the year with five missed cuts. Made the cut in the next three starts before notching his first top-10, at the Mexico Open. Entered the weekend tied for 31st but rounds of 68-67 on the weekend pushed him to T9.
2010 Season
Playing on the PGA TOUR, made 23 starts but only managed four cuts.
-
Children's Miracle Network Classic: His top finish was a T23 at the season-ending Children's Miracle Network Classic.
-
Stadion Classic at UGA: He also made one Korn Ferry Tour start, at his former home course at the University of Georgia. He T60 at the Stadion Classic at UGA in Athens.
2009 Season
Earned his 2010 PGA TOUR card, thanks to a No. 11 finish on the Korn Ferry Tour money list, highlighted by a win, a second and a third in 23 starts.
-
Price Cutter Charity Championship Presented by Dr Pepper: Earned his third career Korn Ferry Tour win when he took a one-shot victory over Chad Collins and Derek Lamely at the Price Cutter Charity Championship.
-
Fort Smith Classic Presented by Stephens Inc.: Finished T3 at the Fort Smith Classic, missing a playoff by a single stroke.
-
Melwood Prince George's County Open: Finished T2 at the Melwood Prince George's County Open.
2008 Season
Made the cut in 16 of 28 PGA TOUR starts.
-
AT&T Classic: His lone top-10 was a T5 at the AT&T Classic in his home state of Georgia.
2007 Season
Made the cut in 17 of 26 events during the Korn Ferry Tour season, with nine top-25s. Finished the year No. 8 on the money list, with $293,834. Posted two runner-up finishes.
-
Northeast Pennsylvania Classic: Notched the second victory of his career at the Northeast Pennsylvania Classic, making birdie on two of the final three holes and finishing the event at 14-under 270, one stroke ahead of Richard Johnson and Patrick Sheehan. The win helped him share Player of the Month honors in August with Nick Flanagan.
-
Peek'n Peak Classic: Had a hole-in-one on No. 6 during the second round of the Peek'n Peak Classic.
-
Fort Smith Classic Presented by Stephens Inc.: Two weeks after the Athens Regional Foundation Classic, he carried a three-stroke lead into the final round of the Fort Smith Classic, but a bogey on the 72nd hole left him one shot behind winner Jay Williamson.
-
Athens Regional Foundation Classic: First runner-up finish came at his former college campus at the University of Georgia in the Athens Regional Foundation Classic at 15-under 273, just one shot shy of winner Martin Laird, who birdied the final hole for the win.
2006 Season
Made the cut in 14 of 26 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with four top-10 finishes. Ended the year No. 34 on the money list, with $163,981. Led the Tour in Putting Average (1.735) and finished eighth in Birdie Average (4.08).
2005 Season
Rookie on the PGA TOUR after finishing ninth on the Korn Ferry Tour money list in 2004.
2004 Season
Made the cut in 15 of 24 starts with three top-25s. During his first year on the Korn Ferry Tour, recorded six top-10s. One of three former University of Georgia golfers to win on Tour in 2004, joining Ryuji Imada and Franklin Langham.
-
Albertsons Boise Open: Had a double eagle at the Albertsons Boise Open.
-
Knoxville Open: Finished runner-up at the Knoxville Open, when he lost a playoff to Hunter Haas.
-
Chattanooga Classic Presented by Cummings Cove and RealtyCenter GMAC: Notched his first Tour win at the Chattanooga Classic with a total of 21-under 267, one stroke ahead of Chris Anderson and Johnson Wagner.
Amateur Highlights
- Walked on the golf team at the University of Georgia three different times.
- Won three times on the Hooters Tour, where he was a member from 2000-03, including most recently at the 2003 President Casino Broadwater Classic.