Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Major Medical Extension

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 2005

PGA TOUR Victories (4)

2005 John Deere Classic

John Deere Classic 2008 PODS Championship

PODS Championship 2009 Quail Hollow Championship

Quail Hollow Championship 2011 RBC Canadian Open

Additional Victories (2)

2012 Franklin Templeton Shootout [with Kenny Perry]

Franklin Templeton Shootout [with Kenny Perry] 2018 QBE Shootout [with Steve Stricker]

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (1-1)

2011 Defeated Kris Blanks, RBC Canadian Open

Defeated Kris Blanks, RBC Canadian Open 2015 Lost to Jordan Spieth, Patrick Reed, Valspar Championship

National Teams

2009 Presidents Cup

Personal

Turned pro during his senior year of high school when he was 17.

He and his wife, Jaclyn, were married at age 20. She caddied for him on the mini-tours for two years. His father-in-law caddied for him his first three years on the TOUR.

Special Interests

Football, basketball, racing

Career Highlights

2020 Season

The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay: Carded a back-nine 34 during the final round to rise to T4 at 6-under 282 at The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay.

2019 Season

Managed just nine starts due to an oblique injury, earning one top-10 and making four cuts to finish the season No. 202 in the FedExCup standings and miss the FedExCup Playoffs for the third time in 13 seasons. Entered the 2019-20 season on a Major Medical Extension with 16 starts available to earn 287 points to equal No. 125 on the 2018-19 FedExCup points list (Pat Perez/376 points).

Desert Classic: In his eighth start at the Desert Classic, posted scores of 66-67-68-69 to finish T9 with Michael Thompson and Patrick Cantlay at 18-under 270.

2018 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the 10th time in 12 seasons, ending his season at No. 106 in the FedExCup. Season included 12 made cuts in 22 starts, with a runner-up finish at the Valero Texas Open his best outing.

THE NORTHERN TRUST: Opened with a 5-under 66 at THE NORTHERN TRUST to share the first-round lead with three others. Added scores of 69-72-71 to finish T28, ending his season after the first FedExCup Playoffs event at No. 106 in the standings.

Opened with a 5-under 66 at THE NORTHERN TRUST to share the first-round lead with three others. Added scores of 69-72-71 to finish T28, ending his season after the first FedExCup Playoffs event at No. 106 in the standings. Valero Texas Open: In the final round of the Valero Texas Open, chipped in for birdie from 55 feet, 1 inch on the 72nd hole to post a 6-under 66, the low final-round score, and claim a share of second place with Trey Mullinax at 15-under 273. Opened with scores of 72-70--142 (-2), before weekend scores of 65-66 (-13) resulted in the T2 finish at TPC San Antonio.

In the final round of the Valero Texas Open, chipped in for birdie from 55 feet, 1 inch on the 72nd hole to post a 6-under 66, the low final-round score, and claim a share of second place with Trey Mullinax at 15-under 273. Opened with scores of 72-70--142 (-2), before weekend scores of 65-66 (-13) resulted in the T2 finish at TPC San Antonio. Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: Making his 13th start at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, closed with weekend rounds of 69-68 to finish T7. Represented his fourth top-10 finish at Bay Hill. Was his first top-10 since the 2017 RBC Canadian Open (T10).

Making his 13th start at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, closed with weekend rounds of 69-68 to finish T7. Represented his fourth top-10 finish at Bay Hill. Was his first top-10 since the 2017 RBC Canadian Open (T10). QBE Shootout: Teamed with Steve Stricker to win the QBE Shootout at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida, in December 2017. The duo led after 18 holes and shared the 36-hole lead, eventually winning by two strokes over Graeme McDowell and Shane Lowry. Won for the second time in his seventh appearance, having previously won in 2012 with Kenny Perry.

2017 Season

Concluded the season No. 62 in the FedExCup standings, with 19 made cuts in 25 starts. Season highlighted by five top-10 finishes, equaling the second highest total of his career (2007) and trailing only the nine top-10 finishes he turned in during the 2009 season.

BMW Championship: Advanced to the third FedExCup Playoffs event, with his season ending following a T20 at the BMW Championship. Solid week at Conway Farms included four under-par rounds (70-69-66-69).

Advanced to the third FedExCup Playoffs event, with his season ending following a T20 at the BMW Championship. Solid week at Conway Farms included four under-par rounds (70-69-66-69). RBC Canadian Open: Shot 7-under 65 in the final round of the RBC Canadian Open to finish T10. Birdied all four par-3s in the final round, the only time in his career he has ever achieved this feat.

Shot 7-under 65 in the final round of the RBC Canadian Open to finish T10. Birdied all four par-3s in the final round, the only time in his career he has ever achieved this feat. DEAN & DELUCA Invitational: Birdied the 72nd hole at the DEAN & DELUCA Invitational for a final-round 4-under 66, finishing tied for second with Jordan Spieth and Jon Rahm, just one stroke behind champion Kevin Kisner. The runner-up finish marked his best performance in Fort Worth in nine tries. Also, the Sunday 66 at Colonial CC marked his lowest final-round score in six made cuts at this tournament.

Birdied the 72nd hole at the DEAN & DELUCA Invitational for a final-round 4-under 66, finishing tied for second with Jordan Spieth and Jon Rahm, just one stroke behind champion Kevin Kisner. The runner-up finish marked his best performance in Fort Worth in nine tries. Also, the Sunday 66 at Colonial CC marked his lowest final-round score in six made cuts at this tournament. AT&T Byron Nelson: Closed with a bogey-free 2-under 68 to finish T5 at the AT&T Byron Nelson, four strokes out of the Billy Horschel-Jason Day playoff. Making his 10thÂ start at the event, the top-10 showing was his first since a runner-up finish in his inaugural start in 2005.

Closed with a bogey-free 2-under 68 to finish T5 at the AT&T Byron Nelson, four strokes out of the Billy Horschel-Jason Day playoff. Making his 10thÂ start at the event, the top-10 showing was his first since a runner-up finish in his inaugural start in 2005. CareerBuilder Challenge: Finished T9 in his sixth start in the CareerBuilder Challenge, marking his second top-10 of the season.

Finished T9 in his sixth start in the CareerBuilder Challenge, marking his second top-10 of the season. Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: In his second start of the season, finished T10 in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. Marked his fifth start in Las Vegas.

2016 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the eighth time in his career, making it to the TOUR Championship for the second time (first since 2009), in the No. 25 position in the FedExCup standings. Was the only player to advance to the TOUR Championship from those who entered the FedExCup Playoffs ranked No. 101–125 in the FedExCup standings. Finished T17 at East Lake to end his season No. 27 in the FedExCup standings. Recorded seven top-25 finishes from 27 starts, led by a runner-up finish at The Barclays.

The Barclays: Began The Barclays outside the top 100 in the FedExCup standings (No. 108) and kept his FedExCup Playoffs season alive with a final-round 5-under 66 to finish T2 and jump to No. 15 in the FedExCup Standings (eventually finished No. 27).

Began The Barclays outside the top 100 in the FedExCup standings (No. 108) and kept his FedExCup Playoffs season alive with a final-round 5-under 66 to finish T2 and jump to No. 15 in the FedExCup Standings (eventually finished No. 27). Shell Houston Open: Following WDs in his last two starts at the Golf Club of Houston (2014 and 2013), returned to the Shell Houston Open to post his first top-10 in six starts (T10). Marked his first top-10 of the season and first since the 2015 Deutsche Bank Championship (T4).

2015 Season

Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: On the strength of a pair of top-10 finishes in 23 starts through the Wyndham Championship, made a seventh return to the FedExCup Playoffs. Competed in the first three Playoffs events before a T53 at the BMW Championship ended his season at No. 42 in the FedExCup standings.

On the strength of a pair of top-10 finishes in 23 starts through the Wyndham Championship, made a seventh return to the FedExCup Playoffs. Competed in the first three Playoffs events before a T53 at the BMW Championship ended his season at No. 42 in the FedExCup standings. Deutsche Bank Championship: Entered the final round of the Deutsche Bank Championship tied for third and just two strokes behind leader Henrik Stenson. Struggled to a 3-over 74 on the final day to finish T4, seven strokes behind champion Rickie Fowler. Marked his third top-10 finish in nine starts at TPC Boston. Was also his third top-10 of the season (most since 2010).

Entered the final round of the Deutsche Bank Championship tied for third and just two strokes behind leader Henrik Stenson. Struggled to a 3-over 74 on the final day to finish T4, seven strokes behind champion Rickie Fowler. Marked his third top-10 finish in nine starts at TPC Boston. Was also his third top-10 of the season (most since 2010). RBC Heritage: Finished sixth for his second top-10 finish at the RBC Heritage (seventh in 2007) in his seventh start on Hilton Head Island. It marked his second top-10 of the year and first multiple top-10 season since 2012.

Finished sixth for his second top-10 finish at the RBC Heritage (seventh in 2007) in his seventh start on Hilton Head Island. It marked his second top-10 of the year and first multiple top-10 season since 2012. Valspar Championship: In March, the 2008 Valspar Championship winner returned to Innisbrook's Copperhead Course and nearly became the third player to win the event twice. Began the final round trailing Ryan Moore by three strokes, at 6-under 207. His final-round, 4-under 67 earned him a spot in a playoff with Patrick Reed and Jordan Spieth. After pars by the trio on the first two extra holes, the duo fell to a birdie-2 by Spieth on the third extra hole, No. 17. The T2 marked his first top-10 finish since claiming a T10 at the 2014 Arnold Palmer Invitational.

2014 Season

Made the cut in 14 of 25 PGA TOUR starts, with his lone top-10 finish coming at the Arnold Palmer Invitational (T10). His only other top-25 was a T15 in October 2013 at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. Ended the season No. 160 in the FedExCup standings, marking the second-consecutive season he failed to advance to the FedExCup Playoffs (had advanced at least two rounds in each of the first six years of the FedExCup). Missed the cut in the first two Korn Ferry Tour Finals event in Fort Wayne, Ind., and Charlotte, N.C.

FedEx St. Jude Classic: A T43 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic in early June was his top finish over his final 14 tournament appearances.

A T43 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic in early June was his top finish over his final 14 tournament appearances. Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard: His T10 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational was his first top-10 since a T7 at the 2012 Greenbrier Classic. It was his third top-10 finish in nine starts at the Arnold Palmer Invitational (T3 in 2008 and runner-up in 2009).

2013 Season

Missed the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time since it began in 2007. Failed to record a top-10 finish for the first time in his TOUR career. Had at least one top-10 each season since 2005. Finished outside of the top 125 on the money list for the first time since joining the TOUR.

Web.com Tour Qualifying Tournament: Secured his 2013-14 card by finishing T8 at the Web.com Tour Championship on the strength of back-to-back 67s at TPC Sawgrass' Dye's Valley Course.

Secured his 2013-14 card by finishing T8 at the Web.com Tour Championship on the strength of back-to-back 67s at TPC Sawgrass' Dye's Valley Course. Chiquita Classic: After missing the cut at the Chiquita Classic, rebounded with a T17 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, opening with a 66 at the Ohio State University GC's Scarlet Course.

After missing the cut at the Chiquita Classic, rebounded with a T17 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, opening with a 66 at the Ohio State University GC's Scarlet Course. Hotel Fitness Championship: Played in all four Korn Ferry Tour Finals events. Opened with a T11 at the Hotel Fitness Championship, thanks, in part, to a third-round 64 and a final-round 69 in Indiana.

2012 Season

Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for each of the first six years. Finished No. 81 in the final FedExCup standings, the worst performance of his career. At No. 84, finished inside the top 100 on the money list for the eighth consecutive season.

The Greenbrier Classic: Posted all four rounds in the 60s to finish T7 at The Greenbrier Classic. It was his first top-10 since the Sony Open in Hawaii, which was also the last tournament he posted all four rounds in the 60s.

Posted all four rounds in the 60s to finish T7 at The Greenbrier Classic. It was his first top-10 since the Sony Open in Hawaii, which was also the last tournament he posted all four rounds in the 60s. Sony Open in Hawaii: Posted the third runner-up finish of his career, with his T2 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, two strokes behind champion Johnson Wagner. Was one of eight players to record all four rounds in the 60s at Waialae CC.

2011 Season

Picked up fourth TOUR win but failed to record multiple top-10s in a season for first time on TOUR. Made only 13 of 24 cuts, but missed only one after he won the RBC Canadian Open.

RBC Canadian Open: In his sixth start in Canada, came from three strokes behind Sunday at Shaughnessy G&CC to claim his fourth career PGA TOUR win. He defeated Kris Blanks on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff. With the win, he moved up more than 100 spots on the FedExCup points list, from 147th to 43rd. One of 16 players in his 20s to win on TOUR during the season.

In his sixth start in Canada, came from three strokes behind Sunday at Shaughnessy G&CC to claim his fourth career PGA TOUR win. He defeated Kris Blanks on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff. With the win, he moved up more than 100 spots on the FedExCup points list, from 147th to 43rd. One of 16 players in his 20s to win on TOUR during the season. Hyundai Tournament of Champions: Recorded his second consecutive fourth-place finish at the Hyundai Tournament of Championship, four strokes behind champion Geoff Ogilvy. Entered the final hole at 20-under and one shot behind tournament leader Ogilvy at the time, before hitting his second shot on No. 18 into a hazard and carding a double-bogey.

2010 Season

Notched three top-10s and played three events in the FedExCup Playoffs. Finished 47th in the final FedExCup standings.

PGA Championship: Missed the cut at the PGA Championship, just his third missed cut in 20 career major championship starts.

Missed the cut at the PGA Championship, just his third missed cut in 20 career major championship starts. World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: Shared the 54-hole lead at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational at 9-under-par and finished fifth, his first top-10 in a World Golf Championships stroke-play event, after a final-round 71. Held the lead outright on during the final round after birdies at Nos. 2 and 4, but unable to rebound from bogeys at Nos. 8, 11 and 14.

Shared the 54-hole lead at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational at 9-under-par and finished fifth, his first top-10 in a World Golf Championships stroke-play event, after a final-round 71. Held the lead outright on during the final round after birdies at Nos. 2 and 4, but unable to rebound from bogeys at Nos. 8, 11 and 14. The Open Championship: Next top-10 finish came 16 starts later, a T7 at The Open Championship. During that span, recorded eight top-25 finishes without cracking the top 10. Never missed a cut in six starts at The Open Championship.

2009 Season

Won the third tournament of his career en route to a career-best nine top-10 finishes and a fifth-place finish in the FedExCup.

Kiwi Challenge: Runner-up in a playoff to Anthony Kim at the Kiwi Challenge.

Runner-up in a playoff to Anthony Kim at the Kiwi Challenge. Presidents Cup: Was a rookie on the U.S. Presidents Cup team.

Was a rookie on the U.S. Presidents Cup team. THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola: Jumped out to the opening-round lead at East Lake with a 4-under 66 and eventually finished third. One of just two players (Tiger Woods) without an over-par round during the week. Finished the season fifth in the FedExCup standings.

Jumped out to the opening-round lead at East Lake with a 4-under 66 and eventually finished third. One of just two players (Tiger Woods) without an over-par round during the week. Finished the season fifth in the FedExCup standings. BMW Championship: Posted rounds of 70-66 on the weekend to finish fourth at the BMW Championship. Climbed from 16th to seventh in the FedExCup standings entering THE TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola.

Posted rounds of 70-66 on the weekend to finish fourth at the BMW Championship. Climbed from 16th to seventh in the FedExCup standings entering THE TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola. Deutsche Bank Championship: Entered the final round of the Deutsche Bank Championship tied for the lead with Steve Stricker and Retief Goosen, but an even-par 71 dropped him to a T8 finish, his seventh top-10 of the season. Was 8-under in an eight-hole stretch in the second round (Nos. 15-4) when he shot 64.

Entered the final round of the Deutsche Bank Championship tied for the lead with Steve Stricker and Retief Goosen, but an even-par 71 dropped him to a T8 finish, his seventh top-10 of the season. Was 8-under in an eight-hole stretch in the second round (Nos. 15-4) when he shot 64. Quail Hollow Championship: Five weeks after losing a lead to Woods at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, surged down the stretch in winning the Quail Hollow Championship by one stroke over Lucas Glover and Bubba Watson. Closed with a 3-under 69–the only player from the last nine groups to break 70 at Charlotte's Quail Hollow Club–and made enough key birdies that finishing with consecutive bogeys on the two toughest holes at Quail Hollow didn't cost him. Took the outright lead with a two-putt birdie from 70 feet on the 15th, then seized control with an 8-iron to 8 feet for birdie on the 16th hole. Glover, who bogeyed the par-3 17th, had a chance to force a playoff on 18 until his approach bounded over the firm green and his birdie chip turned away to the left. Became the only current American player in his 20s with three PGA TOUR victories. International players Sergio Garcia and Adam Scott are the only others in the under-30 set to achieve that feat. The win vaulted him to third in the FedExCup standings.

Five weeks after losing a lead to Woods at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, surged down the stretch in winning the Quail Hollow Championship by one stroke over Lucas Glover and Bubba Watson. Closed with a 3-under 69–the only player from the last nine groups to break 70 at Charlotte's Quail Hollow Club–and made enough key birdies that finishing with consecutive bogeys on the two toughest holes at Quail Hollow didn't cost him. Took the outright lead with a two-putt birdie from 70 feet on the 15th, then seized control with an 8-iron to 8 feet for birdie on the 16th hole. Glover, who bogeyed the par-3 17th, had a chance to force a playoff on 18 until his approach bounded over the firm green and his birdie chip turned away to the left. Became the only current American player in his 20s with three PGA TOUR victories. International players Sergio Garcia and Adam Scott are the only others in the under-30 set to achieve that feat. The win vaulted him to third in the FedExCup standings. Masters Tournament: Had three rounds in the 60s on the way to a T10 finish at the Masters Tournament, his first top-10 in a major championship.

Had three rounds in the 60s on the way to a T10 finish at the Masters Tournament, his first top-10 in a major championship. Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard: Recorded a par on the final hole at the Arnold Palmer Invitational to finish second to Tiger Woods, who made birdie on the last hole soon after O'Hair's par. Led by five entering the final round.

Recorded a par on the final hole at the Arnold Palmer Invitational to finish second to Tiger Woods, who made birdie on the last hole soon after O'Hair's par. Led by five entering the final round. World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Lost 4 and 3 to eventual finalist Paul Casey in the quarterfinals of the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship, finishing T5.

Lost 4 and 3 to eventual finalist Paul Casey in the quarterfinals of the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship, finishing T5. Mercedes-Benz Championship: A final-round, 8-under 65, the best round of the day, led to a fourth-place finish at the season-opening Mercedes-Benz Championship.

2008 Season

Notched second career TOUR victory to go with three top-10s.

PODS Championship: After missing the cut in his two previous starts, came back with a two-stroke win at the PODS Championship. Finished the event at 4-under 284, the highest winning score in tournament history and the highest on TOUR since Angel Cabrera won the 2007 U.S. Open. Collected a career-best $954,000. At 25 years, 6 months, 28 days, became the youngest player to win the PODS Championship and one of just seven players younger than 30 with two or more wins on the PGA TOUR.

2007 Season

Tallied a then-career high in top-10s (5) and nearly $2 million in earnings.

THE PLAYERS Championship: The 54-hole leader by two strokes over Phil Mickelson at THE PLAYERS Championship. Playing with Mickelson in the last group on Sunday, saw victory hopes evaporate with a quadruple-bogey on the par-3 17th hole (two balls in the water). Finished 11th after a final-round 76. On his 71st hole, he said: "I went dead after the pin, and it was right on line with the pin, maybe a yard right of the pin, and went in the water. You've got to make something happen. I didn't bust it for four days to get second place. So obviously I paid for it."

2006 Season

Followed his sensational rookie season with a strong second year. Entered 30 events, made 20 cuts and finished in the top-25 seven times. Played well in the major championships, making the cut in three of the four. Finished T14 at The Open Championship and T12 at the PGA Championship, his best finish in six career major championship starts.

Canadian Open: Finished third at the Canadian Open, his best finish since capturing the 2005 John Deere Classic, two behind champion Jim Furyk.

2005 Season

Stellar first season on TOUR, which included his first victory, a runner-up finish and Rookie of the Year honors. He added a T8 finish at the Buick Open and a T10 at the Chrysler Championship to qualify for his first TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola. Went on to a T12 at East Lake GC in Atlanta to finish 18th on the money list, with $2,461,482.

The Open Championship: Obtained a last-minute passport for The Open Championship trip to St. Andrews. After arriving on Wednesday, finished T15, his first career start in a major championship.

Obtained a last-minute passport for The Open Championship trip to St. Andrews. After arriving on Wednesday, finished T15, his first career start in a major championship. John Deere Classic: First TOUR win came at John Deere Classic just one day shy of his 23rd birthday in his 18th career TOUR start. Posted four rounds in the 60s, including a final-round 6-under-par 65 that overcame a five-stroke J.L. Lewis lead. Finished the tournament with one bogey over his last 60 holes. Earned a career-high $720,000 and a spot in The Open Championship field the following week, jumping to 16th on the TOUR money list. Moved to World No. 53 from No. 93 and from No. 1,155 at the end of 2004. The Wednesday evening prior to the first round after struggling with his swing. "I was so desperate, I went to a Borders (bookstore) down the road from my hotel to get a couple Jack Nicklaus books. Thursday morning I woke up and was trying it in the hotel room. I tried it on the range before I went and played on Thursday and just hit the ball probably the best I've ever hit it."

First TOUR win came at John Deere Classic just one day shy of his 23rd birthday in his 18th career TOUR start. Posted four rounds in the 60s, including a final-round 6-under-par 65 that overcame a five-stroke J.L. Lewis lead. Finished the tournament with one bogey over his last 60 holes. Earned a career-high $720,000 and a spot in The Open Championship field the following week, jumping to 16th on the TOUR money list. Moved to World No. 53 from No. 93 and from No. 1,155 at the end of 2004. The Wednesday evening prior to the first round after struggling with his swing. "I was so desperate, I went to a Borders (bookstore) down the road from my hotel to get a couple Jack Nicklaus books. Thursday morning I woke up and was trying it in the hotel room. I tried it on the range before I went and played on Thursday and just hit the ball probably the best I've ever hit it." EDS Byron Nelson Championship: In just his 12th start of his rookie campaign finished solo second at the EDS Byron Nelson Championship. Held the lead after 36 and 54 holes, but could not catch Ted Purdy who closed with a 5-under 65.

2004 Season

Turned in then-best finish in 18 career starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, a T28 at The First Tee Arkansas Classic.

2001 Season

Turned professional after his junior year of high school. Made just one cut in seven starts in his only season as a member of the Korn Ferry Tour. Spent time on the Cleveland Pro Tour and the Gateway Tour.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE