Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Winner, The Open Championship (thru 2020-21)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 2004

PGA TOUR Victories (12)

2004 BellSouth Classic

BellSouth Classic 2007 Masters Tournament, AT&T Classic

Masters Tournament, AT&T Classic 2008 Valero Texas Open

Valero Texas Open 2009 Sony Open in Hawaii, Valero Texas Open

Sony Open in Hawaii, Valero Texas Open 2010 Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial

Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial 2012 John Deere Classic, Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial

John Deere Classic, Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial 2013 BMW Championship

BMW Championship 2014 Hyundai Tournament of Champions

Hyundai Tournament of Champions 2015 The Open Championship

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)

2003 Envirocare Utah Classic, Rheem Classic

Additional Victories (2)

2006 Wendy's 3-Tour Challenge [with Stewart Cink and Scott Verplank]

Wendy's 3-Tour Challenge [with Stewart Cink and Scott Verplank] 2011 CVS Caremark Charity Classic [with Matt Kuchar]

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (4-1)

2007 Defeated Ryuji Imada, AT&T Classic

Defeated Ryuji Imada, AT&T Classic 2009 Defeated James Driscoll, Valero Texas Open

Defeated James Driscoll, Valero Texas Open 2012 Defeated Troy Matteson, John Deere Classic

Defeated Troy Matteson, John Deere Classic 2013 Lost to David Hearn, Jordan Spieth, John Deere Classic

Lost to David Hearn, Jordan Spieth, John Deere Classic 2015 Defeated Louis Oosthuizen, Marc Leishman, The Open Championship

KORN FERRY TOUR (1-1)

2003 Defeated Steve Haskins, Rheem Classic

Defeated Steve Haskins, Rheem Classic 2003 Lost to Mark Hensby, Henrico County Open

National Teams

2007, 2009, 2013, 2015 Presidents Cup

2006, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 Ryder Cup

2005 World Cup

Personal

The son of a chiropractor, Johnson was born in Iowa City, Iowa and raised in Cedar Rapids, the oldest of three children.

Played college golf at Drake University. Following a gift in 2016, the Drake University men's and women's golf programs unveiled the Zach Johnson Golf Room, featuring state-of-the-art technology.

Annually hosts approximately 50 college golfers at his house for a College Golf Fellowship retreat.

Follows the University of Iowa sports teams. Served as an honorary captain for the Iowa football team in 2015, delivering a pre-game speech to the team.

Inducted into the Iowa Golf Hall of Fame in 2016.

Received the 2020 Payne Stewart Award in honor of his character, sportsmanship and dedication to charitable giving.

Special Interests

Movies, all sports, downhill skiing, spending time with wife and three kids, Drake University and University of Iowa athletics

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Career Highlights

2021 Season

2020 Season

Finished the season at No. 105 in the FedExCup standings, returning to the FedExCup Playoffs after missing out for the first time in his career in 2019. Claimed one top-10 finish (T7/Wyndham Championship) and made 12 of 18 cuts.

2019 Season

The RSM Classic: Finished T7 at The RSM Classic. Opened with even-par 70 at Seaside Course, despite hitting just seven greens in regulation. Hit 44/54 greens in regulation over final three rounds of 66-65-66 for the top-10 result. Holed total distance of 315-feet, 4-inch putts, second only to runner-up Patrick Rodgers (418' 10") who was defeated by Charles Howell III in a playoff.

2018 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the 12th consecutive season, making 23 cuts in 25 starts and collecting two top-10s. Best result came at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished fifth. Following a T33 at the BMW Championship, ended his season at No. 58 in the standings.

Ryder Cup: Served as one of Jim Furyk's vice captains at the Ryder Cup in Paris, France.

Served as one of Jim Furyk's vice captains at the Ryder Cup in Paris, France. The Open Championship: Held the 36-hole co-lead at the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie with Kevin Kisner at 6-under, shot 4-over on the weekend to finish T17. Also increased his streak of consecutive cuts made at The Open to 12, dating to a T20 finish at Carnoustie in 2007.

Held the 36-hole co-lead at the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie with Kevin Kisner at 6-under, shot 4-over on the weekend to finish T17. Also increased his streak of consecutive cuts made at The Open to 12, dating to a T20 finish at Carnoustie in 2007. Travelers Championship: Shot a 7-under 63 to take a share of the 18-hole co-lead at the Travelers Championship before finishing T19. Tied his previous career best with six birdies in a row (Nos. 11-16), the same stretch he birdied at the 2005 Travelers Championship.

Shot a 7-under 63 to take a share of the 18-hole co-lead at the Travelers Championship before finishing T19. Tied his previous career best with six birdies in a row (Nos. 11-16), the same stretch he birdied at the 2005 Travelers Championship. Valero Texas Open: The 2008 and 2009 Valero Texas Open champion opened with rounds of 70-65--135 (-9) to move into a share of the 36-hole lead with Ryan Moore. Maintained a share of the lead through 54 holes at 13-under 203 with Andrew Landry. Closed on Sunday with an even-par 72 to finish alone in fifth.

The 2008 and 2009 Valero Texas Open champion opened with rounds of 70-65--135 (-9) to move into a share of the 36-hole lead with Ryan Moore. Maintained a share of the lead through 54 holes at 13-under 203 with Andrew Landry. Closed on Sunday with an even-par 72 to finish alone in fifth. The RSM Classic: Used two caddies during The RSM Classic, with his sports psychologist, Dr. Mo Pickens, on the bag for the first two rounds and his regular looper, Damon Green, taking back over on the weekend. Turned in rounds of 70-68-64-67 to finish 13-under and T8, his first top-10 in eight starts at The RSM Classic.

2017 Season

Made the cut in 17 of 23 starts, with a runner-up finish (the 10th of his career) at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational the best of his four top-10 finishes. Ended the season No. 48 in the standings.

BMW Championship: Advanced to the third Playoffs event for the seventh straight season, ending the season with a T20 finish at the BMW Championship.

Advanced to the third Playoffs event for the seventh straight season, ending the season with a T20 finish at the BMW Championship. World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: Headed into the final round with a share of the 54-hole lead and finished runner-up at WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, failing to secure the win despite a 2-under 68 which included just one bogey (No. 3). Marked the fifth time he led or shared the lead on the PGA TOUR through 54 holes. Converted three of the previous four 54-hole leads into victories. Co-lead was first time ever leading through any single round of 41 World Golf Championships starts. Runner-up finish was his 11th top-10 finish and best result in a WGC stroke play event.

Headed into the final round with a share of the 54-hole lead and finished runner-up at WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, failing to secure the win despite a 2-under 68 which included just one bogey (No. 3). Marked the fifth time he led or shared the lead on the PGA TOUR through 54 holes. Converted three of the previous four 54-hole leads into victories. Co-lead was first time ever leading through any single round of 41 World Golf Championships starts. Runner-up finish was his 11th top-10 finish and best result in a WGC stroke play event. John Deere Classic: With scores of 65-67-70-67–269 (-15) to finish T5 in his 16th start at the John Deere Classic, extended his streak of consecutive rounds of par-or-better at TPC Deere Run to 37, 33 of which have been in the 60s. The finish marked his seventh top-10 in the event, six of which have been top-five finishes. Moved his number of rounds below 70 in the event to 43, the most of any player. With 279, no one has more birdies at TPC Deere Run.

With scores of 65-67-70-67–269 (-15) to finish T5 in his 16th start at the John Deere Classic, extended his streak of consecutive rounds of par-or-better at TPC Deere Run to 37, 33 of which have been in the 60s. The finish marked his seventh top-10 in the event, six of which have been top-five finishes. Moved his number of rounds below 70 in the event to 43, the most of any player. With 279, no one has more birdies at TPC Deere Run. World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: Advanced out of Group Play at World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play before losing to eventual-champion Dustin Johnson (5 and 4) in the round of 16 to finish T9.

Advanced out of Group Play at World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play before losing to eventual-champion Dustin Johnson (5 and 4) in the round of 16 to finish T9. Sony Open in Hawaii: Seeking to become a multiple winner of the Sony Open in Hawaii (2009), posted a final-round, 2-under 68 to finish T6 and a distant 10 strokes behind champion Justin Thomas. Week highlighted by a 9-under 61 in the second round.

2016 Season

Finished No. 57 in the FedExCup standings, becoming one of just 16 players to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs each of the 10 years since its inception in 2007, and marking just the third time in 10 years he has failed to advance to the TOUR Championship. Unable to make a charge in the Playoffs.

Ryder Cup: One of eight qualifiers for the U.S. Ryder Cup team, with a start at Hazeltine marking his fifth Ryder Cup appearance. Went 2-1 in his three matches in the United States' 17-11 victory at Hazeltine. Week was highlighted by a 4&3 victory in his singles match against Ryder Cup rookie Matthew Fitzpatrick.

One of eight qualifiers for the U.S. Ryder Cup team, with a start at Hazeltine marking his fifth Ryder Cup appearance. Went 2-1 in his three matches in the United States' 17-11 victory at Hazeltine. Week was highlighted by a 4&3 victory in his singles match against Ryder Cup rookie Matthew Fitzpatrick. BMW Championship: Finished T42 at the BMW Championship.

Finished T42 at the BMW Championship. Deutsche Bank Championship: Finished T57 at the Deutsche Bank Championship.

Finished T57 at the Deutsche Bank Championship. The Barclays: Finished T48 at The Barclays.

Finished T48 at The Barclays. World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: Finished inside the top 10 in his next start at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational (T10). Final-round 65 was lowest round on TOUR since 64 in round one of 2016 Sony Open in Hawaii.

Finished inside the top 10 in his next start at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational (T10). Final-round 65 was lowest round on TOUR since 64 in round one of 2016 Sony Open in Hawaii. U.S. Open: Snapped a streak of missed cuts at the last two majors with a T8 at the U.S. Open. Marked his first top-10 in 13 U.S. Open starts.

Snapped a streak of missed cuts at the last two majors with a T8 at the U.S. Open. Marked his first top-10 in 13 U.S. Open starts. World Golf Championships-Dell Match Play: Advanced out of group play at the World Golf Championships-Dell Match Play with wins over Marcus Fraser (4 and 3), Martin Kaymer (8 and 6) and Shane Lowry (4 and 3) before losing to Rory McIlroy (1-up) in the round of 16 for a T9 result.

Advanced out of group play at the World Golf Championships-Dell Match Play with wins over Marcus Fraser (4 and 3), Martin Kaymer (8 and 6) and Shane Lowry (4 and 3) before losing to Rory McIlroy (1-up) in the round of 16 for a T9 result. Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard: Top-10 came with a solo fifth-place finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard. The finish was his second-best showing in 13 consecutive appearances at Bay Hill, having finished third in 2009. Also posted top-10s in 2004 (T6), 2005 (T8) and 2015 (T9). Has missed the cut at Bay Hill just once, in 2010. Finished eagle-birdie-par for a final-round 68 to finish five strokes behind champion Jason Day. It was just his third round in the 60s on the final day of the Arnold Palmer Invitational (66 in 2015, 69 in 2009).

Top-10 came with a solo fifth-place finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard. The finish was his second-best showing in 13 consecutive appearances at Bay Hill, having finished third in 2009. Also posted top-10s in 2004 (T6), 2005 (T8) and 2015 (T9). Has missed the cut at Bay Hill just once, in 2010. Finished eagle-birdie-par for a final-round 68 to finish five strokes behind champion Jason Day. It was just his third round in the 60s on the final day of the Arnold Palmer Invitational (66 in 2015, 69 in 2009). Sony Open in Hawaii: The 2009 Sony Open in Hawaii champion carded his first top-10 finish of the season with a T9 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, his third start of the season. Marked his third top-10 at Waialae Country Club (Won-2009, T8-2014, T9-2016).

2015 Season

Recorded 10 top-10 finishes in 25 starts, highlighted by his second major victory and a five-week stretch that yielded four top-six showings. Placed sixth in the FedExCup standings, the fourth time he's finished inside the top 10.

Presidents Cup: Went 3-0-1 in his four Presidents Cup matches in the American team's 15Â½-14Â½ victory in South Korea.

Went 3-0-1 in his four Presidents Cup matches in the American team's 15Â½-14Â½ victory in South Korea. TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola: Closed the season with a T8 at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola.

Closed the season with a T8 at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola. The Barclays: One day after seeing his bogey-free streak at The Barclays end at 44 holes (the longest such streak at the event since Bob Tway's streak of 43 holes in 1986), The Open Championship winner added two additional bogeys on the first two holes Sunday en route to a 1-under 69 at the first FedExCup Playoffs' event. Finished T4, nine strokes behind runaway winner Day.

One day after seeing his bogey-free streak at The Barclays end at 44 holes (the longest such streak at the event since Bob Tway's streak of 43 holes in 1986), The Open Championship winner added two additional bogeys on the first two holes Sunday en route to a 1-under 69 at the first FedExCup Playoffs' event. Finished T4, nine strokes behind runaway winner Day. The Open Championship: Entered the final round of the 144th Open Championship trailing Jason Day, amateur Paul Dunne and Louis Oosthuizen by three strokes, but stormed back with a final-round, 6-under 66 (equaling the fifth lowest score by a champion) to win in a four-hole aggregate playoff over Oosthuizen and Marc Leishman. Improved his playoff record to 4-1 as he finished the four holes at 1-under, topping 2010 champ Oosthuizen's even-par total and Leishman's 2-over tally. In the process, he became the14th player to win the Masters Tournament and Open Championship in a career and the sixth player to win majors at Augusta and St. Andrews, joining Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Seve Ballesteros, Nick Faldo and Sam Snead. His 12th PGA TOUR victory came in his 307th start, and he has wins in eight out of the last nine years on TOUR.

Entered the final round of the 144th Open Championship trailing Jason Day, amateur Paul Dunne and Louis Oosthuizen by three strokes, but stormed back with a final-round, 6-under 66 (equaling the fifth lowest score by a champion) to win in a four-hole aggregate playoff over Oosthuizen and Marc Leishman. Improved his playoff record to 4-1 as he finished the four holes at 1-under, topping 2010 champ Oosthuizen's even-par total and Leishman's 2-over tally. In the process, he became the14th player to win the Masters Tournament and Open Championship in a career and the sixth player to win majors at Augusta and St. Andrews, joining Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Seve Ballesteros, Nick Faldo and Sam Snead. His 12th PGA TOUR victory came in his 307th start, and he has wins in eight out of the last nine years on TOUR. Travelers Championship: Finished sixth at the Travelers Championship, with rounds of 65-70-64-69 for his second top-10 in 10 starts at the Hartford event.

Finished sixth at the Travelers Championship, with rounds of 65-70-64-69 for his second top-10 in 10 starts at the Hartford event. AT&T Byron Nelson: Making his first appearance at the AT&T Byron Nelson since 2005 (and third overall), fired a final-round, 6-under 63 to finish solo fifth, five strokes behind champion Steven Bowditch.

Making his first appearance at the AT&T Byron Nelson since 2005 (and third overall), fired a final-round, 6-under 63 to finish solo fifth, five strokes behind champion Steven Bowditch. Masters Tournament: Was T9 to record his second top-10 at the Masters in 11 starts. Only other top-10 showing came when he won the tournament in 2007.

Was T9 to record his second top-10 at the Masters in 11 starts. Only other top-10 showing came when he won the tournament in 2007. Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard: At the Arnold Palmer Invitational, began the final round 10 strokes off the lead, at 6-under 210. In Sunday's final round, a day after Daniel Berger recorded the first albatross at Bay Hill (No. 6), holed his second shot on the par-5 16th hole with a 5-iron from 207 yards. He would post a 6-under 66, tying Matt Every for the low round of the day. Finished T9 at 12-under 276. It marked the sixth time since 1970 that a stroke-play tournament featured multiple albatrosses.

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational, began the final round 10 strokes off the lead, at 6-under 210. In Sunday's final round, a day after Daniel Berger recorded the first albatross at Bay Hill (No. 6), holed his second shot on the par-5 16th hole with a 5-iron from 207 yards. He would post a 6-under 66, tying Matt Every for the low round of the day. Finished T9 at 12-under 276. It marked the sixth time since 1970 that a stroke-play tournament featured multiple albatrosses. Waste Management Phoenix Open: In his first start at the Waste Management Phoenix Open since 2010, opened with a 5-under 66 to get within one of the 18-hole lead. Ensuing rounds of 70-67-71 led to a 10-under 274 total and a T10 with four others.

In his first start at the Waste Management Phoenix Open since 2010, opened with a 5-under 66 to get within one of the 18-hole lead. Ensuing rounds of 70-67-71 led to a 10-under 274 total and a T10 with four others. Hyundai Tournament of Champions: Was solo seventh in his title defense at the Hyundai Tournament of Champions. The last repeat winner at Kapalua was Geoff Ogilvy in 2009-10. Since the event moved to Kapalua in 1999, Stuart Appleby is the only other player to win back to back (2004-06).

2014 Season

Made the cut in 24 (equaling career-high number from 2004 and 2012) of 26 starts, with five top-10 finishes. Finished No. 18 in the FedExCup standings.

Ryder Cup: At the Ryder Cup at Gleneagles in Scotland, went 0-2-1 in his three matches in the European victory in the biennial event in Scotland.

At the Ryder Cup at Gleneagles in Scotland, went 0-2-1 in his three matches in the European victory in the biennial event in Scotland. TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola: Advanced to the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola for the sixth time in eight seasons of the FedExCup era, finishing 21st at East Lake GC.

Advanced to the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola for the sixth time in eight seasons of the FedExCup era, finishing 21st at East Lake GC. John Deere Classic: At the John Deere Classic, the 2012 champion and member of the tournament Board of Directors made a final-round charge at Brian Harman with a 7-under 64 but came up a stroke short. With the runner-up finish at TPC Deere Run, he continues a streak of finishing no worse than T3 since 2011 (T3 in 2011, won in 2012 and T2 in 2013). His 64 Sunday also extended his streak of consecutive rounds in the 60s at TPC Deere Run to 24 (105-under overall). Not since the final round, even-par 71 in 2008 has he posted a score in the 70s. His 8-under 63 in the first round bested his previous low of 64 at the event. His bogey-free 64 Sunday was his 11th bogey-free event at TPC Deere Run, a tournament record.

At the John Deere Classic, the 2012 champion and member of the tournament Board of Directors made a final-round charge at Brian Harman with a 7-under 64 but came up a stroke short. With the runner-up finish at TPC Deere Run, he continues a streak of finishing no worse than T3 since 2011 (T3 in 2011, won in 2012 and T2 in 2013). His 64 Sunday also extended his streak of consecutive rounds in the 60s at TPC Deere Run to 24 (105-under overall). Not since the final round, even-par 71 in 2008 has he posted a score in the 70s. His 8-under 63 in the first round bested his previous low of 64 at the event. His bogey-free 64 Sunday was his 11th bogey-free event at TPC Deere Run, a tournament record. Valero Texas Open: The 2008 and 2009 Valero Texas Open champion returned to San Antonio in March for his second start since the tournament's move to TPC San Antonio (missed the cut in 2010). Was one of four players to post all four rounds of par or better in the event, resulting in a T6 with three others.

The 2008 and 2009 Valero Texas Open champion returned to San Antonio in March for his second start since the tournament's move to TPC San Antonio (missed the cut in 2010). Was one of four players to post all four rounds of par or better in the event, resulting in a T6 with three others. Humana Challenge in partnership with the Clinton Foundation: Finished T3 at the Humana Challenge in partnership with the Clinton Foundation after starting the final round 12 shots off the lead and tied for 15th. Shot up the leaderboard with a final-round 62 to finish three shots behind the winner.

Finished T3 at the Humana Challenge in partnership with the Clinton Foundation after starting the final round 12 shots off the lead and tied for 15th. Shot up the leaderboard with a final-round 62 to finish three shots behind the winner. Sony Open in Hawaii: Posted four rounds in the 60s to finish T8 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. Was attempting to join Ernie Els (2003) as only the second player to win the Sony Open in Hawaii and Hyundai Tournament of Champions back to back in the same season. Joined Matt Kuchar and Adam Scott as the only players with top-10 finishes in both Hawaii events.

Posted four rounds in the 60s to finish T8 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. Was attempting to join Ernie Els (2003) as only the second player to win the Sony Open in Hawaii and Hyundai Tournament of Champions back to back in the same season. Joined Matt Kuchar and Adam Scott as the only players with top-10 finishes in both Hawaii events. Hyundai Tournament of Champions: Picked up his 11th career PGA TOUR victory, and the eighth in come-from-behind fashion, as he claimed the Hyundai Tournament of Champions by one stroke over Jordan Spieth. With wins at the 2009 Sony Open in Hawaii and the Hyundai Tournament of Champions, became the ninth player to win each of the PGA TOUR's Hawaii events at least once, joining Jim Furyk (1996 Sony; 2001 Tournament of Champions), Jack Nicklaus (1974 Sony; 1963-64, 1971, 1973, 1977 Tournament of Champions); Lee Trevino (1968 Sony; 1981 Tournament of Champions); Lanny Wadkins (1988, 1991 Sony, 1982-83 Tournament of Champions); Paul Azinger (1991 Sony; 1990 Tournament of Champions); Mark O'Meara (1985 Sony; 1996 Tournament of Champions); Ernie Els (2003-04 Sony; 2003 Tournament of Champions) and Vijay Singh (2005 Sony; 2007 Tournament of Champions). Won at age 37 years, 10 months, 13 days. Has claimed his 11 PGA TOUR titles in just four different states–Texas (four), Georgia (three), Illinois (two) and Hawaii (two).

Picked up his 11th career PGA TOUR victory, and the eighth in come-from-behind fashion, as he claimed the Hyundai Tournament of Champions by one stroke over Jordan Spieth. With wins at the 2009 Sony Open in Hawaii and the Hyundai Tournament of Champions, became the ninth player to win each of the PGA TOUR's Hawaii events at least once, joining Jim Furyk (1996 Sony; 2001 Tournament of Champions), Jack Nicklaus (1974 Sony; 1963-64, 1971, 1973, 1977 Tournament of Champions); Lee Trevino (1968 Sony; 1981 Tournament of Champions); Lanny Wadkins (1988, 1991 Sony, 1982-83 Tournament of Champions); Paul Azinger (1991 Sony; 1990 Tournament of Champions); Mark O'Meara (1985 Sony; 1996 Tournament of Champions); Ernie Els (2003-04 Sony; 2003 Tournament of Champions) and Vijay Singh (2005 Sony; 2007 Tournament of Champions). Won at age 37 years, 10 months, 13 days. Has claimed his 11 PGA TOUR titles in just four different states–Texas (four), Georgia (three), Illinois (two) and Hawaii (two). Northwestern Mutual World Challenge: In his sixth start at the event–and fifth consecutive–won in dramatic style over tournament host Tiger Woods at the Northwestern Mutual World Challenge in December 2013 after beginning the final round two strokes back. Tied for the lead with playing partner Woods on the 72nd hole, hit his approach shot into the hazard. Holed a 58-yard wedge to save par for a 4-under 68 that forced sudden-death with Woods. Won with a par-4 on the first extra hole (No. 18). With the win, owns a first and two seconds in his six-year history at the event. Win also came in the last playing at Sherwood CC in California.

2013 Season

Finished a career-best fifth in the FedExCup, with eight top-10 finishes and his 10th PGA TOUR victory.

Presidents Cup: Won three of his four Presidents Cup matches in his third appearance in the biennial event.

Won three of his four Presidents Cup matches in his third appearance in the biennial event. TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola: Added his eighth top 10 of the season at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola, finishing T7 and one of just three players with all four rounds in the 60s.

Added his eighth top 10 of the season at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola, finishing T7 and one of just three players with all four rounds in the 60s. BMW Championship: Began the final round of the BMW Championship three strokes off Jim Furyk's lead, before a 6-under 65 in the Monday finish resulted in a two-stroke win over Nick Watney at 16-under 268. With the win, moved from No. 27 to No. 4 in FedExCup standings heading into the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola later that week. He was also No. 4 headed into East Lake in 2009 but finished sixth in the standings. His win at Conway Farms GC was his second in the state of Illinois (2012 John Deere Classic). With the victory, he has claimed each of his 10 wins in just four different states (Georgia, Texas, Hawaii and Illinois).

Began the final round of the BMW Championship three strokes off Jim Furyk's lead, before a 6-under 65 in the Monday finish resulted in a two-stroke win over Nick Watney at 16-under 268. With the win, moved from No. 27 to No. 4 in FedExCup standings heading into the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola later that week. He was also No. 4 headed into East Lake in 2009 but finished sixth in the standings. His win at Conway Farms GC was his second in the state of Illinois (2012 John Deere Classic). With the victory, he has claimed each of his 10 wins in just four different states (Georgia, Texas, Hawaii and Illinois). Wyndham Championship: Finished T5 at the Wyndham Championship to extend his career-best streak of top 10s to five. Made his third start at the Wyndham Championship. The Greensboro performance moved him up one spot, to No. 9, in The Presidents Cup standings, which was important since he missed the first Playoff event, The Barclays, to attend his brother's wedding in Chicago.

Finished T5 at the Wyndham Championship to extend his career-best streak of top 10s to five. Made his third start at the Wyndham Championship. The Greensboro performance moved him up one spot, to No. 9, in The Presidents Cup standings, which was important since he missed the first Playoff event, The Barclays, to attend his brother's wedding in Chicago. PGA Championship: Finished T8 at the PGA Championship for his career-best fourth straight top 10 on TOUR. It was his third top-10 in 10 starts at the PGA Championship. Was one of four players who did not shoot an over-par round at the year's final major.

Finished T8 at the PGA Championship for his career-best fourth straight top 10 on TOUR. It was his third top-10 in 10 starts at the PGA Championship. Was one of four players who did not shoot an over-par round at the year's final major. World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: After rounds of 69-70-68, closed with a 3-under 67, one stroke off the low round of the day, to claim a share of fourth with Miguel Angel Jimenez and Jason Dufner at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational. It was his 10th consecutive start in the event and third top-10 finish at Firestone CC.

After rounds of 69-70-68, closed with a 3-under 67, one stroke off the low round of the day, to claim a share of fourth with Miguel Angel Jimenez and Jason Dufner at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational. It was his 10th consecutive start in the event and third top-10 finish at Firestone CC. The Open Championship: Jumped out to the opening-round lead at The Open Championship, with a 5-under 66, which proved to be the round of the week, matched only by champion Phil Mickelson in the final round. Followed with rounds of 75-73-72 to finish T6. After missing his first three cuts at The Open (2004-06), has since reeled off seven consecutive made cuts, with a T9 in 2012 his previous-best outing.

Jumped out to the opening-round lead at The Open Championship, with a 5-under 66, which proved to be the round of the week, matched only by champion Phil Mickelson in the final round. Followed with rounds of 75-73-72 to finish T6. After missing his first three cuts at The Open (2004-06), has since reeled off seven consecutive made cuts, with a T9 in 2012 his previous-best outing. John Deere Classic: At the John Deere Classic in July, as the defending champion, forced sudden death with Jordan Spieth and David Hearn. On the fifth extra hole (No. 18), lost with a bogey to Spieth's par. Enjoyed another incredible week in Moline. His final-round 68 marked his 20th consecutive round in the 60s at TPC Deere Run, dating to the first round of 2009. In his first six years in the event, from 2002-07, he played TPC Deere Run in a combined 19-under. Is a combined 81-under since 2008. His appearance marked his 12th playing of the John Deere Classic, the event he has competed in more than any other on the PGA TOUR.

At the John Deere Classic in July, as the defending champion, forced sudden death with Jordan Spieth and David Hearn. On the fifth extra hole (No. 18), lost with a bogey to Spieth's par. Enjoyed another incredible week in Moline. His final-round 68 marked his 20th consecutive round in the 60s at TPC Deere Run, dating to the first round of 2009. In his first six years in the event, from 2002-07, he played TPC Deere Run in a combined 19-under. Is a combined 81-under since 2008. His appearance marked his 12th playing of the John Deere Classic, the event he has competed in more than any other on the PGA TOUR. Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: Finished solo third at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial in his effort to join Ben Hogan as the only players to win back-to-back Colonials, with Hogan performing the feat twice (1946-47 and 1952-53). It was his first top-10 finish since a T9 at the 2012 Open Championship. One year after a final-round, 2-over 72 snapped a streak of 15 consecutive rounds in the 60s at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial, began a new streak this season with all four rounds in the 60s, giving him 25 of 32 rounds in the 60s at the event. Has five consecutive top-10 finishes at Colonial, having never finished outside of the top 30 in eight starts: won in 2010 and 2012, fourth in 2011, T9 in 2009, T30 in 2006, T26 in 2005 and T14 in 2004.

2012 Season

Ryder Cup: In his third Ryder Cup appearance, went 3-1-0 at the Medinah CC as the American team fell to Europe. Posted four birdies in his first seven holes in his singles match against Graeme McDowell en route to a 2-and-1 victory.

In his third Ryder Cup appearance, went 3-1-0 at the Medinah CC as the American team fell to Europe. Posted four birdies in his first seven holes in his singles match against Graeme McDowell en route to a 2-and-1 victory. The Open Championship: Finished T9 at The Open Championship in his attempt to become the 11th player since 1934 to win on the PGA TOUR the week before winning a major, with Lee Trevino the only player performing the feat at The Open Championship. After missing the cut in his first three starts at The Open Championship, has reeled off six consecutive made cuts, with this year marking his first top-10 finish.

Finished T9 at The Open Championship in his attempt to become the 11th player since 1934 to win on the PGA TOUR the week before winning a major, with Lee Trevino the only player performing the feat at The Open Championship. After missing the cut in his first three starts at The Open Championship, has reeled off six consecutive made cuts, with this year marking his first top-10 finish. John Deere Classic: In an event he has played more than any other on the PGA TOUR, claimed his ninth TOUR win, at the John Deere Classic in July. It was his 11th start in the Quad Cities event. In a playoff against Troy Matteson, on the first extra hole he made a 5-foot putt for double bogey at No. 18 to extend the playoff. From the fairway bunker, also at 18 on the second extra hole, hit his approach shot to within six inches and tapped in for the win when Matteson missed his bid for birdie. With the victory, he stopped three-time defending champion Steve Stricker from winning a fourth straight title. Stricker finished T5. The win also moved Johnson to No. 2 in FedExCup standings.

In an event he has played more than any other on the PGA TOUR, claimed his ninth TOUR win, at the John Deere Classic in July. It was his 11th start in the Quad Cities event. In a playoff against Troy Matteson, on the first extra hole he made a 5-foot putt for double bogey at No. 18 to extend the playoff. From the fairway bunker, also at 18 on the second extra hole, hit his approach shot to within six inches and tapped in for the win when Matteson missed his bid for birdie. With the victory, he stopped three-time defending champion Steve Stricker from winning a fourth straight title. Stricker finished T5. The win also moved Johnson to No. 2 in FedExCup standings. Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: Entered the final round of the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial trailing Jason Dufner by one stroke, but a 2-over 72 (Dufner shot 74) was enough for a one-stroke victory–making him the 12th multiple winner at Colonial (also won in 2010). The tournament basically came down to a two-man competition over the final 36 holes, with a triple bogey on the par-4 15th Sunday by Dufner helping secure his second win at Colonial. Things got interesting on the final hole, however, as he violated Rule 20-7 as he played his ball on the green from the wrong place, leading to a two-stroke penalty. The victory (the eighth of his career) was the fourth in the state of Texas, compared to three in Georgia and one in Hawaii. It also gave him multiple wins in three tournaments (2004 and 2007 AT&T Classic and 2008 and 2009 Valero Texas Open are the others). Final-round, 2-over 72 snapped a string of 15 consecutive rounds in the 60s at Colonial, dating to the first round in 2009. Has yet to miss a cut or finish outside of the top 30 in seven starts at Colonial CC, including four consecutive top-10 finishes. Moved to No. 3 in the FedExCup standings following the event.

Entered the final round of the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial trailing Jason Dufner by one stroke, but a 2-over 72 (Dufner shot 74) was enough for a one-stroke victory–making him the 12th multiple winner at Colonial (also won in 2010). The tournament basically came down to a two-man competition over the final 36 holes, with a triple bogey on the par-4 15th Sunday by Dufner helping secure his second win at Colonial. Things got interesting on the final hole, however, as he violated Rule 20-7 as he played his ball on the green from the wrong place, leading to a two-stroke penalty. The victory (the eighth of his career) was the fourth in the state of Texas, compared to three in Georgia and one in Hawaii. It also gave him multiple wins in three tournaments (2004 and 2007 AT&T Classic and 2008 and 2009 Valero Texas Open are the others). Final-round, 2-over 72 snapped a string of 15 consecutive rounds in the 60s at Colonial, dating to the first round in 2009. Has yet to miss a cut or finish outside of the top 30 in seven starts at Colonial CC, including four consecutive top-10 finishes. Moved to No. 3 in the FedExCup standings following the event. THE PLAYERS Championship: Holed a 27-foot par putt on the 72nd hole at THE PLAYERS to post 11-under and finish T2, two strokes behind winner Matt Kuchar. Recorded his second runner-up finish of the season and third top 10 after carding rounds of 70-66-73-68 and posted his best finish in eight starts at TPC Sawgrass. Shared the 36-hole lead at 8-under and played in the final group Saturday with Kevin Na. It was his 12th consecutive made cut to begin the season.

Holed a 27-foot par putt on the 72nd hole at THE PLAYERS to post 11-under and finish T2, two strokes behind winner Matt Kuchar. Recorded his second runner-up finish of the season and third top 10 after carding rounds of 70-66-73-68 and posted his best finish in eight starts at TPC Sawgrass. Shared the 36-hole lead at 8-under and played in the final group Saturday with Kevin Na. It was his 12th consecutive made cut to begin the season. RBC Heritage: Finished solo second, five strokes behind Carl Pettersson at the RBC Heritage in his eighth start at the Hilton Head Island event. It marked the sixth runner-up finish of his career and first since the 2009 John Deere Classic. Previous-best finish at the RBC Heritage was sixth in 2007. The made cut at the RBC Heritage was his 10th in as many tries to begin his year.

Finished solo second, five strokes behind Carl Pettersson at the RBC Heritage in his eighth start at the Hilton Head Island event. It marked the sixth runner-up finish of his career and first since the 2009 John Deere Classic. Previous-best finish at the RBC Heritage was sixth in 2007. The made cut at the RBC Heritage was his 10th in as many tries to begin his year. Humana Challenge in partnership with the Clinton Foundation: Finished T8 at the Humana Challenge, with rounds of 68-65-65-71. Was tied for second entering the final round, three strokes behind winner Mark Wilson.

2011 Season

Eighth season on the PGA TOUR included four top-10 finishes and a 40th-place finish in the FedExCup.

Chevron World Challenge: Carried a one-stroke lead over Tiger Woods into the final round of the Chevron World Challenge and held that same lead after a birdie on the par-5 16th hole. Fell one stroke shy, though, as Woods birdied the final two holes for a one-stroke win. It was Johnson's second runner-up finish at the event (2007).

Carried a one-stroke lead over Tiger Woods into the final round of the Chevron World Challenge and held that same lead after a birdie on the par-5 16th hole. Fell one stroke shy, though, as Woods birdied the final two holes for a one-stroke win. It was Johnson's second runner-up finish at the event (2007). World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: Finished T6 at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational. Only other top 10 at the Bridgestone Invitational was a T9 in 2005. Had a Firestone CC personal-best 64 in the third round.

Finished T6 at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational. Only other top 10 at the Bridgestone Invitational was a T9 in 2005. Had a Firestone CC personal-best 64 in the third round. John Deere Classic: In July, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, native and local favorite posted a final-round, 6-under 65 at the John Deere Classic to claim season-best T3 honors, good for his third top-10 finish of the season. With the finish, he extended his streak of claiming three or more top-10s in a year to eight consecutive seasons.

In July, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, native and local favorite posted a final-round, 6-under 65 at the John Deere Classic to claim season-best T3 honors, good for his third top-10 finish of the season. With the finish, he extended his streak of claiming three or more top-10s in a year to eight consecutive seasons. CVS Caremark Charity Classic: Teamed in June with Matt Kuchar to win the unofficial 36-hole CVS Caremark Charity Classic in record-setting fashion. The duo shot a 24-under 118 at Rhode Island CC to defeat the team of Davis Love III and the LPGA's Morgan Pressell by four strokes.

Teamed in June with Matt Kuchar to win the unofficial 36-hole CVS Caremark Charity Classic in record-setting fashion. The duo shot a 24-under 118 at Rhode Island CC to defeat the team of Davis Love III and the LPGA's Morgan Pressell by four strokes. Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: In his title defense, finished T4 at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial, thanks to a final-round 65. It was the top performance by a defending champion at the Colonial since Phil Mickelson followed his 2000 win with a runner-up finish the following year.

In his title defense, finished T4 at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial, thanks to a final-round 65. It was the top performance by a defending champion at the Colonial since Phil Mickelson followed his 2000 win with a runner-up finish the following year. Wells Fargo Championship: Finished T6 at the Wells Fargo Championship, with his final three rounds all in the 60s. Had two eagles on par-4s in the final round, first by holing out from 105 yards on the par-4 opening hole and later by driving the green on the par-4 14th hole and draining a 14-foot putt. It was his first top 10 since the 2010 TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola.

2010 Season

Picked up his seventh career win at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial, and earned his fifth trip to THE TOUR Championship, ultimately finishing 17th in the final FedExCup standings.

Ryder Cup: With PGA Championship finish, jumped from 21st to 11th in final week of automatic Ryder Cup selections for United States squad, and was later selected as a Captain's pick for his second Ryder Cup squad. Finished with a 2-1 record in his second career Ryder Cup. A 3-and-2 win over Padraig Harrington in his singles match nearly capped an improbable U.S. comeback on the final day.

With PGA Championship finish, jumped from 21st to 11th in final week of automatic Ryder Cup selections for United States squad, and was later selected as a Captain's pick for his second Ryder Cup squad. Finished with a 2-1 record in his second career Ryder Cup. A 3-and-2 win over Padraig Harrington in his singles match nearly capped an improbable U.S. comeback on the final day. THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola: Finished T9 at THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola, second top-10 finish in five starts in Atlanta.

Finished T9 at THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola, second top-10 finish in five starts in Atlanta. PGA Championship: Posted four sub-par rounds at Whistling Straits at the PGA Championship in August to finish T3 with Rory McIlroy, best major championship performance since winning the 2007 Masters.

Posted four sub-par rounds at Whistling Straits at the PGA Championship in August to finish T3 with Rory McIlroy, best major championship performance since winning the 2007 Masters. Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: Shot a tournament record, 21-under 259 at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial, sealing his victory with a pair of birdies in the short span of play in between two late, final-round weather delays. Posted rounds of 64-64 on the weekend to beat Brian Davis by three strokes for seventh PGA TOUR victory of his career and the third in Texas (2008 and 2009 Valero Texas Opens). His first three TOUR wins came in Georgia. His 21-under total broke the 19-under record established by Kenny Perry in 2003 and 2005.

2009 Season

Posted a career-best nine top-10 finishes, including recording multiple victories for the second time in three years. Surpassed $4 million in earnings for the first time in his career.

Children's Miracle Network Classic: Finished T9 at the Children's Miracle Network Classic to finish off the season.

Finished T9 at the Children's Miracle Network Classic to finish off the season. THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola: Carded a 3-under 67 on the final day at East Lake to finish T16 at THE TOUR Championship, leading to a No. 6 finish in the FedExCup standings.

Carded a 3-under 67 on the final day at East Lake to finish T16 at THE TOUR Championship, leading to a No. 6 finish in the FedExCup standings. BMW Championship: Aided by a second-round 65, finished fifth at the BMW Championship to secure fourth place in the FedExCup standings entering the PGA TOUR Playoff finale, THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola.

Aided by a second-round 65, finished fifth at the BMW Championship to secure fourth place in the FedExCup standings entering the PGA TOUR Playoff finale, THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola. PGA Championship: Finished T10 at the PGA Championship after shooting 3-under (70-71) on the weekend. It was his second career top-10 in a major (won the 2007 Masters).

Finished T10 at the PGA Championship after shooting 3-under (70-71) on the weekend. It was his second career top-10 in a major (won the 2007 Masters). John Deere Classic: Broke his string of mediocre John Deere Classic finishes, despite having to play third and final rounds on Sunday. The Cedar Rapids, Iowa, native shot a third-round, 6-under 64 en route to a T2 with Brandt Snedeker and Brett Quigley. Previous best finish in Moline, Ill, was a T20. After first round, hopped on a chartered jet with other TOUR players to attend a service for the father of close friend and fellow competitor Jonathan Byrd in South Carolina. Returned to Moline later that night.

Broke his string of mediocre John Deere Classic finishes, despite having to play third and final rounds on Sunday. The Cedar Rapids, Iowa, native shot a third-round, 6-under 64 en route to a T2 with Brandt Snedeker and Brett Quigley. Previous best finish in Moline, Ill, was a T20. After first round, hopped on a chartered jet with other TOUR players to attend a service for the father of close friend and fellow competitor Jonathan Byrd in South Carolina. Returned to Moline later that night. Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: Jumped into the No. 1 position on the money list with a T9 at Crowne Plaza Invitational, passing Phil Mickelson, to match his No. 1 spot on the FedExCup standings.

Jumped into the No. 1 position on the money list with a T9 at Crowne Plaza Invitational, passing Phil Mickelson, to match his No. 1 spot on the FedExCup standings. Valero Texas Open: Sank a 10-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole to beat James Driscoll and successfully defend his Valero Texas Open title at La Cantera GC. The win capped a wild shootout in which seven players stood within a stroke with four holes left. Followed his third-round 60 with a 70 to match Driscoll at 15-under 265, then hit the 6-iron approach in the playoff to set up his sixth career PGA TOUR victory. Vaulted to the top of the FedExCup standings, passing Geoff Ogilvy and Phil Mickelson. The third-round 60 was the second of his career (third round, 2007 TOUR Championship), making him the only player in TOUR history to record multiple rounds of 60 in his career.

Sank a 10-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole to beat James Driscoll and successfully defend his Valero Texas Open title at La Cantera GC. The win capped a wild shootout in which seven players stood within a stroke with four holes left. Followed his third-round 60 with a 70 to match Driscoll at 15-under 265, then hit the 6-iron approach in the playoff to set up his sixth career PGA TOUR victory. Vaulted to the top of the FedExCup standings, passing Geoff Ogilvy and Phil Mickelson. The third-round 60 was the second of his career (third round, 2007 TOUR Championship), making him the only player in TOUR history to record multiple rounds of 60 in his career. Quail Hollow Championship: Held a two-stroke, 54-hole lead at the Quail Hollow Championship, but a final-round 76 dropped him to T11.

Held a two-stroke, 54-hole lead at the Quail Hollow Championship, but a final-round 76 dropped him to T11. Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard: Finished third at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at 2-under 278.

Finished third at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at 2-under 278. Sony Open in Hawaii: Closed with a 5-under 65 at the Sony Open in Hawaii to outlast David Toms, finishing with a two-putt birdie for a two-shot victory over Toms and Adam Scott. His fifth career victory–and second in his last six starts–was traced to the previous week. He shot 64-67 on the weekend in the Mercedes-Benz Championship at Kapalua, and made it to 30-under par for his last six rounds with his victory at Waialae. Began the final round with a one-shot lead and never lost it.

Closed with a 5-under 65 at the Sony Open in Hawaii to outlast David Toms, finishing with a two-putt birdie for a two-shot victory over Toms and Adam Scott. His fifth career victory–and second in his last six starts–was traced to the previous week. He shot 64-67 on the weekend in the Mercedes-Benz Championship at Kapalua, and made it to 30-under par for his last six rounds with his victory at Waialae. Began the final round with a one-shot lead and never lost it. Mercedes-Benz Championship: Opened the season with a T6 finish at the Mercedes-Benz Championship.

2008 Season

Won for the fourth time in his career. At No. 53, finished outside the top 40 on the money list for the first time in his career. Made the cut in 19 of 25 starts, with seven top-25 finishes.

Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Came back the following week with his third top-10 effort of the year, a T10 at the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

Came back the following week with his third top-10 effort of the year, a T10 at the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. Valero Texas Open: Shot 62-64 on the weekend to capture the Valero Texas Open by two strokes over Charlie Wi, Mark Wilson and Tim Wilkinson. Finished at 19-under-par 261 with four rounds in the 60s. The 2007 Masters champion entered the week with only one top-10 finish during the year, a T9 at the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship, and hadn't won on the PGA TOUR outside Georgia. In addition to the Masters, he won the 2004 BellSouth Classic and 2007 AT&T Classic, both in suburban Atlanta.

2007 Season

Recorded two victories, both in the state of Georgia, including his first major title at the Masters Tournament. Finished in the top 40 in first four seasons on TOUR, including three visits to THE TOUR Championship. Earned a career-best $3,922,338 thanks in part to two wins and a runner-up finish.

The Presidents Cup: Earned a berth on The Presidents Cup team and finished with a 2-2-0 record.

Earned a berth on The Presidents Cup team and finished with a 2-2-0 record. THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola: Looking to capture his third TOUR event in Georgia during the year, posted an East Lake GC course-record 10-under-par 60 in the third round of THE TOUR Championship en route to a T2 finish, eight behind winner Tiger Woods. Opportunity for a 59 passed with a missed bunker shot for birdie on the par-3 18th hole. Bunker shot was measured at 50 feet, 9 inches. Finished seventh in the FedExCup standings to earn a $700,000 bonus along with $619,500 for T2 finish at East Lake.

Looking to capture his third TOUR event in Georgia during the year, posted an East Lake GC course-record 10-under-par 60 in the third round of THE TOUR Championship en route to a T2 finish, eight behind winner Tiger Woods. Opportunity for a 59 passed with a missed bunker shot for birdie on the par-3 18th hole. Bunker shot was measured at 50 feet, 9 inches. Finished seventh in the FedExCup standings to earn a $700,000 bonus along with $619,500 for T2 finish at East Lake. AT&T Classic: Posted rounds of 69-67 on the weekend to finish at 15-under-par with Ryuji Imada at the AT&T Classic. Clinched third career win as he recorded a birdie-4 on the first extra hole as eagle putt nestled inside one foot. Imada's second shot found the water hazard fronting the 18th hole and was left with a par putt. Ninth multiple winner of the AT&T Classic. First three TOUR victories came in Georgia (two in suburban Atlanta, one in Augusta).

Posted rounds of 69-67 on the weekend to finish at 15-under-par with Ryuji Imada at the AT&T Classic. Clinched third career win as he recorded a birdie-4 on the first extra hole as eagle putt nestled inside one foot. Imada's second shot found the water hazard fronting the 18th hole and was left with a par putt. Ninth multiple winner of the AT&T Classic. First three TOUR victories came in Georgia (two in suburban Atlanta, one in Augusta). Masters Tournament: Made three birdies in a four-hole stretch on the back nine to win his first major title at the 71st Masters in cold, windy conditions. Closed with a 3-under 69 for a two-shot victory over Tiger Woods, Retief Goosen and Rory Sabbatini after trailing 54-hole leader Stuart Appleby by two strokes. Johnson finished at 1-over 289, matching a Masters record established in 1956 for highest winning score. Even though he didn't go for a par 5 in two all week, finished 11-under on those holes at Augusta National.

2006 Season

Ryder Cup: Finished ninth on the U.S. Ryder Cup team list to make his first Ryder Cup team (1-2-1 record in Ireland).

Finished ninth on the U.S. Ryder Cup team list to make his first Ryder Cup team (1-2-1 record in Ireland). the Memorial Tournament: Runner-up at the Memorial Tournament, his third runner-up finish since he first won on TOUR in 2004.

Runner-up at the Memorial Tournament, his third runner-up finish since he first won on TOUR in 2004. BellSouth Classic: Past champion tied for second at BellSouth Classic, 13 shots behind Phil Mickelson. Closed with four consecutive birdies on Sunday (Nos. 15-18) to tie Jose Maria Olazabal for runner-up honors.

Past champion tied for second at BellSouth Classic, 13 shots behind Phil Mickelson. Closed with four consecutive birdies on Sunday (Nos. 15-18) to tie Jose Maria Olazabal for runner-up honors. World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: First top-10 was solo third in second appearance at World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship, defeating Tom Lehman in the consolation final, 3 and 2.

2005 Season

Posted five top-10s for second straight season, including two top-threes.

World Golf Championships-Algarve World Cup in Portugal: Teamed with Stewart Cink in the Algarve World Cup in Portugal in November, finishing T17.

Teamed with Stewart Cink in the Algarve World Cup in Portugal in November, finishing T17. Buick Open: With four rounds in the 60s, finished T2 at the Buick Open, four strokes behind Vijay Singh. Played with Singh on Sunday and posted a 3-under-par 69.

With four rounds in the 60s, finished T2 at the Buick Open, four strokes behind Vijay Singh. Played with Singh on Sunday and posted a 3-under-par 69. Ford Championship at Doral: Finished T3 at the Ford Championship, thanks in part to a then-career-low 8-under 64 on Saturday, which helped him jump 25 spots from T28 to T3 heading into the final round.

2004 Season

Became just the second player in TOUR history to surpass $2 million in earnings in his rookie season. Made 24 of 30 cuts and picked up his first TOUR win in just his 13th career tournament. Along with Todd Hamilton, became the first pair of rookies to make THE TOUR Championship since 1999, when Notah Begay III and Carlos Franco finished in the top 30. Began season outside the top 200 on the Official World Golf Ranking (207th) and ended the season at No. 41.

BellSouth Classic: Captured BellSouth Classic in April at age 28 years, 1 month,10 days. Held the 36- and 54-hole leads after opening 69-66-68. Rollercoaster round on Sunday, with birdies on five of first 10 holes, followed by four bogeys in five holes. Converted pars on final three holes to edge Mark Hensby by one stroke. Became the fourth player to win BellSouth Classic for first TOUR victory, joining Tommy Aaron (1970), Paul Stankowski (1996) and Ben Crane (2003).

2003 Season

Earned Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year honors after making the cut in 19 of 20 events, including the last 17 and finishing first on the final money list with a then-record $494,882. Produced two wins and a Tour-leading 11 top-10s, including nine top-threes. Tied a Korn Ferry Tour record with three consecutive runner-up performances, at The Reese's Cup Classic, the Henrico County Open and the Dayton Open. Set the Tour's all-time, single-season money record (surpassed by Troy Matteson in 2005) and became the first player in Tour history to top the $400,000 mark in earnings. Posted 68 of 78 rounds during the season at par or better. Led Tour with a record scoring average of 68.97 and finished first in Putting and in All-Around.

Envirocare Utah Classic: Victory came at the Envirocare Utah Classic.

Victory came at the Envirocare Utah Classic. Rheem Classic: Victory came at the Rheem Classic.

2002 Season

Won once (Tulsa, Okla.) on the Hooters Tour. Recorded five top-five finishes, nine top-10s and finished second on the money list.

BellSouth Classic: Made his first PGA TOUR cut, at the BellSouth Classic outside Atlanta. Opened 68-71-69 and was tied for eighth with 18 holes to play. Stumbled to a 3-over 75 during the final round at TPC Sugarloaf to T17 and pocket $57,000.

2001 Season

Won final three regular-season events on Hooters Tour, earning the nickname "Back-to-Back-to-Back-Zach." Finished the season as the tour's leading money winner and Player of the Year.

Michelob Championship at Kingsmill: Made his PGA TOUR debut, at the Michelob Championship, shooting rounds of 73-70 to miss the cut.

2000 Season

Rookie on the Korn Ferry Tour. Missed the first six cuts of the year but rebounded by making four of the final five cuts.

BUY.COM Tri-Cities Open: T25 at the Tri-Cities Open was his best showing.

1999 Season

Finished third on Prairie Golf Tour after winning twice.

NIKE Dakota Dunes Open: Made the cut in his first Korn Ferry Tour start, finishing T50 at the Dakota Dunes Open.

1998 Season

Won once on the Prairie Golf Tour and finished sixth on the money list.